YCQM June 30, 2019

20 DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES WENT HEAD TO HEAD THIS WEEK IN NATIONAL DEBATE.

10 IN THE FIRST ROUND, 10 IN THE SECOND.

ITS WITH A RANDOM DRAWING TO PICK WHO WENT WHEN.

NIKOLE KILLION HAS HIGHLIGHTS FROM BOTH.

>> REPORTER: THE DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES FOR PRESIDENT TOOK THE STAGE IN MIAMI FOR AN NBC NEWS DEBATE.

AMONG THE HOT TOPICS, THE CURRENT CRISIS AT THE SOUTHERN BORDER.

>> WATCHING THAT IMAGE OF HE AND HIS DAUGHTER IS HEARTBREAKING.

IT SHOULD AUSPICE US ALL OFF.

>> FOR ALL THE AMERICAN CITIZENS OUT THERE WHO FEEL YOU'RE FALLING BEHIND AND THE AMERICAN DREAM IS NOT WORKING FOR YOU, THE IMMIGRANTS DIDN'T DO THAT TO YOU!

THE BIG CORPORATIONS DID THAT TO YOU!

>> REPORTER: CANDIDATES WERE ASKED ABOUT THE STATE OF THE ECONOMY.

>> WHO IS THIS ECONOMY REALLY WORKING FOR?

IT'S DOING GREAT FOR A THINNER AND THINNER SLICE AT THE TOP.

>> I LIVE IN A LOW INCOME BLACK AND BROWN COMMUNITY, I SEE EVERY SINGLE DAY THAT THIS ECONOMY IS NOT WORKING FOR AVERAGE AMERICANS.

>> REPORTER: SEVERAL CANDIDATES WEIGHED IN ON THE CURRENT ABORTION DEBATE.

SENATOR AMY KLOBUCHAR INCLUDED HER FELLOW FEMALES IN HER RESPONSE.

>> THERE'S THREE WOMEN UP HERE WHO HAVE FOUGHT PRETTY HARD FOR A WOMAN'S RIGHT TO CHOOSE.

>> REPORTER: THE CANDIDATES LOOKED FOR BREAKOUT MOMENTS, WITH NO MORE THAN 7 TO 10 MINUTES A PIECE IN TOTAL SPEAKING TIME, IF THAT.

THE DEMOCRATS RESERVED MOST OF THEIR CRITICISM FOR PRESIDENT TRUMP.

>> I DON'T THINK HE SHOULD CONDUCT FOREIGN POLICY IN OUR BATH ROBE AT 5:00 IN THE MORNING.

>> THE BIGGEST THREAT TO THE SECURITY OF THE UNITED STATES IS DONALD TRUMP.

>> REPORTER: CONGRESSMAN TIM RYAN LAID OUT A PROBLEM HE SEES FOR THE ENTIRE DEMOCRATIC PARTY.

>> WE ARE NOT CONNECTING TO THE WORKING CLASS PEOPLE IN THE VERY STATES THAT I REPRESENT.

>> REPORTER: BOTH DEBATE NIGHTS SHOWCASED THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY'S DIVERSE FIELD AND FEATURED MORE WOMEN ON STAGE THAN PAST PRESIDENTIAL DEBATES.

THE MATCHUP IN MIAMI FEATURED CAREER STATES MEN, WOMEN SENATORS, POLITICAL OUTSIDERS AND RELATIVE NEWCOMERS.

SOME OF THE LESSER KNOWN CANDIDATES LOOK TO MAKE INROADS AGAINST THE FRONTRUNNER, FORMER VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN.

>> JOE BIDEN WAS RIGHT WHEN HE SAID IT WAS TIME TO PASS THE TORCH TO A NEW GENERATION OF AMERICANS 32 YEARS AGO, HE'S STILL RIGHT TODAY.

>> I'M STILL HOLDING ONTO THAT TORCH.

>> REPORTER: BUT A MORE DRAMATIC MOMENT CAME WHEN SENATOR HARRIS CON FROJTED BIDEN ON THE ISSUE OF RACE.

>> DO YOU AGREE TODAY THAT YOU WERE WRONG TO OPPOSE BUSING IN AMERICA THEN?

>> I DID NOT OPPOSE BUSING IN AMERICA.

WHAT I OPPOSED IS BUSING ORDERED BY THE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION.

>> REPORTER: THERE ARE ALSO PERSONAL MOMENTS LIKE WHEN SOUTH BEND, INDIANA MAYOR PETE BUTTIGIEG EXPRESSED ANGUISH OTHER A REASON RACIALLY CHARGED OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING.

>> IT'S A MESS, AND WE'RE HURTING.

AND WHEN I LOOK INTO HIS MOTHER'S EYES I HAVE TO FACE THE FACT THAT NOTHING THAT I SAY WILL BRING HIM BACK.

>> REPORTER: THE SECOND BATCH OF CANDIDATES HAD THE BENEFIT OF WATCHING THE FIRST NIGHT'S DEBATE GIVING THEM THE CHANCE TO SEE WHAT WORKED AND WHAT FELL FLAT.

ONE TACTIC, MORE INTERRUPTING.

>> YOU KNOW WHAT, AMERICA DOES NOT WANT TO WITNESS A FOOD FIGHT, THEY WANT TO KNOW HOW WE'RE GOING TO PUT FOOD ON THEIR TABLE.

>> REPORTER: THE CANDIDATES DIRECTED THEIR HARSHEST CRITICISM TOWARD PRESIDENT TRUMP.

>> WE HAVE A PRESIDENT WHO DIDN'T BELIEVE IN THE RULE OF LAW.

>> TRUMP IS A PHONY, TRUMP IS A PATHOLOGICAL LIAR AND A RACIST.

>> REPORTER: A RECENT CBS NEWS POLL IN STATES WITH EARLY NOMINATING CONTESTS FOUND MORE DEMOCRATS THINK THE PARTY SHOULD FOCUS ON A MORE PROGRESSIVE AGENDA.

>> DARREN: WHO LANDED THE PUNCHES, WHO TOOK HITS.

I'M JOINED NOW BY POLITICAL SCIENTIST MATT DICKINSON.

GOOD MORNING TO YOU.

>> GOOD MORNING.

>> DARREN: SEEMED LIKE TWO DIFFERENT DEBATES, THE FIRST PRETTY POLITE IN GENERAL.

THE SECOND GOT A LOT MORE FEISTY.

>> I THINK BECAUSE IT WAS SECOND AND THEY SAW WHAT HAPPENED TO CANDIDATES LIKE ELIZABETH WARREN WHO WHEN SHE SPOKE, SPOKE EL OH COMMONWEALTHLY AND TO TO POINT, BUT SHE PRACTICALLY DISAPPEARED THE SECOND HALF OF THE DEBATE BECAUSE OF PEOPLE LIKE BILL DEBLASIO WERE SPEAKING OVER HER.

SO THE SECOND TIER CANDIDATES SAW THEIR OPENING AND WERE GOING TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF IT.

>> DARREN: HERE'S THE BIG QUESTION.

WHO WON, WHO LOST?

>> GOING INTO THESE DEBATES, CANDIDATES HAVE DIFFERENT OBJECTIVES, WHEN WE TALK ABOUT WINNERS AND LOSERS WE HAVE TO MEASURE THEM ON THE BASIS OF THOSE OBJECTIVES.

IF YOU'RE A SECOND TIER CANDIDATE YOU WANT A KAMALA HARRIS MOMENT, WITH HER EXCHANGE WITH BIDE OTHER BUSING.

AND YOU WANT A MOMENT THAT PEOPLE FOCUS ON AND IT DRIVES YOUR FUND RAISING THE NEXT DAY AND YOU'RE THE TALK.

SHE CERTAINLY CAME OUT AHEAD OF THAT.

BUT A LOT OF THE OTHER CANDIDATES, MARIANNE WILLIAMSON, ANDREW YANGS, THEY DIDN'T GET ENOUGH TIME TO MAKE THEIR CASE, SO YOU HAVE TO CALL THEM THE LOOSERS.

FINALLY THE FRONTRUNNERS WHO KNOW THEY HAVE A TARGET ON THAT ARE BACK, JOE BIDEN IN PARTICULAR, NOBODY KNOCKED HIM OUT, BUT HE CERTAINLY DIDN'T BEGIN TO SOLIDIFY HIS POSITION, HE LEFT MORE QUESTIONS I THINK THAN ANSWERS.

>> DARREN: BERNIE SANDERS FACED A MUCH DIFFERENT SCENARIO THAN HE DID WHEN HE WAS JUST DEBATING A SORT OF ESTABLISHMENT FRONT RUNNER THE LAST TIME AROUND.

HOW DID THAT PLAY OUT FOR HIM?

>> IT MADE A HUGE DIFFERENCE.

WHEN HE'S ON THE STAGE ALONE WITH HILLARY CLINTON, THE CONTRAST BETWEEN HIS REVOLUTION AND THE DEMOCRATIC SOCIAL PRINCIPLES IS VERY DRAMATIC COMPARED TO HER MORE ESTABLISHMENT CREDENTIALS.

BUT WHEN HE'S ON THE STAGE WITH NINE OTHER INDIVIDUALS, FIVE OF WHOM HAVE ADOPTED HIS OBJECTIVES BUT ARGUE I'M JUST BETTER SUITED TO GETTING THEM THERE, OR I'M MORE PRAGMATIC ABOUT GETTING US THERE, IS MUCH MORE DIFFICULT TO STAKE OUT A CLAIM OF GETTING US TO THE PROMISED LAND.

>> DARREN: PROBABLY THE MOST SIMILAR TOM IS ELIZABETH WARREN.

DID HE KIND OF LUCK OUT, IF YOU WILL, THAT HE DIDN'T GO HEAD TO HEAD WITH HER IN THAT FIRST DEBATE?

>> WELL, HE DID AND DIDN'T.

HE LUCKED OUT IN THE SENSE THAT HE DIDN'T HAVE TO SHARE THE STAGE WITH HER, SOMEBODY WHO IS ARTICULATE AND PUSHING THE SAME PRINCIPLES.

BUT IT WASN'T LIKE HE WAS STANDING ALONE, FOR INSTANCE ON MEDICARE FOR ALL, HE HAD A NUMBER OF CANDIDATES WITH HIM SAYING WE AGREE WITH BERNIE, BUT WE'RE MORE EFFECTIVE AT GETTING THINGS DONE.

SO IT'S NOT JUST ELIZABETH WARREN THAT'S HIS PRIMARY RIVAL.

>> DARREN: WHAT KIND OF IMPACT DO THESE DEBATES HAVE ON THE BIG PICTURE HERE?

AND IT'S SO EARLY, DOES IT MAKE A DIFFERENCE?

>> IT DOES FOR THOSE VERY LOW IN THE PECKING ORDER, AS MEASURED BY DONATIONS AND POLLING, BECAUSE THE CRITERIA FOR STAYING ON THE DEBATE STAGE GETS MORE STRINGENT AS WE GO FORWARD.

SOME OF THEM WILL SEE THEIR MONEY DRY UP AND THEY'LL DROP OFF.

FOR THE FRONTRUNNERS, NO KNOCKOUT BLOWS, BUT THEY'VE GOT TO UP THEIR GAME IF THEY'RE GOING TO REACT TO WHAT APPEARS TO BE ANOTHER VULNERABILITY.

TWO THINGS I'VE ALWAYS SAID, GENERAL GENERAL ELECTION, THE DEBATES DON'T MOVE THE NEEDLE.

BUT AS WE SAW WITH TRUMP IN 2016, IN THE PRIMARY WHEN YOU CAN'T USE PARTY AS A CUE ON WHETHER YOU'RE GOING TO SUPPORT THIS DEMOCRAT OR THAT DEMOCRAT, DEBATES CAN HAVE A BIG IMPACT.

>> DARREN: SO MANY DEMOCRATS RIGHT NOW, DO YOU THINK FOLLOWING THIS FIRST DEBATE THAT WE'RE GOING TO SEE ANY OF THEM DROP OUT?

>> RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT FOR A LOT OF THESE CANDIDATES SEEMS LIKE SOMETHING OF A VANITY PROJECT.

ONE OF THE DEVELOPMENTS IN RECENT YEARS IS THE ABILITY TO RAISE MONEY ONLINE, AND AS LONG AS YOU CAN RAISE MONEY, YOU CAN STAY IN THE RACE.

YOU WON'T NECESSARILY MAKE IT ON THE DEBATE STAGE.

I DO THINK WE'RE GOING TO SEE SOME CANDIDATES GET WINNOWED OUT.

BUT IT'S PROBABLY GOING TO BE A COUPLE MONTHS BEFORE WE GET THE FIELD DOWN TO 10 CANDIDATES.

AND AGAIN THIS DOES NOT WORK TO THE ADVANTAGE OF THE FRONTRUNNERS, BECAUSE IN A FORUM LIKE WE SAW LAST NIGHT, EVEN THE CANDIDATES WHO WERE POLLING 15, 20% OF THE VOTE HAD SEVEN MINUTES OF THEIR TOMORROW IN A TWO-HOUR DEBATE, THAT'S JUST NOT ENOUGH TO DIFFERENTIATE YOURSELF FROM THE OTHER PEOPLE.

SO THE DEMOCRATS ARE HOPING SOME OF THESE SECOND TIER CANDIDATES SEE THE HAND WRITING ON THE WALL AND DECIDE I'M NOT IN IT FOR JUST A VANITY CANDIDACY.

>> DARREN: WHAT WERE YOUR BIGGEST SURPRISES?

>> SO WE SHOULDN'T BE SURPRISED THAT BIDEN AND TO A CERTAIN EXTENT SANDERS WERE TREADING WATER.

YOU THINK BACK TO RONALD REAGAN IN HIS FIRST DEBATE IN 1984, JUST A LACKLUSTER PERFORMANCE.

THERE'S A TENDENCY FOR FRONTRUNNERS TO GET COMPLACENT AND TO THINK THAT THE MESSAGE THAT GOT THEM THERE PREVIOUSLY IS GOING TO WORK AGAIN, AND IT'S NOT UNTIL THEY'RE ON STAGE THAT THEY REALIZE THEY HAVE TO UP THEIR GAME.

I WAS A LITTLE SURPRISED THAT BIDEN AND SANDERS WEREN'T BETTER PREPARE FORWARD SOME OF THE ZINGERS THAT CAME THEIR WAY.

CONVERSELY, I THOUGHT SOME CANDIDATES, LIKE PETE BUTTIGIEG, VERY ELOQUENT AND ARTICULATE, NOT CLEAR HOW MUCH HE'S GOING TO MOVE THE NEEDLE.

AND OF COURSE THE EXCHANGE WITH BIDEN AND KAMALA HARRIS, THAT REALLY SURPRISED ME BECAUSE WHO THOUGHT THAT BUSING WOULD BE THE MOST VITAL MOMENT OF THE DEBATE.

YOU NEVER KNOW GOING INTO THESE DEBATES WHAT WILL LEAVE AN IMPRINT.

>> DARREN: WHAT WERE THE BEST ZINGERS OF THE NIGHT?

>> THE ONE THAT'S MOST MEMORABLE CAME FROM A CANDIDATE WHO PROBABLY ISN'T ISN'T GOING TO SURVIVE LONG, ERIC SALWELL, HE REFERENCED JOHN F. KENNEDY'S PASS THE TORCH, BUT WAS ACTUALLY QUOTING JOE BIDEN AND IT WAS A PERFECT ZINGER IN THE SENSE THAT IT EXPOSED A DEEP FAULT LINE.

YOUNGER VOTERS VERSUS OLDER VOTERS, AND I THOUGHT THAT WAS A MEMORABLE LINE.

AND TO HIS CREDIT BIDEN SAID I'M NOT READY TO GIVE UP THE TORCH YET.

>> DARREN: YOU MENTIONED KAMALA HARRIS AND THE EXCHANGE BETWEEN HERSELF AND JOE BIDEN.

WAS THAT THE BIGGEST RIVALRY OF THE NIGHT?

>> I THINK SO.

WE TALK ABOUT DEBATES AS IF IT'S ALL ABOUT THE SUBSTANCE OF THE DEBATE.

KEEP IN MIND MOST AMERICANS AREN'T LOCKED INTO POLITICS YET AND MOST PEOPLE WERE NOT WATCHING THE DEBATE LAST NIGHT.

MUCH WHAT WAS THEY LEARN ABOUT THE DEBATE WILL BE BASED ON THE VIRAL VIDEOS THAT GO ONLINE, YOUTUBE, TALKING TO PEOPLE AROUND THE WATER COOLER, SOCIAL MEDIA.

SO WE HAVE TO SEE HOW THE DEBATE ITSELF IS SPUN, AND THEN HOW THE CANDIDATES REACT.

BUT IN THE 24 HOURS SO FAR SINCE THE DEBATE, I THINK THAT'S THE MOMENT THAT MOST PEOPLE ARE TALKING ABOUT.

NOW, WHETHER IT'S GOING TO CHANGE THE PECKING ORDER DOWN THE ROAD, HARD TO TELL.

>> DARREN: MATT DICKINSON, ALWAYS NICE TO TALK TO YOU, APPRECIATE YOUR TIME AND YOUR INSIGHT.

>> GLAD TO BE HERE.

>> DARREN: THANK YOU.

AS YOU SAW, ONE OF THE TOPICS THE CANDIDATES ARE DISCUSSING, THE CRISIS AT THE U.S.-MEXICO BORDER.

AND THE DEBATE OVER IMMIGRATION INTENSIFIED AFTER A DISTURBING PHOTO WAS RELEASED.

IT'S ANOTHER EXAMPLE OF THE HUMANITARIAN CRISIS, A FATHER AND HIS DAUGHTER DROWNED IN THE RIO GRANDE.

THEY LEFT EL SALVADOR ON APRIL 3 SEEKING A BETTER LIFE IN DALLAS, TEXAS.

AND IT FOLLOWS REPORTS OF FILTHY CONDITIONS AT A MAKING GRANT DETENTION CENTER IN CLINT, TEXAS THAT LACKED FOOD, MEDICAL CARE, TOOTH BRUSHES AND SOAP.

AND SOME OLD ARE CHILDREN ARE REPORTEDLY TAKING CARE OF TODDLERS.

SMALL GROUPS OF PROTESTERS HAVE BEEN GATHERING AT THESE THE SITS, SOME BRINGING DIAPERS FOR KIDS.

NEW HAMPSHIRE SENATOR HASSAN PRESSED BORDER PATROL OFFICIALS ABOUT CONDITIONS.

BORE PATROL PUSHED BACK ON THE REPORTS.

>> DOES CBP HAVE AN OBLIGATION TO PROVIDE TOOTHPASTE AND SOAP TO CHILDREN IN YOUR CUSTODY?

YES OR NO.

>> WE'RE PROVIDING THAT IN EL PASO.

>> IN CLINT STATION?

BECAUSE THE NEWS REPORTS SAY OTHERWISE, BUT NOW YOU SAY YOU DO HAVE AN OBLIGATION TO DO THAT.

>> WE HAVE BEEN AT THE CLINT STATION AND GENERALLY ALL OF OUR STATION AS CROSS THE SOUTHWEST BORDER ARE PROVIDED WITH A VARIETY OF HYGIENE PRODUCTS, AND EVEN THOUGH OUR FACILITIES WERE NOT CONSTRUCTED FOR THE DEMOCRATS --

>> I UNDERSTAND THAT.

AND MY TIME IS LIMITED SO I DO UNDERSTAND THAT YOU ARE DEALING WITH DIFFICULT FACILITIES, I DO UNDERSTAND THAT THERE IS A BACKUP WITH H.H.S., WHICH I THINK H.H.S. CAN DO MORE TO SOLVE.

BUT AT THE END OF THE DAY WHAT I'M HEARING YOU SAY IS THAT YOU AGREE THAT CHILDREN SHOULD BE PROVIDED SOAP AND TOOTH BRUSH IF THEY ARE IN YOUR CUSTODY, WHICH IS A DIFFERENT POSITION THAN WHAT THE ADMINISTRATION HAS BEEN STAYING IN COURT.

>> WE ARE PROVIDING THOSE THINGS NOW.

WE HAVE BEEN AND WE WILL CONTINUE TO.

>> DO YOU HAVE AN OBLIGATION TO FIELD, CLOTH AND CLEAN THE CHILDREN IN YOUR CUSTODY?

>> WE PROVIDE THREE MEALS, HOT MEALS A DAY AND SNACKS ARE UNLIMITED TO THOSE IN OUR --

>> YOU DO UNDERSTAND THAT THAT IS IN DIRECT CONTRADICTION WITH THE NEWS REPORTS THAT WE HAVE BEEN READING AND FROM WHAT LAWYERS HAVE BEEN VISITING THESE CHILDREN ARE TELLING US.

>> I WOULD ASK THAT YOU UNDERSTAND THAT THOSE ARE THE PLAYOFFS' ATTORNEYS WHO HAVE A CASE AGAINST THE GOVERNMENT.

>> AND YOU SHOULD UNDERSTAND THAT I AM A MEMBER OF THE BAR OF MASSACHUSETTS AND NEW HAMPSHIRE AND I HOLD ATTORNEYS TO VERY HIGH STANDARDS AND I DOUBT VERY STRONGLY THAT ANY ATTORNEY WOULD BE FABRICATING THIS INFORMATION.

>> UNDERSTAND THAT.

>> WHAT STEPS IS THE BORDER PATROL TAKING RIGHT NOW TO ENSURE THAT THE MISMANAGEMENT OF CHILD MIGRANTS IN CLINT, TEXAS IS NOT OCCURRING AT EVERY OTHER BORDER PATROL FACILITIES ALONG THE SOUTHERN BORDER?

>> ALL THE ALLEGATIONS THAT YOU MENTIONED ABOVE THAT WERE MADE HAVE ALL BEEN REPORTED TO THE OFFICE OF THE INSPECTOR GENERAL AND WILL BE THOROUGHLY INVESTIGATED.

THEY'VE ALSO BEEN REPORTED TO THE OFFICE OF PROFESSIONAL RESPONSIBILITY WITHIN CBP.

THEY WILL BE THOROUGHLY INVESTIGATED.

>> I'M PLEASED THAT THEY WILL BE INVESTIGATED.

BUT MY QUESTION IS, WHAT ARE YOU ACTUALLY DOING TO MAKE SURE THAT AS YOU ARE DEALING WITH AN UNPRECEDENTED NUMBER OF MAKING --

OF MIGRANT CHILDREN THAT YOU ARE ENSURING THAT THERE IS ENOUGH SOAP AND TOOTH BRUSHES, THAT THERE IS ENOUGH FOOD AND ENOUGH TIME FOR THEM TO BE OUTSIDE, AND OUT OF VERY CONFINED SPACES.

WHAT I'M ASKING IS, WHAT ARE YOU OPERATIONALLY DOING TO CHANGE THE CIRCUMSTANCES?

WE ARE HEARING REPORTS, NOT JUST FROM ONE FACILITY, NOT JUST FROM TWO FACILITIES, NOT JUST FROM ONE SOURCE, THAT THESE CHILDREN ARE LIVING IN TERRIBLE CONDITIONS, THAT WOULD VIOLATE ANY STANDARD OF ANY INSTITUTION THAT WE ALL WOULD EXPECT IN THIS COUNTRY.

WHAT ARE YOU DOING TO ACTUALLY MAKE SURE THAT CHILDREN ARE GETTING THE CARE AND THE SANITARY CONDITIONS AND THE FOOD THAT THEY NEED?

>> WE HAVE DONE A GREAT DEAL.

AS I MENTIONED EARLIER, WE HAVE BROUGHT IN SHOWER FACILITIES JUST FOR THIS POPULATION, FOR OTHERS DUE TO NEW DEMOGRAPHIC AND HOW LONG WE'RE HOLDING THEM.

WE'VE INCREASED OUR MEDICAL CONTRACT FOR MEDICAL ASSESSMENTS AND MEDICAL CARE.

WE'VE INCREASED, AS I MENTIONED IN MY ORAL STATEMENT, THE AMOUNT OF OPERATIONAL FUNDING THAT WE'RE SPENDING ON CONSUMABLES, DIAPERS, FOOD, FORMULA, ALL THOSE THINGS.

IF YOU WALK INTO MANY OF OUR LOCATIONS ON THE SOUTHWEST BORDER INCLUDING CLINT, YOU WILL SEE AN AREA, A STOREROOM THAT FRANKLY LOOKS LIKE COSTCO WITH THESE SUPPLIES THAT ARE AVAILABLE, AND WHEN AGENTS ARE PROVIDING THESE SUPPLIES THEY'RE DOCUMENTING WHAT THEY'RE PROVIDING.

SO WE HAVE THOSE SUPPLIES READILY AVAILABLE AND WE ARE OFFERING AND PROVIDING THOSE SUPPLIES NOW.

>> I AM OVER TIME.

I THANK THE CHAIRMAN FOR HIS INDULGENCE.

THERE IS A HUGE DISCONNECT BETWEEN YOUR TESTIMONY AND BETWEEN WHAT WE ARE GETTING AS REPORTS FROM THE FACILITIES.

I HOPE VERY MUCH THAT WE CAN JUST FOCUS ON MAKING SURE THE CHILDREN ARE CLEAN, WELL CARED FOR, SAFE AND RELEASED AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE.

THANK YOU.

>> DARREN: VERMONT CONGRESSMAN PETER WELCH IS SLAMMING PRESIDENT TRUMP FOR HIS CHILD SEPARATION POLICY.

HE CALLED CONDITIONS AT THESE BORDER DETENTION CENTERS SHOCKING, UNNECESSARY, AND CRUEL.

>> WHERE CHILDREN LITERALLY WERE YANGED OUT OF THE ARMS OF THEIR PARENTS.

MANY OF THOSE CHILDREN STILL DON'T KNOW WHERE THEIR FATHER OR MOTHER IS.

THAT IS BEING DONE IN YOUR NAME AND MINE WITH THE FULL AUTHORITY OF THE AMERICAN GOVERNMENT, AND THE WIDESPREAD OPPOSITION OF THE AMERICAN PEOPLE.

>> DARREN: WELCH IS A COSPONSOR OF THE KEEP FAMILIES TOGETHER ACT, AND THE HUMANITARIAN STANDARDS FOR INDIVIDUALS IN CBP CUSTODY ACT.

IF ENACTED POLICIES WOULD REQUIRE DETENTION FACILITIES TO MEET MINIMUM HEALTH AND SAFETY REQUIREMENTS.

UP NEXT, WATCH OUT BECAUSE POLICE ARE WATCHING YOU.

A WARNING TO DRIVERS THIS HOLIDAY WEEK.

AND LATER NORA O'DONNELL ON HER PROMOTION TO THE CBS EVENING NEWS.

HEAR WHAT SHE SAYS ABOUT BEING A JOURNALIST, A MOM, AND THE CAR SHE DRIVES.

>> DARREN: DON'T RUIN YOUR HOLIDAY FUN THIS WEEK WITH SCENES LIKE THIS.

VERMONT STATE POLICE ARE REMINDING PEOPLE NOT TO DRINK AND DRIVE OR GET STONED BEHIND THE WHEEL.

THEY HAVE STEPPED UP PATROLS AND WILL BE LOOKING FOR IMPAIRED DRIVERS AND SPEEDERS.

DON TALKED TO LIEUTENANT TARA THOMAS THIS MORNING ABOUT HOW STATE POLICE ARE CRACKING DOWN.

>> LIEUTENANT TARA THOMAS FROM THE VERMONT STATE POLICE JOINS US NOW.

BIG HOLIDAY WEEKEND COMING UP.

SHOULD DRIVERS EXPECT TO SEE MORE TROOPERS AND OTHER OFFICERS ON THE ROAD THIS HOLIDAY WEEKEND?

>> YES.

WE ALWAYS TRY TO INCREASE OUR PATROLS AROUND HOLIDAY SEASONS, FOURTH OF JULY IS JUST HISTORICALLY KNOWN TO HAVE A LOT OF CRASHES AND FATALITIES ASSOCIATED WITH IT.

VERMONT, WE WERE LUCKY LAST YEAR, WE DIDN'T HAVE ANY, WHICH I THINK IS A TESTAMENT TO THE ENFORCEMENT EFFORTS OF LAW ENFORCEMENT, AND WE'RE GOING TO CONTINUE THAT THIS YEAR.

>> REPORTER: DO WE USUALLY SEE, IS IT USUAL THAT WE SEE MORE FATALITIES AND MORE D.U.I.'S ON THE FOURTH OF JULY?

>> ACROSS THE NATION IT IS UNFORTUNATELY A HOLIDAY THAT DOES HAVE AN INCREASE IN D.U.I. CRASHES AND FATALITIES.

>> REPORTER: IS THERE A SPECIFIC CONCENTRATION AREAS WHERE TROOPERS WILL BE TO LOOK OUT FOR SPEEDING, LOOK OUT FOR D.U.I.'S?

>> WELL, VERMONT STATE POLICE COVERS THE WHOLE STATE, SO THE CONCENTRATION AREA WILL BE THE WHOLE STATE OF VERMONT.

WE HAVE FATALS ON BACK ROADS AND ON INTERSTATES, SO TO BE CONCENTRATED IN ONE AREA ISN'T NECESSARILY EFFECT.

SO WE WILL BE OUT THERE IN FULL FORCE IN ALL AREAS.

>> REPORTER: DO WE KNOW THE NUMBER OF STATS ON CRASHES IN GENERAL THIS YEAR?

>> THIS YEAR WORRY OVER 3900.

>> REPORTER: IS THAT A GOOD NUMBER OR ON PAR --

>> CERTAINLY NOT A GOOD NUMBER.

WE DON'T WANT ANYBODY CRASHING.

FATALS, WE WANT THE NUMBER ZERO, AND CRASHES.

FOUR OF OUR FATALS HAVE RESULTED IN THE OPERATORS BEING IMPAIRED.

THAT'S WHY I SAID THE ENFORCEMENT EFFORTS FOR THIS HOLIDAY SEASON, WHICH IS ASSOCIATED WITH IMPAIRMENT, WHETHER YOU'RE AT A BARBECUE AND THEN YOU GET ON THE ROAD, WE'RE JUST GOING TO MAKE SURE WE KEEP THAT NUMBER AT FOUR AND DON'T HAVE ANY MORE FOR THE REST OF THE YEAR.

>> REPORTER: DO WE ANTICIPATE MORE DRUG RECOGNITION EXPERTS ON THE ROAD?

>> IN THE STATE OF VERMONT WE HAVE DRUG RECOGNITION EXPERTS ALL ACROSS THE STATE.

THESE HOLIDAY CAMPAIGNS, THEY'RE OUT THERE LOOKING FOR IT, BUT IT'S NO DIFFERENT THAN WHAT THEY DO DAY-TO-DAY.

THEIR MISSION IS TO ENSURE THAT WE DO NOT HAVE ANY MORE IMPAIRED, DRUG IMPAIRED DRIVING CRASHES OR FATALITIES.

SO TO THEM IT'S JUST ANOTHER DAY.

AND THEY WILL BE OUT THERE, MAKING SURE THAT, AND LOOKING FOR IMPAIRED DRIVERS.

>> REPORTER: SO WHAT IS THE MESSAGE TO DRIVER AS HEAD OF THIS HOLIDAY WEEKEND?

>> THE MESSAGE IS THE SAME AS EVERY HOLIDAY.

PLAN AHEAD, HAVE A SOBER DRIVER.

THE TRAFFIC IS GOING TO INCREASE DUE TO THE HOLIDAY.

SO YOU REALLY JUST NEED TO PAY ATTENTION.

KEEP THE DISTRACTIONS TO A MINIMUM, KEEP YOUR SPEED DOWN AND JUST GET TO YOUR DESTINATION SAFELY, HAVE A GREAT TIME AND GET HOME SAFELY.

THAT'S WHAT EVERYBODY WANTS.

>> REPORTER: DEFINITELY.

LIEUTENANT, THANK YOU FOR JOINING US.

>> THANK YOU.

UP NEXT I'LL TALK TO NORA O'DONNELL ABOUT HER UPCOMING DEBUT ON THE CBS EVENING NEWS, AND SOME FUN FACTS ABOUT THE AWARD WINNING JOURNALIST.

>> DARREN: THE DATE IS SET.

JULY 15, THAT'S WHEN NORA O'DONNELL BECOMES THE ANCHOR OF THE CBS EVENING NEWS.

I SPOKE WITH HER ABOUT THAT, WHAT IT MEANS TO HER, WHAT KIND OF NEWS COVERAGE WE CAN EXPECT, AND A BIT ABOUT HER LIFE OFF CAMERA.

THANK YOU FOR JOINING US, NORAH.

>> THANK YOU FOR HAVING ME.

>> DARREN: FIRST OF ALL, CONGRATULATIONS, WE'RE ALL LOOKING FORWARD TO JULY 15TH.

THE CBS EVENING NEWS, THE ORIGINAL NEWS.

SO MUCH HISTORY THERE, AND TO BE ANCHORING THE BROADCAST THAT WALTER CRONKITE ONCE DID, WHAT DOES THAT MEAN TO YOU?

>> OH, IT'S INCREDIBLY HUMBLING, AND I'M HONORED TO ANCHOR THE CBS EVENING NEWS.

THIS IS A LEGACY BROADCAST AND I THINK IT HAS AN INCREDIBLY BRIGHT FUTURE.

YOU MENTIONED THAT WALTER CRONKITE ANCHORED THIS BROADCAST FOR TWO DECADES AND WAS KNOWN AS THE MOST TRUSTED VOICE IN AMERICA.

AND I THINK THAT'S STILL TRUE, THAT THE EVENING NEWS IS THE MOST TRUSTED BROADCAST OUT THERE.

AND I THINK THAT'S SO CRITICALLY IMPORTANT.

I'VE SPENT MY LIFE AS A JOURNALIST, TRYING TO DELIVER THE NEWS IN AN UNBIASED WAY, DELIVER THE FACTS, LET PEOPLE MAKE UP THEIR OWN MINDS AND FORM THEIR OWN OPINIONS.

AND I THINK THAT'S MORE IMPORTANT THAN EVER IN THIS SORT OF POLARIZED ENVIRONMENT OUT THERE WHERE THERE'S A LOT OF DIFFERENT SOURCES OF MEDIA.

THIS IS THE BROADCAST OF RECORD EVERY NIGHT, WHERE YOU CAN GET A FACT BASED, UNBIASED BROADCAST OF ALL THE INFORMATION THAT YOU NEED TO MAKE ALL THE IMPORTANT CHOICES THAT WE HAVE TO MAKE IN LIFE.

>> DARREN: YOU'RE THE MOM OF THREE KIDS, SO YOU'LL BE EVEN BUSIER AND GETTING HOME LATER.

BUT AS A MOM, WHAT DO YOU THINK ARE THE MOST IMPORTANT ISSUES FACING AMERICA RIGHT NOW?

>> WELL, FIRST OF ALL, IN MY HOUSE IT'S SCREEN TIME.

I DON'T KNOW ABOUT EVERYBODY ELSE'S HOUSE.

BUT WITH TWO 12-YEAR-OLDS AND AN 11-YEAR-OLD, IT'S HOW MUCH TIME THEY WANT TO SPEND ON A PHONE OR IPAD, AND US ADULTS ARE TRYING TO REIGN IN THE SCREEN TIME.

I ALSO THINK THE ISSUES AFFECTING OUR MILITARY AND VETERANS IS EXTREMELY IMPORTANT.

I'M FROM A MILITARY FAMILY, I'M AN ARMY BRAT, MY DAD WAS DRAFTED DURING THE VIETNAM WAR AND SERVED FOR 0 YEARS, MY SISTER --

FOR 30 YEARS.

MY SISTER IS IN THE ARMY.

AND I THINK OUR MOST SACRED VOW AS A COUNTRY IS TO TAKE CARE OF OUR VETERANS.

AND ALSO THE HEALTH CARE SYSTEM, WHAT'S GOING ON WITH HEALTH CARE IN AMERICA.

THERE'S 120 MILLION AMERICANS WHO HAVE A CHRONIC ILLNESS, SO THEY'RE DEALING WITH INSURANCE COMPANIES WHERE THEY DON'T UNDERSTAND THE BILLS.

I'VE HAD SOME EXPERIENCE WITH THAT MYSELF.

WALTER CRONKITE ONCE SAID WE HAVE A HEALTH CARE SYSTEM THAT'S NEITHER HEALTHY, CARING OR A SYSTEM.

THAT'S ONE OF THE ISSUES WE CAN ADDRESS IS HOW TO FIX THAT SYSTEM.

>> DARREN: AS THE ROAD TO 2020 BEGINS AND OF COURSE OUR REGION IS WATCHING CLOSELY AS VERMONT SENATOR BERNIE SANDERS IS ONCE AGAIN RUNNING, WHAT CAN YOU TELL US ABOUT HOW THE CBS EVENING NEWS WILL COVER THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION?

>> LIKE NO OTHER ELECTION WE'VE EVER COVERED BEFORE, BECAUSE THIS 2020 PRESIDENTIAL, I --

ELECTION, IS THE MOST IMPORTANT ELECTION OF MY LIFETIME.

I'VE COVERED SIX ELECTIONS AS A REPORTER TRAVELING THIS GREAT COUNTRY OF OURS.

WHAT WE HAVE TO DO, EVEN THOUGH THERE ARE TWO DOZEN DEMOCRATS RUNNING THIS YEAR, A VERY DIVERSE FIELD OF CANDIDATES.

WE HAVE TO COVER THE ISSUES.

YOU SEE BERNIE SANDERS, FOR INSTANCE, ANNOUNCING THIS NEW PLAN ABOUT HOW TO WIPE OUT $1.6 TRILLION OF STUDENT DEBT, ELIZABETH WARREN, THE SENATOR FROM MASSACHUSETTS, ALSO HAS A PLAN TO DO THAT.

WHAT ARE THE POLICY PROPOSALS THAT THESE CANDIDATES ARE PUTTING FORWARD AND THEN EXPLAINING AND HELP UNDERSTANDING THEM, NOT ONLY AS JOURNALISTS BUT ALSO TO OUR VIEWERS, I THINK IS REALLY ONE OF OF THE MOST CRITICAL ISSUES AND JOBS THAT WE HAVE.

>> DARREN: BEFORE WE LET YOU KNOW, WE KNOW YOU'RE A MOM, YOU'RE A GREAT JOURNALIST, BUT WHAT ARE SOME THINGS THAT VIEWERS DON'T KNOW ABOUT NORA O'DONNELL?

>> OH MY GOODNESS.

I ALREADY MENTIONED I'M FROM A MILITARY FAMILY.

I HAVE, HAD THREE KIDS IN 13 MONTHS, I HAD TWINS AND THEN ANOTHER CHILD 1 MONTHS LATER.

I STILL HAVE THE SAME MINIVAN, FROM A HONDA, FROM WHEN MY KIDS WERE BORN AND IT HAS A LOT OF SCRATCHES AND FOOD STILL IN THE BACK SEAT, BUT IT'S A GREAT CAR AND KEEPS ON TICKING, AND I LOVE TO RUN, AND I LOVE TO PLAY GOLF.

AND SKI TOO, ALTHOUGH I HAVEN'T BEEN BACK TO VERMONT IN A WHILE, I NEED TO GET BACK AND SKI IN VERMONT SOON.

>> DARREN: YOU SURE DO.

THANK YOU SO MUCH, NICE TO TALK TO YOU AGAIN, AND GOOD LUCK ON JULY 15TH.

WE'LL ALL BE WATCHING.

>> THANK YOU SO MUCH.

