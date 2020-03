YCQM March 29, 2020

COYNE.

GOOD MORNING, EVERYONE, I'M DARREN PERRON.

RIGHT NOW ON CHANNEL 3'S "YOU CAN QUOTE ME," CHANGES AT CATHOLIC CHURCHES DUE TO COVID-19, AND A MESSAGE OF UNITY FROM ALL FAITHS.

THE STATE OF THE CORONAVIRUS AND THE TESTS THAT COULD GET PEOPLE BACK TO WORK KNOWING YOU WOULDN'T INFECT ANYONE.

WE'LL TALK TO A MEDICAL EXPERT.

WHO ARE ESSENTIAL WORKERS?

WE GO THROUGH THE LIST.

AND STAY AT HOME OR GO TO WORK?

MIXED MESSAGES FROM LEADERS.

PRESIDENT TRUMP WANTS PEOPLE BACK TO WORK BY EASTER.

BUT GOVERNOR SCOTT ORDERED VERMONTERS TO STAY HOME, UNLESS THEY ARE DEEMED ESSENTIAL WORKERS.

WE ASKED VERMONT LAW SCHOOL PROFESSOR JARED CARTER ABOUT WHO HOLDS THE POWER DURING A PANDEMIC.

JARED CARTER, THANK YOU FOR JOINING US VIA SKYPE.

>> THANKS FOR HAVING ME.

>> DARREN: DOES THE GOVERNOR HAVE THE LEGAL AUTHORITY TO ISSUE A STAY AT HOME ORDER IF THE PRESIDENT TELLS EVERYONE TO GET BACK TO WORK?

>> YES, I THINK THESE ARE UNPRECEDENTED TIMES AND I DON'T KNOW THAT WE HAVE COMPLETE CLARITY ON THAT PARTICULAR ISSUE, BUT I THINK IN READING THE CASE LAW AND READING THE FEDERAL AND STATE STATUTES AND READING THE CONSTITUTIONS OF VERMONT AND THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT, I THINK THE ANSWER IS YES.

AND THE REASON FOR THAT IS BECAUSE HISTORICALLY, AND THE U.S. SUPREME COURT HAS SAID THIS, AS FAR BACK AS THE 1800'S, HISTORICALLY THE POLICE POWERS OF THE STATE GOVERNMENT ARE RESERVED TO THE STATES THROUGH THE 10TH AMENDMENT TO THE UNITED STATES CONSTITUTION.

AND THAT MEANS THAT ON QUESTIONS OF QUARANTINE IN THE FACE OF A PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY LIKE WE HAVE NOW, I THINK GOVERNOR SCOTT'S STAY AT HOME ORDER WOULD ESSENTIALLY STAY IN EFFECT EVEN IF PRESIDENT TRUMP WERE TO ISSUE AN EXECUTIVE ORDER SAYING VERMONTERS CAN GO BACK TO WORK.

STATES RETAIN THAT POLICE POWER UNDER THE 10TH AMENDMENT.

>> DARREN: WHAT ABOUT LIBERTY, CAN THE GOVERNMENT REALLY MAKE YOU STAY IN YOUR HOME?

>> YES, I THINK FOR THE SAME REASONS, IF YOU LOOK AT THE CASE LAW THAT THE U.S. SUPREME COURT HAS DECIDED OVER THE YEARS AND YOU LOOK AT THE FEDERAL STATUTES, IT DOES SEEM PRETTY CLEAR THAT THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AND THE STATE GOVERNMENT, PRIMARILY THE STATE GOVERNMENT, DOES HAVE THE AUTHORITY TO CONSTITUTIONALLY REQUIRE PEOPLE TO SELF QUARANTINE ESSENTIALLY.

>> DARREN: WHAT KIND OF POWER DOES THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT HAVE, AND THE STATES HAVE, TO TAKE OVER INDUSTRIES, BUSINESSES OR BUILDINGS TO RESPOND TO A PANDEMIC LIKE THIS?

>> SO UNDER THE VERMONT CONSTITUTION, IT'S EXPLICIT THAT PRIVATE PROPERTY IS SUBJECT SERVE --

SUBSERVIENT TO THE PUBLIC GOOD.

SO UNDER THE VERMONT CONSTITUTION, WHILE WE HAVEN'T HAD MANY INSTANCES LIKE THIS TO TEST IT, IT DOES SEEM TO ME ON ITS FACE, THAT THE GOVERNOR COULD TAKE OVER AN ICE HOCKEY RINK, FOR EXAMPLE, AND TURN IT INTO A FIELD HOSPITAL, IF THE PUBLIC GOOD REQUIRES IT.

AT THE FEDERAL LEVEL THERE ARE STATUTES, THE PUBLIC HEALTH SERVICES ACT IN PARTICULAR, THAT GRANT AUTHORITY TO THE ADMINISTRATION TO THE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES TO ENFORCE THE ISSUE AND TO MANAGE QUARANTINES, WHICH MAY VERY WELL INCLUDE ESSENTIALLY NATIONALIZING PRIVATE PROPERTY.

NOW, USUALLY YOU'VE GOT TO COMPENSATE, SO I THINK IN THE LONG RUN IF PRIVATE PROPERTY IS BEING TAKEN OVER FOR LONG PERIODS OF TIME THEN THE GOVERNMENT IS LIKELY TO HAVE TO COMPENSATE THE PRIVATE OWNERS.

BUT THEY CERTAINLY HAVE THE POWER TO DO IT TO PROTECT THE PUBLIC GOOD.

>> DARREN: JARED CARTER, THANK YOU SO MUCH.

STAY SAFE.

>> YES, YOU AS WELL.

THANKS FOR HAVING ME AND THANKS FOR ALL THAT YOU DO GETTING THE WORD OUT TO THE PEOPLE.

>> DARREN: APPRECIATE THAT.

SO WHO ARE THOSE ESSENTIAL WORKERS AND BUSINESSES?

THE LIST IS LONG.

THE OBVIOUS ONES, MEDICAL WORKERS, RESEARCHERS, POLICE, E.M.T.S, PEOPLE DEEMED CRITICAL TO PUBLIC HEALTH AND SAFETY.

BUT THERE ARE PLACES PEOPLE REGULARLY VISIT ALLOWED TO STAY OPEN, TOO, GROCERY STORES, GAS STATIONS, PHARMACIES.

>> BEST THING WE CAN DO FOR OUR BUSINESS COMMUNITY IS TO GET THROUGH THIS CRISIS QUICKLY.

>> DARREN: ALSO ON THE LIST, SOME MANUFACTURING COMPANIES, PEOPLE WHO MAINTAIN CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE AND TRANSPORTATION, AND NEWS MEDIA.

RESTAURANTS AND HARDWARE STORES CAN STILL TAKE ONLINE OR PHONE ORDERS, AND DO TAKEOUT, CURB SIDE, AND MAKE DELIVERIES.

>> THESE ARE DIFFICULT STEPS TO TAKE, BUT WE BELIEVE THESE MEASURES WILL SLOW THE SPREAD, FLATTEN THE CURVE, AND SAVE LIVES.

AND ULTIMATELY IT WILL ALLOW VERMONTERS TO GET BACK TO BUSINESS FASTER.

>> TRASH COLLECTION CONTINUES, FARMING CONTINUES.

BANKS CAN STAY OPEN, BUT ONLY AT ATM'S AND DRIVE-THROUGHS.

WHO DETERMINES WHICH WORKERS ARE ESSENTIAL?

>> I THINK THAT'S A FAIR QUESTION, AND THERE'S BOUND TO BE SOME GRAY AREA THERE.

AND THERE'S BOUND TO BE SOME DISPUTE THERE.

>> DARREN: LEGAL EXPERT JARED CARTER SAYS THE SCOTT ADMINISTRATION NEEDS TO BE CLEAR IN ITS ORDER TO AVOID COURT CHALLENGES.

>> THERE'S ALWAYS UNDER OUR SYSTEM OF CHECKS AND BALANCES JUDICIAL REVIEW.

>> DARREN: HE SAYS SOMEONE COULD ASK A COURT TO INTERPRET THE EXECUTIVE ORDER, BUT FIGHTING IT WOULD BE DIFFICULT.

UNLESS THE GOVERNMENT REGULATION IS OPPRESSIVE OR UNREASONABLE.

>> IN THE FACE OF A PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY ARE GOING TO DEFER TO THE ADMINISTRATION, DEFER TO THE AUTHORITIES WHEN IT COMES TO ENFORCING THESE THINGS.

>> DARREN: SO IF YOU THINK YOU'RE ESSENTIAL BUT YOU'RE NOT ON THE LIST AND YOU WENT TO THE COURTS TO TRY TO FIGHT THAT, LIKELY TO LOSE?

>> I THINK LIKELY TO LOSE, AS LONG AS THE STAY AT HOME ORDER AND THE DEFINITIONS ARE NOT ARBITRARY, OPPRESSIVE OR UNREASONABLE.

SO THAT'S A REALLY HIGH BAR TO GET OVER AND COURTS ARE GOING TO DEFER AGAIN TO THE AUTHORITIES ON ISSUES LIKE THIS, UNLESS THE REGULATION IS INCREDIBLY OPPRESSIVE OR INCREDIBLY UNREASONABLE.

>> DARREN: WE'VE GOT A COMPLETE LIST OF PEOPLE AND PLACES EXEMPT FROM THE ORDER ON OUR WEBSITE, WCAX.COM, AS WELL AS A LINK TO A STATE WEBSITE WHERE YOU CAN APPEAL IF YOU THINK YOU SHOULD BE ON THE LIST TOO.

NEXT, WE GET SOME OF YOUR HEALTH QUESTIONS ANSWERED ABOUT COVID-19 FROM AN INFECTIOUS DISEASE EXPERT.

AND LATER, RELIGIONS COMING TOGETHER TO OFFER HOPE DURING THE PANDEMIC.

>> DARREN: THE NUMBER OF POSITIVE CASES OF COVID-19 CONTINUES TO RISE IN VERMONT.

THE STATE'S HEALTH COMMISSIONER HAS REPEATEDLY SAID THAT THE ELDERLY ARE AT GREATER RISK OF DEATH.

BUT HE ALSO WARNED THAT PEOPLE WHO SMOKE, VAPE AND USE DRUGS ARE ALSO AT GREATER RISK OF SEVERE ILLNESS OR DEATH IF THEY GET COVID-19.

THE COMMISSIONER SAYS THE STATE IS PREPARING TO DO MORE TESTS FOR CORONAVIRUS, BECAUSE THERE'S EVIDENCE THAT EARLY AND BROAD TESTING MAY SLOW THE SPREAD.

TESTS WILL STILL BE PRIORITIZED.

IF YOU DON'T HAVE SYMPTOMS, YOU DON'T GET A TEST.

PEOPLE WITH MILD OR MODERATE SYMPTOMS CAN GET A TEST.

FIRST CALL YOUR DOCTOR, DO NOT SHOW UP AT A TESTING FACILITY OR DRIVE-THROUGH.

THE TESTS STILL MUST BE ORDERED BY YOUR DOCTOR.

DR. LEVINE SAID, "WE ARE GOING TO DO IT FULL BORE." EVEN IF IT MEANS A SHORTAGE LATER, BECAUSE, HE SAYS, THIS IS A CRITICAL POINT WHEN WE GET TO SEE WHO'S GOT IT, WHO NEEDS TO BE ISOLATED.

HE SAID THE STATE WORKED AGGRESSIVELY TO GET THOSE TESTS, THEY ARE NOT RELYING ON THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT, NOT YET, AND IMPLIED THEY MAY NOT BE ABLE TO.

HE ADMITTED THERE WAS A LITTLE LUCK INVOLVED IN GETTING THOSE TESTS.

PEOPLE IN HIGH PLACES WHO HELPED GET THEM TO VERMONT.

BUT HE SAID THE STATE HAD A MULTIFACETED APPROACH TO GET THOSE TESTS AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE, AND IT WORKED.

S. MA MACARTHUR ASKED ABOUT WHEN WE CAN RETURN TO NORMAL LIFE.

>> REPORTER: THE QUESTION MANY OF YOU ARE ASKING US IS WHERE ARE WE IN OUR EFFORTS TO COMBAT AND CONTAIN COVID-19.

U.V.M. MEDICAL PROFESSOR DR. TIM LAHEY JOINS ME NOW TO DISCUSS.

DOCTOR, CAN YOU GIVE US A SENSE OF WHERE WE ARE IN THE BELL CURVE AND HOW LONG YOU THINK THIS IS GOING TO LAST?

>> WE ARE STARTING TO SEE THE NUMBER OF CASES OF COVID-19, AND IN PARTICULAR THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE WHO ARE BEING EVALUATED FOR COVID-19, INCREASE DRAMATICALLY IN OUR HOSPITALS.

SO WE WENT FROM THIS BEING AN ABSTRACT THING THAT WAS HAPPENING SOME PLACE ELSE IN CHINA, TO HAVING COVID-19 CASES IN OUR HOSPITAL, AND DOZENS OF PEOPLE BEING WORKED UP FOR IT ON ANY ONE DAY.

BUT WE THINK WE'RE STILL IN EARLY DAYS, AND BASED ON WHAT WE'RE SEEING IN SEATTLE AND NEW YORK CITY, WE EXPECT THAT THE COMING COUPLE OF WEEKS ARE GOING TO GET MUCH MUCH BUSIER.

>> REPORTER: WHEN IS VERMONT EXPECTED TO HIT ITS PEAK?

>> WE'RE NOT EXACTLY SURE, BUT IF WE LOOK AT WHAT OTHER CITIES EXPERIENCED AND THEN LOOK HOW THE NUMBERS ARE GOING HERE, WE THINK MAYBE IN THE COMING COUPLE OF WEEKS IS WHEN WE'RE REALLY GOING TO RAMP UP AND SEE THE FASTEST PACE OF PEOPLE BEING ADMITTED.

HOW LONG IT TAKES FOR THAT SURGE OF PEOPLE WITH COVID-19 TO SEE A PEAK AND START TO GO DOWN I THINK IS GOING TO BE DEPENDENT ON EVERYBODY'S BEST EFFORTS TO DO SOME SOCIAL DISTANCING AND WASH HANDS, AND TO CARE FOR EACH OTHER.

AND LOOKS LIKE PEOPLE ARE DOING A GREAT JOB.

THOSE STREETS ARE LOOKING LESS CROWDED, BUT WE'LL SEE.

I THINK ONLY TIME WILL TELL.

>> REPORTER: GOVERNOR SCOTT SAYS IT WILL TAKE MONTHS TO GET THROUGH THE FIRST WAVE OF INFECTION.

MEANWHILE PRESIDENT TRUMP IS TALKING ABOUT GETTING PEOPLE BACK TO WORK SOON.

FROM YOUR PERSPECTIVE, WHAT'S THE SOLUTION?

>> THIS CONVERSATION IS ESSENTIALLY ABOUT COMPETING PRIORITIES.

ON ONE HAND WE KNOW THAT THE LONGER WE STAY APART, THE SLOWER THE VIRUS IS TRANSMITTED THROUGH THE POPULATION, AND THE FEWER PEOPLE SHOW UP IN THE HOSPITAL ON ANY GIVEN NIGHT.

THEREFORE THE LIKELIHOOD THAT A DOCTOR IS THERE TO CARE FOR YOU IS BETTER.

ON THE OTHER HAND IF EVERYBODY STAYS HOME FOR THE NEXT YEAR AND NEVER GOES BACK TO WORK, THE ECONOMY IS GOING TO SUFFER, AND THAT TOO COULD HAVE LIFE THREATENING CONSEQUENCES.

SO REALLY THE QUESTION IS, WHAT'S THE SWEET SPOT IN BETWEEN, WHAT IS A LONG ENOUGH TIME AWAY SO THAT MOST OF THE EPIDEMIC HAS BEEN SLOWED AND WHAT IS SOON ENOUGH TO GET BACK TO WORK SO THE ECONOMY CAN REBOUND AND THAT CAN HELP SAVE LIVES.

I WOULD EAT MY HAT AND I WOULD EAT ALL MY FRIENDS' HAT IF THAT OCCURRED IN TWO WEEKS, THAT'S JUST A COMPLETELY UNREALISTIC PROPOSITION.

BUT I DO THINK WE'RE GOING TO HAVE TO HAVE SOME OPEN EYED CONSIDERATION OF WHETHER THERE'S STILL A TIME WHEN THE EPIDEMIC IS MOVING FORWARD, BUT QUIETING OUT, THAT WE LET BUSINESS GO BACK TO CLOSER TO NORMAL.

ONE REALLY IMPORTANT THING THAT I THINK IS GOING TO HELP IS THAT I ANTICIPATE THERE WILL BE A BLOOD TEST THAT ALLOWS PEOPLE TO DETERMINE IF THEY HAVE BEEN EXPOSED TO COVID-19, AND IF THEY'RE IMMUNE.

AND IF WE GET THAT CAPACITY, WHICH I HOPE WILL COME IN THE COMING MONTHS, THEN IT WILL BE A LOT SAFER FOR US TO SAY SURE, GO BACK TO WORK, IT'S SAFE FOR YOU, IT'S SAFE FOR YOUR COLLEAGUES BECAUSE YOU CAN'T SPREAD IT.

VERSUS YOU, YOU NEED TO STAY HOME BECAUSE YOU STILL COULD.

SO HOPEFULLY WE'LL HAVE THAT TOOL IN THE FUTURE.

>> REPORTER: THERE ARE ESTIMATES THAT 60 TO 70% OF THE U.S. POPULATION WILL GET COVID-19.

YESTERDAY THE WHITE HOUSE CORONAVIRUS TASK FORCE SAID THAT THAT WILL HAPPEN OVER THE COURSE OF THREE WAVES OF THE DISEASE, CAN YOU EXPLAIN THAT FOR US?

>> YES, THE WAVE THING IS KIND OF CONFUSING.

FOR ME I THINK THE REASON WHY IT'S CONFUSING IS PARTLY IT'S DESCRIBING A MESSY PROCESS IN A REALLY KIND OF OVERLY PRECISE SEEMING WAY.

SO HOPEFULLY I CAN BREAK DOWN WHAT THEY'RE REFERRING TO AND WE'RE GOING TO KEEP OUR IDEA ON THE FACT THAT IT'S NOT EASILY GROUPED INTO THREE SIMPLE CATEGORIES THAT ARE GOING TO SHOW UP IN ANY OF OUR LIVES.

SO FIRST THERE'S THE WAVE OF PEOPLE WHO ARE SICK IN THE COMMUNITY AND ARE KIND OF THE FIRST TO GET SICK, THE FIRST TO OVERWHELM HOSPITALS.

WE THINK THAT WAVE IS JUST PICKING UP IN VERMONT.

IN COUNTRIES LIKE CHINA OR CITIES LIKE HONG KONG OR SINGAPORE WHERE THEY'VE BEEN ABLE TO GET TO THE OTHER SIDE OF THE EPIDEMIC AND THAT SURGE HAS SLOWED DOWN, WHERE EFFORTS TO SLOW THE SPREAD OF THE EPIDEMIC HAS BEEN WORKING, BUT NOW THEY'RE STARTING TO OPEN UP THEIR BORDERS AND THEY'RE SEEING A SECOND WAVE OF PEOPLE TRAVELING BACK INTO THE COUNTRY, BRINGING COVID-19 BACK INTO THE AREA.

SO THAT'S A WHOLE NEW SOURCE OF CASES THAT THEY KIND OF WEREN'T EXPECTING THEY WOULD HAVE TO DEAL WITH.

THE THIRD WAVE HAS TO DO WITH ALL OF US CHILLING OUT.

YOU CAN IMAGINE THAT IF I WAS SUPER CAREFUL AND WASHING MY HANDS 55 TIMES A DAY AND STAYING HOME A LOT, BUT THEN I START TO LOOSEN AND I GO OUT MORE AND I'M LESS CAREFUL, THE LIKELIHOOD OF SPREAD COULD BE HIGHER.

SO ALL OF THOSE ADD UP TO WE'RE GOING TO SEE CASES IN THE COMMUNITY FOR MONTHS TO COME, AND WE'RE GOING TO HAVE TO REMAIN VIGILANT.

AND THE REAL QUESTION IN ANY ONE WEEK IS GOING TO BE HOW BAD IS IT LOCALLY AND HOW CAREFUL DO WE HAVE TO BE, AND WE'RE GOING TO HAVE TO LISTEN TO OUR PUBLIC HEALTH AUTHORITIES TO GET IT RIGHT IN THAT WEEK.

>> REPORTER: FOR PEOPLE AT HOME, IS CORONAVIRUS MORE OR LESS CONTAGIOUS THAN THE FLU?

>> I DON'T THINK THAT WE HAVE A GREAT SENSE OF ALL OF THE THINGS THAT DECIDE WHETHER CORONAVIRUS IS CONTAGIOUS.

FOR INSTANCE, EXACTLY HOW LONG AFTER SOMEBODY WITH COVID-19 LEAVES THE ROOM COULD YOU PICK IT UP FROM THEM, THERE'S STILL LOTS OF QUESTIONS LIKE THAT THAT THE SCIENTISTS ARE GOING TO ANSWER.

BUT WHAT WE KNOW IS TWO TO THREE PEOPLE GET CORONAVIRUS FOR EVERY DIAGNOSED CASE, AND THAT IS WAY MORE CONTAGIOUS THAN INFLUENZA.

IT'S ALSO DEADLIER.

SO THIS IS WHY IT'S SUCH A BIG DEAL THAT ALL OF OUR HOSPITALS ARE GETTING WORKED UP ABOUT.

>> REPORTER: HOW IS THIS PANDEMIC DIFFERENT THAN THE FLU PANDEMIC IN 2009 AND THE 1918 SPAPPISH FLU, STILL THE MOST DEADLY PANDEMIC IN HISTORY?

>> PARTLY WHAT MAKES THIS EPIDEMIC DIFFERENT IS THE NUMBER OF PEEP WHO GET SICK FROM IT.

YOU CAN IMAGINE THAT IN AN ORDINARY ININFLUENCE ENS FLU EPIDEMIC, WHERE VR SOMEWHERE AROUND .1% OF PEOPLE DIE FROM IT, THAT ANY ONE DIE OUR HOSPITALS CAN HANDLE THAT NUMBER OF SICK PEOPLE.

IN FACT, THEY MAY BE FEELING LIKE IT'S BUSINESS AS USUAL, NOT EVEN NOTICING THAT IT'S A BAD FLU SEASON THERE.

ARE SO MANY PEOPLE GETTING ILL AND NEEDING VENTILATORS, THAT THE HOSPITALS ARE UTTERLY SWAMPED, IT LOOKS LIKE A BATTLEFIELD, IT'S TOTALLY DIFFERENT.

AND IT'S CHANGED WHAT HEALTH CARE LOOKS LIKE IN SOME OF THESE HOSPITALS.

THAT'S THE MAJOR DIFFERENCE.

>> REPORTER: DO YOU THINK WE DIDN'T LEARN ENOUGH OVER THE LAST DECADE TO BE PREPARED FOR ANOTHER PANDEMIC?

>> THE BIG MISTAKE WE'VE MADE OVER THE LAST DECADE IS THAT WE HAVE CUT THE FUNDING FOR PUBLIC HEALTH PROGRAMMING OVER AND OVER AGAIN.

AND IT MAKES SENSE WHY THIS HAPPENED.

IT WAS HARD TO IMAGINE THAT SOMETHING LIKE THIS WOULD HAPPEN, PUBLIC HEALTH PROGRAMMING IS THERE TO RESPOND TO SOMETHING THAT HAPPENS IN THE FUTURE, SO IT'S EASY TO SAY OH HECK, THAT'S THE FUTURE, LET ME DEAL WITH THE PROBLEMS TODAY.

AND THIS IS THE PROBLEM THAT WE GET AS A RESULT.

SORT OF LIKE SAYING OH, WAR IS NEVER GOING TO ARMY, WE DON'T NEED AN ARMY.

WELL, WE DON'T HAVE A PUBLIC HEALTH ARMY NOW AND IT'S HURTING US.

>> REPORTER: IN TERMS OF THE PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL POPULATION BEING INFECTED, HOW DO WE COMPARE TO THE RATE OF INFECTION TO ITALY AND OTHER COUNTRIES?

>> RIGHT NOW IN THE UNITED STATES, WE HAVE HOT SPOTS, LIKE SEATTLE AND NEW YORK CITY WHERE BIG EPIDEMICS ARE HAPPENING AND THE HEALTH CARE SYSTEM IS ALREADY OVERWHELMED.

THERE ARE OTHER PLACES, AND THAT INCLUDES BURLINGTON, VERMONT WHERE DOCTORS AND NURSES ARE WELL ABLE TO TAKE CARE OF THE PATIENTS WHO ARE COMING INTO THE HOSPITAL.

BUT WE THINK THAT MIGHT NOT LAST, AND WE'RE GETTING READY FOR JUST ABOUT ANYTHING.

IN ITALY THEY ALREADY HAVE BEEN OVERWHELMED, IN ONE PROVINCE, THEY WERE OVERWHELMED.

SINGAPORE, SOUTH KOREA.

SO WE'RE EARLIER ON AND WE'RE JUST WAITING FOR THAT BIGGEST SURGE OF CASES TO HIT US, AND TO SEE IF MAYBE WE'VE LEARNED A FEW THINGS FROM THEIR EPIDEMICS THAT HELP US DEAL WITH IT A LITTLE BETTER.

>> REPORTER: IS THERE ANYTHING ELSE WE CAN DO TO PROTECT AGAINST POTENTIAL INFECTION?

>> THERE ARE TWO BIG THINGS YOU CAN DO.

ONE IS THAT, AVOIDING CONNECTIONS BETWEEN HOUSEHOLDS THAT ALLOW THE VIRUS TO SPREAD BETWEEN THEM.

PLAY DATES BETWEEN KIDS, SHIPPING FLOWERS BETWEEN LOVED ONES THAT WELL INTENDED THING OF CHICKEN SOUP THAT YOU SEND TO A NEIGHBOR BECAUSE YOU CARE ABOUT THEM, THAT CAN SPREAD THE VIRUS, IT'S SOMETHING FOR US TO STOP.

THE OTHER PIECE IS HELP THE HOSPITALS BE READY TO CARE FOR THE PEOPLE WHO ARE SICK BY NOT BUYING PURELL OR MASKS OR OTHER MEDICAL EQUIPMENT THAT THE PEOPLE IN INTENSIVE CARE UNITS NEED MORE THAN YOU DO.

>> REPORTER: DR. LAHEY, AS ALWAYS, THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR YOUR ADVICE AND YOUR PERSPECTIVE.

>> ABSOLUTELY.

THANK YOU.

>> DARREN: NEXT, HOW THE CATHOLIC CHURCH IS RESPONDING TO THE CORONAVIRUS AND REASSURING PARISHIONERS.

I'LL TALK TO VERMONT'S BISHOP.

DON'T GO AWAY.

>> DARREN: NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEOPLE OF ALL FAITHS TO COME TOGETHER.

¶.

¶.

A VIDEOGRAPHER FOR THE CHURCH MADE THIS VIDEO.

THE CATHOLIC DIOCESE RELEASED IT ASKING PEOPLE TO JOIN IN PRAYER WITH OTHER FAITHS FOR DELIVERANCE OF COVID-19, AND CALLED FOR UNITY IN CARING FOR THOSE WHO ARE SICK AND DYING.

VERMONT'S CATHOLIC BISHOP CHRISTOPHER COYNE JOINS US THIS MORNING.

GOOD MORNING TO YOU.

>> GOOD MORNING, DARREN.

>> DARREN: TELL US ABOUT THIS VIDEO, HOW DID IT COME ABOUT?

>> WELL, STEVE DREW DOES A LOT OF WORK FOR US WHEN WE HAVE OUR BIGGER EVENTS, AND HE DOES A LOT OF OUR PROMO WORK AND HE SAID HE WAS PRAYING THIS WEEK ONE MORNING WHEN HE HAD THIS GREAT KIND OF DESIRE TO PUT TOGETHER SOMETHING LIKE THIS ABOUT HOW WE'RE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER THAT THERE'S SO MUCH THAT UNITES US IN THE WAY THAT WE PRAY AND BELIEVE IN GOD, THAT HE OVER THE COURSE OF FOUR OUR FIVE HOURS USING STOCK VIDEO AND SOME OF HIS OWN VIDEO AND MUSIC, PUT TOGETHER THIS EXTRA ORDER VIDEO.

>> DARREN: IT FEATURES SO MANY RELIGIONS.

WHY WAS THAT IMPORTANT TO YOU?

>> WELL, I THINK ONE WAY OF RESPONDING TO THE CORONAVIRUS IS TO RECOGNIZE THAT OUR WHOLE COMMUNITY IS SICK, THAT OUR CULTURE, THAT WE'RE SICK, THAT THE COMMUNITY HAS A VIRUS, THAT THE COMMUNITY IS DEALING WITH THE WHOLE REALITY OF BEING ILL.

WHEN A PERSON GETS ILL THEY GET SEPARATED FROM PEACE OF MIND, THEIR HEALTH, THEY GET SEPARATED FROM THE NORMAL WAYS IN WHICH THEY DO THINGS, THEY GET SEPARATED FROM PEOPLE.

AND THAT'S KIND OF WHAT'S GOING ON WITH OUR CULTURE RIGHT NOW BECAUSE OF THE ILLNESS THAT'S IN OUR CULTURE.

SO I THINK THIS KIND OF A VIDEO CAN REMIND US THAT WHILE WE'RE SEPARATE IN SO MANY WAYS RIGHT NOW BECAUSE OF THE ILLNESS, THERE'S STILL SO MUCH THAT UNITES US, ESPECIALLY AS PEOPLE OF FAITH.

THERE ARE SO MANY WAYS WE CAN RESPOND TO BEING SEPARATED AND RESPOND TO THIS VIRUS.

ONE OF THE WAYS IS TO FALL INTO FEAR AND STRESS AND MISTRUST.

OR THE OTHER IS TO FALL INTO HOPE, TO COMMUNITY AS MUCH AS WE CAN, AND TO TRUST IN EACH OTHER.

AND I THINK THAT'S THE MESSAGE OF THIS, THAT THERE'S MORE THAT UNITES US IN OUR PRAYERS RIGHT NOW IN SEEKING AN END TO THIS PANDEMIC THAN SEPARATES US IN THE PAST.

>> DARREN: HOW IS THE CHURCH RESPONDING TO THIS CRISIS, ANY CHANGES AT PARISHES?

>> IT'S BEEN DIFFICULT, AS IT IS FOR EVERYONE, YOU KNOW.

THE GOVERNOR MASS ASKED THAT ONLY THOSE THINGS THAT ARE ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY, THOSE BUSINESSES AND ORGANIZATIONS THAT ARE ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY STAY OPEN.

SO OUR VERMONT CATHOLIC CHARITIES THAT DOES EMERGENCY RESPONSE TO HELP FAMILIES IS STILL OPEN.

BUT THE PEOPLE HAVE TO CALL IN, OF COURSE.

THEN A LOT OF OUR FOOD BANKS ARE STILL OPEN, BUT THEY'RE ONLY DOING CURB SIDE.

OUR CHURCHES UNFORTUNATELY AREN'T OPEN.

PEOPLE CAN PRAY IN THEIR HOUSES, IT'S SAD BECAUSE ONCE AGAIN PEOPLE ARE SEPARATED FROM SOMETHING THAT'S VERY IMPORTANT IN THEIR LIVES.

BUT WE HAVE TO MAKE CHOICES AS TO WHAT'S NECESSARY AND WHAT'S NOT.

SO WE'RE RESPONDING AS BEST WE CAN BY TRYING TO MAINTAIN COMMUNITY, BY TRYING TO DO THINGS AS MUCH DIGITALLY, BY PUTTING STUFF OUT THERE OVER AND OVER FOR PEOPLE TO GATHER TOGETHER, REMOTELY, AND OUR PAR AISHES ARE DOING A LOT OF WORK IN TERMS OF --

(INAUDIBLE) PEOPLE ARE CALLING AND SAYING HOW ARE YOU DOING IS THERE ANYTHING YOU NEED.

>> DARREN: AND WHAT ABOUT THE UPCOMING EASTER HOLIDAY, WHAT CAN FOLKS EXPECT DURING THAT HOLY TIME?

>> SURE.

WE'RE NOT GOING TO BE ABLE TO COME TOGETHER, YOU KNOW, EASTER SUNDAY, WE'RE NOT GOING TO BE ABLE TO COME TO OUR CHURCHES, BUT WE'LL HAVE IT ON TELEVISION.

WE'RE GOING TO BROADCAST LIVE STREAMING FROM THE CATHEDRAL AT 10:00, YOU'LL HAVE THE MASS ON YOUR TELEVISION STATION AT 6:00 A.M. IN THE MORNING.

THEN WE'LL JUST DO THE BEST WE CAN, WE'LL JUST INVITE PEOPLE TO WATCH ONLINE.

THERE'S A COUPLE OF CABLE STATIONS THAT WILL BROADCAST THE MASS AT VARIOUS TIMES, SO THAT'S A GOOD THING.

SERVICES WILL ALSO BE LIVE STREAMED SO THEY CAN WATCH REMOTELY.

BUT WE WANT TO DO EVERYTHING WE CAN TO KEEP PEOPLE SAFE AND THAT MEANS WE HAVE TO SEPARATE EACH OTHER, SO BE IT.

>> DARREN: WHAT CAN YOU SAY TO REASSURE YOUR PARISHIONERS WHO ARE WORRIED RIGHT NOW?

WHAT'S THE MESSAGE THE CHURCH WANTS TO SEND?

>> I THINK THE MESSAGE IS JUST REMEMBER THAT YOU'RE NOT ALONE.

IF YOU'RE BEGINNING TO FEEL THAT YOU CAN'T MAKE ENDS MEET OR YOU FEEL THAT YOU'RE SO ISOLATED THAT YOU HAVE NO ONE TO SPEAK TO, CALL US AT THE PARISH.

REACH OUT TO US, WE WANT TO BE THERE TO HELP YOU.

WE'LL WORK WITH OTHER PEOPLE AND OTHER AGENCIES IN THE STATE, PUT YOU IN TOUCH WITH THEM.

BUT KNOW THAT YOU'RE NOT ALONE AND THAT WE WILL GET THROUGH THIS.

WE WILL GET THROUGH THIS AS A COUNTRY, AS A WORLD, AND THAT WE WILL BE ABLE TO PERSEVERE AND GO ON, BECAUSE GOD NEVER ABANDONS HIS PEOPLE.

>> DARREN: BISHOP COYNE, THANK YOU VERY MUCH.

TAKE CARE OF YOURSELF, BE SAFE.

>> OKAY, YOU TOO.

GOD BLESS.

THAT WILL DO IT FOR "YOU CAN QUOTE ME."

THE CHANNEL 3 NEWS THIS MORNING CONTINUES NEXT.

TAKE CARE OF YOURSELF AND EACH OTHER.

WE'LL SEE YOU SOON.

