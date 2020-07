YCQM July 5, 2020

>> Darren: AND GOOD MORNING,

EVERYONE.

I'M DARREN PERRON.

RIGHT NOW ON "YOU CAN QUOTE ME,"

MONTPELIER'S POLICE CHIEF SAYS

SO LONG AND GETS QUITE THE

SENDOFF.

WE'LL TALK TO HIM.

ALSO, MONUMENTAL DIFFERENCES.

WHAT WAS THE REAL POINT OF OLD

STATUES AND DOES THAT REALLY

MATTER ANYMORE?

WE'LL TALK TO AN EXPERT.

PLUS, MEET THE CANDIDATES.

THIS MORNING, WE LOOK AT THE

DEMOCRATS RUNNING FOR GOVERNOR

AND WE'LL SEE WHO'S AHEAD IN THE

MONEY RACE.

THAT'S WHERE WE BEGIN THIS

MORNING.

IN JUST OVER FIVE WEEKS,

VERMONTERS WILL VOTE IN THE

STATE'S PRIMARY ELECTION,

DECIDING WHO WILL BE ON THE

BALLOT FOR THE GENERAL ELECTION

IN NOVEMBER.

THE PRIMARY FIELD IS CROWDED,

WITH 11 CANDIDATES FROM THEE

PARTIES SEEKING NOMINATIONS JUST

IN THE GOVERNOR'S RACE.

INCUMBENT REPUBLICAN PHIL SCOTT,

HIS CHALLENGER JOHN CLARK, DOUG

CAVETT, BERNARD PETERS AND EMILY

PAYTON.

ON THE DEMOCRATIC SIDE, THERE

ARE FOUR CANDIDATES, DAVID

ZUCKERMAN, REBECCA HOLCOMBE, PAT

WINBURN, AND RALPH COREBELL.

AND THERE ARE TWO PROGRESSIVES,

PERENNIAL CANDIDATES BOOTS

WERNISSKI AND CHRIS ERICKSON.

AFTER AUGUST 11th, THERE WILL BE

JUST ONE PERSON FROM EACH OF THE

PARTIES LEFT IN THE RACE.

WE BEGIN WITH CURRENT LIEUTENANT

GOVERNOR DAVID ZUCKERMAN.

THE LONG TIME PROGRESSIVE IS

RUNNING AS A DEMOCRAT FOR

GOVERNOR.

ZUCKERMAN IS 48 YEARS OLD AND

HE'S BEEN INVOLVED IN VERMONT

POLITICS FOR MORE THAN 20 YEARS.

WHEN HE'S NOT IN MONTPELIER, HE

SPENDS HIS DAYS PLANTING

VEGETABLES ON HIS FARM WITH HIS

WIFE RACHEL AND HIS DAUGHTER.

HERE'S CHANNEL 3'S CALVIN CUTLER

TO INTRODUCE US TO THE

CANDIDATES.

>> Calvin: SEVERAL HUNDRED FEET

NORTH OF THE COUNTY LINE LIES

FULL MOON FARM IN HINDSBURG.

THERE DAVID ZUCKERMAN, CANDIDATE

FOR GOVERNOR, TENDS TO HIS

ANIMALS AND HIS CROPS.

HE SAYS HIS DRAW TO PUBLIC

SERVICE DATES BACK TO WHEN HE

LEFT HIS HOME STATE OF

MASSACHUSETTS IN THE LATE '80s

FOR UVM.

>> Zuckerman: FELL IN LOVE WITH

THE PEOPLE, THE CULTURE, AND THE

COMMUNITY.

>> Calvin: HE DIDN'T GET

INVOLVED IN POLITICS UNTIL HE

MET THEN CONGRESSMAN BERNIE

SANDERS.

>> Zuckerman: HE SAID EXACTLY

WHAT HE THOUGHT, DIDN'T HIDE

ANYTHING, YOU COULD BE ELECTED

SAYING WHAT YOU BELIEVED AND

FIGHT FOR WHAT YOU BELIEVE IN.

>> Calvin: HE SAYS SENATOR

SANDERS' VALUES HAVE STUCK WITH

HIM.

WITH HIS EYES ON VERMONT'S TOP

SHOP, DURKMAN SAYS HE'S --

ZUCKERMAN SAYS HE'S FOCUSED ON

RAISING THE MINIMUM WAGE,

INCREASING DIVERSITY IN

MONTPELIER, EXPANDING ACCESS TO

HEALTHCARE AND TACKLING CLIMATE

CHANGE.

>> Zuckerman: I THINK THERE'S

REAL OPPORTUNITIES TO MERGE THE

RURAL ECONOMY WITH THE FUTURE

CLIMATE ECONOMY, WHETHER THAT'S

INVESTING IN BROOBZ, INVESTING

IN -- BROADBAND, INVESTING IN

VILLAGE-CENTERED INVESTMENT,

PARTICULARLY AFFORDABLE HOUSING.

>> Calvin: IN A CROWDED

DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY FIELDS, HE

ENJOYS NAME RECOGNITION.

HE SAYS HE'S CONNECTED WITH

VERMONTERS FROM ACROSS THE STATE

FOR MORE THAN 20 YEARS WHERE

OTHER CANDIDATES HAVEN'T, BUT IF

HE WINS THE PRIMARY, HE'LL BE UP

AGAINST REPUBLICAN GOVERNOR PHIL

SCOTT, WHO RECEIVED HIGH MARKS

FOR HIS HANDLING OF THE COVID-19

PANDEMIC.

ZUCKERMAN APPLAUDS THE

GOVERNOR'S EFFORTS, BUT SAYS HE

DROP THE BALL DEALING WITH

UNEMPLOYMENT.

>> Zuckerman: IT TOOK WEEKS

BEFORE THEY DID ANYTHING

SUBSTANTIAL TO CHANGE ANYTHING

AND THEY NEEDED TO MAKE FASTER

ADJUSTMENTS THERE.

>> Calvin: BUT STILL, ZUCKERMAN

AND OTHER CANDIDATES FACE AN

UPHILL BALANCE SINCE IT'S BEEN

OVER HALF A CENTURY SINCE AN

INCUMBENT GOVERNOR LOST.

ADD TO THAT SCOTT'S POPULARITY

IN VERMONT, BUT ZUCKERMAN SAYS

HE'S TRYING TO SHOW VERMONT HE'S

THE BEST CANDIDATE FOR THE JOB.

>> Zuckerman: ARE WE ACTUALLY

AGAINST EACH OTHER, SEAM

CANDIDATES IN THE SAME PARTY, OR

ARE WE TRY TO SHOW WHY WE'RE THE

STRONGEST CANDIDATE?

>> Darren: REBECCA HOLCOMBE IS

ALSO NO STRANGER TO STATE

GOVERNMENT.

SHE'S A LIFELONG EDUCATOR,

SERVING AS A TEACHER AND

PRINCIPAL AND STATE EDUCATION

SECRETARY.

CHARGING HER FORMER BOSS,

GOVERNOR PHIL SCOTT FOR

VERMONT'S TOP OFFICE.

SHE GREW UP IN SEVERAL COUNTRIES

WHILE HER PARENTED WORKED FOR

THE U.N.

THIS INSPIRE HER PASSION FOR

TEACHING.

>> Holcombe: THAT REAL IMPRESSED

ON ME HOW ESSENTIAL BASIC

COMMITMENT TO PUBLIC EDUCATION

IS IN TERMS OF MAKING SURE

PEOPLE HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY TO

THRIVE.

>> AFTER TEACHING IN VERMONT AT

THE LOCAL AND COLLEGE LEVEL, SHE

SERVED AS THE SECRETARY OF

EDUCATION UNDER GOVERNOR SHUMLIN

AND SCOTT.

THERE, SHE OVERSAW THE INITIAL

ROLLOUT OF THE CONTROVERSIAL ACT

46 WHICH CONSOLIDATED SCHOOL

DISTRICTS.

SHE SPLIT WITH SCOTT IN 2018

AFTER DISAGREEMENTS ABOUT ACT 46

AND SCHOOL FUNDING.

NOW AHEAD OF THE DEMOCRATIC

PRIMARY, SHE SAYS HER TOP

PRIORITIES ARE INCREASING EQUITY

FOR VERMONTERS ACROSS

HEALTHCARE, EDUCATION, AND THE

ECONOMY.

>> Holcombe: WE NEED TO BE

PAYING ATTENTION TO ECONOMIC

OPPORTUNITY FOR MARGINALIZED

COMMUNITIES WHO HAVE BEEN CUT

OUT OF PROSPERITY, BUT ALSO

PARTS OF THE STATE THAT NEVER

RECOVERED FROM THE LAST

RECESSION.

WE NEED A RURAL ECONOMY THAT

WORKS AND THAT IS CREATING

OPPORTUNITY OUTSIDE CHITTENDEN

COUNTY.

>> Reporter: SHE ALSO WANTS TO

STABILIZE HEALTHCARE COSTS AND

TAKE ACTION ON CLIMATE CHANGE.

>> Holcombe: CREATING HIGH WAGE

JOBS IN VERMONT COMMUNITIES FOR

WORKERS WHO CAN GET GOOD SKILLS

OUT OF OUR STATE COLLEGE SYSTEM,

OUR CAREER AND TECH CENTERS WHO

CAN EARN A REALLY GOOD WAGE.

>> Reporter: BUT LIKE HER

PRIMARY CHALLENGERS, SHE'S UP

AGAINST GOVERNOR SCOTT WHO

RECEIVED HIGH MARKS, EVEN BEFORE

THE PANDEMIC.

SHE SAYS HE'S FALLEN SHORT IN A

LONG-TERM VISION FOR THE STATE

SUCH AS THE EXPANSION OF

BROADBAND.

>> Holcombe: RIGHT NOW AS A

RESULT IN THE MIDDLE OF A

PANDEMIC, WE ARE SEEING HUGE

EQUITY GAPS IN TERMS OF ACCESS

TO EDUCATION, IN TERMS OF ACCESS

TO HEALTHCARE, IN TERMS OF WHICH

BUSINESSES AND IN WHICH

COMMUNITIES CAN GET BACK ON

THEIR FEET AND FIND WAYS TO

CONNECT WITH MARKETS.

>> Reporter: SHE SAYS HER TRACK

RECORD IN PUBLIC SERVICE AND AT

THE STATE LEADERSHIP LEVEL SETS

HER APART FROM HER OPPONENTS.

>> Darren: NEXT WE TAKE A LOOK

AT PAT WINBURN.

HE'S 64 YEARS OLD AND LIVES IN

BENNINGTON WHERE HE HAS WORKED

AS A PERSONAL INJURY LAWYER FOR

NEARLY FOUR DECADES.

HE'S MARRIED TO HIS WIFE KIM AND

HAS TWO KIDS.

>> Reporter: BENNINGTON LAWYER

PAT WINBURN IS SEEKING THE

GUBERNATORIAL ELECTION.

HE LAUNCHED HIS CAMPAIGN FOR THE

OFFICE BACK IN MARCH.

YOU'VE PROBABLY SEEN HIS

HUNDREDS OF YARD SIGNS AND TV

COMMERCIALS.

HE'S BUILT A NEAR 40-YEAR CAREER

AS A TRIAL LAWYER WORKING ON

CASES AT THE LOCAL AND STATE

LEVEL ALL THE WAY UP TO THE U.S.

SUPREME COURT.

SERVING AS THE PAST PRESIDENT OF

THE VERMONT TRIAL LAWYERS

ASSOCIATION, HE SAYS HIS

ANALYTICAL THINKING WILL BRING

CHANGE TO MONTPELIER.

UNLIKE FORMER EDUCATION

SECRETARY REBECCA HOLCOMBE AND

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR DAVID

ZUCKERMAN, HE'S AN OUTSIDER TO

THE STATE GOVERNMENT AND THE

LEGISLATURE.

HE SAYS HE'LL BRING A FRESH

PERSPECTIVE TO MONTPELIER AND

REPRESENT THE INTERESTS OF

SOUTHERN VERMONT.

>> Winburn: WE'RE NOT PART OF

MONTPELIER AND CHIT DUN COUNTY,

SO I BRING A DIFFERENT

PERSPECTIVE ON POLITICS IN THE

STATE.

>> Reporter: HE COMPARES HIS

VISION FOR VERMONT TO SHUFFLING

AND REDEALING A DECK OF CARDS

AND RETHINKING PUBLIC POLICY TO

INCREASE EQUITY.

HE SAYS A COMPREHENSIVE FAMILY

LEAVE PLAN VETOED BY GOVERNOR

SCOTT IS A GOOD PLACE TO START.

>> Winburn: AFTER WE SEE WHAT

THE POLICIES ARE AND WHICH ONES

ARE G WE THROW OUT A FEW JOKERS

AND GO FROM THERE AND PASS SOME

THINGS RELEVANT TO THE 21st

CENTURY.

>> Reporter: EVEN WITH HIS

CAMPAIGN'S OUTREACH IN VIRTUAL

TOWN HALLS, YARD SIGNS AND A

MASSIVE MEDIA CAMPAIGN, HE STILL

HAS TO OVERCOME THE POPULAR

GOVERNOR PHIL SCOTT.

>> Winburn: I THINK AFTER THE

PANDEMIC SETTLES DOWN A LITTLE

BIT, PEOPLE ARE GOING TO HAVE TO

LOOK AT WHAT THE ISSUES ARE IN

VERMONT THAT WE HAVE TO, YOU

KNOW, SORT OF DEAL WITH IN A

VERY SERIOUS WAY.

>> Darren: WE'RE ALSO GETTING A

LOOK AT HOW MUCH MONEY

CANDIDATES HAVE RAISED AND

SPENT.

ONE IMPORTANT INDICATION OF THE

TRACTION THEIR CAMPAIGNS ARE

GETTING WITH VOTERS.

AMONG THE FOUR DEMOCRATS RUNNING

FOR GOVERNOR, REBECCA HOLCOMBE

LEADS THE MONEY RACE.

SHE HAS RAISED $481,000 SO FAR.

HOLCOMBE HAS SPENT 376,000,

LEAVING 104,000 CASH ON HAND.

THERE'S A FOUR-WAY RACE FOR THE

DEMOCRATIC NOMINATION AS WE

MENTIONED.

SO FAR, LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

DAVID ZUCKERMAN HAS PULLED IN

288,000.

HE SPENT 245,000, HAS 43,000

LEFT IN THE BANK.

AND PAT WINBURN REPORTS RAISING

JUST SHY OF $195,000.

HE SPENT EVERY PENNY, LEAVING A

SLIGHT DEFICIT IN HIS CAMPAIGN

ACCOUNT.

IT IS ALSO IMPORTANT TO NOTE

THAT ALL BUT ABOUT $4,000 HAS

COME OUT OF HIS OWN POCKET.

IN THE REPUBLICAN PRIMARY,

INCUMBENT GOVERNOR PHIL SCOTT

HAD MONEY LEFT OVER FROM HIS

PREVIOUS CAMPAIGN.

HE RECENTLY RAISED MORE THAN

80,000.

RIGHT NOW, HE HAS ABOUT 50,000

LEFT.

AND HIS REPUBLICAN CHALLENGER

JOHN CLAW REPORTS RAISING ABOUT

28,000.

HE HAS 11 GRAND IN THE BANK.

WE TURN NOW TO CAMPAIGNING

DURING A PANDEMIC AND CALVIN,

WHO IS IN MONTPELIER.

CALVIN, THERE WAS A ROBUST

DEBATE ABOUT CLIMATE AND

VERMONT'S DEMOGRAPHICS ON THE

CAMPAIGN TRAIL, AND THEN

COVID-19 TOOK OVER.

HOW IS THIS INFLUENCING ISSUES

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL?

>> Calvin: WELL, DARREN, THE

PANDEMIC AND THE SUBSEQUENT

FINANCIAL CRISIS HAS REALLY

TAKEN CENTER STAGE THESE PAST

FEW WEEKS, ESPECIALLY ON THE

CAMPAIGN TRAIL.

THE DIALOGUE, OF COURSE, IN THE

MONTHS AND WEEKS -- WEEKS AND

MONTHS AHEAD IS GOING TO BE

FOCUSED ON HOW TO KEEP

VERMONTERS HEALTHY AND HOW TO

FILL GIANT GAPING HOLES IN THE

STATE BUDGET AND HOW THE

CANDIDATES PLAN TO DO THAT.

NOW, VERMONT HAS SEEN ABOUT

THREE DECADES WORTH OF JOB

GROWTH SLASHED IN JUST ABOUT

THREE MONTHS.

WE'RE GOING TO HEAR A LOT ABOUT

CANDIDATES' IDEAS TO BOLSTER

STATE REVENUE, BUT ALSO WHERE TO

MAKE TOUGH CHOICES AND TRIM THE

BUDGET.

BUT STILL, MANY OF THE

CANDIDATES ARE FOCUSING ON

NON-COVID ISSUES, SUCH AS

CURBING GREENHOUSE GASES,

KEEPING THE COLLEGE SYSTEM

ALIVE.

CANDIDATES VYING FOR STATEWIDE

OFFICE HAVE TO STRIKE THE RIGHT

BALANCE BETWEEN TALKING ABOUT

THE IMMEDIATE AND LONG-TERM

PROBLEMS AFFECTING VERMONT AND

OUR ECONOMY.

>> Darren: AND CALVIN, THERE ARE

MORE THAN 20 CANDIDATES RUNNING

FOR GOVERNOR AND LIEUTENANT

GOVERNOR.

CROWDED FIELDS THERE.

HOW HAS COVID CHANGED THE

PLAYING FIELD?

>> Calvin: WELL, THAT'S RIGHT,

DARREN.

THERE'S A LOT OF CANDIDATES

RUNNING THIS YEAR, IN PART

BECAUSE THE SECRETARY OF STATE'S

OFFICE DIDN'T REQUIRE PEOPLE TO

GO OUT AND GATHER THE SIGNATURES

TO GET ON TO THE BALLOT.

THAT WAY, THEY DIDN'T HAVE TO

COME IN CONTACT WITH PEOPLE

BECAUSE OF COVID-19.

NOW, ADDITIONALLY, THIS

LEGISLATIVE SESSION RAN LATE,

ENDING LAST FRIDAY, MEANING

CANDIDATES LIKE DAVID ZUCKERMAN

AND OTHERS IN THE LEGISLATURE

HAVEN'T HAD THE TIME TO MAKE

CAMPAIGNING THEIR TOP PRIORITY.

ALSO, SOCIAL DISTANCING AND

LIMITATIONS ON GATHERING HAVE

POSED A CHALLENGE TO CANDIDATES

GETTING THEIR MESSAGE OUT

BECAUSE EVENTS HAVE LAD TO BE

CONDUCTED OVER VIDEO CHAT.

REPUBLICAN INCUMBENT GOVERNOR

PHIL SCOTT WHO'S SEEKING

RE-ELECTION SAYS HE DIDN'T

ACTIVELY CAMPAIGNING DURING THE

STATE OF EMERGENCY.

>> Darren: BUT THE GOVERNOR HAS

REMAINED IN THE SPOTLIGHT

BECAUSE HE'S HOLDING THESE

WEEKLY PRESS CONFERENCES.

HE'S GETTING A LOT OF AIR TIME

BECAUSE OF THOSE AND REALLY,

CALVIN, HE'S NOT ALWAYS STICKING

TO THE TOPIC OF COVID.

>> Calvin: RIGHT.

SO WHEN WE FIRST STARTED HAVING

THESE PRESS CONFERENCES, MANY OF

THE TIME IT WAS GETTING OUT

CRITICAL INFORMATION ABOUT THE

DISEASE, WHAT VERMONTERS NEED TO

KNOW, TALKING ABOUT UNEMPLOYMENT

AND MOST RECENTLY CRITICAL

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS,

WHICH CAN HELP KEEP VERMONT

BUSINESSES AFLOAT.

BUT NOW, THERE'S BEEN MORE AND

MORE TALK OF POLITICAL QUESTIONS

THROWN THE GOVERNOR'S WAY.

NOW, FOR MANY IN THE VERMONT

PRESS CORPS, HOWEVER, THIS IS

THE ONLY TIME OF THE WEEK THAT

WE ACTUALLY GET THE CHANCE TO

ASK HIM AND HIS CABINET

QUESTIONS ON OTHER TOPICS, BUT

IN RECENT WEEKS, HE'S BEEN

FIELDING QUESTIONS DEALING WITH

POLICE REFORM, RACIAL EQUITY AND

SOCIAL JUSTICE IN VERMONT, NOT

NECESSARILY RELATED TO THE

PANDEMIC, BUT STILL VERY

IMPORTANT QUESTIONS FOR HIM TO

FIELD.

HE'S ALSO USED THE PRESS

CONFERENCES AS A WAY TO GET HIS

MESSAGE ACROSS ON THIS FRONT

SUCH AS WHEN HE ANNOUNCED THE

FORMATION OF A RACIAL EQUITY

TASK FORCE AND, OF COURSE,

STARTING THIS WEEK, THE GOVERNOR

WILL ONLY BE HOLDING PRESS

CONFERENCES ON TUESDAYS AND

FRIDAYS.

>> Darren: CALVIN, THANKS.

NEXT SUNDAY, WE ANALYZE THE

REPUBLICAN RACE FOR GOVERNOR.

APPRECIATE IT.

>>> STILL AHEAD, WE TALKED TO

MONTPELIER'S RETIRING TOP COP

AND THE MEANINGS BEHIND THE

MONUMENT.

AN EXPERT TELLS US WHY MANY NOW

SYMBOLIZE SOMETHING DIFFERENT

THAN THEY DID WHEN THEY WERE

FIRST BUILT.

>> Darren: THE DEPARTMENT OF

HOMELAND SECURITY SENT

DEPLOYMENT TEAMS ACROSS THE

COUNTRY TO PROTECT NATIONAL

MONUMENTS AND STATUES OVER THIS

HOLIDAY WEEKEND AS THE DEBATE

OVER THE REMOVAL OF MONUMENTS OF

CONFEDERATE LEADERS AND FORMER

SLAVE OWNERS INTENSIFIES.

PRESIDENT TRUMP CREATED THE TASK

FORCE WITH AN EXECUTIVE ORDER.

HE THEN TWEETED ABOUT IT,

SAYING, MY EXECUTIVE ORDER TO

PROTECT MONUMENTS, STATUES,

ETCETERA, IS IN FULL FORCE AND

EFFECT IN EXCESS OF A TEN-YEAR

PRISON TERM.

PROTESTERS SAY THEY REPRESENT

AMERICA'S TROUBLING HISTORY.

CHANNEL 3'S DOM AMATO LEARNED

WHY THE MONUMENTS WERE BUILT.

>> Dom: AS THE COUNTRY CONTINUES

THE CONVERSATION OF REMOVING

STATUES OF CIVIL WAR CONFEDERATE

FIGURES, A UVM HISTORY CLASS HAS

ALREADY WRITTEN A BOOK.

WHEN THE FATE OF CIVIL WAR

MONUMENTS HEATED UP IN 2011, THE

PROFESSOR ASKED HER CLASS TO

WRITE ESSAYS EXAMINING MONUMENTS

IN SEVERAL U.S. CITIES.

THEY ENDED UP PUBLISHING

CONFEDERATE MONUMENTS,

REVISITING OUR HISTORY, BY EARLY

2018.

WE'RE NOW JOINED BY PROFESSOR

DI DIO.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR TIME TODAY.

>> Di Dio: HAPPY TO BE HERE.

>> Dom: WHAT ABOUT THE CLASS

GAVE YOU THE IDEA TO PUBLISH

THIS WORK?

>> Di Dio: WELL, IT WAS AN

HONORS COLLEGE CLASS, SO THESE

ARE SORT OF THE HIGH-FLYING

STUDENTS AT UVM AND IT'S ALWAYS

SUCH A JOY TO WORK WITH THEM,

AND THIS COURSE WAS DEVELOPED IN

RESPONSE TO THE NUMBER OF ACTS

OF DESTRUCTION THAT WERE TAKING

PLACE AROUND THE WORLD THAT

SPECIFICALLY TARGETED ART

OBJECTS.

AND SO, YOU KNOW, ESPECIALLY IN

2017, SO MUCH WAS GOING ON IN

OUR CONVERSATIONS AROUND THE

CONFEDERATE MONUMENTS AND WHAT

SHOULD HAPPEN TO THEM, THAT I

THOUGHT IT WOULD BE A GREAT

OPPORTUNITY TO TAKE THE GREAT

CONVERSATIONS WE WERE HAVING IN

CLASS AND THEN HAVE THE STUDENTS

WORK ON THEM FURTHER AND REALLY

EXAMINE HOW COMPLEX THESE ISSUES

ARE ABOUT WHAT TO DO WITH THESE

THINGS AND WHERE THE OPTIONS ARE

AND WHERE THEY SHOULD BE LOCATED

OR IF THEY INDEED SHOULD BE

DESTROYED, AND, YOU KNOW, SHOULD

IT BE TAKEN AS A BLANKET BLACK

OR WHITE DECISION OR SHOULD IT

BE TAKEN AS A MORE NUANCED

DECISION PROCESS AROUND EACH OF

THE INDIVIDUAL MONUMENTS IN

THEIR OWN CONTEXT.

>> Dom: WHY IS IT IMPORTANT TO

UNDERSTAND THE HISTORY BEFORE

THE ART?

>> Di Dio: YOU KNOW, AS AN ART

HISTORIAN, OBVIOUSLY, I AM

DEEPLY MOVED BY THE

INTERCONNECTEDNESS, COMPLETE

CONNECTEDNESS BETWEEN THE

HISTORICAL CONTEXT AND THE ART

OBJECT THAT'S PRODUCED.

IF YOU DON'T UNDERSTAND THAT

HISTORY, YOU CAN'T, INDEED,

FIGURE OUT WHAT SHOULD BE DONE

WITH THESE SCULPTURES TODAY OR

UNDERSTAND THE COMPLEXITY OF THE

MESSAGES THAT THESE SCULPTURES

ARE SENDING NOW AS OPPOSED TO

WHEN THEY WERE FIRST CREATED.

A GREAT EXAMPLE OF HOW

COMPLICATED THIS IS IS LOOKING

AT THIS SCULPTURE THAT'S CALLED

THE EMANCIPATION MONUMENT THAT'S

IN WASHINGTON, D.C., AND THERE'S

A COPY IN BOSTON.

AND THIS ONE MONUMENT WAS

ACTUALLY PAID FOR BY RECENTLY

FREED SLAVES WHO FUNDRAISED FOR

THE SCULPTURE TO BE MADE.

FREDERICK DOUGLASS MADE A MOVING

SPEECH ON THE DAY OF ITS

DEDICATION.

PRESIDENT GRANT WAS PRESENT FOR

THIS AND THIS WAS AN IMPORTANT

MOMENT FOR THE BLACK COMMUNITY

IN WASHINGTON, D.C.

HOWEVER, WHEN WE LOOK AT THAT

SCULPTURE TODAY, WHERE YOU HAVE

LINCOLN STANDING VERY PROUDLY

WITH HIS HANDS SORT OF IN

BENEDICTION OVER THIS CROUCHING

BLACK MAN, IT'S A TROUBLING

IMAGE, AN IMAGE THAT REQUIRES

SOME FURTHER THOUGHT AND

ANALYSIS AS WE LOOK AT IT TODAY.

IT'S NOT AN IMAGE THAT WE ARE

COMFORTABLE WITH TODAY, BUT

CERTAINLY WAS ONE THAT THE

BLACKS IN THAT MOMENT WANTED AND

CELEBRATED.

SO WHAT DO WE DO WITH A MONUMENT

LIKE THAT?

IT REQUIRES CONTEXTUALIZATION.

IT REQUIRES FUNDING FROM THE

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO HELP

PROVIDE FURTHER SCULPTURES THAT

GIVE MORE CONTEXT TO THESE

MONUMENTS, OR AT THE VERY LEAST

SOME NEW MARKINGS SO THE FULLER

HISTORY OF THAT SCULPTURE IS

PERSPECTIVE VENN.

>> Dom: DO YOU THINK THAT'S

IMPORTANT FOR A LOT OF THESE

SCULPTURES THAT, WE SHOULD BE

CONTEXTUALIZING THEM RATHER THAN

TEARING THEM DOWN?

>> Di Dio: I THINK IT DEPENDS ON

THE SCULPTURE AND THAT'S MY

BIGGEST POINT THAT I WOULD MAKE

WITH MY STUDENTS AND I WOULD

URGE THE PUBLIC AND CERTAINLY

OUR GOVERNING OFFICIALS TO

CONSIDER, IS THAT YOU NEED TO

BRING ON BOARD HISTORIANS, ART

HISTORIANS THAT HELP BETTER

UNDERSTAND THE SCULPTURE, ITS

MEANINGS, AND THE CONTEXT IN

WHICH IT WAS MADE, AND THEN THE

PUBLIC NEEDS TO HAVE A VOICE IN,

YOU KNOW, DECIDING WHETHER THIS

IS A SCULPTURE THAT SHOULD STILL

BE ON PUBLIC LAND OR, INDEED,

SOMETHING ELSE SHOULD HAPPEN

WITH IT, WHETHER IT GOES TO A

MUSEUM OR CIVIL WAR BATTLEFIELD

OR SOME OTHER MEANS OF

SEPARATING IT FROM PUBLIC LAND.

>> Dom: PROFESSOR KELLEY

HELMSTUTLER DI DIO, THANK YOU

FOR YOUR TIME.

>> Di Dio: THANK YOU.

>> Darren: STILL AHEAD,

MONTPELIER'S POLICE CHIEF MOVES

ON, BUT NOT BEFORE HIS COMMUNITY

SAYS THANK YOU.

THE CHIEF JOINS ME NEXT.

STAY WITH US.

>> Darren: A FINAL SENDOFF FOR

THE RETIRING POLICE CHIEF IN

MONTPELIER.

>> I CERTAINLY WASN'T EXPECTING

ANYTHING LIKE THIS.

>> Darren: POLICE OFFICERS AND

EMERGENCY RESPONDERS FROM

WASHINGTON COUNTY, THE STATE OF

VERMONT, AND EVEN FEDERAL LAW

ENFORCEMENT WERE ON HAND TO

HONOR ANTHONY FACOS.

AND THE CHIEF JOINS ME NOW.

GOOD MORNING.

>> Facos: GOOD MORNING, DARREN.

>> Darren: WHY WAS IT TIME TO

RETIRE FROM THE FORCE?

>> Facos: WELL, IT WAS A

DECISION THAT WAS MADE MANY,

MANY YEARS AGO, AGE 55 WAS OUR

RETIREMENT ELIGIBILITY DATE, AND

SO I KIND OF PLANNED MY LIFE

AROUND THAT.

CERTAINLY I DID NOT PERCEIVE

COVID-19 AS WELL AS THE CURRENT

UNCERTAINTY AROUND POLICING IN

GENERAL, SO IT'S A VERY

CHALLENGING TIME FOR MY

SUCCESSOR TO COME IN, BUT IT WAS

SOMETHING I FORMALLY ANNOUNCED

BACK IN JANUARY OF THIS YEAR, OF

MY INTENTION TO RETIRE AT THE

END OF JUNE.

>> Darren: I WANT TO GET TO SOME

OF THAT IN JUST A MOMENT, BUT

WHAT WOULD YOU SAY YOU BROUGHT

TO THE DEPARTMENT, YOUR BIGGEST

ACCOMPLISHMENT OR CHANGE THAT

YOU PUT IN PLACE?

>> Facos: SURE.

I THINK IT'S REALLY THE CULTURE

OF THE MONTPELIER POLICE

DEPARTMENT THAT I'M VERY PROUD

OF AND THAT STARTS WITH REALLY

FOCUSED ON QUALITY TRAINING.

THAT WAS SOMETHING THAT WAS

CERTAINLY A PRIORITY WHEN I

FIRST TOOK OVER, AND WHERE WE

FOCUS THAT TRAINING WERE IN

AREAS THAT WERE, YOU KNOW, HIGH

RISK BOTH LEGALLY AND

PHYSICALLY.

SO WE FOCUSED A LOT ON

DE-ESCALATION, USE OF FORCE, AND

NEGOTIATION.

WE SPENT A LOT OF TIME WITH OUR

MENTAL HEALTH CALLS AND CRISIS

RESPONSE.

THE OTHER PIECE IS JUST OUR

PARTNERSHIPS.

WE HAVE A VERY, YOU KNOW,

MULTIPLE PARTNERSHIPS WITH

TOLDERS, THE FBI IN --

STAKEHOLDERS, THE FBI AND

CERTAINLY THE VERMONT POLICE AND

THAT COMES TOGETHER WITH 20th

CENTURY POLICING.

THAT CAME LATER IN MY CAREER AS

A CHIEF, BUT MANY OF THE THINGS

THAT WERE OUTLINED IN PRESIDENT

OBAMA'S REPORT, POLICING THAT

CAME OUT IN 2015, CENTERED ON

MANY THINGS WE WERE ALREADY

DOING.

AND YOU LOOK AT COMMUNITY HEALTH

AND THE ROLES OF POLICE IN 2015,

WE LAUNCHED PROJECT SAFE CATCH,

AGAIN WITH STAKEHOLDERS FROM

VICTIM SERVICES, VERMONT NEW

DIRECTIONS COALITION, WASHINGTON

COUNTY MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES

AND ALSO THE UVM MEDICAL CENTER

MURPHY DEPARTMENT, TO PROVIDE AN

ALTERNATIVE -- BASICALLY A

POLICE-ASSISTED ADDICTION

RECOVERY RESPONSE.

IN OTHER WORDS, IF SOMEBODY

NEEDS HELP, THEY HIT ROCK

BOTTOM, THEY CAN FLAG DOWN A

CRUISER, COME TO THE STATION,

AND WITHOUT QUESTION, IF THEY

HAVE DRUGS ON THEM OR WHATEVER,

THEY CAN DISPOSE OF THEM IN THE

BOX IN THE LOBBY AND WE HAVE A

WAY TO GET THEM SUPPORT ANYTIME

DAY OR NIGHT.

THAT'S SOMETHING WE'RE VERY PROW

OF AND I THINK THAT SPEAKS A LOT

TO, AGAIN, THE COMMUNITY HEALTH

CULTURE OF THE DEPARTMENT.

>> Darren: LET'S FOLLOW UP ON

SOMETHING YOU MENTIONED EARLIER.

AT A TIME WHEN, YOU KNOW, POLICE

DEPARTMENTS AND THEIR BUDGETS

ARE UNDER THE MICROSCOPE ACROSS

THE COUNTRY AND HERE IN OUR

REGION, TOO, WHAT DO YOU MAKE OF

THAT?

>> Facos: WELL, I THINK

CERTAINLY THERE'S A LOT OF

IMPORTANT REFORM THAT NEEDS TO

BE HAPPENING.

WE'VE HEARD BOTH IN THE

LEGISLATURE JUST LAST WEEK AND

THE WEEK PRIOR ON SOME KEY

BILLS.

VERMONT'S NOT IMMUNE TO SOME OF

THE FRUSTRATION, SOME OF THE

CHALLENGES, AND HOW DO WE LOOK

AT POLICE REFORM.

YOU KNOW, SO WE DON'T HAVE

CONSISTENCY ACROSS THE COUNTRY.

FOR EXAMPLE, THINGS THAT WERE

ALREADY PROHIBITED IN VERMONT

AND OTHER JURISDICTIONS OUTSIDE

OF VERMONT, THEY COULD BE

ALLOWED IN CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCE.

SO THAT WAS PROBLEMATIC, BUT

CERTAINLY I WOULD HATE TO SEE

COMMUNITIES -- REALLY, IT'S A

KNEEJERK REACTION, AN EMOTIONAL

REACTION THAT'S NOT BASED ON

DATA NECESSARILY, AS WELL AS

WHAT ARE THE ALTERNATIVES.

FOR YEARS AND YEARS, CHIEFS HERE

IN VERMONT AND POLICE LEADERS

HAVE SAID, YOU KNOW, WE NEED TO

BETTER FUND MENTAL HEALTH

RESOURCES, ADDICTION RECOVERY

RESOURCES AND HOW DO YOU ADDRESS

IN A MORE EFFECTIVE WAY

HOMELESSNESS?

THESE ARE PROBLEMS THAT, YOU

KNOW, AGAIN, ALL HOURS OF THE

DAY AND NIGHT FALL ON POLICE,

AND ARE WE ALWAYS THE RIGHT

RESOURCE TO RESPOND TO THOSE

CALLS.

>> Darren: DID YOU NOT GET TO

SOMETHING THAT YOU HOPED TO AS

CHIEF?

>> Facos: I REALLY WOULD HAVE

WISHED THERE WAS A WAY -- AND

THERE'S A COST INVOLVED, BUT

EFFECTIVE CITIZEN SURVEYS,

SOMETHING WHERE WE CAN REALLY

GET THE PULSE OF WHAT OUR

COMMUNITY IS FEELING ABOUT THE

POLICE, ABOUT SAFETY IN THE

COMMUNITY HERE IN MONTPELIER,

AND ALSO SUGGESTIONS OF WHERE WE

CAN IMPROVE.

>> Darren: YOUR SUCCESSOR IS

BRIAN PEETE.

THE CITY IN GOOD HANDS?

>> Facos: I THINK THE CITY IS IN

FANTASTIC HANDS.

>> Darren: SO LET'S TALK ABOUT

THAT SENDOFF.

HOLY SMOKES, QUITE THE TURNOUT.

>> Facos: YEAH, VERY EMOTIONAL

FOR ME.

I WAS NOT EXPECTING ANYTHING

LIKE THAT, ESPECIALLY IN A

COVID-COMPLIANT WAY, AND AGAIN,

SEEING ALL OF OUR PARTNERS,

JUST -- IT WAS REALLY VERY

PERSONAL, VERY TOUCHING FOR ME.

SO I JUST WANT TO THANK ANYBODY

THAT HAD ANY ROLE IN THAT.

>> Darren: CHIEF, WHAT'S NEXT

FOR YOU?

>> Facos: RIGHT NOW I HAVE NO

IMMEDIATE PLANS OTHER THAN

GETTING CAUGHT UP ON SOME

MOUNTAIN BIKING AND SCUBA DIVING

AND LOOK FORWARD TO THE SKI

SEASON AND DOING SOME VOLUNTEER

WORK.

I'M NOT SURE WHAT CHAPTER TWO IS

GOING TO BRING.

>> Darren: WELL, ENJOY ALL OF

THAT.

CHIEF FACOS, THANK YOU FOR YOUR

TIME AND FOR YOUR SERVICE.

>> Facos: THANK YOU VERY MUCH,

DARREN.

>> Darren: AND THAT WILL DO IT

FOR "YOU CAN QUOTE ME."

HAVE A WONDERFUL SUNDAY,

EVERYBODY.

WE'LL SEE YOU SOON.

