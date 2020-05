YCQM May 10, 2020

>> Darren: AND GOOD MORNING,

>> Darren: AND GOOD MORNING,

EVERYONE, I'M DARREN PERRON.

RIGHT NOW ON CHANNEL 3, A

SPECIAL "YOU CAN QUOTE ME,"

HONORING MOMS ON THIS MOTHER'S

DAY.

STORYTELLERS FEATURED ON THE

MOTH RADIO HOUR JOIN US WITH

INSPIRATIONAL TRIBUTES.

WE'LL MEET THEM IN JUST A

MOMENT.

BUT FIRST, AS MANY PEOPLE KEEP

THEIR DISTANCE BECAUSE OF

COVID-19, A MOTHER'S DAY

MESSAGE FROM VERMONT GOVERNOR

PHIL SCOTT.

>> ALTHOUGH HOW WE CELEBRATE

MOTHER'S DAY WILL LOOK

DIFFERENT IN YEAR, IT IS JUST

AS IMPORTANT AS EVER TO GIVING

THANKS TO MOMS ACROSS VERMONT

FOR ALL THEY HAVE DONE FOR

EACH AND EVERY ONE OF US.

AS YOU MIGHT HAVE SEEN EARLIER

THIS WEEK, WE TOOK SOME SMALL,

CAUTIOUS STEPS TO ALLOW MANY

OF US TO CAREFULLY GET

TOGETHER WITH PEOPLE WE TRUST,

LIKE FAMILY MEMBERS.

THAT MEANS IT'S OKAY TO VISIT

YOUR MOM THIS WEEKEND, AS LONG

AS YOU FOLLOW IMPORTANT

GUIDELINES, LIKE STAYING

OUTDOORS IF YOU CAN, MEETING

IN SMALL GROUPINGS, KEEPING

YOUR DISTANCE, WASHING YOUR

HANDS, AND WEARING A CLOTH

MASK.

BUT MANY OF OUR MOMS AND

GRANDMOTHERS ALSO LIVE IN

NURSING HOMES OR RESIDENTIAL

SETTINGS, AND UNFORTUNATELY,

WE STILL CAN'T VISIT THIS

MOTHER'S DAY.

I KNOW NOTHING CAN REPLACE

SEEING THEM UP CLOSE, BUT

CALLS AND VIDEO CHATTING CAN

GO A LONG WAYS.

SO PLEASE, GET CREATIVE AND

REACH OUT TO YOUR LOVED ONES.

I KNOW HOW MUCH THEY WILL

APPRECIATE IT.

THERE ARE ALSO MANY MOMS WHO

ARE CARE GIVERS FOR MOMS, DADS

AND GRANDPARENTS, AND THEY

HAVE BEEN WORKING REALLY HARD

TO KEEP THEM SAFE AND HEALTHY.

WE'RE SO GRATEFUL FOR ALL

THEY'VE DONE DURING THESE

DIFFICULT TIMES.

KNOWING WE CAN'T SEE SOME OF

OUR LOVED ONES IN PERSON, BUT

WANTING TO DO SOMETHING

SPECIAL, WCAX AND LOCAL MOTH

STORYTELLERS HAVE PARTNERED TO

BROADCAST A HALF HOUR OF

STORIES FEATURING MESSAGES

ABOUT OUR MOMS AND OTHERS WHO

HAVE BEEN SO IMPORTANT IT TO

EACH OF US.

VPR WILL BE SHARING SOME OF

THIS LATER TODAY.

AS WELL, WE PARTNERED WITH BEN

AND JERRY'S TO DELIVER OVER

4,000 SERVINGS OF ICE CREAM TO

53 NURSING HOMES AND ASSISTED

LIVING FACILITIES ALL OVER THE

STATE.

WE HOPE THIS WILL BE A BRIGHT

SPOT FOR THOSE WE'VE BEEN

SEPARATED FROM THE LONGEST.

BUT AS NICE AS THIS IS, WE

KNOW NONE OF IT CAN REPLACE

BEING WITH YOUR MOM IN PERSON.

I'LL BE CALLING MINE RIGHT

AFTER THIS.

AND HOPEFULLY, I WILL BE ABLE

TO SEE HER SOON.

THANK YOU AGAIN TO WCAX AND

THE STORYTELLERS FOR PUTTING

THIS TOGETHER.

WE WILL GET THROUGH THIS,

BECAUSE WE'RE UNITED AS

VERMONTERS.

HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY.

>> Darren: GIRLS CAN DO

ANYTHING.

WOMEN WIN.

THAT'S WHAT OUR FIRST SPEAKER

LEARNED FROM THE LONG LINE OF

STRONG AND COURAGEOUS WOMEN IN

HER FAMILY.

HERE'S SUZANNE SCHMIDT FROM

BURLINGTON.

>> THE FIRST SENTENCE I EVER

LEARNED IN ITALIAN WAS --

[SPEAKING ITALIAN ]

TRANSLATED MEANS, PLEASE BRING

TO ME LIBERTY.

IN THE CASE OF MY

GREAT-GRANDMOTHER, BAIL MONEY.

MY GREAT-GRANDMOTHER WAS AN

ITALIAN IMMIGRANT, AND SHE

CAME TO THIS COUNTRY LOOKING

FOR A BETTER LIFE.

SHE KNEW NO ENGLISH, AND SHE

LANDED IN NEW YORK CITY, AND

BECAME A GARMENT WORKER.

AND SHE WAS ARRESTED SO MANY

TIMES, MARCHING WITH THE

SUFFRAGETTES FOR WOMEN'S

VOTING RIGHTS, THAT THIS

SENTENCE WAS THE SENTENCE THAT

BECAME THE LEGACY TO MY

FAMILY.

NOW, MY GREAT-GRANDMOTHER WAS

SOMEONE THAT I NEVER REALLY

MET.

SHE DIED A YEAR AFTER I WAS

BORN, BUT I KNEW HER THROUGH

ALL OF THE STORIES THAT MY

FAMILY TOLD.

ONE STORY IN PARTICULAR THAT

RELATED TO THIS PICTURE THAT

HUNG ON THE MANTLE IN MY

GRANDPARENTS' LIVING ROOM.

IT WAS A PICTURE OF HER

STANDING IN THE WATERS OFF

CONEY ISLAND BEACH IN A

LONG-BACK GOWN, PULLED UP

BETWEEN HER LEGS AND TIED OFF

AT THE WAIST, AND THE STORY

GOES THAT RIGHT AFTER THIS

PICTURE WAS TAKEN, SHE WAS

ARRESTED FOR INDECENT

EXPOSURE, BECAUSE SHE WAS

SHOWING HER LEGS AND SHE WAS

SWIMMING IN A BEACH WHERE ONLY

MEN WERE ALLOWED TO SWIM.

THIS FIERCENESS THAT MY

GREAT-GRANDMOTHER HAD WAS

PASSED ON TO THE WOMEN THAT

RAISED ME.

MY MOTHER, MY AUNTS, AND MY

GRANDMOTHER.

NOW, IN AN ITALIAN FAMILY, ON

THE SURFACE IT SEEMS LIKE MEN

ARE IN CHARGE, BUT REALLY,

WHAT I KNOW TO BE TRUE IS THE

PEOPLE IN CHARGE OF AN ITALIAN

FAMILY, ARE THE FOLKS THAT CAN

WIN THE MOST ARGUMENTS.

AND IF ARGUING WERE AN OLYMPIC

SPORT, THE WOMEN IN MY FAMILY

WOULD BE GOLD MEDALLISTS.

SO I KNEW FROM A VERY EARLY

AGE IF THERE WAS ANYTHING BOLD

I WANTED TO DO, I COULD

CONVINCE THE MATRIARCHY THIS

WAS A GOOD IDEA, AND THEY

COULD CONVINCE THE PATRIARCHY

IT WAS THEIR IDEA.

SO IT CAME TO BE IN THE SUMMER

OF 1972 WHEN I DECIDED THAT I

WANTED TO PLAY THE DRUMS.

THAT I KNEW I HAD TO CONVINCE

THE WOMEN IN MY FAMILY THAT

THIS WAS GOING TO BE A GREAT

THING.

AND SO ON SUNDAY FAMILY

DINNER, I SAID AT THE DINNER

TABLE, "I WOULD LIKE TO PLAY

DRUMS IN THE SCHOOL BAND."

MY BROTHER WAS THE FIRST ONE

TO SAY, "GIRLS DON'T PLAY

DRUMS.

YOU CAN'T PLAY THE DRUMS."

AND BEFORE I COULD EVEN OPEN

MY MOUTH, MY MOTHER CAME BACK

WITH, "GIRLS CAN PLAY DRUMS.

SHE CAN PLAY WHATEVER SHE

WANTS."

AND THEN MY AUNT CHIMED IN AND

SAID "THAT'S RIGHT, WHY CAN'T

SHE PLAY THE DRUMS?"

AT THAT POINT I KIND OF JUST

SAT BACK AND THOUGHT, LET THE

GAMES BEGIN.

AND FINALLY, MY GRANDMOTHER

ADDED, "YOU KNOW, JUST LAST

WEEK, WE SAW KAREN CARPENTER

ON STAGE, AND SHE WAS PLAYING

ALL KIND OF DRUMS."

AND THEN MY GRANDFATHER

DECIDED TO SAY, "WELL, I DON'T

THINK SHE'S A VERY GOOD ROLE

MODEL, SHE WEARS PANTS ON

STAGE."

THERE WAS A LONG PAUSE, AND

THEN MY GRANDMOTHER CROSSED

THE FINISH LINE WITH

THIS: "YOU WEAR PANTS.

YOU'RE NOT A VERY GOOD ROLE

MODEL, AND YET STILL HERE YOU

ARE."

AND I THOUGHT TO MYSELF, AND

THE GOLD MEDAL GOES TO THE

WOMEN'S TEAM.

TWO MONTHS LATER, THERE I AM

ON THE DRUMLINE, ME AND EIGHT

BOYS, WHO ARE VERY UNHAPPY

THAT I AM THERE, AND THEY

SPEND MOST OF THEIR TIME

MAKING SURE THAT I UNDERSTAND

THIS.

AND I THOUGHT ABOUT QUITTING A

FEW TIMES, BUT I LOVED THE

DRUMS, AND IT MADE ME FEEL

POWERFUL IN A WAY THAT I HAD

NEVER FELT BEFORE.

AND SO I STUCK IT OUT.

AND AS IT CAME TIME FOR WINTER

CONCERT, OUR MUSIC TEACHER

SAID, SUE, YOU ARE GOING TO

PLAY THE DRUM SET SOLO.

THE BOYS WERE OUTRAGED.

BUT I WAS READY.

AND SO I GOT HOME THAT NIGHT,

AND I SAID TO MY FAMILY, "I'M

GOING TO PLAY THE SOLO ON THE

DRUM SET."

AND THEY ALL WERE

CONGRATULATORY.

MY GRANDFATHER SAID, OKAY, BUT

REMEMBER YOU ARE GOING TO WEAR

A DRESS ON STAGE.

NOT A BIG CONSOLATION.

A COUPLE DAYS LATER, MY

GRANDMOTHER PRESENTS ME WITH

THE MOST BEAUTIFUL DRESS I HAD

EVER SEEN.

IT WAS A LONG, GREEN VELVET

GOWN.

I FELT SO BEAUTIFUL IN THIS

DRESS, AND FOR SOMEONE THAT

WASN'T REALLY INTO DRESSES,

THAT WAS KIND OF AN UNUSUAL

THING.

SO THE NIGHT OF THE CONCERT

COMES, I PUT ON THE DRESS, I

GET TO THE STAGE, AND I TAKE

MY PLACE IN THE LINE WITH THE

EIGHT BOY DRUMMERS, AND THE

WHOLE TIME WE'RE PLAYING, I'M

LOOKING AT MR. STENCE AND

EYEING THE DRUM SET AT THE

CORNER OF THE STAGE, WAITING

FOR ME TO SIT DOWN AND PLAY A

SOLO.

SOMEWHERE BETWEEN THE HANUKKAH

MEDLEY AND GINGER BELL ROCK,

I -- "JINGLE BELL ROCK," I

REALIZED THAT A LONG VELVET

GOWN IS PROBABLY NOT THE BEST

CHOICE TO PLAY THE DRUM SET.

AND I START TO PANIC, AND I

THINK TO MYSELF, OH, MY GOSH,

WHAT WOULD KAREN CARPENTER DO?

THEN I REALIZED, RIGHT, SHE

WOULD HAVE WORN PANTS.

JUST AT THAT MOMENT, RAY LOOKS

OVER AT ME AND SAYS "NICE

DRESS.

DON'T WORRY ABOUT IT, I'LL

TAKE YOUR DRUM SET SOLO."

I THOUGHT ABOUT IT FOR A FEW

MINUTES.

THEN I LOOKED OUT INTO THE

AUDIENCE AND I SAW MY FAMILY,

MY WHOLE FAMILY.

THEY WERE TAKING UP LIKE THREE

ROWS.

AND I SAW MY GRANDMOTHER, AND

SHE WAS SO PROUD.

SHE WAS CRYING.

AND I KNEW IN THAT MOMENT WHAT

I HAD TO DO.

AND SO I MADE MY WAY TO THE

FRONT OF THE STAGE, AND THERE

IN FRONT OF 500 PEOPLE AT THE

RALPH J. OSGOOD ELEMENTARY

SCHOOL, I REACHED DOWN AND I

GRABBED THAT VELVET GOWN, AND

I PULLED IT UP BETWEEN MY

LEGS, AND I TIED IT OFF AT THE

WAIST, AND I SAT DOWN AT THE

DRUM KIT, AND I ROCKED THAT

THING!

I COULDN'T HAVE PLAYED BETTER

IF I HAD BEEN THE LOVE CHILD

OF KAREN CARPENTER AND BUDDY

RICH.

THE CONCERT FINISHED, AND I

WENT OUT INTO THE LOBBY.

MY GRANDMOTHER CAME UP AND

SAID, "YOUR GREAT-GRANDMOTHER

WOULD HAVE BEEN SO PROUD OF

YOU."

MY GRANDFATHER SAID, "I TOLD

YOU YOU COULD PLAY THE DRUMS."

THAT NIGHT AS I FELL ASLEEP

WITH THE CYMBALS STILL RINGING

IN MY EARS, I REALIZED I THINK

MY FAMILY WAS WRONG.

I DON'T THINK MY

GREAT-GRANDMOTHER MET BAIL

AT -- MEANT BAIL, I THINK SHE

MEANT LIBERTY.

SHE MEANT THE RIGHT FOR EVERY

WOMAN TO VOTE.

I THINK SHE MEANT THE FREEDOM

TO SHOW YOUR LEGS ON A BEACH

ON A HOT SUMMER DAY.

AND I THINK SHE MEANT HOPE,

THE KIND OF HOPE THAT COMES

WHEN YOU STRUGGLE FOR

SOMETHING THAT'S REALLY

DIFFICULT, KNOWING THAT YOU

MAY NOT EVER GET THE PRIZE,

BUT THAT SOMEDAY YOUR

DAUGHTER, YOUR GRANDDAUGHTER,

OR YOUR GREAT-GRANDDAUGHTER

JUST MIGHT.

AND WHEN THEY DO, YOU WILL

YEFR BECOME -- FOREVER BECOME

A PART OF THEIR STORY.

HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY.

>> Darren: STAY WITH US.

AS WE CONTINUE OUR TRIBUTE TO

MOMS THIS MORNING.

WE'RE BACK IN A MOMENT.

UP IN A HOUSEHOLD WHERE SHE

LEARNED TO BE COMFORTABLE IN

HER OWN SKIN, THANKS TO HER

MOM.

SHE MADE SURE HER KIDS KNOW

THAT, TOO.

>> MY MOTHER LIVED A LONG AND

AMAZING LIFE.

SHE DIED IN DECEMBER AT AGE

93.

DESPITE STRUGGLING WITH

DEMENTIA, SHE NEVER LOST HER

SENSE OF HUMOR, OR HER EASE IN

LIFE.

TWO OF THE GUIDING PRINCIPLES

SHE TAUGHT ME, AND I HOPE TO

INSTILL IN MY OWN CHILDREN,

ARE, ONE, MINIMIZE THE BRAIN

SPACE YOU USE WORRYING ABOUT

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE THINK.

AND TWO, SPEND AS LITTLE TIME

AND ENERGY AS YOU CAN THINKING

ABOUT IMPROVING OR CHANGING

THE WAY YOU LOOK.

NOW, I DIDN'T GET ONTO THESE

AND ABSORB THAT WISDOM UNTIL I

WAS OLDER.

AS A LITTLE KID, I SEEMED TO

THINK I COULD GIVE HER

FEEDBACK ON HER APPEARANCE.

MY MOTHER LOOKED OLDER THAN

ALL THE OTHER MOMS.

AS THE YOUNGEST OF SEVEN

CHILDREN, SHE WAS 10 YEARS

OLDER THAN ALMOST ALL THE

MOTHERS, AND LOOKED IT.

AND I SEEMED TO THINK I COULD

TELL HER THAT SHE LOOKED THAT

OLD.

AND SHE A GREAT SENSE OF HUMOR

ABOUT IT.

SHE RAISED SIX CHILDREN BEFORE

ME, AND SHE KNEW THAT SHE WAS

GOING TO INVEST IN THE LONG

GAME.

AND INSTEAD OF RESPONDING AND

GETTING MAD, SHE WOULD RESPOND

WITH A COMMENT THAT WOULD STOP

US IN OUR TRACKS AND MAKE US

THINK.

NOW, I NEVER KNEW MY MOM

WITHOUT GRAY HAIR.

SHE WAS ALMOST 40 WHEN SHE HAD

ME.

SO, YOU KNOW, SHE HAD WRINKLES

THAT SHE DIDN'T TRY TO CONCEAL

WITH MAKEUP, SO HER BEAUTY

REGIMEN WAS PRETTY BASIC.

A FEW BOBBY PINS, PINK

LIPSTICK AND A HISS OF

ANTIPERSPIRANT, GOOD TO GO.

NOW, ON THE DAYS WHEN SHE WAS

GETTING READY TO GO TO A

COCKTAIL PARTY, THEN SHE

BROUGHT THE BEAUTY REG UP A

FEW NOTCHES.

THAT MEANT SHE BROUGHT IN

PANTY HOSE, SHE BROUGHT IN

JEAN NATE POWDER AND

HAIRSPRAY, WHICH I CAN STILL

FEEL IN THE BACK OF MY THROAT

AS I SPEAK OF IT.

NOW, I WAS SO EXCITED, THIS IS

MY LADY TRAINING.

I WOULD FIND A PERCH IN HER

ROOM AND SET UP CAMP AND WATCH

HER GET READY FOR THE BIG

EVENT.

NOW, SHE WOULD COME OUT OF THE

BATHROOM, TAKE OFF HER SHOWER

CAP, AND DROP HER TOWEL AND

START HER ROUTINE WITHOUT A

WHIFF OF SELF CONSCIOUSNESS

ABOUT HER NAKED BODY.

AND I WOULD WATCH HER FROM MY

PERCH, YOU KNOW, AND I HAD A

LOT OF ANGLES, I COULD SEE HER

JIGGLING AROUND, YOU KNOW,

KIND OF HORRIFYING.

AND I THOUGHT I NEEDED TO GIVE

HER SOME FEEDBACK.

SO I REMEMBER ONE TIME SHE WAS

PUTTING ON HER STOCKINGS, AND

THE PANTYHOSE ADVENTURE TOOK

CONCENTRATION SO YOU DIDN'T

GET A RUN.

WHILE SHE IS ROLLING THEM UP,

I SAID, YOU KNOW, MOM, IF YOU

DYED YOUR HAIR BROWN, COULD

YOU -- YOU COULD LOOK YOUNGER

LIKE ALL THE OTHER MOMS.

DIDN'T EVEN RESPOND, DIDN'T

EVEN RESPOND.

SHE IS USED TO SNARKY KIDS AND

THEIR FOOLISH OPINIONS.

SHE JUST KEPT ON.

SHE SAID, YOU KNOW, CINDY?

I DON'T REALLY MIND LOOKING

OLDER.

I CAN'T BE BOTHERED TRYING TO

LOOK DIFFERENTLY THAN I'M

SUPPOSED TO LOOK.

AND BESIDES, LOTS OF PEOPLE

GIVE ME NICE COMMENTS ABOUT MY

WHITE HAIR.

BUT I DIDN'T STOP THERE.

I HAD MORE FEEDBACK.

SO I SAID TO HER, MOM, MAYBE

YOU SHOULD GO ON A DIET.

STILL NOT FAZED, NOW, IF

ANYONE DESERVED TO HAVE A

LAYER OF FROSTING ON HER BODY,

IT WAS MY MOTHER, WHO HAD MANY

CHILDREN.

SO SHE DID NOT GET MAD,

INSTEAD, SHE SAID, SHE GAVE A

LITTLE RUB OF HER BELLY AND

SAID, YOU KNOW, YOUR FATHER

LIKES ME JUST THE WAY I AM.

AND WENT ON WITH HER

PREPARATIONS.

NOW, IF MY FATHER EVER HEARD

US GIVE FEEDBACK TO OUR MOM

ABOUT THE WAY SHE LOOKED, HE

LET US KNOW.

HE SAID YOUR MOTHER, SHE IS

STRONG, AND SHE IS HEALTHY,

AND YOU GIRLS ARE ATHLETES,

AND YOU NEED TO HAVE MEAT ON

YOUR BONES.

AND HE WENT ON TO SAY, WOMEN

WHO OBSESS ABOUT THEIR WEIGHT

AND WORRY AND GIVE FEEDBACK

ABOUT WHAT PEOPLE SHOULD EAT

OR NOT EAT, THAT -- THOSE

WOMEN ARE DREADFULLY NEUROTIC

AND EXHAUSTING TO BE AROUND.

NOW, WHAT A GIFT TO HAVE TWO

PARENTS TEACHING US TO BE

COMFORTABLE AND UNAPOLOGETIC

ABOUT OUR INDUSTRIAL-STRENGTH

CAPABLE BODIES.

AND MOTIVATED US TO TEACH OUR

CHILDREN THE SAME THING.

BUT KIDS HAVE A HARD TIME MORE

THAN EVER NOW, BECAUSE THEY

ARE PUMMELLED WITH MESSAGING

THROUGH MARKETING, THROUGH TV,

THROUGH SOCIAL MEDIA, OF

ABSOLUTELY PERFECT BODIES.

THEY HAVE NO IDEA WHAT REAL

BODIES LOOK LIKE.

SO I THOUGHT IT WOULD BE

IMPORTANT FOR ME AS A MOTHER

OF YOUNG CHILDREN TO MAKE SURE

MY KIDS HAD A REALISTIC VIEW

OF WHAT BODIES LOOK LIKE.

SO I DIDN'T COVER UP WHEN I

HEADED TO THE SHOWER.

AND OCCASIONALLY MY KIDS WOULD

GET A GLIMPSE, AND IT WOULD BE

UNSETTLING AT BEGS -- AT BEST

AND PRETTY DISTURBING, YOU

KNOW, AT WORST.

BUT THE THING IS, THIS WAS A

GIFT TO THEM.

THIS WAS A GIFT OF KEEPING THE

BAR LOW SHOWING THEM WHAT

REALISTIC, WHAT IT LOOKED LIKE

TO SEE WOMEN, SO THAT WHEN

THEY GREW UP, THEY WERE

COMFORTABLE WITH THEIR OWN

BODIES, AND ANYONE THEY SAW

NAKED, THEY WERE CHEERING THEM

ON.

AND I SEE THAT AS A PUBLIC

SERVICE.

LAST YEAR VISITING MY MOM, I

WOULD GO IN, AND IT WOULD TAKE

HER A BIT TO SORT OUT WHO I

WAS, AND THAT I WAS HER

DAUGHTER.

AND THEN I WOULD MOVE IN TO

GIVE HER A HUG.

AND SOMETIMES SHE WOULD STOP

ME WITH BOTH HANDS.

WIDE-EYED AND SAY, CINDY, WHAT

HAPPENED TO YOU?

WHERE DID YOU GET ALL THAT

GRAY HAIR?

AND I WOULD HAVE TO TELL HER

EXACTLY WHAT SHE TAUGHT ME.

I WOULD SAY, "MOM, I'M TOO OLD

NOT TO HAVE GRAY HAIR."

AND SHE WOULD GET A BIG SMILE

ON HER FACE, WINK AT ME, CLUCK

HER TONGUE AND SAY, "YOU GOT

IT, KID."

AND WE WOULD HAVE A LONG

EMBRACE, AND A BIG HEARTY

LAUGH TOGETHER.

HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY!

>> Darren: A SPECIAL MOTHER'S

DAY "YOU CAN QUOTE ME"

CONTINUES NEXT.

>> Darren: A LOT OF

INGREDIENTS WENT INTO MAKING

WHO KEVIN GALLAGHER IS TODAY.

IT SEEMS THE BURLINGTON MAN

WAS SURROUNDED BY WOMEN WHO

HAD THE PERFECT RECIPE FOR

IMPORTANT LIFE LESSONS.

IT IS NOT WHAT YOU HAVE, IT'S

WHAT YOU GIVE.

>> TODAY I WOULD LIKE TO TELL

YOU HOW A DEAD WOMAN, A

PRIEST, A CAFETERIA, AND

MEATLOAF ACTUALLY CAME TO

DEFINE SOME OF THE VALUES THAT

I STILL HAVE TO THIS DAY.

AND WHEN I SAY MEATLOAF, I AM

NOT TALKING ABOUT "PARADISE BY

THE DASHBOARD LIGHTS"

MEATLOAF, I AM TALKING ABOUT

HAMBURG.

MY MOTHER WAS THE 10TH OF 14

CHILDREN DURING THE DEPRESSION

AND LIVED IN A SMALL

THREE-BEDROOM HOUSE.

IF YOU ARE GUESSING CATHOLIC,

YOU'RE SORT OF ON MARK THERE.

SHE TALKED ABOUT THE JOYS OF

GROWING UP IN A BIG,

IRISH-CATHOLIC FAMILY.

I HAVE TO WONDER, LIKE JOY?

ALL THE TIME?

LIKE ONE BATHROOM, WASHING

CLOTHES BY HAND, BOILING WATER

ON THE STOVE ON SATURDAYS TO

GIVE 14 PEOPLE A BATH?

JOY?

REALLY?

ANYWAY, THEY HAD A BIG GARDEN

THAT THEY WERE VERY PROUD OF,

AND I'VE HEARD MANY STORIES

ABOUT IT.

THEY WOULD GROW VEGETABLES

THAT WOULD GET THEM THROUGH WHOLE SUMMER, AND THEN THE

CHILDREN WOULD FORAGE THE

NEIGHBORHOOD FOR OTHER THINGS,

SUCH AS FRUITS AND BERRIES.

AND FOR YOU PEOPLE LISTENING

TO AREN'T -- WHO AREN'T

CATHOLIC, FORAGE IS A CATHOLIC

VERSION OF STEALING.

LIKE THOU SHALT NOT FORAGE THY

NEIGHBOR'S WIFE.

MY GRANDMOTHER MAMIE, DIED

SEVERAL MONTHS BEFORE I WAS

BORN, SO I HAVE ONLY KNOWN HER

THROUGH STORIES.

AND I JUST FIND STORIES SO

RICH IN TERMS OF THAT

TRANSMISSION PROCESS THAT

CROSSES THE CURVATURE OF TIME

AND GENERATIONS THE WAY WE

SHARE OUR LIVES OVER AND OVER

AGAIN.

AND ONE OF THE STORIES THAT MY

MOTHER IS REALLY FOND OF

TELLING IS HOW HER MOTHER

COULD MAKE A DELICIOUS DINNER

FOR THE ENTIRE FAMILY WITH

ONLY A POUND OF HAMBURG.

SHE WOULD PUT BREAD IN IT, AND

EGGS AND OTHER THINGS, I DON'T

EVEN WANT TO KNOW WHAT OTHER

THINGS ARE, AND THERE WOULD BE

BAKED POTATOES AND A VEGETABLE

FROM OUR GARDEN.

OF COURSE WE HAD TO EAT IN

THREE SHIFTS BECAUSE THERE

WEREN'T ENOUGH CHAIRS OR

PLATES.

BUT WE WERE FIT, WE WERE VERY

FIT.

AND I LOOK AT PICTURES, AND I

THINK, FIT?

THIN.

FIT?

THIN.

AND WE PLAYED OUTSIDE ALL THE

TIME.

NOT LIKE KIDS TODAY.

IT'S LIKE, MOM, YOU COULDN'T

PLAY INDOORS, THERE'S NO

SOCIAL DISTANCING WITH 14

PEOPLE IN THE HOUSE.

BUT NO MATTER HOW HARD THEY

HAD IT, THERE WAS THIS

UNSPOKEN CREDO IN THE FAMILY

THAT IT DOESN'T MATTER HOW

MUCH OR HOW LITTLE YOU HAVE,

YOU TAKE CARE OF THE PEOPLE

AROUND YOU, NO MATTER WHAT.

AND I KNOW THAT VERY

PERSONALLY, BECAUSE GROWING UP

IN MY FAMILY, WE DID NOT HAVE

A LOT OF MONEY, AND WE RELIED

A LOT ON EXTENDED FAMILY TO

FILL IN THOSE GAPS AND, TRUST

ME, THERE WERE GAPS OVER THE

YEARS, AND IT WOULD HAVE BEEN

MUCH HARDER WITHOUT EXTENDED

FAMILY.

I REMEMBER A FAMILY DOWN THE

STREET, THE COLLINSES, THEY

HAD SIX KIDS, THEY LIVED RIGHT

AT THE END OF THE BLOCK.

AND THE FIRST TIME I WENT TO

THEIR HOUSE, THREE THINGS

STUCK OUT TO ME.

ONE, THEY DIDN'T HAVE HEAT.

TWO, THEY ONLY -- THE ONLY

LIGHT I COULD SEE WAS A SINGLE

BULB HANGING FROM THE KITCHEN

CEILING.

AND THIRD, THEY HAD A DIRT

FLOOR.

AND WE'RE NOT TALKING RURAL

VERMONT IN THE 1920S.

I MEAN, THIS IS THE MID-70s IN

THE CITY.

AND I CAN STILL REMEMBER THE

DISCOMFORT I WOULD FEEL,

ESPECIALLY IN MIDDLE SCHOOL,

WHEN MY MOTHER WHAT SAY,

KEVIN, I NEED YOU TO BRING

SOME TODAY TO THE NEIGHBORS.

I WOULD BE LIKE, UH.

THIS IS HOW IT USUALLY WENT.

SHE WOULD PULL OUT A COOKIE

SHEET, TAKE A PIPING HOT

MEATLOAF OUT OF THE OVEN, A

DOZEN BAKED POTATOES,

CORNINGWARE CONTAINER OF CORN

AND SEND ME DOWN THE STREET TO

THE COLLINSES, SAY.

SO DOWN I WOULD GO.

I WOULD KICK THE DOOR TO KNOCK

ON IT.

AND MRS. COLLINS WOULD COME TO

THE DOOR.

HERE, MY MOTHER SAID TO GIVE

YOU THIS.

YOU COULD TELL AT 12 YEARS OLD

I HAD GREAT SOCIAL SKILLS.

AND SHE WOULD SAY THANK YOUR

MOTHER FOR ME.

AND ONE TIME I ASKED MY MOM, I

SAID, MOM, WHY DON'T YOU BRING

THIS STUFF DOWN YOURSELF?

WHY DO YOU LIKE, MAKE ME DO

IT?

SHE SAID, KEVIN, THERE IS NO

TIME THAT HAS TIME TO VISIT

WITH OTHER MOTHERS WHEN IT'S

SUPPERTIME.

SO I REMEMBER SORT OF HOW

POIGNANT THAT WAS TO ME, GIVEN

THAT THERE WERE OTHER MOTHERS

IN MY LIFE.

AND THIS NEXT BATCH OF MOTHERS

I WANT TO SHARE WITH YOU WERE

THE CAFETERIA LADIES AT MY

HIGH SCHOOL.

YOU CAN IMAGINE I WENT TO A

CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL, PROBABLY

NO SURPRISE.

THESE WOMEN WOULD COME IN

FIRST THING IN THE MORNING,

BEFORE ANY STUDENTS CAME, AND

THEY PRETTY MUCH TREATED THEIR

STOVES THE WAY THE PRIEST

TREATS THE ALTAR AT THE

CHURCH.

AND THEY WOULD MAKE HOMEMADE

FOOD FOR 500 KIDS AND 50

STAFF, AND IF IT WAS

MRS. FRANZONI COOKING WE WERE

PROBABLY GTH TO HAVE SPAGHETTI

AND MEATBALLS, IF THERE IS

MRS. JEDSINSKI WE WOULD HAVE

KIELBASA, BOILED CABBAGE AND

CARROTS.

MRS. O'REILLY, PROBABLY HAD

FISH STICKS.

SHE DIDN'T REALLY LIKE TO COOK

AND SHE WASN'T ACTUALLY A VERY

GOOD COOK.

FORTUNATELY FOR ME, I LOVED

HOT LUNCH, AND FORTUNATE

BECAUSE WE GOT IT FOR FREE,

BECAUSE OUR FINANCIAL

SITUATION.

AND -- DO YOU REMEMBER THOSE

TRAYS?

THOSE MINT GREEN MELMAC TRAYS

WITH THE COMPARTMENTS?

I LOVE THOSE.

WHAT I LIKED MORE THAN THE

TRAYS WAS MRS. HIEBER.

SHE WAS THE CASHIER AT THE END

OF THE HOT LUNCH LINE.

AND SHE WAS VERY SENSITIVE TO

THE FACT THAT KIDS THAT GOT

FREE LUNCH OFTEN WERE PROBABLY

A LITTLE MORE SELF CONSCIOUS

AND POTENTIALLY MORE

EMBARRASSED.

SO WHEN I WOULD GET UP TO THE

REGISTER, SHE WOULD PRETEND TO

RING IN SOMETHING, AND THEN

SOMETIMES SHE WOULD HAND ME

BACK A QUARTER, AND WINK, AND

SORT OF SAY, HERE'S YOUR

CHANGE, HAVE A GOOD DAY.

AND THIS KIND OF SCHOOL

PHILOSOPHY REALLY CAME FROM

OUR PRINCIPAL, FATHER LE

VALLEY, WHO REALLY SET THE

TONE THAT GIVING AND TAKING

CARE OF ARE REALLY THE CORE

VALUES OF LIFE.

AND IT WAS PRETTY COMPETITIVE,

GIVING AND CARING AT OUR

SCHOOL WAS ABOUT AS

COMPETITIVE AS OUR D1 FOOTBALL

TEAM WAS.

WHEN I TAKE ALL THESE

ELEMENTS, I THINK ABOUT A DEAD

WOMAN, A PRIEST, A CAFETERIA,

A MEATLOAF, AND I THINK, WOW,

HOW AMAZING THAT THESE THINGS

CAME TO DEFINE THE MAN I AM

TODAY.

I WILL SAY, THOUGH, THAT IF IT

WEREN'T FOR CHUCK, GROUND

CHUCK, I PROBABLY WOULD HAVE

NOT LEARNED HOW TO BE AS GOOD

A NEIGHBOR.

HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY!

>> Darren: AND THAT WILL DO IT

FOR THIS SPECIAL MOTHER'S DAY

"YOU CAN QUOTE ME."

THANK YOU TO OUR SPEAKERS AND

TO THE GOVERNOR, AND THANK YOU

FOR WATCHING.

TO MY MOM, AND ALL THE MOTHERS

OUT THERE, HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY.

TAKE CARE.

