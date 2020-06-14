YCQM June 14, 2020

On You Can Quote Me, this week, we dive deeper into the state’s plan to move homeless people out of pricey hotel rooms and into permanent housing, with COTS Executive Director Rita Markley.

We will also get analysis on the presidential contests in three key states from our Washington Correspondent Kyle Midura.

Plus, Margaret Brennan gives us a preview of what’s coming up on Face the Nation.

We also speak with Carolyn Weir, of the McClure Foundation, about the organization’s gift of a free college course to every graduating senior in Vermont.