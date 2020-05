YCQM: May 31, 2020

>> Darren: AND GOOD MORNING,

EVERYONE.

I'M DARREN PERRON.

RIGHT NOW ON "YOU CAN QUOTE ME,"

CATHOLIC CHURCHES AND OTHER

PLACES OF WORSHIP GET THE

GOVERNOR'S GREEN LIGHT TO RESUME

SERVICES.

I'LL TALK TO VERMONT'S CATHOLIC

BISHOP ABOUT THE CHANGES THAT

NEED TO HAPPEN FIRST.

ALSO, TEACHERS FINDING UNIQUE

WAYS TO KEEP TEACHING WHILE KIDS

ARE OUT OF CLASSROOMS.

A MUSIC TEACHER BRINGS A SPECIAL

MESSAGE TO HER STUDENTS AND

STAFF AND TO TEACHERS AND KIDS

AROUND THE STATE.

YOU'LL SEE.

PLUS, A GYM PUSHING BOUNDARIES

ENDS UP GETTING SUED BY ATTORNEY

GENERAL.

THE OWNER SAYS HE'S BEING

STRONG-ARMED BY THE STATE AND IS

SUING BACK.

I'LL ASK THE A.G. ABOUT THAT AND

SOME SCAMS POPPING UP THAT YOU

NEED TO KNOW ABOUT.

AND ATTORNEY GENERAL T.J.

DONOVAN JOINS ME NOW.

GOOD MORNING.

>> Donovan: GOOD MORNING,

DARREN.

THANKS FOR HAVING ME.

>> Darren: YOU BET.

LET'S START WITH THAT SUIT IN

RUTLAND.

YOU SAID YOU DID NOT WANT TO

HAVE TO PURSUE ACTION AGAINST

VIOLATORS AFTER THE GOVERNOR'S

ORDER WAS ANNOUNCED.

WHY DID YOU IN THIS CASE?

>> Donovan: WELL, ACROSS THE

BOARD, WE WORKED WITH HUNDREDS

OF VERMONTERS WHO HAD QUESTIONS

ABOUT THE GOVERNOR'S EXECUTIVE

ORDER.

I ALWAYS BELIEVED THE BEST WAY

TO ENFORCE THE LAW IS TO GIVE

PEOPLE THE OPPORTUNITY TO COMPLY

IT WITH, TO TALK WITH THEM, TO

WORK WITH THEM, AND WE DID THAT

WITH HUNDREDS OF VERMONTERS.

MR. MANOVILL IN RUTLAND, WE

TALKED TO HIM NUMEROUS TIMES.

HE OPENED, WE TOLD HIM HE

COULDN'T OPEN.

WE SENT HIM A CEASE AND DESIST

LETTER AND WE SAID, LISTEN, THE

GOVERNOR'S ORDER IS SET TO

EXPIRE ON MAY 15th, SHUT DOWN

FOR A WEEK AND LET'S SEE WHERE

WE ARE.

HE AGREED TO DO THAT, WE AGREED

NOT TO FILE A LAWSUIT.

THE MORNING OF MAY 15th, HE

OPENED.

THE GOVERNOR DID NOT LIFT THE

BAN ON GYMS.

THAT'S WHY WE SUED.

HERE'S THE THING.

EVERYBODY ELSE IS ENGAGED IN A

SHARED SACRIFICE.

WE CAN'T LET A BLATANT VIOLATION

OF THE LAW OCCUR.

NOT ONLY BECAUSE OF

MR. MANOVILL, BUT BECAUSE OF THE

COMPETITIVE DISADVANTAGE TO THE

OTHER BUSINESS OWNERS WHO ARE

DOING THE RIGHT THING, WHO ARE

FOLLOWING THE GOVERNOR'S

EXECUTIVE ORDER.

ALL BUSINESSES HAVE BEEN HURT.

I UNDERSTAND THE HARDSHIP AND

THE ANXIETY IT CAUSES, BUT WE

GOT TO STRIKE THE BALANCE OF

MAKING SURE THAT PEOPLE ARE

SAFE, THAT THEY'RE HEALTHY, THAT

WE'RE ADDRESSING OUR PUBLIC

HEALTH CONCERNS, AND FOLLOWING

THE GOVERNOR'S EXECUTIVE ORDER.

>> Darren: NOW, THE TEMPORARY

INJUNCTION HAS EXPIRED.

YOU'RE NOT CONTINUING WITH THAT

BECAUSE THE GOVERNOR IS

REOPENING GYMS JUNE 1st, RIGHT?

>> Donovan: THAT'S CORRECT.

THE GOVERNOR IS -- NOW HAS

OPENED GYMS STARTING JUNE 1st.

OBVIOUSLY WITH SOME

RESTRICTIONS, SO THERE'S NO NEED

TO HAVE THE UNDERLYING TEMPORARY

RESTRAINING ORDER PREVENT MANAGE

MANOVILL FROM OPENING TO REMAIN

IN EFFECT.

SO THE HEARING THAT WAS

SCHEDULED FOR FRIDAY DIDN'T GO

FORWARD.

THE UNDERLYING COMPLAINT REMAINS

AND NOW MR. MANOVILL, THROUGH

HIS ATTORNEY, HAS SUED THE

STATE, HAS SUED NOT ONLY

GOVERNOR SCOTT, BUT HAS SUED ME

IN REGARDS TO THE GOVERNOR'S

EXECUTIVE ORDER.

>> Darren: NOW, LET'S GET TO

THAT IN JUST A MOMENT, BUT IS HE

FACING ANY PENALTIES STILL WITH

THE SUIT THAT YOU BROUGHT?

>> Donovan: YEAH, THERE'S SOME

FINANCIAL PENALTIES, CERTAINLY

IF HE IS FOUND LIABLE.

>> Darren: OKAY, NOW, AS YOU

MENTIONED, THE OWNER OF CLUB

FITNESS SUING YOU AND THE

GOVERNOR SPECIFICALLY NAMED IN

THIS, AND HE'S SAYING THAT'S

BECAUSE YOU TOOK HIS BUSINESS

AWAY.

YOUR RESPONSE.

>> Donovan: MY RESPONSE IS THAT

WE ARE IN A GLOBAL PANDEMIC

WHERE PEOPLE ARE DYING, WHERE

PEOPLE ARE SICK, AND BUT FOR THE

PUBLIC HEALTH STRATEGIES

EMPLOYED AND DEPLOYED THROUGH

THE STATE OF VERMONT AND

GOVERNOR SCOTT OF VERMONT IS

COMING UP OUT PRETTY GOOD.

THERE'S BEEN A SHARED SACRIFICE

AS A RESULT OF THAT.

PEOPLE HAVE SUFFERED FINANCIAL

LOSSES, PEOPLE HAVE LOST THEIR

JOBS, PEOPLE HAVE LOST THEIR

BUSINESSES.

THERE'S NO EASY WAY TO PUT THAT,

BUT TO SAY THAT THE GOVERNMENT

TOOK A BUSINESS IN THESE

EXTRAORDINARY TIMES, I THINK IS

A BIT OF AN OVERSTATEMENT.

>> Darren: AND WHAT'S THE STATUS

OF THAT GYM RIGHT NOW?

>> Donovan: WELL, THE GYM IS

CLOSED AND IT CAN'T OPEN UNTIL

JUNE 1st.

THAT'S THE GOVERNOR'S ORDER, SO

WE'LL SEE WHAT HAPPENS ON JUNE

1st.

THE LAWSUIT IS STILL PENDING AND

I'M SURE WE'LL TALK TO THE OTHER

SIDE AND HOPEFULLY REACH SOME

SORT OF RESOLUTION, BUT THEN,

THIS POINT HAS TO BE MADE.

HUNDREDS, IF NOT THOUSANDS OF

VERMONT SMALL BUSINESSES DID THE

RIGHT THING AND SUFFERED, AND

ENGAGED IN A SHARED SACRIFICE

FOR THE COMMON GOOD AND THE

PUBLIC HEALTH OF ALL VERMONTERS.

TO THINK THAT SOMEBODY CAN SAY,

WELL, I'M GOING TO DO MY OWN

THING AND NOT BE PART OF THAT,

AND NOT BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE, THE

SYSTEM JUST DOESN'T WORK THAT

WAY UNLESS THERE'S NO

CONSEQUENCE, AND AT THE END OF

THE DAY, WE WORKED WITH

EVERYBODY.

WE WORKED WITH MR. MANOVILL.

IT'S UNFORTUNATE IT WENT TO

COURT, BUT HERE WE ARE.

>> Darren: ALL RIGHT, LET'S

SWITCH GEARS.

WE'RE GETTING WORD OF SOME NEW

SCAMS SURROUNDING COVID-19.

WHAT DO PEOPLE NEED TO KNOW,

ESPECIALLY IN REGARDS TO THEIR

STIMULUS CHECKS?

>> Donovan: ABSOLUTELY, AS

USUAL, SCAMS ARE ON THE RISE AND

SCAMS ARE ON THE RISE ANYTIME

WHERE THERE IS MONEY AT PLAY.

OF COURSE, WITH THE STIMULUS

MONEY, YOU BETTER BELIEVE THAT

PEOPLE ARE GOING TO TRY TO SCAM

PEOPLE ABOUT THEIR STIMULUS

CHECKS.

WE'VE SEEN CERTAINLY AN INCREASE

IN THOSE TYPES OF SCAMS, AND

PEOPLE SHOULD KNOW THIS.

THE IRS IS NEVER GOING TO CALL

YOU.

THEY'RE NEVER GOING TO CALL YOU

AND DEMAND MONEY OVER THE PHONE.

THEY WILL DEAL WITH YOU THROUGH

THE UNITED STATES MAIL SERVICE.

THE IRS WILL NOT CALL YOU.

CALL US AT MY CONSUMER

ASSISTANCE PROGRAM AT 649-2424

IF YOU GET ONE OF THESE CALLS.

SO SOMEBODY PURPORTING TO BE THE

IRS AND YOU OWE BACK TAXES OR

YOU OWE SOME SORT OF FINE OR FEE

OR PENALTY, AND THEREFORE

THEY'RE GOING TO GARNISH YOUR

STIMULUS MONEY, THAT'S A SCAM.

SO DON'T EVER FALL FOR IT.

RAISE AWARENESS TO OTHER

VERMONTERS BY CALLING US SO WE

CAN GET THE MESSAGE OUT.

WE STARTING TO SEE A LOT OF

SCAMS, WHETHER IT'S WORK FROM

HOME OPPORTUNITY SCAMS,

DIFFERENT TYPES OF SWEEPSTAKES

SCAMS.

PROBABLY THE MOST DISTURBING ONE

I WOULD DESCRIBE AS A SEXTORTION

SCAM.

SINCE MARCH 1st, WE'VE RECEIVED

ABOUT 113 COMPLAINTS WHERE

SOMEBODY TEXTS YOU OR EMAILS YOU

AND SAYING THEY HAVE

COMPROMISING PHOTOS OR VIDEO OF

YOU AND THAT YOU PAY OR THEY'LL

RELEASE THE VIDEO OR THE PHOTOS

OF YOU, AND OBVIOUSLY INCREDIBLY

DISTURBING, THE FACT THAT WE

HAVE 115 REPORTS SINCE MARCH 1st

WOULD SUGGEST TO ME THAT THIS

HAS HAPPENED MUCH MORE THAN

THAT.

AND SO PEOPLE SHOULD BE AWARE OF

THAT.

THAT IS A SCAM.

IT'S AN INCREDIBLY DISTURBING

BULLYING TACTIC IN MY OPINION AS

WELL.

DO NOT SEND MONEY.

DON'T CLICK ON THE LINK.

THIS USUALLY STARTED WITH AN

EMAIL.

NOW IT'S TURNED INTO MORE OF A

TEXT TYPE SCAM, SO PEOPLE SHOULD

BE AWARE IF YOU GET THESE

SCAMS -- I'VE GOT A LOT OF CALLS

ON THESE, DARREN, FROM FOLKS,

AND YOU KNOW, IT IS ABSOLUTELY

NERVE-WRACKING FOR FOLKS AND YOU

PUT IT IN CONTEXT OF WE'RE ALL

IN AN ONLINE WORLD NOW, WHO THE

HECK KNOWS WHETHER PEOPLE HAVE

IMAGES OF YOU OR NOT.

BUT IF YOU GET IT THAT THEY SAY

THEY HAVE PERSONAL COMPROMISING

PHOTOS OR IMAGES OF VIDEO OF YOU

AND THAT YOU NEED TO PAY OR THEY

WILL RELEASE THEM, IT'S A SCAM.

CALL US AT 649-2424.

>> Darren: AND WE'LL PUT THAT

NUMBER UP ON OUR WEBSITE AS

WELL.

JUST TO ELABORATE ON THAT, IT'S

NOT JUST PHOTOS THAT THEY SAY

THEY HAVE HACKED INTO YOUR PHONE

AND REFERRED, BECAUSE PHONES

WILL BE LIKE, I DON'T HAVE ANY

OF THOSE.

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING IS THEY'VE

TAKEN OVER CONTROL OF YOUR

CAMERA, RIGHT?

>> Donovan: THAT'S RIGHT,

THEY'VE CONTROLLED YOUR WEBCAM

AND THREATENING TO RELEASE THOSE

EMBARRASSING PHOTOS AND VIDEOS

UNLESS YOU SEND MONEY.

LOOK, SCAMS ARE BECOMING MORE

AND MORE SOPHISTICATED AND

PEOPLE HAVE TO ARM THEMSELVES

WITH INFORMATION IN ORDER TO

PROTECT THEIR MONEY.

SOME OF THE OTHER TYPES OF SCAMS

WE'RE SEEING ARE -- THIS IS

SINCE MARCH 1st SINCE WE'VE ALL

BEEN WORKING FROM HOME.

ONLINE LISTING SCAMS,

APARTMENTS, ITEMS FOR SALE ON

CRAIGSLIST AND FACEBOOK

MARKETPLACE, DEBT COLLECTION

SCAMS.

AGAIN, PEOPLE LOSING THEIR JOBS,

PEOPLE FALLING BEHIND ON THEIR

BILLS, SCAMMERS SEE OPPORTUNITY

SO THEY'RE GOING TO ENGAGE IN

SOME SORT OF DEBT COLLECTION

SCAM.

FREE MONEY SCAMS, THE

SWEEPSTAKES THAT I TALKED ABOUT

AND GRANTS AND LOTTERY, OVER 100

OF THOSE, DARREN, SINCE MARCH

1st.

HEALTH-RELATED SCAMS,

GRANDPARENT SCAMS ALWAYS ONE

THAT IS POPULAR.

COMPUTER TECH SUPPORT SCAMS AND

SOCIAL SECURITY NUMBER SCAMS.

SO PEOPLE NEED TO KNOW THAT THE

SCAMS DURING THE PANDEMIC WHEN

WE'RE WORKING REMOTELY, WHEN

PEOPLE ARE AT HOME,

UNFORTUNATELY, ARE ON THE RISE.

PEOPLE NEED TO ARM THEMSELVES

WITH INFORMATION.

CALL MY CONSUMER ASSISTANCE

PROGRAM AT 649-2424 AND WE'LL

TRY TO DO THE BEST TO HELP YOU.

>> Darren: ATTORNEY GENERAL T.J.

DONOVAN, THANK YOU SO MUCH.

BE SAFE.

>> Donovan: DARREN, THANKS FOR

HAVING ME.

>> Darren: NEXT, MEET A MUSIC

TEACHER SPREADING SMILES THROUGH

SONG.

YOU'RE WATCHING "YOU CAN QUOTE

ME."

WE'RE BACK IN A MOMENT.

>> Darren: TEACHERS ARE FINDING

INNOVATIVE WAYS TO KEEP KIDS

ENGAGED WHILE THEY ARE LEARNING

FROM HOME, AND SOME ARE SENDING

MESSAGES OF HOPE TOO.

>> Fournier: \M HEY STUDENTS, HOW

ARE YOU DOING TODAY \M

\M WE THOUGHT WE'D SING THIS SONG

AND LET YOU KNOW WE SAY \M

>> Darren: LIKE JOHANNA

FOURNIER.

SHE IS A MUSIC TEACHER AT LYNDON

TOWN SCHOOL.

SHE'S BEEN GIVING LESSON

VIRTUALLY SINCE SCHOOLS WERE

CLOSED AND SHE WROTE THAT SONG

FOR HER STUDENTS AND OTHER STAFF

MEMBERS TO BRING SMILES TO THOSE

WISHING THEY WERE STILL IN THE

CLASSROOM.

AND JOHANNA FOURNIER JOINS ME

NOW.

THANK YOU FOR BEING HERE.

>> Fournier: YES, THANK YOU.

>> Darren: HOW MANY STUDENTS DO

YOU TEACH AT LYNDON TOWN SCHOOL?

>> Fournier: I TEACH ABOUT 500

STUDENTS 2-8.

>> Darren: AND YOU'VE HAD TO GET

CREATIVE IN HOW YOU TEACH MUSIC

FROM A DISTANCE.

HOW DO YOU GO ABOUT DOING THAT?

>> Fournier: I HAVE TO SAY IT'S

A LOT OF VIDEOS.

I DO MUSICAL MOMENTS WHERE I

POST A VIDEO ON OUR FACEBOOK

PAGE AND THEN I TEACH THEM

THROUGH VIDEOS I JUST SEND TO

THEM SO THEY CAN SING ALONG AT

HOME.

SOMETIMES I WORK WITH STUDENTS

ONE-ON-ONE AND WE HAVE A LESSON

OR SOMETIMES I JUST HAVE THEM,

YOU KNOW, SING A SONG WITH ME

THROUGH GOOGLE MEET, AND IT'S

BEEN TOUGH, BUT I HAVE TO SAY

THAT I JUST LOVE SEEING MY

STUDENTS SO MUCH, SO THAT'S BEEN

A GOOD POINT.

>> Darren: HOW ARE THE KIDS

ADJUSTING?

AGAIN, THIS IS ALL THROUGH LIKE,

ZOOM OR SOME KIND OF MEETING

APP.

ARE THEY WISHING THEY WERE STILL

IN THE CLASSROOM?

>> Fournier: I THINK IN MANY

WAYS, THEY WISH THEY WERE IN THE

CLASSROOM.

FOR ME, I WISH THEY WERE BACK IN

MY CLASSROOM BECAUSE MAKING

MUSIC REQUIRES A COMMUNITY.

WE HAVE TO HAVE EVERYONE

TOGETHER IN THE CLASSROOM.

THEY'RE MISSING, YES, BEING IN

THE CLASSROOM AND THEY'RE

ADJUSTING.

YOU KNOW, WHEN WE FIRST WENT

THROUGH THIS, IT WAS DIFFICULT,

BUT I THINK WE'RE CLOSER TO THE

END OF THE YEAR, SO THEY'RE

DOING A LOT BETTER.

BUT YEAH, I MISS HAVING THEM IN

THE CLASSROOM BECAUSE YOU CAN

MAKE MUSIC TOGETHER.

>> Darren: YOU WROTE THAT SONG

TO OFFER SOME HOPE.

WHAT INSPIRE YOU TO DO SO?

>> Fournier: I JUST MISS MY

STUDENTS, AND THAT'S REALLY

WHERE MY INSPIRATION WAS DRAWN

FROM.

AND I THINK ALL THE TEACHERS AT

MY SCHOOL AND ALL THE TEACHERS

IN VERMONT CAN AGREE THAT WE

MISS HAVING OUR STUDENTS IN OUR

CLASSROOM.

AND I ACTUALLY WROTE THAT SONG

MAYBE TWO OR THREE WEEKS AGO,

BUT DIDN'T SHARE IT UNTIL

YESTERDAY, AND IT'S JUST TELLING

THEM THAT WE MISS THEM AND

ESPECIALLY DURING THE END OF THE

YEAR WHERE WE GET TO HAVE

EVERYONE TOGETHER AND CELEBRATE.

WE MISS THEM A LOT, SO THAT'S

WHERE MY INSPIRATION CAME FROM.

>> Darren: AND WE'LL PUT A LINK

TO YOUR ENTIRE SONG UP ON OUR

WEBSITE, WCAX.COM.

JOHANNA, THANK YOU FOR SHARING

IT.

THANK YOU FOR WHAT YOU'RE DOING

AND BE SAFE, OKAY?

>> Fournier: THANK YOU.

>> Darren: STILL AHEAD,

PARISHIONERS REJOICE.

RELIGIOUS SERVICES RESUME, BUT

WITH NEW RULES.

THE CATHOLIC BISHOP JOINS ME

NEXT.

>> Darren: THE FIRED MINNEAPOLIS

POLICE OFFICER SEEN IN A VIDEO

WITH HIS KNEE ON GEORGE FLOYD'S

NECK HAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED

WITH THIRD DEGREE MURDER AND

MANSLAUGHTER.

THE VIDEO SPARKED OUTRAGE AND

PROTESTS AROUND THE COUNTRY.

THE OFFICER, DEREK CHAUVIN, HAD

HIS KNEE ON FLOYD'S NECK FOR

EIGHT MINUTES, 46 SECONDS IN

TOTAL, AND TWO MINUTES 53

SECONDS AFTER FLOYD WAS

UNRESPONSIVE, ACCORDING TO THE

CRIMINAL COMPLAINT.

BOTH PRESIDENT TRUMP AND

CANDIDATE FOR PRESIDENT JOE

BIDEN HAVE RESPONDED TO THE

KILLING AND THE RIOTING, AND TO

TALK ABOUT THIS CASE AND THE

POLITICAL FALLOUT FROM IT, I'M

JOINED NOW BY MODERATOR OF "FACE

THE NATION," MARGARET BRENNAN.

GOOD MORNING.

>> Brennan: GOOD MORNING TO YOU.

>> Darren: HOW ARE PRESIDENT

TRUMP AND JOE BIDEN RESPONDING

AND WHAT ROLE WILL THIS KILLING

PLAY IN CAMPAIGN 2020?

>> Brennan: WELL, THEY COULDN'T

BE MORE DIFFERENT IN THE TONE

THAT BOTH CANDIDATES HAVE

STRUCK.

THE FORMER VICE PRESIDENT CALLED

THE RACIAL DISPARITIES IN THIS

COUNTRY PART OF THE ORIGINAL SIN

OF THE UNITED STATES AND SAID

WHAT'S AT STAKE RIGHT NOW IS NOT

JUST A SINGLE CASE OF POLICE

BRUTALITY, IT CONTINUES AGAIN

AND AGAIN AND HAS FOR DECADES.

HE SAID THIS IS A FIGHT FOR THE

SOUL OF AMERICA.

NOW, THAT PLAYS ONCE AGAIN, THE

VICE PRESIDENT REFERRING TO WHAT

HE SAYS WAS THE TRIGGER FOR HIM

TO RUN FOR PRESIDENT IN THE

FIRST PLACE, WHICH WAS WHAT

HAPPENED IN CHARLOTTESVILLE JUST

A FEW YEARS AGO AND THE HATE

CRIMES THERE.

SO THE VICE PRESIDENT USING THIS

AS AN OPPORTUNITY TO PAINT IN

STARK TERMS WHAT HE SEES AS WHAT

IS AT STAKE IN THE 2020

PRESIDENTIAL RACE.

HE ALSO HAD WORDS OF HEALING.

NOW, THIS WAS A STATEMENT HE

GAVE ON CAMERA, NOT IN AN

INTERVIEW.

PRESIDENT TRUMP WENT OUT TO THE

ROSE GARDEN WHERE HE

TRADITIONALLY HOLDS PRESS

CONFERENCES, BUT DIDN'T TAKE ANY

QUESTIONS ON THIS, AND IN FACT,

MADE NO REFERENCE TO IT.

HE LET STAND IN A TWEET HIS

EXPLANATION FOR WHY OVERNIGHT HE

WAS ACCUSED OF SEEMING TO

ENCOURAGE VIOLENCE BY USING THAT

PHRASE "LOOTING AND SHOOTING" AS

HE DID.

AND THE PRESIDENT SAYING HE

DIDN'T WANT THIS TO HAPPEN, THIS

VIOLENCE, AND DIDN'T MEAN -- HE

SUGGESTED THIS, DIDN'T MEAN TO

GLORIFY VIOLENCE.

AS YOU KNOW, TWITTER HAD TRIED

TO BLOCK SOME OF HIS COMMENTS

BECAUSE THEY WERE DEEMED TO BE

INCENDIARY.

SO COULDN'T BE MORE DIFFERENT.

COULDN'T BE MORE IMPORTANT.

COULDN'T BE MORE COMBUSTIBLE AS

A MOMENT IN OUR COUNTRY.

THERE IS SO MUCH TENSION RIGHT

NOW, AND SO HAVING THE POLITICAL

OVERLAY MAKES IT PERHAPS EVEN

MORE DANGEROUS AND

CONSEQUENTIAL.

MINNESOTA IS AN IMPORTANT STATE

FOR DONALD TRUMP IN 2020.

>> Darren: IN OTHER NEWS,

PRESIDENT TRUMP LAUNCHED A

BLISTERING ATTACK ON CHINA

FRIDAY.

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR

U.S.-CHINA RELATIONS?

>> Brennan: WELL, THIS IS A

MOMENT KIND OF FORCED BY WHAT

CHINA DECIDED TO DO IN HONG KONG

WITH TRYING TO BRING IT EVEN

MORE UNITS NATIONAL SECURITY

UMBRELLA, IT -- UNDER ITS

NATIONAL SECURITY UMBRELLA, BUT

THE PRESIDENT USED IT INSTEAD AS

AN OPPORTUNITY TO ADVANCE SOME

OF HIS AGENCY IN TERMS OF

LOOKING TOUGH ON CHINA.

HE SAID THE U.S. IS GOING TO

HALT FUNDING TO THE WORLD HEALTH

ORGANIZATION AND PUT IN PLACE A

REVIEW OF RESTRICTIONS ON CHINA,

CHEWING RESTRICTIONS ON CHINESE

STUDENTS COMING TO STUDY HERE IN

THE UNITED STATES.

THIS IS SOMETHING THAT HAS

BITTER CONSEQUENCE FOR THE

DIRECTION OF OUR COUNTRY BECAUSE

THESE ARE THE TWO LARGEST

ECONOMIES IN THE WORLD IN A

MOMENT OF RISING TENSION, AND IN

A MOMENT WHERE THIS COUNTRY IS

IN AN ECONOMIC CRISIS.

SO THERE IS A LARGE DEPENDENCY

ON CHINA THAT COULD ALSO MAKE

THIS A VERY COMPLICATED

DIPLOMATIC MANEUVER, BUT THIS

HAND WAS SOMEWHAT FORCED BY WHAT

HAPPENED IN HONG KONG, SO THE

PRESIDENT TODAY IN FACT DIDN'T

PUT IN PLACE ALL THE SANCTIONS

THAT HE COULD HAVE.

HE PULLED HIS PUNCH A LITTLE BIT

ON THAT, BUT BY CUTTING OFF

FUNDING TO THE WORLD HEALTH

ORGANIZATION, MADE A STATEMENT,

NOT ONE THAT NECESSARILY HURTS

CHINA, BUT COULD ACTUALLY

BENEFIT IT BY WITHDRAWING THE

U.S. FROM CONVERSATIONS IN THE

ROOM AND VACATING THAT STAGE FOR

CHINA.

WE ARE IN SUCH AN EXTRAORDINARY

MOMENT ON SO MANY LEVELS RIGHT

NOW.

>> Darren: YEAH, FOR SURE AND

YOU'LL DIVE DEEPER INTO ALL THIS

LATER THIS MORNING ON "FACE THE

NATION."

WE'LL BE WATCHING.

MARGARET BRENNAN, THANK YOU SO

MUCH.

>> Brennan: THANK YOU.

>> Darren: GOVERNOR SCOTT GAVE

CHURCHES AND OTHER RELIGIOUS

BUILDINGS THE OFFENSIVE

COORDINATOR TO REOPEN UNDER NEW

RULES AND TO TALK ABOUT THAT,

I'M JOINED NOW BY VERMONT'S

CATHOLIC BISHOP CHRISTOPHER

COYNE.

BISHOP, GOOD MORNING.

>> Coyne: GOOD MORNING, DARREN.

>> Darren: WHEN WILL CATHOLIC

CHURCHES REOPEN?

>> Coyne: CATHOLIC CHURCHES WILL

REOPEN TOMORROW, MONDAY, JUNE

1st, FOR DAILY MASS, FUNERALS

AND DAILY DEVOTIONS.

WE'RE DOING THAT SO WE CAN BEGIN

TO ROLL OUT OUR PROTOCOLS AND

RAMP UP FOR THE LARGER CROWDS ON

THE WEEKEND.

>> Darren: AND WHAT IS THE

GUIDANCE YOU'VE BEEN GIVEN BY

THE STATE TO ALLOW FOR IN-PERSON

WORSHIP AGAIN?

>> Coyne: THE GOVERNOR HAS ASKED

THAT WE LIMIT THE NUMBER OF

PEOPLE IN THE BUILDING TO THOSE

WHO CAN SAFELY SELF-DISTANCE SIX

FEET BETWEEN FAMILIES AND

INDIVIDUALS, AND THEN DEPENDING

UPON THE SIZE OF THE CHURCH, THE

TOTAL CAPACITY WOULD BE 25% OF

THE NORMAL SEATING.

SO WHAT WE'RE DOING IS WE'RE

JUST FOLLOWING THOSE DIRECTIVES.

WE'RE ASKING PEOPLE TO OBEY THE

RULES REGARDING SOCIAL

DISTANCING.

WE ASK THEM TO WEAR MASKS

INSIDE, THAT WHEN THEY ENTER AND

EXIT, THEY AVOID CONGREGATING AT

THE DOORS, THAT THEY SANITIZE

THEIR HANDS IMMEDIATELY UPON

ENTERING THE CHURCH.

THOSE THINGS THAT ARE JUST

COMMON SENSE AND HAVE KEPT OUR

STATE FAIRLY CLEAN OF CONTAGION.

>> Darren: SO HOW WILL YOU

ENFORCE THAT, IF YOU WILL?

>> Coyne: YOU KNOW, WE'VE HAD A

LOT OF DISCUSSION BY AMONGST OUR

PRIESTS AND CLERGY AND DEACONS.

I'M SURE THERE WILL BE A FEW

PEOPLE WHO REFUSE TO WEAR MASKS,

THEY'LL COME INTO THE CHURCH AND

HOPEFULLY THEY'LL BE FEW IN

NUMBER.

WE'RE NOT GOING TO TURN IT INTO

A CONFRONTATION IF THEY DO.

IF THERE'S JUST A FEW, WE'LL

SAY, OKAY, LET IT GO, BUT IF IT

GETS LARGER NUMBERS, WE'LL JUST

HAVE TO STOP.

WE'LL SAY WE CAN'T DO THIS

ANYMORE AND WE'RE ONLY DOING

THIS IF PEOPLE FOLLOW THE RULES

AND IF PEOPLE REFUSE TO WEAR

MASKS AND ABIDE BY SAFE RULES

AND PROTOCOLS, WE'LL STOP

ALLOWING FOR PUBLIC MASS.

EVERYBODY HAS TO BE IN THIS

TOGETHER.

>> Darren: PRESIDENT TRUMP

LABELED CHURCHES AND OTHER

HOUSES OF WORSHIP ESSENTIAL AND

CALLED ON GOVERNORS NATIONWIDE

TO LET THEM REOPEN AND

THREATENED TO OVERRIDE GOVERNORS

WHO DEFY HIM, THOUGH IT'S

UNCLEAR WHETHER HE HAS THE

AUTHORITY TO DO THAT.

DO YOU AGREE WITH HIM?

>> Coyne: WELL, I DON'T IN THE

SENSE THAT I DON'T -- WE MADE

OUR DECISIONS TO NOT -- TO CLOSE

OUR CHURCHES BASED ON WHAT THE

LOCAL GOVERNMENT WAS SEEING,

WHAT THE LOCAL SITUATION WAS,

AND, YOU KNOW, WHILE WE CONSIDER

OUR FAITH ESSENTIAL, WE DON'T

CONSIDER OUR CHURCH BUILDING AS

NECESSARILY SO ESSENTIAL THAT IT

HAS TO BE OPEN IN THE -- IN A

TIME OF PANDEMIC.

I'VE ALWAYS -- I'VE TRIED TO

AVOID MAKING THIS A CHURCH-STATE

TYPE OF THING AND WHILE I

APPRECIATE THE FACT THAT

MR. TRUMP -- PRESIDENT TRUMP

WAS, YOU KNOW, STRONGLY IN FAVOR

OF SUPPORTING THE FAITH, IT

DIDN'T REALLY HAVE ANY -- WE

WERE GOING TO OPEN JUNE 1st

BEFORE HE EVEN MADE HIS

ANNOUNCEMENT.

>> Darren: HOW HAS THE CHURCH

BEEN MAINTAINING SERVICES WHILE

CHURCHES WERE CLOSED BECAUSE OF

COVID-19?

>> Coyne: WE'VE -- JUST ABOUT

TWO WEEKS AGO, WE REOPENED OUR

CHURCHES SO PEOPLE COULD GO IN

DURING THE DAY AND PRAY IF THEY

WISH TO, BUT MOST OF OUR

SERVICES HAVE BEEN REMOTELY

FACILITATED.

FOR INSTANCE, HERE IN THE

DIOCESE, WE HAVE A DAILY MASS

THAT WE LIVE STREAM, BUT A LOT

OF CHURCHES AROUND THE STATE

HAVE DONE IT AS WELL.

WE HAVE A LOT OF PLACES THAT ARE

LIVE STREAMING FUNERALS AND

MASSES, ALSO LIVE STREAMING A

LOT OF PRAYER SERVICES, SO WE'VE

REALLY DONE, I THINK, A GOOD JOB

DOING THAT AND WE'VE SEEN SOME

SIGNIFICANT NUMBERS IN

ATTENDANCE ONLINE.

>> Darren: YOU MUST BE LOOKING

FORWARD, THOUGH, TO MEETING WITH

PARISHIONERS IN PERSON AGAIN.

>> Coyne: I AM.

I MISS NOT BEING WITH PEOPLE.

IT'S BEEN ODD TO LIVE STREAM A

MASS IN A CATHEDRAL WITH USUALLY

A THOUSAND PEOPLE AND ONLY

HAVING TWO PEOPLE BESIDES MYSELF

THERE, SO YEAH, IT WILL BE -- I

THINK I'M JUST GLAD THAT WE'RE

GETTING BACK TO SOME KIND OF

NORMALCY, BUT THERE'S STILL A

LONG ROAD AHEAD AND THE ONLY WAY

THIS CAN WORK IS IF PEOPLE ABIDE

BY THE PROTOCOLS THAT ARE THERE.

THEY'RE NOT THERE TO HINDER

PEOPLE'S FREEDOM.

THEY'RE THERE TO KEEP US ALL

SAFE.

>> Darren: BISHOP COYNE, THANK

YOU.

BE SAFE, STAY HEALTHY.

>> Coyne: YOU TOO.

GOD BLESS EVERYONE.

>> Darren: THANK YOU.

THAT WILL DO IT FOR "YOU CAN

QUOTE ME."

THANK YOU FOR JOINING US.

TAKE CARE OF YOURSELF AND EACH

OTHER.

WE'LL SEE YOU SOON.

