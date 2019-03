YCQM March 24, 2019

>> FROM WCAX THIS IS "YOU CAN QUOTE ME."

A WARNING ABOUT A SCAM TARGETING YOUR MEDICAL INSURANCE.

A NORTHEAST KINGDOM WOMAN TELLING US ABOUT THE PROBLEM SHE SAYS MAKES HER FURIOUS.

CAT VIGLIENZONI INVESTIGATES.

>> CAT: ON FEBRUARY 19, THIS BIG BOX ARRIVED AN MARTY'S DOORSTEP.

NORMALLY PEOPLE ARE EXCITED TO RECEIVE PACKAGES.

BUT NOT THIS ONE.

>> I WAS PISSED.

I WAS LIVID.

I WAS SO ANGRY IF I COULD HAVE REACHED THROUGH THE PHONE AND BEATEN SOMEBODY I WOULD HAVE.

VR MARTY ISN'T PULLING HER PUNCHES WHEN SHE TALKS ABOUT THIS BOX OF MEDICAL BRACES.

>> I WAS SO MAD.

>> CAT: A BACK BRACE, TWO KNEE BRACES, TWO FOOT BRACES, TWO SUSPENSION SLEEVES, AND --

>> A SLING.

>> CAT: DO YOU NEED A SLING?

>> NO, I'VE GOT PLENTY OF THEM.

>> CAT: ALL OF IT UNNEEDED, UNPRESCRIBED AND UNWANTED.

>> WOULDN'T EVEN HIT HALF OF MY FOOT.

>> CAT: SHE FOLD THE CALLERS FROM BACK BRACES PLUS.

>> I SAID WHAT PART OF NO DON'T YOU PEOPLE UNDERSTAND, THE N OR THE O.

CLICK.

>> CAT: STILL THE COMPANY MANAGED TO SWINDLE MEDICARE AND HER INSURANCE.

>> MEDICARE HAS BILLED OVER $1300 FOR THIS.

>> CAT: FOR THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS IN PRODUCTS SHE DIDN'T AUTHORIZE.

SHE EVEN CALLED MEDICARE TO WARN THEM.

>> AND I STILL GOT THE BOX.

THIS RAISES OUR INSURANCE RATES AND WE STRUGGLE JUST TO PAY OUR COPAYS TO GO TO THE DOCTORS.

WE STRUGGLE TO PAY THE COPAYS WHEN WE GO TO PICK UP OUR MEDICATIONS, AND THEN WHEN I SEE THINGS LIKE THIS, YOU'RE DARN TO THING I GET I RATE.

>> CAT: THIS KIND OF FRAUD IS ON THE RISE.

NECK BRACES, BACK BRACES, HEARING AIDS, THOSE KINDS OF MEDICAL DEVICES.

CHARITY CLARK SAYS LAST YEAR THE CONSUMER ASSISTANCE PROGRAM GOT ABOUT 24 REPORTS OF MEDICAL EQUIPMENT SCAMS LIKE THIS.

TWO AND A HALF MONTHS INTO THIS YEAR, THEY'RE ALREADY AT 29.

>> WHY THIS KIND OF FRAUD?

>> WELL, WE LIKE TO SAY THAT SCAMMERS DO WHAT WORKS, SO THIS MUST BE WORKING, THEY'RE GETTING MONEY.

>> CAT: BUT AS FAR AS BEING ABLE TO HUNT DOWN THE COMPANIES, THAT'S UP TO THE U.S. INSPECTOR GENERAL.

>> THERE'S A LIMITED AMOUNT OF WHAT WE CAN DO.

>> CAT: VERMONT HAS A LAW ABOUT UNSOLICITED MERCHANDISE.

YOU CAN KEEP IT.

IF THE COMPANY WANTS IT BACK, THEY HAVE 20 DAYS TO COME GET IT.

BACK BRACES PLUS' BROCHURES CLAIM THEY'RE BASED IN FLORIDA AND PROMISE THAT AS EASY AS ONE TWO THREE THEY WOULD TAKE THE BRACES BACK.

WHAT HAPPENED WHEN YOU CALLED THAT NUMBER?

>> I WAS ON HOLD FOR TWO HOURS AND 45 MINUTES.

>> CAT: DID YOU EVER GET THROUGH?

>> NO.

LEAVE A MESSAGE.

>> CAT: SHE WANTS OTHER PEOPLE TO SPEAK UP IN THE HOPES THAT CONGRESS WILL CRACK DOWN.

>> BECAUSE MORE PEOPLE THAT REPORT IT, THEN MAYBE SOMETHING WILL GET DONE.

>> DARREN: CAT JOINS ME NOW ALONG THE ATTORNEY GENERAL T.J. DONOVAN.

SHE'S MAD.

ARE YOU?

>> ABSOLUTELY.

AND I THINK PART OF THE SOLUTION IS PUTTING MARTY ON THE JOB AND LETTING HER DEAL WITH SOME OF THESE FRAUD STERS.

WHAT A REMARKABLE STORY.

THE POWER OF HER WORDS, THOUGH, ABOUT WHY THIS IS SO PERVASIVE AND DEVASTATING IS, AS SHE SAID, THE HIGH COST OF HEALTH INSURANCE.

THEY'RE STRUGGLING TO PAY THEIR COPAYS FOR THEIR MEDICINE TO SEE THEIR DOC.

AND TO HAVE THESE FRAUDSTERS RIP THEM OFF WITH THIS EQUIPMENT.

TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE.

>> DARREN: SPEAKING OF THIS EQUIPMENT, SO WHAT HAPPENS, WHAT DOES SHE DO WITH IT?

>> CAT: MY UNDERSTANDING IS SHE GETS TO KEEP IT.

WHY IS THAT?

>> WE HAVE A LAW ON THE BOOKS THAT SAYS IF YOU GET, I DON'T WANT TO CALL IT A GIFT, BUT A PRODUCT IN THE MAIL, THE COMPANY HAS 20 DAYS TO COME AND GET IT AND IF THEY DON'T YOU CAN KEEP IT.

BUT THAT'S NOT THE ISSUE.

THE ISSUE IS THE BIG OF THE INSURANCE COMPANY, AND THAT'S THE FRAUD.

THAT'S WHY THESE SCAMS ARE ON THE RISE AGAIN, UP THIS YEAR, AS WE'RE SEEING ACROSS THE BOARD ON SCAMS.

SO WE'RE REALLY REACHING, I THINK, FRANKLY A CRISIS NOT ONLY IN THE STATE BUT IN OUR COUNTRY, AND WHY IT HITS HARD IN VERMONT ARE OUR DEMOGRAPHICS.

THEY GO AFTER OLDER VERMONTERS.

AND THIS IS WHY THIS IS SUCH AN IMPORTANT TOPIC FOR US, AND FRANKLY FOR CONGRESS TO GET INVOLVED.

>> CAT: SO MARTY INDICATED THAT SHE WENT THROUGH THE PROCESS TO TRY TO WARN MED SIERRA AND HER SUPPLEMENTAL INSURANCE, SHE SAID LOOK THESE PEOPLE ARE CALLING ME, I THINK THEY'RE TRYING TO SCAM YOU, DON'T PAY THEM.

THEY STILL PAID.

IS THERE ANYTHING PEOPLE CAN DO OTHER THAN CALLING?

>> MARTY IS DOING EXACTLY WHAT SHE SHOULD, AND WHAT A GREAT ADVOCATE FOR HERSELF AND FRANKLY EVERYBODY ELSE.

THAT WAS ONE OF THE BEST PIECES I'VE SEEN IN A LONG TIME.

I THINK, AND HERE'S THE POWER OF THIS.

THESE SCAMS, WHETHER IT'S THIS SCAM OR ANOTHER ONE, THEY'RE HARD TO PROSECUTE BECAUSE A LOT OF THESE FOLKS ARE IN VERMONT, FRANKLY THEY'RE OUT OF THE COUNTRY.

SO THE ISSUE IS THIS.

WHAT WE HAVE TO DO IS RAISE AWARENESS ABOUT THIS, SHARE STORIES, JUST LIKE MARTY DID, SO PEOPLE ARE AWARE AND GET A CRITICAL MASS OF PEOPLE NOT ONLY CALLING BUT STAKE HOLDERS, ELECTED OFFICIALS TALKING TO PEOPLE IN CONGRESS AND SAYING, YOU HAVE TO ACT.

THIS IS NOT A POLITICAL ISSUE, THIS IS NOT A PARTISAN ISSUE.

THIS IS AN ISSUE OF PUBLIC SAFETY, PUBLIC HEALTH AND FRANKLY PUBLIC WELL-BEING.

>> CAT: THE BIG QUESTION I GOT FROM PEOPLE AFTER THAT STORY RAN WAS HOW COULD HER INSURANCE, HER MEDICAL INFORMATION HAVE GOTTEN OUT THERE TO SCAMMERS?

WHAT ARE THE COMMON WAYS WE SEE SCAMMERS GET THAT INFORMATION?

>> LOOK, HERE'S THE BOTTOM LINE.

WHEN WE'RE TALKING ABOUT HOW THIS INFORMATION GETS OUT, IT'S BOUGHT AND SOLD.

DATA IS NOW A COMMODITY.

IT IS BEING COMMERCIALIZED AND MONETIZED.

THAT'S WHY WE PASSED A THIRD PARTY DATA BROKER BECAUSE PEOPLE BUY AND SELL PEOPLE'S INFORMATION AND THEN THEY SELL IT TO THESE SCAMMERS, AND THIS INFORMATION GETS OUT.

SO WE'RE SAYING THESE THIRD PARTY DATA BROKERS THAT YOU HAVE TO REGISTER WITH THE SECRETARY OF STATE'S OFFICE AND PROVIDE A WAY FOR PEOPLE TO OPT OUT.

PEOPLE HAVE A RIGHT TO KNOW, WHO ARE YOU SELLING IT TO AND FOR WHAT REASON?

BUT UNDERLYING ALL THIS IS THE ACKNOWLEDGEMENT FINALLY THAT PRIVACY MATTERS IN A DIGITAL ECONOMY AND THE DATA IN THE COMMODITY, AND WE HAVE TO MAKE SURE THAT WE PROTECT PEOPLE BECAUSE IT'S BEING COMMERCIALIZED AND MONETIZED AND THESE THIRD PARTY DATA BROKERS ARE SELLING IT TO BAD ACTORS, AND VERMONTERS ARE BEING HURT.

>> DARREN: ANOTHER HUGE PROBLEM THAT AFFECTS ALMOST ANYBODY IF YOU'VE GOT A PHONE AND THAT'S ROBO CALLS.

WHAT ARE WE TALKING ABOUT FOR NUMBERS AT THIS POINT?

>> THEY ARE SKYROCKETING.

I THINK THE LAST NUMBER I SAW WAS IN A ONE MONTH TIME IN THE STATE OF VERMONT, OVER 4 MILLION ROBO CALLS.

AND AS I'VE SAID BEFORE, AT MY HOUSE, AT 7:30 AT NIGHT THE PHONE STARTS RINGING.

WE'VE STOPPED PICKING UP THE PHONE.

WE HAVE A LAND LINE BECAUSE MY MOTHER HAS A RULE, DARREN, THAT WE HAVE KIDS WHO ARE IN SCHOOL WE STILL HAVE A LAND LINE.

BUT THE PHONE RINGS NONSTOP.

I COULDN'T TELL YOU THE AREA CODE FROM WHICH THESE CALLS ARE COMING FROM, BUT WE DON'T PICK IT UP.

BUT HERE'S THE THING.

THESE SCAMS WORK BECAUSE THEY'RE ON THE RISE, AND SO WHAT WE NEED TO DO IS CONTINUE TO HAVE SHOWS LIKE THIS WHERE WE CAN RAISE AWARENESS WHERE PEOPLE AREN'T ASHAMED, AREN'T EMBARRASSED ABOUT GETTING SCAMMED SO PEOPLE ARE AWARE.

THE BIGGEST THING TO DO TO AVOID ROBO CALLS, DON'T PICK UP THE PHONE.

THIS IS BECOMING ONE OF, IF NOT THE TOP CONSUMER PROTECTION ISSUES IN THIS COUNTRY.

>> CAT: YOU MENTIONED, IS IT TIME FOR THE FEDS TO ACT?

>> YES.

>> CAT: DO PHONE CASE ALSO NEED TO BE PART OF THAT SOLUTION, THOUGH?

>> YES.

YES.

>> DARREN: HOW?

>> I THINK THEY NEED TO BE REGULATED IN A WAY BECAUSE THEY ARE USING THEIR INSTRUMENT ALITY, IF YOU WILL, IN ORDER TO RIP PEOPLE OFF.

THEY GOT A STAKE IN THE GAME HERE, AND THAT IS NOT AN INDICTMENT OF PHONE COMPANIES OR ISP'S, IT'S AN INVITATION TO SAY COME TO THE TABLE, LET'S WORK TOGETHER.

BECAUSE TOO MANY PEOPLE ARE BEING TAKEN ADVANTAGE OF.

AND LET'S FIND A SOLUTION, BECAUSE, DARREN AND CAT, IF THEY DON'T AT SOME POINT IN TIME, WHETHER IT'S A STATE OR WHETHER IT'S CONGRESS, YOU WILL SEE GREATER REGULATION ON THIS, BECAUSE THE ELECTORATE, VERMONTERS AND AMERICANS, ARE SICK OF THIS.

>> CAT: DO WE HAVE ANY SENSE OF HOW MUCH MONEY VERMONTERS LOSE EACH YEAR TO PHONE SCAMS?

>> I DON'T, BUT IT'S A SIGNIFICANT AMOUNT, AND I THINK AS YOU HEARD MARTY SAY, VERMONTERS ARE STRUGGLING AND ONE DOLLAR IS TOO MUCH.

AND THAT PEOPLE SHOULD NOT BE TAKEN ADVANTAGE OF AND WE ARE IN A INCREDIBLY COMPLEX ECONOMY, WE'RE IN A GLOBAL DIGITAL ECONOMY, AND WE ALL DO EVERYTHING ONLINE WITH OUR PHONES, AND EVERYBODY'S DATA IS OUT THERE.

AND I THINK WHEN WE TALK ABOUT THE ISSUE OF DATA, THE ISSUE OF GREATER CONTROL GIVEN BACK TO THE CONSUMER IS ONE OF THESE ISSUES THAT WE HAVE TO TALK ABOUT IN THIS STATE.

WE WANT TO BE PART OF THE GLOBAL ECONOMY, BUT WE ALSO BELIEVE IN PRIVACY.

AND I'M NOT SURE THAT BECAUSE YOU PRESS SEND OR YOU POST SOMETHING THAT THAT'S AN INVITATION TO A CORPORATION TO THEN MONETIZE YOUR DATA AND SELL IT TO A BAD ACTOR.

>> DARREN: A WARNING FOR ALL VERMONTERS.

TECH SUPPORT SCAMS ARE ALSO ON THE RISE.

IKE BEN DAVIDS SHOWS YOU WHAT YOU NEED TO LOOK OUT FOR.

>> REPORTER: MARY KERR HAS SPENT MOST OF HER LIFE WRITING.

AND THAT 86 YEARS OLD SHE CONTINUES TO SPEND MUCH OF HER SPARE TIME TYPING ON HER COMPUTER.

>> MY LIFE IS ON THERE, I'VE GOT TWO BOOKS ON THERE.

I'VE GOT ALL THE STORIES I'VE WRITTEN.

>> REPORTER: BUT EVEN WITH ALL HER EXPERIENCE, SHE FOUND HERSELF IN A SITUATION SHE NEVER THOUGHT WOULD HAPPEN TO HER.

>> THIS AD SAID DON'T TURN OFF YOUR COMPUTER, CALL THIS NUMBER TO PROTECT YOURSELF.

>> REPORTER: AT A PRESS CONFERENCE ON THURSDAY SHE JOINED THE ATTORNEY GENERAL TO VOICE HER FRUSTRATION, AFTER LOSING HUNDREDS OF DOLLARS IN A TECH SUPPORT SCAM.

>> I COPY BELIEVE IT HAPPENED --

I COULDN'T BELIEVE IT HAPPENED TO ME THAT I COULD FALL FOR SOMETHING LIKE THAT.

>> THERE'S NO REASON TO BE EMBARRASSED OR ASHAMED.

THE BEST OFFENSE IS A GOOD DEFENSE.

>> REPORTER: VERMONT'S ATTORNEY GENERAL DONOVAN SAYS AS CYBER SECURITY AND IDENTITY THEFT CRIMES ARE THE FASTEST GROWING CRIMES IN THE COUNTRY, TECH SUPPORT SCAMS ARE THE THIRD MOST COMMON COMPLAINTS RECEIVED BY THE CONSUMER ASSISTANCE PROGRAM.

>> VERMONTERS ARE GETTING RIPPED OFF AS A RESULT OF THIS.

>> REPORTER: WARNING SIGNS OF A TECH SCAM INCLUDE SOMEONE ASKING FOR REMOTE ACCESS TO YOUR COMPUTER, ASKING FOR CREDIT CARD INFORMATION AND ASKING FOR USER NAMES AND PASSWORDS.

>> AND THIS IS ON THE RISE, WE'RE IN AN ONLINE WORLD.

AND WE'RE ONLY GOING TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE IN A GLOBAL DIGITAL WORD.

>> IT'S SUCH AN INTRUSION ON YOUR PERSONAL LIFE.

>> REPORTER: KERR IS STILL FRUSTRATED, BUT SHE WANTS YOU TO BE READY AND AWARE WHEN ONLINE.

>> I WARN PEOPLE, IT LOOKS VERY LEGIT.

>> REPORTER: IKE BEN DAVID, CHANNEL 3 NEWS.

>> DARREN: THIS ISN'T A NEW SCAM.

WHY SOUNDING THE ALARM NOW?

>> IT'S ANOTHER RISE AGAIN.

AND ANOTHER GREAT VERMONTER, MARY KERR, TELLING HER STORY.

HERE'S THE POWERFUL PART ABOUT THESE STORIES.

YOU HEARD MARY SAY IT.

PEOPLE ARE ASHAMED WHEN THEY GET RIPPED OFF ON THESE SCAMS, AND THEY DON'T TELL THEIR STORY, AND THOSE NUMBERS, WHILE THEY'RE ON THE RISE, ARE UNDER REPORTED BECAUSE OF PEOPLE'S SHAME AND EMBARRASSMENT.

WHAT WE'RE TRYING TO DO IS RAISE AWARENESS, LET PEOPLE KNOW THAT THIS IS HAPPENING TO EVERYBODY IN THIS STATE, AND THAT AGAIN LET'S ARM OUR SELF WITH INFORMATION TO PROTECT YOURSELF.

NEVER GIVE ANYBODY REMOTE ACCESS TO YOUR COMPUTER, NEVER GIVE ANYBODY YOUR BANK ACCOUNT INFORMATION.

AND THIS, AGAIN, THIS IS HARD WORKING VERMONTERS GETTING RIPPED OFF.

>> DARREN: WHY IS IT DIFFICULT TO TRACK DOWN THESE SCAMMERS AND GET THAT MONEY BACK?

>> WE DON'T KNOW WHERE THEY ARE.

WE DON'T KNOW WHERE THEY ARE.

AND I'LL TELL YOU, THEY'RE NOT IN VERMONT.

AND THEY'RE NOT, FRANKLY, IN THIS COUNTRY.

SO FROM AN ENFORCEMENT STANDPOINT THAT MAKES IT VERY DIFFICULT.

SO WHAT WE'RE TRYING TO DO IS RAISE AWARENESS, ARM VERMONTERS WITH INFORMATION AND SHARE PEOPLE'S STORIES, SO THERE'S NO STIGMA, NO EMBARRASSMENT, NO SHAME.

>> CAT: WHO IS MOST AT RISK?

I KNOW WE'VE SAID SENIORS ARE THE TARGET OF A LOT OF SCAMS.

ARE THERE ANY OTHER DEMOGRAPHICS THAT ARE BEING TARGETED?

>> I THINK EVERYBODY IS AT RISK BECAUSE AGAIN WE LIVE IN A DIGITAL WORLD AND IF YOU HAVE A PHONE, I CAN TELL YOU NUMEROUS STORIES, I HAD A BUDDY WHO, YOU KNOW, PROBABLY 40 YEARS OLD, GOT TAKEN BY A SCAM, TECH SUPPORT SCAM.

AND WAS GOING DOWN TO THE STORE TO GET A GIFT CARD.

HERE'S A GREAT WARNING SIGN.

IF ANYBODY ASK YOU TO PAY THE BILL BY A GIFT CARD, THAT'S A SCAM.

SO THIS GUY I KNOW, SMART GUY, PROFESSIONAL, BUT HIS BUSINESS WAS THROUGH HIS COMPUTER.

HE NEEDED IT FOR HIS LIVELIHOOD, AND HE'S GOING DOWN BUYING THESE GIFT CARDS AND THAT'S HOW HE'S PAYING THE SCAMMERS, AND AFTER THE FACT HE'S SO EMBARRASSED, SAYING TO HIMSELF HOW COULD I HAVE FALLEN FOR THIS.

SO I THINK EVERYBODY IS AT RISK, BUT TO BE PERFECTLY HONEST ABOUT IT, I THINK OLDER VERMONTERS ARE MORE AT RISK THAN EVERYBODY, AND WHETHER IT'S THE GRANDPARENTS SCAM, WHETHER IT'S THE I.R.S. SCAM THAT WE SHOULD TALK ABOUT GIVEN THAT APRIL 15 IS COMING UP, WHETHER IT'S THE SOCIAL SECURITY SCAM, EVERYBODY IS AT RISK, BUT I THINK OLDER VERMONTERS ARE MORE AT RISK.

>> DARREN: WHY DON'T WE TALK ABOUT THE I.R.S. SCAM, WHAT ARE PEOPLE SEEING?

>> THAT'S THE TOP SCAM IN THIS STATE.

HERE'S THE THING, THE I.R.S. IS NEVER GOING TO CALL YOU.

THEY ARE NEVER GOING TO CALL YOU.

AND THE I.R.S. IS NEVER GOING TO TELL YOU TO GET A GIFT QUARTERED TO PAY YOUR TAXES, OKAY.

THAT'S NUMBER ONE.

BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY THE I.R.S. WILL DO BUSINESS THROUGH THE MAIL, AND THAT'S THE MOST IMPORTANT THING.

SO VERMONTERS SHOULD KNOW THIS.

THE I.R.S. WILL NEVER CALL YOU ON THE PHONE AND DEMAND PAYMENT AND CLAIM THAT YOU'RE DELINQUENT IN YOUR TAXES.

>> DARREN: T.J. DONOVAN, THANK YOU VERY MUCH.

>> THANKS FOR HAVING ME.

>> DARREN: THE NUMBER OF MEASLES CASES IN THE UNITED STATES CONTINUES TO GROW.

THE C.D.C. CONFIRMS AT LEAST 268 CASES SINCE THE FIRST OF THE YEAR REPORTED ACROSS 10 STATES.

THAT'S 40 MORE IN A WEEK.

15 STATES ARE REPORTING MEASLES CASES IN ALL OF LAST YEAR THE C.D.C. REPORTED 372 CASES OF MEELZ ELSE IN THE MEASLES, WHICH WAS THE SECOND HIGHEST NUMBER IN 20 YEARS.

VERMONT'S HEALTH COMMISSIONER JUST CALLED ON CONGRESS TO ACT, CALLING THIS A GRAVE CONCERN.

AND COMMISSIONER MARK LEVINE JOINS US NOW TO TELL US WHY.

GOOD MORNING.

>> GOOD MORNING.

>> DARREN: FIRST OF ALL, ANY CONFIRMED CASES IN VERMONT?

>> NONE IN VERMONT.

>> DARREN: OKAY.

WHY DID YOU CALL ON CONGRESS TO ACT ON THIS?

>> AS YOU NOTED, THIS IS A BANNER YEAR FOR THE MEASLES, THIS IS A DISEASE WE THOUGHT WAS ERADICATED 20 YEARS AGO.

60 YEARS AGO THERE WERE LITERALLY MILLIONS GETTING THE MEASLES EVERY YEAR, TENS OF THOUSANDS HOSPITALIZED, HUNDREDS DYING FROM MEASLES.

SO THIS IS A DISEASE WE DON'T WANT TO HAVE REAR ITS UGLY HEAD AGAIN.

SO I WAS VERY CONCERNED ABOUT THAT.

SOME OF THE OUTBREAKS ARE IN STATES RIGHT NEXT-DOOR, NEW YORK AND NEW HAMPSHIRE.

BUT THERE ARE OUTBREAKS AROUND THE COUNTRY THAT ARE DIRECTLY TRACEABLE BACK TO UNDERVACCINATION OF THE POPULATION.

SO I WAS VERY CONCERNED ABOUT THAT AND I WAS VERY CONCERNED ABOUT THE FACT THAT MANY OF THE SOCIAL MEDIA, THERE WAS MISINFORMATION OR MISLEADING INFORMATION, OR LACK OF EQUAL OPPORTUNITY FOR SCIENTIFIC AND EVIDENCE BASED INFORMATION TO GET TO THE POPULATION.

>> DARREN: I WANT TO GET TO SOME OF THOSE ISSUES, SOCIAL MEDIA AND VACCINATIONS.

BUT FIRST LET'S TELL PEOPLE WHAT IS MEASLES, WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS, AND HOW DANGEROUS IS IT?

>> YES.

SO MEASLES IS A CONDITION THAT CAUSES FEVER, FATIGUE, RUNNY NOSE, COUGH, OFTEN INFLAMMATION OF THE EYE CALLED CONJUNCTIVITIS.

AND OF COURSE THE CHARACTERRISTIC RASH THROUGHOUT THE BODY.

>> CAT: SO, SORRY, GO AHEAD.

>> SO MOST PEOPLE WILL GET THROUGH ALL OF THAT AND DO FINE.

BUT SOME OF THE VERY YOUNG, SOME OF THE VERY OLD, SOME OF THOSE WITH IMMUNE COMPROMISE PROBLEMS, WILL GET MORE COMPLICATIONS OF IT.

THAT CAN INCLUDE THINGS LIKEN SEF LIGHT --

EN ENCEPHALITIS, PNEUMONIA, AND LESS COMMONLY DEATH.

>> CAT: WHAT ARE THE SOLUTIONS FOR PARENTS?

>> WE FIRMLY BELIEVE THAT VACCINES ARE EFFECTIVE, SAFE.

AND LAWS SHOULD SUPPORT THOSE.

SO FOR PARENTS, WE REALLY ENDORSE TALKING WITH THEIR PEDIATRICIANS, MAKING SURE THAT THEY GET ALL OF THE SCIENCE AND EVIDENCE BASED INFORMATION THAT'S NECESSARY, SO THAT THEY ARE REASSURED THAT THIS IS A GOOD IDEA FOR THEM AND THEIR KIDS, AND TO MAKE SURE THAT THEIR KIDS ARE VACCINATED.

>> CAT: WHAT ARE OUR VACCINATION RATES IN VERMONT?

>> CURRENTLY THEY'RE VERY GOOD.

YOU MAY RECALL THAT A NUMBER OF YEARS AGO THE LEGISLATURE ELIMINATED WHAT IS CALLED THE PHILOSOPHICAL EXEMPTION.

SO THAT HAD A BENEFICIAL IMPACT ON OUR VACCINATION RATES.

CURRENTLY LOOKING AT KIDS GOING INTO KINDERGARTEN, THE RATE IS ABOUT 94%.

ACTUALLY 97%.

AND 94% IN THE FIRST THREE YEARS OF LIFE.

>> DARREN: YOU HAD ALLUDED TO THIS A LITTLE BIT, DOCTORS AROUND THE NATION RIGHT NOW ARE QUESTIONING SOME SOCIAL MEDIA SITES LIKE FACEBOOK, TWITTER, INSTAGRAM, FOR PUTTING OUT INFORMATION ABOUT VACCINATIONS, SHARING WHAT YOU DEEM AS MISINFORMATION, AND IT'S BEING BLAMED FOR AN ALARMING RISE IN UNVACCINATED KIDS.

SO YOU DO SHARE THIS CONCERN.

>> YES.

>> DARREN: SHOULD CONGRESS ACT ON THESE SOCIAL MEDIA SITES?

>> I THINK WE'VE SEEN SINCE THIS KIND OF NEWS AND IN SOME OTHER INSTANCES REGARDING GUN VIOLENCE ISSUES THAT THE SITES HAVE BEGUN TO BECOME MORE RESPONSIVE.

I'LL SAY MORE SOCIALLY CONSCIOUS, WHICH IS A WONDERFUL OUTCOME.

SO I'M NOT SURE IT'S GOING TO REQUIRE CONGRESSIONAL LEGISLATION, I WOULDN'T ADVOCATE FOR THAT AT THIS MOMENT.

BUT THAT'S ONE OF THE REASONS THE CONGRESSIONAL COMMITTEE WAS ACTUALLY GETTING TOGETHER, THEY WANTED TO UNDERSTAND THIS EPIDEMIC BETTER, THEY WANTED TO UNDERSTAND WHAT THE GENESIS OF IT WAS, WHAT WAS CAUSING IT.

AND IF THERE WAS ANYTHING THAT THEY COULD AS A OVERSEER IN THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT COULD DO TO CHANGE THINGS.

I'M NOT SURE IF THEY ACTUALLY MADE A DECISION REGARDING THAT, THEY JUST TOOK TESTIMONY IN RECENT WEEKS.

>> CAT: SO IS SOME OF THE REASON FOR LESS OF AN URGENCY TO VACCINATE AMONG PARENTS BECAUSE WE HAVE NOT SEEN SOME OF THESE SERIOUS DISEASES IN A WHILE?

>> I WOULD SAY THAT'S SOME OF IT.

THERE'S STILL SOME PARENTS WHO HOLD THE BELIEF THAT THEIR CHILD COULD BE HARMED BY HAVING THE VACCINE, AND THE HARM COULD BE JUST A SIMPLE REACTION.

THAT DOES HAPPEN TO ANY VACCINE.

MOST OF THOSE REACTIONS ARE VERY LOCAL AT THE SITE OF INJECTION, BUT THEY CAN BE FLU-LIKE SYMPTOMS AND THINGS OF THAT SORT.

THEN THERE ARE STILL INDIVIDUALS WHO HOLD TO OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE THEORY THAT AUTISM AND VACCINES GO TOGETHER.

THERE WAS SOME VERY REASSURING DATA FROM OVER 600,000 PEOPLE IN DENMARK, VERY LONGITUDEINAL STUDY THAT JUST CAME OUT IN THE MEDICAL LITERATURE THAT AGAIN DID NOT SUPPORT ANY LINKAGE BETWEEN AUTISM AND PRIOR VACCINATIONS.

>> CAT: I BELIEVE THAT ORIGINAL STUDY HAS BEEN DISCREDITED AS WELL.

>> THE VERY ORIGINAL STUDY IS LONG BEEN DISCREDITED, LINKING THE TWO.

BUT UNFORTUNATELY THERE ARE STILL THOSE WHO HOLD TO THOSE BELIEFS.

>> DARREN: LET'S SWITCH GEARS AND TALK ABOUT THE FLU.

WE SAW A PEAK A LITTLE WHILE AGO.

IS THERE STILL ONGOING FLU ACTIVITY IN THE STATE OF VERMONT?

>> YES.

SO THE C.D.C., THE CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL, LISTS A VARIETY OF CATEGORIES.

THE HIGHEST LEVEL OF INVOLVEMENT IS WIDESPREAD, WHERE VERMONT HAS BEEN FOR QUITE A WHILE UNTIL VERY RECENTLY, WHERE WE'RE NOW ONE SLOT BELOW THAT TO REGIONAL.

REGIONAL IS STILL NOT LOCAL OR NO CASES.

SO IT IS STILL ACTIVE IN VERMONT, JUST SLIGHTLY LESS ACTIVE THAN IT'S BEEN.

>> DARREN: WHAT IS THE EFFECTIVENESS OF THE SHOT THIS YEAR?

>> I'M NOT SURE WE HAVE THE FINAL NUMBER IN YET TO TELL YOU ABOUT THE EFFICACY OF THE SHOT.

BUT WE DO THINK IT'S WELL MATCHED TO THE STRAIN OF FLU THAT WE'RE SEEING MOST COMMONLY ACROSS THE STATE.

AND I HAVE TO SAY IT'S NEVER TOO LATE TO GET A FLU SHOT.

BUT WE ARE GETTING CLOSER TO THE END OF THE SEASON.

SO USUALLY APRIL, MAY WE SEE A TREMENDOUS WINDING DOWN.

BUT NOT ELIMINATION.

SO I WOULD STILL HAVE TO SAY IT'S NEVER TOO LATE.

>> DARREN: I'D LIKE TO, WITH THE LAST COUPLE OF MINUTES TALK A LITTLE ABOUT THE H.P.V. VACCINATION.

WHAT IS IT, FIRST OF ALL, AND WHO SHOULD GET IT?

>> GREAT.

SO H.P.V. FOR YOUR VIEWERS WHO MAY NOT RECOGNIZE THE INITIALS IS HUMAN PAPILLOMA VIRUS.

IT'S A VIRUS THAT MOST COMMONLY CAUSES SOMETHING THAT MOST PEOPLE ARE FAMILIAR WITH CALLED GENITAL WARTS.

HOWEVER, IT'S ALSO A CANCER PRODUCING VIRUS IN SELECT CASES AND CAN PRODUCE CANCERS IN MEN AND WOMEN IN THE GENITAL AREA AS WELL AS THE MOUTH AND THROAT.

SO THIS VACCINE IS VERY UNIQUE BECAUSE IT'S THE ONE TIME WE CAN SAY WITH GREAT CONFIDENCE, THIS IS A CANCER PREVENTING VACCINE.

BECAUSE IF YOU CAN PREVENT THE STRAINS OF H.P.V. THAT LEAD TO THE DEVELOPMENT OF CANCER FROM INFECTING PEOPLE AND TAKING ROOT, YOU CAN ACTUALLY PREVENT THE CANCER, BECAUSE A HIGH PERCENTAGE OF THE CANCERS I JUST MENTIONED ARE DIRECTLY LINKED TO H.P.V.

>> DARREN: GIFFORD MEDICAL CENTER WAS RECENTLY AWARDED FOR THEIR HIGH VACCINATION RATES WHEN IT COMES TO H.P.V.

IS VERMONT LEADING THE WAY IN THIS?

WHAT ARE OUR RATES AND WITH ABOUT A MINUTE LEFT TO GO, WHAT DO YOU WANT PEOPLE TO KNOW?

>> YES.

SO WE'RE DOING VERY WELL.

WE ARE LEADING THE WAY, NOT JUST AS ONE STATE, WE'RE IN A GROUP OF STATES THAT ARE DOING VERY WELL.

BUT WE STILL HAVE QUITE A WAYS TO GO.

KEEP IN MIND THIS IS A VERY NEW VACCINE.

IN THE LAST 10 YEARS THERE'S BEEN WELL OVER MILLIONS AND MILLIONS OF DOSES ADMINISTERED.

SO WE REALLY FEEL VERY CONFIDENT AND COMFORTABLE WITH ITS SAFETY RECORD AND ITS TRACK RECORD.

BUT THE PARENTS OF TEENAGERS SHOULD KNOW THAT THE OPTIMAL AGE IS USUALLY AROUND 11 OR 12.

THERE'S NOW A TWO-DOSE SERIES.

WE'RE DOING VERY, VERY WELL WITH THAT FIRST DOSE.

IT'S OFTEN REMINDING PEOPLE TO GO ALONG AND GET THE SECOND DOSE THAT'S IMPORTANT, BECAUSE TO GET THE GREATEST BENEFIT FROM THE VACCINE IT SHOULD REALLY BE TWO DOSES.

>> COMMISSIONER, THANK YOU.

