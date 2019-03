YCQM March 10, 2019

>> FROM WCAX, THIS IS "YOU CAN QUOTE ME."

>> DARREN: THANK YOU FOR JOINING US.

I'M DARREN PERRON.

RIGHT NOW, OLYMPIC MEDALIST CHRIS MAZDZER, HE TALKS "DANCING WITH THE STARS" AND ABOUT THE NEXT WINTER GAMES.

PLUS M'S ROTC PROGRAM AMONG THE BEST IN THE NATION.

AND VERMONT'S ADJUTANT GENERAL STEVEN CRAY STEPS DOWN AND THAT'S WHERE WE BEGIN.

MAJOR GENERAL CRAY HAS LED THE GUARD SINCE 2013.

HE DID NOT STICH ANOTHER TERM THIS YEAR.

HE SERVED IN THE VERMONT NATIONAL GUARD FOR THE LAST 35 YEARS RISING THROUGH THE RANKS.

SO WHY IS HE CALLING IT A CAREER?

THE GENERAL JOINS ME NOW TO TALK ABOUT IT.

GOOD MORNING TO YOU.

>> GOOD MORNING, DARREN.

>> DARREN: SO YOU DECIDED NOT TO SEEK RE-ELECTION.

WHY?

>> WELL, IT'S TIME FOR ME TO GO BACK TO MY CIVILIAN JOB, FOR ONE.

AND SIX YEARS IS I THINK ABOUT RIGHT.

TALKING TO MY COUNTERPARTS WHO DO THIS JOB AS WELL AROUND THE COUNTRY, SIX TO EIGHT YEARS IS ABOUT RIGHT FOR A LEADER OF THE NATIONAL GUARD.

AND THE TIMING IS SUCH THAT I NEED TO GO BACK AND FINISH OUT MY CIVILIAN AIRLINE CAREER.

>> YOUR REPLACEMENT, COLONEL GREG KNIGHT, A 35-YEAR VETERAN WITH THE VERMONT NATIONAL GUARD, THE MAJORITY OF VERMONT LAWMAKERS SELECTED HIM OUT OF FOUR OTHER CANDIDATES.

FOR YOUR JOB.

HE WON.

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR HIM AS HE ENTERS THIS NEW ROLE?

>> I TOLD GREG AFTERWARDS, I SAID, YOU KNOW, YOU'RE GOING TO CONTINUE TO BE YOURSELF, YOU KNOW, THAT'S HOW YOU GOT TO WHERE YOU ARE.

HE SERVED IN THE AIR GUARD, HE'S HELD A VARIETY OF COMMAND POSITIONS.

HE KNOWS RECRUITING AND RETENTION REALLY WELL, AND THAT IT'S A CHALLENGE FOR THE VERMONT NATIONAL GUARD.

I THINK HIS LEADERSHIP THERE WILL MAKE A DIFFERENCE, BUT HE JUST NEEDS TO STAY TRUE TO HIMSELF.

RELY ON THE MEN AND WOMEN THAT ARE IN TODAY'S NATIONAL GUARD, BECAUSE THEY ARE YOUR MOST PRECIOUS TREASURE AND THEY WILL CONTINUE TO DO AN OUTSTANDING JOB AS THEY HAVE IN THE PAST AND WILL CONTINUE TO DO IT IN THE FUTURE.

>> DARREN: VERMONT IS THE ONLY STATE WHERE THE LEGISLATURE, LAWMAKERS, VOTE ON WHO WILL BE THE ADJUTANT GENERAL OF THE STATE.

WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THAT PROCESS?

IS IT ANTIQUATED, TIME TO CHANGE IT?

>> IT IS TIME TO CHANGE IT.

FOR THE LAST FIVE YEARS I'VE ADVOCATED FOR A CHANGE IN THE PROCESS.

WE'VE ADVOCATED STRONGLY AND HAD BEEN ADOPTED IN BOTH THE HOUSE AND SENATE, JUST NEVER CAME TO FRUITION.

EVEN QUALIFICATIONS TO BE THE ADJUTANT GENERAL, YOU KNOW, HAVING BEEN A MEMBER OF THE MILITARY, HAVING SERVED IN THE ARMY OR AIR GUARD.

ATTAINED A CERTAIN RANK.

BE ABLE TO ATTAIN AND TO BE A FEDERALLY RECOGNIZED GENERAL OFFICER IS INCREDIBLY IMPORTANT, ESPECIALLY TODAY.

YOU SIT AROUND THE TABLE WITH OTHER ADJUTANT GENERALS IN WASHINGTON D.C., YOU NEED TO HOLD THAT RANK TO BE ABLE TO ADVOCATE EFFECTIVELY FOR VERMONT.

THE FACT IS THAT MILITARY AND POLITICS ARE SEPARATE FOR A REASON.

AND TO HAVE A MEMBER OF THE MILITARY DOWN AT MONTPELIER, WHEN I DID IT IN 2013 IT WAS AWKWARD AT BEST.

AND TO CAMPAIGN TO DO THAT IS JUST, THAT'S NOT HOW WE DO BUSINESS, OUR WHOLE CAREER WE BUILD A RESUME ON QUALIFICATIONS, YOU PRESENT THAT TO A SELECTION BOARD, THEY SELECT, AND YOU MOVE ON.

IT DOES NEED TO CHANGE, AND I THINK THERE'S, I GOT THE SENSE THIS YEAR THAT THERE WAS, YOU KNOW, A DESIRE TO DO SO.

SO I HOPE THEY DO IN THE FUTURE.

>> DARREN: SO YOU THINK THEN THAT THE GOVERNOR SHOULD PICK WHO THE ADJUTANT GENERAL IS IN THE STATE?

>> THAT'S HOW EVERY OTHER STATE AND DISTRICT IN THE TERRITORIES DO IT.

AND I THINK THAT'S PROBABLY THE MOST EFFECTIVE, AND THE FACT THAT FOR THE LAST SIX YEARS I'VE WORKED FOR THE GOVERNOR, YOU KNOW.

I WAS ELECTED BY THE LEGISLATURE AND WE'VE WORKED HAND AND HAND WITH THE LEGISLATURE, BUT THE VERY NEXT DAY OR THE NEXT MINUTE EVEN YOU WORK FOR THE GOVERNOR.

AND I THINK THERE'S A WAY TO DO IT AND STILL HAVE THE LEGISLATURE INVOLVED IN A SELECTION CRITERIA AND A PANEL.

I THINK THAT IS EFFECTIVE.

IT'S IMPORTANT THAT THE ADJUTANT GENERAL KNOWS THE LEGISLATURE, BECAUSE WE WORK ON A LOT OF DIFFERENT ISSUES.

AND SO THERE NEEDS TO BE A DIALOGUE, AND A PARTNERSHIP THERE.

BUT IN THE END, YOU KNOW, I THINK MAYBE A SELECTION CRITERIA, WHATEVER, TO PICK THE BEST PERSON TO DO THE JOB, AND THEN MOVE OUT.

AND NOT HAVE TO DO A CAMPAIGN, SO TO SPEAK.

>> DARREN: COLONEL KNIGHT TAKES OVER AT A CHALLENGING TIME, AS YOU KNOW, FOR THE VERMONT NATIONAL GUARD AMID ALLEGATIONS RECENTLY OF MISCONDUCT, SOME ALLEGATIONS OF SEXISM WITHIN THE GUARD AS WELL.

WHAT DO YOU HAVE TO SAY ABOUT THAT?

AND IS THAT PART OF THE REASON WHY YOU'RE STEPPING DOWN?

>> NOT PART OF THE REASON THAT I'M STEPPING DOWN.

AND I'VE SAID THAT I NOT ONLY DISAGREE WITH IT, IT'S JUST NOT TRUE.

I KNOW THE VERMONT NATIONAL GUARD, I GREW UP HERE, I'VE BEEN IN THIS UNIT FOR 35 YEARS.

AND I KNOW THE MEN AND WOMEN OF THIS UNIT.

AND I'M A PERSON THAT LOOKS FORWARD, NOT BACKWARD, I'M INFORMED BY HISTORY BUT I LOOK FORWARD AND I'VE CONTINUOUSLY SAID THAT THIS ORGANIZATION IS GOING TO CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD.

THAT BEING SAID, I'VE NEVER SAID THAT, NOR ANY OF US HAVE EVER SAID THAT WE'RE A PERFECT ORGANIZATION.

ANY ORGANIZATION IS NOT PERFECT, AND WE HAVE HAD SOME FOLKS WHO HAVE NOT LIVED UP TO CORE VALUES TO INCLUDE THE PERSON THAT ILLEGALLY GAVE ALL THIS PRIVATE INFORMATION TO A BLOGGER, AND IT'S UNFORTUNATE BUT IT DID HAPPEN, AND THIS PERSON TO BE INCLUDED DIDN'T LIVE UP TO CORE VALUES AND STEPPED OUT OF LINE AND IS NOW UNFORTUNATELY BLAMING EVERYBODY ELSE FOR HIS SHORT COMINGS.

BUT WE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD BECAUSE I KNOW THE MEN AND WOMEN OF THE NATIONAL GUARD AND I KNOW THAT THEY CONTINUE TO DO THE RIGHT THING.

AND NAY WILL DO THE RIGHT THING.

AND IF ONE DOES STEP OUT OF LINE, IT WILL BE TAKEN CARE OF AND IT WILL BE HANDLED PROPERLY.

BUT THE GUARD WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD.

>> DARREN: WHO WERE YOU ALLUDING TO THERE IS JEFF RECTOR, I ACTUALLY TALKED TO HIM, HE'S THE ALLEGED WHISTLE BLOWER THAT PROMPTED THIS MEDIA SCRUTINY, IF YOU WILL.

HE SAYS HE RAISED CONCERNS ABOUT SOME SENIOR GUARD LEADERS, THOSE INCLUDED ALLEGED SEXUAL MISCONDUCT BY A CHAPLAIN AND A COLONEL WHO FLEW A FIGHTER JET TO A ROMANTIC RENDEZVOUS, AND HE TOLD ME THAT THE GUARD RETALIATED AND THAT'S WHY HE WAS FORCED OUT.

DID THAT NOT HAPPEN?

>> IT'S NOT TRUE, AND IT WAS PROVEN THAT HE WASN'T PROTECTED BY THE WHISTLE BLOWER AND HE DID, YOU KNOW, WHATEVER INFORMATION WAS BROUGHT FORWARD ON THOSE CASES AND OTHER CASES, THE FACT IS THAT THEY WERE LOOKED INTO, THEY WERE HANDLED APPROPRIATELY BY THE REGULATIONS AND POLICIES.

THEY WERE GIVEN AN OPPORTUNITY TO APPEAL THEM AND ULTIMATELY THOSE MEMBERS ARE NOT WITH THE ORGANIZATION ANY MORE.

AND TO INCLUDE HIMSELF.

BUT THEY REALIZE THAT THERE'S PRIVACY INFORMATION HERE AND THE GUARD IS NOT GOING TO DIVULGE THAT, THAT'S WHAT WE'RE BOUND TO AND WE'LL CONTINUE TO DO THAT IN THE FUTURE.

UNFORTUNATELY, DOESN'T LIVE UP TO THE SAME STANDARD.

>> DARREN: COLONEL KNIGHT ALSO TAKES OVER AT A TIME WHEN SOME OF OUR MEN AND WOMEN ARE DEPLOYED TO THE MIDDLE EAST AND SOUTHWEST ASIA.

ABOUT 60 VERMONT NATIONAL GUARD MEMBERS ARE THERE, PROVIDING AIR AMBULANCE SERVICE AND EVACUATIONS ON THE BATTLEFIELD.

WHAT'S THE LATEST ON THIS MISSION, IS EVERYONE OKAY?

>> EVERYONE IS DOING FINE.

I SPOKE TO THE COMMANDER ABOUT THREE WEEKS AGO, I GUESS.

REGULARLY THEY ARE IN COMMUNICATION WITH US, THEY'RE DOING WELL.

THEY'RE EXTREMELY BUSY, EVEN WITH ALL THE REPORTS OF THE DRAWDOWN AND THAT PART OF THE WORLD, THEIR MISSION IS CRITICAL, AS YOU KNOW, AND THEY'RE LITERALLY SAVING LIVES EVERY DAY ON THE BATTLEFIELD BECAUSE THAT'S THE PROFESSIONAL WAY THEY GO ABOUT DOING THEIR JOB, AND THEY'RE GOING TO BE HOME, LOOKS LIKE SOMETIME IN THE MAY-JUNE TIME FRAME.

SO WE'RE GETTING CLOSE, FAMILIES ARE GETTING EXCITED.

BUT THEY'RE DOING WELL.

THEY'RE GOING TO BE HAPPY TO RETURN TO VERMONT, BUT THEY ARE INCREDIBLY PROUD OF THE MISSION THAT THEY'RE DOING ON BEHALF OF THE UNITED STATES.

>> DARREN: THIS, AND CORRECT ME IF I'M WRONG, IS NOT THE LARGE SCALE CALLUP THAT WE WERE EXPECTING.

>> RIGHT.

>> DARREN: BUT IS THAT GOING TO HAPPEN NOW?

SEEMS THAT MAY BE SHIFTING.

>> I THINK WE'VE WALKED A LITTLE BIT BACK FROM THE FACT, AND THAT'S, YES, YOU'RE RIGHT.

A YEAR AGO I WOULD HAVE SAID YES.

I THINK THE BRIGADE IS GETTING READY TO DO A SIMILAR DEPLOYMENT TO 2010.

>> DARREN: YOU WERE TALKING THOUSANDS?

>> RIGHT.

NOW WE'VE WALKED BACK, IN THE DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE, HOW WITH THE PRESIDENT'S ANNOUNCEMENT OF WHAT'S GOING ON IN THAT AREA AND HOW THE TROOP DRAWDOWNS ARE HAPPENING AND THE TYPES OF UNITS THAT THEY'RE SENDING THERE ARE DIFFERENT THAN WHAT VERMONT HAS.

SO OUR BRIGADE IS GOING TO GO THROUGH ITS LARGEST, YOU KNOW, SORT OF MOST READINESS, PREPAREDNESS EXERCISE IN MAY, HUGE EXERCISE.

ALL DOWN IN LOUISIANA.

AFTER THAT THEY'LL BE ONE OF VERY FEW OTHER BRIGADES THAT THE UNITED STATES HAS TO CALL UP IF, YOU KNOW, SOMETHING HAPPENS AROUND THE WORLD, KOREA, CHINA, YOU KNOW, SOMETHING LIKE THAT.

SO WE'RE TRYING TO SET EXPECTATIONS THAT SOLDIERS, FAMILIES AND EMPLOYERS, BECAUSE IT'S DIFFICULT TO NOT REALLY KNOW WHAT'S GOING TO HAPPEN.

BUT I THINK FOR AT LEAST FOR THE NEXT YEAR WE WON'T HAVE THE BRINGINGED A DEPLOYING IN ANY LARGE NUMBERS.

>> DARREN: ANOTHER CONTROVERSIAL TOPIC THAT REALLY BEGAN BEFORE YOU BECAME THE LEADER OF THE F35 FIGHTER JET, CAN YOU GIVE US AN UPDATE ON THAT?

STILL SET TO ARRIVE HERE IN VERMONT?

>> ABSOLUTELY.

I'VE BEEN INVOLVED AND IT IS A REALLY PROUD THING FOR ME TO SAY THAT I'VE BEEN INVOLVED WITH THIS EQUIPMENT CHANGE, AIRCRAFT CHANGE FOR THE VERMONT AIR NATIONAL GUARD FOR A LONG TIME, AND THE FACT THAT THE DECISION WAS MADE WHEN I WAS THE ADJUTANT GENERAL, UNFORTUNATELY, I'M NOT GOING TO SEE IT WHEN THEY LAND HERE IN SEPTEMBER, I WON'T BE THE ADJUTANT GENERAL, BUT I'M EXTREMELY PROUD TO HAVE PLAYED A SMALL ROLE IN MAKING SURE THAT THE EQUIPMENT, THE UPGRADED EQUIPMENT, THE TRAINING, THE FACILITIES, ALL OF THAT IS IN JUST A TREMENDOUS INVESTMENT.

AND CONFIDENCE INVESTMENT AS WELL IN THE VERMONT AIR NATIONAL GUARD AND THE MEN AND WOMAN THAT WORK THERE AND ARE CAPABLE OF THAT.

MY DAUGHTER AND SON ARE MEMBERS OF THE VERMONT AIR GUARD, AND I'M EXTREMELY PROUD THAT THEY'RE GOING TO SEE, THEY'RE GOING TO HAVE THAT AND BE ABLE TO BE THERE FOR THAT INVESTMENT AND HAVE INCREDIBLE CAREERS LIKE I HAVE, WATCHING THAT COME TO FRUITION.

>> DARREN: IN 2010 VERMONT SAW THE LARGEST CALLUP SINCE WORLD WAR II AND 1500 OF OUR TROOPS WERE DEPLOYED TO AFGHANISTAN.

185 WERE WOUNDED IN THE WAR ZONE, MORE THAN 450 SUFFERED PTSD.

HOW IS HELP GOING FOR THOSE VETS NOW?

>> I THINK IT'S SLOW STEADY PROGRESS.

AND IT'S BECAUSE WE'VE TAKEN THIS TEAM WORK APPROACH, A COLLABORATIVE APPROACH TO NETWORK WITH ALL THE HUMAN SERVICES THAT ARE OUT THERE ACROSS THE STATE OF VERMONT.

THE FACT THAT THE DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE HAS RECOGNIZED THAT WE NEED MENTAL HEALTH COUNSELORS AND SPECIALISTS IN OUR RANKS, WE'VE BEEN ABLE TO DO THAT BOTH AIR GUARD AND ARMY GUARD.

SO THE CARE IS THERE.

THE V.A. HAS STEPPED UP ITS EFFORTS IN PROVIDING THAT KIND OF CARE.

SO WE'RE MAKING PROGRESS.

THERE'S A LOT TO BE DONE.

I THINK THERE'S STILL A LOT TO BE LEARNED, EXACTLY HOW MEN AND WOMEN MANIFEST THESE THINGS AND THE FACT THAT WE'RE CONTINUOUSLY TRYING TO REDUCE THE STIGMATISM AND TO SAY, YOU KNOW, THAT I NEED SOME HELP, AND IT'S OKAY.

BUT WE'LL GET THERE AS A SOCIETY.

BUT I DON'T KNOW THAT WE'RE THERE YET, BUT WE'RE GETTING THERE.

>> DARREN: WE'RE SEEING A NEW BATTLE BACK HERE AT HOME NOW, AND I'M TALKING ABOUT BURN PITS, A LOT OF MILITARY MEMBERS ARE SAYING THAT THESE OPEN AIR BURN PITS MADE THEM SICK IN THE WAR ZONE.

SOME HAVE DIED, INCLUDING VERMONTERS WHO SAID THAT THESE BURN PITS MADE THEM SICK, INCLUDING YOUR FORMER ASSISTANT AN TAN GENERAL, MICHAEL HESTON.

IS THIS THE NEW AGENT ORANGE?

WHAT DO YOU THIS I WILL COME OF ALL THIS?

>> IT COULD BE.

YOU'RE RIGHT.

I LOST A DEAR FRIEND IN NOVEMBER, AND, YOU KNOW, HIS WIFE JUNE JUST A GREAT ADVOCATE ON BEHALF OF MIKE TO CONTINUOUSLY ADVOCATE FOR EDUCATION.

THE GOOD NEWS IS THAT WE'RE HAVING THIS CONVERSATION.

IT HAS NOW RISEN TO THE LEVEL LIKE YOU'VE TALKED ABOUT THAT WE NEED MORE EDUCATION, WE NEED TO LEARN MORE ABOUT --

THE REGISTRY IS GOOD.

BUT THE FACT IS THAT WE'RE TALKING TO OUR TROOPS LIKE THE AVIATION FOLKS THAT ARE DEPLOYED, MAKING SURE THEY'RE NOT AT A PLACE WHERE THERE'S BURN PITS, AND IF THEY ARE THAT THEY MOVE TO A LOCATION WHERE THEY'RE NOT GOING TO BE AFFECTED.

THE REGISTRY IS HELPING, BUT WE HAVE TO KEEP TALKING ABOUT IT.

AND I THINK WE DO THAT, WE TALK WITH OUR LENGTHED --

ELECTED REPRESENTATIVES.

OUR CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION, ALL THREE OF THEM ARE FULLY AWARE OF THIS ISSUE AND HAVE PLEDGED TO CONTINUE TO SUPPORT EFFORTS TO MAKE SURE THAT WE CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE FOR THIS.

BECAUSE IT'S GETTING TO THE POINT WHERE THERE'S SO MANY PEOPLE THAT COULD BE AFFECTED BY THIS THAT WE HAVE TO DO SOMETHING.

>> DARREN: YOU'VE DONE A LOT WITH THE GUARD IN YOUR 35 YEARS.

WHAT'S YOUR PROUDEST MOMENT?

>> WELL, I WOULD SAY ENLISTING BOTH MY SON AND MY DAUGHTER INTO THE AIR NATIONAL GUARD, YOU KNOW, PROBABLY THE MOST PROUD I WOULD SAY.

THE FACT THAT THEY ARE GOING TO GET AN OPPORTUNITY TO GROW UP IN A GUARD FAMILY THAT I DID, AND I LITERALLY GREW UP IN IT.

I RODE MY BIKE FROM U.V.M. AND WANTED TO FLY AIRPLANES, AND 35 YEARS LATER I'M RETIRING AS THE ADJUTANT GENERAL.

IT'S BEEN GREAT AND IT'S AFFORDED ME SO MANY OPPORTUNITIES, SO MANY GREAT FRIENDS, MEMORIES.

DID A LOT, CERTAINLY DIDN'T DO ANY OF IT ON MY OWN, YOU KNOW, I'VE GOT A GUARD FAMILY AND IT'S HARD TO EXPLAIN UNLESS YOU'RE IN IT, BUT IT'S JUST A TIGHT NETWORK OF REALLY GOOD FRIENDS AND PROFESSIONALS THAT ARE ALL TRYING TO DO THE SAME THING.

THEY'RE THE LESS THAN 1% IN TODAY'S SOCIETY THAT HAVE RAISED THEIR HAND AND SAID, YOU KNOW, I'M WILLING TO SERVE AND I'LL DO EVERYTHING INCLUDE GIVE MY LIFE FOR THIS COUNTRY IN THE SERVICE OF IT.

AND THAT'S REALLY SPECIAL, AND PEOPLE FORGET THAT.

SO THAT THE FACT THAT BOTH OF MY TWO CHILDREN SAID YES, I WANT TO DO THAT, IS REALLY SPECIAL.

AND THEN THERE ARE TONS OF OTHER STUFF THAT WE'VE DONE, BUT I HOLD MY HEAD UP HIGH, I REALLY DO, WITH EVERYTHING, AND JUST LOOK BACK AND SAY, YOU KNOW, I OWE A LOT OF THANK YOUS TO A LOT OF DIFFERENT PEOPLE WHO GOT ME HERE, AND I'LL LOOK BACK AT A 35-YEAR CAREER WITH GREAT MEMORIES.

>> DARREN: GENERAL CRAY, THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE.

YOU'RE GOING BACK TO BECOMING A PILOT FOR AMERICAN AIRLINES.

>> I AM.

MY EMPLOYER HAS BEEN GREAT, THEY'VE GIVEN ME THE LEAVE OF ABSENCE TO DO THIS JOB.

THEY UNDERSTOOD HOW IMPORTANT IT WAS TO DO THAT TO ALLOW PEOPLE TO SERVE IN THAT CAPACITY, AND YOU KNOW, I'M STARTING TO GET REINTEGRATED NOW, I HAVE TO GET REQUALIFIED AND THEN I'LL BE BACK FLYING THE LINE.

BUT I'LL ALWAYS HAVE A SPECIAL PLACE IN MY HEART FOR THE GUARD AND CERTAINLY WITH MY TWO KIDS IN THERE, I'LL CERTAINLY HAVE AN OPPORTUNITY, AND I'LL BE THERE IN SEPTEMBER TO WATCH THE F35'S LAND.

>> DARREN: GENERAL CRAY, THANK YOU FOR JOINING US.

>> THANK YOU.

>> DARREN: STILL ATOP, TOP HONORS FOR U.V.M.'S ROTC PROGRAM.

AND NEXT AN OLYMPIC MEDALIST TALKS ABOUT HIS REHABILITATION AFTER SURGERY AND HIS TIME ON "DANCING WITH THE STARS."

DON'T GO AWAY.

>> DARREN: IT'S BEEN AN INTERESTING YEAR FOR SARANAC LAKE'S CHRIS MAZDZER.

IT STARTED WITH AN OLYMPIC SILVER MEDAL IN THE INDIVIDUAL MEN'S LUGE.

LAST FEBRUARY, THE FIRST AMERICAN MAN TO EVER MEDAL IN THAT EVENT.

A COUPLE WEEKS AGO MAZDZER MARKED THE ONE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF THAT ACCOMPLISHMENT.

AND HE GOT SURGERY ON HIS SHOULDER.

SCOTT FLEISCHMAN WAS ALLOWED ACCESS INTO THE REHAB ROOM OF OF THE OLYMPIC TRAINING CENTER IN LAKE PLACID TO FOLLOW MAZDZER AS HE BEGINS THE ROAD TO RECOVERY.

HE SPOKE TO SCOTT ABOUT EVERYTHING, FROM HIS STINT ON "DANCING WITH THE STARS" TO LOOKING AHEAD TO NEXT SEASON AND BEIJING IN 2022.

>> A GREAT QUOTE AROUND THE OLYMPIC TRAINING CENTER IS DON'T LET YOUR DREAMS BE SMALLER THAN YOUR MEMORIES.

SO BASICALLY DON'T LOOK IN THE MAST AND THINK EVERYTHING IS AMAZING, JUST KEEP PUSHING.

THAT'S SOMETHING THAT I ALWAYS DO, WHERE, YEAH I GOT AN OLYMPIC SILVER MEDAL, LET GO INTO NEXT SEASON, LET'S DOUBLE DOWN, LET'S TRY TWO DIFFERENT DISCIPLINES, SO I DID SINGLES AND DOUBLES.

HAD SHOULDER SURGERY BECAUSE I DON'T HAVE A --

THE FUTURE IS LOOKING BETTER.

>> IT'S A MARATHON, NOT A SPRINT.

>> EXACTLY.

>> WHICH IS KIND OF IRONIC.

>> IT IS A SPRINT, WE DO SPRINTS.

BUT YOU HAVE TO PLAN, GET TO THE END OF THE MARATHON AND THEN SPRINT TO THE FINISH.

>> DO YOU HAVE TO GET YOURSELF OUT OF THAT MINDSET THAT YOU CAN'T DO IT ALL AT ONCE?

>> I THINK REHAB IS DIFFERENT WHERE I'M NOT TRYING TO GET A SWEAT ON, I'M NOT TRYING TO LIKE BUILD MUSCLE, I'M NOT GOING TO DO A WORK OUT.

IT'S THIS LONG-TERM THING WHERE I WAKE UP AND I HAVE CERTAIN MOVEMENTS THAT I DO.

I COME HERE, THEY HELP ME MOVE AROUND.

I'M GOING TO GO WORK OUT IN A VERY SMALL WAY, LIKE LEGS, MY RIGHT ARM, AND THEN I CONTINUE ON THE REHAB PROCESS.

SO IT'S BEING CONSISTENT AND IT'S NOT DOING IT JUST ONCE A DAY, IT'S MULTIPLE TIMES DURING THE DAY.

>> HOW MUCH MORE OF IT IS GOING TO BE A MENTAL RECOVERY FOR YOU?

THE FIRST TIME YOU GRABBED THE HANDLES IN COMPETITION KNOWING, YOU KNOW, EVERYTHING HAS BEEN PUT BACK TOGETHER AGAIN?

>> I'M REALLY EXCITED TO GET BACK TO COMPETITION, BECAUSE THIS PAST SEASON I WAS NOT AT 100%.

I COULD FEEL MY SHOULDER KIND OF SLIPPING IN AND OUT OF ITS SOCKET.

SO IF I CAN GRAB THE HANDLES AND ACTUALLY FEEL SOLID, THAT'S GOING TO BE AWESOME.

I CANNOT WAIT FOR THAT.

BUT IT'S GOING TO BE A REALLY LONG ROAD TO GET THERE.

>> HOW DIFFICULT WAS DOING DANCING?

I MEAN IT'S DIFFICULT ENOUGH DOING IT WITH NO LABRUM, MUST HAVE BEEN EXCRUCIATING.

>> SO FIRST OFF, DANCING FOR ME, EVERYONE IS LIKE OH IT'S GOING TO BE PHYSICALLY DEMANDING.

AND IT WASN'T THE PHYSICAL PAIN, IT WAS THE MENTAL PAIN OF DANCING, WHERE I'M TRYING TO DO SOMETHING I'VE NEVER DONE BEFORE AND ALSO TRY TO DO IT AT A HIGH LEVEL IN FRONT OF MILLIONS OF PEOPLE. SO THAT WAS TERRIFYING.

BUT ALSO JUST TRYING TO LEARN AND RETEACH YOUR BODY HOW TO DO SOMETHING, THAT WAS FOR ME THE HARDEST PART.

BUT SOME OF THOSE LIFTS DEFINITELY HURT THE SHOULDER.

I'M LIKE I'M NOT 100%.

BUT THIS IS A PRETTY AWESOME EXPERIENCE, I'M PUSHING THROUGH NO MATTER WHAT.

>> DARREN: COMING UP NEXT, U.V.M.'S ROTC PROGRAM JUST GOT SOME BIG NEWS AND WE'LL TELL YOU WHAT IT IS.

YOU'RE WATCHING CHANNEL 3'S "YOU CAN QUOTE ME."

WE'RE BACK IN A MOMENT.

>> DARREN: EIGHT SCHOOLS IN THE U.S. JUST GOT SOME BIG HONORS.

THE MCARTHUR AWARD HANDED OUT BY THE U.S. ARMY CADET COMMAND.

AND U.V.M.'S ROTC PROGRAM WAS ONE OF THE EIGHT, THAT'S OUT OF 275 ROTC PROGRAMS ACROSS THE COUNTRY.

TO TALK ABOUT THAT I'M JOINED BY LIEUTENANT COLONEL JEREMY PITANIELLO AND MASTER SERGEANT CHRISTOPHER CUNNINGHAM.

GOOD MORNING TO BOTH OF YOU.

>> GOOD MORNING.

THANKS FOR HAVING US.

>> DARREN: AND CONGRATULATIONS ON THIS AWARD.

FOR FOLKS AT HOME WHO DON'T KNOW, WHAT IS ROTC?

>> ROTC, THERE'S TWO DIFFERENT VARIATIONS OF ROTC.

THERE'S JROTC, THE JUNIOR RESERVE OFFICER TRAINING CORPS, WHICH IS THE HIGH SCHOOL.

AND THEN THERE'S SROTC WHICH IS THE COLLEGE LEVEL OF SENIOR RESERVE OFFICER TRAINING CORPS.

THE ROTC PROGRAM IS TO MAKE BETTER CITIZENS, TO SEND KIDS OUT IN SOCIETY WITH SOME SKILLS AND TO HELP THEM BE ABLE TO ADAPT.

THE SROTC OR THE COLLEGE LEVEL IS AN OPPORTUNITY FOR STUDENTS, COLLEGE STUDENTS TO COME IN AND DEVELOP THEMSELVES AS LEADERS AND GAIN THE CONFIDENCE TO BECOME LEADERS IN OUR SOCIETY AND IN OUR MILITARY.

>> DARREN: WHY WAS U.V.M. PICKED FOR THIS AWARD?

WHAT'S THE CRITERIA?

>> SO THERE'S A LOT OF DIFFERENT CRITERIAS OUT THERE.

A LOT OF IT HAS TO DO WITH THE CADETS AND HOW THEY DID ACADEMICALLY, THEIR ACADEMIC OUTCOMES, THEIR PHYSICAL OUTCOMES, AND THEIR LEADERSHIP OUTCOMES.

AND THOSE ARE DEFINED IN MANY DIFFERENT WAYS.

FOR THEIR ACADEMICS, IT'S THEIR G.P.A.

THIS YEAR'S CADETS, THEIR G.P.A. AVERAGE WAS A 3.4, WHICH IS PRETTY GOOD.

AS FAR AS THEIR PHYSICAL OUTCOMES, THESE KIDS, THEY EXCEL, IN ANY CHALLENGE THEY'RE AT.

SO PHYSICAL CHALLENGES OR, THEY HAVE TO MEET A CERTAIN PHYSICAL REQUIREMENT TO BE ABLE TO STAY IN THE PROGRAM, BUT ALSO TO SET THEM SELF APART NATIONALLY WITH ALL THE CADETS.

AND THEY RUN ALL THAT THEMSELVES AND THEY GET THEMSELVES PREPARED FOR CAMP, WHICH IS SOMETHING THEY DO OVER THE WEEKEND, OR OVER THE SUMMER, THAT'S REALLY WHERE THE RUBBER MEETS THE ROAD.

THEY'RE PREPARING ALL THE WAY UP TO THEIR JUNIOR YEAR.

>> DARREN: SO WHY DO YOU THINK, THOUGH, THAT THEY ARE A CUT ABOVE THE REST, IF YOU WILL?

EIGHT OUT OF 275 CHOSEN AND U.V.M. IS ONE.

>> RIGHT.

ALL THOSE DIFFERENT METRICS THAT MAKE UP THESE CADETS, WHAT THEY, HOW THEY'RE RANKED NATIONALLY, LIKE ALL THESE DIFFERENT METRICS, LIKE EVERY CADET, SO EVERY ONE OF OUR CADETS, AND EVERY CADET NATIONALLY IS RUNNING, NUMBER ONE, ALL THE WAY DOWN TO 7,000 WHATEVER IT IS ACROSS THE NATION.

SO ONE OF OUR CADETS, IN FACT, 10 OF OUR CADETS EARNED THE TOP 20% OF THAT.

FOUR OF THEM ARE IN THE TOP 10% NATIONALLY, WHICH IS THIS VERY, IT SHOWS THAT THESE CADETS REALLY ARE A CUT ABOVE EVERYBODY ELSE.

>> DARREN: AND THE WAY YOU'RE SMILING, CLEARLY YOU GUYS THINK A LOT OF THESE MEN AND WOMEN.

HOW IS RECRUITMENT, HOW IS RETENTION IN THE ROTC PROGRAM?

>> WELL, LET ME BACK PEDAL ONE SECOND HERE. WHEN HE SAID FOUR IN 10, THAT'S OUT OF 22, THAT'S OUT OF JUST THE SENIORS.

SO IT'S A HIGH PERCENTAGE OF SUCCESS AMONGST THE SENIOR CLASS AT THIS POINT.

RETENTION WITHIN THE PROGRAM IS VERY HIGH.

IT'S ONE OF THE HIGHEST IN THE NORTHEAST.

SO USUALLY THEIR FIRST AND SECOND YEAR THEY'RE TRYING OUT THE PROGRAM, THEY'RE SEEING IF IT'S SOMETHING THAT INTERESTS THEM AND SOMETHING THEY WANT TO DO FOR THE REST OF THEIR LIVES.

SO RETENTION RATES, A LITTLE BIT BELOW 80%, BUT AS YOU GET INTO THE JUNIOR AND SENIOR YEAR YOU'RE IN THE 95 TO 100%.

BECAUSE THOSE ARE THE INDIVIDUALS THAT ARE COMMITTED, THEY'RE CONTRACTED AT THAT POINT, THEY'VE SAID I WANT TO DO THIS FOREVER.

SO RETENTION IS EXTREMELY HIGH, WITHIN OUR REGION, WITHIN OUR SCHOOL.

ONE OTHER THING I WANTED TO MENTION IS THAT IT'S A FAMILY ENVIRONMENT THERE.

THESE STUDENTS, THEY TAKE CARE OF EACH OTHER.

IT'S COMPETITIVE, BUT AT THE SAME TIME THEY WILL NOT LET ANYBODY FAIL.

THEY WILL HELP YOU ALONG ANY WAY THEY CAN.

AND THAT'S WHY WE SMILE, IT'S SUCH A GREAT GROUP OF KIDS.

>> DARREN: GENTLEMEN, THANK YOU AND CONGRATULATIONS, APPRECIATE YOUR TIME THIS MORNING.

>> THANK YOU.

>> DARREN: AND THANK YOU FOR WATCHING.

THE CHANNEL 3 NEWS CONTINUES NEXT ON THE WEEKEND.

TAKE CARE, EVERYBODY, HAVE A GREAT SUNDAY.

