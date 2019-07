YCQM: July 21, 2019

Darren: AND GOOD MORNING, I'M

A YOUNG WOMAN IS RECOVERING FROM

SPINAL SURGERY AFTER A SUMMER

DAY OF FUN WENT WRONG.

AND SHE HAS A MESSAGE FOR OTHERS

SHE HOPES WILL SAVE LIVE.

CAT VIGLIENZONI SPOKE WITH HER

IN THE HOSPITAL ROOM THE DAY

BEFORE SHE WENT UNDER THE KNIFE.

>> I REGRET EVERY DECISION THAT

I MADE ON THAT DAY TO DO THAT.

>> THAT WAS A JUMP OFF A CLIFF

INTO LAKE CHAMPLAIN THAT LEFT

KERRIGAN DAVIS IN PAIN, IN THE

HOSPITAL WITH A SHATTERED SPINE.

THE 20-YEAR-OLD AND THREE

FRIENDS WERE CLIFF JUMPING IN

THE CAT BAY STATE PARK IN

COLCHESTER SUNDAY WHEN SHE

DECIDE TODAY LEAP OFF THE

TALLEST CLIFF.

>> IF YOU HAD KNOWN IT WAS 70

FOOT, WOULD YOU HAVE JUMPED?

>> GOD, NO.

BUT I ALSO WANTED TO BE THE

DAREDEVIL, 'CAUSE ONE OF MY GUY

FRIENDS WAS NOT DOING IT, AND I

WANTED TO SHOW HIM UP A LITTLE

BIT, YOU KNOW.

>> SO SHE JUMPED, INTO THIS

SPOT.

>> WHEN I FINALLY HIT THE WATER,

IT WAS JUST -- IT WAS -- I DON'T

KNOW HOW TO DESCRIBE IT, LIKE I

THOUGHT I WAS OKAY, BUT THEN I

STARTED FEELING THIS NUMBING

SENSATION, AND I WAS LIKE

SOMETHING IS NOT RIGHT.

LIKE MY FRIENDS WERE DOING THIS

JUMP FIVE TIMES IN A ROW, WHY AM

I THE UNLUCKY ONE, WHY DID THIS

HAPPEN TO ME?

>> ADRENALINE KICKED IN AT THAT

POINT.

>> THANKFULLY HER FRIENDS,

INCLUDING ANN STETSON, HEARD HER

SCREAMS FOR HELP, AND PULLED HER

FROM THE WATER.

>> I SEE MY FRIEND IN PAIN, I

SEE HER IN A STATE I'VE NEVER

SEEN HER IN BEFORE, AND LIKE,

YOU KNOW, THE SOUNDS OF PAIN

THAT I HAVEN'T HEARD BEFORE.

IT'S TERRIFYING.

>> KERRIGAN WAS TAKEN TO

UVM MEDICAL CENTER, NOT SURE IF

SHE WOULD EVER MOVE NORMALLY

AGAIN.

DOCTORS TOLD HER SHE HAD BROKEN

ONE OF HER VERTEBRA, BONE SHARDS

DIGGING INTO HER SPINAL NERVE.

HER FEET IN SERIOUS PAIN.

ALL OF IT JUST FROM HITTING THE

WATER WRONG.

>> MY IMPACT WAS FROM THE

WATER, I DIDN'T STRIKE ANYTHING

ELSE.

>> WE'VE BEEN SEEING AROUND FOUR

A SUMMER AT LEAST.

>> UVM TRAUMA PROGRAM MANAGER

JENNIFER GRATIN SAID THIS YEAR

HAS BEEN BUSY.

ALREADY THREE PEOPLE

HOSPITALIZED WITH INJURIES FROM

CLIFF JUMPING.

MORE THAT WERE TREATED IN THE

E.R., AND DISCHARGED.

SHE SAYS SHE HOPES PEOPLE WHO

HEAR KERRIGAN'S STORY LEARN FROM

IT.

THAT NO CLIFF IS SAFE.

>> ONE OF THE BEST WAYS TO

PREVENT INJURIES IS TO SEE IT

FROM SOMEBODY FIRSTHAND WHAT CAN

HAPPEN.

>> KERRIGAN'S SURGERY IS SET FOR

WEDNESDAY MORNING.

AFTER THAT SHE HAS MONTHS OF

RECOVERY AHEAD.

SOMETHING HER MOM LYNETTE SAID

THEY'LL DO TOGETHER.

>> AS A MOTHER, YOU WANT TO --

UH!

YOU WANT TO TAKE THEM AND HOLD

THEM AND TELL THEM IT WILL BE

OKAY.

>> SHE SAID SHE'S GRATEFUL TO BE

PLANNING FOR HER DAUGHTER'S

SURGERY AND NOT HER FUNERAL.

>> I DON'T WANT OTHER PEOPLE

STRUGGLING THROUGH WHAT I HAVE

TO GO THROUGH.

>> IF YOU COULD, WOULD YOU TAKE

IT BACK?

>> YES, I DO.

>> KERRIGAN'S FRIENDS SET UP A

FUNDRAISER TO HELP WITH BILLS.

THEY'VE ALREADY RAISED SEVERAL

THOUSAND DOLLARS.

THE LINK IS ON THIS STORY ON OUR

WEBSITE.

IN THE NEWSROOM, CAT

VIGLIENZONI, CHANNEL 3 NEWS.

>> Darren: THURSDAY, KERRIGAN'S

MOM LET US KNOW THAT THE SURGERY

WAS SUCCESSFUL.

DOCTORS WERE ABLE TO REMOVE THE

FRAGMENTS OF VERTEBRA AND PLACE

A COLLAR TO STABILIZE KERRIGAN'S

SPINE.

NOW THE 20-YEAR-OLD IS IN THE

ICU.

HER MOM SAYS SHE'LL BE THERE FOR

A COUPLE DAYS BECAUSE SHE'S IN A

LOT OF PAIN.

ONCE SHE'S READY FOR REHAB, THE

ROAD TO RECOVERY BEGINS.

HERE IS MORE OF CAT'S

CONVERSATION WITH KERRIGAN.

>> DO YOU THINK THAT PEOPLE

REALIZE THAT THAT CAN HAPPEN?

>> I DON'T THINK SO.

ESPECIALLY IF YOU'RE WITH A

GROUP OF FRIENDS THAT HAVE BEEN

DOING THE JUMP ALREADY, LIKE ONE

OF MY FRIENDS DID THE JUMP FOUR

TIMES THAT DAY, AND THEN HE HAD

ALSO DONE IT LAST YEAR WHEN WE

HAD GONE TOGETHER.

SO BY SEEING OTHER PEOPLE DOING

IT, YOU THINK OH, I AM IMMUNE

FROM ANYTHING THAT'S GOING TO

HAPPEN.

I'M GOING TO END UP JUST LIKE

THEM, JUST LIKE SWIMMING IT OFF,

AND NOTHING BAD IS GOING TO

HAPPEN TO ME.

BUT YOU JUST NEVER KNOW.

IT'S A FREAK ACCIDENT, AND YOU

CAN HIT THE WATER WRONG, IT'S

LITERALLY LIKE FALLING FROM A

BUILDING AND STRIKING PAVEMENT

AT THE BOTTOM.

THAT'S HOW MUCH PRESSURE THERE

IS COMING IN CONTACT WITH THAT

WATER.

>> DO YOU THINK A LOT OF PEOPLE

ASSUME THAT JUST BECAUSE THERE'S

WHAT LOOKS LIKE CLEARWATER

BELOW, OH, I DON'T SEE A ROCK,

THAT THEY THINK, OKAY, IF I JUMP

I WILL BE FINE?

>> YEAH.

I DEFINITELY THINK THAT'S THE

INDICATION, BUT I KNOW -- THAT'S

THE CASE, BUT I KNOW THE AREA

AROUND CAT'S BAY IS PRETTY OPEN.

THERE ARE SOME ROCKS THAT STICK

OUT, BUT YOU HAVE TO MAKE SURE

YOU JUMP OUT FAR ENOUGH AND YOU

WON'T HIT ANYTHING.

MY IMPACT WAS MERELY FROM THE

WATER, I DIDN'T STRIKE ANYTHING

ELSE.

PEOPLE DEFINITELY DO NEED TO BE

CAREFUL.

YOU DON'T EVEN KNOW IF THERE IS

A FALLEN TREE UNDER THE WATER.

YOU JUST HAVE TO TAKE ALL OF THE

PRECAUTIONS THAT YOU CAN BEFORE

JUMPING, ANN AND I WERE JUST

SWIMMING OUT THERE, JUST TO MAKE

SURE THAT WE WEREN'T GOING TO

RUN INTO ANYTHING THAT WAS GOING

TO CAUSE US HARM BEFORE JUMPING.

>> ARE YOU LUCKY IT WASN'T, YOU

KNOW, YOU DIDN'T GET NEWS THAT

SAID YOU ARE PARALYZED FOR LIFE.

>> OH, MY GOD.

I THOUGHT I WAS GOING TO BE.

WHEN I FIRST GOT PULLED OUT OF

THE WATER, I THOUGHT THAT WAS IT

FOR ME.

EXCEPT FOR THE FACT THAT I FELT

SOMETHING SCRATCHING MY LEGS

WHEN THEY WERE PULLING ME UP ON

THE ROCKS, SO I KNEW THAT I

WASN'T COMPLETELY PARALYZED, IF

I WAS EVEN PARALYZED AT ALL

BECAUSE I HAD FEELING AND I WAS

FEELING PAIN.

SO TYPICALLY WHEN YOU ARE

PARALYZED YOU DON'T REALLY FEEL

ANYTHING.

I WAS FEELING AWFUL NUMBING

PAIN.

I KNEW I WASN'T PARALYZED.

BUT TO COME HERE AND FIND OUT

THAT I WASN'T PARALYZED AS WELL,

JUST -- AND I CAN MOVE MY LEGS,

WHICH IS GOOD.

IT'S JUST VERY, VERY PAINFUL AT

THE MOMENT.

>> WHAT WOULD YOU SAY TO PEOPLE

OUT THERE WHO ARE KIND OF AT

THIS POINT ROOTING FOR YOU TO

MAKE A FAST RECOVERY?

>> I WOULD SAY THANK YOU TO

EVERYBODY FOR ALL OF THE

SUPPORT.

I JUST -- IT'S MADE MY PAST TWO

DAYS A LOT MORE BEARABLE,

KNOWING THAT I HAVE EVERYBODY'S

LOVE BEHIND ME, AND I JUST -- I

THINK I WOULD BE IN A LOT WORSE

STATE IF I DIDN'T THINK THAT

EVERYBODY WAS ROOTING FOR ME.

>> OBVIOUSLY NOT A LOT OF

PEOPLE, YOU KNOW, CHOOSE TO TELL

PEOPLE ABOUT THEIR EXPERIENCES

AFTERWARDS.

WHY DID YOU WANT TO DO THAT?

>> I WANTED TO SAVE LIVES,

POTENTIALLY.

I KNOW I ENDED UP BEING REALLY

LUCKY, NOT LIKE BREAKING MY NECK

OR ANYTHING.

I MEAN, LUCKY BREAKING MY BACK

IS STILL NOT GREAT, BUT I MEAN,

I COULD POTENTIALLY SAVE LIVES

AND OTHER PEOPLE FROM HAVING THE

SAME FATE AS ME, OR WORSE FATE

THAN ME.

AND I DON'T WANT OTHER PEOPLE

STRUGGLING THROUGH WHAT I HAVE

TO GO THROUGH FOR THE NEXT

COUPLE DAYS AND COUPLE OF

MONTHS.

I NEVER KNEW MY LIFE IMPACTED SO

MANY OTHER PEOPLE'S, AND IT'S

JUST INSANE TO KNOW THAT IT

DOES.

>> Darren: THE RACE FOR GOVERNOR

IN VERMONT IS OFFICIALLY

UNDERWAY, WITH THE ANNOUNCEMENT

THAT FORMER EDUCATION SECRETARY

REBECCA HOLCOMBE WILL SEEK THE

DEMOCRATIC NOMINATION.

ROGER GARRITY ASKS HER WHY SHE'S

TRYING TO UNSEAT CURRENT

GOVERNOR REPUBLICAN PHIL SCOTT.

>> IT'S A BIG DECISION TO

SAY "I'M RUNNING FOR GOVERNOR OF

VERMONT."

HOW DID YOU COME TO THAT

DECISION?

>> YOU KNOW, I'M THRILLED TO BE

HERE.

I AM JUST PRISMED TO LIVE IN

THIS STATE -- PRIVILEGED TO LIVE

IN THIS STATE.

IT IS A FANS PARTICULAR STATE.

AS SECRETARY OF EDUCATION, I HAD

THE CHANCE TO TRAVEL FROM

BENNING TON TO CANAN AND SEE SO

MANY DIFFERENT COMMUNITIES,

SPEAK WITH PEOPLE ALL OVER THE

STATE.

ILOOKING FORWARD TO USING MY

EXPERIENCE AS A TEACHER ARCS A

PRINCIPAL, AS A SECRETARY OF

EDUCATION, TO PUT THOSE TO WORK

TO CREATE BETTER OPPORTUNITIES

FOR EVERY VERMONTER IN EVERY ONE

OF THOSE COMMUNITIES, BECAUSE I

KNOW THAT WHEN WE GIVE PEOPLE

THE SKILLS THEY NEED AND THE

OPPORTUNITY THEY NEED TO

CONTRIBUTE TO OUR PROSPERITY,

THAT WE ALL ARE BETTER OFF.

I AM RUNNING BECAUSE MY CONCERN

IS GOVERNOR SCOTT'S POLICIES

CURRENTLY END UP BENEFITING MORE

WEALTHY VERMONTERS IN PROSPEROUS

AREAS.

THAT'S GREAT, BUT WE REALLY NEED

TO TAKE CARE OF THE VERMONTERS

WHO ARE STRUGGLING TO PAY THEIR

BILLS ON A FIXED WAGE THAT

HASN'T INCREASE.

WE NEED TO MAKE SURE EVERY

VERMONTER HAS THE OPPORTUNITY TO

BETTER THEMSELVES, TO LIVE A

GOOD LIFE, NOT WORRY ABOUT

WHETHER THEY CAN GO TO THE

DOCTOR BECAUSE THEY ARE AFRAID

OF THE BILL.

SO THEY CAN BE PART OF OUR

SHARED PROSPERITY IN VERMONT.

>> Darren: IS THIS A CAMPAIGN

AGAINST PHIL SCOTT AND AGAINST

THE STATUS QUO IN STATE

GOVERNMENT RIGHT NOW?

OR IS THAT WHAT THE MOTIVATION

WAS?

>> MY CAMPAIGN IS TO MAKE THE

BEST USE WE CAN OF OUR

TAXPAYERS' HARD-EARNED DOLLARS

TO CREATE THE BEST OPPORTUNITY

FOR VERMONTERS IN EVERY SINGLE

COMMUNITY.

I LOVE THIS STATE.

I SEE EVERYWHERE I GO

HARD-WORKING PEOPLE WHO REALLY

CARE ABOUT OUR FUTURE, WHO WANT

TO DO THE BEST THEY CAN, AND

BELIEVE IN US, AND BELIEVE IN

OUR INGENUITY, AND I WANT TO

WORK FOR THOSE PEOPLE TO BUILD

THAT MAJORITY TO MAKE GREAT

OPPORTUNITIES FOR OUR FUTURE.

>> Darren: HAVE YOU LONG THOUGHT

ABOUT A POLITICAL CAREER?

>> NO.

IF YOU ASKED ME A COUPLE YEARS

AGO, I WOULD HAVE LAUGHED AT

YOU.

AT MY CORE I AM AN EDUCATOR.

I THINK WHAT I BRING TO THIS

RACE IS, YOU KNOW, YEARS OF

EXPERIENCE IN PUBLIC SCHOOLS,

AND THAT REALLY TEACHINGS YOU

TWO THINGS: FIRST OF ALL, WE

CELEBRATE AND FIND THE STRENGTH

IN ANY KID WHO CROSSES OUR

THRESHOLD, BECAUSE OUR JOB IS TO

FIND PEOPLE WHERE THEY ARE, AND

HELP THEM BE THE BEST THEY CAN

BE.

AND THAT'S WHAT I WANT IT DO FOR

THE STATE.

THE OTHER THING YOU LEARN WHEN

YOU WORK IN PUBLIC EDUCATION IS

THAT WHEN YOU WORK IN A

COMMUNITY, YOU MEET WITH PEOPLE

FROM ALL WALKS OF LIFE.

PEOPLE WITH ALL KIND OF

ASPIRATIONS FOR THEIR KIDS, AND

PEOPLE WITH DIFFERENT RESOURCES,

PEOPLE WITH DIFFERENT

CIRCUMSTANCES.

AND WHAT YOU DO IS YOU FIGURE

OUT HOW TO LISTEN TO EVERY ONE

OF THEM, TRY TO HONOR EVERYONE'S

ASPIRATION AND FIGURE OUT THE

BEST WAY TO WORK TOGETHER AS A

DIVERSE COMMUNITY TO KREE ALT

THE GREATEST VALUE FOR OUR

STATE -- CREATE THE GREATEST

VALUE FOR OUR STATE.

THAT'S WHAT I WANT IT DO AS

GOVERNOR AS WELL.

>> Darren: PHIL SCOTT IS FOCUSED

ON ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT,

AFFORDABILITY AND THE STATE'S

POPULATION ISSUES, DEMOGRAPHIC

CHALLENGES.

ARE THOSE THE WRONG PRIORITIES?

>> NO, I JOIN THE ADMINISTRATION

INITIALLY BECAUSE I BELIEVED IN

THOSE PRIORITIES.

I BELIEVE THAT THOSE ARE THINGS

THAT VERMONTERS ARE WORKING ON,

AND WORRIED ABOUT.

I BELIEVE THAT WE NEED TO FIGURE

OUT HOW TO MAKE VERMONT MORE

AFFORDABLE.

NOT JUST FOR THE PEOPLE -- FOR

ALL OF US, BUT IN PARTICULAR FOR

THE PEOPLE WHO ARE STRUGGLING

MOST TO PAY THEIR BILLS.

THAT'S WHERE WE NEED TO MEASURE

OUR SUCCESS.

I ALSO BELIEVE IN EQUITY,

BECAUSE I BRIEF THAT WHEN WE

MAKE SURE WE GIVE OPPORTUNITY TO

EVERY VERMONTER, WE ARE ALL

BETTER OFF AS A STATE, AND WE

CAN'T LET ANYTHING DIVIDE US,

BECAUSE WE NEED TO MAKE SURE

EVERY VERMONTER HAS A STAKE IN

THE FUTURE.

AND THAT'S NOT TRUE RIGHT NOW.

I HAD TO LEAVE, BECAUSE FOR ME I

FELT THOSE WORDS WERE WORDS, AND

WHAT WE NEED IN VERMONT IS

ACTION.

WE NEED PEOPLE WILLING TO

ACTUALLY MAKE THOSE GOALS REAL.

AND THAT MEANS USING OUR

RESOURCES BETTER.

WE NEED TO MOVE PEOPLE TO THOSE

HIGH-WAGE, HIGH-GROWTH SECTORS

WHERE WE KNOW THE OPPORTUNITY

IS.

WE NEED TO FIGURE OUT HOW TO USE

THE SPACE THAT'S ALREADY

AVAILABLE IN OUR BUILDINGS TO

SERVE THE COMMUNITY BETTER, 24/7

SO THAT WE ARE TAKING CARE OF

OUR KIDS AND PARENTS CAN GO TO

WORK AND NOT CARE.

IF THAT MEANS EXTENDED DAY SO

YOU CAN WORK UNTIL 5:00 AND NOT

WORRY ABOUT YOUR KIDS, THAT'S A

GOOD THING, TOO, BECAUSE THOSE

ARE EMPLOYEES, THEN, WHO CAN GO

TO THEIR BUSINESSES AND HELP

THEIR BUSINESSES DO WHAT

BUSINESSES DO BEST, CREATE

PROSPERITY FOR ALL OF US.

>> Darren: DO YOU HAVE SOME

SPECIFIC IDEAS FOR HOW TO CREATE

THAT PROSPERITY, HOW TO ATTRACT

VERMONTERS OR PEOPLE TO VERMONT,

AND TO CREATE THOSE HIGH-WAGE

JOBS?

>> MM-HMM.

I THINK WE ALREADY HAVE THAT IN

PLACE, AND YOU KNOW, I THINK WE

SEE IT, WE HAVE STRONG SECTORS

THAT NEED HELP.

I THINK WE NEED TO PAY ATTENTION

TO THINGS LIKE OUR HEALTHCARE

SYSTEM, BECAUSE WE HAVE PLENTY

OF OPPORTUNITIES THERE TO REDUCE

COSTS AND MAYBE BRING SOME

VERMONTERS INTO JOBS THAT WILL

GIVE THEM A REALLY STRONG FUTURE

IN THE STATE.

WE DON'T HAVE ENOUGH NURSES IN

THE STATE.

WE HAVE GREAT EDUCATIONAL

PROGRAMS.

WE NEED TO WORK TOGETHER TO

PEOPLE INTO THAT TECH CENTER

NURSING PROGRAMS TO MEET THE

CRITICAL NEED EMPLOYERS HAVE.

LONG-TERM, I THINK IF WE CAN

WORK TOGETHER TO SUPPORT OUR

SMALL BUSINESSES, MAKE SURE OUR

SCHOOLS ARE REALLY GREAT, AND

BRING DOWN THE COST OF

HEALTHCARE, I THINK OUR STATE

WILL BE THE STATE WHERE PEOPLE

WANT TO BE.

I'M GETTING IN BECAUSE, FRANKLY,

THE TIME IS RIGHT.

IT'S RIGHT FOR ME, IT'S RIGHT

FOR THE STATE.

I'M CONCERNED ABOUT THE LACK OF

OPPORTUNITY I SEE IN MANY PARTS

OF THE STATE.

I'M CONCERNED THAT MANY OF THE

INITIATIVES THAT ARE COMING OUT

FROM THE ADMINISTRATION ARE

HAVING THE EFFECT OF

REDISTRIBUTING OPPORTUNITY UP.

WE NEED TO MAKE SURE THAT EVERY

VERMONTER FEELS THAT THEY HAVE A

STAKE IN OUR ECONOMY.

THAT THEY HAVE AN OPPORTUNITY TO

IMPROVE THEIR CIRCUMSTANCES.

AND THAT WE'RE GOING TO MAKE

THAT POSSIBLE.

THAT'S WHAT WE CAN DO FOR THEM.

AND SO IT IS THE RIGHT TIME, AND

I FEEL THAT URGENCY ABOUT

GETTING OUT THERE, AND MEETING

WITH VERMONTERS, GOING AROUND

THE STATE, AND PUTTING TOGETHER

THE BEST POSSIBLE CAMPAIGN I CAN

PUT TOGETHER TO MAKE SURE THAT I

CAN GET THAT GOAL ACROSS THE

LINE.

>> Darren: THERE ARE OTHER

HIGH-PROFILE CANDIDATES

CONSIDERING ENTERING THE RACE,

INCLUDING THE ATTORNEY GENERAL,

AND LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR.

THAT AT ALL AFFECT THE TIMING OF

YOUR DECISION?

>> ACTUALLY, I MEAN, I KNOW

OTHER PEOPLE ARE CONSIDERING.

I AM REALLY FOCUSED ON GETTING

OUT, PUTTING TOGETHER A REALLY

STRONG CAMPAIGN THAT REFLECTS

VERMONT AND REACHES OUT AND

MEETS VERMONTERS ACROSS THE

STATE TO HEAR WHAT THEY ARE

SAYING, HEAR WHAT THEIR CONCERNS

ARE AND FIGURE OUT HOW TO PUT

TOGETHER A STRONG COALITION THAT

CAN MOVE US FORWARD.

>> HOW MANY ISIS DETAINEES DO WE

KNOW ARE CURRENTLY IN THE

CUSTODY OF CENTRAL GOVERNMENT OF

IRAQ?

>> Darren: DURING A HEARING ON

THE FUTURE OF U.S. POLICY IN

IRAQ, NEW HAMPSHIRE SENATOR

JEANNE SHAHEEN ASKED

REPRESENTATIVES FROM THE STATE

AND DEFENSE DEPARTMENT ABOUT

WHAT'S GOING TO HAPPEN TO ISIS

DETAINEES IN CUSTODY OF IRAQ'S

GOVERNMENT AND THE KURDISH

REGIONAL GOVERNMENT.

THE STATE DEPARTMENT'S JOAN

POLASHEK CALLED THE ISSUE OF

DETAINEES A SERIOUS PROBLEM.

SHE SAID THE STATE DEPARTMENT IS

ASKING COUNTRIES AROUND THE

WORLD IT TAKE BACK THEIR FOREIGN

NATIONALS.

IN DOING SO, THEY ARE RUNNING UP

AGAINST THE RULE OF LAW, AND

HUMAN RIGHTS ISSUES.

>> SO WE HAVE AN INTENSE AND

ONGOING DIALOGUE WITH THE IRAQI

AUTHORITIES TO MAKE SURE THAT

THOSE IRAQI CITIZENS WHO ARE

RETURNED TO IRAQ FACE A FAIR

TRANSPARENT JUDICIAL PROCESS.

>> Darren: SHAHEEN SAID IT IS

POSSIBLE TO HER CONSTITUENTS TO

KNOW THAT ISIS FIGHTERS WILL

FACE TRIAL.

SHAHEEN BROUGHT UP JAMES FOLEY,

THE NEW HAMPSHIRE JOURNALIST,

WHO WAS ABDUCTED IN SYRIA IN

2012, AND LATER KILLED.

>> THERE IS A QUESTION ABOUT

WHETHER HIS MURDERS ARE IN

CUSTODY -- MURDERERS ARE IN

CUSTODY IN SYRIA, AND HIS FAMILY

AND THE FAMILY OF OTHER

AMERICANS MURDERED ARE VERY

INTERESTED IN SEEING THEM

BROUGHT BACK TO JUSTICE AND

TRIED, IN OUR CIVILIAN COURTS.

>> Darren: IT ISN'T JUST

HARDENED CRIMINALS BEING

DETAINED IN PLACES LIKE IRAQ.

THERE ARE ALSO TENS OF THOUSANDS

OF WOMEN AND CHILDREN.

FAMILIES OF ISIS FIGHTERS.

BOTH SHAHEEN AND

POLASHEK ACKNOWLEDGE THE NEED TO

PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR THESE PEOPLE

SO THAT THEY ARE NOT

RADICALIZED.

THIS WEEK THE HOMELAND SECURITY

AND GOVERNMENT AFFAIRS COMMITTEE

HAD A HEARING ON THE UPCOMING

2020 CENSUS AND HOW TO GET AN

ACCURATE COUNT OF THE U.S.

POPULATION.

AMONG LAWMAKERS' CONCERNS, HOW

TO PROTECT U.S. CENSUS DATA FROM

A CYBER ATTACK.

THE DIRECTOR OF THE CENSUS

BUREAU EXPLAINED TO THE

COMMITTEE SOME OF THEIR SYSTEM'S

BUILT-IN SAFEGUARDS.

HE SAID PARTS OF THE SYSTEM CAN

BE IMMEDIATELY CLOSED IF AN

ATTACK IS DETECTED, BUT THEY

DON'T YET HAVE A PLAN FOR WHAT

TO DO IF THE ENTIRE SYSTEM WERE

TO COME UNDER ATTACK.

>> HOW WOULD YOU GO BACK AND

VALIDATE CENSUS RESPONSES IF YOU

FIND THE INFORMATION YOU

COLLECTED ONLINE HAS BEEN

POTENTIALLY COMPROMISED?

>> SENATOR, SOME OF THE

SPECIFICS I WOULD LIKE TO GET

BACK TO YOU WITH, BUT WE DO HAVE

REDUNDANCIES BUILT INTO OUR

SYSTEM AND WE DO HAVE

INFORMATION STORED, FOR EXAMPLE,

ON THE CLOUD, AS WELL AS AT A

FACILITY.

SO WE DO HAVE REDUNDANCIES BUILT

IN, BUT I WOULD RATHER DISCUSS

THOSE MAYBE WITH YOU AND YOUR

STAFF.

>> SENATOR MAGGIE HASSAN ALSO

ASKED HOW THE CENSUS BUREAU

COUNTS HARD TO COUNT GROUPS,

LIKE THE DISABLED AND THOSE WHO

SPEAK UNCOMMON LANGUAGES.

HE SAID THE CENSUS HAS A NETWORK

OF TRANSLATORS AND INTERPRETERS

LINED UP.

UP NEXT, SO YOU DON'T MISTAKENLY

GET BEES SICK.

DON'T GO AWAY.

>> Darren: THE STATE IS TRYING

TO STOP DISEASES FROM SPREADING

'TWEEN BEES THAT POLLINATE YOUR

FOOD.

VERMONT'S FARMED HONOREE BEES

ARE GETTING WILD BEE POPULATIONS

SICK.

FOR NOW, RESEARCHERSES ARE NOT

SURE HOW THIS COULD IMPACT THE

BEES, BUT THEY WANT TO STOP THE

SPREAD.

CAT VIGLIENZONI FOUND OUT WHAT'S

BEING DONE.

[ BUZZING ]

>> STEP WITHIN A FEW DOZEN FEET

OF THESE HIVES AT THE UNIVERSITY

OF VERMONT HORTICULTURE FARM,

AND YOU'LL HEAR THE BUZZ OF

ACTIVITY FROM THESE BUSY BEES.

THOUSANDS OF HONEYBEES BRINGING

BACK POLLEN FROM NEARBY WILD

FLOWERS.

BUT BEE RESEARCHER SAMANTHA

ALGER FOUND SOMETHING CONCERNING

WHEN HER TEAM LOOKED AT THE

FLOWERS NEAR MANAGED HONEYBEE

LIVES.

>> WE FOUND A VERY HIGH

PROPORTION OF FLOWERS, WE

DETECTED BEE VIRUSES ON, AND

MOST INTERESTING PART ABOUT THAT

WAS THAT WE ONLY FOUND BEE

VIRUSES ON FLOWERS INSIDE

HONEYBEE APRIL JARIS, OR NEAR

APIARIES.

>> RESEARCH JUST PUBLISHED FOUND

20% OF FLOWERS NEAR HONEYBEE

APIARIES WERE COULD BE

TRANSMITTED FROM WILD BEES WHO

POLLINATED THE SAME FLOWERS.

>> WITHOUT KNOWING HOW THEY ARE

AFFECTING WILD BEES, IT IS

CONCERNING, CONSIDERING SO MANY

KLEINS IN BEE -- DECLINE.

>> HER GOAL IS NOT TO DISCOURAGE

THE HOBBY.

>> WE ARE NOT GOING TO

VILLAINIZE BEEKEEPERS, THEY ARE

PART OF THE AGRICULTURAL

COMMUNITY.

WE NEED TO BE CAREFUL TO MANAGE

THEM.

>> IT MEANS TREATING

VARROA MITES, WHICH CAN INCREASE

VIRUSES IN A HIVE.

THE STATE'S APIARY INSPECTION

PROGRAM LOOKS FOR BOTH.

AGRICULTURE SECRETARY AN TON

CONTINUE ITS SAID A NEW --

TIBBETS SAYS A NEW LAW WILL

ALLOW THEM TO PROTECT VERMONT'S

BEES, INCLUDING HIRING TWO MORE

FULL-TIME INSPECTORS TO DO

CHECKS.

REQUIRING BEEKEEPERS TO REGISTER

THEIR HIVES.

DOING MORE EDUCATION FOR

BEEKEEPERS.

AND REQUIRING BEEKEEPERS TO

SUBMIT HIVE MANAGEMENT PLANS.

>> BEES CAN TRAVEL GREAT DISTABS

TANSES.

IT IS IMPORTANT -- DISTANCES.

IT IS IMPORTANT TO HAVE A ROBUST

INSPECTION PROGRAM.

SO IF A HIVE IS IDENTIFIED WITH

A DISEASE, THOSE BEES DON'T

TRAVEL TO ANOTHER HIVE THAT

COULD BE NEARBY.

>> SHE SAYS SHE'S GLAD TO HEAR

THERE WILL BE MORE INSPECTIONS,

BECAUSE BETTER HIVE MANAGEMENT

IS THE BEST WAY TO KEEP WILD

BEES SAFE, TOO.

>> IT'S NOT A MATTER OF DO YOUR

BEES HAVE MITES OR WILL THEY

EVER HAVE MITES, IT IS A MATTER

OF WHEN THEY WILL HAVE MITES.

>> THE NEXT STEP IN THE RESEARCH

IS TO TEST WHETHER THE FLOWERS

ACTUALLY THE WAY THE VIRUS GETS

TRANSMITTED.

THEY HAVE DONE THAT TEST AND ARE

CURRENTLY REVIEWING DATA.

IN SOUTH BURLINGTON, CAT

VIGLIENZONI, CHANNEL 3 NEWS.

>> SAMANTHA ALGER JOINS US.

THANKS FOR BEING HERE.

>> THANKS FOR HAVING ME.

>> Darren: THERE'S MORE RESEARCH

BEING DONE TO TRACK HOW THIS IS

HAPPENING.

WHAT IS SHE TALKING ABOUT HERE?

>> RIGHT.

SO IN OUR FIELD STUDY, WE FOUND

THIS REALLY INTERESTING RESULT,

THAT VIRUSES ARE MORE LIKELY --

OR THAT BUMBLEBEES ARE MORE

LIKELY TO HAVE VIRUSES WHEN THEY

ARE NEAR HONEYBEE APIARIES, AND

FLOWERS NEARBY HOST VIRUSES.

NOW WE WANT TO TAKE THE BIG

STUDY WE MEASURED IN THE FIELD

AND TAKE IT INTO A LABORATORY

SET TO GO SEE IF WE CAN

DEMONSTRATE THIS TRANSMISSION

ROUTE IN A CONTROLLED SETTING TO

SEE IF HONEYBEES WILL PUT THE

VIRUSES ON THE FLOWERS, LEAVE

BEHIND VIRUSES ON FLOWERS, AND

TO SEE IF OTHER BEES WILL PICK

UP THOSE VIRUSES FROM THE

FLOWERS.

KIN KIN FOLKS HAVE BEFORE --

>> Darren: FOLKS HYPE OTH

SIZED -- HIGH POT SIZED THIS,

BUT --

>> THIS THE LARGEST HYPOTHESIS

THAT HASN'T REALLY BEEN TESTED.

>> Darren: IS THERE A CONCERN AT

ALL THAT THIS STUDY COULD SEND

THE WRONG MESSAGE IT BEEKEEPERS,

PERHAPS?

>> UM, SO IT IS AN INTERESTING

QUESTION.

WE ARE NOT, AS I MENTIONED

BEFORE TO CAT, WE ARE NOT TRYING

TO VILLAINIZE BEE KEEPING OR

HONEYBEES OR INDUSTRY.

HONEYBEES ARE THE MOST IMPORTANT

MANAGED POLLINATOR FOR OUR FOOD

CROPS.

OUR MOST IMPORTANT MANAGED

POLLINATORS.

WE NEED TO DO WHAT WE CAN DO.

THAT INCLUDES HAVING FOUND BEE

KEEPING PRACTICES THAT REDUCES

RISK OF SPILLOVER FROM HONEYBEES

TO WILD BEES.

>> BEE KEEPING IS JUST

ABSOLUTELY BOOMING IN VERMONT

RIGHT NOW.

>> IT IS.

>> WHY DO YOU THINK THAT IS?

>> I THINK IT'S STILL AN EFFECT

OF ALL OF THE NEWS ABOUT COLONY

COLLAPSE DISORDER.

THAT WAS A LONG TIME AGO, BUT

THIS WHOLE INITIATIVE ABOUT SAVE

THE BEES, I THINK A LOT OF

PEOPLE THINK THEY ARE GOING TO

SAVE THE BEES BY GETTING BEES.

THE INTERESTING THING IS THAT

HONEYBEES ARE A NON-NATIVE

SINGLE INTRODUCED SPECIES OF

BEE, AND SO THERE ARE LOTS OF

OTHER WAYS AND BETTER WAYS TO,

QUOTE, SAVE THE BEES THAN

BECOMING A HOBBYIST BEEKEEPER.

>> Darren: SECRETARY TIBBETS

MENTIONED THERE WILL BE MORE

INSPECTIONS, MORE INSPECTORS.

WHAT DOES THAT INVOLVE?

WHAT GOES ON WHEN YOU INSPECT A

HIVE?

>> SO A HIVE INSPECTION

TYPICALLY INVOLVES AN INSPECTOR

VISITING AN APIARY, BASICALLY A

YARD WITH A LOT OF DIFFERENT

HONEYBEE KOL MISSION.

THEY GO THROUGH EITHER ALL THE

COLONIES, OR A SUBSET OF THOSE

COLONIES, AND THEY WILL VISUALLY

OPEN THEM UP AND VISUALLY

INSPECT THOSE HIVES FOR

PATHOGENS AND PESTS

>> Darren: I NEVER HEARD OF THE

VERMONT BEE LAB BEFORE.

>> IT'S A NEW THING.

DARE TELL US ABOUT IT.

WHAT IS IT?

>> SO IT'S -- WE HAVE LOTS OF

DIFFERENT BEE RESEARCH AND

EDUCATION AND OUTREACH GOING ON

AT THE UNIVERSITY, SO WE ARE

TRYING TO TAKE THESE DIFFERENT

ASPECTS AND PUT IT UNDER A

SINGLE ENTITY CALLED THE VERMONT

BEE LAB.

WE WILL BE DOING A LOT OF

RESEARCH, CONTINUING THE CURRENT

RESEARCH, DOING EDUCATION, AND

ALSO MAYBE DISEASE DIAGNOSTIC

LAB FOR HOBBYIST BEEKEEPERS AND

COMMERCIAL BEEKEEPERS IN THE

STATE.

>> Darren: HOW WILL THIS LAB

HELP IN THIS TESTING?

AND TRYING TO STOP THIS FROM

CONTINUING?

>> SO CURRENTLY THERE'S REALLY

NOT MANY PLACES WHERE BEEKEEPERS

CAN SEND, OR EVEN THE APIARY

INSPECTORS CAN SEND SAMPLES OF

BEES TO LOOK FOR PATHOGENS AND

PESTS.

LARGELY IT IS A VISUAL

INSPECTION.

THERE'S A FEDERAL LAB, BUT AS WE

KNOW, THAT CAN BE A PROBLEM DUE

TO FEDERAL SHUTDOWNS, OR

STAFFING SHORTAGES.

AND SO THE IMPORTANCE OF THIS

LAB IS TO HAVE AN INDEPENDENT OR

ANOTHER WAY THAT BEEKEEPERS CAN

GET TESTS DONE FOR DISEASES ON

THEIR BEES.

>> LET'S TALK ABOUT VERMONT'S

WILD BEE POPULATION, GENERALLY

SPEAKING, PRETTY HEALTHY?

>> WELL, WE'VE SEEN A HUGE LOSS

IN HISTORICAL DIVERSITY, AT

LEAST IN BUMBLEBEES.

IN 2015, THERE WERE THREE

BUMBLEBEE SPECIES LISTED AS

EITHER STATE THREATENED OR STATE

ENDANGERED.

THERE ARE A NUMBER OF SPECIES

THAT WE CONSIDER TO BE

GENERALISTS, THAT ARE ACTUALLY

DOING QUITE WELL.

BUT WE SEE ABOUT HALF OF THE

BUMBLEBEE SPECIES OF VERMONT ARE

SHOWING DECLINES.

>> Darren: YOU MENTIONED

EDUCATION IS A KEY COMPONENT OF

WHAT YOU FOLKS DO.

WHAT DOES THAT LOOK LIKE, WHAT

KIND OF MESSAGE ARE YOU SENDING

TO PEOPLE?

>> I THINK WE NEED TO PROMOTE

AND EDUCATE BEEKEEPERS ABOUT

SOUND BEE KEEPING PRACTICES, AND

THE BIGGEST THING THAT

BEEKEEPERS CAN DO IS TO CONTROL

THEIR VARROA MITES, WHETHER

THROUGH CULTURAL PRACTICES, OR A

NUMBER OF DIFFERENT ORGANIC OR

EVEN CONVENTIONAL MITEICIDES.

THE MITES TRANSMIT VIRUSES.

SO IF YOU CONTROL YOUR MITES,

THE IDEA IS THAT YOU WILL REDUCE

THE VIRUS LOAD AND REDUCE THE

CHANCE OF SPILLOVER.

SO EDUCATION AROUND HOW TO TREAT

FOR MITES AND TO KEEP CLEAN

HONEYBEE COLONIES IS IMPORTANT.

>> Darren: DO PESTICIDES PLAY A

ROLE IN THE DECLINING

POPULATIONS?

>> CERTAINLY, YEAH.

IT IS NOT JUST DISEASE, IT IS

PESTICIDES.

PESTICIDE EXPOSURE, AS WELL AS

THE LOSS OF HABITAT.

THERE'S BEEN A FEW STUDIES THAT

HAVE SHOWN THAT THE COMBINATION

OF THESE THINGS CAN ACTUALLY

AFFECT BEES.

SO THE AFFECT OF VIRUSES AND

PESTICIDES TOGETHER HAS A

SYNERGISTIC EFFECT ON BEES.

>> Darren: YOU TAUGHT US A LOT

ALREADY THIS MORNING, BUT YOU

HAVE A CLASS YOU TEACH.

TELL US ABOUT THAT.

CAN FOLKS STILL GET INVOLVED?

>> WE JUST FINISHED OUR FIRST

SUMMER COURSE, THREE CREDIT BEE

KEEPING CLASS AT THE UNIVERSITY

OF VERMONT.

WE ARE TEACHING AT THE

HORTICULTURE FARM.

IT WENT REALLY WELL, AND IT'S

OVER NOW, BUT WE HOPE TO

CONTINUE DOING IT IN THE FUTURE

FOR STUDENTS AND FOR THE BROADER

PUBLIC.

