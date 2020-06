YCQM June 6, 2020

>> Darren: GOOD MORNING,

A CONTROVERSIAL PHOTO ON BY

PRESIDENT TRUMP SPARKS OUTRAGE.

THIS MORNING I TALK TO VERMONT'S

EPISCOPAL BISHOP, WHO CALLED THE

PRESIDENT'S ACTIONS CALLUS AND

EVIL.

AFTER A WEEK OF RIOTS AND

PROTESTS, GOVERNOR SCOTT SAID

THE POLICE INVOLVED IN THE DEATH

OF GEORGE FLOYD SHOULD BE

PUNISHED, AND HE WANTS TO

IMPROVE RACE RELATIONS IN

VERMONT.

I'LL TALK ABOUT THAT WITH THE

STATE'S FIRST RACIAL EQUITY

DIRECTOR TO GET HER TAKE.

GOVERNOR PHIL SCOTT CALLED THE

DEATH OF GEORGE FLOYD, THE BLACK

MAN WHO DIED IN POLICE CUSTODY

IN MINNESOTA, BARBARIC AND

TOTALLY INCH EXCUSABLE AND SAID

THE FOUR OFFICERS SHOULD BE

CHARGED WITH MURDER.

AND HE CREATED A TASK FORCE TO

LOOK AT RACE RELATIONS HERE,

DISPARITIES IN EDUCATION,

INCOME, AND HEALTHCARE, AS WELL

AS WHY PEOPLE OF COLOR ARE HIT

HARDER BY COVID-19.

TO TALK ABOUT THAT TASK FORCE,

WE ARE JOINED BY XUSANA DAVIS,

VERMONT'S FIRST RACIAL EQUITY

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR.

THANK YOU FOR BEING HERE.

>> THANKS FOR HAVING ME.

>> Darren: WHAT ARE THE

PRIORITIES OF THE TASK FORCE?

>> THE TASK FORCE ACTUALLY HAD A

LIST OF PRIORITIES TO FOCUS ON

BACK WHEN WE FIRST CONCEIVED OF

THE TASK FORCE.

IN REALITY, THIS IS A DISCUSSION

THAT HAD BEEN GUN BEFORE I GOT

HERE, A -- BE EGUN BEFORE I GOT

HERE.

WE INTRODUCED THE TASK FORCE

RIGHT BEFORE COVID-19 HIT.

SO SINCE THEN, WE HAD REVISITED

THE TASK FORCE AND ADDED

COVID-19 DISPARITY, PARTICULARLY

RACIAL DISPARITIES AT ITS

PRIMARY CHARGE, THE ONE TO LOOK

AT FIRST BEFORE THE OTHER.

AFTER THAT, IT WILL LOOK AT

ISSUES OF FREE SPEECH AND HATE

SPEECH, IT WILL LOOK AT WHAT ARE

THE BARRIERS PREVENT BEING MORE

DIVERSE PEOPLES FROM ENTERING

AND SERVING IN PUBLIC OFFICE,

AND ALSO LOOK AT THE SUPPORT

THAT EXISTS IN THE STATE OF

VERMONT FOR PEOPLE OF COLOR.

>> Darren: YOU REPORT BACK TO

THE GOVERNOR WITH THIS

INFORMATION?

>> CORRECT.

>> Darren: MANY PEOPLE HERE

OBVIOUSLY CLAIM TO BE ALLIES,

BUT WHAT DOES THAT REALLY MEAN?

WHAT DO WE NEED TO BE DOING TO

SHOW WE ARE ALLIES OF PEOPLE OF

COLOR?

>> RELATIONSHIP IS REALLY

IMPORTANT, ESPECIALLY IN A STATE

LIKE OURS, THAT IS MAJORITY NOT

PEOPLE OF COLOR.

AND IT ONLY WORKS WHEN ALLIES

RECOGNIZE THE ROLE THEY PLAY AND

THE POWER THAT THEY CAN WIELD IN

CERTAIN PLACES.

KNOWING WHEN TO STEP UP AND STEP

BACK IS REALLY IMPORTANT,

BECAUSE ONE OF THE THINGS THAT

WE FIND FROM ALLIES, AND I DON'T

JUST MEAN ALLIES IN RACIAL

JUSTICE, I MEAN IN ANY JUSTICE

MOVEMENT, PEOPLE WITH

DISABILITIES, LGBTQ PLUS

POPULATIONS, GENDER PARITY, ANY

KIND OF JUSTICE WORK THAT WE'RE

TALKING ABOUT, WHENEVER YOU HAVE

ALLIES INVOLVED, IT IS REALLY

IMPORTANT THAT THOSE ALLIES

REMEMBER NOT TO CENTER

THEMSELVES IN THE WORK.

IF YOU REALLY WANT TO HAVE AN

IMPACT, YOU WANT TO MAKE SURE

YOU DEFER TO THE IMPACTED

POPULATIONS.

YOU WANT TO MAKE SURE YOU'RE NOT

PERFORMING BEHAVIORS THAT COULD

BE NEGATIVELY ATTRIBUTED TO

THOSE POPULATIONS.

I'LL GIVE YOU ONE EXAMPLE.

PROTESTS CURRENTLY HAPPENING

AROUND THE COUNTRY, THERE ARE

CONCERNS THAT CERTAIN FRINGE

GROUPS ARE EN GAMING IN CON --

ENGAGING IN CONDUCT THAT WILL

REFLECT NEGATIVELY ON THE

MOVEMENT FOR BLACK LIVES AND

OTHER GROUPS THAT ARE PEACEFULLY

PROTESTING.

SO ALLIES MAKING SURE THAT THEY

ARE ACTING AS A REFLECTION OF

THE MOVEMENT, AND KNOWING WHO

HOLDS OR SHOULD HOLD

DECISION-MAKING AUTHORITY WHEN

IT COMES TO HOW TO PURSUE

JUSTICE IS REALLY IMPORTANT.

ANOTHER THING IS THAT OFTENTIMES

PEOPLE DON'T KNOW HOW TO BE

ALLIES.

THEY DON'T KNOW WHAT THEY CAN

DO, WHAT ARE THE ACTIONS THAT

THEY CAN TAKE THAT ARE WITHIN

THEIR ABILITY AND THEIR COMFORT

LEVEL.

AND WHAT I WOULD SAY IS THAT

THERE ARE DIFFERENT LEVELS OF

ALLISHIP.

-- ALLY-SHIP.

SOME FOLKS ARE COMFORTABLE

ATTENDING DEMONSTRATIONS.

SOME FOLKS ARE COMFORTABLE

CONTACTING ELECTED OFFICIALS.

OTHERS PERHAPS WANT TO DO THE

WORK ON THE GROUND IN

ORGANIZING, SOME MAYBE ARE

PROFESSIONALS WHO CAN

INCORPORATE EQUITY INTO THEIR

WORK.

WHAT I WOULD SAY IS DOING

NOTHING AND JUST FEELING LIKE AN

ALLY IS NOT REAL ALLY-SHIP.

IT REQUIRES THAT YOU TAKE

AFFIRMATIVE STEPS.

THAT IS TO SAY, IT IS NOT ENOUGH

JUST TO FEEL BAD ABOUT INEQUITY,

IT IS NOT ENOUGH FOR YOU TO KNOW

THE TRUTH WITHIN YOURSELF, BUT

THEN NOT DO ANYTHING ABOUT IT.

IT REQUIRES THAT YOU ACTUALLY DO

SOMETHING.

>> Darren: WE OFTEN HEAR THE

PHRASE "WHITE PRIVILEGE" AND YOU

SAY EVERY WHITE PERSON

EXPERIENCES WHITE PRIVILEGE, BUT

IT DOESN'T NECESSARILY HAVE

ANYTHING TO DO WITH MONEY.

>> CORRECT.

>> Darren: WHAT DO YOU MEAN BY

THAT?

>> WELL, SO OFTENTIMES I HEAR

PEOPLE WHO SAY, WELL, I'M WHITE,

BUT I DON'T HAVE WHITE PRIVILEGE

BECAUSE I AM NOT WEALTHY, I'M

STRUGGLING FINANCIALLY.

AND THAT'S REALLY

UNDERSTANDABLE.

IT'S DIFFICULT TO FEEL

PRIVILEGED WHEN YOUR

SOCIOECONOMIC STANDING DOES NOT

APPEAR TO DEMONSTRATE PRIVILEGE.

HOWEVER, IT IS REALLY IMPORTANT

THAT PEOPLE REMEMBER WHITE

PRIVILEGE DOESN'T MEAN THAT YOUR

LIFE ISN'T HARD, IT MEANS THAT

YOUR SKIN COLOR ISN'T ONE OF THE

THINGS THAT'S MAKING IT HARDER.

SO WHEN YOU LOOK AT

SOCIOECONOMIC PRIVILEGE, NOT ALL

WHITE PEOPLE HAVE THAT, BUT

PEOPLE SIMILARLY SITUATED OF

COLOR EXPERIENCE DISPARATE

OUTCOMES.

I WILL GIVE YOU A MORE CONCRETE

EXAMPLE.

THERE ARE A LOT OF PROBLEMS THAT

AFFECT POOR WHITE PEOPLE AND

POOR PEOPLE OF COLOR COMMONLY.

IN FACT, THEY HAVE A LOT MORE IN

COMMON THAN A LOT OF PEOPLE

THINK.

HOWEVER, THERE ARE STILL SOME

THINGS THAT POOR PEOPLE OF

COLOR, OR THAT ANY PEOPLE OF

COLOR EXPERIENCE THAT POOR WHITE

PEOPLE STILL DON'T EXPERIENCE.

FOR EXAMPLE, AN AFRICAN-AMERICAN

JOB APPLICANT IS STILL LESS

LIKELY TO BE OFFERED A JOB OR

EVEN A CALL BACK IN COMPARISON

TO A SIMILARLY SITUATED WHITE

APPLICANT OF SIMILAR ECONOMIC

MEANS WITH AN IDENTICAL RESUMÉ.

THIS IS SOMETHING THAT INDICATES

TO US THAT IT DOESN'T REALLY

MATTER HOW WEALTHY YOU ARE, YOU

STILL ENJOY A CERTAIN RACIAL

PRIVILEGE THAT OTHER PEOPLE

HAVE.

AND WE SEE THIS AT THE VERY TOP

ECHELON, HIGHEST EARNERS IN

SOCIETY IN THE SO-CALLED 1%.

BLACK CHILDREN WHO GROW UP IN

HOUSEHOLDS IN THE SO-CALLED 1%

STILL GROW UP TO MAKE 12% LESS

ON AVERAGE THAN WHITE CHILDREN

WHO GROW UP IN HOUSEHOLDS IN THE

SO-CALLED 1%.

SO EVEN THE HIGHEST ECHELONS OF

EARNINGS, WE STILL SEE

SIGNIFICANT GAPS BETWEEN RACIAL

GROUPS, WHICH TELLS US THAT RACE

IS A BETTER INDICATOR OF

OUTCOMES THAN WEALTH IS.

>> WE ARE SEEING WIDESPREAD

PROTESTS NOW, SOME VIOLENT, AND

THE GOVERNOR SAID TODAY TO THE

PEOPLE WHO ARE VOICING DISDAIN

FOR THE PROTESTS IN RESPONSE TO

FLOYD'S DEATH, THOSE

DEMONSTRATIONS ARE THE RESULT OF

CALLS FOR HELP FOR CENTURIES

THAT HAVE GONE UNHEARD.

DO YOU AGREE WITH THAT

ASSESSMENT?

>> YES, I DO AGREE WITH THAT

ASSESSMENT.

IT'S REALLY QUITE A SHAME, BUT

DEMONSTRATIONS OF THIS NATURE

HAVE BEEN GOING ON IN OUR

COUNTRY FOR DECADES, AND

DECADES, BECAUSE EVEN THOUGH

CERTAIN CORE PRINCIPLES OF CIVIL

RIGHTS AND HUMAN RIGHTS HAVE

BEEN ACKNOWLEDGED IN OUR COUNTRY

FOR PEOPLE, REGARDLESS OF RACE,

WE SEE THAT IN REALITY, ON THE

GROUND, THE STATE DOESN'T ALWAYS

UPHOLD THOSE PRINCIPLES.

WHEN I SAY THE STATE, I MEAN

GOVERNMENT BROADLY SPEAKING,

LOCAL, STATE LEVEL, AND FEDERAL

LAW ENFORCEMENT, AND OTHER

GOVERNMENT ACTORS.

SO WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT THE

CONSTANT CALLS FOR JUSTICE, WHEN

YOU THINK ABOUT LEGISLATIVE

MEASURES AT ALL LEVELS THAT HAVE

BEEN TAKEN OVER THE YEARS, WHEN

WE THINK ABOUT INVESTMENT,

DIVESTMENT, WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT

ALL OF THE DIFFERENT WAYS THAT

WE CLAIM TO HAVE ATTACKED

INEQUITY, AND YET WE LOOK AROUND

AND WE SEE THAT VERY LITTLE HAS

CHANGED.

YOU COULD ALMOST SWAP OUT THE

NAME.

WE ARE AT A POINT IN OUR NATION

WHERE PEOPLE FEEL DISTRUST.

THEY FEEL THAT THEY'VE EXHAUSTED

EVERY AVENUE THEY HAVE BEEN TOLD

IS THE RIGHT WAY TO CALL FOR

JUSTICE, AND SO WHAT WE'RE

SEEING REILLY IS A MANIFESTATION

OF THAT FRUSTRATION AND FEAR.

>> Darren: THIS IS OBVIOUSLY,

YOU ALLUDED TO THAT, A LIBERAL

STATE, A PREDOMINANTLY WHITE

STATE.

ARE WE IN A BUBBLE HERE, EVEN

THOUGH A LOT OF PEOPLE SAY, YOU

KNOW, I'M NOT A RACIST, IS IT

HARD FOR US TO TRULY GRASP WHAT

WE ARE SEEING ON TELEVISION

ELSEWHERE?

ARE WE AT A DISADVANTAGE BECAUSE

OF WHERE WE LIVE?

>> YES.

AND IT DOESN'T HAVE TO BE THAT

WAY.

TO SOME EXTENT WE ARE ALL IN A

BUBBLE.

I'M IN A BUBBLE.

I HAVE A LOT OF PRIVILEGE, AND I

OPENLY ACKNOWLEDGE THAT.

I HAVE SOCIOECONOMIC PRIVILEGE,

EDUCATIONAL PRIVILEGE, I HAVE

THE PRIVILEGE THAT MY PARENTS

ARE LEGAL IN THIS COUNTRY, I

HAVE PRIVILEGE THAT I CARRY, AND

TO SOME EXTENT I, TOO, LIVE IN A

BUBBLE.

THAT'S NOT SOMETHING THAT WE CAN

JUST RESIGN OURSELVES TOO, IT'S

NOT OUR FAULT.

WE HAVE TO ACKNOWLEDGE THAT

BUBBLE, AND WE HAVE TO TAKE

AFFIRMATIVE STEPS TO BREAK IT,

AND BREAK OUT OF IT.

SO HERE IN VERMONT, WE DON'T

HAVE LARGE CITIES.

OUR LARGEST CITY IS STILL ONLY,

WHICH TO A LOT OF US WHO COME

FROM ELSEWHERE IS STILL A SMALL

TOWN.

SO TO SOME EXTENT, I DO THINK

THAT THE CLOSENESS AND THE

GRAVITY AND THE SCALE OF WHAT'S

HAPPENING IS A BIT LOST ON FOLKS

HERE IN VERMONT.

HOWEVER, THERE'S SO MUCH THAT WE

CAN DO FROM HERE, AND THERE'S SO

MUCH THAT WE NEED TO DO.

THE FACT IS THAT A LOT OF

VERMONTERS DON'T REALIZE HOW

IMPORTANT IT IS FOR OUR STATE TO

BE MORE DIVERSE, AND TO BE MORE

WELCOMING.

THE EXAMPLE I LIKE TO GIVE IS

THE ECONOMIC IMPACT OF

DIVERSITY.

OUR STATE'S POP LATHS IS AGING

AND SH -- POPULATION IS AGING

AND SH RINGING.

OUR MEDIAN AGE IS THE 40S, BUT

THAT DOESN'T TAKE THE WHOLE

STORY.

IF YOU BREAK IT DOWN BY RACIAL

GROUP, YOU FIND WHITE VERMONTERS

AND INDIGENOUS WHITE VERMONTERS

HAVE A MEDIUM AGE OF 40s, BUT

PEOPLE OF COLOR THE MEDIAN AGE

OF 20s.

IT SAYS THE FUTURE OF OUR STATE

WILL BE MORE DIVERSE, AND THE

FUTURE OF OUR ECONOMY, WHO IS

OUR WORKING AGE POPULATION.

THOSE ARE THINGS YOU HAVE TO

REALLY CONSIDER.

AND UNLESS VERMONT CAN DO MORE

TO ACKNOWLEDGE THE BENEFIT, THE

COLLECTIVE BENEFIT OF EQUITY AND

THE COLLECTIVE HARM OF INEQUITY,

I DON'T THINK WE ARE TRULY GOING

TO UNDERSTAND WHAT THAT SAYS FOR

US HERE.

>> XUSANA DAVIS, THANK YOU FOR

YOUR INSIGHT AND FOR JOINING US.

TAKE CARE OF YOURSELF AND BE

SAFE.

>> THANK YOU, YOU TOO.

>> Darren: THANKS.

>> Darren: THE FALLOUT FROM THE

PRESIDENT'S RECENT PHOTO ON

CONTINUES.

PEACEFUL PROTESTORS ACROSS FROM

THE WHITE HOUSE WERE FORCIBLY

DISPERSED BY FEDERAL POLICE WHO

USED TEAR GAS AND RUBBER

BULLETS, AND MOMENTS LATER,

PRESIDENT TRUMP WALKED TO THE

NEARBY DAMAGED ST. JOHN'S

CHURCH, WHERE HE HELD UP A BIBLE

TO POSE FOR PICTURES.

THE DC BISHOP CONDEMNED HIS

ACTIONS, AND VERMONT'S EPISCOPAL

BISHOP DID, TOO, SAYING,

QUOTE, "USING PRECIOUS OBJECTS

OF OUR FAITH AS PROPS IN A

DISPLAY TO UPHOLD WHITE

DOMINANCE AND VIOLENCE IS A

BLATANT DISPLAY OF EVIL."

AND BISHOP SHANNON JOINS ME NOW.

THANK YOU FOR BEING HERE.

>> IT IS A PLEASURE TO BE HERE.

THANK YOU FOR THIS OPPORTUNITY.

>> Darren: THANK YOU, BISHOP,

THOSE ARE STRONG WORDS.

>> YES, THEY ARE.

STRONG THINGS HAPPENED ON

MONDAY.

SO, YOU KNOW, PEOPLE HAVE

WONDERED WHY I WOULD TAKE THE

TIME TO SAY SOMETHING LIKE THAT

AND TO BE SO STRONG ABOUT IT.

THE SHORT ANSWER IS, YOU KNOW, I

AM A PASTOR, I SAW PEOPLE

HURTING, AND I HAD TO ADDRESS

THEIR PAIN.

I MEAN, I HAD TO ACKNOWLEDGE

WHAT THEY ARE FEELING, I HAD TO

HELP THEM VOICE THEIR CONCERN

ABOUT THE SITUATION.

YOU KNOW, RIGHT NOW, PEOPLE ARE

SO OVERWHELMED BY JUST

UNSPEAKABLE GRIEF OVER SO MANY

THINGS.

AND SO PEOPLE, YOU KNOW, THEY

WANTED TO HONOR THE DEAD, PEOPLE

WANT TO OFFER COMFORT TO THOSE

WHO LOST THEIR LOVED ONES.

YOU KNOW, NOT JUST TO THE VIRUS

OF COVID-19, BUT ALSO TO THE

VIRUS OF RACISM.

SO ON THAT DAY, YOU KNOW, ON

MONDAY, AT THE INVITATION OF MY

PRESIDING BISHOP, BISHOP MICHAEL

CURRY, AND OTHER FAITH LEADERS

OF OUR NATION, WE WERE INVITED

TO TAKE AND SET ASIDE MONDAY AS

A DAY, A NATIONAL DAY OF

MOURNING AND LAMENT.

AND SO, YOU KNOW, THAT'S WHAT WE

WERE DOING.

AND, YOU KNOW, WE WERE PROVIDING

AN OPPORTUNITY FOR PEOPLE TO

GRIEVE AND TO BEGIN TO HEAL.

I JUST -- I MEAN, AND IT'S NOT

LIKE PEOPLE DIDN'T KNOW THAT

THAT WAS WHAT WE WERE DOING.

AND YES, THERE WERE PEOPLE

PROTESTING PEACEFULLY AT THE

SAME TIME.

AND THAT WAS JUST A COMPLETE

DISRESPECT TO, YOU KNOW, WHAT

WAS GOING ON ON THAT DAY.

AND IT WAS A COMPLETE DISRESPECT

TO OUR SACRED TEXT AND TO THAT

HOLY GROUND OF ONE OF OUR

CHURCHES.

AND IT DID NOT HELP THE HEALING

OF OUR NATION.

IN FACT, IT CAUSED FURTHER

TRAUMA AND DISTRESS.

>> Darren: NOW, PRESIDENT TRUMP

HAS DEFENDED WHAT HE CALLED A

VERY SYMBOLIC, QUOTING HERE,

VERY SYMBOLIC PHOTO ON, AND SAID

HE HEARD FROM EE EVANGELICAL

LEADERS THAT APPROVED WHAT HE

DID AND DISMISSED THE CRITICISM

AS PARTISAN.

MANY REPUBLICANS ARE BACKING

PRESIDENT'S ACTIONS, SAYING IT

DEMONSTRATED THE COUNTRY WON'T

STAND FOR LOOTING.

YOUR RESPONSE?

>> WELL, FIRST OF ALL, YOU KNOW,

I DON'T LIKE PUTTING THOSE TWO

THINGS TOGETHER BECAUSE, FIRST

OF ALL, MY LETTER, MY RESPONSE

WAS NOT ABOUT THE LOOTING,

BECAUSE IT'S COMPLICATED,

BECAUSE, YOU KNOW, WE ARE SEEING

THE EFFECTS OF PEOPLE'S JUST

COMPLETE DESPERATENESS OVER, YOU

KNOW, GENERATIONS, AND THAT WAS

NOT WHAT WAS HAPPENING ON THAT

DATE AT THAT TIME.

SO TO PUT THOSE TWO TOGETHER

MAKES REALLY NO SENSE TO ME.

AND, YOU KNOW, I COULD REFER TO

REVEREND DOCTOR MARTIN LUTHER

KING, JR. WHO SAID RIOTING IS

THE LANGUAGE OF THE UNHEARD.

WE HAVE SEEN IN THE NEWS REPORT,

IT IS COMPLICATED.

IT MAY BE A MIXTURE OF PEOPLE.

AND THAT'S NOT WHAT I WAS

ADDRESSING.

I WAS ADDRESSING TWO THINGS,

RIGHT?

AND FIRST OF ALL, THE UNDERLYING

PROBLEM IS WHY ARE PEOPLE

PROTESTING?

RIGHT?

AND THEN THE THINGS THAT

HAPPENED ON MONDAY, THAT'S WHAT

I WAS ADDRESSING.

AND, YOU KNOW, WE NEED TO -- I

MEAN, SOMEBODY, ELECTED

OFFICIALS, THEY WERE ELECTED FOR

A REASON, AND, YOU KNOW, WE NEED

TO ADDRESS WHY PEOPLE ARE

PROTESTING.

OUR LEADERS HAVE TO FIND A WAY

TO ADDRESS LEGITIMATE

GRIEVANCES, AND WE'VE BEEN

TALKING ABOUT RACIAL

INEQUALITIES MY ENTIRE LIFE,

AND, YEAH, I WAS BORN IN THE

60s, AND, YEAH, I WAS A BABY

DURING THE SUMMER OF 1967, BUT,

YOU KNOW, AND THE PANDEMIC HAS

ALSO UNCOVERED DISPARITIES THAT

HAVE BEEN AROUND FOR A LONG

TIME.

YOU KNOW, IT'S BEEN ALL IN THE

NEWS, AND WE'VE ALL AGREED THAT

WE HAVE TO DO BETTER, AND WE

NEED OUR ELECTED OFFICIALS TO

TEND TO THE NEEDS OF ALL THE

PEOPLE OF THIS NATION, NOT JUST

A FEW.

SO THAT'S, YOU KNOW, I'M JUST

TALKING ABOUT THE BACKGROUND

THERE.

SO NOW I WANT TO TALK ABOUT WHAT

HAPPENED ON MONDAY.

THE LAST I HEARD WAS THAT WE

HAVE A RIGHT TO PROTEST

PEACEFULLY, RIGHT?

I DIDN'T HEAR THAT THAT LAW WAS

CHANGED.

I HAVE TWO FRIENDS, TWO SISTER

PRIESTS THAT WERE THERE AT ST.

JOHN'S, WORKING WITH OTHERS TO

ATTEND TO THE NEEDS OF PEACEFUL

PROTESTORS.

AGAIN, PEACEFUL PROTESTORS.

THEY WERE ON CHURCH PROPERTY.

AND NOT ONE OF THEM WAS ASKED TO

MOVE FROM A SPACE THAT THEY WERE

LAWFULLY OCCUPYING.

I MEAN, THEY WERE THERE WITH

PERMISSION, AND INSTEAD OF

ASKING THEM, PEACEFUL

PROTESTORS, PEACEFUL SUPPORTERS

OF THOSE PEACEFUL PROTESTORS,

INSTEAD OF ASKING THEM, ALL OF

THEM WERE CLEARED FROM THAT

SPACE BY FORCE, AND NONE OF THAT

WAS NECESSARY.

NOT ANY OF IT.

AND NONE OF THAT WAS DONE WITH

ANY REGARD FOR OUR RIGHTS TO

PEACEFULLY PROTEST, AND NONE OF

THAT WAS DONE WITH ANY REGARD

FOR THE CHURCH OR FOR WHAT WE

STAND FOR, WHAT THAT CHURCH

STANDS FOR.

YOU KNOW, WHAT HAPPENED TO THEM

WAS AGAINST THE LAW.

>> Darren: YOU SENT OUT A

LETTER, AS YOU MENTIONED, TO

PARISHONERS, CONDEMNING THE

PRESIDENT'S ACTIONS.

HAVE YOU HEARD FROM ANYWHO

CONDONED IT?

>> NO.

I HAVE NOT.

I HAVE NOT.

>> Darren: YOUR PERSPECTIVE AS A

BLACK WOMAN RAISED IN INNER CITY

DETROIT IS DIFFERENT FROM MOST

OF OUR VIEWERS.

WHAT IS IT THAT MANY PEOPLE HERE

DON'T GET BECAUSE THEY HAVEN'T

SEEN OR EXPERIENCED WHAT YOU'VE

SEEN?

>> WELL, I WAS BORN AND RAISED

IN DETROIT, AND MY DAD'S A

RETIRED PRIEST, AND I SPENT MY

CHILDHOOD AND ADULTHOOD BEING

PRESENT TO WHATEVER COMMUNITY

I'M LIVING IN, AND PARTICULARLY

POOR COMMUNITIES OF PEOPLE OF

COLOR, BLACK PEOPLE, PEOPLE IN

ADULT FOSTER CARE HOMES, PEOPLE,

YOU KNOW, NO ONE IS REALLY

PAYING ATTENTION TO.

AND SO THAT'S WHAT I COME FROM,

BUT, YOU KNOW, I HAVE TO SAY

THAT THE PEOPLE THAT ELECTED ME

AND ASKED ME TO COME HERE TO BE

WITH THEM, THEY ARE NOT SAYING

THAT THEY DON'T GET IT.

THEY SAY THEY DON'T HAVE THE

SAME EXPERIENCES AS I HAVE HAD

GROWING UP, OR YOU KNOW, AS AN

TAKES ON CONCERNS OF PEOPLE,

NOT JUST PEOPLE LIKE YOU, IT

IS NOT JUST ABOUT YOU.

AND I CAN'T HELP BUT THINK OF

JESUS FIRST AND HIS DECISION

TO TAKE ON THE DISCOMFORTS OF

THE WORLD AND STAND WITH THE

VULNERABLE.

AND IN FACT IT COST HIM HIS

LIFE.

>> Darren: NOW, OTHER PEOPLE

SAY THEY ARE FAITHFUL, BUT

THEY DON'T SEE THINGS,

NECESSARILY, FROM YOUR

PERSPECTIVE.

HOW DO YOU RECTIFY THAT?

IN PARTICULAR, YOU KNOW, SOME

PEOPLE ARE OPPOSED TO THE

PROTESTS, FOR EXAMPLE, BUT

CONSIDER THEMSELVES FAITHFUL.

>> I DON'T KNOW WHAT TO SAY

ABOUT THAT.

BECAUSE I DO KNOW WHERE JESUS

WAS, AND HOW HE SPENT HIS

LIFE, AND THAT'S ALL THAT I

CAN DO, AND ROOT MY DECISIONS

AND WHAT I SAY AND HOW I LEAD,

AND LOVE, AND SO I DON'T KNOW

WHAT TO SAY TO THOSE PEOPLE.

AND PROBABLY IF WE HAD A

CONVERSATION, YOU KNOW, IT

WOULD BE DIFFERENT, FOR US --

IT WOULD TAKE TIME.

AND MULTIPLE CONVERSATIONS TO

BE ABLE TO COME TO SOME SORT

OF UNDERSTANDING.

BUT, YOU KNOW, PART OF THE

REASON WHY ALSO HAD TO SAY

SOMETHING ON MONDAY WAS

BECAUSE, YOU KNOW, THERE

AREN'T TWO SIDES TO PEOPLE

BEING ALLOWED TO JUST BE

KILLED ON THE STREET, OR FOR

PEOPLE TO, YOU KNOW, GO HUNGRY

ALL THE TIME.

I MEAN, THERE'S NO -- WE CAN'T

JUSTIFY THAT AND WE CAN'T

JUSTIFY THE SUPPORT OF THAT AS

FOLLOWERS OF JESUS.

I DON'T KNOW HOW TO DO THAT.

>> Darren: WHAT IS THE CHURCH

DOING TO ADDRESS PEACE AND

JUSTICE?

>> THE PEOPLE OF THIS DIOCESE,

THEY STATED THEIR DESIRE TO BE

PART OF THE SOLUTION IN

ADDRESSING MANY ISSUES OF

SOCIAL JUSTICE, AND RACISM IS

JUST ONE OF THEM.

THERE'S A BUNCH.

SO ONE OF THE THINGS THAT THEY

DID, WHICH, I MEAN, IT'S

PRETTY BOLD, ASKING ME TO COME

HERE, TO BE THEIR LEADER,

THAT'S A PRETTY BOLD ACTION TO

TAKE.

AND SO BEFORE I CAME, THOUGH,

THERE WERE OTHER -- THERE WERE

CONGREGATIONS WHO WERE WORKING

ON ISSUES CONCERNING RACE IN

THE CHURCH AND SOCIETY AND

THROUGH MONTHLY BOOK STUDIES,

THROUGH FORUMS, THROUGH

PARTNERSHIPS WITH OTHER

CHURCHES, AND ORGANIZATIONS

LIKE VERMONT INTERFAITH

ACTION, YOU KNOW, AND THESE

PEOPLE HAVE BEEN ENGAGED IN

RESPONDING TO THE NEEDS OF

THEIR COMMUNITY ALL ALONG,

EVEN DURING THE STAY-AT-HOME

ORDER.

PEOPLE HAVE CONTINUED TO MAKE

SURE THAT PEOPLE EXPERIENCING

FOOD INSECURITY OR

HOMELESSNESS, THAT THEY ARE

BEING ATTENDED TO, EVEN

THROUGH ALL OF THIS TIME, YOU

KNOW, THEY ARE DOING IT IN THE

WAYS THEY CAN SAFELY, AND IN

FACT THIS AFTERNOON, I WILL BE

MEETING WITH MY CLERGY BECAUSE

SEVERAL OF THEM HAVE BEEN

MAKING PLANS TO DO THEIR OWN

VERSION OF PEACEFUL

DEMONSTRATIONS, AND SORT OF

QUAKER-STYLE.

IT DO IT -- TO DO IT

PEACEFULLY AND QUIETLY TO SAY

WE STAND FOR JUSTICE AND WE

STAND FOR THE FULL INCLUSION

OF ALL PEOPLE, AND WE -- WE

NEED IT TO END.

WE NEED ALL THIS EXCLUSION TO

END.

SO WE WANT TO BE PART OF THAT.

SO WE ARE GOING TO STAND

TOGETHER TO DO THAT.

AND I'M SURE YOU'LL HEAR ABOUT

OUR PLANS IN THE NEAR FUTURE,

BECAUSE SOME OF THEM HAVE

ALREADY GONE OUT.

WE WILL BE DISCUSSING IT THIS

AFTERNOON.

THIS IS ALWAYS THE WORK OF THE

CHURCH.

>> Darren: BISHOP, THANK YOU.

BE SAFE, STAY HEALTHY, OKAY?

>> THANK YOU.

YOU TOO, DARREN.

