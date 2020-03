YCQM: March 8, 2020

GOOD MORNING, EVERYONE, I'M DARREN PERRON.

BERNIE SANDERS IS BORROWING AN ADVERTISING STRATEGY NEARLY EVERY OTHER 2020 DEMOCRAT HAS TRIED ALREADY.

AFTER JOE BIDEN PULLED AHEAD OF SANDERS' DEL GOT LEAD ON SUPER TUESDAY, SANDERS DEBUTED AN AD CLEARLY DIRECTED AT THE FORMER VICE PRESIDENT.

IT FEATURES A VOICE OVER FROM FORMER PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA, THAT SOUNDS ALMOST LIKE A SANDERS ENDORSEMENT.

IT BORROWS AUDIO FROM AN INTERVIEW WITH OBAMA AND FROM OBAMA'S SPEECH FROM THE 2016 DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION.

>> BERNIE IS SOMEBODY WHO HAS THE VIRTUE OF SAYING EXACTLY WHAT HE BELIEVES, GREAT AUTHENTICITY, GREAT PASSION AND IS FEARLESS.

BERNIE SERVED ON THE VETERANS COMMITTEE AND GOT BILLS DONE..

I THINK PEOPLE ARE READY FOR A CALL TO ACTION, THEY WANT HONEST LEADERSHIP WHO CARES ABOUT THEM.

THEY WANT SOMEBODY WHO IS GO TO FIGHT FOR THEM, AND THEY WILL FINE IT IN BERNIE.

THAT'S RIGHT, FEEL THE BURN.

>> I'M BERNIE SANDERS AND I APPROVE THIS MESSAGE.

>> SANDERS DEFENDED THE AD SAYING IT'S TO CLEAR UP HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH THE FORMER PRESIDENT.

AND ALSO PRAISED OBAMA FOR NOT OFFERING ANY ENDORSEMENTS YET.

>> LOOK, WE HAVE WORKED WITH PRESIDENT OBAMA, I'M NOT GOING TO SAY HE AND I ARE BEST FRIENDS, WE TALK EVERY NOW AND THEN.

WE WORK CLOSELY AND HE WAS GREAT ON SOMETHING THAT I THINK IS ENORMOUSLY IMPORTANT, INCREASING ABOUT $11 BILLION, MONEY FOR THE COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER PROGRAM, SOMETHING HE WAS VERY SUPPORTIVE OF.

AND I WANTED TO MAKE IT CLEAR, BECAUSE THERE'S A LOT OF DISHONEST STATEMENTS ABOUT MY RELATIONSHIP WITH OBAMA, TO SAY THAT I WORKED WITH HIM AND RESPECT HIM AND LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH HIM.

BY THE WAY, LET ME SAY THIS, AND THIS IS TRUE OF WHAT HAPPENED IN 2016.

I HAVE NOT THE SLIGHTEST DOUBT THAT THERE IS ENORMOUS PRESSURE ON PRESIDENT OBAMA TO JUMP INTO THIS RACE AND SUPPORT JOE BIDEN.

AND SOME OF YOU MAY HAVE READ THE OTHER DAY THAT HE SAID NO, THAT HE THINKS THE BEST ROLE HE CAN PLAY, AND I AGREE WITH HIM, IS TO SUPPORT THE WINNER.

SO HE DOESN'T CREATE MORE DIVISION, AND I THINK HE'S RIGHT.

BUT THAT'S NOT EASY FOR HIM TO DO, AND I VERY MUCH APPRECIATE HIS WILLINGNESS TO DO THAT.

>> SANDERS ADMITS HE WAS DISAPPOINTED WITH THE RESULTS ON SUPER TUESDAY.

SANDERS WON FOUR STATES, BIDEN WON 10.

HERE IS THE CURRENT DELEGATE COUNT RIGHT NOW ACCORDING TO REAL CLEAR POLITICS.

BIDEN IS IN THE LEAD WITH 638 DELEGATES, SANDERS HAS 563.

THE NEXT BIG CONTESTS ARE MARCH 10, WHEN SIX MORE STATES WILL VOTE.

I ASKED THE PERSON WHO KNOWS SANDERS BEST, HIS WIFE JANE SANDERS, ABOUT HIS CHANCES, HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH THE MEDIA, AND THEIR RELATIONSHIP AT HOME.

IF BERNIE WINS IS HE CONSIDERING ELIZABETH WARREN AS A RUNNING MATE, OR HAS HE FLOATED ANY NAMES PAST YOU?

>> OH, YOU KNOW, WE DISCUSS POSSIBILITIES, BUT IT'S PRESUME YOU THE --

PRESUCH WITH US TO BE THINKING ABOUT IT AT THIS POINT.

WE DEFINITELY HAVE DISCUSSED THE FACT THAT HIS CABINET AND HIS ADMINISTRATION WILL REFLECT WHAT AMERICA LOOKS LIKE.

IT WILL BE A MULTIGENERATIONAL MULTIRACE COALITION, JUST LIKE THE CAMPAIGN IS.

>> DARREN: ATTACKS ON BERNIE HAVE BEEN ON THE RISE, EVEN DIGGING INTO COMMENTS FROM THE PAST, 35 YEARS AGO, INCLUDING A PUBLIC ACCESS INTERVIEW IN WHICH SENATOR SANDERS, AT THE TIME MAYOR SANDERS PRAISED SOME ACCOMPLISHMENTS IN FIDEL CASTRO'S CUBA.

WE SPOKE WITH THE REPORTER WHO SAID THAT WAS JUST A SNIB IT OF THAT ENTIRE CONVERSATION.

BUT THAT'S WHAT'S MAKING THE ROUNDS.

DOES BERNIE REGRET SAYING ANY OF THOSE THINGS THAT ARE NOW BEING USED AGAINST HIM?

>> DARREN, YOU'VE KNOWN BERNIE FOR SO MANY YEARS, HE BASICALLY ANSWERS THE QUESTION AND GIVES HIS OPINION, GIVES HIS TRUE THOUGHTS.

HE SPEAKS HONESTLY, SO HE CAN'T REGRET THAT.

WHAT HE DID WAS BASICALLY SAY, ACTUALLY LESS THAN WHAT PRESIDENT OBAMA SAID WHEN HE LIFTED THE EMBARGO.

HE SAID THAT THEY HAD A LITERACY PROGRAM THAT WAS VERY GOOD.

THAT'S THE TRUTH.

HE ALSO SAID THAT IT WAS AN AUTHORITARIAN REGIME AND THERE WERE PROBLEMS, HE WENT ON AND ON ABOUT ALL THE PROBLEMS.

THAT'S WHAT HAPPENS IN POLITICS, I THINK TRUTH IS UNFORTUNATELY ONE OF THE QUICKEST VICTIMS HERE.

SO FOR ME, I THINK ONE OF THE REASONS THAT PEOPLE REALLY ARE WARMING TO BERNIE AS THEY GET TO KNOW HIM, JUST LIKE VERMONTERS DID OVER THE YEARS, IS THEY KNOW HE MEANS WHAT HE SAYS, HE SAYS WHAT HE MEANS AND THEY CAN TRUST HIM.

EVEN IF THEY DON'T AGREE WITH HIM ON ALL THE POLICIES, THEY FEEL LIKE, OKAY, HE'S BEING STRAIGHT FORWARD.

>> DARREN: DONALD TRUMP FIRST USED MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN AS HIS SLOGAN, IT'S NOW KEEP AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.

DO YOU THINK AMERICA IS GREAT?

>> OF COURSE OUR COUNTRY IS GREAT.

BUT WHAT HE'S TALKING ABOUT IS NOT WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT.

WE WANT A FUTURE THAT PEOPLE CAN ALL BE PART OF.

WE WANT A GOVERNMENT THAT IS OF THE PEOPLE, BY THE PEOPLE, AND FOR THE PEOPLE, WITH THE PUBLIC GOOD AT THE CENTER OF OUR THINKING, AS OPPOSED TO THE PRIVATE PROFIT BEING AT THE CENTER.

AND I THINK IT'S GOING UNDER PRESIDENT TRUMP, THE COUNTRY IS GOING IN EXACTLY THE WRONG DIRECTION, SURVIVAL OF THE FITTEST, THE OTHER IS NOT WELCOME.

WE'RE A COUNTRY OF IMMIGRANTS, ALL OF US HAVE, OUR PARENTS AND OUR GRANDPARENTS CAME OVER FROM OTHER COUNTRIES TO FIND A BETTER LIFE, AND THIS PRESIDENT IS DEMONIZING IMMIGRANTS, AND THAT'S SHORT SIGHTED NOT TO MENTION NOT NICE.

WE WANT A HUMANE COUNTRY, A COUNTRY THAT PRIDES ITSELF ON ITS LOVE OF PEOPLE.

>> DARREN: SOME PUNDITS HAVE QUESTIONED WHETHER OR NOT BERNIE CAN BEAT DONALD TRUMP.

CAN HE, AND IF SO HOW?

>> SURE.

IF THE PUNDITS WANT TO DO A LITTLE RESEARCH, THEY'LL FIND THAT IN 70 OUT OF THE LAST 75 HEAD TO HEAD POLLS, BERNIE BEATS TRUMP.

BUT I THINK EVEN MORE IMPORTANTLY, DARREN, IS THAT THIS PRESIDENT RUNS AN ADMINISTRATION AND A CAMPAIGN BASED ON LIES, BIGOTRY AND EXCLUSION.

AND I THINK THE BEST WAY TO CONTRAST THAT IS WITH A CANDIDATE AND A CAMPAIGN BASED ON TRUTH AND INCLUSION AND COMPASSION.

AND THAT'S BERNIE THROUGH AND THROUGH.

SO I THINK HE'S THE BEST ONE.

NOT TO MENTION I THINK THAT HE CAN MAKE IT VERY CLEAR WHAT DONALD TRUMP SAID IN THE LAST ELECTION, IS NOT WHAT HE'S DONE IN TERMS OF TRADE, SOCIAL SECURITY, MEDICARE, WARS.

AND BERNIE IS THE ONE THAT HAS THE STRONGEST CONTRAST WITH WHAT TRUMP IS DOING AND WHAT BERNIE HAS DONE.

>> DARREN: BERNIE HAS BEEN CRITICIZED FOR BUYING A LITTLE ADRUMENT, SOMETIMES RUDE IN PRESS CONFERENCES, WITH THE PRESS CONFERENCES.

DO YOU ADVISE HIM, OR WHY DO YOU THINK THAT IS?

>> I THINK, YOU KNOW WHY IT IS.

HE WANTS TO TALK ABOUT THE ISSUES.

YOU TALK ABOUT THE ISSUES WITH HIM, HE WILL SIT HERE AND TALK TO YOU FOR A HALF-HOUR ABOUT ISSUES.

BUT IF YOU'RE TALKING ABOUT GOSSIP OR SCANDAL OR THE OTHER GUY, WHO EVER HE'S RUNNING AGAINST, OR NONSENSE, HE HAS NO TIME FOR THAT.

HE FEELS HE HAS A MISSION IN LIFE, A PURPOSE IN LIFE, WHICH IS TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER PLACE, MAKE A MEANINGFUL DIFFERENCE IN PEOPLE'S LIVES, IMPROVE THEIR QUALITY OF LIFE, THEIR STANDARD OF LIVING.

IF YOU WANT TO DISCUSS THAT, HE'LL BE THERE ALL DAY FOR YOU.

>> DARREN: THIS LEADS TO MY NEXT QUESTION.

WHAT'S HIS MOOD WHEN IT'S JUST THE TWO OF YOU, IS HE SWEET?

>> HE IS.

HE'S A GREAT HUSBAND.

I HAVE NO COMPLAINTS.

HE IS A LOVING FATHER AND GRANDFATHER, TOO, AND I WISH MORE PEOPLE HAD A SENSE OF WHO HE IS AS A PERSON, AS OPPOSED TO ONLY WHAT THEY SEE IN THE SNIPPETS ON TV.

AND I THINK A LOT OF OUR FOLLOWERS DO, BECAUSE THEY COME TO THE RALLIES AND THEY FEEL THAT WARMTH AND THAT COMPASSION.

>> DARREN: YOU'VE BEEN TOGETHER SINCE 1981, IS THAT RIGHT?

>> YES, MARRIED IN '88.

>> DARREN: COULD YOU HAVE IMAGINED THEN THAT YOU WOULD BE SITTING IN THIS POSITION TODAY, POTENTIALLY BECOMING THE FIRST LADY OF THE UNITED STATES?

>> NO.

AND I'M STILL NOT IMAGINING IT.

IT'S A WAYS DOWN.

BUT IT'S AN HONOR TO BE OUT THERE AND TALKING TO PEOPLE AND LEARNING FROM THEM ACROSS THE COUNTRY.

AND JUST WONDERFUL TO BE ABLE TO TALK TO PEOPLE FROM DIFFERENT BACKGROUNDS WHOSE VOICES DON'T NORMALLY GET HEARD.

>> DARREN: IS IT A LITTLE BIT SURREAL, THOUGH, IF YOU TAKE YOURSELF BACK AND ALL OF US, BECAUSE WE FOLLOWED YOU BOTH ON THIS JOURNEY AS WELL.

TO THINK ABOUT THE FACT THAT HE'S A LITTLE OLDER, YOU KNOW, HE'S A MAN, HE IS DESCRIBING HIMSELF AS A DEMOCRATIC SOCIALIST FROM A SMALL CITY IN A SMALL STATE.

HOW DID THIS COME TO BE?

>> WELL, IT'S BURLINGTON, VERMONT.

IT MIGHT BE SMALL, BUT IT'S INCREDIBLE, SO THAT'S ONE.

IT'S VERMONT, WHICH IS EVERYBODY KNOWS IS INCREDIBLE.

BUT I THINK IT CAME TO BE BY THE FACT THAT BERNIE HAS SHOWN IN VERMONT HOW TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE, HOW GOVERNMENT CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE.

SO WINNING AN ELECTION BY 10 VOTES, ALL THOSE YEARS AGO TODAY, IN THIS CITY GAVE HIM THE OPPORTUNITY TO SHOW THAT A SMALL TOWN MAYOR CAN REALLY MAKE A DIFFERENCE IN THE COMMUNITY.

YOU SAW WHAT HE DID, HE OPENED UP CITY GOVERNMENT TO PEOPLE, HE CREATED YOUTH PROGRAMS, ARTS PROGRAMS, COMMUNITY AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT.

WOMEN'S OFFICE, AND FILM COMMISSION.

THERE'S JUST SO MANY THINGS HE DID TO IMPROVE THE QUALITY OF LIFE, TO IMPROVE THE SENSE OF COMMUNITY.

THAT'S WHAT HE WANTS TO DO AS PRESIDENTS.

I THINK PEOPLE ARE THIRSTY FOR THAT.

THEY WANT LEADERSHIP THAT INSPIRES, THAT MAKES THEM BELIEVE WE CAN BE BETTER THAN WE ARE.

AND WE, EACH ONE OF US, CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE.

I THINK WHAT I'D REALLY LIKE TO DO TODAY IS THANK THE VERMONTERS WHO HAVE BEEN WITH US ALL THESE YEARS WHO HAVE HELPED US DETERMINE POLICY AND DETERMINE WHAT WAS BEST, WHAT WAS IN THEIR BEST INTEREST, THEY LET US KNOW.

WE DIDN'T COME FROM THE TOP DOWN.

AND THAT'S WHAT, YOU KNOW, WE HAD A MOVEMENT HERE, IT WAS A COALITION, A BROAD COALITION, AND THAT'S WHAT'S HAPPENING ALL OVER THE COUNTRY.

SO WE OWE BURLINGTON AND WE OWE VERMONT FOR SHOWING US THE WAY TO BE THE BEST REPRESENTATIVE OF THE WORKING CLASS AMERICA.

>> DARREN: HOW WILL YOU TAKE THAT, IF YOU BECOME THE FIRST LADY OF THE UNITED STATES, WHAT DO YOU ENVISION THAT ROLE TO BE?

>> WELL, I THINK WHAT I WOULD DO IS DO PRETTY MUCH WHAT I'VE ALWAYS DONE, YOU KNOW, FOCUS ON FAMILY, ON YOUNG PEOPLE, GO OUT AND TALK TO PEOPLE, BRING THE VOICES BACK.

WHEN WE'VE GONE AROUND THE COUNTRY WE'VE LOOKED AT GREAT EXAMPLES OF COMMUNITY INITIATIVES THAT WORK REALLY WELL, WHETHER IT'S BE FOR HOUSING OR FOR NATIVE AMERICANS OR FOR EDUCATION OR CHILD CARE.

AND GET THOSE VOICES THAT ARE USUALLY NOT HEARD IN THE HALLS OF CONGRESS OR IN D.C., GET THOSE VOICES AMPLIFIED.

MY MODEL WOULD BE, AND I WOULD NOT APPROACH HER, BUT ELEANOR ROOSEVELT, I MEAN, THAT'S WHAT SHE DID, SHE WENT OUT AND TALKED TO PEOPLE WHO NEEDED THEIR NEEDS MET AND MADE SURE THAT F.D.R. HEARD ABOUT THEM, AND SO DID THE REST OF THE COUNTRY.

AND MAYBE I'D MAKE HIM, OR MAYBE I'D JUST TALK TO THE MEDIA, HOW'S THAT, I'M NICE TO THE MEDIA.

>> DARREN: AND WE APPRECIATE THAT, JANE SANDERS.

>> I ALWAYS ENJOY TALKING TO YOU, DARREN.

>> DARREN: THANK YOU.

>> THANK YOU.

>> DARREN: DELEGATES FROM SIX STATES ARE UP FOR GRABS TUESDAY NIGHT.

MICHIGAN HAS THE MOST AT STAKE, 125 DELEGATES.

THIS COULD BE INTERESTING, BECAUSE IF YOU LOOK AT DETROIT IT'S A CITY WITH A LOT OF AFRICAN-AMERICANS, A JOE BIDEN CONSTITUENCY.

BUT ALSO A LOT OF WORKING CLASS UNION VOTERS WHO SUPPORT BERNIE SANDERS.

WHO TAKES DETROIT COULD BE THE BIG PRIZE AND MAKE ALL THE DIFFERENCE IN THE RACE.

WE ASK OUR ANALYST MATT DICKINSON ABOUT WHAT NEEDS TO HAPPEN.

>> WHAT DO YOU THINK BERNIE SANDERS NEEDS TO DO IN ORDER TO EXPAND HIS COALITION?

>> WELL, I THINK HE HAS TO MOVE AWAY FROM THE ECONOMIC POPULUS MESSAGE TO ADDRESS ISSUES OF CONCERN PARTICULARLY TO RACIAL MINORITIES LIKE AFRICAN-AMERICANS WHO FROM A PERSPECTIVE OF CIVIL RIGHTS VIEW ISSUES FROM MORE THAN JUST AN ECONOMIC PERSPECTIVE.

BERNIE TENDS TO HAVE A ONE-TRACK MIND, EVERYTHING GETS DOWN TO ECONOMICS, HE NEEDS TO BROADEN THAT MESSAGE TO MAKE IT A MESSAGE ABOUT INCLUSIVITY.

WHY THIS MESSAGE APPEALS TO BLACKS WHO MAY NOT FEEL PART OF THE POLICY MORE GENERALLY, SO I THINK HE NEEDS THE BROADEN SORT OF THE MORAL SENSE OF WHAT HE'S FIGHTING FOR TO GET BEYOND JUST ECONOMIC POPULISM.

I THINK IT'S DIFFICULT FOR HIM TO CHANGE HIS MESSAGE.

WHEN IT'S AT THE VERY CORE OF HIS BEING IT'S THE SOURCE OF HIS AUTHENTICITY IS WHY HIS SUPPORTERS ARE SO COMMITTED TO HIM, AND IN HIS DEFENSE THERE IS SOME EVIDENCE THAT HE'S PICKING UP SUPPORT AMONG YOUNGER AFRICAN-AMERICANS WHO AREN'T DIRECTLY AFFECTED BY OVERT RACISM THE WAY THEIR PARENTS WERE.

ONE OF THE THINGS ABOUT THE AFRICAN-AMERICAN COMMUNITY IS THEY'RE REALLY INTERESTED IN BACKING A CANDIDATE WHO CAN WIN.

THE BEST THING BERNIE CAN DO TO BRING AFRICAN-AMERICANS AROUND IS TO SHOW THAT HE HAS A SHOT AT BEATING BIDEN IN THE GENERAL ELECTION.

I'M NOT SURE HE'S CLOSED THAT DEAL WITH A GOOD CHUNK OF THEM YET.

>> DARREN: TWO UPSETS ON THE BURLINGTON CITY COUNCIL TOWN MEETING DAY LEAVES THE PROGRESSIVES WITH A MAJORITY IN THE STATE'S LARGEST CITY FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER.

>> IT WAS A PRETTY HISTORIC NIGHT FOR US.

>> DARREN: JOSH WRONSKI LIKENED THE PROGRESSIVES' WIN IN BURLINGTON TO BERNIE SANDERS' MAYORAL WIN IN 1981.

>> IT WAS INCREDIBLY EXCITING, I WASN'T EXPECTING US TO DO QUITE AS WELL AS WE DID.

>> DARREN: WRONSKI RUNS THE PARTY AND NOW PROGRESSIVES CONTROL THE BURLINGTON CITY COUNCIL, AFTER A PAIR OF BIG WINS TOWN MEETING DAY.

THEY NOW HOLD SIX OF THE 12 SEATS OUTRIGHT, AND WARD 7 COUNCILOR OFTEN VOTES WITH THE PROGRESSIVES.

>> I THINK THIS IS EXACTLY WHAT THE PEOPLE WANT, CIVILIAN OVERSIGHT OF THE POLICE DEPARTMENT, I THINK THAT'S A PIECE OF THE AGENDA, DISTRICT --

>> DARREN: THEY FLIPPED TWO SEATS.

STROM BURG DEFEATED RUTH IN WARD 8 AND A STUNNER IN WARD 1.

HIGHTOWER BEAT INDEPENDENT SHARON BUSHER, AN INCUMBENT WHO HAD PREVIOUSLY WON PROGRESSIVE SUPPORT.

BUSHER TELLS ME SHE'S WORRIED ABOUT THE COUNCIL'S MAKEUP NOW, NO SENIORS HELPING TO CREATE A MULTIGENERATIONAL APPROACH TO CITY GOVERNANCE, NO INDEPENDENTS, NO REPUBLICANS AND THEREFORE SHE SAYS CONVERSATIONS AND COMPROMISE WILL BE TOUGH.

>> LAST ONE STANDING.

>> CURT WRIGHT IS THE LAST REPUBLICAN TO SERVE, HE DIDN'T SEEK RE-ELECTION BECAUSE OF CAMPAIGN CONFLICTS WITH HIS RADIO JOB, AND A WRITE-IN EFFORTS TO GET HIM ELECTED FAILED IN WARD 4, THOUGH HE GOT 639 VOTES.

HE SHARES BUSHER'S WORRIES ABOUT THE MAKEUP, BUT ALSO THE PROGRESSIVE AGENDA.

>> I'M NOT GOING TO SUGAR COAT IT, I'M VERY CONCERNED.

I'M VERY CONCERNED FOR THE CITY OF BURLINGTON.

THERE'S AN AGENDA THAT JUST GOES WAY TOO FAR WITH THE PROGRESSIVES.

>> DARREN: WRIGHT WORRIES THEY'LL REDUCE THE POLICE FORCE, GO AFTER BUSINESSES AND TARGET DRIVERS WITH FEWER LANES AND PARKING SPACES.

>> ONE OF THE GREAT THINGS ABOUT THE BURLINGTON COMMUNITY IS ONCE WE GET THROUGH THE ELECTION SEASON WE HAVE A GREAT TRADITION OF PUTTING OUR DIFFERENCES ASIDE.

>> DARREN: SOME COUNCILORS SUGGEST THE SHIFT IN POWER MAY PUT THE COUNCIL AT ODDS WITH BURLINGTON'S MAYOR, DEMOCRAT WEINBERGER.

BUT HE SAYS HE'S NOT CONCERNED ABOUT THAT SINCE DEMOCRATS ONLY HAD A MAJORITY FOR A SHORT TIME SINCE HE'S BEEN IN OFFICE.

>> I DON'T SEE THIS DRAMATIC SHIFT ON THE COUNCIL.

>> DARREN: ANOTHER AREA IS RENT CONTROL IN BURLINGTON, THEY HOPE TO TACKLE THE HIGH COST OF RENT IN THE CITY, BUT THE MAYOR SAYS RENT CARDINAL IS NOT THE ANSWER AND COULD MAKE IT WORSE.

THE PROGRESSIVES ARE ALSO LOOKING INTO MANDATORY WEATHERIZATION UPGRADES BY LAND LORDS FOR RENTALS.

AND WE'VE LEARNED THE PARTY IS ALREADY COURTING POTENTIAL CANDIDATES TO RUN AGAINST THE MAYOR IN THE NEXT ELECTION.

WE DIVE DEEPER INTO ALL OF THAT AND THE PROGRESSIVE AGENDA, WITH THE PARTY'S LEADER NOW.

>> I THINK YOU'VE HAD COUNCILS WHERE IT'S BEEN OVERWHELMINGLY NOT YOUNG PEOPLE, SO I THINK IT'S ALWAYS INTERESTING WHEN PEOPLE CRITICIZE ONE OF THE MOST DIVERSE CITY COUNCILS THAT WE'VE EVER HAD, ARE CRITICIZING THAT WHEN IN THE PAST IT'S BEEN MUCH LESS DIVERSE THAN IT IS NOW.

>> DARREN: SOME HAVE WONDERED IF THE PROGRESSIVE AGENDA MIGHT BE TOO MUCH FOR SOME PEOPLE SAY IN THE OLD NORTH END OR THE NEW NORTH END, IN TALKING ABOUT, YOU KNOW, NAY HAVE TO HAVE CARS TO GET TO DOWNTOWN.

THERE HAD BEEN SOME IDEAS FLOATED ABOUT ELIMINATING PARKING SPACES TO ENCOURAGE FOLKS TO BIKE, THAT THEY WORRY ABOUT THEIR TAX BILLS AND THAT BURLINGTON IS BECOMING JUST TOO EXPENSIVE TO LIVE IN, AND THAT SOME PROGRESSIVE IDEAS MAY MAKE IT MORE EXPENSIVE.

HOW DO YOU RESPOND?

>> SO EVERY SINGLE DAY WHEN WE GO TO WORK AND WE WORK TOED BY THAT PROGRESSIVE MOVEMENT IN BURLINGTON, THE NUMBER ONE THING WE'RE FIGHTING FOR IS TO MAKE THINGS BETTER FOR WORKING CLASS PEOPLE.

WE'RE NOT LOOKING TO ADD ANY BURDEN, WE'RE LOOKING TO ADDRESS THINGS LIKE THE HOUSING CRISIS, LIKE THE HIGH COST OF TRANSPORTATION.

I THINK THE REASON MANY PEOPLE DRIVE IS BECAUSE THEY DON'T HAVE GOOD OPTIONS.

WE HAVE A DECENT PUBLIC TRANSIT SYSTEM, BUT IT COULD BE A LOT BETTER.

IF WE HAD EXPANDED PUBLIC BUSING, THERE IS THE NEW NORTH END, INTO AREAS ALL AROUND THE CITY AND PEOPLE COULD HAVE THAT AS A VIABLE OPTION, I THINK PEOPLE WOULD TAKE IT.

SO THIS IS NOT ABOUT PUNISHING PEOPLE, THIS IS ABOUT GIVING PEOPLE OPPORTUNITIES AND EXPANDING SERVICES AND DOING IT IN A WAY THAT DOESN'T NEGATIVELY IMPACT THEM.

>> DARREN: WHEN YOU TALK ABOUT POLICE OVERSIGHT, WHAT DOES THAT LOOK LIKE?

I KNOW THERE HAD BEEN AN IDEA FLOATED TO DISARM POLICE, TO CUT BACK ON THE NUMBER OF POLICE OFFICERS.

IS THAT PART OF THIS PLAN?

>> SO, THERE ARE MANY DIFFERENT CONVERSATIONS PEOPLE ARE HAVING.

I THINK WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT WHEN WE TALK ABOUT CIVILIAN OVERSIGHT IS GIVING NONUNIFORMED INDIVIDUALS, CIVILIANS, MORE DIRECT OVERSIGHT OF THE POLICE.

THE POLICE COMMISSION DOES A REALLY GOOD JOB, BUT MANY OF THEM DO NOT FEEL LIKE THEY HAVE ENOUGH AUTHORITY TO ADDRESS SOME OF THE ISSUES IN THE POLICE DEPARTMENT.

SO HOW DO WE GIVE CIVILIANS MORE PEACE IN ADDRESSING SOME OF THE TRANSPARENCY AND SOME OF THE ISSUES IN THE POLICE DEPARTMENT.

>> DARREN: LIKE WHAT?

>> WE'RE GOING TO HAVE THAT, THAT'S A CONVERSATION THAT'S ONGOING, BUT WE'LL BE TALKING ABOUT THAT.

>> DARREN: DO YOU ANTICIPATE WORKING WITH THE CURRENT MAYOR'S ADMINISTRATION AND THE MAYOR HIMSELF, HIM BEING A DEMOCRAT, AND HAVING LED THE CITY FOR A NUMBER OF YEARS NOW.

>> YES, ABSOLUTELY, WE'RE ALWAYS GOING TO WORK WITH ANYONE, NO MATTER WHAT PARTY, WHAT IDEOLOGY THEY COME FROM, TO ADVANCE OUR VISION, WE ALWAYS DO THAT.

I THINK THE REAL QUESTION WE SHOULD BE ASKING IS, IS THE MAYOR GOING TO BE WILLING TO WORK WITH US.

WE JUST HAD A HUGE, HUGE WEEP THIS ELECTION AND I THINK IT'S REALLY A REPUDIATION OF THE CURRENT ADMINISTRATION, THE DIRECTION THAT HE HAS TAKEN THE CITY FOR THE LAST SEVERAL YEARS.

I THINK PEOPLE WANT CHANGE AND THEY WANT THE MAYOR TO WORK WITH THE PROGRESSIVES ON THE COUNCIL TO CHANGE THE DIRECTION THAT THE CITY IS GOING.

>> DARREN: DO YOU ANTICIPATE PUTTING A CANDIDATE UP AGAINST HIM?

>> YES, ABSOLUTELY.

>> DARREN: HAVE YOU EYED ANYONE?

>> THERE ARE A NUMBER OF PEOPLE THAT I THINK WOULD BE GOOD.

WE'RE HAVING THOSE CONVERSATIONS, THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS STARTS TODAY.

WE EXPECT THAT WE'RE GOING TO FIELD A VERY STRONG CANDIDATE.

TWO YEARS AGO HE DID NOT WIN A MAJORITY FOR HIS RE-ELECTION, HE GOT 49%, AND THE TWO PEOPLE RUNNING AGAINST HIM WERE BOTH ON THE MORE PROGRESSIVE SIDE OF THINGS.

SO WHEN YOU LOOK AT THAT RESULT, AND LOOK AT THE RESULT FROM LAST YEAR WHERE TWO CANDIDATES MORE ALIGNED WITH THE MAYOR LOST THEIR SEAT, YOU LOOK AT THIS YEAR WHERE WE WON A MAJORITY OUTRIGHT, I THINK THE CITY IS READY FOR A NEW DIRECTION.

THEY'RE READY FOR CHANGE AND WE'RE READY TO DELIVER THAT.

>> DARREN: THE NEWLY ELECTED COUNCIL MEMBERS WILL BE SWORN IN NEXT MONTH.

