YCQM May 17, 2020

MAYOR, THANKS FOR JOINING US.

>> IT'S A PLEASURE TO BE WITH

YOU, DARREN.

>> Darren: THANK YOU.

LET'S START WITH BURLINGTON'S

COVID RESPONSE.

SOME RECREATIONAL ACTIVITIES

ARE OPENING; SOME ARE NOT.

BREAK IT DOWN FOUR US.

AND THE REASON FOR WHAT GETS

THE GREEN LIGHT.

>> YEAH, DARREN, I'M REALLY

GRATEFUL TO BE SHARING THAT

BECAUSE VERMONTERS HAVE DONE

AN OUTSTANDING JOB

SACRIFICING, WORKING HARD TO

FLATTEN THE CURVE AND BRING

DOWN THE PRESENCE OF THE VIRUS

HERE IN CHITTENDEN COUNTY AND

THE WHOLE STATE OF VERMONT,

EXCEPTIONATELY SO.

WE ARE IN A POSITION TO START

TO REOPEN IMPORTANT PARTS OF

OUR SOCIETY.

THE PARTS THAT REALLY HAVE

HIGHEST VALUE FIRST, AND

CERTAINLY OUR PARK SPACE ARE

ONE OF THOSE.

WE KNOW GETTING OUTDOORS IS

REALLY IMPORTANT FOR MENTAL

HEALTH, FOR OUR PHYSICAL

HEALTH, AND SO WE ARE

MOVING -- WE'VE MOVED QUICKLY

OVER THE LAST COUPLE WEEKS AS

THE GOVERNOR HAS DONE SOME

IMPORTANT LOOSENING, AND

REALTY POINT, OUR PARKS HAVE

ALWAYS BEEN OPEN, THEY NEVER

CLOSE, BUT NOW SOME OF THE

PARKS FACILITIES ARE BACK OPEN

AGAIN AS WELL.

THE TENNIS COURTS, BASKETBALL

COURTS WILL BE OPEN THIS

WEEKEND.

WE DO ENCOURAGE PEOPLE TO

UNDERSTAND THAT WE ARE NOT

REALLY -- PEOPLE ARE NOT

ALLOWED TO HAVE FULL-CONTACT

GAMES YET, BUT WE'RE HAPPY TO

HAVE ALL THESE FACILITIES BACK

OPEN.

>> Darren: WHAT ABOUT DINING

AND RETAIL, ANY UPDATES?

>> YES.

SO, YOU KNOW, THE GOVERNOR

HASN'T QUITE GREEN-LIGHTED

THAT YET.

HE SIGNALED TODAY THAT THAT IS

COMING SOON.

AND WE WANT TO BE READY WHEN

HE DOES SAY THAT'S OKAY.

WE COMMITTED TO HAVE A PLAN IN

PLACE, A STREAMLINED

APPLICATION PROCESS BY

MEMORIAL DAY FOR ANY

RESTAURANT OR RETAIL OUTLET OR

REALLY ANY BUSINESS THAT WANTS

TO EXPAND THEIR OPERATIONS

INTO THE PUBLIC RIGHT AWAY,

INTO THE GREENBELT, THE

SIDEWALKS, WE MAY EVEN END UP

CLOSING DOWN SOME STREETS TO

ALLOW BUSINESSES TO SPREAD

OUT, BE ABLE TO ALLOW OUTDOOR

SOCIALLY, PHYSICALLY DISTANT

OPERATIONS TO GET UNDERWAY.

I THINK THIS IS REALLY

IMPORTANT.

WE KNOW THAT OUR SMALL

BUSINESSES HERE IN BURLINGTON,

WHICH ARE CRITICAL PART OF WHY

THIS IS SUCH A GREAT PLACE TO

LIVE, YOU KNOW, THEY ARE

AUTHENTIC, A WAY OF LIFE, AND

A LIVELIHOOD FOR MANY

VERMONTERS, AND THEY HAVE BEEN

HIT EXTREMELY HARD IN THIS

FIRST WAVE OF THIS PANDEMIC.

THIS IS, I HOPE, A WAY THAT

THEY CAN START GENERATING SOME

SIGNIFICANT REVENUE AGAIN.

AND THE CITY WILL DO

EVERYTHING WE CAN TO SUPPORT

THEM, ADD A STREAMLINED

PROCESS, LET THEM TAKE UP MORE

SPACE THAN WE NORMALLY WOULD,

AND WE THINK WE CAN DO THAT IN

A WAY THAT IT'S SAFE AS WELL,

BECAUSE OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

SEEM TO BE MUCH SAFER THAN

INDOOR ACTIVITIES WITH THIS

VIRUS.

>> Darren: WE GOT NEW NUMBERS

FROM THE BURLINGTON BUSINESS

ASSOCIATION, THE BBA SAYS

THERE WAS ONE COMMERCIAL

VACANCY DOWNTOWN BEFORE COVID.

THE ORGANIZATION EXPECTS TEN

MORE WITHIN TWO WEEKS.

ARE BUSINESSES GOING UNDER

BECAUSE OF THIS?

>> I'M SURE THERE WILL BE SOME

BUSINESSES, DARREN.

I MEAN, THIS IS UNLIKE

ANYTHING WE HAVE SEEN IN THIS

COMMUNITY PROBABLY IN A

HUNDRED YEARS.

THIS IS WHY ALL OF US, IF WE

HOPE TO HAVE A DOWNTOWN

BURLINGTON ON THE OTHER SIDE

OF THIS THING, LIKE WE HAD

GOING IN, WE ALL NEED TO DO

EVERYTHING WE CAN.

SO THE CITY, IN ADDITION TO

WHAT I JUST TALKED ABOUT WITH

CHANGING THE RULES TO MAKE IT

POSSIBLE FOR BUSINESS TO

HAPPEN IN A NEW WAY, WE ARE

LOOKING AT A VARIETY OF LOCAL

RELIEF EFFORTS WHERE WE CAN

ACTUALLY PUT SOME DOLLARS INTO

THESE BUSINESSES THROUGH

WAIVING VARIOUS FEES AND

TAXES, AND SOME LOAN AND GRANT

PROGRAMS.

THE OTHER THING THAT WE ARE

DOING, AND THAT I -- I WANT

ALL VERMONTIANS TO KNOW ABOUT,

WE HAVE THE RESOURCE AND

DISCOVERY SET UP SINCE THE END

OF MARCH.

IT IS THERE TO PROVIDE

ONE-ON-ONE HELP TO ANYONE IN

BURLINGTON WHO NEEDS IT.

IF YOU ARE A RENTER WHO

DOESN'T KNOW HOW TO MAKE RENT

PAYMENT, IF YOU ARE A BUSINESS

THAT IS STRUGGLING THROUGH

THIS PERIOD, AND YOU DON'T

KNOW HOW TO GET HELP, GET IN

TOUCH WITH US, WE WILL PROVIDE

ONE-ON-ONE CONSULTING.

WE HAVE HELPED MANY PEOPLE,

ALMOST 900 DIFFERENT

BURLINGTONIANS REACHED OUT TO

US.

WE'VE HELPED MANY OF THEM

ACCESS THE CONSIDERABLE RELIEF

RESOURCES AVAILABLE AT OTHER

LEVELS OF GOVERNMENT.

WE ARE GOING TO KEEP DOING

THAT WORK AS LONG AS IT'S

HELPFUL.

>> Darren: EXPERTS SAY WITH

MORE BUSINESSES REOPENING

WE'RE EXPECTING AN UPTICK IN

CASES.

IS YOUR ADMINISTRATION

PREPARING FOR THAT IN

BURLINGTON?

>> YEAH, WE SURE ARE, DARREN.

SO, AND IT IS NOT JUST THE

CITY THAT NEEDS TO PREPARE FOR

THIS.

EVERYONE NEEDS TO UNDERSTAND

WHAT THE NEW PLAN IS.

YOU KNOW, WE FINISHED

ESSENTIALLY THE FLATTEN THE

CURVE STAGE OF THIS PANDEMIC,

AT LEAST FOR NOW, AND WE ARE

MOVING INTO THE BOX IT IN

STAGE.

AND THE IDEA HERE IS THAT BY

HAVING THESE GOOD PUBLIC

HEALTH MEASURES TO TEST, TO

CONTACT TRACE, TO SUPPORT

PEOPLE WHO NEED TO GO INTO

ISOLATION BECAUSE THEY TEST

POSITIVE, AND TO QUARANTINE

SUPPORT PEOPLE

SELF-QUARANTINING, IF THEY

HAVE BEEN IN CONTACT WITH

SOMEONE, IF WE DO THOSE FOUR

THINGS WELL, WE WILL BOX IN

THE VIRUS, AND THAT WILL ALLOW

ALL OF US TO GET OUT OF THE

BOX AND REOPEN MORE AND MORE

OF OUR ECONOMY.

SUCCESSFUL PUBLIC HEALTH IS

VERY MUCH TIED TO THE RESTORE

AGS OF -- RESTOING OUR

ECONOMY.

IT IS POSSIBLE YOU OR SOMEONE

YOU KNOW IS GOING TO HAVE TO

DEAL WITH THE VIRUS IN SOME

WAY IN THE COMING MONTHS.

WE'LL BE LIVING WITH THIS

VIRUS FOR A LONG TIME TO COME,

IT APPEARS, BEFORE THERE IS

REALLY AN EFFECTIVE THERAPY OR

A VACCINE IN PLACE.

YOU MAY BE CALLED ON TO

CONTINUE TO SACRIFICE IN

ISOLATION, OR QUARANTINE, IN

THE COMING WEEKS AND MONTHS,

AND THE CITY IS GOING TO DO

EVERYTHING IT CAN TO SUPPORT

BURLINGTONIANS WHO HAVE TO GO

THROUGH THAT IN THE TIME

AHEAD.

AN EXAMPLE OF THAT IS COMING

UP ON JUNE 1ST, WE DO EXPECT

THAT THERE WILL BE STUDENTS

RETURNING FOR THE START OF THE

MONTH AND IT IS TRADITIONALLY

A TIME WHEN A LOT OF NEW

RENTALS BEGIN.

WE ARE WORKING CLOSELY WITH

UVM AND THE STATE TO MAKE SURE

THERE IS A GOOD PLAN IN PLACE

TO MAKE SURE THESE RETURNING

STUDENTS, FIRSTFUL ALL, DON'T

COME -- FIRST OF ALL, DON'T

COME BACK IF THEY CAN AVOID

IT.

THERE ARE STILL HOTSPOTS

ELSEWHERE IN THE REGION AND WE

WOULD JUST AS SOON PEOPLE STAY

WHERE THEY ARE UNTIL THOSE

HOTSPOTS ARE CALMED DOWN.

IF THEY HAVE TO COME BACK, WE

WANT TO MAKE SURE THEY GET THE

RIGHT TESTING AND SUPPORT

DURING ISOLATION SO THAT THEY

DON'T NEED -- WE DON'T WANT --

WE DON'T THINK THEY WANT TO BE

VECTORS OF THIS VIRUS

REINFLAMING IN THE COMMUNITY.

WE ARE WORKING HARD ON THAT.

>> Darren: THE PANDEMIC TAKING

A HUGE TOLL ON THEED

INDICATION FUND -- THE

EDUCATION FUND, AND BURLINGTON

ALONE IS LOOKING AT A HUGE

HOLE.

EARLY PREDICTIONS THAT

TAXPAYERS COULD SEE A 22% TAX

HIKE TO MAKE UP FOR THAT.

HOW IS THAT EVEN FEASIBLE FOR

A CITY THAT SOME ARGUE ALREADY

HAS HIGH TAXES, MAYOR?

>> WELL, THAT'S NOT GOING TO

HAPPEN ON THE CITY TAX SIDE,

I'LL TELL YOU THAT.

I AM PUTTING TOGETHER A BUDGET

THAT EVEN THOUGH THE VOTERS

JUST APPROVED A SIGNIFICANT

TAX INCREASES THIS PAST MARCH

FOR THE MUNICIPAL SIDE, I

DON'T THINK IT'S THE RIGHT

TIME TO BE IMPLEMENTING THIS.

SO THE BUDGET I AM PLANNING ON

COMING FORWARD WITH WILL NOT

HAVE THOSE TAXES THAT WERE

APPROVED IN MARCH IN THEM.

IN ADDITION, WE HAVE ALREADY

ANNOUNCED THAT ANYONE WHO HAS

BEEN HIT BY THIS PANDEMIC, AND

IS GOING TO HAVE A HARD TIME

MAKING THEIR JUNE PROPERTY TAX

PAYMENT CAN DEFER THAT

PROPERTY TAX PAYMENT FOR A

COUPLE MONTHS WITHOUT ANY

PENALTY OR INTEREST, AND WE

ARE GOING TO LOOK AT THE

PEOPLE -- PEOPLE SHOULD KNOW

THEY CAN GO TO THE CITY

WEBSITE RIGHT NOW AND APPLY

FOR THE BENEFIT.

THEY SHOULD DO SO BEFORE JUNE

1ST.

WE ARE GOING TO LOOK AT THE

NEED THERE, AND DETERMINE

WHETHER IF ANYTHING ELSE THE

CITY CAN DO TO OFFER FURTHER

HELP TO PROPERTY TAXPAYERS.

AND THEIR RESIDENTIAL AND

COMMERCIAL TENANTS.

I WILL SAY THIS.

IT IS IMPORTANT, I BELIEVE,

THAT WE KEEP THE CITY

FINANCIALLY SOLVENT THROUGH

THIS AS WELL.

WE HAVE A REALLY IMPORTANT JOB

TO DO AS A CITY, WHETHER IT'S

ON THE FIRST RESPONDERS SIDE,

OR KEEPING THE PARKS OPEN, YOU

KNOW, WE NEED TO MAKE SURE THE

CITY OF BURLINGTON CONTINUES

TO PROVIDE THE PUBLIC SERVICES

THAT PEOPLE EXPECT.

WE FACE OUR OWN FINANCIAL

CHALLENGES, PERHAPS A $15

MILLION LOSS OF REVENUES AS A

RESULT OF THE ECONOMIC

SHUTDOWN THAT WE'VE BEEN

THROUGH, AND WE ARE GOING TO

HAVE TO BALANCE ANY DIRECT

RELIEF EFFORTS THE CITY CAN

PROVIDE AGAINST THAT

RESPONSIBILITY TO CONTINUE TO

PROVIDE CITY SERVICES.

AND THAT IS WHY I DO CONTINUE

TO REMIND PEOPLE, DARREN, THE

BEST WAY THE CITY CAN HELP

PEOPLE WHO ARE IN NEED, WHO

ARE IN TROUBLE RIGHT NOW, IS

THE POTS OF RELIEF HELP COMING

FROM THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT,

WE CAN DO THAT IF YOU REACH

OUT TO THE CITY AT THE

RESOURCE AND RECOVERY CENTER.

>> Darren: THE LOSS OF

REVENUE, MAYOR, IS THAT GOING

TO IMPACT, SAY, ROAD

CONSTRUCTION?

HAVE YOU EYED WHERE CUTS WOULD

HAVE TO HAPPEN?

>> WE'RE WORKING VERY HARD ON

THAT RIGHT NOW, DARREN.

IT'S, YOU KNOW, THIS HIT JUST

AS WE WERE KIND OF FINALIZING

OUR BUDGET PLAN FOR FY 21,

WHICH FOR US BEGINS IN JULY.

WE HAD TO COMPLETELY REWRITE

THAT BUDGET.

WE ARE GOING TO HAVE ANOTHER

PRESENTATION ON THIS UP TO

ABOUT THREE OR FOUR WEEKS AGO,

WE'LL HAVE A MORE DETAILED

SESSION NEXT WEEK, AND THERE

WILL CERTAINLY, IF WE DO NOT

GET MILLIONS OF DOLLARS OF

HELP FROM THE FEDERAL

GOVERNMENT, WHICH WE MAY, I

KNOW OUR CONGRESSIONAL

DELEGATIONS WORKING VERY HARD

ON THIS, WE'RE IN CONVERSATION

WITH SENATOR LEAHY'S OFFICE ON

THIS MULTIPLE TIMES EVERY

WEEK, AND I'M HOPEFUL THAT WE

WILL GET SOME HELP.

IF WE DON'T,

BURLINGTONIANS SHOULD EXPECT

SERVICE CUTS.

WE WILL NEED TO CUT BACK IN

NUMEROUS AREAS.

WE WILL BE STARTING TO TALK IN

MORE DETAIL ABOUT WHAT THOSE

ARE NEXT WEEK AT A SPECIAL

SESSION WITH THE CITY COUNCIL.

I WILL SAY THIS.

ONE OF THE PRINCIPLES THAT IS

GUIDING ME THROUGH THIS IS I

DON'T WANT TO HAVE A GREATER

IMPACT ON THE ECONOMY IN THIS

AREA THAN THE RECESSION HAS

ALREADY -- IS ALREADY HAVING.

I DON'T WANT TO PUT MORE

PEOPLE OUT OF WORK.

I DON'T WANT TO PUT CITY

WORKERS OUT OF WORK SO THEY

ARE NO LONGER PARTICIPATING IN

THE ECONOMY.

IF WE CAN KEEP THESE MAJOR,

VITAL INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS

GOING, I THINK THAT'S

IMPORTANT TO DO AS WELL.

SO IF YOU'RE OUT AND ABOUT,

YOU WILL SEE WE HAVE ALREADY

BEGUN SOME OF THE SEASON'S

CONSTRUCTION WORK.

BEHIND ME, CITY HALL PARK HAS

A CREW OUT THERE RIGHT NOW,

THAT CONSTRUCTION PROJECT HAS

STARTED UP AGAIN.

PEOPLE -- I AM GOING TO DO

EVERYTHING I CAN TO KEEP THIS

BIG FOCUS ON MOVING THE

INFRASTRUCTURE WORK FORWARD,

BOTH BECAUSE WE NEED IT, AND

BECAUSE I THINK IT WOULD EVEN

HURT THE ECONOMY EVEN MORE IF

WE STOPPED THOSE JOBS.

>> Darren: MAYOR WEINBERGER,

THANK YOU VERY MUCH.

WE APPRECIATE YOUR TIME.

TAKE CARE, BE SAFE.

>> DARREN, YOU AS WELL.

THANK YOU.

I KNOW THESE ARE TOUGH TIMES

ON YOU GUYS AS WELL.

WE'LL GET THROUGH THIS

TOGETHER, THOUGH.

>> Darren: THANK YOU.

STRAIGHT AHEAD, UNTAPPED

POTENTIAL.

HOW VERMONT'S BEVERAGE

INDUSTRY TEAMED UP TO RECYCLE

BEER, SPIRITS, AND CIDERS INTO

HAND SANITIZER.

YOU'RE WATCHING "YOU CAN QUOTE

ME."

WE'RE BACK IN A MOMENT.

>> Darren: THERE IS A GLUT OF

EXPIRING DRAFT BEER, KOMBUCHA

AND CIDER AROUND VERMONT,

BECAUSE VEST TRAUNTS AND

BARS -- RESTAURANTS AND BARS

SHUT DOWN DURING THE PANDEMIC.

INSTEAD OF ALL THOSE KEGS

GOING TO WASTE, VERMONT

BREWERS, SPIRIT-MAKERS AND

CIDERYS TEAMED UP TO SPIN OFF

THE ALCOHOL FROM THOSE KEGS TO

MAKE HAND SANITIZER.

THE PROJECT STARTED WITH

CALEDONIA SPIRITS, AND AQUA

VITE WHO MADE SANITIZER TO

GIVE AWAY TO PEOPLE ON THE

FRONT LINES.

AND IT BLEW UP FROM THERE.

AND NOW, SEVERAL COMPANIES ARE

MAKING SANITIZER FOR SALE.

THE EFFORT AND PARTNERSHIP WAS

THEN HIGHLIGHTED WITH A SHORT

FILM CALLED A "SPIRITED

RESPONSE".

>> CHINESE OFFICIALS ARE

RACING TO CONTAIN A QUICKLY

SPREADING VIRUS.

THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION

HAS JUST DECLARED THAT THIS IS

A PANDEMIC.

AMERICANS SHOULD BRACE FOR THE

LIKELIHOOD THE CORONAVIRUS

WILL SPREAD TO COMMUNITIES IN

THE U.S.

>> CORONAVIRUS DRIVING A

CONSUMER SCRAMBLE FOR HAND

SANITIZER.

>> I DECLARED A STATE OF

EMERGENCY.

I ORDERED THE CLOSURE OF BARS

AND RESTAURANTS STATEWIDE AND

PUT IN A WIDE RANGE OF

MEASURES TO SLOW THIS

PANDEMIC.

>> IT WAS OMINOUS IN A WAY,

YOU KNOW.

STARTED TO HEAR THE NEWS FROM

ASIA ABOUT THE PANDEMIC, AND

THEN WE HEAR IT WAS COMING.

I REMEMBER DISTINCTLY WAKING

UP IN THE MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT

AND HAVING A MOMENT WHERE I

ASKED MYSELF, YOU KNOW, WHAT

DO I NEED TO DO, WHAT DO WE

NEED TO DO?

AND I CALLED A GOOD FRIEND AT

THE HOSPITAL, AND JUST ASKED

HIM THAT VERY QUESTION.

AND I WILL NEVER FORGET WHAT

HE SAID TO ME.

HE SAID VERY

SPECIFICALLY, "EVERYTHING YOU

CAN."

\M\M

[ SOMBER MUSIC ]

\M\M

>> I STARTED CONTACTING EACH

OF OUR PARTNERS, YOU KNOW, AT

THE ONSET OF THIS PANDEMIC.

ONE OF THOSE CONVERSATIONS WAS

WITH JEFF WEAVER AT

AQUAVITE IN MIDDLEBURY.

WE WERE DISCUSSING THIS.

HE SAID, YOU KNOW, I HEAR, YOU

KNOW, I HEAR TELL OF OTHER

SPIRITS IS MAKING HAND

SANITIZER.

WE ARE TALKING TO THEM ABOUT

DOING IT.

WE HAVE A SPINNING CONE, WHERE

WE ALREADY SPIN THE ALCOHOL

OFF OUR KOMBUCHA.

>> I HAD A FRONT PORCH FORUM

DIY HOW TO MAKE YOUR OWN HAND

SANITIZER.

IT HIT ME THAT THERE WAS GOING

TO BE A HUGE SANITIZER

PROBLEM.

WHEN I HAD THAT REALIZATION, I

REACHED OUT IT A BUNCH OF

PEOPLE IN THE LOCAL COMMUNITY,

FIGURING OUT HOW TO GET

INVOLVED.

WE HAD BEEN EXTRACTING ALCOHOL

FROM KOMBUCHA FOR FIVE YEARS

NOW, BUT WE QUICKLY FORMED A

COLLABORATION.

>> WHEN YOU ARE A DISTILLER,

ONE OF THE THINGS YOU DO, YOU

ARE CONSTANTLY DIPPING YOUR

HANDS IN SPIRITS.

YOU DILUTE IT A LITTLE BIT BY

SPREADING IT AROUND IN YOUR

HANDS.

SO WE HAD A LOT OF INTERNAL

JOKES THAT WE WILL NEVER RUN

OUT OF HAND SANITIZER.

WE DIDN'T MAKE IT, BUT WHEN

THIS STARTED TO BUILD UP, WE

WERE LIKE, WHAT IF WE HELD A

TEAM-BUILDING EVENT, BROUGHT

THE WHOLE TEAM TOGETHER THAT

LET'S MAKE OUR OWN HAND

SANITIZER.

THAT WAS SUPPOSED TO BE A

TEAM-BUILDING EXERCISE.

KIND OF A WAY TO BRING SOME

SORT OF FUN LIGHT TO A

CHALLENGING SITUATION.

BUT I THINK IT WAS WHEN THE

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

LET US KNOW THAT THEY HAD 1500

FIRST RESPONDERS THAT HAD NO

HAND SANITIZER, AND THEN WE

DID END UP MAKING A SMALL

BATCH THAT WENT TO THE FOOD

BANK.

THEY WERE OUT OF HAND

SANITIZER.

AND, YOU KNOW, WE DID THESE

VERY SMALL ORDERS.

TO BE HONEST, WE WEREN'T SURE

IF IT WAS COMPLIANT.

BUT WHEN A FIRST SOND

RESPONDER NEEDS HAND

SANITIZER, THEY WILL TAKE

WHATEVER.

FIRE DEPARTMENT NEEDS HAND

SANITIZER, POLICE OFFICERS

NEED IT, EMS NEEDS HAND

SANITIZER.

\M\M

>> AND THEN WE STARTED TO

REALIZE THERE WAS GOING TO BE

A HUGE PROBLEM WITH BEER IN

THE MARKET.

ALL THE KEGS BEING SHUT DOWN

BECAUSE OF RESTAURANTS.

SO I REACHED OUT TO OUR

VERMONT DISTRIBUTION, AND SURE

ENOUGH, HE SAID HE WAS SITTING

ON 68,000 GALLONS OF BEER.

>> I AM A MIDDLEMAN OF SORTS,

WE DON'T MAKE ANYTHING HERE.

WE BUY FROM MANUFACTURERS,

SUPPLIERS, OUR PARTNERS, BE

THEY NATIONAL, INTERNATIONAL

OR LOCAL.

MANY LOCAL SUPPLIERS ARE A BIG

PART OF WHAT WE DO HERE.

UPWARDS OF 20% OF WHAT WE DO

IS OUR LOCAL PARTNERS.

DRAFT BEER SPECIFICALLY IS

PERISHABLE, HAS ABOUT 45 DAYS

OF SHELF LIFE.

FOR US WHAT THAT MEANT WAS,

WHEN THEY GOT CLOSED THAT

WHOLE CHANNEL CLOSED FOR US.

WE STARTED TO DISCUSS THE

POTENTIAL OF SPINNING THE

ALCOHOL OFF OF OUR BEER, AS

WELL AS, YOU KNOW, HE DOES IT

WITH KOMBUCHA, BUT YOU CAN

SPIN IT OFF ANYTHING.

THE YIELD ISN'T VERY GOOD,

ONLY A 6% YIELD, BUT IT

DOESN'T MATTER.

THE ISSUE IS, IT IS TAKING

SOMETHING THAT IS GOING --

WOULD BE ORDINARILY THROWN

AWAY, AND TURNING IT AROUND

AND MAKING IT PURPOSEFUL.

>> THERE'S A GLUT OF, YOU

KNOW, EXPIRING BEER KEGS, IN

EVERY COOLER AROUND THE STATE,

WHETHER IT'S A RESTAURANT OR

AT A WHOLESALER, OR AT, YOU

KNOW, A PLYER THEMSELVES -- A

SUPPLIER THEMSELVES.

SO THOSE BEER KEGS ARE COMING

TO US, AND WE ARE REMOVING THE

BEER FROM THE KEG, GETTING IT

INTO LARGER TANKS, AND

AGITATING IT TO GET THE FOAM

OUT, TRYING TO DEGAS THE

LIQUID.

THEN WE TRANSPORT IT WITH OUR

TANKER THAT WE USE TO MOVE

CIDER AROUND IN OUR REGULAR

EVERYDAY OPERATIONS.

\M\M

>> WE GET THE BEER PROCESSED

THROUGH OUR SPINNING CONE,

BASICALLY A CONTINUOUS FLOW

DISTILLATION MACHINE.

YOU CAN RUN IT 24 HOURS A DAY

STRIPPING ALCOHOL OFF.

AND IT IS DONE UNDER VACUUM

PRESSURE.

IT FOSS L I WILL SIZES THE

ETHANOL.

AND THEN THE BEER THAT'S NOW

FLUSHING THROUGH HAS LOWER

CHEMICALS AND EVERYTHING.

SO IT HELPS OUT EVERYBODY.

>> WE'VE GOT KOMBUCHA SPIRIT,

OR BEER SPIRIT, YOU KNOW, ONE,

AN AMAZING FIND, BUT, TWO, YOU

KNOW, JEFF IS REALLY EQUIPPED

TO DO SOMETHING THAT WE REALLY

CAN'T DO.

WE'RE QUIPPED TO TAKE

SOMETHING AROUND 100, 130

PROOF AND BRING IT UP 190

FROOF.

AND THE REALITY -- PROOF.

MOST DISTILLERIES DON'T

ACTUALLY HAVE A CONE.

WE CAN'T TAKE SOMETHING UP TO

190 PROOF.

>> DISTILLERY IS NAMED AFTER

RYAN'S -- THE STILL IS NAMED

AFTER RYAN'S GRANDMOTHER.

IT IS A HYBRID.

IT IS CURRENTLY BEING USED AS

A 40 WEIGHT COLUMN STILL.

BOTH OF THE LARGE COLUMNS ARE

BEING UTILIZED TO TURN THE

130-PROOF SPIRIT THAT WE ARE

STARTING WITH INTO 190-PROOF

SPIRIT.

>> THE WHOLE SITUATION IS A

BUNCH OF VERMONTERS DOING WHAT

VERMONTERS DO WELL, WHICH IS

CALL UP YOUR NEIGHBOR AND SAY

HOW CAN I HELP YOU OUT.

>> ALL THESE PEOPLE ARE

PIVOTING QUICKLY TO SOLVE NEW

PROBLEMS.

ALSO HELPING THEIR BUSINESS AT

THE SAME TIME.

SO IT IS GOOD TO SEE,

ENTREPRENEURS.

SOUNDS GREAT.

>> WE TAKE THE CONCEPT OF

BEING A GOOD CITIZEN

SERIOUSLY.

AND WHEN THIS WHOLE MESS

STARTED, IT WAS A HUGE

OPPORTUNITY FOR ALL OF US TO

BE GOOD CITIZENS TOWARDS EACH

OTHER.

>> WHAT'S NOT SURPRISING IS

THE REACTION.

IT IS THE SPIRIT OF THE

COMMUNITY, OF VERMONTERS,

COLLABORATION AMONGST

VERMONTERS, COOPERATION

AMONGST, YOU KNOW, ALL THE

CITIZENS OF THIS STATE.

THE GALVANIZING NATURE OF HOW

PEOPLE CAME TOGETHER SO VERY,

VERY WELL THROUGH IRENE, AND

I'M SEEING EXACTLY THE SAME

THING, IF NOT EVEN STRONGER.

\M\M

\M\M>> THIS STORY IS FAR FROM

DONE.

WE'RE TALKING FULL-TIME ABOUT

HOW TO GET THESE SAFETY

PRODUCTS INTO THE HANDS OF

EVEN MORE IMPACTED PEOPLE.

THERE'S A WAY WE LIVE AND DO

BUSINESS WILL NEVER BE THE

SAME, BUT OUR "SPIRITED

RESPONSE," ONE OF MANY

INSPIRING STORIES, IS A

REMINDER THAT WHATEVER

CHALLENGES COME NEXT, OUR

COMMUNITY WILL BE READY AND

EMERGE EVEN STRONGER THAN

BEFORE.

\M\M

>> Darren: SO WILL THESE

BEVERAGE MAKERS WEATHER THE

COVID STORM, AND CAN

RESTAURANTS AND BARS RECOVER?

I TALK ABOUT THAT, AND HOW

SWITCHING TO SANITIZER CAME

ABOUT WITH THE FILM'S

PRODUCER.

>> I AM RYAN CHAFFIN FROM

FARRELL DISTRIBUTING JOINS ME

NOW.

THANK YOU FOR JOINING US.

>> THANKS, DARREN.

>> Darren: HOW MUCH BEER,

CIDER, KOMBUCHA, WOULD HAVE

GONE TO WASTE IF IT HADN'T

BEEN TURNED INTO SSANITIZER?

>> AT THE TIME, IF YOU

REMEMBER, MIDDLE MARCH IS A

BUSY TIME IN THE STATE OF

VERMONT.

WE WERE GEARING UP FOR A BUSY

WINTER, AND ALL THE FOLKS ON

THE SLOPES THAT LIKE A NICE

APRES BEVERAGE.

IT WAS AROUND 70,000 GALLONS,

WHICH IS A LOT OF BEER.

>> Darren: HOW MANY VERMONT

COMPANIES ARE JOINING THIS

EFFORT?

>> THERE IS A HANDFUL.

WE REPRESENT OVER 14 OR 15

VERMONT BREWERIES, AS WELL AS

CIDERYS AND KOMBUCHA MAKERS,

SO BASICALLY ALL THE KEGS THAT

WERE GOING OUT OF CODE AT THAT

TIME WERE PART OF THE GENERAL

MIX, AS WELL AS SOME NATIONAL

BRANDS AS WELL.

>> Darren: SOME PRODUCT WAS

GIVEN AWAY EARLY IN THE

PANDEMIC, SOME SANITIZER, BUT

THEY ARE SELLING IT NOW.

IS THIS HELPING THESE

COMPANIES STAY AFLOAT?

>> I BELIEVE SO.

RYAN OVER AT CALEDONIA SPIRITS

WAS GENEROUS EARLY ON WHEN HE

SAW THERE WAS A PROBLEM, AND

THERE WAS A NEED FOR FROSTLINE

WORK -- FRONT LINE WORKERS, HE

WAS VERY GENEROUS.

SO, YES, SOME WAS DONATED BY

RYAN EARLY ON WHEN HE STARTED

THE HAND SANITIZER SIGNED OF

THE BUSINESS, WHICH WE TALK

ABOUT IN THE PIECE.

IT IS FOR SALE NOW AS WELL, AT

A REALLY FAIR PRICE.

IT IS AVAILABLE FOR

VERMONTERS, BECAUSE AT THAT

TIME, AGAIN, THERE WAS A

SHORTAGE NATIONALLY.

SO RYAN AND AMONG OTHERS,

STEPPED UP AND HELPED MAKE IT

AVAILABLE.

>> Darren: WHERE IS THE

SANITIZER GOING, WHERE CAN

FOLKS FIND IT?

>> YOU CAN BUY IT DIRECTLY

THROUGH BAR HEALTH, ALSO

FARRELL DISTRIBUTING WILL BE

SELLING IT THROUGH RETAIL

OUTLETS, BARS AND RESTAURANTS

AS WELL, WE WILL BE CARRYING

IT.

>> Darren: ARE YOU WORRIED

ABOUT WHETHER THESE COMPANIES

CAN SURVIVE THESE SHUTDOWNS AS

WE CONTINUE WEEK AFTER WEEK

HERE?

>> OF COURSE I AM.

I'M WORRIED FOR A LOT OF

REASONS.

YOU KNOW, SOME ARE OUT THERE

DOING THEIR THING WITH

CURBSIDE AND TAKEOUT, IT IS

SUCCESS FOR SOME.

SOME AREN'T.

AND IT IS VERY WORRISOME, AND

I'M HOPING THAT THEY GET SOME

REACH FROM THE FEDERAL LEVEL

AND STATE LEVEL, BECAUSE WE

NEED THEM.

WE NEED THEM BAD.

OUR CULINARY WORLD IN VERMONT

IS KNOWN ACROSS THE ENTIRE

COUNTRY.

PEOPLE HAVE BEEN COMING HERE

FOR YEARS TO ENJOY THE GREEN

MOUNTAIN STATE, AND THE

ADVENTURE AND CULINARY WAS A

HUGE FARTHER OF IT.

WE -- PART OF IT.

WE NEED THEM.

>> Darren: YOU MENTIONED

BUSINESSES DOING TAKEOUT,

CURBSIDE, BOOTH SALES, SOME OF

THEM.

IS THAT HELPING?

IS THAT ENOUGH?

>> HARD TO SAY, IN MY

POSITION.

I AM SURE IT IS HELPING.

I THINK EVERY LITTLE BIT HELPS

FOR ANYBODY IN THIS MARKET

TODAY.

AND I HOPE IT'S HELPING THEM

BRIDGE THE GAP TO WHEN WE GET

MORE NEWS WITH THE NEXT PHASE

IS.

>> Darren: YOU MADE A FILM, AS

YOU MENTIONED, ABOUT THIS

EFFORT.

WHY WAS IT IMPORTANT TO

SHOWCASE WHAT'S HAPPENING?

>> WE MADE A FILM WITH A

FRIEND, ELI HARRINGTON, WHO WE

COLLABORATED ON SOME FILMS

PRIOR.

AND IT WAS IMPORTANT TO

CAPTURE THE ESSENCE OF WHAT I

FELT WAS COLLABORATION AT ITS

BEST.

AND THAT'S WHAT VERMONT IS

KNOWN FOR.

VERMONT IS KNOWN FOR CALLING

YOUR NEIGHBOR AND FELLOW

BUSINESSES HELPING EACH OTHER

OUT.

IT WASN'T SO MUCH ABOUT --

WELL, OF COURSE IT IS THE

PROCESS OF WHAT HAPPENS WHEN

OLD BEER WAS TURNED INTO HAND

SANITIZER, BUT I THINK THE

FEELING OF THE PIECE IS REALLY

ABOUT COLLABORATION AND HOW

VERMONT BUSINESS ENTREPRENEURS

STEP UP WHEN NEEDED.

>> Darren: THAT'S THE FILM'S

MESSAGE HERE?

>> I THINK SO.

A "SPIRITED RESPONSE."

IT WAS A RESPONSE TO A

PROBLEM, AND THE MISSION WAS

TO CREATE HAND SANITIZER FOR

VERMONTERS WHO NEED IT.

>> Darren: RYAN CHAFFIN, THANK

YOU, TAKE CARE, BE SAFE.

>> THANKS, DARREN.

