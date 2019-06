YCQM June 2, 2019

Darren: GOOD MORNING, EVERYONE. I'M DARREN PERRON.

SIT DOWN WITH BERNIE SANDERS.

WE TALK TO THE VERMONT SENATOR

ABOUT HIS SECOND RUN FOR THE

WHITE HOUSE IN AN EXCLUSIVE

INTERVIEW.

ALSO, ANALYSIS OF THE

PRESIDENTIAL RACE AS WE EXAMINE

THE CROWDED FIELD OF CANDIDATES.

PLUS, THE VERMONT LEGISLATIVE

SESSION IS OVER.

A LOOK AT THE UNUSUAL

ADJOURNMENT.

AND WE BEGIN WITH BERNIE

SANDERS.

HE'S BEEN LIVING A DOUBLE LIFE

AS A FULL-TIME SENATOR AND

PRESIDENTIAL CONTENDER.

HE DISCUSSED THE ISSUES HE'S

FOCUSING ON IN BOTH ROLES WITH

CHANNEL 3'S REPORTER KYLE

MIDURA.

>> Kyle: THANK YOU AS ALWAYS FOR

MAKING TIME FOR US, SENATOR.

IT'S A BIG FIELD IN THE

DEMOCRATIC NOMINATING PROCESS

THIS YEAR.

WHAT MAKES YOU THE RIGHT CHOICE

FOR THE DEMOCRATIC VOTERS?

>> Sen. Sanders: I THINK THE

ISSUES WE'RE TALKING ABOUT ARE

ISSUES THAT SPEAK TO THE NEEDS

OF THE WORKING FAMILIES AND

MIDDLE CLASS AND LOW INCOME

PEOPLE.

AND BY THE WAY, MANY OF THE

ISSUES THAT I TALKED ABOUT FOUR

YEARS AGO, WHICH AT THAT TIME

SEEMED TO BE WILD AND CRAZY AND

EXTREME, ARE NOW PART OF WHAT

AMERICA ACTUALLY BELIEVES IN, SO

WE'VE COME A LONG WAY IN FOUR

YEARS.

RAISING MINIMUM WAGE, HEALTHCARE

FOR ALL, AGGRESSIVELY ADDRESSING

CLIMATE CHANGE, AND I'M PROUD OF

THAT, BUT WE HAVE TO KEEP GOING

AND CREATE AN ECONOMY AND A

GOVERNMENT THAT WORKS FOR ALL OF

US AND NOT JUST THE ONE PERCENT.

THAT'S WHAT THE CAMPAIGN IS

ABOUT.

>> Kyle: YOUR IDEAS HAVE BECOME

MORE MAINSTREAM WITHIN THE

DEMOCRATIC FIELD, BUT IF YOU

BECOME PRESIDENT AND IF

DEMOCRATS DON'T HAVE COMPLETE

CONTROL OF CONGRESS, CAN YOU GET

YOUR IDEAS THROUGH?

>> Sen. Sanders: I THINK WE CAN

AND I'LL TELL YOU WHY.

VIRTUALLY ALL OF THE IDEAS THAT

WE ARE FIGHTING FOR HAVE THE

SUPPORT OF THE AMERICAN PEOPLE.

AND WHEN I TALK ABOUT A

POLITICAL REVOLUTION, I MEAN

GETTING THOSE PEOPLE, ORDINARY

PEOPLE, MANY OF WHOM HAVE GIVEN

UP ON THE POLITICAL PROCESS,

ENGAGED, STANDING UP AND

FIGHTING BACK.

IF MILLIONS OF PEOPLE STAND UP

AND SAY, YOU KNOW WHAT?

WE SHOULD MAKE PUBLIC COLLEGES

AND UNIVERSITIES TUITION FREE

AND SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE STUDENT

DEBT.

WE SHOULD REBUILD OUR CRUMBLING

INFRASTRUCTURE AND CREATE

MILLIONS OF GOOD-PAYING JOBS.

IF PEOPLE ENGAGE AND STAND UP

AND FIGHT BACK, WE WILL WIN

BECAUSE THE IDEAS THAT WE ARE

PROPOSING ARE THE IDEAS THE

AMERICAN PEOPLE SUPPORT.

>> Kyle: SOME OF YOUR CRITICS

SUGGESTED YOU'RE TOO OLD, YOU'RE

TOO MALE AND YOU'RE TOO WHITE.

>> Sen. Sanders: WHAT DID YOU

SAY?!

LOOK, I FEEL GREAT.

CAN'T REMEMBER THE LAST TIME I

HAD A DAY OFF, ACTUALLY.

WE WORK HARD.

PEOPLE MAKE A JUDGMENT, IF

PEOPLE CONSIDER AGE A FACTOR,

THAT'S FINE.

THEY MIGHT WANT TO CONSIDER

EXPERIENCE A FACTOR.

I WAS A MAYOR FOR EIGHT YEARS,

KNOW NOTHING ABOUT LOCAL

GOVERNMENT.

I WAS IN THE HOUSE FOR 16 YEARS,

KNOW SOMETHING ABOUT THE HOUSE.

SENATOR FOR 13 YEARS.

I RAN FOR PRESIDENT OF THE

UNITED STATES, GOT AROUND THE

COUNTRY A LITTLE BIT, SO I WOULD

HOPE THAT PEOPLE LOOK AT THE

TOTALITY OF ONE'S LIFE AND

EXPERIENCE AND I THINK IF THEY

DO THAT, WE'LL DO PRETTY WELL.

>> Kyle: THE STOCK MARKET IS

GROWING, UNEMPLOYMENT AT RECORD

LOWS, BUT INCOME INEQUALITY IS

HIGHER THAN EVER IN THE U.S.

IS WEALTH INEQUALITY THE BIGGEST

ISSUE WITH OUR ECONOMY AND HOW

SHOULD IT BE ADDRESSED EITHER

DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY?

>> Sen. Sanders: IT IS A HUGE

ISSUE.

I MEAN, THE FACT THAT THREE

FAMILIES OWN MORE WEALTH THAN

THE BOTTOM HALF OF THE AMERICAN

PEOPLE IS NOT MORAL.

IT'S REALLY IMMORAL, AND IT'S

WORSE NOW THAN ANYTIME SINCE THE

1920s, AND I THINK THAT IS AN

ISSUE THAT HAS TO BE ADDRESSED.

ECONOMICALLY AND FROM A MORAL

PERSPECTIVE.

BUT I'LL TELL YOU SOMETHING

ELSE.

WHEN WE TALK ABOUT THE BOOMING

ECONOMY, IT IS TRUE THAT

UNEMPLOYMENT IS LOW AND A LOT OF

REASONS FOR THAT HAVING TO DO

WITH THE WORLD'S RECOVERY FROM

THE TERRIBLE WALL STREET

RECESSION OF 2008.

BUT IF YOU LOOK AT WHAT'S GOING

ON IN INDIVIDUAL LIFE, IF YOU

LOOK AT THE FACT THAT REAL WAGES

FOR THE AVERAGE AMERICAN WORKER

TODAY, IN

INFLATION-ACCOUNTED-FOR DOLLARS,

ARE NO BETTER THAN THEY WERE 43

YEARS AGO.

IF YOU LOOK AT THE FACT THAT WE

HAVE 43 MILLION PEOPLE LIVING IN

POVERTY TODAY, SOMETIMES

DESPERATELY POVERTY, 43 MILLION

PEOPLE WITH NO HEALTH INSURANCE,

SENIOR CITIZENS IN VERMONT SCANT

AFFORD THE OUTRAGEOUSLY HIGH

COST OF PRESCRIPTION

CONTRIBUTION.

WE HAVE A CHILDCARE SYSTEM THAT

IS DYSFUNCTIONAL.

YOU DON'T LOOK AT THE TOTALITY.

I WILL SAY THAT UNEMPLOYMENT IS

RELATIVELY LOW, THAT'S A GOOD

THING, BUT IF YOU LOOK AT WHAT'S

GOING ON WITH THE ECONOMY IN

GENERAL, IT IS GOING

PHENOMENALLY WELL FOR THE

RICHEST PEOPLE IN THIS COUNTRY

WHILE TENS OF MILLIONS OF PEOPLE

CONTINUE TO STRUGGLE.

>> Kyle: SO THE BEST WAY TO

ADDRESS THAT WOULD BE THROUGH

POLICIES LIKE MEDICARE FOR ALL,

PAID FAMILY LEAVE, IS THERE A

DIRECT WAY FOR YOUR POLICIES?

>> Sen. Sanders: WHAT WE HAVE TO

DO, WHEN WE TALK ABOUT

INEQUALITY, IT MEANS THAT YOU

HAVE TO DEMAND THAT WALL STREET

AND THE WEALTHIEST PEOPLE IN

THIS COUNTRY AND LARGE

PROFITABLE CORPORATIONS START

PAYING THEIR FAIR SHARE OF TAXES

AND WHEN WE DO THAT, WE WILL

JOIN EVERY OTHER MAJOR COUNTRY

ON EARTH AND GUARANTEE

HEALTHCARE FOR ALL, MEDICARE FOR

ALL.

DO YOU KNOW WHAT IT WOULD MEAN

FOR THE AVERAGE VERMONTER, THE

AVERAGE AMERICAN SO KNOW THAT

ANYTIME YOU GET SICK, YOU GO TO

THE DOCTOR AND IF GOD FORBID,

YOU END UP IN THE HOSPITAL, YOU

DON'T HAVE TO WORRY ABOUT BEING

BANKRUPT WHEN YOU HAVE A

$100,000 BILL BECAUSE YOU'RE NOT

GOING TO GET THAT BILL.

THAT WOULD BE A TREMENDOUS

BURDEN OFF THE SHOULDERS OF

PEOPLE ALL ACROSS THIS COUNTRY.

DO YOU KNOW WHAT IT WOULD MEAN

TO OUR EDUCATIONAL SYSTEM AND

MILLIONS OF YOUNG PEOPLE?

IF EVERYBODY KNEW THAT ANY KID

IN THIS COUNTRY REGARDLESS OF

INCOME WHO HAD THE ABILITY AND

THE DESIRE COULD GET A HIGHER

EDUCATION, COLLEGE, TRADE

SCHOOL, WHATEVER IT IS, WITHOUT

WORRYING ABOUT STUDENT DEBT

BECAUSE PUBLIC COLLEGES AND

UNIVERSES ARE TUITION FREE,

THIS -- UNIVERSITIES ARE TUITION

FREE, THIS WOULD BE A TREMENDOUS

FREEDOM MOMENT.

MY GOD, I CAN GO TO COLLEGE.

MY GOD, I DON'T HAVE TO WORRY

ABOUT WHETHER I'M SICK.

I CAN LEAVE THE JOB I'M IN RIGHT

NOW BECAUSE I STILL HAVE

HEALTHCARE IF I START A SMALL

BUSINESS.

IT GOES ON AND ON AND ON.

PAYING ATTENTION, FOR EXAMPLE,

ONE OF THE AREAS WE'RE GOING TO

FOCUS ON IS OBVIOUSLY COMING

FROM VERMONT THE NEEDS OF RURAL

AMERICA, WHAT'S HAPPENING TO OUR

FAMILY FARMERS, OUR DAY.

>> Avery: FARMERS -- DAIRY

FARMERS, IT'S EXTRAORDINARILY

SAD.

RURAL AMERICA IS IN SERIOUS

TROUBLE IN VERMONT AND AROUND

THE COUNTRY.

OUR MOST RURAL COUNTIES ARE

DEPOPULATING, THE YOUNG PEOPLE

ARE LEAVING.

HOW DO WE TURN THAT AROUND AND

CREATE THE KIND OF JOBS AND

HEALTHCARE AND EDUCATION IN RUR

AMERICA THAT WE NEED.

THAT'S WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT.

>> Kyle: GIVEN YOU JUST BROUGHT

THAT UP, I'M GOING TO JUMP AHEAD

A FEW QUESTIONS.

YOU HAVE A PLAN TO BREAK UP BIG

AGRI-BUSINESS.

HOW WILL THAT HELP THE SMALL

FARMERS IN AMERICA?

>> Sen. Sanders: MY GOD, IT WILL

HELP TREMENDOUSLY.

DAIRY FARMERS DON'T HAVE OPTIONS

WHERE THEY CAN SELL THEIR

PRODUCT AND THE PRICE THEY

RECEIVE IS PRETTY MUCH

DETERMINED BY A SMALL NUMBER OF

COMPANIES, AND THAT HAS GOT TO

CHANGE.

WE'RE SEEING THAT NOT ONLY IN

DAIRY.

YOU'RE SEEING IT IN COMMODITY

AFTER COMMODITY.

>> Kyle: FORMER VERMONT GOVERNOR

PETER SHUMLIN WAS RECENTLY

QUOTED IN THE "NEW YORK TIMES"

SUGGESTING EFFORTS HE CREATED IN

VERMONT FAILED IN A SINGLE PAYOR

SYSTEM.

IT'S NOT HOW YOU PAY FOR IT, BUT

THE FACT THAT IT COSTS SO MUCH.

>> Kyle: HOW WOULD MEDICARE CURB

THE RISE IN COSTS OF HEALTHCARE?

>> Sen. Sanders: LET'S BE

HONEST, HEALTHCARE AS ENORMOUSLY

COMPLICATED ISSUE.

WE CAN SPEND FIVE HOURS TALKING

ABOUT IT.

I'LL GIVE YOU ONE AREA WHERE WE

CAN SAVE MONEY AND IMPROVE

HEALTH.

THAT IS NUMBER ONE, DISEASE

PREVENTION.

IF WE KEEP PEOPLE HEALTHY,

THEY'RE NOT GOING TO END UP IN

THE HOSPITAL.

NUMBER TWO, WE HAVE TODAY A

BROKEN PRIMARY HEALTHCARE SYSTEM

AND THAT'S WHY I WORKED SO HARD

TO EXPAND COMMUNITY HEALTH

CENTERS IN VERMONT.

RIGHT NOW IN VERMONT, WE HAVE A

HIGHER PERCENTAGE OF PEOPLE THAN

ANY OTHER STATE IN AMERICA THAT

UTILIZE COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS

WHERE THEY GET NOT ONLY PRIMARY

HEALTHCARE, THEY GET DENTAL

CARE, LOW COST PRESCRIPTION AND

MENTAL HEALTH COUNSELING, WHICH

IS A BIG DEAL ALL OVER THIS

COUNTRY.

WHAT WE NEED TO DO IS EXPAND

COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS TO

EVERY COMMUNITY IN AMERICA SO

ANYTIME ANYONE NEEDS TO GO TO A

DOCTOR, THEY WILL BE ABLE TO GO

TO A DOCTOR WHEN THEY SHOULD,

NOT WAIT SIX MONTHS AND END UP

IN THE EMERGENCY ROOM OR EVEN

WORSE END UP IN THE HOSPITAL.

IF YOU DO THAT AND IF YOU KEEP

PEOPLE OUT OF THE EMERGENCY ROOM

BECAUSE THEY HAVE A DOCTOR OF

THEIR OWN, YOU KEEP THEM OUT OF

A HOSPITAL BECAUSE THEY GET

TREATMENT WHEN THEY GET SICK,

YOU'LL SAVE THE SYSTEM A VERY

SIGNIFICANT AMOUNT OF MONEY.

>> Kyle: SOME OF YOUR PEERS HAVE

SUGGESTED A MORE STEPPING STONE

APPROACH.

AS WE'VE SEEN IN CONGRESS OVER

THE YEARS FROM CHIP TO MEDICARE

PART D, SLOWLY TACKING ELEMENTS

ON.

WHY NOT START WITH A MEDICARE

BUY-IN OR A PUBLIC OPTION?

>> Sen. Sanders: I THINK AT THE

END OF THE DAY IT WILL BE

EXPENSIVE FOR MANY PEOPLE AND

NOT APPLY TO A LOT OF PEOPLE.

MEDICARE FOR ALL IS NOT A

RADICAL IDEA.

YOU HAVE A MEDICARE SYSTEM NOW

THAT WORKS WELL FOR PEOPLE 65

YEARS OF AGE AND OLDER.

WHAT I WANT TO DO IS EXPAND THAT

PROGRAM TO INCLUDE DENTAL CARE,

DENTURES, HEARING AIDS AND

EYEGLASSES.

THEN WHAT I WANT TO DO IN THE

FIRST YEAR IS TAKE IT FROM 65,

WHICH IS NOW THE ELIGIBILITY

AGE, DOWN TO 55 AND COVER ALL OF

THE CHILDREN, ALL THE YOUNG

PEOPLE.

THEN GO TO 45 AND 35 AND THEN

COVER THE WHOLE COUNTRY.

THIS IS NOT A RADICAL IDEA.

BUT PEOPLE SHOULD BE AWARE, THIS

IS NOT A DEBATE OVER HEALTHCARE.

THIS IS A DEBATE OVER MONEY AND

THE ENORMOUS PROFITS OF THE DRUG

COMPANIES AND THE INSURANCE

COMPANIES ARE MAKING NOW AND

THAT THEY WANT TO KEEP.

TEN MAJOR DRUG COMPANIES LAST

YEAR, KYLE, MADE $69 BILLION IN

PROFITS AND ONE OUT OF FIVE

AMERICANS CANNOT AFFORD THE

MEDICINE THAT THEY NEED.

SO THESE GUYS WILL SPEND

HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS

PUTTING UP ADS, TELLING THE

WORLD HOW TERRIBLE BERNIE

SANDERS IS AND SO FORTH AND SO

ON.

ALL I WANT TO SEE US DO IS WHAT

CANADA AND EVERY OTHER MAJOR

COUNTRY ON EARTH IS DOING,

GUARANTEEING HEALTHCARE TO ALL

PEOPLE, AND END THE ABSURDITY OF

US SPENDING TWICE AS MUCH PER

PERSON ON HEALTHCARE AS PEOPLE

OF ANY OTHER COUNTRY.

>> Kyle: I THINK TIME IS COMING

TO A CLOSE, SO FINALLY, THE

CRIMINAL JUSTICE ACT PASSED LAST

YEAR, BUT MANY PEOPLE SAY IT

MADE ONLY SMALL CHANGES AND

AFFECTS ONLY A SMALL NUMBER OF

PRISONERS.

WHAT'S THE NEXT STEP?

HOW DO YOU ENCOURAGE CHANGE?

>> Sen. Sanders: CRIMINAL

JUSTICE REFORM IS WAY UP THERE

AND A HIGH POINT IN MY AGENDA.

THE BOTTOM LINE HERE, KYLE, IS

IN THE RICHEST COUNTRY IN THE

WORLD, WE HAVE MORE PEOPLE IN

JAIL BY FAR THAN DO THE PEOPLE

OF ANY OTHER COUNTRY.

WHAT DO WE NEED TO DO?

NUMBER ONE, MOST SIGNIFICANTLY,

YOU NEED TO KEEP PEOPLE OUT OF

JAIL AND THAT MEANS INVESTING IN

OUR YOUNG PEOPLE.

YOU GO TO ANY POLICE CHIEF IN

THE STATE OF VERMONT AND THEY'LL

SAY, SEE THAT KID OVER THERE?

HE'LL BE IN JAIL IN A FEW YEARS.

HE'S UNEMPLOYED, DOESN'T HAVE A

GOOD EDUCATION, HANGING AROUND

WITH BAD PEOPLE.

WE HAVE TO START FOCUSING ON

THOSE YOUNG PEOPLE.

WE SPEND $80 BILLION A YEAR

LOCKING PEOPLE UP.

IF WE START FOCUSING ON THOSE

YOUNG PEOPLE IN URBAN AMERICA,

RURAL AMERICA, MADE SURE THEY

HAVE THE EDUCATION THEY NEED,

HAVE THE JOB TRAINING THEY NEED,

YOU WOULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE

THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE WHO END UP

IN JAIL.

SECOND OF ALL, YOU KNOW, WHAT

WE'VE GOT TO DO IS DEAL WITH

THINGS LIKE MINIMUM SENTENCING

AND GIVE JUDGES MORE DISCRETION

IN HOW TO DEAL WITH CRIMES.

WE HAVE TO DEAL WITH THIS ABSURD

CASH BAIL SYSTEM.

TODAY IN AMERICA, THERE ARE

400,000 PEOPLE IN JAIL.

YOU KNOW WHY THEY'RE IN JAIL?

BECAUSE THEY AND THE AFFORD TO

PAY THE BAIL TO GET OUT OF JAIL.

THAT IS INSANE.

WE NEED TO BE AGGRESSIVE ON THE

SO-CALLED WAR ON DRUGS WHICH HAS

DESTROYED A LOT OF LIVES.

IN VERMONT, OTHER STATES NOW,

WE'RE MOVING TO THE

DECRIMINALIZATION AND

LEGALIZATION OF MARIJUANA AND IN

SOME CASES EXPUNGING RECORDS FOR

THOSE WHO POSSESSED DRUGS.

THAT'S A GOOD THING.

>> Kyle: THANK YOU FOR YOUR

TIME.

>> Darren: WITH 24 DEMOCRATS

RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT, HOW DO

YOU STAND OUT FROM THE

COMPETITION AND BEST CONNECT

WITH VOTERS?

CELINE McARTHUR SITTING DOWN

WITH POLITICAL SCIENTIST MATT

DICKINSON TO EXAMINE THE

CANDIDACIES AND THE CROWDED ROAD

AHEAD.

>> Reporter: 24 CANDIDATES, WHEN

YOU LOOK AT IT AND YOU GET AS

EXCITED OR MORE EXCITED THAN I

DO EVERY ELECTION CYCLE, WHEN

YOU'RE LOOKING AT IT, WHAT DO

YOU THINK OF THE POOL?

24.

FIRST OF ALL, DO YOU THINK MORE

ARE GOING TO JUMP IN OR IS THIS

IT?

>> Dickinson: THE MORE CHOICES

YOU HAVE IN ONE SEND, THE MORE

VITAL YOUR PARTY IS, BUT AT SOME

POINT, THERE'S CERTAINLY

LOGISTICAL OBSTACLES.

HOW DO YOU HOLD A DEBATE WITH 24

PEOPLE?

YOU HAVE TO START SEPARATING THE

PEOPLE IN A SENSE THAT THEY'RE

NOT MORE THAN VANITY CANDIDATES

VERSUS PEOPLE WITH A LEGITIMATE

CHANCE.

WE MIGHT SEE SOME SHIFTING AFTER

THESE FIRST DEBATES.

DEBATES ARE REALLY THE FIRST

TIME THAT THE NON-POLITICAL

ACTIVISTS BEGIN SAYING, YEAH,

WE'RE IN A PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

CYCLE, WHO'S RUNNING AGAIN, WHO

ARE THESE PEOPLE.

A LOT OF POLLING THIS STAGE IS

REFLECTING NAME RECOGNITION.

JOE BIDEN, OBVIOUSLY BERNIE,

OBVIOUSLY ELIZABETH WARREN.

WHAT I'M INTERESTED IN, DOES

ANYONE BREAK OUT AS A SECTION

TIER CANDIDATE WHO NAME

RECOGNITION ISN'T THERE YET, BUT

THEY ATTRACT ENOUGH ATTENTION,

THEY BEGIN GETTING A SURGE OF

ENDORSEMENTS?

>> Reporter: SENATOR ELIZABETH

WARREN IS GETTING A BUMP IN THE

FOLLOWS.

WHY DO YOU THINK THAT IS RIGHT

NOW?

>> Dickinson: OF ALL THE

CANDIDATE MANY, SHE HAS ROLLED

OUT THE MOST DETAILED POLICY

PROPOSALS.

EVEN COMPARED TO BERNIE.

IF YOU GO TO BERNIE'S WEBSITE,

HE TALKS ABOUT A TAX PLAN AND

TAXING THE ONE PERCENT AND SO

ON.

HER TAX PLAN IS MUCH MORE

DETAILED.

THE OTHER THING IS THERE'S AN

INTERESTING DIFFERENCE IN

RHETORIC BETWEEN HER AND BERNIE

SANDERS.

SHE IN SOME WAYS IS MORE

PROGRESSIVE THAN HIM IF YOU LOOK

AT HER SENATE VOTING RECORD.

SHE'S ONE OF THE MOST LIBERAL

SENATORS WE'VE HAD IN 50 YEARS,

BUT THE WAY SHE MARKETS HERSELF,

IT'S ALL PRAGMATISM, HELPING THE

MIDDLE CLASS.

BERNIE, SINCE THE DAYS HE WAS A

SOCIALIST MAYOR, IS LOCKED INTO

THIS MORE ONE PERCENT, HE'S

DIVIDING THE WORLD INTO THE ONE

PERCENT AND EVERYBODY ELSE.

SHE SEEMS MORE PRAGMATIC AND I

THINK THAT IS APPEALING TO

PEOPLE AS WELL.

>> Reporter: ESPECIALLY HER PLAN

ON STUDENT LOANS, STUDENT DEBT.

ALMOST EVERYBODY IN AMERICA WHO

HAS A COLLEGE DEGREE IS IMPACTED

IN SOME WAY OR ANOTHER.

>> Dickinson: YEAH, THAT

RESONATES.

ALL THREE OF THE FRONT-RUNNERS

HAVE TALKED ABOUT FREE TUITION

FOR PUBLIC SCHOOLS AND SHE'S

GONE THE FURTHEREST IN THE WAY

OF THE DEBT ISSUE.

AMERICANS GENERALLY BELIEVE IN

EVERYBODY'S RIGHT FOR EDUCATION,

AND TO HAVE HER COME OUT WITH

THAT PROGRAM I THOUGHT WAS A

MASTER STROKE.

>> Reporter: DO YOU THINK BERNIE

WILL BE ABLE TO REGENERATE THE

EXCITEMENT HE HAED IN 2016?

>> Dickinson: I THINK IT'S

DIFFERENT.

IN 2016, HE CAME OUT OF NOWHERE,

BUT PEOPLE DIDN'T HAVE THE

EXPECTATIONS HE WAS GOING TO DO

WELL.

THIS TIME HE HAS THE ADDED

BURDEN OF BEING ONE OF THE

FRONTRUNNERS, SO IT'S NOT ENOUGH

TO JUST CAPTURE THE PROGRESSIVE

IMAGINATION.

PEOPLE ARE MORE SKEPTICAL IN

TERMS OF THINKING, WELL, YOU

KNOW, WHERE'S THE BEEF?

YOU HAVE TO SHOW US YOU CAN WIN

AS WELL.

DEMOCRATIC VOTERS TO THE EXTENT

IT'S BEING REFLECTED IN THE

POLLS ARE CONCERNED ABOUT

WINNING THIS TIME AROUND.

THEY WANT TO RECAPTURE THE WHITE

HOUSE AND IT'S NOT ENOUGH JUST

TO HAVE A CANDIDATE OUT THERE

WHO'S ESPOUSING SOME VERY

INTERESTING PRINCIPLES THAT WE

MIGHT WANT TO THINK ABOUT MOVING

AHEAD, BUT CAN THOSE PRINCIPLES

BE IMPLEMENTED, CAN YOU WIN, AND

THE FACT THAT YOU HAVE SOME

HEAVYWEIGHT CANDIDATES IN THERE

FIGHTING FOR THIS NOMINATION I

THINK AS REMINDER OF HOW SERIOUS

THE STAKES ARE.

>> Reporter: IF YOU HAD TO

DECIDE TODAY, WHO WOULD BE THE

BEST CANDIDATE TO TAKE ON AND

BEAT PRESIDENT TRUMP?

>> Dickinson: YOU WANT ME TO GO

ON RECORD?

>> Reporter: GRANTED, IT'S

EARLY.

DO YOU HAVE A FRONT RUNNER?

>> Dickinson: THE THING THAT'S

UNCERTAIN AT THIS EARLY STAGE IS

HOW MUCH OF THE POLLING IS JUST

DERIVED FROM NAME RECOGNITION

AND HOW MUCH IS SOLID

UNDERNEATH?

SUBJECT TO THINGS BEING VERY

FLUID, I HAVE TO SAY JOE BIDEN

IS THE BEST CANDIDATE.

ONE THING TOED A, WHEN YOU LOOK

AT POLLING DATA, THERE'S A BIG

CHUNK OF DEMOCRATS WHO LOOK AT

THEMSELVES AS MODERATES.

THEY'RE NOT NECESSARILY

EMBRACING MEDICARE FOR ALL.

>> Reporter: DO YOU THINK THE

FACT THAT HE'S ESTABLISHMENT MAY

ACTUALLY WORK IN HIS FAVOR THIS

TIME AROUND?

BECAUSE EVERYBODY PUSHED IN THE

2016 ELECTION GOING AGAINST THE

ESTABLISHMENT, BUT WE'VE SEEN

THE NEGATIVE ASPECT OF PUTTING

SOMEBODY INTO OFFICE WHO DIDN'T

HAVE THE EXPERIENCE.

HE'S THE ONE WITH THE MOST.

HE'S BEEN TOUTING THAT, HE WAS

VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED

STATES, SECOND TO THE

PRESIDENCY.

DO YOU THINK THAT MIGHT HELP HIM

MORE THIS TIME AROUND BECAUSE

AMERICANS ARE GOING, FOUR YEARS,

WE'VE GONE UNPREDICTABLY OFF THE

RAILS.

I THINK WE NEED SOMEBODY TO

STEER IT BACK.

>> Dickinson: I THINK THAT'S

EXACTLY RIGHT.

WE'RE OFTEN SELECTING SOMEBODY

ON WHAT WE THOUGHT WERE THE

WEAKNESSES OF THE PREVIOUS

OFFICE HOLDER.

DONALD TRUMP IS DIVISIVE,

POLARIZING, UNSTEADY IN THE

SENSE OF HIS MASSIVE TURNOVER IN

HIS WHITE HOUSE STAFF.

A GOOD PORTION OF AMERICA MIGHT

BE READY FOR LET'S TONE THAT

DOWN A LITTLE.

THE ECONOMY IS GOING WELL.

WE DON'T WANT TO SORT OF ROCK

THE BOAT HERE THE WAY THIS

PRESIDENT HAS, AND JOE BIDEN HAS

A RECORD.

HE HAS A TRACK RECORD.

BACK WITH NO-DRAMA OBAMA.

>> Reporter: HOW DO YOU THINK

BIDEN WILL FARE IN THE DEBATES?

>> Dickinson: WE HAVE A TRACK

RECORD WITH HIM.

IT'S NOT GREAT.

HE MADE TWO PREVIOUS RUNS AND

PEOPLE FORGET THAT HE MADE SOME

GAFFES AND HE'S NOTED FOR SORT

OF OFF THE CUFF SPEAKING, WHICH

ON THE ONE HAND IS VERY

COLLOQUIAL, VERY FOLKSY, BUT IT

ALSO LEAVES HIM PRONE TO VERBAL

GAFFES.

SO WE HAVE TO SEE HOW MUCH IS

THE NEW BIDEN AND HOW MUCH HE

REVERTS TO THE SHUCKS, FOLKSY, I

JUST PUT MY FOOT IN MY MOUTH

AGAIN, AND WHETHER IT MATTERS.

>> Reporter: DO YOU THINK

REPUBLICANS HAVE THE -- NOT HOME

COURT ADVANTAGE, BUT WHICH PARTY

MIGHT BE STRONGER IN THIS CYCLE

COMING UP?

>> Dickinson: THIS IS

INTERESTING THING AND AS

POLITICAL SCIENTISTS, WE'RE

STILL TRYING TO WORK THROUGH

THIS BECAUSE IN ONE RESPECT, WE

LOOK AT THE GENERAL ELECTION, WE

LOOK AT MACRO FUNDAMENTALS.

FOR INSTANCE, HOW IS THE ECONOMY

DOING.

IT'S DOING REALLY WELL.

USUALLY THE PRESIDENT IS

REWARDED FOR THAT, BUT DONALD

TRUMP IN SOME WAYS HAS DEFIED

POLITICAL LOGIC AND NOT IN A

GOOD WAY.

HIS POLLING REMAINS MIRED DOWN

IN THE LOW 40s DESPITE THE

ECONOMIC VARIABLES THAT SUGGEST

THE ECONOMY IS DOING VERY WELL.

IT MAY BE HE HAS SOLIDIFIED HIS

POLARIZED SUPPORT AMONG HIS

BASE, BUT HE CAN'T EXPAND IT.

IT MAY BE A NEW DYNAMIC THAT HE

IS SO DIVISIVE THAT DESPITE THE

FACT THE ECONOMY IS DOING WELL,

HE MAY NOT BE ABLE TO CAPITALIZE

ON THAT LIKE HE HAS IN PREVIOUS

YEARS.

THE OTHER SIDE IS WHO DO THE

DEMOCRATS HAVE TO RUN AGAINST

HIM AND THEY MAY BE EQUALLY

DIVISIVE AS WELL.

DEMOCRATS HAVE TO SHOW THAT THEY

CAN BRING SOMETHING TO THE TABLE

THATTION PHIS PEOPLE IN A WAY

THAT DONALD TRUMP HAS NOT BEEN

ABLE TO.

>> Reporter: ALEXANDRIA

OCASIO-CORTEZ, WHAT IS HER

IMPACT?

EVERYBODY WANTS TO BE HER

PREPARED, IT SEEMS EVERYONE

WANTS HER ENDORSEMENT IN THE

DEMOCRATIC PARTY.

>> Dickinson: ONE OF THE THINGS

WE'RE LOOKING AT RIGHT NOW,

THAT'S A GREAT QUESTION, WHERE

DO PEOPLE LIKE OCASIO-CORTEZ

THROW THEIR SUPPORT?

WHERE DO THE PARTY REGULARS

THROW THEIR SUPPORT?

WE'RE LOOKING AT ENDORSEMENTS.

SHE, FOR INSTANCE, HAS NOT

WEIGHED IN YET, SO WE'LL SEE HOW

THAT PLAYS OUT AS WELL.

GREAT THAT YOU RAISE HER BECAUSE

SHE IS REPRESENTATIVE OF THIS

MILLENNIAL YOUNGER VERSION OF

THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY.

WHAT A LOT OF PEOPLE ARGUE IS

THE PARTY OF THE FUTURE WHEN IT

COMES TO THE DEMOCRATS, AND SO

WHO SHE GOES TO IS KIND OF AN

INDICATOR, I THINK, ABOUT

WHETHER BERNIE IS GOING TO BE

ABLE TO RECAPTURE THAT MAGIC IN

2016 OR WHETHER THESE YOUNGER

PEOPLE, WHETHER THEY ALSO

RESONATE MORE BECAUSE OF THEIR

AGE.

THE LEGISLATIVE SESSION.

WHY IT WAS SO UNUSUAL AND WHY

THERE WAS NO CONCLUSION TO SOME

KEY BILLS.

>> Darren: THE 2019 LEGISLATIVE

SESSION OFFICIALLY ENDS WITH

SOME UNFINISHED BUSINESS.

THE SENATE RETURNED TO THE STATE

HOUSE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON TO

PASS AN ADJOURNMENT RESOLUTION

THAT THE HOUSE PASSED NEARLY A

WEEK BEFORE, BRINGING AN

UNUSUALLY CLOSE TO THE SESSION

WHERE NEGOTIATIONS FELL THROUGH

ON SOME KEY BILLS.

CHANNEL 3'S POLITICAL REPORTER

NEAL GOSWAMI WAS THERE.

NEAL, WALK US THROUGH THE FINAL

HOURS AT THE STATE HOUSE.

WHAT HAPPENED AND I GUESS WHAT

DIDN'T?

>> Neal: GOOD MORNING, DARREN.

THE SUPER MAJORITY STATUS,

DEMOCRATS ENJOYING THE HOUSE AND

SENATE, IT JUST WASN'T ENOUGH TO

TABL THEIR TOP TWO PRIORITIES OF

RAISING THE MINIMUM WAGE AND

CREATING A PAID FAMILY AND

MEDICAL LEAVE PROGRAM.

MOST SENATORS WERE IN THE SENATE

CHAMBER AND THEY DID OFFICIALLY

ADJOURN.

THAT'S AFTER A FAILED EFFORT BY

SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEM KIM ASH

TO PRESSURE THE HOUSE SPEAKER

INTO BRINGING THE HOUSE BACK TO

KEEP WORKING ON THOSE TWO

ISSUES.

SO THEY DID THE ONLY THING THEY

COULD DO AND THEY ADJOURNED.

>> Darren: THEY WERE ALREADY

WORKING OVERTIME ON THE

TAXPAYERS DIME.

IS THAT WHY THEY COULDN'T KEEP

GOING OR IS THERE ANOTHER REASON

WHY THE NEGOTIATIONS COLLAPSED?

>> Neal: CERTAINLY THE TIMING

WAS A BIG FACTOR.

THEY WERE ALREADY MORE THAN A

WEEK IN THIS LEGISLATIVE SESSION

IN OVERTIME, BUT THERE'S ALSO

SOME POLICY DIFFERENCES BETWEEN

THE HOUSE SPEAKER AND THE SENATE

PRESIDENT PRO TEM IN THEIR

RESPECTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAMS.

THEY DIDN'T SEE EYE-TO-EYE ON

MINIMUM WAGE AND PAID FAMILY

LEAVE AND WHAT THE FINAL

POLICIES SHOULD LOOK LIKE.

IT ALSO SHOULD BE STATED IN THE

FIRST TERM OF GOVERNOR PHIL

SCOTT, THE SPEAKER AND THE PRO

TEM DIDN'T EXACTLY CLICK IN HOW

THEY WANTED TO DEAL WITH THE

REPUBLICAN GOVERNOR, AND SO

THERE WAS SOME LINGERING

EFFECTS, I THINK, AND SOME BAD

FEELINGS PARTICULARLY ON THE

HOUSE SIDE ABOUT HOW SENATOR BE

ASHE HANDLED HIMSELF IN THOSE

TYPES OF NEGOTIATIONS AND THE

SPEAKER WAS IN NO MOOD TO BE

PUSHED AROUND BY THE PRO TEM

THIS YEAR.

>> Darren: DEMOCRATS CAMPAIGNED

LAST YEAR AND WON ADDITIONAL

SEATS ON THE PROMISE OF HIGHER

WAGES AND PAID LEAVE.

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN NOW?

WILL VOTERS HAVE A HARD TIME

COMING TO GRIPS WITH WHY TOP

PRIORITIES AND THE TWO JUST

COULDN'T COME TO SOME KIND OF

AGREEMENT HERE AND GET THIS

ACCOMPLISH?

>> Neal: YEAH, CERTAINLY THE

DEMOCRATIC AND PROGRESSIVE BASE,

THE MOST LIBERAL OF THE

DEMOCRATIC AND PROGRESSIVE

PARTY, THEY'RE GOING TO BE QUITE

UPSET ABOUT THIS AND THEY'RE

GOING TO WANT ANSWERS FROM

LEADERSHIP AS TO WHY THEY

COULDN'T FIGURE OUT THEIR

DIFFERENCES.

LET'S REMEMBER, THIS WAS

DEMOCRATS FIGHTING AMONGST

THEMSELVES.

REPUBLICANS WERE REALLY A

NONFACTOR.

DEMOCRATS HAD WIDE MAJORITIES IN

THE HOUSE AND SENATE.

THEY CONTROLLED EVERY COMMITTEE

THAT THE BILLS WENT THROUGH.

REPUBLICANS COULD DO NOTHING TO

STOP IT.

THEY JUST COULDN'T -- THE

DEMOCRATS COULDN'T WORK TOGETHER

TO GET IT DONE AND THEY'RE GOING

TO HAVE TO ANSWER FOR THAT.

>> Darren: WHAT'S LIKELY TO

HAPPEN NEXT YEAR WITH PAID LEAVE

AND MINIMUM WAGE?

>> Neal: WELL, THEY'RE GOING TO

BE BACK IN JANUARY AND I SUSPECT

THEY'LL TAKE THEM BACK UP VERY,

VERY EARLY.

THE QUESTION IS WHAT WILL THE

GOVERNOR SIGN AND NOT SIGN.

THEY STILL DON'T KNOW.

I DON'T THINK THEY'RE GOING TO

WORRY TOO MUCH ABOUT THAT.

THEY'RE GOING TO GET SOME BILLS

PALED AND SEND IT TO THE

GOVERNOR.

IF HE VETOES THEM, THEY'LL HAVE

TO COME BACK AND TRY TO

OVERRIDE.

>> Darren: ONCE AGAIN, NO RETAIL

LEGAL MARKET FOR MARIJUANA.

WHY?

>> Neal: THIS WAS ANOTHER ISSUE

FOR DEMOCRATS WHERE THEY

COULDN'T GET TO A FINAL

AGREEMENT ON POLICY.

THE GOVERNOR LAID OUT SOME

BENCHMARKS THAT HE WANTED TO

SEE.

DEMOCRATS WERE WILLING TO MEET

SOME OF THEM, NOT MEET OTHERS,

BUT THEY DIDN'T EVEN TRY TO TEST

HIM TO SEE IF HE WOULD VETO THE

ABOUT I WILL IF THEY SEND IT TO

HIM -- THE BILL IF THEY SENT IT

TO HIM WITHOUT MEETING ALL HIS

BENCHMARKS.

ONE OF THE THINGS WAS ROADSIDE

SALIVA TESTING THAT THE GOVERNOR

DEMANDS.

THEY WERE NEVER ABLE TO COME TO

AGREEMENT ON WHAT IT SHOULD LOOK

LIKE AND THE HOUSE OPTED NOT TO

TAKE A FINAL VOTE AND SEND IT

BACK TO THE SENATE AND

EVENTUALLY ON TO THE GOVERNOR.

THEY FIGURED THEY'D COME BACK

NEXT YEAR AND WORK MORE.

>> Darren: WHAT ARE SOME OF THE

SUCCESSES LAWMAKERS ARE TOUTING?

>> Neal: THEY'RE GOING TO TALK

THAT LOT ABOUT ABORTION RIGHTS

AND PASSING A BILL TO GUARANTEE

UNRESTRICTED ABORTION RIGHTS

HERE IN VERMONT.

THEY'RE GOING TO TALK A LOT

ABOUT THE 24 HOURS WAITING

PERIOD FOR HANDGUN PURCHASES

THAT THEY DID PASS THAT IS

AWAITING THE GOVERNOR'S

SIGNATURE OR VETO PERHAPS.

THEY PASSED CLEAN WATER FUNDING

FOR THE FIRST TIME A ONGOING

SOURCE FOR CLEAN WATER FUNDING

THAT THE EPA SAYS THE STATE MUST

DO AND A LOT OF OTHER THINGS,

INCLUDING MEDICAL MONITORING FOR

COMPANIES THAT POLLUTE, PEOPLE

WHO ARE IMPACTED.

YOU'RE GOING TO HEAR THEM TALK A

LOT ABOUT ALL THESE OTHER SORT

OF PERIPHERAL BILLS, BUT THEY

DON'T HAVE THE TALKING POINT

THAT THEY PASSED THE BIG ONES

THEY CAMPAIGNED ON.

>> Darren: NEAL GOWASAMI, THANK

YOU SO MUCH.

