YCQM March 31, 2019

IT'S NO SECRET VERMONT FARMS HAVE FALLEN ON TOUGH TIMES.

LAST YEAR 10% WERE FORCED TO CLOSE.

THERE'S BEEN A PERFECT AND UNFORTUNATE STORM FOR FARMERS.

LOW MILK PRICES, HIGH FEED PRICES, AGING FARMERS, OVERPRODUCTION, AND MORE.

AND THE AGRICULTURE AGENCY SAYS SOMETHING NEEDS TO BE DONE TO STOP THE DOWNWARD DAIRY SPIRAL.

AN UPCOMING SUMMIT WILL FOCUS ON THAT.

AND TO TALK ABOUT IT I'M JOINED NOW BY LAURA GINSBURG WITH THE AGENCY OF AGRICULTURE FOOD AND MARKETS AND STEVE KAYHART WHO OWNS KAYHART BROTHERS FARM.

GOOD MORNING TO BOTH OF YOU.

>> GOOD MORNING.

>> LET'S START, STEVE.

WHAT ARE YOU SEEING AS FAR AS CHALLENGES GO ON YOUR FARM?

>> YOU KIND OF HIT ON THE BULK OF THEM IN THE INTRODUCTION THERE.

WE'RE RIGHT NOW GOING INTO THE FIFTH YEAR OF REALLY POOR MILK PRICES.

AND IT HAD BEEN A THREE-YEAR CYCLE THAT WE HAD BEEN IN, AND WE'RE NOW THROUGH NUMBER FOUR.

THINGS ARE LOOKING A LITTLE BETTER NOW, BUT IT'S BEEN PRETTY ROUGH.

>> DARREN: YOU'RE TALKING THAT RECENTLY MILK PRICES WE'VE SEEN THAT THERE IS A PREDICTION THAT THERE'S GOING TO BE AN UPTICK IN MILK PRICES.

IS IT ENOUGH?

>> IT'S NOT ENOUGH FOR FARMERS.

IT CONTINUES TO BE BELOW THE PRICE OF PRODUCTION FOR MANY FARMS, OR AT THE PRICE OF PRODUCTION FOR SOME FARMS.

>> DARREN: WHAT ARE WE EXPECTING TO SEE FOR PRICES AND WHERE ARE THEY NOW?

>> SO I CAN TELL YOU FOR ME PERSONALLY, FOR FEBRUARY WE WERE AROUND $17 A 100 WEIGHT OR AROUND 17 CENTS PER FOUND OF MILK.

AND NEAR PREDICTING THAT THAT WILL GET UP, HOPEFULLY, CLOSE TO 19 CENTS THIS SUMMER AND LATE FALL.

>> DARREN: WHAT IS NEEDED?

WHAT IS THE PRICE POINT WHERE YOU CAN SAY, OKAY, I'M MAKING A DECENT LIVING?

AND WHEN WAS THE LAST TIME YOU SAW THAT?

>> SO THAT'S GOING TO BE DIFFERENT FOR EVERY FARM.

IT'S GOING TO BE BASED ON YOUR DEBT STRUCTURE, IT'S GOING TO BE BASED ON YOUR OWN PARTICULAR COST OF PRODUCTION.

FOR ME, I NEED TO BE IN THE $18 RANGE.

>> DARREN: HOW MANY HEAD DO YOU HAVE?

>> AROUND 1100 HEAD.

SO IT'S BEEN A WHILE SINCE WE'VE BEEN THERE.

AND WHAT DOES THAT MEAN WHEN WE'RE THERE --

WE'RE EATING INTO THE EQUITY.

>> DARREN: WHAT CAUSES MILK PRICES TO RISE AND FALL?

>> RIGHT NOW IT'S A COMBINATION OF A LOT OF FACTORS THAT HAVE LED TO THE CONTINUED DOWNWARD PRESSURE ON PRICES.

IT'S OVERSTOCKS AND CHEESE AND DRY MILK POWDER SUPPLIES, IT'S TARIFFS AND TRADE ISSUES THAT'S CAUSING MORE DAIRY PRODUCTS TO REMAIN IN THE UNITED STATES.

BUT IN GENERAL MILK PRICES ARE IMPACTED BY A NUMBER OF THINGS, PRODUCTION IN OTHER COUNTRIES, CONSUMER DEMAND ACROSS THE WORLD, CONSUMER PREFERENCES, NEW STORIES EVEN HAVE AN IMPACT ON HOW MUCH DAIRY CONSUMPTION HAPPENS, WHICH HAS AN UPOR DOWN PRESSURE ON PRICE.

A LOT OF IT IS BASED ON THE FUTURES MARKET, SO THAT'S WHERE THE PRICES COME FROM ARE HOW MUCH PEOPLE ARE WILLING TO BET, ESSENTIALLY, ON THE FUTURE PRICE OF THE DAIRY PRODUCT.

>> DARREN: SO THERE SEEMS TO BE A CATCH 22, IN MY MIND ANY WAY, AND TELL ME IF I'M WRONG HERE, SO WHEN PRICES ARE GOOD, WHY WOULDN'T FARMERS WANT TO CONTINUE TO PRODUCE AS MUCH AS THEY POSSIBLY CAN, BECAUSE THEN THEY'RE GETTING MORE MONEY FOR THEIR PRODUCT, BUT THEN WE'RE DEALING WITH THE OVERSATURATION OF TOO MUCH MILK ON THE MARKET.

CAN YOU ADDRESS THAT?

>> SO THAT'S THEN THE NATURE OF OUR BUSINESS AS LONG AS I'VE BEEN INVOLVED IN IT.

AND YOU'RE VERY RIGHT, YOU KNOW, PRICES ARE GOOD, FARMERS ARE VICTIMS OF OUR OWN SUCCESS.

SO YOU PRODUCE MORE TO TRY TO CAPITALIZE ON THAT AND THAT CAUSES PRODUCTION TO GO UP, AND REALLY NATIONWIDE AS 1% OR A PERCENT AND A HALF CHANGE IN THE NATIONAL PRODUCTION IS HUGE AND CAN REALLY CAUSE A HUGE DEPRESSION.

SO WE'VE DEFINITELY BEEN VICTIMS OF OUR OWN ACTIONS OVER THE YEARS.

>> DARREN: SO WHAT DO YOU DO ABOUT THAT?

>> IT'S TOUGH.

THERE'S NOT REALLY AN EASY QUICK FIX, THAT'S FOR SURE.

YOU CAN TALK ABOUT SUPPLY OR GROWTH MANAGEMENT PLANS, CAN LOOK AT RETIRING DAIRY FARMERS, AND THAT WILL DECREASE THE OVERALL SUPPLY.

BUT WITH SO MANY LARGE FARMS IN OTHER STATES OUT WEST AND THE EASY MOVEMENT.

DAIRY PRODUCTS ACROSS THE UNITED STATES, IT REALLY NEEDS TO BE A NATIONAL LEVEL DISCUSSION.

>> DARREN: AT ONE POINT WE HAD THE NORTHEAST DAIRY COMPACT.

WHERE DOES THAT STAND AND IS THERE SOMETHING SIMILAR IN PLACE TO AT LEAST LEVEL OFF PRICES HERE IN THE NORTHEAST?

BUT NOW YOU BRING UP THE FACT THAT COMMODITIES CAN BE SHIPPED SO EASILY, DOES IT EVEN MATTER?

>> THE NORTHEAST AREA KORM PACK DOESN'T EXIST ANY MORE.

IT WENT OUT A FEW YEARS AGO, I'M NOT SURE WHEN.

BUT YOU CAN SEE THE REGIONAL IMPACT ON BETTER PRICES, BUT WE CAN'T REALLY TALK ABOUT DAIRY AS A REGIONAL COMMODITY ANY MORE BECAUSE OF THE EASY MOVEMENT OF PRODUCTS FROM ONE COAST TO THE OTHER.

>> DARREN: 10%, AS I MENTIONED AT THE TOP OF THE BROADCAST, 10% OF VERMONT FARMS WENT OUT JUST LAST YEAR ALONE.

I REMEMBER, I THINK IT WAS BACK IN 2011 WHEN WE FINALLY DIPPED BELOW 1,000 FARMS.

WE'RE NOW HOVERING AROUND 700, BELOW 700.

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR THE FUTURE OF FARMING?

THE DWINDLING NUMBERS SEEM TO, I MEAN INDICATE THAT POSSIBLY OUR WAY OF LIFE HERE IS IN JEOPARDY.

>> YES, IT'S A REALLY TOUGH SITUATION, WHICH I'M SURE STEVE CAN TALK ABOUT A LITTLE BIT AS WELL.

WHEN YOU START LOSING DAIRY FARMS, THERE BECOMES A POINT IN TIME WHEN IT REALLY STARTS IMPACTING RURAL ECONOMIES ACROSS THE STATE.

SO IT'S NOT JUST A FARM GOING OUT OF BUSINESS, IT'S THE DENTIST HAS FEWER CLIENTS, THE GROCERY STORE HAS LESS BUSINESS, THERE'S EQUIPMENT DEALERS THAT MIGHT LEAVE THE AREA OR FEED DEALERS.

AND A LOT OF THE SMALLER FARMS THAT MAKE UP THE OTHER PART OF OUR AG ECONOMY, STHEEP FARMERS OR CHICKEN FARMERS OR VALUE ADDED PRODUCERS, THEY DEPEND ON THE SCALE OF DAIRY SO THEY CAN AFFORD TO HAVE ACCESS TO THE VARIETY OF INPUTS THEY ALSO NEED.

>> DARREN: SOME OF YOUR FRIENDS, COLLEAGUES, HAVE THEY LOST THEIR FARMS?

>> YES, SURE, THERE'S BEEN SOME ATTRITION, SOME FRIENDS OF MINE THAT ARE NO LONGER IN BUSINESS.

I FEEL LIKE WE'RE AT A LITTLE BIT OF A TIPPING POINT, AND THAT SCARES ME TO SAY THAT LITTLE BIT.

RIGHT NOW IN THE STATE WE KIND OF HAVE A REALLY GOOD INFRASTRUCTURE SYSTEM.

THERE'S BANKS HERE THAT SUPPORT DAIRY, THERE'S EQUIPMENT DEALERS.

I ONLY HAVE TO GO 20 MINUTES TO GET TO A TRACTOR DEALER OR MILKING EQUIPMENT DEALER.

AS THE NUMBER OF FARMS CONTINUES TO DWINDLE, LIKE LAURA SAID, THOSE DEALERS MAY NOT EXIST THERE ANY MORE.

SO THAT 20 MINUTE DRIVE MAY TURN INTO AN HOUR.

AND JUST THE WHOLE VERMONT LANDSCAPE, YOU KNOW, A LOT OF THE LARGER FARMS HAVE, WHAT HAPPENS TYPICALLY IS A SMALLER FARM GOES OUT OF BUSINESS AND IT MAY BE BOUGHT BY ANOTHER LARGER FARM, BUT THAT DOESN'T HAPPEN FOREVER.

AND I'M A LITTLE FEARFUL OF OUR RURAL LANDSCAPE AND WHEN THAT MAY LOOK LIKE 20 YEARS FROM NOW.

>> DARREN: THERE'S AN UPCOMING SUMMIT TO DISCUSS A LOT OF THESE TOPICS.

WHAT DO YOU HOPE TO ACCOMPLISH, WHAT'S GOING TO HAPPEN THERE?

>> THE NORTHERN TIER DAIRY SUMMIT IS FOCUSING ON ACTIONABLE, TIMELY AND RELEVANT IDEAS TO FOLLOW UP ON, AND FURTHER ACTION STEPS.

SO WE KNOW THAT THE DISCUSSION ABOUT PRICING AND SUPPLY, IT'S NOT A STATE ONLY DECISION, WE NEED NATIONAL LEVEL PARTNERS, BUT THERE'S A LOT WE CAN DO AS A STATE OR AS INDIVIDUAL FARMERS TO START TO CHANGE OUR FUTURE.

SO WE'RE HAVING A LOT OF DISCUSSIONS ABOUT WHAT FARMERS CAN DO AS INDIVIDUALS TO BETTER THEIR PROSPECTS AS BUSINESS OWNERS, OR AS FARM OPERATORS.

>> DARREN: IF YOU WANT TO ATTEND, WE HAVE SOME DETAILS THAT WE CAN PUT UP ON THE SCREEN, IT'S CALLED THE NORTHERN TIER DAIRY SUMMIT.

IT'S A TWO-DAY EVENT STARTING TOMORROW, BEING HELD AT JAY PEAK RESORT.

I WANT TO THANK YOU BOTH FOR JOINING ME THIS MORNING.

>> THANK YOU.

>> NICE TO SEE YOU.

SOUTH BURLINGTON RESIDENTS WILL SOON BE ABLE TO WEIGH IN ON CITY ISSUES FROM THEIR PHONES.

THE CITY IS PARTNERING WITH A CANADIAN COMPANY TO CREATE AN APP THAT WILL ALLOW RESIDENTS TO SHARE THEIR OPINIONS ON TOPICS RANGING FROM TRANSPORTATION TO DEVELOPMENT AND MORE.

THIS WEEK OFFICIALS TOUTED HOW BLOCK CHAIN TECHNOLOGY, WHICH SCORES DATA IN DIFFERENT PLACES SO THAT IT'S DIFFICULT FOR HACKERS TO GET TO, WILL HELP MAKE SURE THAT OUTSIDERS CAN'T INFLUENCE VOTES.

AND SOUTH BURLINGTON CITY MANAGER SAYS THE APP WILL HEAVEN GAUGE --

HELP ENGAGE THE PUBLIC.

>> WITHOUT THIS TECHNOLOGY OUR CITY COUNCIL AND POLICY MAKERS ARE NOT NECESSARILY AS WELL CONNECTED AS THEY WANT TO BE.

>> DARREN: THE APP WILL BE ROLLED OUT IN THE COMING MONTHS.

BLOCK CHAIN TECHNOLOGY ITSELF IS NEW IN VERMONT.

LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YEAR ALLOWS IT HERE, AND SOME BELIEVE IT IS THE WAY OF THE FUTURE IN SECURING DATA FOR BETTER CONSUMER PROTECTION.

OFFICIALS HOPE BY EMBRACING IT VERMONT CAN HELP CREATE JOBS IN THAT GROWING INDUSTRY.

SO WHAT IS BLOCK CHAIN TECHNOLOGY?

AND HOW DOES IT KEEP YOUR INFORMATION SECURE?

WE SPOKE WITH OLIVER GOODENOUGH, A LAW PROFESSOR AND DIRECTOR FOR THE CENTER FOR LEGAL INNOVATION, TO BREAK IT DOWN FOR YOU.

>> WHAT IS BLOCK CHAIN?

>> IT'S LIKE A WIDELY DISTRIBUTED SET OF FILES.

IF I WAS GOING TO DO SOMETHING WITH YOU AND YOU WERE AFRAID I WAS GOING TO CHEAT AND I NEEDED A PIECE OF PAPER, WE COULD GO TO A XEROX MACHINE AND MAKE 20 COPIES AND HAND THEM OUT TO 20 PEOPLE, SAY TAKE THAT HOME, KEEP IT SAFE, OR IF WE ASK YOU TO CALL IT BACK, WE'LL CALL IT BACK WHEN THE TIME COMES.

SO YOU BRING YOUR COPY AND I BRING MINE AND MINE'S BEN FORGED, IF WE GET EVERYBODY ELSE WE HANDED IT TO TO COME BACK WITH THEIR COPIES, UNLESS I MANAGED TO BRIBE ALL 20 THEY'RE GOING TO COME BACK AND IT'S GOING TO LOOK LIKE YOUR COPY.

IT'S A WAY TO PROVE SOMETHING THROUGH THIS DISTRIBUTED LEDGER TECHNIQUE.

YOU TAKE THE RECORDS AND DISTRIBUTE IT TO A NUMBER OF DIFFERENT RECORD KEEPERS.

IF YOU GO TO AN ELECTRONIC WORLD, THE DIGITAL EFFECT OF THAT IS JUST TO HAND IT OUT IN AN ELECTRONIC NORM TO A LOT OF DIFFERENT COMPUTERS.

AGAIN, YOU CAN TRY HACKING, BUT YOU'D HAVE TO HACK A LOT OF THEM.

THERE'S TWO OR THREE OTHER LAYERS OF SECURITY.

ONE IS THAT THAT CHAIN, IT'S CALLED A BLOCK CHAIN BECAUSE THERE'S OFTEN A CHAIN OF RECORD KEEPING SO THAT EACH TIME WE DO A NEW RECORD WE RESTORE THE OTHERS.

SO I'D HAVE TO GO BACK AND NOT ONLY HACK THE MOST RECENT ONE BUT ALL THE ONES THAT WENT BACK.

AND THERE'S A BUNCH OF OTHER CRYPTO GRAPHIC TECHNIQUES ON TOP.

BUT THE CORE ELEMENT IS THE NOTION OF DISTRIBUTION.

THE PLUS IS THEN YOU CAN OPEN UP THE RECORD KEEPING AND NOT BE CONCERNED THAT SOMEBODY WILL HACK IT.

IF IT WAS JUST ONE PIECE OF PAPER, SOMEONE CAN LOOK AT IT, BUT THEY COULD ALSO CHANGE IT.

IF IT'S ON THE BULLETIN BOARD AND ON 20 OTHER PEOPLE'S FILE CABINETS, THAT'S NOT A POSSIBILITY.

SO IT KEEPS THE RECORDS VERY HARD TO HACK AND OPEN TO GENERAL INSPECTION.

SO THAT'S THE CORE ELEMENTS OF THE DISTRIBUTE LEDGER BLOCK CHAIN TECHNOLOGY.

>> IS THIS THE WAVE OF FUTURE FOR INFORMATION STORING?

>> IT'S A BIG DEAL IN CERTAIN CONTEXTS AND LESS A BIG DEAL IN OTHERS.

AGAIN IF YOU'RE JUST GOING TO KEEP RECORDS THAT ARE LOW VALUE AND NO ONE WILL TRY TO HACK, YOU DON'T WRAP TO GO TO ALL THIS TROUBLE.

BUT IF IT'S HIGH VALUE RECORD KEEPING AND YOU WANT IT TO BE ABLE TO BE VIEWED BY THE GENERAL PUBLIC OR BY SOME KIND OF GENERAL ACCESS, THEN THIS IS A VERY ROBUST WAY TO SOLVE EXACTLY THOSE PROBLEMS OF FALSIFICATION THAT YOU WOULD FACE OTHERWISE.

SO IT'S VERY HARD TO FALSIFY, VERY EASY TO ACCESS.

AND YOU PUT THOSE THINGS TOGETHER AND THAT'S THE BEAUTY OF THE BLOCK CHAIN.

IF YOU'VE GOT A PROBLEM WHERE THAT'S ONE OF THE THINGS YOU'RE TRYING TO SOLVE, THEN THE BLOCK CHAIN IS A TERRIFIC TECHNOLOGY.

AND WHAT'S INTERESTING IS THAT MANY, MANY OF OUR PROCESSES HAVE AN ELEMENT OF THAT IN THEM.

SO IT MAY NOT BE THE BLOCK CHAIN THAT WILL BE USED FOR EVERY PIECE OF IT, BUT CHUNKS OF IT MAY BE SITTING ON A BLOCK CHAIN BACK END THAT'S GOING TO SOLVE THAT PROBLEM AND THEN MOVE ONTO THE NEXT.

YOU MIGHT NOT BE AWARE THAT YOUR APP IS USING A BLOCK CHAIN BASED, PROVIDING PROTECTION IN IN WAY, BUT IT MAY WELL BE DOING THAT.

SO WHEN YOU HEARD TODAY WITH THE CONSENSUS APPROACH IS THAT A PIECE OF WHAT THEY DO WILL PROVIDE SECURITY THAT WOULD OTHERWISE NOT BE AVAILABLE.

IT WILL SIT BEHIND A LOT OF DATA BASE APPLICATIONS THAT YOU WON'T NECESSARILY KNOW WATCHING UP FRONT.

>> WHAT WOULD BE THE APPLICATION FOR A CITY --

I CAN UNDERSTAND FOR HEALTH RECORDS.

>> HEALTH RECORDS IT WOULD BE PERFECT FOR, BECAUSE IT WOULD GIVE A DOCTOR ACCESS, BUT YOU COULD HAVE IT PASSWORD PROTECTED.

IF YOU'RE GOING TO BE ASKING YOUR CITIZENS TO PROVIDE A LOT OF INPUT, RIGHT, YOU WANT TO HAVE SOME SECURITY OVER HOW THAT'S DONE.

YOU WANT TO HAVE THE INPUT NOT BE HACKABLE, YOU DON'T WANT SOMEBODY TO GO IN AND SAY HEY, PAVE MY ROAD FIRST, AND TURNS OUT EVERYBODY SAID THAT, YOU WANT TO HAVE A SECURITY LABELER THAT WILL BE HARD TO HACK.

IT'S A LITTLE LIKE VOTING, YOU WANT YOUR VOTING BOX TO BE SOMETHING WITH A SEAL ON IT SO FOLKS CAN'T CORRUPT IT.

SAME THING WITH THIS KIND OF THING.

AND ALSO THERE ARE APPLICATIONS RELATED TO PRIVACY ASPECTS THAT YOU CAN BUILD INTO A BLOCK CHAIN KEYED BACK IN.

SO THERE'S A NUMBER OF THESE WHERE A BLOCK CHAIN TECHNIQUE WOULD BE USEFUL.

>> CHAMPLAIN COLLEGE IS ALSO GETTING IN ON THE BLOCK CHAIN TECHNOLOGY INDUSTRY.

THE SCHOOL SAYS IT'S LOOKING TO GET STUDENTS INVOLVED WITH INTERNSHIPS AT COMPANIES THAT ARE DOING BLOCK CHAIN WORK.

WITH THE HOPE THAT IT WILL LEAD TO JOBS IN A GROWING INDUSTRY.

>> DARREN: $160 MILLION SPENT SO FAR, AT THE VERMONT AIR GUARD TO GET THE FIGHTER WING READY FOR THE F35.

NO THE GUARD SAYS 60 MILLION IN UPGRADES WERE NEEDED REGARDLESS OF WHICH PLANE IT GOT.

THE F35 WILL BE THE VERMONT AIR GUARD'S EIGHTH MILITARY PLANE IN ITS 72-YEAR HISTORY, AND BY FAR THE MOST CONTROVERSIAL.

IT'S TOUTED AS THE FUTURE OF COMBAT AVIATION, VIRTUALLY INVISIBLE TO ENEMY RADAR.

IT COMBINES THOSE STEALTH CAPABILITIES WITH SUPER SONIC SPEED AND EXTREME AGILITY.

THE MOST EXPENSIVE WEAPON SYSTEM IN HISTORY, EACH ONE COSTS MORE THAN $89 MILLION.

IT'S HAD ITS SHARE OF TECH PROBLEMS, AND IT'S BEEN SHARPLY CRITICIZED BY OPPONENTS IN VERMONT WHO SAY IT'S TOO DANGEROUS AND LOUD TO FLY NEAR DENSELY POPULATED AREAS.

STILL, IT'S COMING, AND DUE TO LAND HERE IN SEPTEMBER.

SO THAT MEANS THE VERMONT AIR GUARDS CURRENT FIGHTER JETS, THE F16'S WHICH HAVE BEEN BASED HERE FOR 33 YEARS, ARE GETTING SET FOR THEIR FINAL FLIGHT.

AND CHANNEL 3 NEWS HAS LEARNED THAT WILL HAPPEN ON APRIL 6.

>> IN REFLECTING BACK OVER THE YEARS, YOUR REALIZE HOW COOL IT WAS.

>> COOL TO BE THE FIRST GREEN MOUNTAIN BOY TO FLY THIS.

THE F16.

IN 1986, THE FIGHTER JETS LANDED IN VERMONT, AND SCOTT BALDWIN, NICKNAMED BALDY, GOT TO BE THE FIRST VERMONT GUARD PILOT TO MAN ONE.

>> IT WAS A PRETTY GIG DEAL.

>> DARREN: THE F16 ARRIVED TO LITTLE FANFARE AND EVEN LESS CONTROVERSY.

THE FIGHTER JETS REPLACED THE AGING AND LOUDER F4'S, WHICH THE VERMONT AIR NATIONAL GUARD FLEW FOR FOUR SHORT YEARS.

THOSE WERE DOUBLE SEATER AIR TO GROUND PLANES, BASICALLY THEY BOMBED THINGS BELOW.

AND THEY WERE HAND ME DOWNS.

THE F16 WAS CUTTING END AND ALLOWED FOR AIR TO AIR COMBAT TOO.

>> HAVING A WEAPON SYSTEM THAT COULD GO ANY AND ALL WAYS WAS EXCITING.

>> DARREN: AND BALDWIN SAYS THE FIGHTER JETS REDEFINED THE VERMONT AIR NATIONAL GUARD.

IT WAS JUST THE SECOND GUARD UNIT IN THE COUNTRY TO GET THEM.

>> FROM THE TIME THAT F16 SHOWED UP, EVERYTHING CHANGED.

>> DARREN: HE SAYS TRAINING INTENSIFIED.

THE GUARD BEGAN ATTRACTING NEW AND YOUNGER RECRUITS.

AND THE ORGANIZATION BECAME MORE PROFESSIONAL, EXPERTS IN AIR COMBAT.

>> THE UNIT EVOLVED WITH THE NEW AIRCRAFT.

>> DARREN: PHIL MURDOCH, KNOWN AS DUCK AMONG HIS COMRADES, FLEW F16'S FOR 24 YEARS, AND THE GREEN MOUNTAIN BOYS WERE CALLED TO DUTY IN THOSE PLANES OFTEN.

INTERCEPTING RUSSIAN BEAR BOMBERS ALONG THE COAST DURING THE COLD WAR, STOPPING DRUG CARTEL PLANES, DEPLOYING TO WAR ZONES, AND THE FIRST TO SCRAMBLE ON 9/11, ARRIVING AT GROUND ZERO IN JUST A COUPLE OF HOURS.

>> YOU TRAIN FOR MOMENTS THAT YOU HOPE YOU NEVER HAVE TO DO.

>> DARREN: RESPONDING PILOTS KNEW SHOOTING DOWN A COMMERCIAL AIRLINER WAS A POSSIBILITY TO PREVENT ANOTHER PLANE FROM FLYING INTO A BUILDING.

>> TO ALL OF THE MAINTAINERS, ALL THE PILOTS, ALL THE SUPPORT PERSONNEL, EVERYBODY ON BASE KNEW EXACTLY WHAT TO DO.

WHEN HEADQUARTERS CALLED US UP WE SAID WE WERE READY.

THEY CALLED US UP WITH ORDERS TO LOAD THE AIRCRAFT AND WE SAID IT'S ALREADY DONE, THEY SAID WHO TOLD YOU TO DO THAT, WE SAID WE KNEW WHAT TO DO.

>> DARREN: THAT PATROLLED THE SKIES OVER NEW YORK CITY FOR 122 DAYS.

>> THAT WAS ANOTHER DEFINING MOMENT.

>> DARREN: BUT THE ADJUTANT GENERAL SAYS THE GUARD'S TRANSFORMATION INTO AN ELITE FIGHTER WING GOT NOTICED ANOTHER WAY TOO, A READINESS DISTINCTION NEVER GRANTED BEFORE.

THE AIR FORCE'S OUTSTANDING UNIT AWARD.

>> WE WERE GOOD AT WHAT WE DID, AND BASICALLY YOU HAD TO TRAIN TO THE LEVEL THAT YOU WERE DEPLOYABLE WITHIN 24 TO 72 HOURS ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD.

SO IT REQUIRED A CERTAIN LEVEL.

READINESS, SO PEOPLE ROSE TO THAT OCCASION AND ROSE TO THAT LEVEL OF READINESS.

>> IT'S KIND OF THE SAME EXCITEMENT NOW, 30 YEARS LATER, GETTING THE F35, THE PREMIERE JET IN THE AIR FORCE.

>> DARREN: BALDWIN SAYS IT'S THAT READINESS AND THE REPUTATION THE GREEN MOUNTAIN BOYS EARNED FLYING THE F16'S THAT'S LANDING THE AIR GUARD THE NEXT GENERATION OF FIGHTER JETS.

UNLIKE THE F16, THOUGH, THE F35 ARRIVES TO ONGOING CONTROVERSY.

OPPONENTS CLAIM IT'S NOT SAFE, AND IT'S TOO LOUD.

BUT BALDWIN IS CONVINCED PILOTS WILL FLY RESPONSIBLY AND PUT COMMUNITY FEARS TO REST.

HE'S EXCITED ABOUT THIS NEW CHAPTER FOR THE VERMONT AIR GUARD.

>> HEY, EVERYTHING GETS OLDER AND THE F16'S HAVE GOTTEN OLDER, AND NOW WE'RE GETTING THE FRONT LINE JET IN THE MILITARY.

AS BITTERSWEET AS IT IS FOR ME PERSONALLY, SEEING A NEW AIRPLANE, IT'S A WONDERFUL STEP FORWARD FOR THE VERMONT AIR GUARD.

>> DARREN: THE FINAL FLIGHT OF THE F16 IS SET FOR APRIL 6, AND THE F35 NOT DUE TO ARRIVE UNTIL SEPTEMBER.

THE AIR GUARD TELLS ME OTHER UNITS AROUND THE NORTHEAST WILL PROVIDE COVERAGE IN CASE OF A NATIONAL EMERGENCY.

SCOTT BALDWIN ALSO DESCRIBED ONE OF HIS MOST MEMORABLE MOMENTS FLYING THE F16, ONE THAT COULD HAVE ENDED TRAGICALLY.

>> I WAS FORTUNATE OR UNFORTUNATE ENOUGH TO BE ON A MISSION THAT THE F16 THAT I WAS FLYING, FEBRUARY 23, 2001, THAT THE THROLTS BECAME DISCONNECTED --

THE THROTTLE BECAME DISCONNECTED FROM THE SYSTEM, AND FULL POWER COMING BACK ON A NIGHT MISSION, AND I ENDED UP DOING A FLAME OUT LANDING AT BURLINGTON.

LANDING THAT JET AND WALKING AWAY WAS PROBABLY MY BEST FEAT IN THE AIRPLANE, JUST GETTING THAT BACK ON THE GROUND ON A NIGHT FLAME OUT LANDING.

I GUESS THERE'S OTHER THINGS I'VE DONE THAT I'M PROBABLY PROUDER OF, BUT THAT WAS MY BEST ACCOMPLISHMENT PROBABLY.

>> DARREN: SAVED YOUR TAIL.

>> YES, SAVED THE JET, SAVED MIFF TAIL, DIDN'T HURT ANYBODY.

DISPARP EXPLAIN WHAT FLAME OUT MEANS.

WHAT HAPPENS?

>> WHAT HAPPENS IS THE THROTTLE, BECAUSE OF A LITTLE WIRE THAT IS SUPPOSED TO KEEP THE NUTS FROM BACKING OFF, BECAME DISCONNECTED AND I HAD NO CONTROL OF THE ENGINE, AND WHEN I PULLED THE THROTTLE BACK IT WAS AT FULL POWER AND THAT'S WHEN IT BECAME DISCONNECTED, SO NOW I'M AT FULL POWER, WHICH YOU CAN'T LAND THE PLANE THAT WAY BECAUSE YOU CAN'T SLOW DOWN.

SO I HAD TO RUN IT OUT OF GAS AT NIGHT, BELOW THE WEATHER, AND HAD TO RUN IT OUT OF GAS SO NOW IT'S FLAMED OUT SO IT WILL STOP, BUT NOW YOU'VE GOT TO TIME IT SO IT LAND ON THE RUNWAY.

AND WE PRACTICE SIMULATED FLAME OUTS THROUGH OUR WHOLE CAREER, PROBABLY DID A THOUSAND PRACTICES, BUT NEVER AT NIGHT, NEVER BELOW THE WEATHER.

>> DARREN: AND NEVER FOR REAL.

>> THAT'S RIGHT.

SO BASICALLY HAD TO CIRCLE BURLINGTON ABOUT 9:30 AT NIGHT, AND I PUT THE, WENT OUT OVER THE ICE AND JETTISONED THE WING TANKS AND THEN WAITED UNTIL IT RAN OUT OF GAS AND HAD A VERY SUCCESSFUL LANDING.

STOPPED IN THE MIDDLE OF THE RUNWAY AND WALKED AWAY, IT WAS VERY --

I'VE SAID IT A THOUSAND TIMES, IT'S BASICALLY A TESTAMENT TO THE TRAINING THAT THE U.S. MILITARY GIVES THEIR PILOTS AND YOU'VE BEEN TRAINED TO DO IT AND YOU JUST DO IT.

SO THAT WAS A VERY GOOD OUTCOME.

>> DARREN: BALDWIN FLEW F16'S FOR 23 YEARS.

