YCQM June 8, 2019

AND PRIDE CELEBRATIONS MARRED BY VIOLENCE AND VANDALISM.

>> YOU KNOW, THIS COULD HAVE KILLED PEOPLE, IT'S NOT JUST ABOUT BURNING A FLAG.

>> REACTION THIS MORNING AFTER A POTENTIAL HATE CRIME IN BURLINGTON.

IT'S BEING INVESTIGATED BY POLICE AS LGBTQ PRIDE MONTH KICKS OFF.

SOMEONE BURNED A GAY COUPLE'S PRIDE FLAG ON THEIR PORCH AND THEIR HOUSE NEARLY CAUGHT FIRE.

NOW THE POLICE DEPARTMENT IS REACHING OUT WITH A SPECIAL GESTURE.

AARON BROWN REPORTS.

>> REPORTER: THEY SAY THEY HAVE NO DOUBT THEY WERE TARGETED FOR BEING GAY.

TONIGHT THEY HAVE ONE MESSAGE FOR THE PERSON RESPONSIBLE.

>> IT'S DOMESTIC TERRORISM, RIGHT, AND WE'RE NOT GOING TO BE AFRAID.

WE'RE NOT GOING TO LIVE IN FEAR.

>> REPORTER: MELTED PLASTIC AND ASHES ARE NOW BURNED INTO THE WOOD OF CHRIS AND JIMMY'S PORCH.

THE REMNANTS OF THEIR PRIDE FLAG THAT WAS SET ON FIRE.

>> IT WAS A HATE CRIME, IT FEELS THAT WAY FOR SURE.

>> WE HAVE TWO FLAGS OUT HERE AND THE ONLY ONE THAT WAS BURNED TWAS GAY FLAG, SO IT'S NOT THAT HARD TO FIGURE OUT.

>> REPORTER: CHRIS AND JIMMY WERE IN MONTREAL CELEBRATING PRIDE WHEN THEY GOT A TEXT FROM THEIR NEIGHBOR EARLY SATURDAY MORNING, THE FIRST DAY OF LGBTQ PRIDE MONTH.

IN THAT MESSAGE THIS PICTURE OF WHAT WAS LEFT OF THEIR FLAG.

THEIR FIRST REACTION?

>> OH, DAMN, OUR HOUSE COULD HAVE BURNED DOWN.

>> IT WAS A LITTLE SHOCKING.

>> REPORTER: SHOCKED NOT ONLY THAT THEIR FLAG WAS BURNED BUT THAT SOMEONE WAS WILLING TO ENDANGER OTHERS TO MAKE A STATEMENT.

>> THERE ARE OTHER PEOPLE WHO LIVE HERE, YOU KNOW, TWO OF US HAVE DOGS, THE PEOPLE ACTUALLY COULD HAVE DIED, ALL BECAUSE OF SOMEONE'S BELIEF.

>> REPORTER: CHRIS AND JIMMY QUICKLY REPLACED THE FLAG AND ON MONDAY THE BURLINGTON POLICE DEPUTY CHIEF GAVE THEM ANOTHER ONE, WITH A HANDWRITTEN NOTE FROM THE POLICE CHIEF.

>> AN ACT OF HATE IS A SOBERING WAY TO BEGIN LGBTQ PRETTY MONTH BECAUSE IT MAKES IT CLEAR WE ALL HAVE FAR TO GO.

KNOWING THAT POLICE ARE HERE FOR YOU MAKES IT CLEAR WE'VE ALL TRAVELED VERY FAR TOO.

>> REPORTER: THEY SAY THEY ARE FEELING A MIX OF EMOTIONS INCLUDING ANGER AND SADNESS, BUT FEAR IS NOT ONE OF THEM.

>> YEAH, WE'RE GAY, WE'RE MARRIED.

YOU CAN BURN OUR FLAGS, BUT IT'S NOT GOING TO CHANGE ANY OF THAT.

WE'RE NOT GOING TO GO BACK INTO THE CLOSET.

>> THAT'S RIGHT.

THE SIGN WAS RIGHT BACK UP THE NEXT MORNING.

>> REPORTER: BURLINGTON POLICE ARE REVIEWING SURVEILLANCE VIDEO FROM A BUSINESS ACROSS THE STREET.

INVESTIGATORS HAVE NOT CONFIRMED IF THIS IS A HATE CRIME.

CHRIS AND JIMMY SAY THEY WILL FLY THEIR NEW PRIDE FLAG FROM POLICE AT AN LGBTQ FUNDRAISER THEY'RE HOSTING THIS MONTH.

IN THE CONTROL ROOM, AARON BROWN, CHANNEL 3 NEWS.

>> DARREN: TO TALK MORE ABOUT THIS I'M JOINED NOW BY SKYLAR WOLFE, DIRECTOR OF THE SAFE SPACE ANTIVIOLENCE PROGRAM AT THE PRIDE CENTER OF VERMONT.

GOOD MORNING TO YOU.

>> GOOD MORNING, THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR HAVING ME.

>> THANKS FOR BEING HERE.

SO LET'S TALK ABOUT WHETHER OR NOT WE'RE SEEING AN UPTICK IN REPORTS OF EITHER THIS KIND OF VANDALISM OR POSSIBLE HATE IN OUR AREA.

>> SO ON A NATIONAL LEVEL WE'VE SEEN FLAG BURNINGS IN ST. LOUIS, IN NEW YORK CITY.

THIS IS NOT THE ONLY ONE.

HOWEVER, THIS IS THE FIRST ONE I'VE SEEN WHERE THERE'S BEEN THE RISK OF CATCHING A HOUSE ON FIRE.

>> DARREN: IS THIS COINCIDING, YOU KNOW, THE TIMING SEEMS SUSPICIOUS IN THAT IT IS THE KICKOFF.

IS IT BECAUSE THERE ARE A LOT OF PRIDE EVENTS HAPPENING, DO YOU THINK?

>> YES, ABSOLUTELY.

PRIDE IS ABOUT STANDING UP AND BEING PROUD OF SOMETHING THAT FOR SO LONG PEOPLE HAVE FOUND REASONS TO HATE PEOPLE FOR, AND IT'S REALLY ABOUT SCREAMING IN THE FACE OF VIOLENCE.

SO WITH INCIDENCES LIKE THIS, AND FOR ME PERSONALLY IT'S JUST GOING TO MAKE US MARCH LOUDER AND PROUDER.

>> DARREN: LET'S TALK ABOUT THE IMPORTANCE OF PRIDE, AND SOME PEOPLE MAY BE SAYING, YOU KNOW, ALREADY WE HAVE SAME SEX MARRIAGE, WE'VE COME SO FAR THERE, THERE ARE ANTIDISCRIMINATION LAWS ALREADY ON THE BOOKS.

WHY DOES PRIDE STILL EXIST, WHY IS IT STILL NEEDED?

>> BECAUSE PEOPLE ARE STILL HURTING.

YOU KNOW, THE EXPERIENCES OF LGBTQ PEOPLE VARY SO MUCH FROM PERSON TO PERSON, IF YOU'RE IN A RURAL AREA WITH A LACK OF RESOURCES, IF YOU ARE A TRANS-WOMAN OF COLOR, FOR EXAMPLE, WHICH WE KNOW HAVE SUBSTANTIALLY HIGH RATES OF MURDER, THEY'RE JUST SUCH DIFFERENT EXPERIENCES AND WE WANT TO MAKE SURE THAT THERE ARE RESOURCES THAT ARE ACCESSIBLE TO PEOPLE ACROSS IDENTITY AND LOCATION.

>> DARREN: JUST THIS PAST WEEK IN BOSTON IT WAS ANNOUNCED THAT THERE'S A GROUP OF STRAIGHT MEN WHO ARE SAYING WELL IF LGBTQ PEOPLE GET TO HAVE A PARADE, STRAIGHT MEN GET TO HAVE A PARADE.

WHAT IS THE REACTION FROM THE PRIDE CENTER ON THAT?

>> WELL, I'LL GIVE YOU MY PERSONAL RESPONSE.

THERE WAS A REALLY HUMOROUS RESPONSE FROM CHRIS EVANS FROM, OH GOSH, FROM CAPTAIN AMERICA, RIGHT, CAPTAIN AMERICA, TALKING ABOUT THE PERSONAL RESPONSE THAT PEOPLE HAVE SOMETIMES TO LGBTQ PLUS INDIVIDUALS AND HAVING PRIDE.

THERE'S A LEVEL OF, I WISH I COULD BRING UP THE QUOTE RIGHT NOW, THAT WOULD BE GREAT.

BUT PEOPLE SOMETIMES HAVE A PERSONAL RESPONSE AND THEY'RE ANGRY THAT PEOPLE ARE COMFORTABLE BEING GAY OR BEING TRANS, BEING COMFORTABLE AS LESBIANS, ET CETERA. AT THE END OF THE DAY, STRAIGHT PEOPLE ARE NOT EXPERIENCING THE VIOLENCE THAT LGBTQ PLUS PEOPLE ARE EXPERIENCING.

>> HOW DID IT BEGIN?

WALK US THROUGH THE HISTORY OF WHY PRIDE STARTED?

>> WELL, 50 YEARS AGO ON JUNE 28, THE STONE WALL UPRISING OCCURRED.

AND IT WAS LED BY TRANS WOMEN OF COLOR WHO ARE ANGRY AND HURTING AND TIRED OF BEING TARGETED FOR THEIR IDENTITIES AND THEIR GENDER EXPRESSION.

AND IT WAS ABOUT FIGHTING BACK TO POLICE BRUTALITY AS WELL AS LEGAL DISCRIMINATION.

>> DARREN: LET'S TALK ABOUT WHAT YOU DO TO ADVISE PEOPLE.

IF THEY HAVE BEEN THE VICTIM OF EITHER HATE OR SOME KIND OF VANDALISM OR SOME INSTANCE WHERE THEY'VE BEEN TARGETED SPECIFICALLY BECAUSE THEY ARE LGBTQ, WHAT DO YOU DO?

WHAT SHOULD THEY DO, WHAT'S YOUR ADVICE?

>> IT'S A GREAT QUESTION.

AND THE ANSWER IS THAT WE LET THEM GUIDE US.

EVERY EXPERIENCE IS DIFFERENT AND EVERY PERSON'S SOLUTIONS OR ANSWERS ARE SO DIFFERENT.

FOR SOME PEOPLE WATCHING NETFLIX AT HOME IS EXACTLY WHAT THEY WANT AND JUST BEING REMINDED THAT IT'S OKAY TO NOT INVEST FURTHER INTO THE HARM, AND FOR OTHERS IT'S SCREAMING INTO THE STREETS.

AND FOR OTHERS AGAIN IT'S GETTING CONNECTED WITH THE ACLU OR THE HUMAN RIGHTS CAMPAIGN AND TAKING ACTION TO CHANGE LEGISLATION.

>> DARREN: YOU MENTIONED PRIDE FLAGS BEING BURNED ACROSS THE U.S. LATELY AMID THESE CELEBRATIONS, AND POLICE REPORT NUMEROUS CASES OF VIOLENCE AGAINST THE LGBTQ COMMUNITY.

AS KENNETH CRAIG REPORTS AND WE BRIEFLY TOUCHED ON THIS, POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING SEVERAL MURDERS OF TRANS WOMEN.

>> AUTHORITIES IN DALLAS REACHED OUT TO THE F.B.I. FOR HELP AFTER THE DEATH OF YET ANOTHER TRANSGENDER WOMAN IN THE CITY.

>> WE ARE CONCERNED, WE ARE ACTIVELY AND AGGRESSIVELY INVESTIGATING THIS CASE.

>> REPORTER: POLICE PULLED 26-YEAR-OLD SHAN EL LINDSEY'S BODY OUT OF A TEXAS LAKE OVER THE WEEKEND AND SAY THERE WERE SIGNS OF HOMICIDAL VIOLENCE.

ON MONDAY THE CHIEF MADE A PLEA TO THE PUBLIC.

>> IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION RELATIVE TO WHERE SHE WAS LAST SEEN, WHO SHE LEFT WITH, WHO SHE FREQUENTLY HAD CONTACT WITH, WE'RE ASKING THAT YOU WOULD CONTACT THE DALLAS POLICE DEPARTMENT.

>> REPORTER: LINDSEY'S MURDER COMES DURING AN ESPECIALLY TROUBLING TIME FOR THE TRANCE GENDER COMMUNITY IN DALLAS, LAST MONTH A WOMAN WAS SHOT AND KILLED AFTER BEING BRUTALLY ATTACKED BY A MOB IN A PARKING LOT, WHICH WAS CAPTURED ON CAMERA AND SHARED ONLINE.

THE RECENT CASES IN DALLAS BRING THE NUMBER OF TRANSGENDER PEOPLE KILLED NATIONWIDE SO FAR THIS YEAR TO EIGHT, ACCORDING TO THE HUMAN RIGHTS CAMPAIGN.

IN 2018, THEY REPORTED 26 DEATHS OF TRANS PEOPLE IN THE U.S. DUE TO FATAL VIOLENCE, THE MAJORITY WERE BLACK TRANSGENDER WOMEN.

>> SO OFTEN THEY STAY SILENT.

>> REPORTER: POLICE HAVE NOT SAID WHETHER THEY BELIEVE THE TWO DEATHS IN DALLAS ARE CONNECTED, BUT ARE URGING ALL MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC TO REMAIN VIGILANT.

KENNETH CRAIG, CHANNEL 3 NEWS.

>> DARREN: WHEN THINGS LIKE THIS HAPPEN, OBVIOUSLY IT ROCKS THE ENTIRE LGBTQ COMMUNITY ACROSS THE U.S.

WHAT IS THE PRIDE CENTER DOING TO HELP THE TRANS COMMUNITY HERE?

>> SO PRIDE CENTER OF VERMONT TAKES CELEBRATE, EDUCATE, ADVOCATE APPROACH.

THROUGH THAT WE OFFER SOCIAL SPACES WHERE PEOPLE CAN COME TOGETHER, SUCH AS TRANSPIRE, WHICH IS A PLANNING COMMITTEE LED BY TRANSGENDER PEOPLE, CREATING NEW EVENTS AND SPACES WHERE PEOPLE CAN COME TOGETHER.

AND WE ALSO HAVE A TRANSGENDER AND GENDER NONCONFORMING SUPPORT GROUP, AND WE ALSO HAVE ONLINE SPACES FOR PEOPLE WHO MIGHT NOT BE ABLE TO SHOW UP IN PERSON.

SO THEY'RE MORE THAN WELCOME TO REACH OUT.

AND WE ALSO HAVE ADVOCATES WHO CAN PROVIDE CONFIDENTIAL SUPPORT TO LGBTQ PLUS AND H.I.V. AFFECTED VERMONTERS.

AND ONE-THIRD OF THE PEOPLE THAT WE WORK WITH DO IDENTIFY AS TRANSGENDER.

>> SKYLAR WOLFE, THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR YOUR TIME THIS MORNING.

>> THANK YOU FOR HAVING ME.

>> DARREN: APPRECIATE IT.

STILL AHEAD, ARE YOU EATING BREAKFAST RIGHT NOW?

YOU'LL WANT TO HEAR ABOUT A NEW CANCER STUDY THAT GIVES NEW WEIGHT TO THE SAYING, YOU ARE WHAT YOU EAT.

AND NEXT, BURLINGTON'S RICH HISTORY WHEN IT COMES TO BREWING BEER.

>> DARREN: VERMONT HAS BECOME A BEER DESTINATION FOR PEOPLE LOOKING FOR THAT PERFECT CRAFT BREW.

AND THE STATE'S BREWING HISTORY CAN BE TRACED IN LARGE PART BACK TO BURLINGTON.

AUTHORS ADAM KRAKOWSKI AND JEFF BAKER EX-PLR BURLINGTON'S SUDSY HISTORY FROM EARLY NEWSPAPER CLIPPINGS TO MODERN DAY TASTE MAKERS AND OFFER UP SOME DELICIOUS RECIPES IN THEIR NEW BOOK, BURLINGTON BREWING.

AND THE AUTHORS JOIN ME NOW.

GOOD MORNING TO BOTH OF YOU.

>> GOOD MORNING.

>> DARREN: LET'S TALK ABOUT THE HISTORY HERE.

I FOUND IT FASCINATING THAT AT ONE POINT BURLINGTON WENT WITHOUT BEER FOR 100 YEARS.

GIVE US THE STORY HERE.

>> YES, SO STATE HISTORY THAT PEOPLE DON'T NECESSARILY REALIZE IS THAT VERMONT WAS IN PROHIBITION, IN STATE INDUCED PROHIBITION IN 1853.

NOT THE 1918 FEDERAL PROHIBITION THAT WENT INTO PLACE.

AND THAT WAS ON THE BOOKS ALL THE WAY THROUGH 1902.

AND THE 1902 GUBERNATORIAL ELECTION WAS FOCUSED ON THE ISSUE OF PROHIBITION, BECAUSE WITH HAVING PROHIBITION THE STATE WAS LOSING IMPORTANT TAX DOLLARS ON ALCOHOL IN TAVERNS AND SO FORTH, AND A LOT OF THE MUNICIPALITIES WERE STRUGGLING TO GET ENOUGH FUNDING TO TAKE ON SIMPLE PROJECTS AROUND THE TOWNS AND CITIES.

IN 1902 THE WAY THAT PROHIBITION CAME OFF THE BOOKS, UNFORTUNATELY, REMOVED ABOUT 80% OF THE STATE FROM IT.

SO 80% OF THE STATE WAS STILL IN PROHIBITION.

YOU HAD TO HAVE ENOUGH VOTERS IN THE TOWN TO BE AVAILABLE TO VOTE, WHICH A LOT OF THEM DIDN'T MEET THE MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS, AND UNFORTUNATELY PROHIBITION STAYED ON ALL THE WAY IN MANY PLACES THROUGH 1932, EVEN TO BARTON VERMONT ALL THE WAY UP THROUGH LAST YEAR.

>> DARREN: MY HOME TOWN, BARTON, TURNS OUT.

SO LET'S TALK A LITTLE ABOUT THE VERMONT PUB AND BREW.

IT HAD A HUGE IMPACT ON THE BEER SCENE HERE.

TAKE IT AWAY.

>> YES.

SO GREG AND NANCY OPENED UP THE BREWERY, BUT WHEN THEY CAME TO VERMONT WITH THE NEW IDEA OF A BREW PUB, THE BANKERS, THEY WENT TO GET A LOAN AND THE BANKERS SAID WHAT'S A BREW PUB?

THIS IS AN UNHEARD OF IDEA FOR MOST OF THE COUNTRY.

THE BASIC IDEA IS TO HAVE A BREWERY AND A RESTAURANT AND SERVE THE BEER AT THE RESTAURANT ON SITE.

THE STATE COULDN'T WRAP THEIR HEAD AROUND THAT, THEY HAD TO GET SOME LAWS CHANGED.

SO THEY TEAMED UP WITH BILL MAYORS, AND THE GOVERNOR SIGNED IT IN AND IN 1988 VERMONT PUB AND BREWERY OPENED.

>> DARREN: HOW DID THAT INFLUENCE SOME OF THE BEERS THAT ARE THE BIG MAKERS THAT WE SEE TODAY?

>> YES, THEY WERE REALLY THE FIRST IN BURLINGTON, AS YOU SAID, AFTER 100 YEARS.

AND THEY BREWED A FEW VERY UNIQUE BEERS, THE BLACK LATCH I.P.A., WHICH IS A BLACK I.P.A., HAS INFLUENCED A LOT OF BREWERS INCLUDING THE ALCHEMIST, SEAN HILL, AND ALL THE WAY OUT TO CALIFORNIA, STONE BREWING BREWED A BLACK I.P.A.

>> DARREN: SEEMS LIKE THERE'S A RIPPLE EFFECT AS WELL BECAUSE NOW WE'RE SEEING A LOT OF NEW STARTUPS IN THE BURLINGTON AREA.

THAT SEEMED TO HAVE ALSO BEEN INSPIRED BY THOSE FOLKS.

>> JUST JUMPING QUICKLY BACK INTO HISTORY, YOU KNOW, THE BIG THING THAT VERMONT HAD GOING FOR IT, IERP CLOUDY, OUT OF PROHIBITION, WAS THAT THERE WAS NO TRADITION TO FOLLOW, THERE WAS NO IRISH TRADITION OR ENGLISH, WHERE WHEN THEY GOT STARTED UP IN THE 80'S AND 90'S THEY HAD NO GAME PLAN TO FOLLOW, IN THE SENSE THAT --

A GREAT EXAMPLE IS MILWAUKEE WITH ITS RICH GERMAN BREWING TRADITION THERE WAS NONE OF THAT HERE.

AND WHAT'S HAPPENING IN THE INDUSTRY RIGHT NOW, WHERE THERE'S NO REAL STAPLE BEERS THAT ARE BEING PRODUCED, ALTHOUGH IT COULD BE ARGUED THE I.P.A. HAS BECOME ICONIC IN VERMONT.

BUT THERE'S NO OLD RICH TRADITION IN THAT SENSE.

>> DARREN: PEOPLE CAN DO THEIR OWN THING.

>> YES, THERE'S A LOT OF EXPERIMENTATION.

MAGIC HAT WAS THE NEXT BREWER ON THE SCENE AND THEY WERE KNOWN FOR EXPERIMENTATION, EVERYTHING FROM BEET TO GARLIC INFUSED BEER, AND I WAS TOLD THAT'S ONE OF THE WORST BEERS THEY EVER MADE.

AND TEMPORARILY SKY IS THE LIMIT.

>> DARREN: IT'S SORT OF AN EXCITING TIME FOR VERMONT REALLY.

BUT IS THERE GOING TO BE A POINT WHEN WE SEE OVERSATURATION, THAT THERE'S JUST SO MANY PEOPLE DOING SO MANY THINGS THAT IT SORT OF LOSES ITS LUSTER?

>> I THINK THERE IS A POINT THAT IF IT'S NOT ALREADY HERE, AT LEAST THE VERY START OF IT, IT'S GOING TO HAPPEN SOON, AND IT'S NOTHING TO DO WITH THE BREWERS THEMSELVES PER SAY, BUT UNFORTUNATELY IT'S THE CONSUMER MONEY THAT IS GOING TO DICTATE WHERE THAT CORRECTION IS GOING TO HAPPEN.

YOU'RE ALREADY STARTING TO SEE, I.P.A.'S ARE STILL KING IN THE INDUSTRY.

I WAS AT THE ANNUAL BREWERS ASSOCIATION CONFERENCE IN DENVER, AND IT WAS AROUND 30% OF ALL CRAFT BEER SOLD IS I.P.A.'S, IN STYLE.

BUT YOU'RE START FORKING SEE A BUMP UP IN OTHER TYPES OF BEERS AND IT'S GOING TO BE A LOT OF BREWERIES ADJUSTING TO WHAT THE CONSUMER TASTES TRAVEL TO, AND THOSE WHO CAN'T MIGHT BE SUFFERING.

>> DARREN: WHAT DO YOU THINK SETS VERMONT BEERS APART?

EVEN THE TOURISM DEPARTMENT IS SORT OF BANKING ON VERMONT BEING A BEER DESTINATION, PUTTING MORE MONEY INTO BEER ADVERTISING.

WHAT ABOUT VERMONT BEER IS SO DIFFERENT?

>> YOU KNOW, THE VERMONT, WELL, THERE'S A FEW THINGS.

THE FIRST THING, I ALWAYS TALK ABOUT BEER IN VERMONT AS BEING LIKE PRODUCE.

THE BREWER IS LIKE THE FARMER AND VERMONTERS HAVE ALSO SUPPORTED THEIR LOCAL FARMERS, SO THEY'RE ALWAYS GOING TO SUPPORT THEIR LOCAL BREWERS.

LUCKILY THE BREWERS IN VERMONT BRING TO THE TABLE REALLY HIGH QUALITY PRODUCTS.

QUALITY IS WHAT SETS APART A BREWERY, NOW THAT THERE ARE SO MANY BREWERIES NATIONWIDE, AND PRODUCING A HIGH QUALITY CONSISTENT PRODUCT.

BUT THEN ALSO PUSHING THE ENVELOPE AND DOING EXPERIMENTAL THINGS AND NOT BREWING BEERS THAT ARE ON TREND BUT SETTING THE TREND AND BEING AHEAD OF THE CURVE.

>> DARREN: YOU GUYS HAVE ANUP COMING BOOK SIGNING, AT THE BEVERAGE WAREHOUSE ON FRIDAY.

WHAT CAN FOLKS EXPECT?

>> I'LL BE THERE SIGNING COPIES OF THE BOOK AND ALSO QUEEN CITY BROWRY IS GOING TO JOIN US AND THEY'LL BE DOING A VERY SPECIAL TASTING, A FREE TASTING.

ONE OF THEIR BARREL AGED, AND SOME OF THEIR NEW CANS, THAT'S AT BEVERAGE WAREHOUSE ON FRIDAY FROM 4:00 TO 7:00.

>> DARREN: THANK YOU SO MUCH.

GOOD LUCK WITH THE BOOK SALES.

COMING UP NEXT, DINING DANGERS, A NEW STUDY ABOUT THE DOS AND DON'TS TO AVOID CANCER.

>> DARREN: A NEW STUDY TACKLES THE EFFECT OF YOUR DIET ON CANCER.

CANCER KILLS ABOUT 1300 VERMONTERS EACH YEAR.

IT'S THE LEADING CAUSE OF DEATH IN THE GREEN MOUNTAINS.

AND ABOUT 8% OF VERMONTERS HAVE BEEN DIAGNOSED WITH CANCER AT SOME POINT.

AND WHAT YOU EAT MATTERS.

LAST MONTH A STUDY CAME OUT FROM RESEARCHERS AT TUFTS UNIVERSITY THAT FOUND ABOUT 5% OF CANCER CASES IN THE U.S. IN 2015 WERE DIRECTLY ATTRIBUTED TO POOR DIET.

THAT AMOUNTS TO ABOUT 80,000 CASES OF CANCER PREVENTIBLE, JUST BY CHANGING WHAT YOU EAT.

CAT VIGLIENZONI SPOKE WITH THE UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT CANCER CENTER DIET EXPERT TO FIND OUT WHAT THE STUDY MEANS FOR YOU.

>> THE STUDY THAT JUST CAME OUT FROM TUFTS AND HARVARD, LOOKING AT DIET AND CANCER.

WHAT DID THE STUDY FIND AND HOW CONCLUSIVE IS IT OR IS IT NOT?

>> SO THE STUDY FOUND THAT IN THE YEAR, WHICH WAS 2015 THAT THEY LOOKED AT ALL THIS DATA, THAT 80,000 CASES OF CANCER THAT YEAR COULD BE ATTRIBUTED DIRECTLY TO POOR DIET, WHICH WAS ABOUT 5% OF ALL THE CANCER INCIDENCES OF THAT YEAR, WHICH IS PRETTY SUBSTANTIAL FOR SOMETHING THAT IS PREVENTIBLE.

>> REPORTER: HOW DID THEY ATRIB BITE IT, I THINK THAT'S THE TOUGH PART ABOUT MAKING THAT LEAP?

>> YES, IT'S STATISTICAL MANIPULATION, BUT THEY HAD A VERY REPRESENTATIVE NATIONAL SAMPLE, A VERY LARGE SAMPLE.

THEY TOOK A NUMBER OF DIFFERENT DATA SETS THAT WE COLLECT ANNUALLY ACROSS THE COUNTRY, AND VERY SPECIFIC DIETARY ASSESSMENTS, WHICH DIETARY ASSESSMENT IS VERY DIFFICULT.

BUT THIS WAS THE BEST WAY THAT WE KNOW OF TO COLLECT DIETARY DATA.

>> REPORTER: AND HOW DO THEY MAKE SURE THAT THEY WOULD COLLECT DATA IN SUCH A WAY THAT SOMEONE IS NOT FUDGING, OH, WELL, I DEFINITELY ATE MORE VEGGIES THAN I ACTUALLY DID.

>> THAT'S A GOOD QUESTION.

IT'S CALLED THE MULTIPLE PATH METHOD, AND IT'S BEEN DOCUMENTED AGAINST SOME OF OUR STANDARDS, SO THEY ASK YOU FIRST TO LIST ALL THE FOODS, THEN THEY GO BACK AND SAY OF THESE FOODS WHAT WAS THE PORTION SIZE, AND OF THE PORTION SIZE, GIVE ME THE DESCRIPTION.

IT'S FAIRLY TEDIOUS, AND YOU'RE RIGHT, IT IS DIFFICULT TO GET HISTORICAL INFORMATION, GET PEOPLE TO REMEMBER WHEN THEY ATE.

BUT THIS IS THE BEST METHOD WE KNOW OF.

>> REPORTER: WHAT IMPLICATIONS DOES THIS STUDY HAVE FOR COMBATING CANCER?

>> WELL, CANCER IS CAUSED BY SO MANY DIFFERENT THINGS THAT WE CANNOT CONTROL.

AND SO ONE OF THE THINGS THAT THIS STUDY SHOWS US IS THAT THE RELATIVE RISK OF DIET IN PROMOTING CANCER, POOR DIET, IS ABOUT AS STRONG AS EXCESSIVE ALCOHOL INTAKE, IT'S STRONGER THAN LACK OF PHYSICAL ACTIVITY.

IT'S A LITTLE BIT LESS STRONG THAN BEING OVERWEIGHT.

SO OF THOSE THINGS THAT YOU CAN DO TO PREVENT CANCER, IT'S GOT A FAIRLY GOOD BANG FOR YOUR BUCK, RIGHT.

>> REPORTER: AND WHAT ARE SOME OF THE THINGS PEOPLE SHOULD BE DOING IF THEY WOULD LIKE TO CHANGE THEIR DIE TOTE MINIMIZE THEIR CANCER RISK?

>> THEY SHOULD EAT MORE WHOLE GRAINS, THAT WAS THE NUMBER ONE THING.

WE'RE SUPPOSED TO EAT SIX TO 11 SERVINGS OF CARBOHYDRATES A DAY AND ABOUT HALF OF THOSE SHOULD BE WHOLE GRAINS.

THE BROWN FLURRY INSTEAD OF THE WHITE FLOUR.

THEY CAN EAT LESS PROCESSED MEATS, WHICH WAS ANOTHER THING, MEETS THAT ARE SMOKED, CURED, SALTED AND HAVE PRESERVATIVES IN THEM.

THEY CAN EAT LESS RED MEAT OVERALL, WHICH WE TEND TO DO A LOT OF.

EAT MORE FRUITS AND VEGETABLES, WE HEAR THAT A LOT.

AND DRINK LESS SUGAR SWEETENED BEVERAGES.

THOSE ARE THE BIG ONES.

>> REPORTER: ARE THESE THINGS THAT PEOPLE ARE AWARE THAT THEY SHOULD BE DOING?

SEEMS LIKE AN OBVIOUS QUESTION, BUT OBVIOUSLY NOT EVERYBODY CHANGES THEIR DIET AFTER HEARING THESE STUDIES.

>> I THINK THAT THE PROCESSED MEAT ONE IS DIFFICULT.

THE OTHER ONE THAT CAME OUT, ESPECIALLY LIVING IN VERMONT, IS THAT PEOPLE ARE NOT EATING ENOUGH DAIRY, AND THAT WAS SORT OF A SURPRISE TO ME THAT THAT WAS SO STRONGLY RELATED TO CANCER RISK.

I THINK PEOPLE KNOW ABOUT SOME OF THESE AND THEY DON'T KNOW ABOUT THE OTHERS, AND THE PROCESSED MEATS ONE HAS COME OUT TWICE NOW THIS YEAR IN DIFFERENT STUDIES AS BEING SIGNIFICANTLY RELATED, ESPECIALLY THE COLON CANCER RISK.

>> REPORTER: WHEN YOU SAW THE STUDY, WHAT WAS YOUR REACTION TO ITS FINDINGS?

>> I THOUGHT IT WAS NICE THAT IT WAS QUANTIFIED, BECAUSE FOR THOSE OF US IN THE DIET CHRONIC DISEASE WORLD WE CAN REPEAT THESE OVER AND OVER AGAIN.

BUT THE FACT THAT THEY HAD A LARGE SAMPLE SIZE, ETHNIC ALLEY DIVERSE SAMPLE, AND THE RESULTS WERE PRETTY CONSISTENT FOR US WHO HAVE BEEN TALKING ABOUT THESE ISSUES FOR YEARS.

>> REPORTER: PEOPLE WOULD LOVE TO EATS ORGANIC EVERYTHING, LESS PROCESSED FOODS, WOULD LOVE TO DO THINGS, BUT THOSE ARE SOME OF THE MORE EXPENSIVE OPTIONS.

HOW DO WE WALK THE LINE BETWEEN WHAT PEOPLE CAN AFFORD AND WHAT THEY NEED TO DO FOR THEIR HEALTH?

>> I THINK SOME OF THE RESULTS WE SEE FROM OTHER STUDIES IS THAT YOU DON'T EVEN HAVE TO HIT THE TARGETS.

IF YOU INCREASE YOUR VEGETABLE INTAKE BY 50 GRAMS A DAY, YOU'RE GOING TO SEE A REDUCTION OF RISK.

SO IT'S NICE TO THINK ABOUT JUST MOVING YOURSELF ALONG THE SPECTRUM A LITTLE BIT, BECAUSE THAT HELPS AS WELL.

IT'S NOT LIKE YOU HAVE TO GET TO THIS AMOUNT OF PROCESSED MEAT OR YOU HAVE TO GET TO THIS AMOUNT OF DAIRY.

IF YOU JUST TRY TO IMPROVE A LITTLE BIT, THEN YOU'RE BETTER OFF.

>> REPORTER: WAS THERE ANYTHING NECESSARY THE STUDY THAT SURPRISED YOU?

>> WELL, IT SURPRISED ME THAT THE GREATEST RISK WAS IN MIDDLE AGED MEN.

I THOUGHT FOR SURE THAT WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE WITH THE BREAST CANCER RISK WOULD COME OUT.

BUT IT SEEMED THAT IN THIS PARTICULAR STUDY IT WAS MIDDLE AGED MEN AND THE RISK OF COLON CANCER THAT SEEMED TO BE THE MOST SIGNIFICANT RELATIONSHIP TO DIET.

>> REPORTER: WHERE DO THE STUDIES GO FROM HERE?

WE'VE GOT THIS BIG DATA SET THAT TARGETED THIS, OKAY, DIET IS AN IMPORTANT FACTOR, WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE?

>> OFTEN THESE STUDIES REALLY POINT US TO WHAT WE NEED TO DO FOR INTERVENTION.

SO YOU TAKE THIS DATA, THIS BIG DATA SET AND SAY NOW THAT WE KNOW THESE THINGS, CAN WE GET PEOPLE TO CHANGE, AND HOW DO WE GET THEM TO CHANGE, AND THEN WHAT HAPPENS.

SO I WOULD THINK THAT WOULD BE THAT THIS IS A LOT OF EVIDENCE FOR PEOPLE THAT DO INTERVENTION LIKE MYSELF TO USE TO HELP PEOPLE MOVE ALONG THOSE SPECTRUMS.

>> REPORTER: WHEN YOU DO INTERVENTION, WHAT DO YOU TELL PEOPLE?

>> WE TRY TO SET GOALS, SMALL MEASURABLE GOALS AND TRY TO LOOK AT THEIR LIVES AND SAY, LET'S JUST SAY THAT YOU LIVE IN A PLACE WHERE THERE'S NOT A LOT OF FRUITS AND VEGETABLES, WHAT CAN WE DO ABOUT THAT.

ONE OF THE THINGS PEOPLE NEED TO DO IS FIRST RECOGNIZE WHAT THEY ARE DOING, AM I EATING A LOT OF PROCESSED MEAT, AM I EATING TOO MUCH RED MEAT?

SO WE HAVE THEM KEEP TRACK OF IT FOR A WHILE AND THEN SET GOALS AND HELP THEM FIGURE OUT WHAT TO DO NEXT.

>> REPORTER: FOR SOMEONE WHO IS LOOKING TO MAKE THOSE CHANGES, SMALL STEPS SEEMS TO BE SOMETHING THEY SHOULD DO.

ANYTHING ELSE THEY SHOULD CONSIDER, IF THEY'RE GOING FOOD SHOPPING, SOME THINGS THEY SHOULD LOOK FOR WHEN THEY'RE PICKING SOMETHING OFF THE SHELF?

>> ONE THING THEY CAN DO IS TO START TO READ LABELS BECAUSE THE WHOLE GRAIN THING IS OFTEN CHALLENGING TO FIGURE OUT.

SO JUST PICKING UP A PACKAGE OF BRED THAT'S BROWN DOESN'T NECESSARILY MEAN THAT THERE'S WHOLE GRAIN IN IT, SO YOU WANT TO READ LABELS AND LOOK FOR HOW MUCH OF THE PRODUCT IS ACTUALLY A WHOLE GRAIN, THAT'S ONE THING YOU CAN DO.

THEN UNDERSTAND WHAT IS A PROCESSED MEAT.

SO HAM AND DEL I MEATS AND THOSE KINDS OF THINGS.

WE'RE NOT SAYING TO NOT HAVE ANY, BUT TO HAVE AS LITTLE AS POSSIBLE.

I THINK EVERYBODY KNOWS WHAT'S RED MEAT IS, THAT'S OBVIOUS.

SO THERE'S NOT A LOT MORE EDUCATION THAT WE NEED TO DO, I THINK IT'S REALLY HELPING PEOPLE TO KNOW HOW TO DO THESE THINGS AND NOT WHAT THEY ARE.

>> REPORTER: DOES IT GET MORE CREATIVE WITH FOOD PREPARATION?

SOME OF THE PROCESSED FOODS ARE VERY EASY TO GET.

>> YES.

YOU'D HAVE TO LEARN A LITTLE BIT MORE ABOUT COOKING.

IF PROCESSED MEAT WAS A BIG PROBLEM FOR YOU.

I KNOW SOME PEOPLE, EVERY DAY FOR LUNCH IT'S WHAT THEY HAVE IS DELI MEAT.

SO THINKING ABOUT WHAT ELSE YOU CAN HAVE FOR LUNCH WHEN YOUR ENTIRE LIFE HAS BEEN EATING DELI MEATS EVERY DAY.

