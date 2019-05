YCQM May 12, 2019

>> GOOD MORNING EVERYONE, RIGHT NOW ON "YOU CAN QUOTE ME," SENATOR LEAHY

>> GOOD MORNING EVERYONE, RIGHT NOW ON "YOU CAN QUOTE ME," SENATOR LEAHY VISITS VIETNAM AND QUESTIONS WHY THE U.S. SENT IN AIRCRAFT CARRIERS TO THE REGION.

>> SENATOR SANDER'S SECOND RUN FOR PRESIDENT AND HIS IMPACT UP AND DOWN THE BALLOT.

OUR KYLE MIDURA JOINS US FROM WASHINGTON.

>> PLUS, SHE'S SERVED ON THE HIGH COURT AND NOW SHE WANTS TO SERVE HIGH BOSS, THAT'S WHERE WE BEGIN THIS MORNING.

AFTER MORE THAN 20 YEARS ON THE BENCH, JUSTICE MARILYN SKOGLUND WILL RETIRE THIS FALL.

SHE NOTIFIED THE GOVERNOR IN A ONE SENTENCE LETTER AND HER FUTURE PLANS MAY SURPRISE YOU.

AS CHANNEL 3'S POLITICAL REPORTER FOUND OUT.

>> REPORTER: THANKS FOR JOINING US TODAY.

>> THANK YOU.

>> REPORTER: AND THANK YOU FOR HOSTING US HERE IN YOUR OFFICE.

>> OH SURE.

>> REPORTER: YOU RECENTLY DECIDED IT WAS TIME TO RETIRE.

HOW DID YOU ARRIVE AT THAT SIGNIFICANT DECISION?

>> IT HAD NOTHING TO DO WITH TIRED OF DOING THIS JOB.

THIS JOB IS SO FANTASTIC, IT'S SO INTERESTING.

IT HAD MORE WITH ME BEING 72 AND WONDERING WHAT ELSE I CAN DO.

LET'S CHALLENGE YOURSELF AGAIN, YOU HAVEN'T CHALLENGED YOURSELF IN A WHILE.

I WANTED TO SEE WHAT ELSE I COULD DO BEFORE I FADE AWAY.

[LAUGHTER]

>> SO TO SPEAK.

>> REPORTER: WAS THIS A CHALLENGING JOB FOR YOU?

ALL THESE YEARS.

>> IT'S A HARD JOB, IT'S CHALLENGING.

MY FAVORITE STORY IS WHEN I WAS SWORN IN AS A TRIAL JUDGE, JUSTICE GIBSON, I WAS TALKING TO HIM, THEY WERE ALL HERE AT MY SWEARING IN.

I WORKED WITH THE JUSTICES BEFORE.

I SAID JUSTICE GIBSON, I'M SCARED.

WHAT IF I GET SOMETHING WRONG?

HE SAID DON'T WORRY MARILYN, IF YOU GET SOMETHING WRONG, WE'LL FIX IT UP HERE.

I SAID OKAY, GOOD.

HE WENT TO THE SWEARING IN OF THE SUPREME COURT AND I REMINDED HIM OF THE STORY.

I SAID WHAT IF I GET SOMETHING WRONG?

HE SAID DON'T GET SOMETHING WRONG.

THIS IS THE END OF THE LINE.

THIS IS IT.

IT AFFECTS EVERY VERMONTER, EVERY DECISION WE MAKE.

THE WORK IS SO FASCINATING.

IF I CAN GO ON, I'M READING FOR TERM.

THIS IS SUCH A CLASSIC VERMONT TERM.

WE HAVE TAKING DEAR WITH THESE, THE HEADLINES, AND THIS ONE IS CUTTING TREES OFF ANOTHER PERSON'S PROPERTY.

I'M LEARNING STUFF EVERY TIME I DO THIS.

I HAD NO IDEA ABOUT THE COMPUTATION OF DAMAGE TO TREES, AND I FIND IT ALL FASCINATING.

>> REPORTER: YEAH.

>> SO IT'S A PERFECT JOB FOR ME, BUT I NEEDED TO TRY SOMETHING ELSE.

>> REPORTER: SO AFTER ALL THESE YEARS, ALL THIS NEW LEARNING, IT'S STILL CHALLENGING, YOU STILL DETERMINED TIME TO GO.

>> YEAH, I WANT TO TRY A DIFFERENT CHALLENGE.

I WANT TO BE A BARTENDER, I TRULY DO.

I KNOW NO ONE BELIEVES THAT.

I MAY FAIL, FAILURE IS GOOD, YOU LEARN.

I THINK THAT WOULD BE FUN FOR ME.

I LOVE TALKING TO PEOPLE.

I WANT TO LEARN SPANISH, SO YOUR BRAIN DOESN'T ROT.

IF YOU'RE MY AGE AND YOU'RE LEARNING A SECOND LANGUAGE, IT'S DIFFICULT.

>> REPORTER: SO WHAT'S THE PLAN TO BECOME A BARTENDER?

>> I WAS TALKING TO TWO FRIENDS THAT OWN A BAR AND I SAID I WOULD TAKE THE ONLINE BARTENDING COURSE.

THEY LOOKED AT ME AND SAID NONE OF US EVER TOOK THAT COURSE.

I SAID ALL I CAN MAKE IS A VODKA TONIC AND MARGARITA, AND I CAN POUR BEER AND WINE.

THEY SAID WE'LL TRAIN YOU.

I BELIEVE I CAN JUST OBSERVE AND LEARN, LIKE AN APPRENTICESHIP LIKE I DID HERE TO BECOME A LAWYER.

>> REPORTER: LET'S TALK ABOUT THAT.

YOU DIDN'T TAKE THE TRADITIONAL PATH TO BECOMING A LAWYER, JUDGE, AND THEN SUPREME COURT JUSTICE.

>> I COULDN'T, I HAD NO MONEY.

I HAD TO BORROW A DRESS TO APPLY TO WORK AS A CLERK AT THE ATTORNEY GENERAL'S OFFICE.

>> REPORTER: YEAH.

>> SO THAT WAS, THAT ATTORNEY GENERAL'S OFFICE EXPERIENCE WAS THE MOST AMAZING THING.

THEY WERE SO GENEROUS.

THEY LOANED ME OUT TO ALL THE DIVISIONS.

I HAD LIKE 60 TEACHERS OVER THERE.

IT WAS KIND OF A CRAZY LAW SCHOOL.

I MEAN I DIDN'T LEARN PROBATE OR DOMESTIC RELATIONS, BECAUSE THEY DIDN'T HANDLE THAT, BUT I WAS CRIMINAL, CIVIL, ENVIRONMENTAL.

>> REPORTER: SO YOU DID WHAT'S KNOWN AS READING FOR THE LAW.

>> EXACTLY, IT'S NOW CALLED LAW OFFICE STUDY OR SOMETHING.

IT WAS FOUR YEAR CLERKSHIP.

I WAS AN APPRENTICE.

>> REPORTER: WHEN YOU DECIDED TO TAKE THAT ROUTE, DID IT SEEM ENDLESS AT THE TIME?

>> I DIDN'T KNOW HOW LONG IT WOULD LAST.

I LOVED TO WRITE.

I LOVED WORDS.

I KNEW I WASN'T STUPID.

THEN I FELL IN LOVE WITH THE LAW, THE LOGIC, THE HISTORY, THE NECESSITY FOR HAVING RULES THAT ALLOW US TO LIVE IN GROUPS, OF HUMAN BEINGS.

>> REPORTER: SURE.

>> I FELL IN LOVE WITH THE WHOLE CONCEPT OF THE LAW AND THAT MADE WORK JUST A PLEASURE.

>> REPORTER: HOW OLD WERE YOU WHEN YOU STARTED THAT PROCESS?

>> 30, I THINK I WAS 30.

>> REPORTER: OKAY, SO 30 YEAR OLD YOU, COULD YOU HAVE EVER IMAGINED, IN THE PINNACLE OF THE PROFESSION HERE IN VERMONT.

>> NO, NO, NO.

>> REPORTER: SO WHAT DOES THAT FEEL LIKE TODAY?

>> I DON'T KNOW.

I'M PRETTY PROUD OF MYSELF, I GUESS.

I'M PROUD OF MYSELF, SURE, BUT BLAST, I HAVE HAD THE BEST JOB EVER.

I HAVE HAD TO BE ABLE TO GO TO WORK EVERYDAY AND ABSOLUTELY LOVE GOING TO WORK EVERYDAY, AND LOVE DOING THE WORK AT HOME ON THE WEEKEND, JUST BECAUSE IT'S SO INTERESTING, I AM SO LUCKY.

THE ONLY THING I LOATHE, I DON'T LOATHE IT, I JUST REALLY DON'T ENJOY IT, IS GETTING IN THE STRAIGHT ASPECT OF THIS POSITION, BUDGET.

>> REPORTER: NOT SO FUN.

>> NO, NOT SO FUN.

>> REPORTER: SO HERE'S YOUR NAMEPLATE THAT YOU USE ON THE BENCH.

ON ONE SIDE IT HAS YOUR NAME, ON THE BACKSIDE

>> DECORUM.

>> REPORTER: A REMINDER OF SORTS?

>> I'M DECORUM IMPAIRED.

[LAUGHTER]

>> REPORTER: GIVE ME AN EXAMPLE.

>> NO, I MEAN JUST IN MY NORMAL ME, NORMAL ME IS A LITTLE BIT I SEE HUMOR IN EVERYTHING, BUT I NEVER LOSE IT ON THE BENCH.

THIS IS IF I FIND SOMETHING AMUSING, IT'S NOT AMUSING TO THE PEOPLE IN FRONT OF ME.

I BELIEVE I AM TOTALLY RESPECTFUL AND DIGNIFIED WHEN I HAVE THAT ROBE ON.

THAT'S NOT MARILYN ANYMORE, THAT'S A JUDGE.

>> REPORTER: AS A TRIAL JUDGE AND AS A SUPREME COURT JUSTICE, YOU HEAR SOME VERY HEAVY THINGS, SOME VERY LOFTY PROBLEMS.

WHAT ARE YOU GOING TO TAKE AWAY AS SORT OF THE HARDEST THING FROM THIS JOB THAT YOU HEARD AND HAD TO MAKE JUDGMENTS ON?

>> UNTIL I WAS A TRIAL JUDGE, I HAD NO IDEA THE HORRORS THAT SOME CHILDREN GO HOME TO AFTER THEY LEAVE SCHOOL.

I COULD NOT HAVE IMAGINED, I'M GOING TO TEAR UP NOW.

I COULD HAVE NOT IMAGINED HOW BAD A CHILD'S LIFE COULD BE UNTIL I WAS A TRIAL JUDGE AND I WILL NEVER FORGET THAT.

THAT WAS A HORRIBLE LESSON TO LEARN, BUT I'LL TAKE NEVER WILL I FORGET THAT.

THE REST OF IT IS CANDY, IT'S JUST CANDY, FIGURING OUT HOW MUCH THESE TREES ARE WORTH.

>> REPORTER: YEAH, WHEN YOU THINK OF ALL THE CASES YOU HEARD IN YOUR CAREER, MORE POSITIVE OUTCOMES THAN NEGATIVE OUTCOMES?

>> YOU KNOW, THE THING IS THAT THE PEOPLE THAT I WORKED WITH ON THIS COURT, ALL THE JUSTICES THAT HAVE COME AND GONE WHEN I BEEN HERE, EVERY ONE OF THEM TOOK THIS JOB SO SERIOUSLY, EVERY ONE OF US HAS PREPARED THE CASES BEFORE ORAL ARGUMENT.

I'M SO PROUD OF THIS COURT, THE WAY IT HAS WORKED FOR THE PEOPLE OF VERMONT IN COMING UP WITH A DECISION WE TRULY BELIEVE IS THE RIGHT ONE.

WE MAY NOT LIKE IT, BUT WE BELIEVE IT'S WHAT THE LAW ALLOWS.

THERE'S NO CORRUPTION, NO FAVORITISM, I'M SO PROUD OF THIS COURT.

THAT'S JUST THE JOY.

>> REPORTER: HOW WOULD YOU DESCRIBE YOUR JUDICIAL PHILOSOPHY?

>> MARILYN: IT'S NOT ABOUT YOU MARILYN.

[LAUGHTER]

>> MARILYN: YOU KNOW, GET YOURSELF OUT OF THAT CASE.

NO, WELL THAT'S ONE THING.

RECOGNIZE YOUR OWN PREJUDGMENT BIASES AND ALL THAT STUFF.

WHAT WAS THE QUESTION?

>> REPORTER: I DON'T EVEN KNOW.

YOUR JUDICIAL PHILOSOPHY, HOW WOULD YOU DESCRIBE IT.

>> MARILYN: I'M A STRICT CONSTRUCTIONIST, THE LAW SAYS WHAT THE LAW SAYS.

THEY HAVE THE ABILITY TO HEAR FROM A VARIETY OF PEOPLE, AND TO TAKE TESTIMONY, AND BE LOBBIED.

ALL WE HAVE IS THE CASE IN FRONT OF US, SO DON'T START LEGISLATING FROM THE BENCH.

READ THE LAW CAREFULLY, EVERY WORD SUPPOSEDLY MEANS SOMETHING.

DON'T CUT CORNERS, JUST BE TRUE TO YOUR OATH OF OFFICE THAT YOU UPHOLD THE LAW OF THE STATE AND THE COUNTRY.

>> REPORTER: YEAH.

LAST WEEK YOU SENT A LETTER TO THE GOVERNOR.

IT WAS PRETTY CONCISE, ONE SENTENCE SAYING YOU WERE STEPPING DOWN.

>> MARILYN: RIGHT, WHAT ELSE AM I SUPPOSED TO SAY?

YOU KNOW, IT'S A HEADS UP.

I'M LEAVING IN FOUR MONTHS.

I DIDN'T THINK THERE WAS ANYTHING ODD ABOUT IT.

HEY, I'M OUT OF HERE.

WHAT SHOULD I HAVE SAID?

YO, GOVERNOR.

[LAUGHTER]

>> MARILYN: NO, WHAT ELSE SHOULD I HAVE SAID?

>> REPORTER: IT WORKED.

>> MARILYN: YEAH.

>> REPORTER: SO WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT THE PERSON WHO WILL REPLACE YOU ON THIS COURT, WHAT WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE?

WHAT KIND OF JUSTICE SHOULD BES APPOINTED?

>> MARILYN: SOMEONE WHO TAKES THE LAW AS SERIOUSLY AS THE REST OF THE GROUP.

SOMEONE WHO WORKS AS HARD AS THE REST OF THE GROUP.

SOME PEOPLE COME ON THIS COURT AND GO, GOD, THIS IS A LOT OF WORK.

YEAH, IT'S A LOT OF WORK.

SOMEBODY WHO WORKS HARD, UNDERSTANDS THE RESPONSIBILITY, SMART ENOUGH TO KNOW THEIR PLACE IN HISTORY, AND AN HONORABLE PERSON, THAT'S ALL.

THERE ARE PLENTY OF THEM OUT THERE.

>> REPORTER: DO YOU WORRY THAT POLITICS IS INVOLVED IN THIS SORT OF THING IN APPOINTING A JUDGE?

>> MARILYN: I THINK THERE ARE TIMES IN THE PAST WHERE YOU COULD HAVE SMELLED THAT, BUT IT DIDN'T HAPPEN.

I DON'T WORRY ABOUT IT HERE.

I THINK, I THINK APPOINTING A SUPREME COURT JUSTICE IS PART OF YOUR LEGACY AS A GOVERNOR.

I CAN'T IMAGINE A GOVERNOR WANTING TO TARNISH HIS LEGACY BY APPOINTING SOMEONE WHO CLEARLY IS NOT QUALIFIED, CLEARLY WAS JUST A POLITICAL PAYOFF.

I CAN'T IMAGINE OFF.

WHY WOULD YOU DO THAT TO YOURSELF AS GOVERNOR?

YOU WANT SOMEONE TO BE REALLY PROUD OF, SO THAT'S WHAT I ASSUME WILL HAPPEN.

>> REPORTER: SO NOT JUST PHIL, YOU TRUST MANY OF THE GOVERNORS PREVIOUS TO DO THE RIGHT THING.

>> MARILYN: MANY OF THEM, DEAN, DOUGLAS, SCOTT, YEAH.

>> REPORTER: INTERESTING.

>> MARILYN: YES, I'M VERY OLD.

>> REPORTER: NO, NO, WITH EACH GOVERNOR, HAVE YOU NOTICED ANY TRENDS IN CASES?

>> MARILYN: NO.

>> REPORTER: ARE THEY PRETTY MUCH THE SAME THROUGHOUT.

>> MARILYN: WELL, YOU GO THROUGH THESE WAVES, IT SEEMS THAT EVERYONE IS CHALLENGING A CRIMINAL RULE FOR A COUPLE OF MONTH, AND EVERYBODY IS DOING SOMETHING IN THE ENVIRONMENTAL COURT FOR A COUPLE OF MONTHS, AND EVERYONE IS APPROACHING FAMILY COURT IN A COUPLE OF MONTHS.

IN GENERAL, IT'S JUST LIFE, THESE STORIES THAT COME THROUGH.

>> REPORTER: ALL RIGHT, SO 10 YEARS FROM NOW, WHAT DOES LIVE LOOK LIKE FOR YOU?

>> MARILYN: I'M POURING DRINKS, CHATTING IN SPANISH.

[LAUGHTER]

>> MARILYN: WALKING MY DOG IN THE PARK, TRYING TO STAY AS HEALTHY AS I CAN, SPENDING MORE TIME WITH MY KIDS, AND READING A LOT, MAYBE LEARNING TO COOK.

THERE YOU GO.

MAYBE LEARNING TO COOK BEYOND A RECIPE, USING A RECIPE.

>> REPORTER: ALL RIGHT.

JUSTICE SKOGLUND, THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR JOINING US.

>> MARILYN: MY PLEASURE.

>> DARREN: STILL AHEAD ON CHANNEL 3'S "YOU CAN QUOTE ME."

THE GROUP BORN OUT TO BERNIE SANDER'S FIRST RUN FOR PRESIDENT.

A PROGRESS REPORT ON OUR REVOLUTION.

WHAT IS THE FOCUS NOW?

WE LOOK INTO IT.

[]

>> DARREN: LET'S CHECKING IN NOW WITH SCOTT FLEISHMAN IN THE NEWSROOM TO SEE WHAT THEY'RE WORKING ON IN THE CHANNEL 3 NEWS AT THE TOP OF THE HOUR.

>> THEY'RE MAKING GOOD ON A 25 YEAR OLD DEBT FOLLOWING A GRADUATION.

THAT STORY HAS GONE VIRAL.

>> AND WOMAN SHARES HER STORY WITH US.

SHE WAS DIAGNOSED WITH AUTISM SPECTRUM DISORDER AND KEEPS A POSITIVE ATTITUDE DURING HER JOURNEY.

>> IT'S LOOKING BETTER FOR MOTHER'S DAY TODAY, WILL THAT TREND CONTINUE THROUGH THE WORKWEEK?

WE'LL FIND OUT FROM DAVE AT 8:00 A.M.

WE'LL SEE YOU THEN.

>> DARREN: YOU SURE WILL.

THANK YOU.

>>> NOW HE WAS ONE OF 8 BIPARTISAN SENATORS TO MAKE THE TRIP TO VIETNAM LAST MONTH.

LEAHY ASKED THE CHAIRMAN OF THE JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF ABOUT THE STRATEGIC VALUE OF INCREASE COOPERATION WITH VIETNAM.

HE SAYS THE SOUTHEAST ASIAN COUNTRY IS A CRITICAL PARTNER IN ENSURING A FREE AND PEACEFUL ENDO PACIFIC.

LEAHY ALSO ASKED ABOUT SENDING AIRCRAFT CARRIERS TO THE REGION.

>> WHAT WE SEEK IN THE PACIFIC OF COURSE IS A GROUP OF LIKE MINDED NATIONS THAT WILL COLLECTIVELY ACT TO ENSURE THAT WE MAINTAIN INTERNATIONAL LAW, OPEN ACCESS TO THE GLOBAL COMMONS, AND YOU KNOW, LEGAL WAY OF ADDRESSING TERRITORIAL DISPUTES.

I THINK VIETNAM IN THOSE AREAS OFFERED A SHARED INTEREST.

I THINK THEY'RE VERY IMPORTANT IN THAT REGARDS.

>> SENDING OUR AIRCRAFT CARRIER THERE MUST HAVE SENT QUITE A SIGNAL TO THAT PART OF THE WORLD.

>> I THINK IT SENT A SIGNAL OF THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN THE UNITED STATES AND VIETNAM, BUT MORE IMPORTANTLY AGAIN, IT WAS A PHYSICAL MANIFESTATION OF VIETNAM'S AGREEMENT WITH US ON HOW WE OUGHT TO ADDRESS THAT FREE AND OPEN ENDO PACIFIC.

>> AND OF COURSE THE U.S. IS HELPING CLEAN THAT UP, AND THERE WAS A STRONG FEELING FROM THE VIETNAMESE THAT THAT'S A STRONG INDICATION FROM US.

>> DARREN: THE U.S. ANNOUNCED PLANS LAST MONTH TO SEND ANOTHER AIRCRAFT CARRIER TO VIETNAM.

THE U.S.S. CARL VINCENT STOPPED IN VIETNAM LAST YEAR, IN THE FIRST SUCH VISIT SINCE THE END OF THE VIETNAM WAR.

IT'S A SIGN OF CONCERN OVER THE GROWING INFLUENCE OF CHINA.

>>> UP NEXT, KYLE MIDURA PUTS A BERNIE SANDERS INSPIRED GROUP UNDER THE MICROSCOPE.

IS OUR REVOLUTION CHANGING THE POLITICAL LANDSCAPE?

[]

>> DARREN: SENATOR BERNIE SANDERS IS RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT, BUT REGARDLESS ON HOW HE FAIRS, HIS IMPACT WILL BE FELT UP AND DOWN THE BALLOT.

WASHINGTON REPORTER KYLE MIDURA EXPLORES THE CANDIDATE'S INSPIRED EFFORT FROM CONGRESS TO YOUR SCHOOL BOARD.

>> JUST ACROSS THE POTOMAC RIVER, THERE'S A REVOLUTION BREWING.

>> WE'RE A SMALL ORGANIZATION BUT WE ARE HAVING A BIG IMPACT ON ARLINGTON.

>> REPORTER: ONE OF 600 PLUS CHAPTERS NATIONWIDE OF ALL REVOLUTIONS, A GRASSROOTS ORGANIZATION BORN OUT OF BERNIE SANDER'S CAMPAIGN IN 2016.

THEY TOLD US THEY CAME TOGETHER AS A SUPPORT GROUP AFTER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP'S ELECTION IN 2016.

WITHIN A FEW MEETINGS, THE FOCUS SHIFTED TO LOCAL ISSUES.

>> FINDING OTHER PEOPLE THAT WANT TO WORK ON THE SAME STUFF BECAME SOMETHING TO PUT THE ENERGY INTO.

>> REPORTER: THEY LOBBIED THEIR ELECTED OFFICIALS, ENDORSED CANDIDATES FOR STATE AND LOCAL OFFICE, AND ARE RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF THE DEBATE SURROUNDING AMAZON'S PENDING ARRIVAL HERE.

>> WHAT ANIMATES ME AND ALL OF US HERE.

>> REPORTER: AT THE OFFICE IN D.C., BOARD CHAIRMAN EMPHASIZES THREE GOALS LOCALLY AND NATIONALLY.

WIN ELECTIONS, REFORM THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY, AND LEADING ISSUE BASED DISCUSSIONS.

IN PLACES LIKE VERMONT, THEY WORK WITH PROGRESSIVE GROUPS AND ELSEWHERE, THEY'RE BUILDING A MOVEMENT FROM SCRATCH.

>> VERMONT IS NOT WHERE YOU NEED A POLITICAL REVOLUTION.

TEXAS IS PROBABLY OUR BIGGEST SINGLE STATE.

WE'RE MORE IMPORTANT IN THOSE SO CALLED RED STATES.

>> REPORTER: LEADERS INSIST THAT LOCAL ISSUES WON'T BE SWEPT ASIDE.

WE WANTED TO KNOW IF THE LARGER MOVEMENTS' EFFORTS WILL TRANSLATE TO WINS IN THE BALLOT BOX.

MARK REALM SAYS THE SANDERS MOVEMENT HAS SUBJECTEDED SUCCEEDED IN SHIFTING THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY TO THE LEFT.

THEY CAN GET A FUNDRAISING BOOTH BOOST, AND THEY CAN DECIDE TO PUMP MILLIONS OF THEIR OWN CASH INTO CAMPAIGNS.

LIKE THE TEA PARTY ON THE RIGHT, OUR REVOLUTION'S BIGGEST IMPACT WILL BE IN ITS PEOPLE POWER.

>> IN 2018, OUR REVOLUTION WAS NOT HIGHLY SUCCESSFUL IN ELECTING THE CANDIDATES THAT ENDORSED.

THERE WERE SO MANY PROGRESSIVE DEMOCRATS AND ENERGIZED DEMOCRATS.

IT'S NOT THAT THEY WILL BE ABLE TO PICK WINNERS, BUT THEY WILL MOBILIZE INDIVIDUALS WHO WILL WORK AND THEY HOPE WHO WILL WORK TO ELECT THE NEXT PRESIDENT.

>> REPORTER: HE SAYS THAT THE SANDERS REVOLUTION HAS CREATED A CIVIL WAR WITHIN THE PARTY.

IT'S NOT CLEAR TO HIM WHETHER THE PROGRESSIVE OR MODERATE WING WILL WIN OUT AND WHAT IMPACT THEY WILL HAVE ON GENERAL ELECTIONS.

>> DARREN: AND KYLE JOINS US NOW FROM OUR D.C. BUREAU TO DIVE A LITTLE DEEPER INTO THIS DISCUSSION.

THANK YOU FOR JOINING US, GOOD MORNING.

>> KYLE: MY PLEASURE DARREN, AS ALWAYS.

>> DARREN: DO ALL THESE GROUPS WORK THE SAME WAY?

>> KYLE: EACH IS A BIT DIFFERENT.

THE GROUP I CAUGHT UP WITH, JUST ACROSS THE RIVER HERE, HAS ABOUT 30 MEMBERS ON A CONSISTENT BASIS.

THEIR MEETINGS ARE SIMILAR TO A TOWN HALL STYLE MEETING FORMAT THAT VERMONT VIEWERS WILL BE FAMILIAR WITH.

THEY WILL BRANCH OUT TO SUB SPECIALTIES SO THEY CAN CATCH UP ON THEIR WORK AND BRIEF OTHERS ON WHAT THEY BEEN UP TO AND THE CONCLUSIONS THEY REACHED.

>> DARREN: GIVE US SOME EXAMPLES IF YOU WOULD.

>> KYLE: SO IN ARLINGTON, THEY ENDORSED CANDIDATES, LIKE THE COUNTY BOARD SEAT.

THEY'RE PROUD OF CHANGING THE LOCAL MEMBER OF CONGRESS'S POSITION ON A FEW ISSUES, AND MOST NOTABLY FOR THIS GROUP, THEY'RE PUSHING BACK ON AMAZON.

THE HEADQUARTERS IS SAID TO BE BUILT IN THE AREA, SO THEY'RE TRYING TO PREVENT NEGATIVE IMPACTS ON THE COMMUNITY, SUCH AS HOUSING COST TO CULTURE.

>> DARREN: WHAT ABOUT BACK HERE AT HOME IN VERMONT.

>> MARILYN:.

>>> SPEAKING ABOUT VERMONT, VERMONT IS NOT A PLACE FOR POLITICAL REVOLUTION.

THEY PARTNERED WITH AN EXISTING PROGRESSIVE GROUP.

IN THE CASE OF THE ARLINGTON GROUP, THEY MORPHED INTO A REVOLUTION CHAPTER.

THEY'RE WORKING WITH SIMILAR MINDED GROUPS IN THE AREA.

>> DARREN: HOW DID THIS PLAY OUT IN THE ELECTION ELECTION CYCLE AND LOOKING FORWARD, WHAT DO EXPERTS SEE AS THEIR POTENTIAL IMPACT THIS GO AROUND.

>> KYLE: SO THE EXPERT ON GRASSROOTS MOVEMENTS SAID THE GROUP'S ENDORSEMENT DIDN'T TRANSLATE TO BALLOT BOX WINS AT A HIGH RATE WHEN COMPARED TO OTHER GROUPS, BUT HE ALSO POINTS OUT THAT OTHER GROUPS DO GENERALLY FOCUS ON GETTING BEHIND CANDIDATES THAT ARE EXPECTED TO WIN, WHICH IS NOT A CONCERN FOR OUR REVOLUTION.

THE GROUP CAN SPEND DARK MONEY, AND SORT OF THIS SUPER PACK IF THEY CHOOSES.

NOW THEY HAVE RECENTLY DONE SOME REPORTING ON THAT ASPECT OF THAT ORGANIZATION.

THE WAY THE ORGANIZATION IS BUILT, THEY CAN POUR HALF OF WHAT THEY BRING IN INTO CAMPAIGNS, BUT THE EXPERT WAS ADAMANT THAT GIVEN HIS POSITION, THE GROUP'S GREATEST IMPACT, THE REVOLUTION IN 2020 IS IN SECURING VOLUNTEER SUPPORT AND GETTING THE VOTE.

>> DARREN: YOU TOUCHED ON THIS IN YOUR PIECE, WE SAW A CIVIL WAR BETWEEN MODERATES AND THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY AND SENATOR SANDERS'S WING.

WHAT DID THEY SAY ABOUT THAT DIVIDE MOVING FORWARD.

>> KYLE: THE PRIMARY IS WHERE GROUPS COULD HAVE THE GREATEST IMPACT.

THE QUESTION THAT IS STILL LOOMING FROM 2016 IS WHICH WING, PROGRESSIVE, MODERATE WOULD FAIR BETTER IN A GENERAL ELECTION.

REALM SAYS IT'S UNCLEAR IF THERE'S A GOOD ANSWER THERE, BUT IT'S TELLING TO LOOK AT THE EXAMPLE OF LOOKING AT THE TEA PARTY ON THE RIGHT.

THAT MOVEMENT DID SWEEP IN CHANGES ON A LARGE SCALE, BUT THE IMPACT DIDN'T TRANCE LATE IN PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS.

SO IN 2018, WITH THE DEMOCRATIC WAVE, WE SAW A LOT OF PROGRESSIVES SWEPT INTO OFFICE, BUT IT'S UNCLEAR WHETHER THAT'S REPEATING IN A PRESIDENTIAL RACE.

IT ALSO BEARS NOTING FOR ITS PART.

OUR REVOLUTION LEADERSHIP POINTS OUT THERE IS A SPACE WITHIN THEIR MOVEMENT TO WORK WITH MODERATES OR TO EVEN HAVE THEM IN THE GROUP.

BOARD CHAIRMAN LARRY COHEN SAID THEY WILL WORK ON ISSUES WHERE THEY ALIGN.

THAT'S ESPECIALLY TRUE IN THE RED STATES WHERE THEY'RE TRYING TO GET A FOOTHOLD AND RIGHT HERE IN ARLINGTON, THERE'S AN EXAMPLE WITH THE LOCAL GROUPS, THEY WORK WITH THE LIBERTARIAN OUTFIT THAT PROPOSES SUBSIDIES FOR AMAZON.

THEY DON'T SEE EYE TO EYE, BUT ON THAT ISSUE, THEIR INTERESTS WERE ALIGNED.

>> DARREN: ALL RIGHT, BUSY WEEK IN WASHINGTON WITH A MINUTE LEFT, WHAT WILL YOU BE WATCHING FOR THIS COMING WEEK?

>> KYLE: A LOT OF TALKS ON CHINA AND TARIFFS, AND VERMONT AND THE NATIONAL PICTURE OF HEALTHCARE, THE SANDERS ISSUE WAS A KEY FACTOR IN THE 2008 CONGRESSIONAL RACE, IN THE 2016 PRESIDENTIAL RACE, YOU NAME THE YEAR, IT'S BEEN AN ISSUE.

THIS WEEK COMING UP ON CAPITOL HILL, WE'RE GOING TO SEE BILLS COMING OUT OF THE HOUSE, ALL DEALING WITH KIND OF IN THE WEEDS ASPECTS, BUT ASPECTS OF HEALTHCARE THAT CAN REALLY AFFECT YOU AT HOME.

SO REPRESENTATIVE ANDY OUT OF NEW HAMPSHIRE JUST THIS WEEK HAD A BILL SHE WAS REALLY PUSHING HARD COME THROUGH WITH THE AFFORDABLE CARE ACT, AND WHAT IS COVERED AND WHAT ISN'T.

WE'RE PROBABLY GOING TO SEE PRESCRIPTION DRUG LANGUAGE COME OUT THAT GETS TRANSPARENCY AND HOLDS DOWN COST.

WE'RE GOING TO FOCUS ON HEALTHCARE FROM MY END OF THINGS IN WASHINGTON, EVEN IF THAT'S NOT DRIVING THE NATIONAL NEWS CYCLE.

>> DARREN: KYLE MIDURA IN WASHINGTON, THANK YOU SO MUCH.

THANK YOU ALL FOR JOINING US.

THE CHANNEL 3 NEWS CONTINUES NEXT WITH THE WEEKEND.

TAKE CARE AND HAVE A GOOD SUNDAY.

[]CAPTIONING PROVIDED BY:

CAPTION ASSOCIATES, LLC

WWW.CAPTIONASSOCIATES.COM