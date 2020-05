YCQM May 3, 2020

>> Darren: GOOD MORNING,

PILOTS STEPPED UP WHEN THE STATE

ASKED FOR HELP IN GETTING COVID

TESTING TO THE MAYO CLINIC FOR

SAME-DAY RESULTS.

THE STATE DIDN'T HAVE THE

CAPACITY TO DO THEM ALL HERE.

AND COMMERCIAL FLIGHTS WERE

CANCELLING.

AND HEALTH OFFICIALS SAY TESTING

WAS AND STILL IS KEY TO PUBLIC

SAFETY.

JOINING ME NOW IS ONE OF THOSE

PILOTS, KIRK WALTERS.

THANK YOU FOR BEING HERE.

>> Walters: GOOD MORNING,

DARREN.

THANK YOU FOR INVITING ME TO

SHARE OUR STORY.

>> Darren: YOU BET, THANK YOU.

WHY DID THE STATE NEED YOU TO

FLY THESE TESTS OUT OF STATE?

>> Walters: AT THE REQUEST OF

THE GOVERNOR, I HAD A CALL FROM

MIKE SCHIRLING, THE COMMISSIONER

OF VERMONT'S DEPARTMENT OF

PUBLIC SAFETY ON SUNDAY, MARCH

29th.

MIKE SAID THE UNIVERSITY OF

VERMONT MEDICAL CENTER NEEDED TO

HAVE COVID-19 SPECIMENS FLOWN TO

THE MAYO CLINIC IN ROCHESTER,

MINNESOTA, FOR ANALYSIS.

DAILY, THE UVM TEAM WAS

COLLECTING COVID-19 TEST SAMPLES

THROUGHOUT VERMONT AND UPSTATE

NEW YORK.

THEY WERE FACING MULTIPLE

CHALLENGES.

LOCAL LABORATORIES HAD

INSUFFICIENT CAPACITY TO PROCESS

THE TESTS.

COMMERCIAL FLIGHTS ARE BEING

CANCELLED.

THE ABILITY TO USE FED EX WAS

LIMITED DUE TO TIME CONSTRAINTS.

THE NECESSITY TO EXPEDITE LAB

RESULTS SO THAT THOSE AFFLICTED

COULD BE TREATED AND QUARANTINED

TO COMBAT THE SPREAD OF THE

VIRUS WAS CRITICAL IN THE FIGHT

AGAINST COVID-19.

ON THAT SUNDAY NIGHT, MARTY MATH

THEY SON AND I COMMITTED TO FLY

THESE DAILY MISSIONS IN 441-WD,

OUR CESSNA CONQUEST 2, FOR AS

LONG AS VERMONT NEEDED US TO

BRIDGE THE TESTING GAP.

>> Darren: AND YOU DELIVERED

5,000 TESTS ACCORDING TO THE

STATE.

HOW MANY TRIPS ARE WE TALKING

ABOUT?

>> Walters: DARREN, WE DID A

TOTAL, THE COMBINED GROUP OF

PILOTS AND PLANES DID A TOTAL OF

11 TRIPS STARTING ON THE

MORNING, TUESDAY MORNING, MARCH

31st, AND ENDING ON GOOD FRIDAY,

APRIL 10th.

>> Darren: THIS WAS ALL

VOLUNTARY, ASIDE FROM A SAFETY

PILOT ADDED BY THE STATE FOR

ABOUT $1800.

ALSO, THE STATE PAID FOR ABOUT

$12,000 IN GAS, BUT THAT'S IT,

RIGHT?

>> Walters: THAT'S CORRECT.

>> Darren: SO HOW MANY PILOTS

AND PLANES LOCALLY WERE

INVOLVED?

>> Walters: WELL, FIRST, I WOULD

REALLY SAY THAT IT'S -- YOU

KNOW, THIS WOULD NOT BE POSSIBLE

WITHOUT A TEAM OF REALLY

DEDICATED VERMONTERS AND ANGEL

FLIGHT NORTHEAST, WHO CAME

TOGETHER ON A MOMENT'S NOTICE TO

SOLVE, YOU KNOW, THIS PRESSING

ISSUE.

IN TOTAL, THERE WAS SIX PILOTS

AND TWO PLANES THAT FLEW THE 11

MISSIONS OVER THE -- OVER THE

PERIOD, YOU KNOW, FROM THE 31st

THROUGH GOOD FRIDAY.

>> Darren: THE GOVERNOR AND THE

HEALTH COMMISSIONER ANNOUNCED

THE STATE PLANS TO INCREASE

TESTING TO ABOUT A THOUSAND

TESTS A DAY, 7,000 A WEEK AS

PART OF ITS RESPONSE NOW.

DOES THAT MEAN YOU'LL RESUME

FLYING TESTS OUT OF THE STATE TO

GET RESULTS SINCE SO MANY MORE

ARE EXPECTED?

ARE YOU ON STANDBY?

>> Walters: WE DO REMAIN ON

STANDBY AND HAVE OFFERED TO MIKE

SCHIRLING THAT IF NECESSARY,

AGAIN, THAT THEY NEED US TO FLY,

WHETHER IT'S COVID-19 SPECIMENS

OR EQUIPMENT OR PEOPLE IN

RELATION TO THIS CRISIS, THAT WE

ARE STANDING BY AND WILLING TO

SERVE.

>> Darren: SORT OF SAYS A LOT

ABOUT OUR COMMUNITY HERE,

DOESN'T IT?

>> Walters: IT DOES.

I MEAN, IT WAS REALLY A TERRIFIC

TEAM THAT WORKED THROUGH THIS,

INCLUDING THE TEAM AT THE

UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT MEDICAL

CENTER, DEBRA LEONARD AND LYNN

BRYAN WERE JUST WORKING TIRELESS

EFFORTS TO MOVE THIS PROCESS

ALONG AND PROTECT US AND DO

EVERYTHING THEY CAN IN RELATION

TO THE COVID-19 CRISIS.

>> Darren: AND YOU'RE A BUSY

MAN.

THIS IS JUST A QUICK NOTE FOR

FOLKS.

YOU ALSO VOLUNTEER FOR PASSION

FOR PAWS, AN ADOPTION NONPROFIT

FOR DOGS.

SO YOU'RE GIVING BACK IN A FEW

WAYS, KIRK.

>> Walters: I'M VERY BLESSED AND

I THINK WE -- BOTH MARTY AND I

ARE VERY BLESSED TO BE ABLE TO

GIVE BACK WITH THE PLANE AND

WITH A VARIETY OF CHARITABLE

GROUPS, BUT IN PARTICULAR ANGEL

FLIGHT AND ALSO PASSION FOR

PAWS.

IT'S BEEN GREAT.

IN FACT, WE'RE HEADING DOWN THIS

SATURDAY TO CHARLOTTE, NORTH

CAROLINA, TO PICK UP EIGHT DOGS

AND BRING THEM BACK TO THEIR

FOREVER HOMES IN BURLINGTON.

>> Darren: THAT'S AWESOME.

KIRK WALTERS, THANK YOU FOR

JOINING US.

THANKS FOR ALL YOUR HELP IN

THIS.

BE SAFE.

>> Walters: THANK YOU.

TAKE CARE.

>> Darren: YOU TOO.

>> Darren: NEW HOPE FOR A DRUG

IN THE FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19.

TO TALK ABOUT THAT, I'M JOINED

NOW BY "FACE THE NATION"

MODERATOR MARGARET BRENNAN.

THANKS FOR BEING HERE.

>> Brennan: GOOD TO BE WITH YOU.

>> Darren: THANK YOU.

WHAT IS THIS DRUG?

>> Brennan: THIS DRUG IS CALLED

REMDESIVIR.

IT'S MADE BY GILEAD AND THEIR

CEO WILL BE ON "FACE THE NATION"

SUNDAY.

WE HOPE TO TALK TO HIM ABOUT

WHAT WAS ANNOUNCED ON FRIDAY BY

THE WHITE HOUSE, WHICH IS THAT

THEY ARE EXPEDITING THE ABILITY

OF THIS DRUG TO GET TO PATIENTS

WHO NEED IT.

THE FDA, THE FOOD AND DRUG

ADMINISTRATION, IS GIVING

EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION.

THAT MEANS DOCTORS WILL BE ABLE

TO USE THIS DRUG ON PATIENTS

EVEN THOUGH IT HASN'T FULLY BEEN

VETTED AND GONE THROUGH THE

PROCESS THAT MOST DRUGS DO WHEN

THE FDA APPROVES THEM FOR USE.

SO THIS HAS KIND OF A CARVE-OUT

FOR EMERGENCY USE AND WHAT THE

DRUG DOES IS IT, ACCORDING TO A

STUDY CONDUCTED BY THE NATIONAL

INSTITUTES OF HEALTH S THAT IT

REDUCES THE AMOUNT OF TIME IT

TAKES TO RECOVER.

SPECIFICALLY BY ABOUT FOUR DAYS.

SO THIS DRUG DOES NOT STOP YOU

FROM GETTING THE VIRUS.

IT DOES NOT PROVIDE ANY

IMMEDIATE CURE, BUT IT SHORTENS

THE AMOUNT OF TIME THAT YOU NEED

TREATMENT AND THAT'S IMPORTANT

BECAUSE, OF COURSE, WE KNOW

HEALTHCARE FACILITIES HAVE BEEN

SO OVERWHELMED BY PATIENTS, THAT

IF YOU CAN SHORTEN IT AND GET

SOMEONE BACK HOME FASTER AND

POTENTIALLY RECOVER MORE

QUICKLY, IT'S QUITE HELPFUL.

>> Darren: SWITCHING GEARS JUST

A LITTLE BIT HERE, NEW SEX

ASSAULT ALLEGATIONS AGAINST JOE

BIDEN.

HOW WILL THIS AFFECT THE RUN FOR

THE DEMOCRATIC NOMINATION?

>> Brennan: WELL, ONE WAY IT'S

AFFECTED IT IS THAT WE ARE

TALKING ABOUT THE PRESIDENTIAL

RACE, SOMETHING WE HAVE NOT DONE

IN REALLY -- IN ANY REAL

SUBSTANTIVE WAY IN SOME TIME,

GIVEN THAT THE PANDEMIC HAS

REALLY PREVENTED RALLIES,

PREVENTED CAMPAIGNS, AND KEPT

POLITICS BELOW THE FOLD.

THIS HAS BROKEN THROUGH THE

NOISE.

THE ALLEGATIONS RELATE TO

SOMETHING THAT HAPPENED,

ACCORDING TO THE ACCUSER, 27

YEARS AGO WHEN JOE BIDEN WAS A

SENATOR.

AND JOE BIDEN CAME OUT TODAY ON

A CABLE NETWORK AND FLATLY

DENIED EVERY PART OF THIS STORY

AND THAT THERE WAS EVER ANY KIND

OF ALLEGATION AGAINST HIM.

HE SAID IF THERE WERE, THERE

WOULD BE A RECORD, HE SAYS, IN

CONGRESSIONAL ARCHIVES THAT HE

SAYS HE WANTS TO HAVE POURED

THROUGH TO SHOW IF THERE IS

REALLY ANY KIND OF WRITTEN

RECORD OF A COMPLAINT.

NOW, HIS ACCUSER HAS GIVEN SOME

INTERVIEWS.

SHE'S EXPECTED TO GIVE MORE IN

THE COMING DAYS, SO THE STORY

WILL CONTINUE TO BUILD, BUT JOE

BIDEN HAS SAID HE WANTS TO

ADDRESS AND ANALYZE AND HEAR

WHAT THESE THINGS ARE TO SEE IF

WE CAN SUBSTANTIATE THEM, BUT HE

SAYS THERE'S NOTHING TO IT.

HE SAYS THAT ADDRESSES ANY

CLAIMS OF INCONSISTENCIES

REGARDING SCRUTINY OF PRESIDENT

TRUMP, MORE THAN 20 ALLEGATIONS

OF SEXUAL ASSAULT OR HARASSMENT

BY DIFFERENT ACCUSERS.

>> Darren: AND WE WILL LEARN

MORE ABOUT BOTH OF THESE TOPICS

LATER THIS MORNING ON "FACE THE

NATION."

MARGARET BRENNAN, THANK YOU.

WE'LL SEE YOU THEN.

TO GET THROUGH TO THE VERMONT

LABOR DEPARTMENT TO FILE A

CLAIM, A NEW TOOL COULD HELP.

IT WAS CREATED BY THE HOUSE

SPEAKER AND MAJORITY LEADER, AND

BASICALLY IT WILL GET YOU IN

TOUCH WITH YOUR LOCAL LAWMAKER

WHO CAN THEN HELP YOU GET

THROUGH TO THE LABOR DEPARTMENT.

WE'RE JOINED BY THE HOUSE

SPEAKER, MITZI JOHNSON.

MADAM SPEAKER, THANK YOU FOR

JOINING US.

>> Johnson: THANKS FOR HAVING

ME.

>> Darren: SO YOU AND

REPRESENTATIVE JILL KROWINSKI

PUT THIS TOOL TOGETHER.

WHAT IS IT, WHAT DOES IT DO?

>> Johnson: IT'S BASICALLY A

SYSTEM TO HELP LEGISLATORS DO

THEIR JOBS AND THE CONDUIT

BETWEEN THEIR CONSTITUENTS AND

STATE GOVERNMENT.

IT BASICALLY IS A SIMPLE FORM

THAT COLLECTS THE BASIC

INFORMATION ABOUT AN

INDIVIDUAL'S CASE, DUMPS THAT

FORM INTO A SPREADSHEET ON THE

BACK END SO THAT FOLKS AT THE

LABOR DEPARTMENT CAN TRIAGE

THOSE THINGS AND WORK TO CLEAR

OUT CASES THAT ARE VERY OLD OR

THAT HAVE VERY SIMPLE ISSUES,

AND REALLY WE'RE TRYING TO --

WE'RE TRYING TO DECREASE THE

AMOUNT OF TIME EACH CASE TAKES

THE DEPARTMENT OF LABOR SO THAT

MORE VERMONTERS CAN BE HELPED

SOONER.

WE'VE BEEN VERY CONCERNED, AS I

KNOW THE ADMINISTRATION HAS

BEEN, ABOUT THE NUMBER OF

VERMONTERS WHO HAVE GONE WITHOUT

INCOME NOW FOR SIX, GOING ON

SEVEN WEEKS.

>> Darren: SOME PEOPLE HEARD

ABOUT THIS, THEY HEARD THAT

LAWMAKERS WERE STEPPING IN TO

HELP.

THEY'VE ASKED US, WELL, WHAT CAN

THEY REALLY DO?

THEY'RE NOT TRAINED TO TAKE

CLAIMS.

IS THIS JUST ANOTHER STEP I NEED

TO TAKE TO JUST WAIT FOR A

CALLBACK AGAIN?

>> Johnson: SOME OF THE ISSUES

CAN BE CLEARED FAIRLY QUICKLY

AND SO I HOPE THAT WE CAN GET TO

THEM -- I HOPE THEY CAN BE

PROCESSED VERY QUICKLY.

IT DOES ALLOW THE DEPARTMENT OF

LABOR TO WORK ON SOME OF THE

LONGEST OUTSTANDING ISSUES,

PEOPLE THAT HAVE HAD ZERO INCOME

AND PRIORITIZE SOME OF THOSE.

I DO WANT TO MANAGE EXPECTATIONS

HERE, THAT IT DOES NOT FIX THE

30-YEAR-OLD COMPUTER SYSTEM AT

THE DEPARTMENT OF LABOR.

IT DOES NOT ADD A SUBSTANTIAL

NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES THAT CAN

HELP.

IT IS NOT A -- IT'S NOT A MAGIC

FILL OF ANY KIND.

THERE ARE STILL SOME SUBSTANTIAL

ISSUE, BUT THIS WAS OUR EFFORT

TO PARTNER WITH THE DEPARTMENT

OF LABOR TO TRY TO GET SOME OF

THAT BASIC FILTERING INFORMATION

TO THEM SO THAT THINGS COULD

HAPPEN A LITTLE MORE QUICKLY.

IN ADDITION, THERE ARE A NUMBER

OF LEGISLATORS, PROBABLY

20-SOMETHING LEGISLATORS AT THIS

POINT, WHO HAVE VOLUNTEERED TO

BE TRAINED BY THE DEPARTMENT OF

LABOR TO BE ABLE TO TAKE SOME OF

THOSE CALLS, TO BE ABLE TO DO

SOME OF THAT INITIAL INTAKE.

WE'RE STILL WORKING OUT HOW THAT

WOULD WORK ON THE BACK END AND

WHAT INFORMATION PEOPLE MIGHT

HAVE ACCESS TO, BUT IN TERMS OF

BEING ABLE TO TAKE A PHONE CALL

SO A VERMONTER KNOWS THAT THEIR

CASE HAS BEEN HEARD, THAT

THEY'VE BEEN ABLE TO REGISTER AN

ISSUE WITH SOMEBODY AND ABLE TO

ASK FOR HELP, WE THINK IS REALLY

IMPORTANT.

I'M STILL HEARING FROM

CONSTITUENTS THAT SIX WEEKS IN,

HAVE YET TO SPEAK WITH A HUMAN

BEING AT THE DEPARTMENT OF LABOR

AND IT'S VERY UPSETTING, VERY

FRUSTRATING, AND IT'S VERY

CONCERNING.

>> Darren: SO LET'S FOLLOW UP ON

THAT.

LET'S DIVE DEEPER INTO THIS WHO

SHOULD DO THIS.

IS IT JUST FOR PEOPLE WHO

HAVEN'T GOTTEN THROUGH AT ALL,

OR IS IT FOR FOLKS WHO FALL INTO

THIS BACKLOG AND WAITING GAME?

>> Johnson: IT'S FOR ANYBODY

HAVING AN ISSUE WITH THE

DEPARTMENT OF LABOR.

THE FORM THE LEGISLATOR WILL

FILL OUT HAS A DROP-DOWN MENU OF

THE MOST COMMON PROBLEMS SO IT

CAN BE EASILY SORTED ON THE BACK

END SO THAT CONCERN GETS TO THE

RIGHT TEAM OF PEOPLE AT DOL AS

QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE.

>> Darren: SO YOU SOMEHOW FIND

THAT FORM THEN ON YOUR

INDIVIDUAL LAWMAKER'S WEBSITE?

HOW DO THEY FIND THE FORM?

>> Johnson: NO, YOU HAVE TO

COMMUNICATE WITH YOUR LEGISLATOR

ABOUT IT.

>> Darren: AND HOW DO FOLKS GO

ABOUT DOING THAT?

>> Johnson: THAT YOU CAN FIND ON

YOUR LEGISLATIVE -- ON THE

LEGISLATIVE WEBSITE AND THERE IS

A "FIND YOUR LEGISLATOR"

FEATURE.

>> Darren: THE GOVERNOR

INDICATED THAT THE

ADMINISTRATION WOULD LOOK AGAIN

AT POSSIBLY CUTTING CHECKS IF

THIS BACKLOG CONTINUES, TO PAY

BENEFITS UP FRONT AGAIN.

DO YOU SUPPORT THAT?

>> Johnson: I DO, I DO.

I THINK MAKING SURE THAT WE GET

MONEY INTO THE HANDS OF

VERMONTERS WHO HAVE BEEN WITHOUT

INCOME FOR SO LONG IS INCREDIBLY

IMPORTANT.

WE HAVE TO -- I GUESS THE -- ONE

OF THE PROBLEMS, HOWEVER, IS

STILL THAT THERE ARE PEOPLE WHO

HAVE NOT YET BEEN ABLE TO APPLY,

SO THERE ARE PEOPLE WHO STARTED

APPLYING AND SO THE DEPARTMENT

OF LABOR KNOWS ABOUT THEM, BUT

THEIR ISSUE HAS NOT YET BEEN

RESOLVED.

THOSE ARE THE PEOPLE THAT GOT

THE LAST 8500 CHECKS THAT THE

GOVERNOR AND THE TREASURER SENT

OUT, BUT FOR THE PEOPLE THAT

HAVE NOT YET BEEN ABLE TO APPLY

FOR ONE REASON OR ANOTHER, HAVE

NOT RECEIVED ANYTHING, AND SO I

THINK -- I THINK BEING ABLE TO

CONTACT YOUR LEGISLATOR AS A WAY

TO GET THROUGH TO THE DEPARTMENT

OF LABOR TO SAY, HEY, WAIT A

MINUTE, I HAVEN'T SEEN ANYTHING

YET AND I HAVEN'T BEEN ABLE TO

EVEN GET THROUGH THE APPLICATION

PROCESS, I THINK THAT'S GOING TO

BE REALLY IMPORTANT TO MAKE SURE

THAT WE'RE SERVING AS MANY

VERMONTERS AS POSSIBLE.

AND THERE ARE WAYS -- I BELIEVE

THERE ARE WAYS TO THEN MAKE SURE

THAT THE PEOPLE RECEIVING THE

CHECKS ARE THE -- YOU KNOW, ARE

THE RIGHT PEOPLE AND WHILE THE

DEPARTMENT OF LABOR IS WORKING

AS INCREDIBLY HARD AS POSSIBLE

TO GET PEOPLE THROUGH THIS

BACKLOG, THEY ALSO HAVE TO WORRY

ABOUT THE INTEGRITY OF THE

SYSTEM AND POTENTIAL FRAUD AND,

YOU KNOW, AND INAPPROPRIATENESS

OF THE MONEY.

SO THEY ARE REALLY JUGGLING A

LOT.

>> Darren: AND THAT IS SOMETHING

THAT WOULD BE LOOKED AT AFTER

THE FACT?

>> Johnson: YES, YES, AND THERE

ARE WAYS OF -- YOU KNOW, THE

STATE ALREADY HAS WAYS TO RECOUP

SOME OF THAT MONEY, EITHER --

YOU KNOW, THE SAME WAY WE DO FOR

EXTREME CASES OF CHILD PAYMENTS,

CHILD SUPPORT PAYMENTS OR BACK

TAXES OWED OR SOMETHING LIKE

THAT.

SO THERE ARE WAYS IF SOMEBODY IS

BEING FRAUDULENT, TO RECOUP ANY

MONEY THAT WENT OUT MISTAKENLY.

BUT FOR THE MOST PART, THAT'S

NOT WHAT -- I DON'T WANT TO MAKE

IT SEEM LIKE THAT'S HAPPENING A

LOT.

FOR THE MOST PART, YOU KNOW,

THESE ARE VERMONTERS THAT ARE

WORKERS, THAT HAVE NOT BEEN ABLE

TO WORK OR SELF-EMPLOYED PEOPLE

THAT HAVE NOT BEEN ABLE TO OPEN

THEIR BUSINESS AND THEY'RE

REALLY STRUGGLING, AND THAT'S

WHY WE'RE REALLY TAKING AN ALL

HANDS ON DECK APPROACH TO HELP

AS MANY PEOPLE AS WE CAN.

IT'S REALLY CRITICAL IN THIS

TIME.

>> Darren: HOUSE SPEAKER MITZI

JOHNSON, THANK YOU.

>> Johnson: THANK YOU.

>> Darren: BE SAFE.

THE STATE'S WEBSITE SO YOU CAN

REACH OUT TO YOUR LAWMAKER FOR

HELP IS LEGISLATURE.VERMONT.GOV.

AND WE HAVE A LINK ON WCAX.COM.

>> Darren: GLOBAL FOUNDRIES IN

ESSEX JUNCTION IS DEEMED AN

ESSENTIAL BUSINESS, STILL ABLE

TO OPERATE TO PRODUCE

TECHNOLOGY, ELECTRONICS AND

MEDICAL DEVICES USED BY PEOPLE

ON THE FRONT LINES OF THE

PANDEMIC.

TO TALK ABOUT SOME OF THOSE

PRODUCTS AND WHAT THE COMPANY IS

DOING TO KEEP EMPLOYEES SAFE,

TOO, I'M JOINED NOW BY DALE

MILLER AT GLOBAL FOUNDRIES.

THANKS FOR TAKING THE TIME.

>> Miller: THANK YOU, DARREN,

GLAD TO BE HERE.

>> Darren: THANK YOU.

WHAT ARE SOME OF THE PRODUCTS

GLOBAL FOUNDRIES IS MAKING RIGHT

NOW RELATED TO THE COVID FIGHT?

>> Miller: WELL, IN THE SEMI

CONDUCTOR INDUSTRY, WE SUPPORT A

LOT OF VITAL PRODUCTS GLOBALLY

AROUND THE WORLD.

SO WE'RE HAPPY TO BE PART OF

THAT SUPPLY CHAIN AND

SPECIFICALLY HEALTHCARE IS A KEY

ONE FOR US.

OF COURSE, THE COVID EFFORT,

ESPECIALLY ULTRASOUND DEVICES.

WE HAVE CHIPS THAT ARE IN

ULTRASOUND DEVICES.

WE ALSO DO A LOT OF

PRODUCTION -- PC, LAPTOP, AND

WIRED INFRASTRUCTURE AND

MOBILITY, SO ANY KIND OF

COMMUNICATION DEVICE, HANDHELDS

FOR FIRST RESPONDERS, AND WE'RE

A TRUSTED FOUNDRY HERE AT OUR

ESSEX JUNCTION FACILITY AND

THEREFORE WE ALSO SUPPORT

NATIONAL DEFENSE.

>> Darren: AND WHAT ALSO ARE

SOME OF THE PRODUCTS NOT

DIRECTLY RELATED TO THE MEDICAL

SIDE OF THINGS THAT, YOU KNOW,

FOLKS USE EVERY DAY THAT ARE

IMPORTANT RIGHT NOW?

>> Miller: YES, ESPECIALLY THE

MOBILITY AND WIRED

INFRASTRUCTURE, SO THINK OF

ANYTHING WITH CELL TOWERS OR

WI-FI, SMARTPHONES, TABLETS.

AS WE KNOW, THERE'S A LOT OF

ONLINE ACTIVITY GOING ON RIGHT

NOW DURING THE PANDEMIC, SO

PEOPLE NEED TO STAY CONNECTED

AND OUR TECHNOLOGY AND CHIPS

HELP PROVIDE THAT.

>> Darren: HAS BUSINESS EXPANDED

BECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC?

>> Miller: ACTUALLY, OUR DEMAND

HAS BEEN PRETTY SOLID OF LATE.

FIRST QUARTER AND THROUGH APRIL,

IT'S BEEN PRETTY STEADY.

WE DO ANTICIPATE IN OUR INDUSTRY

A DOWNTURN AT SOME POINT, MAYBE

IN 2Q, 3Q, AND STARTING TO SEE

RECOVERY IN 4Q AND BEYOND, BUT

IT'S A BIG UNKNOWN DEPENDING ON

WHEN THE ECONOMY STARTS BACK UP

AND HOW IT WILL DRIVE DEMAND FOR

OUR INDUSTRY.

>> Darren: AND HOW MANY

EMPLOYEES WORK AT THE ESSEX

PLANT RIGHT NOW?

>> Miller: WE HAVE 2300 GLOBAL

FOUNDRIES EMPLOYEES.

>> Darren: AND WHAT MEASURES ARE

IN PLACE TO PROTECT THEIR HEALTH

SINCE THEY'RE STILL ON THE JOB?

>> Miller: WELL, FIRST AND

FOREMOST, THE SAFETY OF OUR

EMPLOYEES IS IMPORTANT AND THEIR

FAMILIES.

WE'VE TAKEN A LOT OF MEASURES TO

ENSURE THAT'S IN PLACE, SO WE

STARTED OFF BY CREATING

DIFFERENT WORKFORCE STRUCTURES,

SO 100% PEOPLE WORKING FROM HOME

WAS THE KEY ONE THAT WE STARTED

WITH.

SO ANYONE THAT CAN WORK FROM

HOME IS WORKING FROM HOME.

THEN WE TOOK THE SUPPORT FOLKS

THAT SUPPORT MANUFACTURING AND

SPLIT THEM INTO A TEAM A AND A

TEAM B SO THAT ONLY 50% OF THEM

WOULD BE HERE AT ANY GIVEN DAY.

AND THEN WE HAVE OUR SHIFT

WORKERS WHICH ARE MADE UP OF OUR

PRODUCTION AND TECHNICIANS THAT

ARE ACTUALLY OUT ON THE LINE

PRODUCING OUR WAFERS.

>> Darren: SO A LOT OF

COMPANIES, AS YOU KNOW RIGHT

NOW, LAYING FOLKS OFF BECAUSE OF

THE PANDEMIC, BUT IT SOUNDS AS

THOUGH BUSINESS IS STILL GOOD

THERE, NO LAYOFFS IN SIGHT?

>> Miller: NO LAYOFFS IN SIGHT,

NO FURLOUGHS, AND OUR CEO, TOM

CAUFIELD, ACTUALLY DID A

BROADCAST TO OUR TOTAL EMPLOYEE

BASE BACK IN MARCH AND BASICALLY

SAID WE STARTED THIS TOGETHER,

WE'LL FINISH THIS TOGETHER, SO

GAVE A NICE SECURE MESSAGE TO

OUR EMPLOYEE BASE.

>> Darren: AND YOU HAD MENTIONED

SOME OF THE THINGS THAT YOU'RE

DOING IN-HOUSE, BUT YOU'RE ALSO

DONATING PPE TO HOSPITALS IN

VERMONT AND TO EMPLOYEES AS WELL

SO THAT THEY CAN GIVE OUT PPE.

TELL US ABOUT THAT.

>> Miller: YES.

SO THE COMPANY HAS CREATED A

METHODOLOGY BY WHICH EMPLOYEES

CAN ACTUALLY PICK AND CHOOSE

INDIVIDUALS OR ORGANIZATIONS FOR

N95 OR SURGICAL MASKS AND THEN

THE COMPANY WILL SHIP THEM

DIRECTLY TO THOSE LOCATIONS, SO

THAT STARTED UP AND I'M HAPPY TO

SAY THAT OVER 1700 PEOPLE HAVE

TAKEN ADVANTAGE OF THAT SO FAR,

AND PEOPLE CONTINUE TO SIGN UP

AND WE CONTINUE TO SHIP THOSE.

WE'VE ALSO DONATED CLEAN ROOM

GARMENTS TO THE HOSPITAL, OVER

800 GARMENTS WERE SENT OUT, AND

WE'VE ALSO SENT N95 AND SURGICAL

MASKS TO OTHER FIRST RESPONDER

ORGANIZATIONS.

WE'VE DONATED iPADS TO THE

HOSPITAL HERE AT UVM MEDICAL

CENTER THAT HELPS SUPPORT THOSE

ULTRASOUND DEVICES THAT WE

ACTUALLY PROVIDE CHIPS FOR, AND

WE'VE ALSO DONATED TO THE

VERMONT FOOD SHELF, THE UNITED

WAY, AND THE UVM HEALTH CENTER

COVID-19 PROJECT SUCH THAT THEY

COULD USE THOSE FUNDS AS THEY

SEE FIT.

>> Darren: ANY EXCITING

TECHNOLOGY THAT YOU FOLKS ARE

WORKING ON, EITHER SPECIFIC TO

COVID-19 OR ANYTHING ELSE THAT

IS SORT OF CUTTING EDGE, IF YOU

WILL?

>> Miller: WELL, WITHIN THE

COMPANY, WE DEFINITELY HAVE

OPPORTUNITY WITH OUR CHIPS THAT

ARE SUPPORTING SUPER COMPUTERS

THAT ARE WORKING ON THE PANDEMIC

AND COMING UP WITH SOLUTIONS.

THE NICE THING ABOUT OUR

INDUSTRY IS THAT WE PLAY IN

DIFFERENT MARKETS AND WE GET TO

PARTICIPATE ATTACKING COVID-19

FROM DIFFERENT ANGLES.

I MENTIONED THE HEALTHCARE.

WE TALKED ABOUT THE

INFRASTRUCTURE AND MOBILITY

ASPECT OF IT.

YOU KNOW, LAPTOPS TO HELP DO THE

ONLINE ACTIVITY THAT WE SEE

EVERY DAY NOW.

SO IT DEPENDS ON WHAT OUR

CUSTOMERS ARE LOOKING TO DO FROM

A DESIGN PERSPECTIVE, AND THEN

OUR TECHNOLOGIES PROVIDE THE

CAPABILITY TO PRODUCE THAT CHIP

AND PROVIDE THAT FUNCTIONALITY.

>> Darren: DALE MILLER AT GLOBAL

FOUNDRIES.

THANK YOU, BE SAFE.

>> Miller: THANK YOU, YOU TOO.

GLAD TO BE HERE.

>> Darren: THANK YOU.

