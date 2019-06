YCQM June 16, 2019

>> DARREN: GOOD MORNING, EVERYONE, I'M DARREN PERRON.

INCREASING COSTS, DECLINING REVENUES AND DECREASING ENROLLMENT RECENTLY FORCED THE CLOSURE OF THREE VERMONT SCHOOLS.

THE COLLEGE OF ST. JOSEPH IN RUTLAND, SOUTHERN VERMONT COLLEGE IN BENNINGTON AND GREEN MOUNTAIN COLLEGE.

BUT WAS THE WRITING ON THE WALL WELL IN ADVANCE AND COULD SOMETHING HAVE BEEN DONE TO SAVE THE SCHOOLS?

AUTHOR DON KEELAN JUST PUBLISHED HIS NEW BOOK, OBSERVATIONS ON NONPROFITS.

IT'S A GUIDE FOR BOARD MEMBERS AND VOLUNTEERS.

HE HAS 50 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE IN THE NONPROFIT COMMUNITY, HELPING ORGANIZATIONS ACHIEVE SUCCESS AND AVOID PIT FALLS.

HE'S ALSO A C.P.A., A CERTIFIED PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT.

AND THOUGH THEY ARE BY DEFINITION DESIGNED TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE, NOT A PROFIT, NONPROFITS HAVE BECOME A HUGE PART OF VERMONT'S ECONOMY.

NEARLY A $7 BILLION INDUSTRY, EMPLOYING ABOUT 20% OF THE STATE'S WORK FORCE.

I ASKED KEELAN ABOUT THE CHALLENGES NONPROFITS FACE IN VERMONT, AND WHAT COULD AND SHOULD BE DONE TO SAVE THEM.

DON KEELAN, THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR BEING HERE.

>> THANK YOU FOR HAVING ME.

>> DARREN: LET'S LAUNCH RIGHT INTO THIS.

RECENTLY THREE VERMONT COLLEGES CLOSING, SOUTHERN VERMONT COLLEGE OF ST. JOE'S, AND GREEN MOUNTAIN COLLEGE.

WHAT COULD HAVE HAPPENED THERE TO KEEP THOSE AFLOAT?

>> WELL, LET ME ADD ONE ONE, THAT IS BURLINGTON, NOW WE HAVE FOUR PRIVATE COLLEGES THAT CLOSED IN A SHORT PERIOD OF TIME.

I THINK MORE DILIGENCE ON THE PART OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES SHOULD HAVE TAKEN PLACE.

MORE REVIEW BY THEM, MORE CRITICAL JUDGMENT ON THE ACTIONS BEING TAKEN BY THE ADMINISTRATION.

CERTAINLY THAT'S BEARING FRUIT DOWN IN SOUTHERN VERMONT COLLEGE.

AND OF COURSE CAROL THOMPSON, I BELIEVE THAT WAS THE FIRST NAME, PRESIDENT THOMPSON, THE LAST PRESIDENT OF BURLINGTON COLLEGE, FELT THAT THE TRUSTEES REALLY LET THE BURLINGTON COLLEGE DOWN.

>> DARREN: SO DO YOU BLAME THE TRUSTEES THEN FOR WHAT HAPPENED AT THESE SCHOOLS?

>> NO, I DON'T BLAME THEM AT ALL.

BUT I'M JUST SAYING THAT WHEN YOU SERVE AS A TRUSTEE, YOU TAKE ON A RESPONSIBILITY THAT MANY TRUSTEES IN VERMONT AT THE MOMENT DON'T REALIZE THAT THEY TAKE ON.

>> DARREN: A LOT ARE NOT C.P.A.'S THOUGH, SO SHOULD THEY BE IF THEY'RE SITTING ON A BOARD?

OR SHOULD THEY BE PAID POSITIONS TO THEN MAKE SURE THAT THEY HAVE MORE RESPONSIBILITY IN KEEPING A SCHOOL AFLOAT.

>> NO WAY SHOULD THEY ALL BE C.P.A.'S.

IT'S GREAT IF A NONPROFIT HAS THE BENEFIT OF A C.P.A., AND THE C.P.A. PROFESSION SHOULD STEP UP AND PROVIDE MORE ASSISTANCE TO THE NONPROFITS.

THE NONPROFIT INDUSTRY IN VERMONT MAKES UP ABOUT, I BELIEVE IT'S 20% OF THE STATE'S GROSS NATIONAL PRODUCT, AND THEY EMPLOY WELL OVER 14 OR 15,000 EMPLOYEES.

AND THEY CONTROL, I THINK IT'S CLOSE TO OVER $10 BILLION NOW.

SO IT IS A HUGE INDUSTRY, AND THERE'S VERY LITTLE OVERSIGHT BY THE AGENCY THAT'S SUPPOSED TO BE WATCHING THEM, AND THAT IS THE ATTORNEY GENERAL'S OFFICE.

>> DARREN: WHAT SHOULD THE ATTORNEY GENERAL'S OFFICE THEN BE DOING?

I KNOW THEY HAND OUT A RESPONSIBILITY GUIDE, IF YOU WILL.

BUT SHOULD THE A.G. STEP IN IF A SCHOOL IS ON THE VERGE OF COLLAPSE?

>> WELL, I DON'T WANT TO SPEAK FOR THE A.G.

BUT TO USE OUR NEIGHBORING STATE, AND I DON'T WANT TO GO AS FAR AS NEW YORK HAS GONE.

NEW YORK HAS A VERY WELL ESTABLISHED CHARITIES BUREAU WITHIN THE A.G.'S OFFICE.

AND THAT BUREAU, IT'S MANDATORY THAT EVERY NONPROFIT IN NEW YORK STATE SENDS THEIR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, THEIR TAX RETURNS, TO THAT AGENCY, AND THEY DO A REVIEW TO MAKE SURE THAT THE NONPROFIT IS WORKING PROPERLY, AND CARRYING OUT ITS FUNCTION, THAT IT WAS SET UP TO, INITIALLY SET UP TO DO.

LOOK, TRUSTEES DO NOT JOIN A NONPROFIT BOARD BECAUSE THEY'RE INFATUATED WITH QUICK BOOKS, SPREAD SHEETS AND BUDGETS.

THEY JOIN BECAUSE OF THE MISSION OF THE ORGANIZATION.

HOWEVER, THAT'S ALL WELL AND GOOD AND I APPRECIATE THAT AND WE NEED THAT.

BUT WHEN THEY BECOME A TRUSTEE, PARTICULARLY IN VEMPLET --

VERMONT.

AND THE A.G. HAS COME OUT WITH THIS BOOK, IT'S ABOUT 20 PAGES, ON YOUR DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES OF BEING A BOARD MEMBER IN VERMONT.

YOU HAVE A DUTY OF CARE, A DUTY OF LOYALTY, AND THAT MEANS THAT YOU ARE GOING TO SPEND TIME LOOKING AT THE FINANCIAL AFFAIRS OF THE ORGANIZATION THAT YOU'RE A TRUSTEE.

AND IF YOU'RE NOT COMFORTABLE WITH THAT, BECAUSE YOU DON'T HAVE THE BACKGROUND, THEN GET SOMEONE ELSE ON THE BOARD TO ASSIST YOU.

BUT YOU NEVERTHELESS AS A TRUSTEE, YOU HAVE THAT RESPONSIBILITY.

>> DARREN: YOU TALK ABOUT IN THE BOOK THE 14 COMMANDMENTS, IF YOU WILL, THAT EACH NONPROFIT NEEDS TO FOLLOW IF THEY WANT TO BE SUCCESSFUL.

GIVE US SOME HIGHLIGHTS.

WHAT CAN THEY DO TO AVOID THESE KIND OF PIT FALLS?

WHETHER IT BE NONPROFIT SCHOOL OR ANY OTHER ORGANIZATION IN THE STATE.

>> WELL, WITHOUT RECITING ALL 14 OF THEM, I WOULD SAY THAT A BOARD MEMBER SHOULD ATTEND ALL BOARD MEETINGS.

A BOARD MEMBER SHOULD BE PREPARED WHEN HE OR SHE GETS TO THAT MEETING.

A BOARD MEMBER SHOULD KEEP IN CONFIDENCE WHAT IS DISCUSSED AT BOARD MEETINGS.

A BOARD MEMBER SHOULD HELP WITH THE, ANY FUNDRAISING THAT THE ORGANIZATION NEEDS TO DO.

AND A BOARD MEMBER SHOULD, IF THE BOARD MEMBER RAISES THEIR OPINION AS TO, ON A PARTICULAR SUBJECT, IF THEY GET VOTED DOWN, THEY SHOULD ACCEPT THAT FACT AND MOVE ON AND SUPPORT THE DECISION THAT THE FULL BOARD HAS MADE.

OTHERWISE YOU SHOULD STEP OUT.

>> DARREN: WHAT CAN THESE NONPROFITS DO?

BECAUSE AS YOU KNOW, VOLUNTEERS ARE CRITICAL TO THESE MISSIONS AND TO MAKING THEM A SUCCESS.

WHAT CAN NONPROFITS DO TO ATTRACT VOLUNTEERS WHO ARE GOING TO DO SOME OF THE WORK?

>> THAT'S A VERY GOOD QUESTION.

THE PROBLEM WE HAVE IN VERMONT, I BELIEVE, IS THAT WE HAVE TOO MANY NONPROFITS.

WE HAVE THE STATISTIC I HAD ONCE HEARD WAS THAT WE HAVE MORE NONPROFITS PER CAPITA THAN ANYPLACE IN THE COUNTRY.

AND NOW WE HAVE LESS AND LESS PEOPLE WILLING TO VOLUNTEER THEIR TIME.

YET WE STILL ARE GETTING MORE AND MORE NONPROFITS.

IT'S ROUGHLY 5,000 IN THE STATE.

SO ONE OF THE THINGS THEY CAN DO, IN MY OPINION, IS TO MERGE AND SEE IF THEY CAN HAVE MORE STRENGTH BY MERGING WITH ANOTHER NONPROFIT DOING THE SAME THING.

I RECENTLY HEARD, I DON'T KNOW HOW TRUE IT IS, I HAVEN'T CHECKED IT OUT, BUT IN BENNINGTON COUNTY WE HAVE 21 ORGANIZATIONS SERVING FOOD TO THE DISADVANTAGED.

NOW, DO WE NEED 21?

THAT'S AN IMPORTANT MISSION, BUT COULD EIGHT DO IT?

AND THAT MEANS WE HAVE EIGHT BOARDS, NOT 21 BOARDS.

AND YOU FOLLOW MY THINKING.

BENNINGTON COUNTY HAS 39,000 IN THE WHOLE COUNTY, RESIDENTS.

SO I THINK AND IT'S JUST NOT IN THE AREA OF FOOD DISTRIBUTION, YOU CAN HAVE THE SAME ISSUE WITH HOSPITALS AND COLLEGES.

FIVE YEARS AGO, SHOULD THESE COLLEGES HAVE THOUGHT ABOUT MERGING?

BECAUSE WATCHED HERE RECENTLY DID NOT HAPPEN OVERNIGHT.

AND MANY OF US FEEL THIS WAY.

MUCH OF WHAT HAPPENED RECENTLY, WE THINK THE TRUSTEES AND ADMINISTRATION KNEW ABOUT THIS FOUR OR FIVE YEARS AGO.

>> DARREN: YOU'RE CALLING FOR MORE OVERSIGHT OF NONPROFITS, WHICH WOULD INCLUDE A SORT OF CLEARING HOUSE, IF YOU WILL, WHERE NONPROFITS WOULD STHEND IN --

SEND IN THEIR FINANCIALS AND TAX RETURNS TO THIS CLEARING HOUSE.

THERE WOULD BE A BOARD THAT WOULD THEN TAKE A LOOK AT ALL OF THAT INFORMATION AND PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS.

HOW WOULD THAT WORK?

WOULD IT BE FREE TO THEM?

>> I DON'T THINK WOULD IT BE FREE BECAUSE THERE HAS TO BE SOME KIND OF CHARGE FOR THE PROFESSIONALS THAT WOULD REVIEW IT.

WHAT I'D LIKE TO DO IS HAVE SOMETHING BETWEEN THE STRICT ENFORCEMENT THAT TAKES PLACE IN NEW YORK WITH THEIR CHARITIES BUREAU AND THE LACK OF ANY ENFORCEMENT OR OVERSIGHT BY THE VERMONT ATTORNEY GENERAL'S OFFICE.

AND IN BETWEEN YOU HAVE OTHER AGENCIES, AS COMMON GOOD VERMONT WILL POINT OUT, THEY ASSIST ORGANIZATIONS, THEY MIGHT BE THE CLEARING HOUSE.

I DON'T WANT TO TELL THEM WHAT TO DO, BUT THEY COULD VERY WELL BE.

TO SOME DEGREE, THERE ARE REVIEWS DONE.

THE HOSPITALS IN THIS STATE HAVE TO SUBMIT THEIR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS TO THE GREEN MOUNTAIN CARE BOARD.

THE COLLEGES HAVE TO SUBMIT TO THEIR, I BELIEVE IT'S THE NEW ENGLAND ACCREDITATION GROUP, AND THAT'S WHAT ACTUALLY GOT MANY OF THEM TO BE ON THE WATCH LIST.

AND OTHER ORGANIZATIONS HAVE OTHER REVIEW ORGANIZATIONS LOOKING AT THEIR OPERATIONS.

WHEN PEOPLE SAY, WELL, EVERYONE WANTS TO FILE A 990 TAX RETURN, THEREFORE THE I.R.S. IS REVIEWING IT, I'M NOT SURE THEY DO.

THERE'S ABOUT A 1,600,000 OF THOSE FILED EVERY YEAR.

THE NONPROFIT DIVISION HAS BEEN CUT BACK OVER THE YEARS AND I'M NOT SURE THAT THEY'RE GETTING THE REVIEW.

>> DARREN: COULD MORE OVERSIGHT AND MORE REGULATION, IF YOU WILL, THEN PREVENT PEOPLE FROM BEING ATTRACTED TO EITHER SERVE IN A NONPROFIT OR VOLUNTEER FOR A NONPROFIT?

>> I HOPE NOT.

AND I'M NOT SAYING THAT WE SHOULD HAVE THIS OVERSIGHT TO MAKE IT MORE DIFFICULT TO OPERATE A NONPROFIT.

BUT NEVERTHELESS IT'S NEEDED.

WE'VE LOST TOO MANY SUBSTANTIAL NONPROFIT INSTITUTIONS HERE IN VERMONT IN RECENT YEARS, AND THEY'VE BEEN AROUND FOR A NUMBER OF YEARS.

SOME OF THEM HAVE BEEN AROUND FOR OVER 50 YEARS.

AND YET SOMETHING HAPPENED THAT HOPEFULLY MAYBE OVERSIGHT WOULD HAVE CALLED IT OUT FOR THEM.

AND WE DON'T WANT PEOPLE TO BE TURNED OFF FROM SERVING.

THIS NEARLY HAPPENED IN NEW YORK WHEN THIS FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL THERE, ELLIOTT SPITZER, WAS GOING TO RECOMMEND THE SARBANES OXLEY ACT FOR NONPROFITS.

THAT WOULD HAVE ALL THIS FINANCIAL REPORTING.

WHAT I'M AFRAID IS GOING TO HAPPEN IS THAT IF WE DON'T ADDRESS THIS SITUATION ON A VOLUNTARY BASIS OURSELVES, ULTIMATELY REGULATIONS ARE GOING TO STEP IN.

WHY?

BECAUSE HERE IN VERMONT IT'S TOO LARGE A SEGMENT OF THE STATE'S ECONOMY.

AND TOO MANY PEOPLE HAVE BEEN IMPACTED.

NOW, I'M SURPRISE IN ADDITION THE ATTORNEY GENERAL DIDN'T DO SOME OVERVIEW OF THESE FOUR COLLEGES TO FIND OUT WHAT HAPPENED.

AND WAS IT DUE TO A TRUSTEE'S INACTION?

WAS IT DUE TO OTHER FACTORS?

BUT THE ATTORNEY GENERAL'S OFFICE IN VERMONT OVERSEES THE NONPROFIT CORPORATION ACT, AND UNFORTUNATELY THEY'RE A REACTIONARY GROUP, NOT A PRO-ACTIVE GROUP.

>> DARREN: DON KEELAN, THANK YOU.

>> THANK YOU VERY MUCH.

>> DARREN: IF YOU'D LIKE TO LEARN MORE, HE'S HOLDING A BOOK SIGNING AND DISCUSSION AUGUST 22ND AT THE NORTH SHIRE BOOK STORE IN MANCHESTER.

>>> UP NEXT, A MADE IN VERMONT MUSICAL IS THE TOAST OF BROADWAY, TAKING HOME EIGHT TONY AWARDS.

WE TALK TO THE VERMONT WOMAN'S PARENTS, COMING UP NEXT.

>> DARREN: VERMONTERS WIN BIG AT THE TONY AWARDS, NOT ONE, NOT TWO, BUT EIGHT WINS FOR A MUSICAL CREATED IN THE GREEN MOUNTAIN STATE.

THE PRODUCTION OF HADESTOWN WAS A LABOR OF LOVE FOR AN ADDISON COUNTY ARTIST.

AND AT THE TONY AWARDS LAST SUNDAY NIGHT, MORE THAN A DECADE OF WORK PAID OFF IN A BIG WAY.

CAT VIGLIENZONI GIVES US A RECAP.

>> AND THE TONY GOES TO HADESTOWN.

ANAIS MITCHELL.

>> REPORTER: HADESTOWN IS SETS IN HELL, BUT SUNDAY NIGHT ITS VERMONT BASED ARTISTS WERE IN HEAVEN.

>> IT TAKES A LONG TIME, AND IT IS WORTH IT.

>> REPORTER: ANAIS MITCHELL'S HADESTOWN WON BIG.OF THE 14 TONY'S HADESTOWN WAS UP FOR, IT TOOK HOME EIGHT OF THEM, INCLUDING BEST MUSICAL, BEST ORIGINAL SCORE, BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL, BEST DIRECTION, BEST ORK STRAITION, AND MORE.

A SHOW THAT ONLY REACHED BROADWAY A FEW MONTHS AGO IN APRIL HAD HUMBLE ROOTS.

IT DEBUTED AT THE OLD LABOR HALL IN BARRE13 YEARS AGO AND WAS PERFORMED AROUND VERMONT.

MITCHELL IN HER ACCEPTANCE SPEECH GAVE ITS ORIGINS A SHOUT OUT.

>> IT'S BEEN A REALLY LONG ROAD WITH THIS SHOW, SO I SHARE THIS WITH SO MANY PEOPLE, BEN MATCHSTICK, MICHAEL CHORNEY AND EVERYONE FROM THE EARLY DAYS IN VERMONT WHERE THE SHOW BEGAN.

>> THE TONY AWORD FOR BEST ORKES THATTIONSS, GOES TO HADESTOWN.

>> REPORTER: FELLOW VERMONTER ANYTHING AL CHORNEY OF LINCOLN ALSO TOOK HOME HIS OWN STATUE.

>> SPEAKING FOR MYSELF, I WANT TO THANK MY FRIENDS AND FAMILY IN VERMONT, THE BIRTH PLACE OF HADESTOWN.

>> REPORTER: AND HE ALSO THANKED THE MUSICIANS WHO BROUGHT THEIR SONGS TO LIFE EACH STEP OF THE WAY, STARTING IN THE GREEN MOUNTAIN.

>> DARREN: THE DAY AFTER THE TONY'S, CAT SAT DOWN WITH DON AND CHERYL MITCHELL, ANAIS' PARENTS.

>> WE WERE ALL SO EXCITED.

>> I DIDN'T THINK WE'D GET THAT ROWDY WHEN THE NEXT AWARD CAME OUT, WE WERE ON OUR FEET CHEERING, PUMPING OUR FISTS, IT WAS PRETTY COOL.

>> WHAT ARE WAS IT LIKE TO HEAR HER NAME SAID WHEN THEY ANNOUNCED THE AWARD THAT SHE SPECIFICALLY WON?

>> WELL, FRANKLY, WE KNEW SHE WAS GOING TO WIN, THERE WAS NO QUESTION THAT SHE'S BRILLIANT AND WE EXPECTED IT.

BUT YOU STILL THINK WHOA, OKAY.

>> I THINK SOME OF OUR GUESTS WERE CONCERNED THAT SHE MIGHT NOT WIN AND IT MIGHT BE A DOWNER PARTY, BUT WE HAD NO DOUBT THAT SHE WAS GOING TO WIN.

>> WERE YOU EXPECTING THEM TO TAKE HOME THAT MANY AWARDS, THOUGH?

>> I SAID SEVEN, AND THEY GOT EIGHT.

>> I KNEW THEY WOULD WIN BEST ORCHESTRATION AND SCORE, AND AT LEAST ONE OF THE ACTORS.

>> WHAT WAS THE REACTION WHEN THE BEST MUSICAL CAME UP, BECAUSE THAT'S THE HUGE ONE THAT EVERYONE COVETS.

>> WE HAVE A 3-YEAR-OLD GRAND DAUGHTER WHO WAS WATCHING, SHE CALLS HER AUNTIE ANAIS, SHE WAS LIKE HADESTOWN!

AND EVERYONE WAS ON THEIR FEET.

>> IT WAS PAST HER BEDTIME.

>> SO I IMAGINE YOU'VE SEEN THIS FROM WHEN IT WAS JUST AN IDEA IN HER MINE.

>> YES.

>> SO IT WINS EIGHT TONY AWARDS.

WHAT'S IT LIKE?

>> WHAT'S CRAZY IS HER STAMINA OF GOING BACK TO THE DRAWING BROADER AND REVISING AND RETHINKING THINGS AGAIN AND AGAIN AND AGAIN.

AND I KNOW THAT ANY ARTISTIC PROJECT HAS A HALF LIFE, BECAUSE THE CULTURE'S CONCERNS KEEP SHIFTING.

AND IN MANY, MANY CASES AN ARTISTIC PROJECT BECOMES OBSOLETE BY THE TIME IT COMES OUT.

BUT IN THIS CASE THERE WERE 13 YEARS MOVING TOWARD THE SHOW.

SO ALWAYS BECOMING MORE AND MORRELL --

MORE RELEVANT TO WHAT'S HAPPENING IN THE WORLD.

>> SHE CALLS IT AN ORACLE.

IS EXPLODE FEETIC --

>> I THOUGHT IT WAS GOING TO BE DONE WHEN THE SHOW IS OPEN AND DONE, AND IT'S NOT.

YOU CAN SEE --

>> WHAT WAS IT LIKE SEATING IT ON BROADWAY?

>> IT WAS AN OVERWHELMING EXPERIENCE.

YOU HAVE A LITTLE BABY AND YOU DON'T KNOW WHAT'S GOING TO HAPPEN TO THEM, AND ALL OF A SUDDEN THEY'VE CREATED A WORK OF ART THAT'S GOING TO ENDURE AND SHAPE THE WORLD FOR THE BETTER, AND THERE SHE IS SITTING NEXT TO YOU.

IT'S AN OVERWHELMING EXPERIENCE.

>> IT'S ALSO THE AUDIENCE REACTION.

THE AUDIENCES HERE IN VERMONT WERE ALL SO INTO IT.

BUT THEY ALL KNEW EACH OTHER.

AND THEN TO SEE OVER JUST AS IT EVOLVED THE AUDIENCE REACTION IN THAT THEATER, AND APPARENTLY IT HAPPENS EVERY SINGLE NIGHT.

>> IT'S ALMOST LIKE A ROCK CONCERT.

THEY WERE OFTEN STANDING OVATIONS AFTER INDIVIDUAL NUMBERS.

>> YOU CAN TELL THAT THE CAST AND AUDIENCE ARE REALLY FEEDING EACH OTHER, CONNECTING WITH EACH OTHER.

>> AND IT REMINDS YOU THAT THERE'S A CERTAIN KIND OF CULTURAL EXPERIENCE THAT ONLY LIVE THEATERS CAN PROVIDE.

YOU GO ON THIS JOURNEY WITH THESE PEOPLE, AND YOU'RE WITH THEM.

AND WHAT THEY'RE OFFERING IS A CLASSICAL EXPERIENCE OF CATHARSIS.

YOU FEEL LIKE YOU DIED AND BEEN REBORN BY THE END OF THE SHOW.

>> WHAT ABOUT THE SHOW DO YOU THINK REALLY RESONATES WITH PEOPLE TODAY?

>> I THINK DIFFERENT THINGS REST NAILT --

RESONATE FOR PEOPLE OF DIFFERENT AGES.

I'VE NOT SEEN A TRADITIONAL THEATER FOR YOUNG PEOPLE, TEENAGERS, PEOPLE IN THEIR 20'S, A COUPLE OF OUR FRIENDS TOOK KIDS YOUNGER THAN TEENAGERS, THEY ALL CONNECTED WITH IT.

AND I THINK IT'S THE MUSIC AND THE STAGING.

FOR PEOPLE OUR AGE, THE STORY OF HADES AND PERSEPHONE, THE SENSE OF HOPE FOR PEOPLE WHO HAVE GOTTEN A LITTLE JADED, TO THINK OUR WORLD IS IN SUCH TERRIBLE SHAPE, THERE'S NOTHING WE CAN DO ABOUT IT, AND SUDDENLY THERE'S THIS SHOW THAT SAYS THE WORLD IS IN TERRIBLE SHAPE AND IT COULD MAYBE GET BETTER.

>> THE OVERARCHING THEME IS THAT WHEN RELATIONSHIPS FLOUNDER, IT'S A FAILURE OF TRUST.

WHEN PEOPLE BETRAY THEIR TRUST IN EACH OTHER, THERE'S AN AWFUL PRICE TO PAY, AND TRUST CAN BE RESTORED BUT NOT EASILY.

AND THAT'S A MESSAGE THAT'S VERY MUCH FOR THE MOMENT THAT WE LIVE IN TODAY.

>> I HAVE TO SAY, SO I'VE SEEN THE SHOW THREE TIMES NOW ON BROADWAY.

AND EACH TIME I THINK WOULDN'T IT BE COOL IF ONE NIGHT IT WOULD HAVE A HAPPY ENDING.

JUST BECAUSE I'M SUCH A POLLYANNA.

FEET LIKE THE TONY'S WAS THE HAPPY ENDING, THAT ALL THIS WORK THEY PUT INTO IT, THEY WERE GETTING THIS GREAT RESPONSE.

>> SOMETHING ELSE ABOUT HADESTOWN, UNLIKE ANY OTHER SHOW, PEOPLE LEAVE THE THEATER AND THEY WANT TO SEE IT AGAIN, AS SOON AS THEY CAN SCRAPE TOGETHER THE BUCKS FOR A TICKET.

AND THERE ARE PEOPLE WHO HAVE SEEN IT AGAIN AND AGAIN AND AGAIN.

>> THE STORY ITSELF, IF I REMEMBER THE GREEK MYTH CORRECTLY, IS A HAPPY ENDING.

>> AND THE NARRATOR TELLS YOU, YOU KNOW HOW THE SHOW IS GOING TO END.

>> BUT WHAT'S HOPEFUL IS THAT, AGAINST IMPOSSIBLE ODDS OF GETTING OUT OF HADES, HE TRIES.

HE TRIES.

AND THAT'S SOMETHING.

>> AND IT'S THAT SENSE OF TEAM, WHICH THE ENTIRE CAST ALSO AND ALL THE PEOPLE THAT WORKED ON THE SHOW, THEY REALLY DO FEEL LIKE THIS AMAZING FAMILY, THIS AMAZING TEAM.

SO WHEN THE WORKERS IN HADES START TO SAY WE COULD STAND UP, WE COULD LOOK AT EACH OTHER AGAIN, WE COULD RAISE OUR HEADS, WE COULD FOLLOW, WE COULD DO IT, WE COULD BE INDIVIDUALS AGAIN, IT'S VERY EXCITING.

>> WHAT DO YOU HOPE TO SEE NEXT?

>> I HOPE TO SEE HADESTOWN AGAIN MANY TIMES.

>> IS BROADWAY AS BIG AS IT GETS?

>> WELL, IF IT DOES WELL, WHICH IT WILL, THEN IT WILL BE ON THE ROAD.

AND WHEN ANAIS TOOK THE ALBUM ON THE ROAD, IN EACH COMMUNITY THAT SHE WENT TO, LOCAL MUSICIANS WOULD PLAY MANY OF THE PARTS.

IT WAS A WAY OF CREATING A SENSE OF COMMUNITY AND A SENSE OF HOPEFULNESS IN ALL THESE DIFFERENT PLACES.

I FEEL LIKE THAT'S GOING TO BE SOMETHING AMAZING WHEN THE SHOW GOES AROUND.

>> I THINK SHE'LL BE ASKED TO DO MORE MUSICAL THEATER.

BUT I'M NOT SURE WHAT.

HOPE IT DOESN'T TAKE 13 YEARS.

>> IT'S PRETTY INTERESTING THAT SHE'LL BE BACK ON TOUR AS A SINGER, ALMOST IMMEDIATELY.

AND SHE HAS A GROUP THAT'S DOING TRADITIONAL FOLK MUSIC.

SHE NEEDS THAT KIND OF BREAK.

>> SHE NEEDS A VACATION, SHE'S TIRED FROM ALL THIS.

>> I CAN IMAGINE THIS IS A LONG PROCESS.

>> IT CAN BE ALL CONSUMING.

BUT SHE LOVED THE LEARNING CURVE OF DOING THIS.

IT'S A BIG DIFFERENCE BETWEEN DOING CONCERT MUSIC, ESPECIALLY FOLK CONCERT MUSIC THAT'S ON A SMALL SETTING.

AND LEARNING ABOUT ALL THE COMPLEXITIES THAT GO INTO MUSICAL THEATER.

AND ALL OF THE OPPORTUNITIES THAT IT PROVIDES.

IT'S DIFFERENT --

SHE GOT TIRED OF DOING ALBUMS WHERE YOU JUST SING ONE SONG AND THEN YOU SING A DIFFERENT SONG.

SO PUTTING TOGETHER AN ALBUM THAT WAS A COMPLETE PIECE WAS SOMETHING, THEN PUTTING TOGETHER THIS THEATER THAT'S A COMPLETE PIECE WAS SOMETHING HUGE.

>> AND IN WHICH THE SONGS ARE IN THEMSELVES EVENTS OF DRAMATIC FORCE.

IT'S A BIT DIFFERENT THAN JUST GOING ON STAGE AND SINGING A SONG.

>> ARE YOU HOPING THIS WILL EVER BECOME SOMETHING LIKE HAMILTON-ESQUE?

>> OH, IT WILL.

>> I THINK IT IS ALREADY.

>> IT'S ALREADY A CULT.

>> I DRIVE AROUND WITH HAMILTON IN MY CAR BECAUSE I GO DOWN TO BROOKLYN FAIRLY OFTEN TO HELP TAKE CARE OF HER DAUGHTER AND I LISTEN TO THE HAMILTON TAPE.

AND NOW I'LL HAVE THE NEW HADESTOWN TAPE, AND I THINK A LOT OF PEOPLE WILL DO THAT.

THE SONGS, THEY GET IN YOUR HEAD AND THEY'RE JUST PLAYING THERE ALL THE TIME.

I THINK THAT'S HAPPENING FOR A LOT OF PEOPLE.

>> I THINK WE HAVE THIS HOME GROWN CULTURE HERE IN VERMONT, IT'S UNIQUE, AND AT ITS BEST IT'S WORLD CLASS.

AND TO HAVE THAT WE SHOULD ALL BE PROUD.

>> NOT ONLY WERE PEOPLE CHEERING LAST NIGHT EVERY TIME SOMEBODY SAID HADESTOWN, BUT EVERY TIME SOMEBODY SAID VERMONT EVERYBODY WOULD JUMP UP AND CHEER.

THERE HAVE BEEN SO MANY PEOPLE INVOLVED IN THE DEVELOPMENT OF THIS SHOW.

>> THERE WERE PHONE CALLS BACK AND FORTH BETWEEN THE DIFFERENT PARTIES.

>> WHEN YOU SEE HER, IS IT STILL YOUR LITTLE GIRL OR IS IT KIND OF HARD TO IMAGINE THAT --

>> WHEN I SAW HER LAST NIGHT, AND THIS IS THE FIRST TIME I REALLY HAD THIS, SHE'S A GROWN WOMAN, THAT'S NOT MY BILL GIRL ANY MORE, SHE BELONGS TO THE WORLD NOW.

>> I STILL FEEL PRETTY PROTECTIVE, I GUESS.

BUT ALSO APPRECIATIVE THAT SHE'S BEEN ABLE TO DO ALL THIS AND SHE'S AN AMAZING MOTHER, SHE'S AN AMAZING WIFE.

SHE'S BEEN SO LUCKY IN, NOAH, HER HUSBAND, HAS MADE THIS POSSIBLE IN MANY WAYS THAT MANY PARTNERS WOULDN'T.

MANY PARTNERS WOULD, JEALOUS OR NOT ABLE TO PUT IN THE TIME.

>> SHE'S AMAZINGLY UNSPOILED BY THIS SUCCESS, AND APPROACHABLE, ONE OF THE NICEST HUMAN BEINGS YOU'D EVER WANT TO MEET.

>> DARREN: IF YOU WANT TO SEE ANAIS MITCHELL PERFORM SHE HAS A SHOW IN VERMONT AT THE UNIVERSALIST CHURCH IN BURLINGTON IN OCTOBER.

SO TALENTED, AND SOME TICKETS FOR THAT ARE STILL AVAILABLE.

THANK YOU FOR JOINING US THIS SUNDAY MORNING.

HAVE A GREAT DAY.