YCQM: January 5, 2020

FARMERS IN THE NORTHEAST

KINGDOM HAD A UNIQUE WAY TO

GET THEIR PRODUCTS TO YOU AND

YOUR FAMILY.

A NON-PROFIT IS SHIPPING

PRODUCTS FROM SMALLER FARMS TO

OTHER PARTS OF THE STATE TO

FREE UP TIME AND RESOURCES FOR

THOSE FARMS.

CALVIN CUTLER SHOWS US HOW IT

WORKS.

>> THE WHOLE INITIATIVE IS

AIMED AT FREEING UP TIME AND

RESOURCES FOR FARMERS ACROSS

THE STATE AND BRINGING IN MORE

LOCALLY GROWN PRODUCE TO

VERMONTERS.

A COMPANY CALLED FARM CONNEX

IS STARTING TO SHIP PRODUCTS

FROM SMALLER FARMS IN VERMONT

TO NEW MARKETS ACROSS THE

STATE.

BEN HAS LIVED AND WORK AT SNUG

VALLEY FARM FOR JUST ABOUT HIS

WHOLE LIFE.

HE AND HIS PARENTS ALONG WITH

A LOCAL TEENAGER PRODUCE

GRASS-FED BEEF AND PORK.

TO GET THEIR PRODUCTS TO OUR

TABLES, THEY HAVE HAD TO SPARE

A BODY TO HIT THE ROAD AND

PHYSICALLY DELIVER THE GOODS

THEMSELVES.

>> IT WAS A NIGHTMARE TRYING

TO FIGURE OUT DISTRIBUTION.

IN NORTHERN VERMONT, NO EASY

WAY TO GET ANYWHERE.

SO MOVING PRODUCT TO CLIENTS

AND CUSTOMERS CAN BE A REAL

CHALLENGE.

>> FOR ABOUT 20 YEARS, A

TRUCKING COMPANY CALLED FARM

CONNEX HAS BEEN A MIDDLE MAN

FOR BEN AND DOZENS OF OTHER

FARMERS IN GETTING THEIR

PRODUCTS TO LOCAL SHELVES.

CERTAINTY FOR AGRICULTURAL

ECONOMY IN HARDWICK RECENTLY

BOUGHT FARM CONNEX AND WILL

EXPAND BEN'S BEEF AND PORK TO

SCHOOLS, HOSPITALS AND

RESTAURANTS.

>> THAT MIGHT BE MORE PRODUCT

AT THEIR LOCAL STORE, IT MIGHT

BE FOOD ON THEIR PLATE AT

THEIR LOCAL INSTITUTION,

WHETHER IT IS A SCHOOL OR

HOSPITAL.

ANY WAY IN WHICH WE CAN GET

FOOD PRODUCED HERE IN VERMONT

IN FRONT OF PEOPLE, THAT'S OUR

GOAL.

>> AFTER THE PRODUCTS LEAVE

SNUG VALLEY FARM, THEY ARE

BROUGHT TO THE CENTER FOR AN

AGRICULTURAL ECONOMY IN

HARDWICK.

THERE THE PRODUCTS ARE

CLEANED, PREPPED, PACKAGED,

AND DISTRIBUTED TO SCHOOLS AND

HOSPITALS ACROSS THE STATE.

>> A LOCAL, FRESH PRODUCT

THAT'S BEEN PREPARED FOR

IMMEDIATE USE IN INSTITUTION

KITCHENS.

>> AT A TIME WHEN DAIRY

PRODUCERS AND OTHERS ACROSS

THE NORTHEAST ARE FEELING THE

SQUEEZE.

RAMSAY SAID THE NEW

PARTNERSHIP WILL GIVE

PRODUCERS NEW MARKETS.

>> WHETHER YOU ARE A DAIRY

FARMER, A BEEF PRODUCER,

VEGETABLE FARMER RS WHATEVER

YOU ARE DOING IN VERMONT,

EVERYONE IS LOOKING FOR

MARKETS THIS IS A WAY TO

BROADEN THAT MARKET NETWORK OF

THE FOR PRODUCERS.

>> FARM CONNEX MOVES UP TO 3

1/2 MILLION DOLLARS OF PRODUCT

ACROSS VERMONT.

CALVIN CUTLER, CHANNEL 3 NEWS.

>> Darren: JOINING ME NOW, JON

RAMSAY OF THE CENTER FOR

AGRICULTURAL ECONOMY, WHICH

RUNS THE SERVICE, AND FARMER

PAUL LISAI, OWNER OF SWEET

ROWAN FARM STELD, WHICH USES

IT -- FARMSTEAD.

THANK YOU FOR BEING HERE.

>> THANK YOU FOR HAVING US.

>> Darren: JOHN, LET'S TALK

ABOUT WHETHER THIS COULD BE A

GAME CHANGER FOR SMALL FARMS.

>> RIGHT, DARREN.

WELL, THIS IS AN OPPORTUNITY

FOR US TO WORK WITH MORE SMALL

AND MEDIUM-SIZED PRODUCERS,

AND IT'S ALSO A WAY IN WHICH

WE CAN GET A NUMBER OF THE

DIFFERENT ORGANIZATIONS THAT

ARE WORKING TO BROADEN MARKETS

FOR FARMERS IN VERMONT TO WORK

TOGETHER.

THERE'S A COLLECTIVE GROUP OF

FOOD HUBS IN VERMONT RIGHT NOW

SEARCHING FOR WAYS TO BROADEN

MARKETS, AND THIS CERTAINLY IS

GOING TO BE A PRETTY POWERFUL

TOOL TO BRING US TOGETHER WERE

THOSE OTHER FOOD HUBS AND

BRING PRODUCTS TO MARKETS FOR

FARMERS.

>> Darren: IS THERE A COST FOR

FARMERS TO UTILIZE THIS?

>> THIS IS A FEE FOR SERVICE

ENTERPRISE, AND, YES, IT'S

BASED ON THE PRODUCT GOING OUT

AND HOW FAR DOES IT HAVE TO

GO, WHAT ARE THE CIRCUMSTANCES

UNDER WHICH WE HAVE TO PICK IT

UP AND DELIVER IT.

BUT WE ARE TRYING TO KEEP IT

AS COST-EFFECTIVE AS POSSIBLE

FOR THE FARMERS.

THAT'S THE WHOLE INTENT, IS TO

HELP THEM BE MORE VIABLE.

>> Darren: SO, PAUL, TELL US

ABOUT YOUR FARM.

WHAT DO YOU PRODUCE, WHAT

HAPPENS AT SWEET ROWAN?

>> SWEET ROWAN FARMSTEAD WE

MILK 30 TO 36 COWS TWICE A

DAY, WE ARE A PASTURE-BASED

DAIRY FARM.

THE COWS ARE OUTSIDE ALL

SUMMER, AND WE BOTTLE MILK AND

MAKE CHEESE AND DISTRIBUTE

THAT WITHIN ABOUT A

HUNDRED-MILE RADIUS OF OUR

FARM, USING THIS FARM CONNEX

SERVICE TO DISTRIBUTE 100% OF

OUR PRODUCT RIGHT NOW GOES

THROUGH FARM CONNEX.

>> Darren: HOW LONG HAVE YOU

BEEN UTILIZING THIS SERVICE?

I KNOW IT STARTED BEFORE YOU

FOLKS TOOK IT OVER.

HOW LONG HAVE YOU BEEN USING

IT, AND HOW HAS THAT CHANGED

YOUR OPERATION?

>> SO EVEN WHEN WE FIRST GOT

IT WHEN WE WERE MILKING EIGHT

COWS SEVEN YEARS AGO, WE

STARTED WITH FARM CONNEX RIGHT

FROM THE BEGINNING.

100%, ALL THE WAY.

AND HAVE GROWN WITH THEM, AND

WE WOULD NOT BE WHERE WE ARE

TODAY, I DON'T THINK, WITHOUT

THAT SERVICE, BECAUSE AS

FARMERS WE WANT TO BE OUT IN

THE FIELD, DEALING WITH OUR

COWS, NOT ON THE ROAD POUNDING

THE PAVEMENT, GETTING OUR

PRODUCT TO MARKET.

AND IT'S JUST BEEN A SUPER

VALUABLE TOOL.

>> Darren: WE'RE SEEING SOME

OF YOUR PRODUCTS RIGHT THERE

ON THE SCREEN.

CAN YOU WALK US THROUGH WHAT

THAT EXPANSION HAS MEANT?

WHERE DID YOU START, WHAT WERE

YOU SHIPPING ORIGINALLY, WHERE

ARE YOU NOW?

>> SO WHEN I STARTED, I WAS

MILKING EIGHT COWS, AND PRETTY

MUCH DOING IT ON MY OWN, YOU

KNOW, MILKING THE COWS, COMING

HOME, BOTTLING THE MILK AFTER

BREAKFAST, GOING BACK, MILKING

THE COWS, GOING TO FARMERS

MARKETS, DOING THE WHOLE

THING.

AND OVER TIME WE'RE UP TO --

WE HAVE THREE FULL-TIME

EMPLOYEES NOW, A COUPLE

PART-TIME EMPLOYEES, AND SO

WE'VE GROWN IN THE LAST SEVEN

YEARS.

FROM MILKING THOSE EIGHT COWS

TO NOW MILKING 36 COWS.

AND PROCESSING THREE QUARTERS

OF THAT MILK INTO BOTTLED MILK

AND CHEESE.

>> Darren: DO YOU ANTICIPATE

EXPANDING EVEN FURTHER NOW

THAT THE CENTER HAS TAKEN OVER

THIS?

>> I THINK FOR US RIGHT NOW,

WE HAVE KIND OF HIT A GOOD

SPOT.

I THINK WE WANT TO DO THE SAME

THING EVEN BETTER, IF

ANYTHING.

YOU KNOW, START TREATING OUR

EMPLOYEES LIKE THE BEST WE

CAN, GIVING BACK TO THE

COMMUNITY.

JON AND I TALKED ABOUT THE

IDEA OF CREATING LOCAL FOOD

HUBS WITHIN THE COMMUNITY, SO

PRODUCTS WOULD COME TO OUR

PLACE AND THEN GET TO FARM

CONNEX FOR EVEN SMALLER FARMS,

SINCE WE HAVE A WALK-IN COOLER

IN THAT SPACE, TO BE ABLE TO

DO THAT.

>> Darren: WAS THIS

COST-PROHIBITIVE FOR FARMERS

BEFORE THIS TRANSPORTATION

TOOL CAME ALONG?

>> WELL, CURRENTLY IT SERVES A

NUMBER OF DIFFERENT FARM

PRODUCERS, BUT IT HAS BEEN A

BUSINESS'S STRUGGLE TO BE

SUSTAINABLE, AND BRINGING IT

UNDER OUR UMBRELLA ALLOWS FOR

SOME DIFFERENT REVENUE SOURCES

TO INVEST IN THE BUSINESS AND

MAKE IT MORE SUSTAINABLE OVER

THE LONG RUN.

>> Darren: I KNOW RIGHT NOW

YOU ARE SERVICING BASICALLY

ALL OVER THE STATE EXCEPT FOR

RUTMAN AND BENNINGTON

COUNTIES.

DO YOU ANTICIPATE GETTING INTO

THOSE MARKETS AT SOME POINT?

>> WE WOULD LIKE TO, YES.

AND WE HAVE BEEN TALKING TO

FOLKS AT THE VERMONT FARMERS

FOOD CENTER IN RUTLAND AND

WAYS IN WHICH WE COULD WORK

WITH THAT FOOD HUB AS WELL,

SO, YES, WE SEE THIS AS A

SERVICE THAT COULD BE

STATEWIDE, AND IT'S CURRENTLY

SERVING PRODUCERS IN ESSEX

COUNTY, GRAND ISLE COUNTY,

ADDISON COUNTY, THE UPPER

VALLEY.

SO WE WANT TO CONNECT THOSE

PRODUCERS WITH MARKETS AND

WORK WITH MORE OF THE OTHER

NON-PROFITS THAT ARE WORKING

TO HELP VERMONT AGRICULTURE.

>> Darren: HOW MANY FARMS

PARTICIPATE RIGHT NOW?

>> ALMOST 60 PRODUCERS, AND

THAT INCLUDES FOLKS WHO ALSO

SELL DIRECTLY TO, AND THROUGH

GREEN MOUNTAIN FARM DIRECT.

WE ALSO HAVE OUR OWN PROGRAM

AT THE CENTER FOR AGRICULTURE

ECONOMY, A FARMS INSTITUTION

PROGRAM, AND WE SELL PRODUCT

THROUGH THAT, AND ALSO, DEEP

ROOT ORGANIC CO-OP, WE SERVE A

LOT OF THEIR IN-STATE

INSTITUTIONS AND MARKETS AS

WELL.

>> Darren: DO YOU EXPECT MORE

FARMERS WILL BE INVITED TO

JOIN, OR ARE YOU GUYS AT MAX

CAPACITY RIGHT NOW?

>> NO, WE ARE LOOKING FOR

FARMERS WHO MIGHT BE

INTERESTED IN JOINING US.

WE SEE OURSELVES AS HELPING

SMALL, MEDIUM FARMS, YOU KNOW,

THIS MIGHT BE A STEPPING STONE

FOR THEM IN ORDER TO REACH NEW

MARKETS AND SORT OF GROW THEIR

BUSINESS, AND THAT'S REALLY

THE INTENT, WE WANT TO SEE

THOSE BUSINESSES GROW, AND

HELP THEM GET THEIR PRODUCTS

TO MARKET.

>> Darren: WHAT WOULD YOU SAY

TO FARMERS WHO MIGHT BE

WATCHING HEARING THIS

CONVERSATION WHO ARE THINKING

ABOUT POSSIBLY EXPANDING OR

CAN'T GET THEIR PRODUCTS TO

OTHER PLACES WITHIN THE STATE.

WHAT WOULD YOU SAY TO THEM IF

THEY ARE LIKE I'M ON THE FENCE

ABOUT THIS?

>> I THINK IT IS A REALLY

GREAT OPPORTUNITY.

I THINK IF YOU RUN THE NUMBERS

QUICKLY YOU SEE THAT AS A

FARMER YOU CAN'T DO IT

YOURSELF FOR LESS MONEY THAN

THIS SERVICE CHARGES, BECAUSE

THEY ARE FILLING TRUCKS, THE

WHOLE ECONOMY OF SCALE THING

WORKS OUT IN THE FAVOR OF

GOING WITH THIS SERVICE

OVERRUNNING YOUR OWN TRUCKS.

AND YOU HAVE TO HAVE A DRIVER,

YOUR OWN TRUCK AND DEAL WITH

THE STRESS AND LOGISTICS.

SO FOR ME, IT WAS ALWAYS A

DEFINITE NO-BRAINER TO GO WITH

THIS SERVICE.

>> Darren: HOW MANY TRUCKS DO

YOU HAVE RIGHT NOW?

>> CURRENTLY THERE ARE THREE

VEHICLES BEING UTILIZED AND

FOUR DRIVERS, AND WE HAVE A

GENERAL MANAGER.

>> Darren: DO YOU EXPECT TO

PURCHASE MORE TO SERVE MORE?

>> YES.

RIGHT NOW WORRY LOOKING AT --

WE ARE LOOKING AT ADDING

POTENTIALLY TWO NEW VEHICLES

IN 2020 AND EXPANDING THE

WAREHOUSE SPACE, WHICH WOULD

ALLOW US TO BE MUCH MORE

EFFICIENT.

>> Darren: GENTLEMEN, THANK

YOU BOTH FOR JOINING ME.

APPRECIATE IT.

>> THANK YOU.

>> HAPPY NEW YEAR.

>> THANK YOU.

>> Darren: THE ARMY MOUNTAIN

WARFARE SCHOOL IN JERICHO IS

GETTING A MAJOR UPGRADE.

THE NEW DEFENSE BUDGET

INCLUDES $30 MILLION FOR AN

82,000 SQUARE FOOT FACILITY AT

THE ETHAN ALLEN FIRING RANGE.

THE VERMONT NATIONAL GUARD

RUNS THE SCHOOL.

AND JOINING ME NOW TO TALK

ABOUT HOW THIS MONEY WILL BE

USED IS LIEUTENANT COLONEL

JACOB ROY, THE CONSTRUCTION

AND FACILITIES MANAGER

OFFICER, AND MAJOR STEVEN

GAGNER, THE ARMY MOUNTAIN

WARFARE SCHOOL COMMANDER.

GOOD MORNING TO BOTH OF YOU.

>> GOOD MORNING.

>> Darren: TELL US FOR

BACKGROUND, WHAT GOES ON AT

THE WARFARE SCHOOL?

>> SO THE MOUNTAIN WARFARE

SCHOOL, WE TRAIN ABOUT A

THOUSAND SOLDIERS ANNUALLY IN

THE INDIVIDUAL AND COLLECTIVE

SCHOOLS THEY NEED TO BE MORE

MOBILE, MORE LETHAL, IN THE

MOUNTAIN WARFARE THE FIGHT AND

ULTIMATELY, FIGHTING OUR WARS.

>> Darren: WHY VERMONT?

WHY WAS THIS SCHOOL SET UP

HERE AND WHY IS THIS $30

MILLION COMING TO THE VERMONT

MOUNTAIN WARFARE SCHOOL?

>> WELL, WHY VERMONT?

I MEAN, VERMONT IS ONE OF THE

UNIQUE PLACES, IT HAS THE

PERFECT ACADEMIC ATMOSPHERE,

BOTH IN THE SCHOOLHOUSE

ENVIRONMENT, AS WELL AS THE

MOUNTAIN TERRAIN.

THE FIGHTING RANGE IS SET UP

AGAINST THE EDGE OF THE

MOUNTAIN AND OFFERS VERY

UNIQUE DIFFERENT SET OF

OPPORTUNITIES TO WORK IN THE

MOUNTAIN ENVIRONMENT.

SO WITH THE NEW SCHOOL THAT'S

GOING TO BE COMING IN, THE $30

MILLION BASICALLY IS TO TAKE

THE SCHOOL TO THE NEXT LEVEL.

IT'S TO REPLACE OLD, OUTDATED

CURRENT ENVIRONMENT AND

ACTUALLY BRING A NEW BUILDING

AND A WHOLE NEW ATMOSPHERE FOR

THE BETTERMENT OF SOLDIERS

COMING THROUGH THAT

ORGANIZATION.

>> Darren: SO THE $30 MILLION

SPECIFICALLY, WHAT WILL IT BE

USED FOR?

YOU SAY TO SORT OF UPGRADE,

BUT ARE WE EXPANDING ANYTHING

THERE?

>> NO, SO THE $30 MILLION IS

THE TOTAL PROJECT COST FOR

DESIGNING A WHOLE NEW BUILDING

ON A NEW SITE AND THE

CONSTRUCTION FOR THAT

FACILITY.

>> Darren: DOES THIS MONEY

HAVE ANYTHING TO DO WITH WHAT

WE HAVE BEEN REPORTING ABOUT,

AND EVEN BREAKING HERE ON

CHANNEL 3 ABOUT A POSSIBLE

LARGE-SCALE DEPLOYMENT OF THE

VERMONT NATIONAL GUARD.

DOES IT HAVE ANYTHING TO DO

WITH THAT?

>> NO.

THIS SCHOOL, THE REPLACEMENT

BUILDING FOR THIS SCHOOL IS

ACTUALLY BEEN IN THE EYES OF

THE SENIOR LEADERS PROBABLY

SINCE ABOUT 2016.

WE'VE BEEN TRYING TO GET THIS

FOR QUITE A WHILE NOW, SO IT

IS A COMPLETELY SEPARATE

ISSUE.

>> Darren: SO WALK US THROUGH

WHO TRAINS THERE.

IS THIS SPECIFICALLY FOR

VERMONTERS, OR ARE OTHER

SOLDIERS COMING IN TO LEARN

ABOUT MOUNTAIN WARFARE HERE AS

WELL?

IS

>> SURE.

WE TRAIN SOLDIERS FROM ALL

COMPONENTS OF THE ARMY,

ACTIVE-DUTY, NATIONAL GUARD

AND RESERVES.

FROM ALL 54 STATES AND

TERRITORIES.

AND CONVENTIONAL AND

NON-CONVENTIONAL FORCES.

SO WE HAVE REGULAR SOLDIERS,

WE HAVE SPECIAL FORCES, RANGE

E THE OCCASIONAL NAVY S.E.A.L.

WE TRAIN THEM ALL IN THAT

INITIAL SKILLSET TO BE

MOUNTAINEERS.

>> Darren: WE WERE LOOKING AT

SOME VIDEO OF THE TRAINING

THAT GOES ON THERE.

FOR FOLKS WHO DON'T KNOW

SPECIFICALLY, YOU TALKED

ABOUT, YOU KNOW, BEING MORE

EFFECTIVE AND MORE LETHAL.

WHAT DO YOU DO?

>> SO WE BASICALLY TRAIN BE

THE SOLDIERS THROUGH OUR BASIC

MOUNTAIN EARRING COURSE TO BE

MORE MOBILE IN THE MOUNTAINS.

IN OUR ADVANCE COURSE, IT IS

REALLY ABOUT OVERSEEING

MOUNTAIN TRAINING AT THEIR

UNITS BACK HOME.

IN ADDITION TO TEACHING THEM

SOME CLIMBING, WHETHER ON ICE

OR ON ROCK.

ROUGH TERRAIN EVACUATION

COURSE TEACHES SOLDIERS A BIT

MORE ABOUT CASUALITY

EVACUATION IN ROUGH TERRAIN,

HOW WE'VE BEEN FOR THE LAST 20

YEARS IN IRAQ AND AFGHANISTAN

WHEN WE'VE GOTTEN A CASUALITY,

A LOT OF TIMES THE ENTIRE AREA

IS A LANDING SDPOEN ZONE FOR A

HELICOPTER.

IN ROUGH MOUNTAINS, THAT'S NOT

THE CASE.

>> Darren: WHAT WE ARE SEEING

RIGHT HERE, THESE ARE

MOUNTAINS FROM AFGHANISTAN.

IS THAT THE REASON THE WARFARE

SCHOOL WAS SET UP TO BEGIN

WITH?

>> SO THE WARFARE SCHOOL WAS

STARTED IN VERMONT IN 1983,

AND TO TRAIN THE MOUNTAINEER

3RD BATTALION, 32ND INFANTRY.

TO MAINTAIN A SKILLSET FOR THE

ARMY, IF THE ARMY NEEDS A

MOUNTAIN CAPABLE FORCE, WE

HAVE IT TRAINED.

IT'S JUST BEEN -- IT'S BEEN A

VERY RELEVANT SKILL IN THE WAR

IN AFGHANISTAN.

VERSUS THE WAR IN IRAQ.

>> LIEUTENANT COLONEL, YOU

TALKED ABOUT THIS NEW FACILITY

BEING ON A DIFFERENT LOCATION,

BUT STILL WITHIN THE ETHAN

ALLEN FIRING RANGE?

>> THAT'S CORRECT.

>> Darren: WHAT HAPPENS TO THE

OLD FACILITY?

>> WELL, THE OLD FACILITY IS

GOING TO BE REMODELED INTO,

AND REPURPOSED FOR EITHER

ANOTHER UNIT OR ANOTHER TYPE

OF FACILITY, EITHER TRANSFORM

IT FROM AN EDUCATIONAL

FACILITY TO AN ARMORY OR FOR

ANOTHER UNIT OR SOME OTHER --

SOME OTHER PROGRAM THAT WE

MIGHT BE SHORT ON SPACE FOR.

>> Darren: $30 MILLION IS A

LOT OF MONEY COMING TO A SMALL

STATE, AND IN A VERY SMALL

COMMUNITY.

HOW SIGNIFICANT IS THAT, AND

WHY DO YOU THINK THAT THIS IS

SO IMPORTANT TO THE MISSION OF

THE VERMONT NATIONAL GUARD,

AND THE MILITARY IN GENERAL?

>> THIS IS HUGE FOR US.

I MEAN, THIS IS -- FOR THE

VERMONT NATIONAL GUARD, I

MEAN, THE WARFARE SCHOOL IS

REALLY A CORNERSTONE FOR WHAT

OUR LARGEST UNIT IS FOR THE

MOUNTAIN INFANTRY BRIGADE.

THE WARFARE SCHOOL PROVIDES

SOMETHING THAT YOU CAN'T GET

ANYWHERE ELSE.

TO HAVE $30 MILLION DEDICATED

FOR THIS FACILITY IS EXTREMELY

IMPORTANT, AND JUST INVALUABLE

TO THE VERMONT GUARD.

IT'S GOING TO SET US UP TO BE

EXTREMELY SUCCESSFUL FOR THE

FUTURE.

>> Darren: LET'S TALK ABOUT

TIME FRAME.

I KNOW THAT THERE'S SOME

PLANNING GOING ON.

WHEN DO YOU EXPECT THAT TO

START, AND WHEN CAN WE

ACTUALLY SEE CONSTRUCTION

HAPPENING?

>> SOMETIME FRAME IS ACTUALLY

GOING TO BE PRETTY TIGHT.

-- SO THE TIME FRAME IS PRETTY

TIGHT.

LOOKING AT STARTING THE DESIGN

HOPEFULLY THIS MONTH ON THE

FACILITY, SO FROM DESIGN TO

CONSTRUCTION, WE ARE HOPING TO

HAVE CONSTRUCTION DONE IN

2022.

>> Darren: GENTLEMEN, THANK

YOU VERY MUCH FOR YOUR TIME.

APPRECIATE IT THIS MORNING.

HAPPY NEW YEAR TO YOU BOTH.

>> HAPPY NEW YEAR.

>> Darren: SUPREME COURT

JUSTICE, A HOLLYWOOD ICON, AND

A HERO FIRST RESPONDER WERE

AMONG THE PROMINENT PEOPLE WE

LOST IN 2019.

HERE IS A LOOK BACK AT THE

CELEBRITIES, POLITICIANS,

ENTERTAINERS AND OTHERS WHO

DIED THIS PAST YEAR.

>> Darren: SO HERE'S THE THING

WITH LIVE TV.

STUFF LIKE THIS CAN HAPPEN.

HERE'S A LOOK BACK AT SOME

CHANNEL 3 NEWS BLOOPERS FROM

2019.

>> REALLY DARK OUT THERE RIGHT

NOW.

[ LAUGHTER ]

>> DAN HAS THE WEATHER THERE

TONIGHT.

>> YES.

>> OH, MY GOSH, I FORGOT WHERE

I WAS.

>> A LOVED MEMBER OF THE

CHANNEL 3 --

>> IT'S COLDER.

GET OUT THERE.

IT'S 25 DEGREES.

[ LAUGHTER ]

>> WE WANT THIS.

WE WANT THIS.

>> ROUND 'EM UP.

>> THAT'S ALL SLIPPED DOWN TO

THE SOUTH.

>> SO COLD.

>> WE RECYCLE --

>> THE FORECAST.

>> FOR THE FIRST TIME --

HICCUP.

EASY FOR ME TO SAY.

>> IS IT A CHURCH?

>> IT'S 5:59.

WHOO!

IS IT?

[ LAUGHTER ]

IT'S 5:09.

>> TRAVELING ON -- I'M SORRY,

VALENTINE'S DAY.

>> CHANNEL 3'S CALVIN CUTLER

IN STEREO.

>> VERMONT NATIONAL GUARD

MEMBER WILL BE --

>> I'M NOT HEARING ANYTHING.

ANDY?

>> ANDY, I'M NOT HEARING

ANYTHING.

>> OH, MY GOD!

>> LIVE IN THE NEWSROOM,

CHRISTINA --

>> WHATEVER.

[ LAUGHTER ]

>> PRESIDENT TRUMP MET WITH

POLAND'S PRESIDENT -- KIND OF

DOING A WAVE OVER HERE.

THANK YOU, MIKE, THANKS YOU

FOR WATCHING.

SEE YOU SOON.

ALL YOUS.

[ LAUGHTER ]

