YCQM March 17, 2019

VERMONT HAS 564 LICENSED HOME

CHILD CARE PROVIDERS, DOWN

NEARLY 27% SINCE 2015.

THOSE CHILD CARE SPOTS ARE

ESPECIALLY CRITICAL IN RURAL

AREAS OF THE STATE, AND THEY

ARE ON AVERAGE CHEAPER THAN

CHILD CARE CENTERS.

OUR CAT VIGLIENZONI WENT TO

SEE WHAT THE STATE IS DOING TO

ENCOURAGE MORE PEOPLE TO OPEN

THEIR HOMES.

>> WOW!

>> AMBER BOWMAN'S HOME IS A

FLURRY OF ACTIVITY.

UP TO TEN ENERGETIC KIDS, PLUS

A FEW OF HER OWN KEEP HER

BUSY.

SHE HAVE OPENED HER WEST BURKE

HOME TO KIDS A LITTLE UNDER A

YEAR AGO, AFTER A 12 YEARS OF

WORKING THIS THE CHILD CARE

INDUSTRY.

>> I'VE ALWAYS HAD A PASSION

FOR CHILDREN.

>> SHE HADN'T ALWAYS WANTED TO

HAVE HER OWN SPACE.

SHE USED TO WORK FOR A CHILD

CARE CENTER, BUT --

>> I WAS JUST NOT BEING ABLE

TO SUSTAIN A LIVABLE WAGE BY

DOING IT, AND SO I JUST WAS

TRYING TO BRAINSTORM WAYS I

COULD STAY IN THE FIELD.

>> STARTING HER OWN BUSINESS

WASN'T EASY.

SHE SAYS WITHOUT GRANTS FROM

LET'S GROW KIDS, SHE WOULDN'T

HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO THE

TESTING AND UPGRADES SHE

NEEDED TO MEET REGULATIONS.

>> I WAS MORE WORRIED ABOUT

BEING ABLE TO FILL UP.

HOWEVER, IT WASN'T A PROBLEM.

I FILLED UP IMMEDIATELY.

AND HAVE COMPLETELY JUST BEEN

BOMBARDED WITH PHONE CALLS AND

MESSAGES PEOPLE LOOKING FOR

SPOTS.

>> STUDIES SHOW THE DEMAND IS

THERE.

21% OF VERMONT'S FAMILIES RELY

ON HOME-BASED CARE LIKE

BOWMAN'S.

ESPECIALLY OUTSIDE THE METRO

AREAS.

>> THE MORE RURAL VERMONT, THE

MORE WE ARE RELYING ON FAMILY

CHILD CARE HOMES TO MEET THAT

NEED.

>> BUT DIRECTOR OF CHILD CARE

LICENSING SAYS VERMONT IS PART

OF A NATIONAL TREND.

AS HOME PROVIDERS LEAVE THE

CHILD CARE INDUSTRY, THEY

AREN'T BEING REPLACED.

>> IT'S A DIFFICULT MARKET.

I THINK CHILD CARE HAS

EXPERIENCED THE SAME THING AS

A LOT OF OTHER BUSINESSES.

>> SHE SAYS LOW UNEMPLOYMENT

MAKES IT HARDER TO RECRUIT

INTO THE CHILD CARE WORKFORCE.

ESPECIALLY WHEN AS BOWMAN

NOTED, THE WAGES AREN'T OFTEN

ENOUGH TO MAKE ENDS MEET.

SO THE STATE AND LET'S GROW

KIDS ARE PARTNERING ON SEVERAL

STRATEGIES.

INCLUDING A MARKETING CAMPAIGN

TO SHOW PEOPLE THEY CAN CREATE

VIABLE CHILD CARE BUSINESSES

IN THEIR HOMES.

ALSO, HELPING WALK THEM

THROUGH THE STARTUP PROCESS.

GIVING THEM FINANCIAL SUPPORT.

HELPING TO RECRUIT STAFF.

AND IDENTIFYING BUSINESS

SUPPORTS.

>> IS IT A SUSTAINABLE

BUSINESS, CHILD CARE?

>> IT DEFINITELY IS A

SUSTAINABLE BUSINESS.

YOU HAVE TO HAVE A GOOD

BUSINESS MODEL.

>> BACK IN WEST BURKE, BOWMAN

SAID THE BUSINESS ISN'T ALWAYS

EASY, BUT IT'S WORTH IT.

AND SHE IS BOOKED UNTIL FALL,

2021.

>> BASICALLY IF YOU CAN

PROVIDE A QUALIFIED SERVICE,

PEOPLE WILL COME TO YOU.

>> THE STATE SAYS THEY ARE

NOTICING SOME PROGRESS.

THEY SAY THEY ARE STARTING TO

NOTICE A DECREASE IN THE LOSS

IN CHILD CARE CAPACITY.

THEY ARE ALSO STARTING TO

NOTICE SOME OF THE INVESTMENTS

MADE FROM LET'S GROW KIDS

GRANTS PAY OFF, AND HOPING

THAT SUCCESS STORIES LIKE

BOWMAN'S WILL HELP MORE

FAMILIES OPEN UP THEIR HOMES

TO KIDS IN THE FUTURE.

IN WEST BURKE, CAT

VIGLIENZONI, CHANNEL 3 NEWS.

>> Darren: CAT ALSO LOOKED AT

THE REGULATIONS THAT CAN MAKE

STARTING A CHILD CARE

OPERATION CHALLENGING, AND

WHAT'S BEING DONE TO ADDRESS

IT.

>> LAST WEEK WE INTRODUCED YOU

TO AMBER BOWMAN.

SHE OPENED BURKESIDE CHILD

CARE IN HER WEST BURKE

HOMELESS THAN A YEAR AGO.

SHE SAID NEW STATE REGULATIONS

MAKE SURE THAT KIDS GET

HIGH-QUALITY, SAFE CARE FROM

QUALIFIED STAFF.

>> SO THE CHILD CARE INDUSTRY

IS KIND OF UNDERGOING A

TRANSFORMATION.

WHAT USED TO BE LOOKED AT AS

GLORIFIED BABYSITTERS IS NOW

REALLY TRANSFORMING INTO A

PROFESSION.

>> BUT SHE SAYS THE FUNDING

HASN'T CAUGHT UP YET.

SHE SAYS THAT IS CRUCIAL.

SHE GOT TWO GRANTS FROM LET'S

GROW KIDS TO HELP HER START

HER BUSINESS.

WITHOUT THEM, SHE SAYS SHE

COULDN'T HAVE DONE IT.

IN PART, BECAUSE THE BAR SET

BY THE STATE'S REGULATIONS IS

HIGH.

>> IT WAS A PRETTY

STEP-BY-STEP PROCESS, BUT IT

WAS PRETTY EXPENSIVE, DOING

WATER TESTS AND BOILER TESTS,

AND I HAD TO REFINISH OUR

ENTIRE FLOOR, AND GET TO KNOW

THE WHOLE REG BOOK TO BE ABLE

TO MAKE SURE THAT EVERYTHING

WAS UP TO CODE AND UP TO DATE.

>> WITH SUCH STRICT

REGULATIONS, IT TAKES A LOT TO

COME UP TO CODE WITH THEM.

IT TAKES A LOT OF -- IT COSTS

MONEY TO FUND THE REGULATIONS.

>> FUNDS THE STATE AND LET'S

GROW KIDS ARE TRYING TO

PROVIDE.

LAST YEAR LET'S GROW KIDS

LAUNCHED THE MAKE WAY FOR KIDS

PROGRAM.

DOLING OUT NEARLY HALF A

MILLION DOLLARS IN GRANTS TO

23 PROGRAMS IN 12 COUNTIES.

THEY OPENED MORE THAN 500

CHILD CARE SLOTS.

ROUND TWO OF THAT PROGRAM

LAUNCHINGS LATER THIS MONTH,

WITH THE GOAL OF CREATING AT

LEAST ANOTHER 500 THIS YEAR.

TO HELP WITH THAT, THE STATE

SAYS THEY'LL HAVE LICENSING

EXPERTS ON HAND TO WALK NEW

SPACES THROUGH THE REGULATIONS

STEP BY STEP.

>> ANY NEW APPLICANTS THAT WE

HAVE COMING INTO THE REGULATED

CHILD CARE AT THIS POINT IS

DOING IT AT A HIGHER LEVEL OF

EASE, BECAUSE THE REGULATIONS

ARE CLEAR, AND THEY ARE

STRAIGHTFORWARD.

>> WE ASKED DIRECTOR OF CHILD

CARE LICENSING CRYSTAL ABOUT

EXISTING PROGRAMS.

THERE WERE CONCERNS WITH THE

LAUNCH OF THE NEW REGULATIONS

THAT SOME HOMES WOULD CLOSE UP

SHOP, BECAUSE OF THE TIGHTER

RULES ON PROCEDURES, PHYSICAL

SPACES, AND STAFF

QUALIFICATIONS.

AND THE STATE HAS SEEN A

NEARLY 27% DROP IN HOME CARE

SINCE LATE 2015.

SHE INSISTS THEIR GOAL HAS

ALWAYS BEEN TO KEEP PLACES

OPEN.

>> THE FIRST COMPLIANCE VISITS

THAT WE'VE DONE WITH EACH

PROGRAM SINCE THE RULES WENT

INTO EFFECT WAS A SOFT

COMPLIANCE VISIT.

>> SHE SAYS IT HAS TAKEN THEM

A COUPLE YEARS TO DO ALL THOSE

INITIAL VISITS, BUT SAYS THEY

ARE SUPPORTING PROGRAMS THAT

WANT TO STAY OPEN WITH THE

TRAINING AND RESOURCES TO MAKE

THE CHANGES.

CHANGES BOWMAN SAYS ARE WORTH

FOLLOWING TO STAY IN THE CHILD

CARE INDUSTRY.

>> IT CAN BE HARD AT TIMES,

BUT YOU CAN SEE YOUR HARD WORK

PAYING OFF IN JUST THE DAILY

PROGRESS THAT THEY ARE MAKING.

>> Darren: WE'LL DIVE DEEPER

INTO THIS WHEN CAT JOINS ME

NEXT, AND WE'LL TALK TO THE

INTERIM CEO OF LET'S GROW

KIDS.

ALSO AHEAD, WHY SENATOR LEAHY

IS CALLING THE PRESIDENT'S

SPENDING PLAN A JOKE.

YOU'RE WATCHING CHANNEL 3 "YOU

CAN QUOTE ME."

WE'RE BACK IN A MOMENT.

>> WHAT DID YOU HAVE FOR

BREAKFAST?

IS

>>

DARE FOR MORE ON THE STATE'S

CHILD CARE CRUNCH, I AM JOINED

NOW BY CHANNEL 3'S CAT

VIGLIENZONI, WHO HAS BEEN

RESEARCHING THE ISSUE, AND BY

THE INTERIM CEO AT LET'S GROW

KIDS, JANET McLAUGHLIN.

GOOD MORNING TO BOTH OF YOU.

>> GOOD MORNING.

>> GOOD MORNING.

>> Darren: SO WE TALKED ABOUT

THE IMPORTANCE OF THESE

GRANTS, THESE INCENTIVES FOR

THESE CHILD CARE HOME

PROVIDERS.

>> MM-HMM.

>> Darren: HOW DO YOU GET THE

MONEY?

I MEAN, WHAT'S THE CRITERIA,

WALK US THROUGH THE

PROCESSION.

>> YEAH, SO WE'VE HAD AN OPEN

APPLICATION PROCESS.

WE PROMOTED OUT TO ANYBODY IN

THE EARLY EDUCATION FIELD,

COMMUNITIES THAT ARE THINKING

ABOUT HOW TO, YOU KNOW, TACKLE

THE CHILD CARE CRISIS THAT

THEY SEE IMPACTING THEIR

FAMILIES, IMPACTING THEIR

BUSINESSES, IMPACTING THEIR

COMMUNITIES.

SO WE PUT OUT AN OPEN CALL FOR

APPLICATIONS.

WE DID THE LAST ONE THIS PAST

JANUARY, AND SO WE'LL BE

ANNOUNCING OUR NEXT ROUND OF

GRANTS IN ABOUT -- IN JUST A

COUPLE WEEKS.

BUT WHAT WE LOOK FOR IS FOR

FOLKS WHO ARE, YOU KNOW,

EXCITED TO SERVE YOUNG

CHILDREN THAT HAVE THE PASSION

FOR OFFERING HIGH-QUALITY

CARE, AND THAT HAVE THE

ABILITY TO EITHER START UP A

NEW PROGRAM, AND IT COULD BE A

FAMILY CHILD CARE HOME, OR A

CENTER-BASED PROGRAM, THAT ARE

PLANNING TO EXPAND AN EXISTING

HIGH-QUALITY PROGRAM, OR IF

IT'S AN EXISTING PROGRAM AND

THEY WANT TO HELP INCREASE

THEIR QUALITY SO THEY ARE UP

AT FOUR AND FIVE STARS WITHIN

OUR STATE'S QUALITY

RECOGNITION SYSTEM, THOSE ARE

SOME OF THE CRITERIA THAT WE

ARE LOOKING FOR.

>> Darren: AND DO THEY APPLY

ONLINE?

>> YEAH, WE HAVE AN ONLINE

GRANTS SYSTEM, THEN WE HAVE A

GRANTS COMMITTEE THAT INCLUDES

FOLKS WHO HAVE DEEP EXPERTISE

WITHIN THE EARLY CARE AND

LEARNING FIELD, AS WELL AS

FOLKS THAT HAVE EXPERIENCE

WITHIN SORT OF BUSINESS

ADMINISTRATION SO WE CAN MAKE

SURE THAT THE BUSINESS PLANS

THAT THE PROGRAMS ARE PUT

TOGETHER ARE SOLID, AND THAT

THEY HAVE A PLAN FOR, YOU

KNOW, MARKETING THEIR

PROGRAMS, ENROLLING KIDS, AND,

YOU KNOW, IF IT'S A PROGRAM

THAT HAS STAFF BEYOND THE

OWNER, ALSO FOR HOW THEY ARE

GOING TO ATTRACT STAFF,

CONTINUE TO DEVELOP THEM, HOW

THEY ARE GOING TO PAY THEM.

BUT IT'S STILL VERY

CHALLENGING, EVEN WITH OUR

GRANTS, THE SORT OF HELP WITH

STARTUP, AND HELP WITH SOME OF

THOSE EXPANSION COSTS, WE

STILL NEED ADDITIONAL PUBLIC

INVESTMENT IN THE EARLY CARE

AND LEARNING SYSTEM IN THE

CHILD CARE SYSTEM FOR THOSE

PROGRAMS TO TRULY BE VIABLE

FOR THE LONG-TERM.

>> SO YOU ACTUALLY BROUGHT IT

UP THERE, AND I WANT TO COME

BACK TO THIS POINT.

YOU BROUGHT UP HIGH-QUALITY

CHILD CARE AND THE STARS

PROGRAM.

CAN YOU DEFINE WHAT

HIGH-QUALITY MEANS IN RELATION

TO CHILD CARE?

>> YEAH.

WHEN WE'RE TALKING ABOUT HIGH

QUALITY, WE DO USE THE STARS

PROGRAM, WHICH IS VERMONT'S

QUALITY RECOGNITION AND

IMPROVEMENT SYSTEM.

IT'S A PROGRAM THAT LOOKS AT

STAFF QUALIFICATIONS, THAT

LOOKS AT THE LEARNING

ENVIRONMENT, THE PHYSICAL

INFRASTRUCTURE, LOOKS AT THE

BUSINESS PRACTICES OF THE

PROGRAM TO, AND PUTS THAT

TOGETHER INTO SORT OF A

COMPOSITE SCORE, AND PROGRAMS

GET, YOU KNOW, BONUSES AS THEY

ACHIEVE ADDITIONAL STAR LEVELS

FROM THE STATE, AND THEN THEY

CAN ALSO DRAW DOWN HIGH LEVELS

OF REIMBURSEMENT FROM THOSE

FAMILIES WHO RECEIVE STATE

FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE AND

PAYING FOR CHILD CARE ONCE

THEY ARE UP AT THOSE HIGHER

LEVELS.

>> SO IT IS A FINANCIAL

INCENTIVE TO DO THAT.

>> THAT'S RIGHT.

THERE IS A FINANCIAL INCENTIVE

TO DO THAT.

AND THOSE HIGH-QUALITY

PRACTICES THAT I WAS TALKING

ABOUT ARE RESEARCH-BASED.

WE KNOW THAT'S WHAT ARE

ASSOCIATED WITH HIGHER QUALITY

CARE FOR KIDS, IMPROVED CHILD

CARE OUTCOMES AND MORE

SUSTAINABLE BUSINESSES.

>> Darren: WE HEARD FROM

PROVIDERS THERE'S NOT A LOT OF

MONEY INVOLVED WHEN IT COMES

TO TODDLERS AND INFANTS.

HOW DO YOU INCENTIVIZE FOLKS

TO TAKE ON THOSE KIDS.

I MEAN, AFTER ALL, THIS IS A

BUSINESS.

THEY'VE GET TO MAKE MONEY.

>> RIGHT.

YEAH.

WELL, THE BIGGEST DRIVER FOR

ALL OF THE EARLY EDUCATORS

THAT WE WORK WITH, AND THE

PEOPLE WORKING IN THE FIELD,

THEY TRULY DO CARE ABOUT

FAMILIES.

THEY DO CARE ABOUT THESE KIDS,

BUT WHEN IT COMES TO JUST, YOU

KNOW, HOW DO YOU, YOU KNOW,

GET THE DOLLARS TO ADD UP AT

THE END OF THE DAY, WE'RE

SEEING SOME IMPORTANT

INVESTMENTS.

SO LAST YEAR THE STATE

INCREASED THE INFANT AND

TODDLER RATE PRETTY

SIGNIFICANTLY.

AND THAT ACTUALLY MEANT THAT

IN OUR EXPANSION EFFORTS THAT

WE WERE FUNDING THIS YEAR

THROUGH LET'S GROW KIDS, WE

SAW MORE PEOPLE INTERESTED IN

STARTING INFANT AND TODDLER

PROGRAMS OR INCREASING THEIR

NUMBER OF INFANT AND TODDLER

SPACES.

BUT ULTIMATELY FOR SAFETY AND

FOR QUALITY, THE RATIO BETWEEN

THE NUMBER OF STAFF YOU NEED

TO HAVE AND THE NUMBER OF KIDS

THEY CAN TAKE CARE OF IS

NECESSARILY LOW ENOUGH, LOWER,

FOR INSTANT AND TODDLERS, YOU

KNOW, ONLY HAD TO TAKE CARE OF

TWO BABIES AT A TIME, THAT

ALWAYS SEEMED LIKE A LOT.

SO AS PEOPLE ARE DOING THREE

AND FOUR, YOU CAN SEE WHY

THOSE RATIOS HAVE TO BE LOWER,

BUT THE COST IS HIGHER.

>> WE KNOW, THOUGH, SPEAKING

OF COSTS, LET'S GO TO THE COST

FOR FAMILIES ON AVERAGE, IT

CAN BE 140 TO $170 PER WEEK,

YOU KNOW, DEPENDING ON WHERE

SOMEONE IS SENDING THEIR

CHILD, SOMETIMES MORE,

SOMETIMES LESS.

THAT'S 600 OR MORE A MONTH TO

PAY FOR CHILD CARE.

DO WE NEED MORE HELP FOR THE

STATE'S FAMILIES IN PAYING FOR

CHILD CARE?

>> WE DESPERATELY NEED MORE

HELP FOR FAMILIES IN PAYING

FOR CHILD CARE.

THE NUMBERS THAT YOU CITED

THERE ARE FAMILIES AVERAGE

OUT-OF-POCKET COSTS.

THAT'S AFTER FAMILIES HAVE

RECEIVED FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

FOR THE STATE, MAYBE SOME

SUPPORT FROM FAMILY MEMBERS,

MAYBE THEY'VE ALREADY ADJUSTED

THEIR SCHEDULE, SO THEY ARE

ONLY BUYING THREE DAYS A WEEK

OF CARE VERSUS FIVE BY FILLING

IN WITH FAMILY HELP OR

ADJUSTING WORK SCHEDULES.

SO CHILD CARE CAN BE EVEN MORE

EXPENSIVE THAN THAT, AND WE'VE

GOT -- AND FAMILIES REALLY

NEED THAT SUPPORT, MIDDLE

INCOME FAMILIES WITH TWO KIDS

COULD BE SPENDING UP TO 40% OF

THEIR INCOME ON CHILD CARE.

AND THAT'S WHY, YOU KNOW, WE

PUT TOGETHER LEGISLATIVE

AGENDA THAT'S CALLING FOR

INCREASED, AN INCREASED AND

STRONGER CHILD CARE FINANCIAL

ASSISTANCE PROGRAM WITHIN THE

STATE.

THE GOVERNOR'S PUT FORTH A

BILL ON THAT, AS WELL AS, YOU

KNOW, A LARGE GROUP OF

LEGISLATIVE CHAMPIONS, AND

IT'S BEING TAKEN UP RIGHT NOW

IN THE STATE HOUSE, AND WE HAD

A RALLY YESTERDAY'S, WHERE

HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE CAME OUT TO

THE STATE HOUSE.

>> Darren: LET'S TALK ABOUT

THAT RALLY.

THAT RALLY, CALLED RALLY FOR

KIDS, AGAIN, IT WAS AT THE

STATE HOUSE.

YOU'RE ASKING LAWMAKERS TO

SPEND HOR ON VERMONT -- MORE

ON VERMONT'S CHILDREN AND FOR

LAWS TO MAKE CHILD CARE MORE

AFFORDABLE AND ACCESSIBLE FOR

VERMONT FAMILIES.

WHAT SPECIFICALLY ARE YOU

ASKING FOR?

>> WE'RE ASKING FOR INCREASES

IN CHILD CARE FINANCIAL

ASSISTANCE PROGRAM, WHICH

WOULD BOTH INCREASE THE NUMBER

OF FAMILIES WHO ARE ELIGIBLE,

SO IT WOULD INCREASE THE

INCOME LIMITS, AND IT WOULD

ALSO INCREASE THE LEVEL OF

BENEFIT THOSE FAMILIES ARE

GETTING.

RIGHT NOW THOSE FAMILIES

RECEIVING ONLY 10% OF THE COST

IN A GIVEN WEEK, AND THAT

BENEFIT WILL NEED TO GO TO 50%

OF COST.

EVEN THOSE FAMILIES ELIGIBLE

FOR 10%, THAT'S MAYBE $27 A

WEEK.

THEY STILL CAN'T BUY CHILD

CARE WITH THAT LEVEL OF

ASSISTANCE.

SO WE REALLY NEED TO INCREASE

INVESTMENT THAT'S GOING TO

ALLOW PEOPLE TO BE ABLE TO

MAKE GREAT CHOICES FOR THEIR

KIDS, AS WELL AS FOR THEIR OWN

CAREERS.

AND THAT ULTIMATELY HELPS OUR

ECONOMY.

THE OTHER, ANOTHER PIECE OF

WHAT WE'RE LOOKING FOR IS

SUPPORT FOR EARLY EDUCATORS.

AND FOR FOR THEIR EDUCATIONAL

COSTS.

-- SUPPORT FOR THEIR

EDUCATIONAL COSTS.

WE KNOW THAT GETTING A DEGREE,

AN SHET'S DEGREE OR

BACHELOR'S -- ASSOCIATE'S

DEGREE, BACHELOR'S DEGREE OR

TEACHING LICENSE IN EARLY

EDUCATION IS ASSOCIATED WITH

HIGH QUALITY.

BUT THEN THE WAGES IN THE

FIELD DON'T MATCH THOSE

EDUCATIONAL REQUIREMENTS.

SO WE'RE LOOKING AT SCHOLAR

SHIPS, AND LOAN REPAYMENT

SUPPORT,S SPECIFICALLY FOR

EARLY EDUCATORS THAT CAN ALLOW

THEM TO PURSUE THESE CAREERS

THAT THEY LOVE, AND THAT THEY

WERE TRAINED FOR, BUT THEY

CAN'T AFFORD TO REMAIN IN THE

FIELD RIGHT NOW.

CARE

>> Darren: IF THESE FUNDS

DON'T COME THROUGH FROM THE

STATE, THEN WHAT?

WHAT'S THE ALTERNATIVE HERE,

AND WHAT DO YOU THINK THIS

MEANS FOR VERMONT?

>> WELL, WHAT WE'VE BEEN

SEEING RIGHT NOW IS THAT

THE -- THIS SORT OF

COMBINATION, WHERE FAMILIES

CAN'T AFFORD TO PAY MORE,

EARLY EDUCATORS CAN'T AFFORD

TO MAKE LESS, IS REALLY

PUTTING DOWNWARD PRESSURE ON

THE SYSTEM.

SUPPLY IS NOT GROWING TO MEET

DEMAND RIGHT NOW.

AND AS A RESULT, FAMILIES ARE

HAVING TO MAKE REALLY TOUGH

CHOICES.

THEY ARE LEAVING THE

WORKFORCE, THEY ARE HAVING

FEWER KIDS.

WE SEE THAT EMPLOYERS CAN'T

HIRE THE PEOPLE THAT THEY

NEED, SO ULTIMATELY IT IS JUST

SORT OF A DRAIN ON OUR

ECONOMY, AND ON OUR

COMMUNITIES.

SO WE REALLY DON'T HAVE ANY

CHOICE BUT TO GO AHEAD AND

SOLVE THIS CRISIS.

>> Darren: ALL RIGHT.

THANK YOU BOTH.

REALLY APPRECIATE IT.

>> THANK YOU.

>> Darren: COMING UP NEXT,

SENATOR LEAHY IS TELLING US

ABOUT OF THE PRESIDENT'S

SPENDING PLAN AND WHAT IT

MEANS FOR YOU.

>> Darren: VERMONT'S

CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION ISN'T

IMPRESSED WITH THE PRESIDENT'S

MULTI-TRILLION DOLLAR SPENDING

PLAN.

HERE'S A BRIEF BREAKDOWN FOR

YOU, ALL TOLD PRUDZ'S

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP'S

BUDGET CALLS FOR SPENDING JUST

LESS THAN $5 TRILLION, WITH

MORE THAN 1 TRILLION GOING ON

THE NATIONAL CREDIT CARD.

HE WANTS A 5% INCREASE IN

MILITARY SPENDING, WHILE

CUTTING 5% FROM EVERYTHING

ELSE.

THE PRESIDENT'S BUDGET

PROPOSAL INCLUDES BILLIONS FOR

EXPANDING THE U.S.-MEXICO

BORDER WALL, A NEW SPACE

FORCE, AND MAKING 2017'S TAX

CUTS PERMANENT.

HE'S PITCHING HUNDREDS OF

BILLIONS IN INFRASTRUCTURE

IMPROVEMENTS AND EFFORTS TO

FIGHT OPIOID ADDICTION, BUT

OFFERED NO SPECIFICS ON THAT.

CUTS WOULD COME AT THE EXPENSE

OF SAFETY NET PROGRAMS, LIKE

FOOD ASSISTANCE, HEALTHCARE

PROGRAMS, AND THE

ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION

AGENCY.

SENATOR LEAHY WILL PLAY A KEY

ROLE IN THE BUDGET BATTLE

AHEAD, AND HE TALKED TO OUR

WASHINGTON REPORTER, KYLE MA

DEWER A.

>> THANK YOU FOR JOINING US.

YOUR REACTION TO THE BUDGET

PROPOSAL?

>> MY REACTION HAS BEEN

SIMILAR TO AN AWFUL LOT OF

REPUBLICANS.

WHY DID YOU SPEND ALL THAT

TIME AND MONEY SETTING UP

SOMETHING THAT IS NOT GOING TO

BE ACCEPTED?

LOOK AT SOME OF THE THINGS IT

CUTS OUT, IN RURAL AREAS, IT'S

A KILLER.

CUTS OUT A LOT OF RURAL

DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS, CUTS OUT

RURAL HOUSING, BUT ALSO CUTS

OUT EDUCATIONAL FUNDS, CUTS

OUT MEDICAL RESEARCH.

ALL THESE THINGS GET CUT, AND

NO REASON WHY.

AND, YOU KNOW, IT SAYS

PROMISES MADE, PROMISES KEPT.

PROMISES ARE MADE IN THIS

BUDGET, PROMISES ARE BROKEN.

>> AS YOU'VE SUGGESTED, THERE

DOESN'T SEEM TO BE MOMENTUM

FOR CONGRESS, EITHER THE

DEMOCRATS IN THE HOUSE OR THE

REPUBLICANS IN THE SENATE TO

MOVE AHEAD WITH THIS AS IT

STANDS.

BUT AS IT STANDS, WHAT WOULD

BE THE MOST CONCERNING IMPACT

ON VERMONT?

>> IN VERMONT, WE WOULD SEE

THINGS THAT HELP US OUT, LIKE

RURAL DEVELOPMENT BADLY CUT.

FARM PROGRAMS ARE BADLY CUT.

ENVIRONMENTAL PROGRAMS.

FARM TO SCHOOL LUNCH PROGRAMS

ARE CUT.

I MEAN, I'M JUST TRYING TO

THINK.

THEY GAVE ME A HUGE LIST OF

THE THINGS THAT WOULD BE CUT.

I'LL TELL YOU ONE THAT

CONCERNS ME IS GOING TO

CONCERN LAW ENFORCEMENT IN

VERMONT, THE ANTI-HEROIN TASK

FORCE.

THE THINGS WE DO TO KEEP OUR

YOUNG PEOPLE SAFE.

AND THESE ARE ALL GONE.

MEDICARE, MEDICAID, AN AWFUL

LOT OF VERMONTERS ARE GOING TO

BE AFFECTED BY THE HUGE CUTS

IN MEDICARE AND MEDICAID.

>> WITHIN THE PRESIDENT'S

PROPOSAL HE DOES TALK ABOUT

DOING MORE TO ADDRESS THE

OPIOID CRISIS, ALSO TALKS

ABOUT PUTTING $200 BILLION

INTO TRANSPORTATION

INFRASTRUCTURE BILL THAT HAS

BEEN LONG TALKED ABOUT UNDER

THIS ADMINISTRATION, AND EVEN

UNDER PRIOR ADMINISTRATIONS.

ARE THERE BUILDING BLOCKS HERE

FOR SOMETHING THAT COULD, FOR

CONGRESS --

>> I THINK IT'S GOING TO HAVE

TO BE DONE IN THE

APPROPRIATIONS COMMITTEE.

THERE IS A LOT OF TALK FROM

THE ADMINISTRATION, WANTING TO

GET RID OF OPIOIDS.

WHO DOESN'T?

OR THEY WANT TO FIX OUR AGING

ROADS AND ALL.

HAD DOESN'T?

BUT YOU DON'T DO IT BY PUTTING

BILLIONS OF DOLLARS INTO A

WALL THAT YOU SAID MEXICO

WOULD PAY FOR, KNOWING FULL

WELL THAT WASN'T TELLING THE

TRUTH.

AND THE MONEY IS NOT THERE TO

DO THESE THINGS.

YOU CAN'T SAY WE'LL GIVE

ENORMOUS TAX CUT TO THE

WEALTHIEST IN AMERICA, MANY OF

WHOM SIMPLY DON'T NEED IT, AND

THEN SAY, SORRY, WE DON'T HAVE

THE MONEY TO DO

INFRASTRUCTURE.

THERE ARE DECREASES TO STATES,

THERE ARE DECREASES TO

EVERYTHING, LET'S BE

REALISTIC.

IF YOU'RE GOING TO DO THE

THINGS WE'RE TALKING ABOUT,

THE THINGS WE NEED,

INFRASTRUCTURE, EDUCATION,

REALLY PUT THE MONEY IN, DON'T

JUST TALK ABOUT IT.

WHAT DOES IT DO FOR AMERICA IF

YOU CUT OUT THE MONEY FOR

MEDICAL RESEARCH?

WHAT DOES THAT SAY TO PEOPLE

WHO HAVE CANCER, OR DIABETES,

OR ANY NUMBER OF OTHER THINGS

WHERE WE SHOULD BE DOING THE

RESEARCH TO CURE THESE

DISEASES, OR TO PREVENT THEM.

>> DOES THIS PUT US ON THE

PATH TOWARD ANOTHER POTENTIAL

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN OR AT

LEAST SHUTDOWN SHOWDOWN COME

LATE SEPTEMBER, AND, IF SO,

SHOULD CONGRESS CONSIDER ONE

OF THE OPTIONS THAT HAVE BEEN

FLOATED OUT BY MEMBERS OF BOTH

SIDES OF THE AISLE TO MAKE

SHUTDOWNS A THING OF THE PAST.

ERIC KANE HAS A BILL, SENATOR

PORTMAN HAS A BILL.

SHOULD THOSE BE CONSIDERED TO

MAKE SURE WE DON'T GO DOWN

THAT PATH AGAIN?

>> I THINK WE SHOULDN'T GO

DOWN THE PATH OF THE SHUTDOWN,

THE PRESIDENT IS REALISTIC.

LOOK WHAT HAPPENED LAST TIME.

TALKED ABOUT THE NEED FOR A

SHUTDOWN, THE BILL GAVE HIM

$1.6 BILLION FOR HIS WALL.

WHAT HAPPENED?

35-DAY SHUTDOWN.

COST AMERICA BILLIONS, UPON

BILLIONS UPON BILLIONS OF

DOLLARS, AND THEN HE SAYS I

DECLARED VICTORY, SIGNS A BILL

TO GIVE HIM 1.3 BILLION FOR

HIS WALL.

SO HE GOT LESS THAN THE BILL

HE VETOED, AND THE AMERICAN

TAXPAYERS PAID THE DIFFERENCE

AND GOT NOTHING FOR IT.

I THINK RATHER THAN POSTURING,

LET'S SIT DOWN AND DO IT, AS

CERTAINLY I'VE SEEN DONE WITH

BOTH REPUBLICAN AND DEMOCRATIC

ADMINISTRATIONS.

LET'S GO DOWN AND LOOK AT

THINGS REALISTICALLY, WHAT'S

BEST FOR AMERICA AND GO FOR

IT.

BUT THIS BILL SAYING WE'LL

GIVE A HUGE INCREASE TO

DEFENSE, BUT CUT MEDICARE AND

MEDICAID, CUT RESEARCH AND

PREVENT CANCER, CUT FEEDING

PROGRAMS FOR CHILDREN, CUT OUR

ENVIRONMENTAL PROGRAMS, AND

CONTINUE A MASSIVE TAX CUT.

NO, THAT'S NOT GOING TO GO

ANYWHERE.

>> OUR U.S. MILITARY HAS GOT A

BUDGET THAT EXCEEDS THE NEXT

TEN HIGHEST SPENDING COUNTRIES

PUT TOGETHER.

DO WE NEED TO SPEND MORE ON

OUR MILITARY FOR READINESS,

OTHER /* FOR OTHER PURPOSES.

IS THIS SPENT IN THE WRONG

SPOT?

DO WE NEED TO SPEND MORE?

>> I THINK IT'S TIME TO

LOOKING AT OUR MILITARY.

I'M NOT AGAINST MILITARY

SPENDING, PROVIDED IT IS FOR

THINGS THAT ACTUALLY SHOWS

REAL WORLD.

FOR EXAMPLE, HOW MANY AIRCRAFT

CARRIERS DO WE NEED TO GO TO

WAR IN IRAQ?

WE NEED TO HAVE THE MONEY TO

STOP TERRORIST GROUPINGS.

WE NEED THE MONEY TO PREVENT

ATTACKS LIKE 9/11.

NO MATTER HOW MANY BOMBERS,

AIRCRAFT CARRIERS AND

EVERYTHING ELSE WE HAVE,

WITHOUT GOOD INTELLIGENCE,

9/11 WAS GOING TO HAPPEN.

WE FACE ONE OF THE GREATEST

CHALLENGES WE FACE RIGHT NOW,

IS NOT THAT ANOTHER COUNTRY

WILL FIRE A ROCKET AT US,

BECAUSE THAT COMES WITH A

RETURN ADDRESS.

WE KNOW EXACTLY WHERE IT CAME

FROM.

IT WOULD BE TOTAL

OBLITERATION.

I WORRY ABOUT THE CYBER

ATTACKS THAT WE'RE SEEING MORE

AND MORE OF THOSE ON OUR

COUNTRY, FROM COUNTRIES THAT

DON'T LIKE US.

WHAT HAPPENS IF IT IS IN THE

MIDDLE OF WINTER IN THE

NORTHEAST, 10 BELOW ZERO, AND

A HEAVY SNOWFALL, AND ALL OF A

SUDDEN ALL THE POWER GRIDS GO

DOWN, AND WE DON'T KNOW WHAT

CAUSED IT.

THE ROCKET FIRED AT US, WE

KNOW WHERE IT CAME FROM.

THIS WE HAVE NO IDEA, AND WE

HAVE NO IDEA HOW TO STOP IT.

WHICH IS GOING TO CAUSE MORE

DAMAGE TO THE COUNTRY?

THEY ARE THE AREAS WE SHOULD

BE SPENDING FAR MORE MONEY.

WE SHOULD BE TRYING TO FIGURE

OUT HOW WE COUNTER CYBER

WARFARE.

I WON'T MENTION, BECAUSE PART

OF IT IS CLASSIFIED, THE

NUMBER OF ATTACKS AGAINST OUR

DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE, OUR

INFRASTRUCTURE, OUR

INTELLIGENCE AGENCIES, EVERY

SINGLE DAY, FROM SEVERAL

COUNTRIES AROUND THE WORLD.

WE'RE GOING TO BE VULNERABLE

IF WE DON'T SPEND MONEY IN THE

RIGHT PLACES.

>> THE NATIONAL DEBT AND

DEFICIT BECOMING A NATIONAL

SECURITY ISSUE, I'M GUESSING

YOU DON'T BELIEVE THAT THE

PRESIDENT'S PLAN WILL TRULY

TACKLE THE DEBT AND THE

DEFICIT THE WAY HE SUGGESTS.

BUT DO WE NEED TO ADDRESS IT

IN SOME WAY, SHAPE OR FASHION.

>> I THINK WE HAVE TO, BECAUSE

OF THE SIZE OF IT.

BUT YOU KNOW WHAT, THE

PRESIDENT SAID HIS TAX CUT

WOULD DO WONDERS TO BALANCE

THE BUDGET.

WELL, WHAT IT DID, IT ENABLED

SOME COMPANIES TO DO MASSIVE

STOCK BUY-BACKS, NOT HIRE

PEOPLE, BUT GET MASSIVE STOCK

BUY-BACKS TO PAY THEIR

EXECUTIVES

MULTI-MULTI-MULTI-MILLION

DOLLAR SALARIES.

TO MAKE SOME OF THE HEDGE

FUNDS VERY, VERY WEALTHY, AND

THE DEFICIT BALLOONED.

I DON'T THINK, AS LONG AS YOU

ARE IN DEFICIT, YOU GOT TO

TALK ABOUT TAXES, YOU GOT TO

TALK ABOUT WHERE THE BUDGET

IS.

YOU GOT TO TALK ABOUT WHERE

YOU SPEND IT.

I DON'T WANT TO OBSESS OVER

THE WALL THAT THE PRESIDENT

SWORE IN HIS CAMPAIGN THAT

MEXICO WOULD PAY FOR.

WE ALL KNOW THAT'S NOT TRUE.

BUT WHERE ARE WE CREATING JOBS

IN THE UNITED STATES.

BUILDING A WALL WHICH IS

USELESS, MAKES US NO MORE

SECURE, OR PUTTING MONEY INTO

MEDICAL RESEARCH, BUILDING OUR

BRIDGES AND ROADS THAT ARE

FAILING, DOING ANY ONE OF A

NUMBER OF THINGS THAT WOULD

ALSO CREATE JOBS.

>> IF YOU, AND THE REST OF THE

APPROPRIATIONS COMMITTEE CAN

AGREE TO A PACKAGE TO PASS THE

HOUSE AND MAKES IT THROUGH THE

SENATE FLOOR, ARE YOU

CONFIDENT THE PRESIDENT WOULD

ULTIMATELY SIGN IT?

>> WELL, I SAW THE PRESIDENT

VETO A BILL WHICH WAS PASSED

NEARLY UNANIMOUSLY BECAUSE IT

ONLY GAVE $1.6 BILLION FOR HIS

WALL.

HE THEN AFTER COSTING THE

AMERICAN TAXPAYERS BILLIONS

UPON BILLIONS UPON BILLIONS OF

DOLLARS FOR THE UNNECESSARY

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN, SIGNED

THE BILL THAT GAVE $300

MILLION LESS FOR THE WALL.

IT IS HARD TO KNOW WHAT THE

PRESIDENT IS WILLING TO DO.

SENATOR SHELBY IS A

CONSERVATIVE REPUBLICAN.

HE AND I, JUST AS WE DID WHEN

WE WROTE THE LEGISLATION THAT

STOPPED THE SHUTDOWN, WE CAN

COME TOGETHER, WE CAN MAKE IT

WORK.

REMEMBER, THE MEETING THAT

ENDED UP IN MY OFFICE IN THE

CAPITOL, THERE WERE FOUR OF

US, SENATOR SHELBY, MYSELF,

CONGRESSMAN LOY AND

CONGRESSWOMAN GRANGER.

THE FOUR OF US, TWO

REPUBLICANS, TWO DEMOCRATS, WE

WORKED OUT THE DEAL WHICH

REOPENED THE FEDERAL

GOVERNMENT.

BUT ALSO PAID FOR A LOT OF

PRIORITIES IN OUR COUNTRY.

REAL PRIORITIES.

CREATING REAL JOBS, NOT THINGS

YOU JUST TALK ABOUT.

>> SIR, APPRECIATE THE TIME,

AS ALWAYS.

THANK YOU.

>> Darren: WE APPRECIATE YOU

WATCHING.

THE CHANNEL 3 NEWS CONTINUES

NEXT ON "THE WEEKEND."

TAKE CARE, HAVE A GOOD SUNDAY.

Captioning provided by

Caption Associates, LLC

captionassociates.com