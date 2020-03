YCQM: March 1, 2020

>> Darren: AND GOOD MORNING,

>> Darren: POLITICAL SCIENTIST

MATT DICKINSON JOINS ME NOW FROM

MIDDLEBURY COLLEGE.

GOOD MORNING.

>> Dickinson: GOOD MORNING.

>> Darren: MATT, LET'S TALK

ABOUT WHAT'S NEXT FOR THE

CANDIDATES.

WE'VE GOT SUPER TUESDAY COMING

UP AND VOTERS REALLY GOT A

CHANCE TO SEE A LOT ABOUT THE

CANDIDATES DURING THAT RECENT

FIERY DEBATE.

EVERYONE EXPECTED THE CANDIDATES

TO BURN BERNIE SANDERS.

THERE WERE A LOT OF PUNCHES

THROWN AT HIM, BUT DID THEY

LAND, MATT?

>> Dickinson: WELL, EVERY

CANDIDATE HAS VULNERABILITIES

AND IT WAS SOONER OR LATER,

BERNIE'S VULNERABILITIES WERE

GOING TO BE FRONT AND CENTER,

PARTICULARLY WITH HIM WINNING

THE FIRST THREE CONTESTS.

I DON'T THINK THEY WERE FATAL

BLOWS IN ANY SENSE OF THE WORD,

BUT THEY DID EXPOSE WEAKNESSES

IN HIS CANDIDACY GOING FORWARD,

BOTH IN TERMS OF HIS RECORD,

SOME FLIP FLOPPING ON GUN

CONTROL, AND THE QUESTION OF

VIABILITY IN THE GENERAL

ELECTION, WHETHER HE'S THE BEST

NOMINEE TO RUN AGAINST DONALD

TRUMP IN AN ELECTION WHICH, BY

CONSENSUS, IS REALLY WHAT'S

MOTIVATING THE DEMOCRATIC VOTERS

IS WHO'S BEST CAPABLE OF BEATING

TRUMP AND THAT'S WHERE THEY

REALLY ATTACKED BERNIE ON THE

DEBATE STAGE.

>> Darren: MATT, SOMETHING

SANDERS SAID DURING AN INTERVIEW

WITH CCTV HERE IN VERMONT 35

YEARS AGO HAS MADE ITS WAY INTO

CAMPAIGN 2020, AND IT HAS

SANDERS ON THE DEFENSE.

HE PRAISED THE EDUCATIONAL

ACCOMPLISHMENTS OF FIDEL

CASTRO'S CUBA.

ARE WE LIKELY TO SEE MORE OF

THIS KIND OF THING, DIGGING UP

HISTORY THAT COULD BE USED

AGAINST HIM OR ANY OTHER

CANDIDATES WITH, YOU KNOW, SOME

HISTORY THAT COULD BE USED

AGAINST THEM?

>> Dickinson: YEAH.

WE SAW THAT ON THE DEBATE STAGE

WHERE THE EFFORTS BY A COUPLE OF

BERNIE'S OPPONENTS TO BRING UP

HIS PAST RECORD.

LISTEN, THIS ISN'T HIS FIRST

TIME AT THE RODEO.

IN 2016, A LOT OF VETTING WAS

DONE BY THE HILLARY CLINTON

CAMPAIGN, DREDGING UP PAST

ESSAYS HE WROTE TO COLLEGE AND

IN ADDITION, SOME OF THE

STATEMENTS HE'S MADE THAT SEEMED

SOMEWHAT SYMPATHETIC TO

AUTHORITARIAN GOVERNMENTS.

HE HANDLED THEM BEFORE.

HE HAD A RESPONSE, NOT ONLY ON

THE DEBATE STAGE, BUT ON 60

MINUTES WHEN THIS CAME UP.

THE QUESTION IS WHETHER IT IS

GOING TO PROVE ANY MORE DAMNING

THIS TIME AROUND THAN IT DID

BEFORE.

I DON'T THINK IT IS, BUT IT'S

CERTAINLY NOT SOMETHING HE WANTS

TO DWELL ON.

HE'D LIKE TO MOVE FORWARD AND

TALK ABOUT HIS POLICIES GOING

FORWARD.

>> Darren: ELIZABETH WARREN

CONTINUES TO TARGET MICHAEL

BLOOMBERG.

WHY HAS SHE SET HER SIGHTS ON

HIM SO MUCH AND NOT SO MUCH

BERNIE SANDERS?

>> Dickinson: THAT'S A GREAT

QUESTION.

I THINK STRATEGICALLY, BERNIE

SANDERS IS REALLY THE BIGGEST

OBSTACLE FOR HER GETTING THE

NOMINATION.

TO THE EXTENT THAT YOU BELIEVE

THERE'S IDEOLOGICAL LANES IN

THIS RACE, BOTH HER AND BERNIE

ARE VYING FOR LEADERSHIP IN THAT

PROGRESSIVE LANE, SO IT WOULD

MAKE SENSE STRATEGICALLY TO

ATTACK BERNIE, BUT I THINK ON

PRINCIPLE, SHE SHARES A LOT OF

WHAT BERNIE BELIEVES IN AND

SHE'S DEEPLY OPPOSED TO THE

NOTION OF BLOOMBERG COMING IN

HERE, SOMEBODY WHO WAS A

REPUBLICAN A FEW YEARS BACK, AND

SPENDING HIS MONEY TO WIN THE

NOMINATION.

I THINK ON PRINCIPLE, THAT

REALLY BOTHERS HER.

NOW, SHE DID TAKE OFF AFTER

BERNIE AT THE BEGINNING OF THAT

DEBATE, YOU NOTED, SAYING WE

BELIEVE THE SAME THINGS, I'M

JUST GOING TO BE A BETTER

PRESIDENT AT GETTING THEM

ACCOMPLISH.

SO IT'S NOT ENTIRELY THE CASE

THAT SHE'S GIVEN BERNIE A BLANK

CHECK HERE, BUT I THINK SHE CAN

DO MORE.

>> Darren: AMY KLOBUCHAR SEEMED

TO HAVE A SOLID, BUT NOT A

SPECTACULAR NIGHT AT THE DEBATE.

ONE THING SHE SAID REALLY STUCK

OUT FOR ME AND THAT'S SIMPLY HOW

THIS DEBATE CAME ACROSS AS A

FREE-FOR-ALL AT SOME POINT.

THE LINE SHE SAID WAS THIS, IF

WE SPEND THE NEXT FOUR MONTHS

TEARING OUR PARTY APART, WE'RE

GOING TO WATCH DONALD TRUMP

SPEND THE NEXT FOUR YEARS

TEARING OUR COUNTRY APART.

DID THESE ATTACKS ON EACH OTHER,

THESE ONGOING ATTACKS THAT WE'RE

SEEING, ARE THEY HURTING THE

DEMS CHANCES OF BEATING DONALD

TRUMP?

>> Dickinson: WELL, THERE'S A

RISK HERE AND THE FREE-FOR-ALL

THAT WE SAW IN THIS LAST DEBATE

AND THE PREVIOUS ONE, AND THE

RISK IS THAT IN ATTACKING YOUR

OPPONENT AND DISCREDITING THEM,

YOU'RE NOT MAKING THE CASE WHY

YOU SHOULD BE THE NOMINEE AND

YOU END UP WITH A FIELD THAT

SEEMS LIKE A BUNCH OF TAINTED

CANDIDATES.

THAT'S KLOBUCHAR'S WORRY.

I'D POINT OUT THIS IS AN

ARGUMENT SHE'S BEEN MAKING ON

THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL AT HER

RALLIES AS WELL, THAT WE NEED

SOMEBODY WHO CAN BIND THE

COUNTRY UP AND BASICALLY BE THE

ANTITHESIS OF DONALD TRUMP, A

VERY POLARIZING INDIVIDUAL.

IT'S EARLY IN THE NOMINATING

FIGHT.

I THINK THE PARTY WILL COALESCE

BEHIND THE NOMINEE AND SO I

DON'T SEE LONG-RUN DAMAGE UNLESS

THIS CONTINUES TILL THE

CONVENTION.

THEN WE MIGHT SEE A DIFFERENT

STORY.

>> Darren: LET'S TALK ABOUT PETE

BUTTIGIEG.

HE'S COMPETING TO BE THE

CENTRIST ALTERNATIVE TO SANDERS.

HE CAME OUT SWINGING AT BERNIE

SANDERS.

SHOULD HE HAVE GONE FOR THE

OTHER MORE CENTRIST CANDIDATES,

MORE LIKE BIDEN, BLOOMBERG, AND

KLOBUCHAR?

>> Dickinson: WELL, YOU SAW IN

THE PREVIOUS DEBATE, HE HAD A

HEATED EXCHANGE WITH KLOBUCHAR

AND I THINK THAT WAS CONSISTENT

WITH WHAT YOU'RE SUGGESTING

HERE, THAT HIS REAL COMPETITION

IS THAT ALTERNATIVE TO THE

PROGRESSIVE CANDIDATES.

AND BIDEN IS THE FRONTRUNNER

HERE, AND HE DID TAKE SOME SHOTS

AT BIDEN AS WELL, BUT AGAIN, YOU

KNOW, STRATEGICALLY ON THE

DEBATE STAGE, YOU CAN'T ALWAYS

CONTROL THE FLOW OF THE

CONVERSATION.

YOU HAVE TO REACT TO WHERE THE

MODERATORS ARE BASICALLY

BRINGING YOU IN TERMS OF THEIR

QUESTIONS.

BUT THERE'S NO DOUBT ABOUT IT,

IF I'M PETE BUTTIGIEG, I WANT TO

BE THE SOLE PERSON OCCUPYING

THAT MODERATE LANE.

>> Darren: SUPER TUESDAY COMING

STRAIGHT AHEAD HERE, MATT.

TELL US ABOUT WHAT YOU THINK

BLOOMBERG WILL TAKE FROM ALL

THIS.

THIS IS REALLY GOING TO BE A BIG

TEST FOR HIM, RIGHT?

>> Dickinson: ABSOLUTELY RIGHT.

SO FAR, HE'S FLOODED THE AIR

WAVES.

THAT HAS BOOSTED HIS NAME

RECOGNITION, BUT WE DON'T KNOW

HOW SOLID THAT SUPPORT IS

BECAUSE HE HASN'T CONTESTED ANY

RACES AND WE DON'T SEE ANY

ACTUAL VOTING YET.

THERE'S SOME EVIDENCE THAT THE

ATTACKS COMING BACK ON THE

DEBATE STAGE ARE BEGINNING TO

SLOW HIS MOMENTUM IN THE POLLS,

BUT SUPER TUESDAY WITH A THIRD

OF THE DELEGATES SELECTED IS

GOING TO BE A TEST OF HIS

PROPOSITION THAT I CAN IGNORE

THE FIRST FOUR CONTESTS AND I

CAN RUN A MULTI-STATE MEDIA

CAMPAIGN BASED ON MY BILLIONS OF

DOLLARS, AND I CAN WIN THE

NOMINATION.

>> Darren: MATT DICKINSON, THANK

YOU SO MUCH.

>> Dickinson: THANK YOU, DARREN.

>> Darren: THE FIDEL CASTRO

COMMENTS WERE RECENTLY

HIGHLIGHTED ON 60 MINUTES AS

MATT MENTIONED, AND IN THAT

STORY, SOME OLD FOOTAGE OF AN

INTERVIEW HERE IN VERMONT WITH

THEN MAYOR SANDERS.

JOE CARROLL TALKS TO THE

REPORTER.

>> Reporter: LAUREN GLEN

DAVIDIAN'S 15 MINUTES OF FAME

CAME ON MONDAY NIGHT SEEN BY

MILLIONS.

>> IT WAS EXCITING.

MY PHONE BLEW UP IN THE LAST FEW

HOURS.

>> Reporter: IT WAS A GRAINY

1985 VIDEO FROM A CONVERSATION

WITH THEN BURLINGTON MAYOR

BERNIE SANDERS ON HIS SUPPORT OF

PRESIDENT FIDEL CASTRO OF CUBA.

>> HE EDUCATED KIDS, GAVE THEM

HEALTHCARE.

>> Reporter: SHE'S THE LONG TIME

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF CHANNEL

17, THE BURLINGTON GOVERNMENT

CABLE ACCESS CHANNEL.

THE ORGANIZATION HAS A THOUSAND

HOURS OF SANDERS THROUGH THE

'80s, UNEDITED CONVERSATIONS OF

HIS BELIEFS.

>> BUT THIS IS THE DVD

COLLECTION.

>> Reporter: SANDERS, WHO HAS A

DEEP DISTRUST OF WHAT HE CALLS

CORPORATE MEDIA, WANTED HIS

MESSAGE TO GO OUT ON HIS TERMS.

>> YEAH, BERNIE UNDERSTOOD THAT

CCTV AND POET ACCESS WAS A WAY

FOR HIM TO GO DIRECTLY TO THE

PEOPLE OF THIS COMMUNITY.

>> Reporter: DAVIDIAN, AN

APOLOGETIC SUPPORTER OF SANDERS'

RUN FOR PRESIDENT, IS NOW BUSY

ANSWERING CALLS FROM NATIONAL

AND INTERNATIONAL NEWS

ORGANIZATIONS, WANTING THOSE

TAPES.

WHAT THEY ARE DOING WITH THEM IS

POLAR OPPOSITE OF WHAT SANDERS

WANTED, TURNING THEM INTO BERNIE

BITES.

>> WHAT HE SAID ON 60 MINUTES

WAS NOT CASTRO WAS THE BEST

THING SINCE SLICED BREAD.

WHAT HE SAID WAS, IN CUBA,

PEOPLE HAD MEDICAL CARE AND THEY

WERE -- THEY HAD LITERACY,

ACCESS TO BEING ABLE TO READ AND

WRITE.

>> Reporter: MICHAEL BLOOD IS IN

CHARGE OF TRANSFERRING CLASSIC

SANDERS INTO 21st CENTURY BY

DIGITIZING FOR ALL TO SEE

ONLINE.

>> ONE OF THE BIG THINGS HERE IS

WE SAW GAVEL-TO-GAVEL COVERAGE,

SO WHEN PEOPLE SAKE SMALL CLIPS

OF WHAT HE SAYS OUT OF CONTEXT,

IT CAN BE AGGRAVATING.

>> Reporter: DAVIDIAN SAYS IF

SANDERS REMAINS THE FRONTRUNNER,

SHE EXPECTS MORE MEDIA AND

POLITICAL OPPONENTS WILL BE

PAYING HER A VISIT.

IN BURLINGTON, JOE CARROLL,

CHANNEL 3 NEWS.

>> Darren: NOW TO A STORY THAT

COULD AFFECT YOUR PAYCHECK.

LAWMAKERS VOTED TO OVERRIDE

GOVERNOR SCOTT'S VETO OF THE

MINIMUM WAGE BILL, SETTING UP

THOUSANDS OF VERMONTERS FOR A

PAY RAISE.

THIS IS THE FIRST TIME IN MORE

THAN A DECADE LAWMAKERS REVERSED

A VETO FROM THE GOVERNOR.

CALVIN CUTLER LOOKS AT THIS

HISTORIC VOTE.

>> Calvin: THE VOTE WAS MOSTLY

ALONG PARTY LINES WITH DEMOCRATS

VOTING TO OVERRIDE AND

REPUBLICANS VOTING TO KEEP THE

VETO.

>> IT WAS A COMPROMISE TO GIVE

PEOPLE A WAGE INCREASE AND I

THINK JUST THAT ISSUE ON ITS OWN

WAS ENOUGH TO GET US ACROSS THE

FINISH LINE.

>> Calvin: THAT COMPROMISE WILL

RAISE VERMONT'S MINIMUM WAGE

OVER THE NEXT TWO YEARS FROM 10

IDENTIFY 96 TO 11.75 NEXT YEAR

AND 12.55 BY 2022.

THE VOTE ORIGINALLY PASSED

THROUGH THE HOUSE LACKING SEVEN

VOTES NEEDED FOR THE OVERRIDE,

BUT DEMOCRATS SCRAMBLED TO GET

AT MANY VOTES AS POSSIBLE.

ONE LAWMAKER WHO CHANGED HIS

MIND, CHARLIE KIMBALL.

HE ORIGINALLY DOUBTED THAT IT

WOULD HELP PEOPLE ACROSS THE

BOARD, BUT REVERSED HIS VOTE

AFTER TALKING TO HIS

CONSTITUENTS.

>> THEY WERE STILL THINKING OF

$15 AN HOUR AND WE CAN'T AFFORD

THAT.

WE'RE TALKING ABOUT 11.75 AND

12.55.

THAT HELPED ME MAKE THE DECISION

TO SUPPORT THE BILL.

>> Calvin: REPUBLICANS STRESSED

THAT THERE WILL BE CONSEQUENCES

FROM THIS VOTE, SUCH AS STRESS

ON THE VISITING NURSES

ASSOCIATION.

>> THEY CAN'T AFFORD AN INCREASE

IN THE MINIMUM WAGE.

THEY JUST CANNOT AFFORD IT.

THESE ARE THE VERY PEOPLE THAT

ARE HELPING OUR, YOU KNOW, SICK

AND INFIRMED INDIVIDUALS IN OUR

STATE, SO THAT WAS A HUGE

CONCERN FOR ME.

>> Calvin: THIS IS THE SECOND

TIME THIS SESSION LAWMAKERS HAVE

CHALLENGED A VETO FROM GOVERNOR

SCOTT.

HOUSE LAWMAKERS FAILED TO

OVERRIDE A VETO ON A MANDATORY

PAID FAMILY LEAVE PLAN A FEW

WEEKS AGO BY JUST ONE VOTE AND

THIS IS THE FIRST VETO OVERRIDE

IN OVER A DECADE.

IN 2009, LAWMAKERS OVERRODE

GOVERNOR JIM DOUGLAS'S VETOES OF

THE STATE BUDGET AND THE STATE'S

SAME SEX MARRIAGE BILL.

NOW THAT MINIMUM WAGE IS SET IN

MOTION, DEMOCRATS SAY IT'S A

STEP IN CREATING A VERMONT THAT

WORKS FOR EVERYONE.

>> TODAY WITH A COALITION OF

DEMOCRATS, PROGRESSIVES AND

INDEPENDENTS, WE WERE ABLE TO

GIVE VERMONTERS A WAGE AND GIVE

THEM A FAIR SHOT AND I'M VERY

PROUD OF THAT.

>> Darren: AND CALVIN JOINS ME

NOW FROM THE STATE HOUSE.

GOOD MORNING.

>> Calvin: GOOD MORNING, DARREN.

HOW ARE YOU?

>> Darren: I'M DOING WELL, THANK

YOU.

CALVIN, MINIMUM WAGE AND PAID

FAMILY LEAVE HAVE BEEN BIG

PRIORITIES FOR DEMOCRATIC

LAWMAKERS.

WITH THIS OVERRIDE OF MINIMUM

WAGE, WHAT IS IT THIS ALL MEAN?

>> Calvin: WELL, DARREN, IT

MEANS THAT DEMOCRATS HERE IN THE

STATE HOUSE STILL HAVE A GOOD

AMOUNT OF POWER IN TERMS OF

KEEPING GOVERNOR SCOTT'S VETOES

IN CHECK.

EVEN THOUGH DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKERS

HOLD A SUPER MAJORITY HERE IN

THE HOUSE, SCOTT AND THE GOP HAS

BEEN ABLE TO RELY ON A STRONG

CAUTION OF REPUBLICANS TO

SUSTAIN THEIR VETOES.

NOW, AS YOU SAID, WE SAW JUST A

FEW WEEKS AGO WHEN THE HOUSE

VOTED TO SUSTAIN THE GOVERNOR'S

VETO ON A MANDATORY PAID FAMILY

LEAVE VOTE.

THAT ONE HAD DEMOCRATIC AND

INDEPENDENT LAWMAKERS SPLIT.

IN THE END, THE VETO OVERRIDE

FAILED BY JUST ONE VOTE AND NOW

IT'S REALLY INTERESTING, TOO,

WITH THIS MINIMUM WAGE VOTE,

THIS ONE PASSED, AGAIN BY JUST

ONE VOTE, JUST SHOWING HOW CLOSE

THESE VOTES ARE.

SOME THAT I'VE SPOKEN WITH HERE

AT THE STATE HOW SAY IT'S AN

INDICATION OF JUST HOW DELICATE

THE BALANCE OF POWER IS HERE

UNDER THE GOLDEN DOME.

>> Cat: CALVIN, WHEN THE MINIMUM

WAGE --

>> Darren: CALVIN, WHEN THE

MINIMUM WAGE PASSED THROUGH THE

HOUSE ORIGINALLY, IT LACKED

SEVEN VOTES TO GET THE

TWO-THIRDS NEEDED TO OVERRIDE.

HOW DID DEMOCRATS WIN OVER THE

LAST VOTES?

>> Calvin: WELL, DARREN, LOTS OF

PHONE CALLS, MEETINGS, AND

WORKING AROUND THE CLOCK TO

INFORM LAWMAKERS AND GET THEM TO

CHANGE THEIR VOTE.

THERE WAS ALSO ENORMOUS PRESSURE

ON DEMOCRATS, WE SHOULD SAY AS

WELL, TO OVERRIDE THIS VETO.

AS YOU SAY, THEY MADE THIS AND

PAID FAMILY LEAVE TWO OF THEIR

BIGGEST PRIORITIES FOR THIS

SESSION.

WHEN MINIMUM WAGE PASSED THROUGH

THE HOUSE ORIGINALLY, IT HAD 93

VOTES FOR AND 54 AGAINST AND

THAT MEANS DEMOCRATS HAD TO FLIP

SEVEN VOTES.

SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE MITZI

JOHNSON EVEN PUSHED BACK THE

OVERRIDE BECAUSE THERE WERE A

FEW LAWMAKERS ABSENT LAST WEEK.

ORIGINALLY EIGHT DEMOCRATS VOTED

AGAINST THE VOTE, BUT THEY ENDED

UP FLIPPING THEIR VOTE.

THEY ALL ENDED UP VOTING TO

OVERRIDE THE VETO IN THE END AND

AT LEAST ONE LAWMAKER I SPOKE

WITH SAY THAT THEY CHANGED THEIR

VOTE AFTER SPEAKING WITH THEIR

CONSTITUENTS AND LEARNING THAT

MANY OF THEIR CONSTITUENTS WERE

UNINFORMED ABOUT THE CONTENTS OF

THE BILL ORIGINALLY.

>> Darren: WHAT ABOUT THE

LAWMAKERS WHO OPPOSE THE MINIMUM

WAGE HIKE?

WHAT'S THEIR REACTION TO THE

VOTE?

>> Calvin: WELL, REPUBLICAN

LEADERS SAY THAT THEIR CAUCUS

SHOWED UP AND THEY DID SHARE JOB

IN VOTING TO SUSTAIN THE

GOVERNOR'S VETO.

AGAIN, AS WE KNOW, IT WASN'T

ENOUGH, FAILED BY JUST ONE VOTE,

BUT THEY ALSO SAY THAT THERE'S A

NUMBER OF ISSUES WITH THE BILL

THAT COULD HAVE UNINTENDED

CONSEQUENCES, SUCH AS STRAIN ON

THE VISITING NURSE ASSOCIATION

AND THE HOME HEALTH INDUSTRY.

GOVERNOR SCOTT AND OTHER GOP

MEMBERS SAID THEY'RE CONCERNED

ABOUT THE IMPACT ON WAGES AND

SMALL BUSINESSES, ESPECIALLY IN

THE RURAL PARTS OF THE STATE.

GOVERNOR SCOTT THE OTHER DAY

ISSUED A STATEMENT SAYING TO US

IN PART, QUOTE, THE LEGISLATURE

IS CHOOSING TO OVERRIDE THESE

CONCERNS.

I HOPE FOR THE SAKE OF OUR RURAL

COMMUNITIES THEY ARE CORRECT.

WE SIMPLY CAN'T SUSTAIN MORE JOB

LOSSES OR CLOSE BUSINESSES,

PARTICULARLY OUTSIDE OF THE

GREATER BURLINGTON AREA.

BUT, OF COURSE, PEOPLE ON BOTH

SIDES OF THE ISSUE SAY THAT

WE'LL JUST HAVE TO WAIT UNTIL

2022 TO SEE HOW THIS MINIMUM

WAGE BOOST AND ITS EFFECTS WILL

PLAY OUT.

DARREN.

>> Darren: CALVIN CUTLER AT THE

STATE HOUSE.

THANK YOU SO MUCH.

>> Darren: THERE'S A NEW MISS

NEW HAMPSHIRE USA.

SHE IS ALYSSA ROSE FERNANDES.

THE 25-YEAR-OLD FROM MERRIMACK

IS A REGISTERED DIETICIAN AND

NOW SHE'S GOING FOR THE NATIONAL

TITLE OF MISS USA.

THERE IS A NEW MISS NEW

HAMPSHIRE TEEN USA, TOO, AND

SHE'S 16-YEAR-OLD SAMANTHA LEMAY

FROM DEERFIELD, NEW HAMPSHIRE.

SHE PLANS TO JOIN THE MILITARY

AND BECOME A NEW HAMPSHIRE FISH

AND GAME OFFICER, AND BOTH OF

THEM JOIN ME NOW.

GOOD MORNING.

CONGRATULATIONS.

>> THANK YOU.

>> GOOD MORNING, THANK YOU.

>> Darren: LET'S TALK FIRST

ABOUT WINNING THE CROWN.

ALYSSA, TELL US WHAT THAT MOMENT

WAS LIKE WHEN YOUR NAME WAS

CALLED.

>> OF COURSE.

IT WAS SO REWARDING.

YOU'RE JUST KIND OF STANDING ON

THE SAGE WITH THE OTHER GIRLS

THERE AND YOU'RE THINKING, HOW

AM I ADVANCING, HOW IS THIS

HAPPENING, AND YOU WANT IT SO

BAD AND YOU SURELY ARE WORTHY

BECAUSE WHEN YOU DO WIN THE

CROWN, I THINK YOU ARE WORTHY

WHEN THE JUDGES AGREE WITH THAT,

BUT YOU KIND OF QUESTION THAT

SOMETIMES WHEN YOU'RE STANDING

ON STAGE.

SO TO REFER THE CROWN AND KNOW

THAT -- RECEIVE THE CROWN AND

KNOW THAT THROUGHOUT THE

COMPETITION, I WAS BEING MY FULL

SELF, IT FELT REWARDING TO BE

RECOGNIZED.

>> Darren: SAMANTHA, SAME

QUESTION, WHAT WERE YOU

THINKING?

>> THE FIRST THING I DID WAS I

LOOKED OUT INTO THE CROWD AND I

SAW MY MOM AND MY DAD AND ALL MY

FAMILY CHEERING FOR ME AND IT

WAS SUCH A HAPPY MOMENT AND JUST

SO EXCITING.

>> Darren: SOME PEOPLE, OF

COURSE, LOOK AT PAGEANTS LIKE

THEY'RE BEAUTY CONTESTS AND SOME

HAVE EVEN CRITICIZED THEM,

SAYING THAT THEY OBJECTIFY

WOMEN.

WHAT DO YOU SAY TO THOSE FOLKS?

>> I SAY THEY SHOULD LOOK MORE

INTO IT AND GIVE IT A TRY AND BE

OPEN TO GIVE IT A DIFFERENT

PERSPECTIVE.

FOR ME, I LEFT THAT PAGEANT

FEELING PARTICULARLY EMPOWERED,

ESPECIALLY BY THE WOMEN I

COMPETE WITH.

YOU SPEND SO MUCH TIME TOGETHER

AND THEY MAKE YOU FEEL ALIKE AND

THEY'RE GOING THROUGH SIMILAR

THINGS.

YOU LOOK AT A PRETTY FACE ONLY

SO LONG.

IT'S ABOUT WHAT WE DO IN LIFE

AND HOW WE TREAT PEOPLE.

>> I KNOW WHEN I DID THE STATE

PAGEANT, YOU HAVE TO DO AN

ON-STAGE QUESTION IF YOU MAYBE

TO IT TOP FIVE AND YOU HAVE YOUR

INTERVIEW.

SO I'M A SHY PERSON, SO GETTING

UP ON STAGE AND COMPETING REALLY

PUSHES ME OUT OF MY COMFORT

ZONE, SO I THINK JUST THE

OPPORTUNITIES THAT IT GIVES

WOMEN IS AMAZING BECAUSE IT

HELPS YOU FOR THE REST OF YOUR

LIFE.

>> Darren: ALYSSA, YOU'RE A

REGISTERED DIETICIAN AND YOU

HAVE NOTED THAT MALNUTRITION AND

MAKING SURE THAT PEOPLE ARE

EATING HEALTHY AND TAKING CARE

OF THEMSELVES IS REALLY

IMPORTANT TO YOU.

WHY DID YOU GET INTO THIS FIELD?

>> SO I CHOSE THIS FIELD

ORIGINALLY WHEN I WAS PLANNING

TO PURSUE MY BACHELOR'S DEGREE

IN HIGH SCHOOL.

I CHOSE NUTRITION BECAUSE I WAS

A DANCER, SO I WAS VERY

INTERESTED IN LEARNING MORE

ABOUT HOW FOOD FUELS THE BODY,

AND THEN AS FAR AS MALNUTRITION

GOES, I THINK IT'S JUST SO

COMMON AMONG EVERYONE AND WITH

MY PLATFORM OF NUTRITION

EDUCATION, I THINK IT ADDRESSES

ALL POPULATIONS AND PEOPLE ALL

OVER THE NATION BECAUSE, AFTER

ALL, EVERYBODY EATS.

AND SO MANY TIMES, BELIEVE IT OR

NOT, WE'RE NOT DOING IT THE

RIGHT WAY, WE'RE LOOKING FOR A

NEW DIET, WE'RE ELIMINATING FOOD

AND FOOD GROUPS.

AS A REGISTERED DIETICIAN AND

LICENSED PROFESSIONAL, I FEEL

EQUIPPED TO DO SO AND HAVE THE

OPPORTUNITY TO SHARE ALL I

LEARNED.

>> Darren: LET'S TALK ABOUT YOUR

GOALS.

YOU WANT TO GO INTO THE MILITARY

AND YOU WANT TO BECOME A FISH

AND GAME OFFICER.

>> I DO AFTERWARDS.

>> Darren: HOW DID THAT COME

ABOUT?

WHAT'S INSPIRING YOU?

>> I HAVE A LOT OF FAMILY THAT

HAS BEEN IN THE MILITARY.

BOTH OF MY PARENTS WERE IN THE

NAVY.

MY DAD WAS IN THE NAVY FOR 20

YEARS, SO GROWING UP IN THE

MILITARY ENVIRONMENT, IT REALLY

MOTIVATED ME TO DO THE SAME, AND

I -- I DON'T KNOW.

THE FISH AND GAME AFTER IS ALSO

A PART OF ME.

I LOVE THE OUTDOORS AND I LOVE

LAW ENFORCEMENT, SO I'M THINKING

ABOUT STUDYING CRIMINAL JUSTICE

IN COLLEGE.

>> Darren: WHAT WAS THE MOST

CHALLENGING PART IN TERT THE

COMPETITION ITSELF -- EITHER THE

COMPETITION ITSELF OR GETTING

READY FOR IT?

>> I THINK FOR ME, LEADING UP TO

THE COMPETITION, I THINK, IS

KEEPING IN YOUR MIND TO STAY

FOCUSED ON YOURSELF AND NOT

WORRY ABOUT A COMPETITION OR

WORRY ABOUT THE OTHER PEOPLE WHO

ARE GOING OR WHO'S IN THE

AUDIENCE TO WATCH.

YOU HAVE TO TRY AND FORGET ALL

OF THAT AND AT TIMES, IT CAN

FEEL LIKE A CHALLENGE IN YOUR

90s TO JUST FOCUS ON YOU -- IN

YOUR MIND TO JUST FOCUS ON YOU

AND REALLY PAGEANTS, THE PURPOSE

IS TO BRING OUT THE BEST OF

YOURSELF.

YOU'RE NOT COMPETING WITH THE

PERSON NEXT TO YOU.

THIS IS A SELF-IMPROVEMENT

JOURNEY.

>> Darren: WHAT ABOUT FOR YOU?

>> I THINK I SPENT LESS TIME

WORRYING ABOUT MY PHYSICAL

APPEARANCE AND MORE TIME WORKING

ON GOING OVER INTERVIEW

QUESTIONS, WORKING ON MY

ON-STAGE QUESTION SO I WAS

COMFORTABLE AND CONFIDENT ON

STAGE.

>> Darren: SO THIS IS A

POLITICAL SEASON.

SOUTH CAROLINA JUST HAPPENED.

IT'S PRETTY DIVISIVE ACROSS THE

COUNTRY RIGHT NOW.

WHAT DO YOU MAKE OF THE STATE OF

POLITICS IN THE UNITED STATES?

>> I THINK THAT AROUND THIS

TIME, IT'S ALWAYS A CONFLICTING

TIME WHERE PEOPLE FEEL

CONFLICTED.

PERSONALLY, INTERPERSONALLY,

POLITICS CAN PUT STRAINS ON

RELATIONSHIPS BETWEEN PEOPLE AND

RELATIONSHIPS THAT THEY HAVE IN

THEIR LIVES, SO I THINK AMIDST

ALL OF THAT, I THINK IT'S

IMPORTANT FOR US TO REMEMBER

WHAT THE GOAL OF THE ELECTION

IS.

WE'RE TRYING TO CHOOSE A PERSON

TO REPRESENT OUR NATION.

WE'RE NOT LOOKING FOR SOMEONE

THAT'S YOUR PERSONAL FAVORITE,

BUT ALSO SOMEONE WHO'S A

NATIONAL FAVORITE AND SOMEONE

WHO'S HERE TO MAKE EVERYONE IN

THIS COUNTRY FEEL THE MOST

COMFORTABLE.

SO TRY TO FIND SIMILARITIES

RATHER THAN DIFFERENCES.

>> Darren: WHAT DO YOU THINK?

>> I THINK RIGHT NOW THAT OUR

COUNTRY IS SO DIVIDED, THAT WE

NEED TO SPEND MORE TIME WORKING

TOGETHER TO WORK TOWARDS OUR

GOALS AND LESS TIME FIGHTING AND

TRYING TO PICK THE BEST

CANDIDATE BECAUSE WE NEED

SOMEONE THAT WILL UNITE

EVERYONE.

>> Darren: OKAY.

SO YOU DON'T HAVE A LOT OF

DETAILS ABOUT WHEN THE PAGEANT

IS, RIGHT?

YOU DON'T KNOW YET.

>> NO.

I THINK WE'LL BE TOLD MAYBE SIX

WEEKS IN ADVANCE.

WE'LL BE GIVEN SOMEWHAT OF A

NOTICE, BUT WE DO KNOW THAT LAST

YEAR, THE PAGEANT WAS AROUND

MAY, SO PERHAPS SOMETIME AROUND

THEN OR BEFORE OR AFTER, BUT

WE'RE ALWAYS READY.

PREPARATIONS STILL CONTINUE.

>> Darren: WELL, HOW DO YOU

PREPARE?

WHAT DO YOU DO FROM HERE?

NOW THAT YOU'VE WON THE STATE

TITLES, WHAT DO YOU DO TO GET

READY FOR NATIONAL?

>> OF COURSE.

>> RIGHT NOW, MAKING SURE THAT

YOU'RE PHYSICALLY ACTIVE AND

WORKING ON YOUR BODY, YOUR

NUTRITION, WHICH IS ALYSSA'S

EXPERTISE, SO JUST MAKING SURE

THAT YOU'RE PREPARED BECAUSE ANY

DAY NOW, THE PAGEANT COULD COME.

>> Darren: HOW ABOUT YOURSELF?

WHAT ARE YOU DOING TO GET READY?

>> IT'S A SIMILAR STORY FOR ME.

WE ACTUALLY HAVE SPONSORS

THROUGH A COMPANY, OUR BUSINESS

P.R. COACHES, AND THEY HELP US

WITH INTERVIEW, HELP US WITH

FITNESS AND ALSO I MENTIONED

BEFORE THE SELF-IMPROVEMENT

JOURNEY, TO JUST CONTINUE LIVING

YOUR LIFE THE WAY YOU WOULD IF

YOU DIDN'T HAVE A CROWN ON YOUR

LIFE AND TRYING TO CHALLENGE

YOURSELF TO BE THE BEST VERSION

OF YOURSELF AND WHEN YOU ARE

SHOW UP ON STAGE, YOU'RE JUST

READY.

>> Darren: AGAIN,

