YCQM: July 28, 2019

VERMONT ATTORNEY GENERAL T.J.

DONOVAN ANNOUNCED A SETTLEMENT

FOR A SECURITY BREACH BY THE

CONSUMER CREDIT REPORTING

AGENCY.

IT'S A NATIONAL SETTLEMENT,

AMOUNTING TO ABOUT $700 MILLION.

VERMONT'S SHARE IS 1.8 MILLION,

WHICH WILL GO INTO THE STATE'S

GENERAL FUND, BUT THE MAJORITY

OF THAT BIG SETTLEMENT IS FOR

RESTITUTION, RESERVED FOR PEOPLE

IMPACTED BY THE BREACH.

IF YOU SPENT ANY TIME DEALING

WITH IT, YOU'RE ELIGIBLE FOR $25

PER HOUR FOR UP TO 20 HOURS.

IT ALSO COVERS OUT-OF-POCKET

EXPENSES IF YOU CAN PROVE IT.

AND TO TALK MORE ABOUT IT, THE

ATTORNEY GENERAL JOINS ME NOW.

GOOD MORNING TO YOU.

>> Donovan: GOOD MORNING,

DARREN, THANKS FOR HAVING ME.

>> Darren: THANKS FOR BEING

HERE.

IT AFFECTED NEARLY 150 MILLION

AMERICANS, THIS BREACH.

DO WE KNOW HOW MANY VERMONTERS

WERE AFFECTED?

>> Donovan: YES, 251,000

VERMONTERS WERE AFFECTED BY THE

EQUIFAX BREACH AND IT

UNDERSCORES THAT WE LIVE IN AN

ONLINE, DIGITAL GLOBAL ECONOMY

WHERE MORE AND MORE FINANCIAL

TRANSACTIONS ARE BEING DONE

ONLINE AND THAT PUTS PEOPLE AT

RISK, SO DIGITAL SECURITY IS

INCREDIBLY IMPORTANT.

251,000 VERMONTERS WERE

AFFECTED.

>> Darren: THE CONSUMER

ASSISTANCE PROGRAM TAKING

HUNDREDS OF PHONE CALLS WHEN

THIS FIRST CAME OUT IN THAT

FIRST WEEKEND.

WHAT WERE VERMONTERS SAYING?

>> Donovan: I REALLY WANT TO

GIVE CREDIT TO MY TEAM AT THE

CONSUMER ASSISTANCE PROGRAM,

WHICH IS A PARTNERSHIP WITH THE

UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND IT'S

STAFFED WITH UVM STUDENTS AS

WELL AS ATTORNEY GENERAL

EMPLOYEES, AND I LIKE TO SAY,

DARREN, THAT IT'S REALLY THE

ONLY PLACE IN STATE GOVERNMENT

WHEN YOU CALL GOVERNMENT, YOU

GET A LIVE PERSON.

PEOPLE WERE SCARED BECAUSE THIS

IS ABOUT PEOPLE'S MONEY.

THIS IS ABOUT PEOPLE'S

LIVELIHOODS, THEIR RETIREMENT,

AND SO THAT ANXIETY AND ANGST

AND WORRY AND THE UNCERTAINTY

THAT PEOPLE HAVE STOLEN YOUR

INFORMATION REALLY IS A

DEBILITATING THING, SO A LOT OF

IT WAS TELLING PEOPLE WE WERE ON

IT, WE WERE GOING TO MAKE SURE

THAT THEIR FINANCIAL ASSETS WERE

PROTECTED, AND I'M PROUD OF THE

WORK WE DID.

SO YOU SAID IN YOUR OUTSET,

CERTAINLY THIS IS A BIG DEAL.

THIS WAS A NATIONAL SETTLEMENT F

1.8 GOES TO THE STATE'S GENERAL

FUN, BUT REALLY IT'S -- FUND,

BUT REALLY IT'S THAT ISSUE OF

RESTITUTION WHICH I REALLY

ENCOURAGE VERMONTERS BECAUSE A

LOT OF FOLKS WERE ON THE PHONE

SPENDING TIME, AND AGAIN YOU'RE

ELIGIBLE FOR UP TO 20 HOURS, 25

BUCKS OF THOSE HOURS, I THINK

YOU CAN SELF-CERTIFY UP TO TEN

OF THOSE HOURS AND I REALLY

ENCOURAGE VERMONTERS WHO SPENT

ANY TIME TO BE PAID.

THIS IS A BREACH THAT SHOULD NOT

HAVE HAPPENED.

>> Darren: WHAT ABOUT

REIMBURSING YOUR PEOPLE FOR ALL

THOSE HOURS, TAKING THOSE PHONE

CALLS?

>> Donovan: WE'RE NOT GOING TO

BE REIMBURSED, NOR SHOULD WE.

THAT'S THE JOB WE DO.

AT THE END OF THE DAY, WE'RE

HERE TO PROTECT VERMONTERS, AND

IT'S REALLY AN HONOR TO DO THAT.

WHEN YOU COME INTO A CRISIS,

WHICH IT IS A CRISIS, WHEN

YOU'RE SITTING AT HOME AT THE

KITCHEN TABLE AND YOU'RE TRYING

TO MAKE ENDS MEET, PAY YOUR

MORTGAGE, PAY YOUR BILLS, PAY

YOUR TAXES, PUT A LITTLE BIT

AWAY TO SAVE FOR YOUR KID'S

COLLEGE TUITION, TO BE TOLD THAT

YOUR FINANCIAL LIVELIHOOD IS AT

RISK BECAUSE SOMEBODY STOLE YOUR

DATA, THAT'S A CRISIS FOR

VERMONTERS, SO THAT'S OUR JOB

AND WE'RE PROUD TO DO IT.

>> Darren: LET'S DIVE A LITTLE

BIT DEEPER INTO THAT.

WHAT SPECIFICALLY DID THIS

BREACH DO, WHY SUCH A BIG DEAL?

>> Donovan: BECAUSE IT PUTS

PEOPLE AT RISK OF IDENTITY

THEFT, THAT YOU CAN IMPERSONATE

SOMEBODY WHO YOU HAVE THEIR

NAME, THEIR DEATH OF BIRTH,

THEIR ADDRESS, THEIR SOCIAL

SECURITY NUMBER.

ALL THIS PERSONAL INFORMATION

THAT WE HAVE THAT'S OUT THERE,

THAT FRANKLY IS BEING SOLD BY A

LOT OF COMPANIES, BEING BOUGHT

AND SOLD BY A LOT OF COMPANIES,

AS A RESULT OF THIS, VERMONT,

THROUGH THE LEADERSHIP OF MY

OFFICE, WE WERE THE FIRST STATE

TO PASS A DATA BROKER LAW THAT

IF YOU BUY AND SELL PEOPLE'S

DATA, WHICH IS A NEW COMMODITY,

RIGHT?

THAT'S HOW YOU MONETIZE THINGS

ONLINE IS PEOPLE'S DATA.

THAT IF YOU'RE A THIRD-PARTY

BROKER, YOU DON'T HAVE A DIRECT

RELATIONSHIP WITH THE CONSUMER,

YOU HAVE TO REGISTER WITH THE

SECRETARY OF STATE BECAUSE

VERMONTERS HAVE A RIGHT TO KNOW

WHO'S BUYING AND SELLING THEIR

DATA, WHERE IT'S GOING.

>> Darren: HOW DID THIS HAPPEN?

>> Donovan: GREAT QUESTION.

I THINK THE FACT THAT EQUIFAX

DID NOT IN HINDSIGHT AND NOT

EVEN IN HINDSIGHT, HAVE ADEQUATE

SECURITY MEASURES.

AS I SAID, WE'RE IN AN ONLINE

DIGITAL WORLD IN A GLOBAL

ECONOMY.

THESE AREN'T VERMONTERS RIPPING

PEOPLE OFF.

THIS IS AN INTERNATIONAL ISSUE,

HARD TO ENFORCE IN VERMONT, SO

WE GOT TO DO EVERYTHING WE CAN

TO REALLY HOLD COMPANIES

ACCOUNTABLE THAT HAVE CONSUMERS'

PERSONAL INFORMATION, THAT THEY

HAVE ADEQUATE SECURITY MEASURES

BECAUSE THIS IS GOING TO HAPPEN

TIME AND TIME AGAIN AND THE

MESSAGE WE'RE SENDING TO BIG

BUSINESS, TO BIG CORPORATIONS,

TAKE CARE OF THE CONSUMERS'

INFORMATION OR YOU'RE GOING TO

BE OUT OF BUSINESS.

>> Darren: IN ADDITION TO THE

SETTLEMENT MONEY, EQUIFAX WILL

PROVIDE AT LEAST TEN YEARS OF

CREDIT MONITORING AND AT LEAST

SEVEN YEARS OF FREE SERVICES FOR

RESTORING STOLEN IDENTITIES.

FOR DETAILS ON FILING A CLAIM,

THE COMPANY SET UP THE WEBSITE,

YOU SEE IT RIGHT THERE,

EQUIFAXBREACHSETTLEMENT.COM AND

WE HAVE A LINK ON OUR WEBSITE,

WCAX.COM.

SINCE THE BREACH, EQUIFAX HAS

FORCED OUT ITS TOP EXECUTIVES

AND INVESTED IN NEW TECHNOLOGY.

YOU WERE TALKING ABOUT THE LACK

OF THERE, BUT IT TOOK SIX WEEKS

FOR THE COMPANY TO FIGURE OUT HE

GOT A PROBLEM HERE.

WHAT TOOK SO LONG?

>> Donovan: IT'S UNCLEAR AND

WHEN WE TALKED ABOUT WHAT WE'RE

DOING IN VERMONT, VERMONT

PROBABLY HAS ONE OF THE

STRONGEST DATA BREACH

NOTIFICATION LAWS THAT YOU HAVE

TO NOTIFY STATES SO WE CAN

NOTIFY CONSUMERS IN A TIMELY

MANNER.

YOU KNOW, TAKE THE LAW OUT OF

IT, TAKE THE COMPANIES OUT OF

IT, PUT YOURSELF IN THE POSITION

OF A VERMONTER.

THEY SHOULD KNOW AS SOON AS

POSSIBLE THAT THEIR INFORMATION

IS AT RISK BECAUSE THEY'RE

TALKING ABOUT PEOPLE'S MONEY.

IF ALL WE DO IN THE STATE IS

TALK ABOUT AFFORDABILITY, WELL,

PEOPLE ARE GETTING RIPPED OFF, I

THINK IT'S INCUMBENT ON

GOVERNMENT AND BUSINESS TO TELL

PEOPLE WHEN THEY'RE AT RISK.

SO THE RISK IS, OF COURSE, AS I

SAID, HIGH RATES OF IDENTITY

THEFT WHERE PEOPLE ARE GETTING

RIPPED OFF AND SCAMS, AND YOU

AND I TALK SO MUCH ABOUT

ROBO-CALLS AND PHISHING ATTEMPTS

ONLINE.

THIS IS THE NEW NORMAL, AND THIS

IS A WAKE-UP CALL, I HOPE, FOR

INDUSTRY THAT THEY HAVE TO DO A

BETTER JOB OF PROTECTING

PEOPLE'S DATA.

>> Darren: I WANT TO SHIFT GEARS

NOW TO A SUIT AGAINST 5 HOUR

ENERGY.

AFTER FIVE YEARS OF LITIGATION,

A STALEMATE IN THAT LAWSUIT.

THEY WERE SUED SAYING CLAIMS

ABOUT POTENCY WERE MISLEADING.

THE CASE WAS SET TO GO TO TRIAL,

BUT THE TWO SIDES AGREED TO

SETTLE THE CASE.

THE MAKERS OF 5 HOUR ENERGY WILL

PAY THE STATE $800,000 TO COVER

LEGAL EXPENSES, BUT THE COMPANY

DOES NOT ADMIT WRONGDOING.

WHAT HAPPENED ABOUT THE SUIT?

>> Donovan: AS YOU SAID, THAT

WAS A LAWSUIT GOING FOR FIVE

YEARS AND THE INVESTIGATION

GOING ON FOR SEVEN YEARS, AND AT

THE END OF THE DAY, AS YOU SAID

EXACTLY, IT WAS A STALEMATE, A

DRAW.

WE AGREED TO DISMISS THE CASE,

THEY AGREED TO COVER OUR COSTS.

THERE'S NO LOSS TO THE VERMONT

TAXPAYER.

THE AD IN QUESTION WAS TAKEN

DOWN AND FOR ME, THIS IS ABOUT

PRIORITIES AND WHEN I GO AROUND

THIS STATE, I HEAR PEOPLE

TALKING ABOUT CLEAN WATER, I

HEAR PEOPLE TALKING ABOUT

OPIATES, I HEAR PEOPLE TALKING

ABOUT THEIR CIVIL RIGHTS.

NOBODY IS TALKING ABOUT AN

ENERGY DRINK.

SO WHEN MY JOB IS TO MEASURE THE

HARM TO VERMONTERS VERSUS THE

RISK TO VERMONTERS AND ANYTIME

YOU'RE ABOUT TO GO TO TRIAL, THE

RISK IS IF YOU LOOSE, YOU'RE

GOING TO BE -- YOU LOSE, YOU'RE

GOING TO BE PAYING AND PAYING

WITH TAXPAYER DOLLARS.

I'M NOT WILLING TO RISK TAXPAYER

DOLLARS ON THIS, SO THAT'S WHY

THE CASE WAS SETTLED.

>> Darren: AND FINALLY, I WANT

TO ASK YOU ABOUT THE GOVERNOR'S

RACE.

AS YOU KNOW, FORMER EDUCATION

SECRETARY REBECCA HOLCOMB

ANNOUNCED SHE'S PLANNING TO TAKE

ON HER FORMER BOSS, THERE'S

SPECULATION YOU'RE CONSIDERING A

RUN.

ARE YOU RUNNING FOR GOVERNOR?

>> Donovan: WELL, DARREN, LIKE

YOU, I GREW UP IN VERMONT AND WE

KNOW ONE THING.

SUMMER'S ARE SHORT HERE.

IT'S SUMMERTIME AND I'M GOING TO

ENJOY THE VERMONT SUMMER.

>> Darren: WHAT DOES THAT MEAN?

YOU'RE GOING TO TELL US IN THE

FALL?

>> Donovan: WE'LL SEE.

I'M GOING TO ENJOY THE SUMMER.

IT'S WAY TOO EARLY FOR POLITICS.

>> Darren: ARE YOU CONSIDERING

IT?

ARE YOU TALKING TO VERMONTERS?

DO YOU HAVE AN EXPLORATORY

COMMITTEE?

>> Donovan: I DON'T HAVE AN

EXPLORATORY COMMITTEE.

PEOPLE ASK ME AND YOU HAVE THE

CONVERSATION, BUT IT'S NOTHING

MORE THAN THAT AT THIS STAGE AND

I THINK IT'S THE POLITICAL CYCLE

THAT JUST OCCURRED, BUT I'M

FOCUSED ON ENJOYING THE SUMMER

HERE IN VERMONT.

IT'S A SHORT SEASON AND WE GOT

TO GET OUT ON THE LAKE AND WE

GOT TO ENJOY VERMONT AT ITS

BEST.

THAT'S WHAT I'M DOING.

>> Darren: T.J. DONOVAN, THANK

YOU SO MUCH.

APPRECIATE YOUR TIME.

>>> UP NEXT, ANALYSIS OF ROBERT

MUELLER'S TESTIMONY ON CAPITOL

HILL AND LATER, BEN & JERRY'S

TAKES THE CREAM OUT OF SOME OF

ITS ICE CREAM.

WE GET THE SCOOP AS CHANNEL 3'S

"YOU CAN QUOTE ME" CONTINUES.

>>> AS I SAID A MAY 9th, THE

REPORT IS -- MAY 29th, THE

REPORT IS MY TESTIMONY AND I

WILL STAY WITHIN THAT TEXT.

>> Darren: AMERICA ON A DAY OF

QUESTIONING ON CAPITOL HILL FOR

ROBERT MUELLER.

THE FORMER FBI DIRECTOR WHO

OVERSAW THE INVESTIGATION INTO

RUSSIAN ELECTION INTERFERENCE IF

2016 SAT BEFORE TWO HOUSE

COMMITTEES.

TRUE TO HIS WORD, MUELLER RARELY

WENT BEYOND THE TEXT OF HIS

REPORT.

TWO OF OUR LOCAL LAWMAKERS SIT

ON THE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE

AND QUESTIONED MUELLER ABOUT HIS

REPORT.

>> YES?

>> YES, THAT'S CORRECT.

>> NO.

>> I CAN'T SPEAK TO THAT.

>> Darren: QUESTION AFTER

QUESTION WEDNESDAY, BASICALLY

SWATTED AWAY BY THE SPECIAL

COUNSEL.

>> DID ANY MEMBER OF THE SPECIAL

COUNSEL'S OFFICE STAFF TRAVEL

OVERSEAS AS PART OF THE

INVESTIGATION?

>> YES, BUT I CAN'T GO FURTHER

THAN THAT.

>> I'M GOING TO ASK, TO WHICH

COUNTRIES?

>> AND I CAN'T ANSWER THAT.

>> DID THEY MEET WITH FOREIGN

GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS?

>> AGAIN, IT'S OUT OF OUR

BAILIWICK.

>> Darren: NORTH COUNTRY

CONAGREES WOMAN ELISE STEPHAN

NICK WAS JUST ONE OF THE

REPRESENTATIVES WHO DIDN'T GET

MUCH OUT OF MUELLER WHO KEPT

POINTING LAWMAKERS TO HIS

REPORT.

>> IF IT'S IN THE REPORT, THAT

IS ACCURATE.

>> Darren: IN THE MOST

ANTICIPATED CONGRESSIONAL

HEARING IN RECENT MEMORY,

REPUBLICANS LOOK TO CAST DOUBT

ON THE ORIGINS OF THE RUSSIA

PROBE, AND DEMOCRATS HOPE THE

SPECIAL COUNSEL COULD PUT THE

HUNDREDS OF PAGES OF THE MUELLER

REPORT INTO WORDS THE AMERICAN

PUBLIC COULD UNDERSTAND.

MANY FOCUSED ON WHETHER THE

PRESIDENT OBSTRUCTED JUSTICE OR

WORKED WITH THE RUSSIANS.

>> DID YOU FIND THERE WAS NO

COLLUSION BETWEEN THE TRUMP

CAMPAIGN AND RUSSIA?

>> WE DON'T USE THE WORD

COLLUSION.

>> THE TERM IS CONSPIRACY THAT

YOU PREFER TO USE?

>> CONSPIRACY, EXACTLY RIGHT.

>> Darren: A WEEK AFTER

ANNOUNCING HIS SUPPORT FOR

IMPEACHING PRESIDENT TRUMP,

VERMONT REPRESENTATIVE PETER

WELCH WALK MUELLER THROUGH SOME

OF THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN'S CONTACTS

WITH RUSSIA BEFORE ASKING

ANOTHER QUESTION.

>> AND I ASK IF YOU SHARE MY

CONCERN.

MY CONCERN IS, HAVE WE

ESTABLISHED A NEW NORMAL FROM

THIS PAST CAMPAIGN THAT IS GOING

TO APPLY TO FUTURE CAMPAIGNS?

>> I HOPE THIS IS NOT THE NEW

NORMAL, BUT I FEAR IT IS.

>> Darren: WELCH MADE THE CASE

THAT AFTER RUSSIA'S ELECTION

INTERFERENCE IN 2016, THERE IS

EVERY REASON TO BELIEVE THEY'LL

CONTINUE TO MEDDLE IN THE

FUTURE.

>> THERE WOULD BE NO

REPERCUSSIONS WHATSOEVER FOR

RUSSIA IF THEY DID THIS AGAIN

AND AS YOU'VE STATED EARLIER, AS

WE SIT HERE, THEY'RE DOING IT

NOW.

>> Darren: AND JOINING ME NOW TO

TALK ABOUT MUELLER'S TESTIMONY

IS POLITICAL SCIENTIST MATT

DICKINSON.

GOOD MORNING TO YOU.

>> Dickinson: GOOD MORNING.

>> Darren: SO REPUBLICANS ARE

SAYING THIS MEANS NOTHING, THIS

WENT NOWHERE, BUT DEMOCRATS ARE

SAYING THAT THIS PROVES THERE IS

SOME KIND OF CRIME GOING ON

WITHIN THE WHITE HOUSE.

WHO'S RIGHT?

>> Dickinson: WELL, IT DEPENDS

ON THE STANDARDS YOU USE.

THAT WAS PART OF THE

DISAGREEMENT BETWEEN THEM WHEN

THE REPORT WAS INITIALLY

RELEASED.

FOR DEMOCRATS, THE ARGUMENT IS

HE WAS NOT FULLY EXONERATED AND

YOU SAW THAT RIGHT OFF THE BAT

WITH JERRY NADLER ASKING

MUELLER, DID THIS REPORT FULLY

EXONERATE TRUMP AS TRUMP HAS

CLAIMED, AND HE SAID NO.

FOR REPUBLICANS, THE ARGUMENT IS

DID YOU FIND CLEAR EVIDENCE OF A

CRIME AND THE ANSWER IS NO,

CERTAINLY NOT IN COLLUSION WITH

RUSSIA, BUT ALSO POSSIBLY ON THE

OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE.

IT'S A LITTLE MORE UNCLEAR.

BOTH SIDES ARE CLAIMING VICTORY

AND THE QUESTION IS WHEN YOU

TALK ABOUT JOE AND JANE PUBLIC,

WHO DO THEY BELIEVE.

>> Darren: THE PRESIDENT

ADDRESSED MUELLER'S TESTIMONY.

HE CALLED THE REPORT A HOAX, A

WITCH HUNT, AND DEEMED THE

INVESTIGATION, QUOTE, OVER.

TAKE A LISTEN.

>> Pres. Trump: THE DEMOCRATS

HAD NOTHING AND NOW THEY HAVE

LESS THAN NOTHING.

AND I THINK THEY'RE GOING TO

LOSE THE 2020 ELECTION VERY BIG

AND 40 CONGRESSIONAL SEATS

BECAUSE THE PATH THAT THEY

CHOSE.

WHO KNOWS WHERE IT GOES?

>> Darren: PRESIDENT TRUMP

REPEATEDLY CALLED THE HEARING A

DISASTER FOR DEMOCRATS.

WAS IT?

>> Dickinson: WELL, NOT IN THE

SENSE OF IF YOU ARGUE THAT MOST

OF THE PEOPLE DIDN'T ACTUALLY

READ THE 448-PAGE REPORT.

THIS IS AN OPPORTUNITY FOR THE

DEMOCRATS TO, AGAIN, REMIND

PEOPLE OF WHAT THOSE FINDINGS

WERE AND I THINK THEY DID AN

EFFECTIVE JOB WITH A WITNESS

THERE, BOB MUELLER, WHO WASN'T

REALLY WILLING TO SAY MUCH MORE

THAN WHAT THE REPORT ALREADY

SAID, BUT THEY GOT SOME SALIENT

POINTS ACROSS.

I THOUGHT OUR OWN PETER WELCH

WAS PARTICULARLY EFFECTIVE IN

TRYING TO GO BEYOND THE STRICT

LEGAL INTERPRETATION OF THE

FINDINGS AND GET TO AN ETHICAL

QUESTION, WHICH IS SHOULD A

CANDIDATE ACCEPT HELP FROM A

FOREIGN GOVERNMENT IN RUNNING

FOR OFFICE.

SO I THINK THE DEMOCRATS SCORED

POINTS.

NOW, IS THAT GOING TO CHANGE THE

NARRATIVE HERE?

IS THAT GOING TO AFFECT

ELECTIONS COMING FORWARD?

I'M NOT SURE.

>> Darren: I WANT TO PLAY FOR

YOU AN EXCHANGE BETWEEN THE

PRESIDENT AND CBS REPORTER PAULA

REED.

IT GOT REALLY TESTY WHEN SHE

ASKED THE PRESIDENT FOR HIS

REACTION TO ONE OF MUELLER'S FEW

DEFINITIVE STATEMENTS THAT

PRESIDENT TRUMP COULD BE CHARGED

WITH A CRIME ONCE HE LEAVES

OFFICE.

TAKE A LISTEN.

>> Reporter: NEURAL SAID YOU

COULD BE CHARGE -- MUELLER SAID

YOU COULD BE CHARGED ONCE YOU

LEAVE OFFICE.

>> Pres. Trump: NO, HE DIDN'T

SAY THAT.

AGAIN, YOU'RE FAKE NEWS AND

YOU'RE RIGHT AT THE TOP OF THE

LIST.

>> Reporter: MASS WHAT HE SAID.

>> Pres. Trump: GO BACK TO WHAT

HE SAID.

READ HIS CORRECTION.

>> Reporter: THIS WAS NOT A

CORRECTION.

>> Darren: HERE IS THE TESTIMONY

THAT PAULA WAS ASKING ABOUT.

>> COULD YOU CHARGE THE

PRESIDENT WITH A CRIME AFTER HE

LEFT OFFICE?

>> YES.

>> YOU BELIEVE THAT HE

COMMITTED -- YOU COULD CHARGE

THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED

STATES WITH OBSTRUCTION OF

JUSTICE AFTER HE LEFT OFFICE?

>> YES.

>> Darren: DO YOU THINK THAT'S

LIKELY?

>> Dickinson: PROBABLY NOT, BUT

AGAIN, A LOT OF IT DEPENDS ON

THE POLITICAL CIRCUMSTANCES

AFTER HE LEAVES OFFICE, WHETHER

IT'S IN 2020 OR FOUR YEARS

LATER.

THE DIFFICULTY IS, DOES HE HAVE

A THREE-PRONGED TEST FOR PROVING

OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE AND ONE

OF THOSE PRONGS IS INTENT.

THE ARKT IS HE FIRED -- THE

ARGUMENT IS HE FIRED JAMES COMEY

IN ORDER TO IMPEDE THE

INVESTIGATION, TOOK OTHER

ACTIONS TO DO THINGS WHICH THEY

DIDN'T COMPLY WITH.

THE PROBLEM IS UNDER ARTICLE 2

OF THE CONSTITUTION, HE HAS A

RIGHT TO FIRE JAMES COMEY, SO IT

BECOMES REALLY DIFFICULT AND

WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT THE COST OF

PURSUING AN OBSTRUCTION OF

JUSTICE CHARGE FOR AN

EX-PRESIDENT, I THINK A LOT OF

PEOPLE ARE GOING TO SAY IT'S NOT

WORTH IT.

>> Darren: THERE ARE OTHER

INVESTIGATIONS GOING ON AND

MUELLER DID NOT AND COULD NOT

ADDRESS THOSE.

WHY?

>> Dickinson: WELL, AS HE SAID

REPEATEDLY, PARTICULARLY IN

RESPONSE FOR REPUBLICANS' EFFORT

TON TRY TO TURN THIS INTO AN

INVESTIGATION OF THE FBI AND THE

ORIGINS OF THE INVESTIGATION AND

YOU HEARD A LOT OF THEM TALKING

ABOUT THE STEELE REPORT.

THE INSPECTOR GENERAL OF THE

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT IS UNDERGOING

HIS OWN INVESTIGATION ABOUT THE

SOURCES OF THIS AND YOU CAN'T

VIOLATE THE CONFIDENTIALITY OF

THAT INVESTIGATION UNTIL THE

RESULTS ARE KNOWN.

FLURL WAS QUITE RIGHT -- MUELLER

WAS QUITE RIGHT IN SAYING I'M

GOING TO STAY AWAY FROM IT, BUT

POLITICALLY, REPUBLICANS WERE

SCORING POINTS HERE.

YOU SAW THIS OF ELISE, A LOT OF

THIS WERE DEALING WITH ISSUES

WHICH SHE KNEW HE COULDN'T

ANSWER, BUT QUITE FRANKLY, SHE

SAID I WANT TO GET THIS ON THE

RECORD SO PEOPLE KNOW THERE'S

ANOTHER SIDE OF THE STORY.

>> Darren: CRITICIZING MUELLER'S

PERFORMANCE, WHAT DID YOU MAKE

IT?

>> Dickinson: THERE ARE TIMES HE

SEEM INARTICULATE AND HE HAD TO

BACKTRACK ON SOME CLAIMS IN

RESPONSE TO TED LU, AND HE WAS

SAYING HAVE YOU OBSTRUCTED

JUSTICE, AND HE SAID NO.

HIS JOB WAS JUST TO REITERATE

THE IMPORTANT POINTS OF THE

REPORT AND HE DID THAT.

>> Darren: GETTING BACK TO

CONGRESSMAN WELCH'S QUESTION

ABOUT WHETHER OR NOT THIS IS

GOING TO BE THE NEW NORM FOR

POLITICS, IS IT?

>> Dickinson: IT WAS A GREAT

QUESTION AND YOU SAW MUELLER

KIND OF DEJECTEDLY SAYING, I'M

APRAY IT IS.

A LOT OF -- AFRAID IT IS.

A LOT OF THAT WILL DETERMINE THE

RESULTS AND THE POLITICAL

IMPLICATIONS DOWN THE ROAD, BUT

IF PEOPLE FIND THIS WORKS

POLITICALLY, WE'LL SEE MORE OF

IT.

>> Darren: MATT DICKINSON, THANK

YOU FOR JOINING ME THIS MORNING.

>>> THE PROBE INTO HUSH MONEY

PAYMENTS MICHAEL COHEN ALLEGEDLY

MADE TO STORMY DANIELS AND KAREN

McDOUGAL IS OVER.

NOW SENATOR PATRICK LEAHY WANTS

TO SEE THE PAPERWORK.

LEAHY PRESSED FBI DIRECTOR CHRIS

WRAY ON WHEN CONGRESS WILL GET

TO SEE INVESTIGATIVE MATERIALS.

WRAY SAID IT ISN'T NORMAL THAT

THE FBI RELEASES THAT

INVESTIGATION, BUT THEN LEAHY

POINTED TO THE 880,000 PAGES OF

DOCUMENTS AND DOZENS OF

INTERVIEWS THAT THE JUDICIARY

COMMITTEE GOT DURING THE HILLARY

CLINTON EMAIL INVESTIGATION

AFTER REQUESTS FROM REPUBLICANS.

LEAHY PRESSED HIM ABOUT THAT.

TAKE A LISTEN.

>> I'M NOT SUGGESTING THAT THIS

ADMINISTRATION WOULD TREAT THE

INVESTIGATION OF HILLARY CLINTON

DIFFERENTLY THAN AN

INVESTIGATION INVOLVING DONALD

TRUMP.

IT MIGHT APPEAR THAT WAY.

BECAUSE IF YOU DON'T RELEASE

THESE FILES NOW, IT'S CONTRARY

TO YOUR RECENT PRECEDENT.

IS IT THE CASE THAT THE FBI ONLY

PROVIDES INVESTIGATIVE RECORDS

WHEN THE REQUEST IS MADE BY

REPUBLICANS?

>> IT IS CERTAINLY THE CASE THAT

IN MY FIRST TWO YEARS, ALMOST,

AS FBI DIRECTOR, WE HAVE BEEN

ENGAGED WITH NUMEROUS COMMITTEES

AND COUNTLESS OVERSIGHT REQUESTS

INVOLVING ALL SORTS OF THINGS.

MY EXPERIENCE IS WE TRY TO WORK

THROUGH EACH ONE ON A

CASE-BY-CASE BASIS.

>> BUT THE MATTER YOU TALK ABOUT

IS NOW CLOSED, SO WILL YOU

RELEASE THE 302s AND THE OTHER

RELEVANT FILES IN THAT HUSH

MONEY INVESTIGATION THE SAME WAY

YOU DID ON THE CLINTON

INVESTIGATION?

>> I'D BE HAPPY TO TAKE A LOOK

AT ANY REQUESTS FROM YOU OR ANY

OTHER MEMBER OF THE HILL AND SEE

IF THERE'S MORE INFORMATION WE

CAN PROVIDE.

>> Darren: AFTER WRAY AGREED TO

LOOK AT WHAT INVESTIGATIVE

MATERIALS COULD BE SHARED WITH

LAWMAKERS, THE EXCHANGE TURNED

TO ELECTION SECURITY.

WRAY TOLD LEAHY THAT WHILE THERE

ARE PROBLEMS, AMERICANS SHOULD

FEEL CONFIDENT IN OUR ELECTIONS

AND OUR ELECTION SYSTEMS.

>>> COMING UP NEXT, YOUR

FAVORITE BEN & JERRY'S FLAVORS

MIGHT COME DAIRY FREE.

>> Darren: VERMONT-BASED BEN &

JERRY'S KICKED OFF A NATIONAL

TOUR SHOWCASING ITS NEW VEGAN

ICE CREAMS.

SO FAR IT HAS ABOUT A DOZEN

FLAVORS OUT THAT ARE

PLANT-BASED.

THEY USE AN ALMOND MILK BASE

WITH CHUNKS AND SWIRLS OF EACH

FLAVOR THAT ALSO DON'T HAVE

ANIMAL PRODUCTS.

BEN & JERRY'S SAYS NONDAIRY IS A

FAST GROWING SEGMENT OF THE

FROZEN DESSERT MARKET AND

PROFITABLE.

THE COMPANY HOLDS ABOUT 30% OF

THE NON-DAIRY FROZEN DESSERT

MARKET AND IT EXPECTS TO GROW

THAT AS MORE FLAVORS COME OUT.

CAT VIGLIENZONI TALKS WITH NEILA

HORIKAWA ABOUT THE COMPANY'S

DECISION TO GO DAIRY-FREE.

>> Cat: WHY WOULD YOU GO

NON-DAIRY?

>> Horikawa: IT'S A REALLY

INTERESTING STORY.

WE WERE PETITIONED BY CHANGE.ORG

TO CREATE NON-DAIRY FLAVORS FOR

OUR FANS, SO OVER ALMOST 30,000

FANS HAD SIGNED THE PETITION

DEMANDING THAT WE BRING BEN &

JERRY'S TO THE NON-DAIRY

CATEGORY.

SO THAT SORT OF SPARKED THE

INTRIGUE.

>> Cat: AND WHAT ARE SOME OF THE

CHALLENGES IN WORKING WITH A

MILK THAT IS NOT CREAM?

IT'S ALMOND MILK?

>> Horikawa: IT'S ALMOND MILK

AND THERE ARE A LOT OF

CHALLENGES.

I'M SURE PLENTY OF PEOPLE HAVE

TASTED SOME NONDAIRY DESSERTS

THAT TASTED A LITTLE CRYSTALY OR

THE TEXTURE IS NOT THERE OR

REALLY TASTED LIKE WATER, SO

FINDING THE RIGHT FLAVOR THAT WE

CAN HAVE THE INDULGENT CHUNKS

AND SWIRLS THAT PEOPLE LOVE AND

ALSO HAVE TEXTURES THAT ARE

SMOOTH AND MIRROR THE ICE CREAM

EXPERIENCE CAN BE REALLY

CHALLENGING.

>> Cat: HOW DO YOU WORK THROUGH

THAT?

>> Horikawa: A LOT OF

ITERATIONS.

OUR DEVELOPMENT PROCESS IS

AUTHOR REPOP WE DO A LOT OF

TASTE ALSO, CONSUMER TESTING

BACK TO THE DRAWING BOARDS DO

WHATEVER IT TAKES FOR CONSTANTLY

LOOKING FOR NEW WAYS AND NEW

INGREDIENTS TO BRING THE BEST

DESSERTS FORWARD?

>> Cat: WHAT ARE SOME OF THE

FLAVORS THAT DIDN'T WORK?

>> Horikawa: OH, THAT'S A GOOD

QUESTION.

I MEAN, I THINK THE WAY THAT I

WOULD ANSWER THAT IS, YOU KNOW,

WE'RE THE ORIGINATORS OF

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE DOUGH ICE

CREAM.

IT WAS A FAN SUGGESTION YEARS

AGO, 1984, AND WE ALWAYS KNEW WE

WANTED TO BRING THAT TO THE

NON-DAIRY SEGMENT AND WE

RECENTLY JUST DID AND IT'S

AMAZING, BUT THERE WERE MANY

FAILED STEPS ALONG THE WAY WHICH

SORT OF EXPLAINS WHY WE HADN'T

LAUNCHED IT UNTIL EARLY THIS

YEAR.

JUST KNOWING THAT WE NEED TO

DELIVER A DESSERT THAT'S AT A

CERTAIN LEVEL AND PEOPLE HAVE A

LOT OF EXPECTATIONS ABOUT BEN &

JERRY'S, IT TOOK A LOT OF

ITERATIONS, SO THERE WERE

DEFINITELY SOME FLOPS BEFORE WE

GOT TO THE FINAL.

>> Cat: HOW DO YOU BALANCE THAT

ALMOND MILK HAVING A DIFFERENT

FLAVOR PROFILE THAN REGULAR MILK

DOES?

>> Horikawa: YEAH, THERE ARE

SOME FLAVORS THAT DON'T WORK

WITH AN ALMOND MILK BASE AND WE

HAVE FOUND THAT ALONG THE WAY AS

WELL.

MIN, FOR EXAMPLE, IS A LITTLE

BIT CHALLENGING WITH -- MINT,

FOR EXAMPLE, IS A LITTLE BIT

CHALLENGING WITH THAT ALMOND

NUTTY BASE, SO YOU WORK WITH

WHAT WORKS AND YOU NROR AROUND

AVENUES THAT DON'T WORK.

I THINK ULTIMATELY THE REASON WE

DID LAND ON ALMOND IS IT

PROVIDED THE BLANKEST OF

CANVASES FOR ALL THE DIFFERENT

BASES.

THERE'S SO MANY BASES OUT THERE,

BUT ULTIMATELY, THE ALMOND BASE

GAVE US THE MOST VARIETY AND

FLEXIBILITY TO DELIVER THE BEN &

JERRY'S EXPERIENCE.

>> Cat: SO WHERE DOES NON-DAIRY

GO FROM HERE?

IS IT THE TYPE OF THING WHERE

YOU JUST CONTINUE MAKING

ITERATIONS OF FLAVORS, OR DO YOU

HAVE THE CORE FLAVORS YOU'RE

GOING TO STICK WITH RIGHT NOW IN

NON-DAIRY AND NOW FOCUS YOUR

ATTENTION ELSEWHERE?

>> Horikawa: FOR NON-DAIRY,

WE'RE DEFINITELY COMMITTED TO A

LONG-TERM SORT OF INNOVATION

PATH.

WE -- I THINK A LOT OF PEOPLE

THINK NON-DAIRY MIGHT BE A

TREND.

AT BEN & JERRY'S, WE BELIEVE

OTHERWISE.

WE'RE COMMITTED TO THE IDEA OF

THAT AND THE DATA SUPPORTS THE

IDEA THAT NON-DAIRY AND

PLANT-BASED OFFERINGS ARE HERE

TO STAY AND THE DATA SUPPORTS

THE IDEA THAT OUR FANS ARE

COMMITTED TO NON-DAIRY AND THE

PLANT-BASED SEGMENT IN GENERAL

CONTINUES TO GROW, WHETHER IT'S

DIETARY RESTRICTIONS THAT BRING

YOU IN OR A DESIRE FOR NEW

FLAVORS OR JUST LIFESTYLE HEALTH

AND WELLNESS DRIVERS.

IT CONTINUES TO GROW AND SHOWS A

LOT OF PROMISE FOR MORE GROWTH.

KAY THINK SOME PEOPLE ARE --

>> Cat: I THINK SOME PEOPLE ARE

LIKE, WELL, BEN & JERRY'S WAS

ALWAYS, YOU KNOW, THE VERMONT

COWS AND THE DAIRY HERE AND

THINGS LIKE THAT.

DID YOU GET ANY PUSHBACK FROM

GOING NON-DAIRY?

>> Horikawa: NO, WE DIDN'T, AND

COWS ARE PART OF OUR DNA AND

THEY WILL CONTINUE TO BE.

BUT I THINK, YOU KNOW, THERE ARE

OTHER BRAND PLAYERS THAT HAVE

BEEN AROUND FOR A LONG TIME AND

I THINK A LOT OF PEOPLE HAD

RECOGNIZED AT THE TIME THAT

THERE WAS A LOT OF OFFERINGS

THAT WERE OUT THERE THAT THEY

FELT THEY NEEDED TO SACRIFICE

FOR, EITHER GIVE UP FLAVOR OR

GIVE UP TEXTURE, AND ULTIMATELY

THAT WAS AN AVENUE FOR US TO

REALLY BROADEN WHO COULD

EXPERIENCE OUR PRODUCT AND

INVITE MORE FANS IN, WHICH IS

WHAT WE'RE CONSTANTLY TRYING TO

DO, SO I THINK IT WAS A GOOD

FIT.

>> Cat: ANY PREVIEWS YOU CAN

GIVE US ON FLAVORS YOU'RE

WORKING ON RIGHT NOW?

>> Horikawa: I CAN'T REVEAL

BEHIND THE CURTAIN, BUT I CAN

SAY THERE IS A LOT TO BE EXCITED

ABOUT, BASED ON THE FACT THAT WE

ARE WHOLLY COMMITTED TO

NON-DAIRY.

