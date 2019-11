YCQM Nov. 10, 2019

>> GOOD MORNING, EVERYONE, I'M DARREN PERRON.

>> WE TRY TO MAKE SURE THAT THIS WAS NOT A REPUBLICAN OR A DEMOCRAT ISSUE.

IT WAS A ISSUE THAT THE UNITED STATES HAD TO CARE ABOUT.

>> DARREN: SENATOR LAHEY IS TALKING ABOUT YOUR PERSONAL PRIVACY.

THE SENATE IS CONSIDERING WHETHER TO RENEW PRIVACY PROTECTIONS AND LAHEY WANTS TO ENDS PROGRAMS HE SAYS OVERCOLLECT YOUR PERSONAL DATA.

TAKE THE C.D.R. PROGRAM WHICH ALLOWS FEDERAL AUTHORITIES TO VIEW CALL DATA RECORDS OF WHO IS COMMUNICATING WITH WHOM, WHEN, AND FOR HOW LONG.

IN 2008, THE GOVERNMENT ISSUED ONLY 14C.D.R. PROGRAM ORDERS.

BUT THEY CLOCKED OVER 434 MILLION RECORDS RELATING TO OVER 19 MILLION PHONE CALLS.

RECORDS OF PEOPLE WHO HAVEN'T BEEN SUSPECTED OF A CRIME AND WHO HAVEN'T EVEN CONTACTED A SUSPECT.

THAT'S OBVIOUSLY A LOT OF DATA.

IN FACT, THERE HAVE BEEN AT LEAST TWO INSTANCES OF SIGNIFICANT OVERCOLLECTION THAT LED TO THE N.S.A. TO PURGE ALL OF THEIR RECORDS AND DECOMMISSION THE PROGRAM.

VERMONT SENATOR LAHEY WANTS THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT AND N.S.A. TO EXPLAIN WHAT CAUSED THAT OVERCOLLECTION, WHO WAS RESPONSIBLE, AND WHY THEY COULDN'T ISOLATE OR IDENTIFY THE IMPROPERLY GATHERED DATA.

>> ALMOST A YEAR AGO IN DECEMBER, 2018, SENATOR LEE AND I WROTE A LETTER TO THE D. N. EXPIVMENT JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ASKING THESE AND OTHER QUESTIONS, WE FAILED TO GET A RESPONSE.

SO ALMOST SEVEN MONTHS LATER IN JULY WE WROTE AGAIN.

UNFORTUNATELY WE HAVE YET TO GET A SUBSTANTIVE RESPONSE, TO EERPT OF THESE LETTERS.

>> WE'RE NOT MESSING AROUND HERE.

THESE ARE THE PRIVACY RIGHTS OF THE AMERICAN PEOPLE, WE REPRESENT THEM.

AND WE DON'T APPRECIATE A NEARLY ONE-YEAR DELAY THAT IS NOT WARRANTED, AND IT ADDS DEEPLY TO MY SUSPICION.

>> DARREN: JUSTICE DEPARTMENT OFFICIALS SAY THEY WERE WAITING TO ANSWER THOSE LETTERS UNTIL THE ADMINISTRATION REACHED A POSITION ON THE ISSUE, AND TOLD THE SENATORS TO EXPECT A RESPONSE THIS WEEK.

ELEVEN MONTHS AFTER THEIR ORIGINAL LETTER.

THIS ALL CAME OUT AT WEDNESDAY'S SENATE JUDICIARY HEARING.

LAWMAKERS CONSIDERING RENEWING THE U.S.A. FREEDOM ACT, A BIPARTISAN TO 15 LAW, BY SENATOR LAHEY AND UTAH REPUBLICAN SENATOR MIKE LEE.

THE U.S.A. FREEDOM ACT REIGNED IN SOME OF THE SURVEILLANCE AUTHORITIES GRANTED TO THE GOVERNMENT BY THE PATRIOT ACT, REQUIRING AUTHORITIES TO GET FISA WARRANTS TO ACCESS PERSONAL RECORDS AND INFORMATION.

IT IS SET TO EXPIER AT THE END OF THE MONTH, AND THE WHITE HOUSE WANTS THOSE PATRIOT ACT AUTHORITIES REINSTATED.

>>> THE U.V.M. MEN'S BASKETBALL TEAM BEGAN ITS QUEST FOR ANOTHER TRIP TO THE NCAA TOURNAMENT ON FRIDAY IN BUFFALO AGAINST ST. BONAVENTURE.

THE CATAMOUNTS WON THEIR SECOND TITLE IN THREE YEARS, LAST SEASON EARNING ONE OF FOUR 13 SEEDS IN THE BIG DANCE.

THE CATS WOULD BOW OUT TO FLORIDA STATE IN THE FIRST ROUND IN HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT.

THE CATS WERE PICKED TO REPEAT AS CONFERENCE CHAMPS THIS SEASON, THANKS IN PART TO THE RETURN OF SENIOR ANTHONY LAMB, AND THE NATION IS TAKING NOTICE.

HE'S ON SEVERAL MAJOR AWARD WATCH LISTS, INCLUDING THE JOHN WOODEN AWARD.

SCOTT FLEISCHMAN IS HERE, HE'S BEEN YEARS TRAVELING WITH, COVERING THE HOOT CATS.

GOOD MORNING TO YOU.

>> GOOD MORNING, DARREN.

>> SO WHAT IS THIS AWARD, HOW BIG IS IT?

>> WELL, IT'S A PRETTY BIG DEAL.

HE IS ONE OF 50 STUDENT ATHLETES THAT ARE ON THIS LIST.

IT'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL'S MOST PRESTIGIOUS HONOR.

ANTHONY LAMB IS THE FIRST AMERICAN EAST PLAYER TO BE SELECTED TO THE PRESEASON WATCH LIST SINCE SOME GUY NAMED COP ENWRATH IN 2005.

PLAYERS LIKE GRIFFIN AND DURANT, THEY HAVE WON THIS AWARD IN THE PAST.

THE WINNER WILL BE ANNOUNCED ON APRIL 10.

>> DARREN: HOW IMPORTANT IS ANTHONY LAMB ON THIS ROSTER?

>> WELL, I THINK AS HE GOES, THE TEAM GOES.

HE LED THE LEAGUE IN SCORING AND REBOUNDING LAST YEAR, HE FINISHED SECOND IN THE CONFERENCE WITH 62 BLOCKS.

PLUS HE HAS THE EXPERIENCE IN BIG GAMES, HAVING NOW BEEN TO THE NCAA TOURNAMENT TWICE IN THREE YEARS.

>> DARREN: HOW ISLAM --

IS LAMB GETTING MORE NATIONAL ATTENTION?

>> HE'S UP FOR THE NATION AWARD, THE TOP PLAYER WHO ACHIEVES TREMENDOUS ON COURT SUCCESS.

USUALLY THAT AWARD GOES HAND IN HAND WITH THE WOODEN AWARD.

HE'S ALSO UP FOR THE JULIUS IRVING SMALL FORWARD OF THE YEAR AWARD, THAT'S MORE SPECIFIC TO THE POSITION HE PLAYS, AS OPPOSED TO THE WOODEN AWARD OR THE NASMITH AWARD WHICH IS MORE OF A GENERAL OVERALL BEST IN COLLEGE BASKETBALL.

>> DARREN: WE MENTIONED THE CATS PICKED TO REPEAT AS CONFERENCE CHAMPS, BUT CAN THEY HAND TELL PRESSURE?

>> THAT WILL BE THE BIG QUESTION COMING INTO THIS SEASON.

THAT'S WHAT THESE NONCONFERENCE GAMES ARE DESIGNED FOR AT THE START OF THE SEASON.

THEY'LL BE PLAYING IN SOME HOSTILE ENVIRONMENTS, THAT INCLUDED FRIDAY NIGHT'S GAME, AND AGAIN COMING UP THE LAST TIME THAT THE CATS HAD THIS MUCH PRESSURE WAS ABOUT SEVEN YEARS AGO.

THEY HAD SIX SENIORS ON THE TEAM, IF YOU REMEMBER.

THAT WAS A HIGHLY TOUTED TEAM, THEY WERE EXPECTED TO DO BIG THINGS, THEY WERE A FAVORITE BUT WERE UPSET EARLY ON IN THE AMERICA EAST TOURNAMENTS.

I WAS THERE FOR THAT LOSS.

IT WAS ONE OF THE FIRST YEARS FOR HEAD COACH JOHN BECKER, AND IT WAS A HUGE LEARNING MOMENT FOR HIM.

AND NOW FAST FORWARD ALL THESE YEARS LATER, I THINK NOW HE REALLY KNOWS HOW TO KEEP A YOUNG TEAM IN CONTROL AS IT GAINS MOMENTUM THIS SEASON.

>> DARREN: WE'LL ALL BE WATCHING AND ROOTING THEM ON, OF COURSE.

>> DARREN: IT'S BEEN A WILL E OR WON'T E, BUT NOW IT LOOKS LIKE FORMER NEW YORK STAY MAYOR LIKE AL BLOOMBERG MIGHT RUN FOR PRESIDENT AFTER ALL.

TO TALK ABOUT THAT, THE LATEST ON THE IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY, AND A POTENTIAL VISIT FROM TURKEY'S PRESIDENT TO WASHINGTON, I'M JOINED NOW BY "FACE THE NATION" HOST MARGARET BRENNAN.

GOOD MORNING TO YOU.

>> GREAT TO BE WITH YOU.

>> DARREN: THANK YOU.

LET'S START WITH THE PRESIDENTIAL RACE.

WHAT DOES BLOOMBERG'S POTENTIAL ENTRY MEAN FOR THE OTHER CANDIDATES?

>> WELL, IT MAKES A CROWDED FIELD POTENTIALLY EVEN MORE SO.

MICHAEL BLOOMBERG, THE FORMER MAYOR OF NEW YORK, 77 YEARS OLD, A BILLIONAIRE, LITERALLY ONE OF THE RICHEST PEOPLE IN THE WORLD, WITH WEALTH ABOVE $50 BILLION, IS SERIOUSLY CONSIDERING JUMPING IN, AND TO THAT POINT HAS GONE AHEAD AND HAS HAD HIS TEAM FILE HIM TO GET ON THE BALLOT IN THE STATE OF ALABAMA, A PLACE THAT HAS A FAIRLY EASY BARRIER TO ENTRY TO GET ON THE BALLOT AT THIS LATE STAGE.

AND FROM BLOOMBERG INSIDERS THAT I HAVE SPOKEN TO, THEY SAY YES, WE KNOW, WE'VE BEEN TO THE BRINK AND BACK BEFORE WITH BLOOMBERG CONSIDERING AND ULTIMATELY NOT RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT.

BUT THIS TIME FEELS DIFFERENT, IT IS DIFFERENT BECAUSE IT'S GONE THAT EXTRA STEP.

MICHAEL BLOOMBERG WE KNOW HAS BEEN VERY CRITICAL OF DONALD TRUMP AS PRESIDENT, REALLY HIT HIM ON HIS LACK OF EXECUTIVE EXPERIENCE.

AND ON POLICY MATTERS IN PARTICULAR.

MICHAEL BLOOMBERG THREW IN A SIGNIFICANT WAR CHEST IN 2018 TO HELP DEMOCRATS WIN CONGRESSIONAL SEATS.

ULTIMATELY A LOT OF HIS FUNDING WAS SUCCESSFUL BECAUSE OF COURSE DEMOCRATS NOW HOLD THE MAJORITY IN THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES.

KEY ISSUES FOR HIM, CLIMATE CHANGE, HE'S A U. N. AMBASSADOR THERE, ALSO GUN CONTROL.

BUT IF YOU LOOK AT THE FIELD OF FELLOW DEMOCRATS, LIKE VERMONT'S OWN BERNIE SANDERS, MICHAEL BLOOMBERG LOOKS MORE CENTRIST THAN SENATOR SANDERS DOES IN PARTICULAR.

HE HAS REALLY BEEN VERY CRITICAL OF PLANS PROPOSED BY SANDERS, BY ELIZABETH WARREN OF MASSACHUSETTS, AND SENATOR MARIS IN TERMS OF HER USE OF EXECUTIVE AUTHORITY THAT SHE WOULD PROPOSE ON GUN CONTROL.

BUT BLOOMBERG HAS BEEN VERY SHARP IN HIS CRITICISM OF THE FIELD OF CANDIDATES.

HE TOLD ME LAST MONDAY THAT HE JUST FELT THERE WERE TOO MANY UNREALISTIC PROMISES BEING MADE, AND NOT ENOUGH WILLINGNESS TO REACH ACROSS THE AISLE.

SO WE KNOW THOSE ARE THE FACTORS HE IS WEIGHING RIGHT NOW, BUT A CONCERN COULD BE THAT IF HE WANTS TO PULL THE PARTY BACK TO THE MIDDLE, YES, HE MIGHT BE ABLE TO GET THE AGENDA ON THE PLATFORMS TO SHIFT A BIT, BUT DOES HE ULTIMATELY DETRACT FROM VOTES THAT WOULD GO TO, SAY, JOE BIDEN, HIS FRIEND AND THE FORMER VICE PRESIDENT.

THAT'S THE POLITICAL CALCULUS THAT ALL OF US ARE WATCHING.

>> DARREN: LET'S TALK ABOUT THE IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY.

PUBLIC HEARINGS ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN NEXT WEEK. WHAT CAN WE EXPECT TO LEARN THERE?

>> WELL, REPUBLICANS HAVE BEEN SAYING THIS IS FAR TOO SECRETIVE.

NOW IT WILL BE OUT IN THE OPEN, IN FRONT OF TELEVISION CAMERAS.

BUT IN TERMS OF ACTUAL EVIDENCE GATHERING, NOT MUCH NEW.

IT WILL, HOWEVER, BE THE FIRST TIME TO MAKE THE CASE TO THE PUBLIC, WHAT HAS BEEN LEARNED IN TERMS OF EYEWITNESS ACCOUNTS, FIRSTHAND ACCOUNTS, IN TERMS OF WHAT THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WAS ASKING.

WE HAD AT LEAST FOUR OFFICIALS, EVEN MORE WHO WE EXPECT TO TESTIFY WHO HAVE SAID THAT A DEAL WAS BEING FLOATED TO ASK ANOTHER COUNTRY, UKRAINE, TO OPEN A POLITICALLY MOTIVATED INVESTIGATION INTO JOE BIDEN, AND INTO THE 2016 ELECTIONS.

NOT SOMETHING TO FURTHER NATIONAL SECURITY, BUT TO FURTHER THE POLITICAL AMBITIONS OF THE PRESIDENT.

THOSE ARE THE TESTIMONIES THAT HAVE BEEN GIVEN SO FAR BY FOUR OR FIVE OFFICIALS UNDER OATH.

SO HAVING THAT CASE MADE ON CAMERA WILL BE POWERFUL, IT IS IMPORTANT FOR THE DEMOCRATS WHO ARE TRYING TO MOVE FORWARD AND WIN OVER PUBLIC OPINION, AND CONVINCE THE PUBLIC THAT IMPEACHMENT IS NOT A WASTE OF TIME.

OF COURSE FOR REPUBLICANS THEY WILL MAKE THE CASE THAT ALL OF THIS IS ILLEGITIMATE AND THAT IT'S ALL JUST ABOUT PART SANSHIP.

IF BOTH SIDES CAN KEEP THEIR PARTIES IN THEIR CORNERS, WE CAN EXPECT THAT VOTE ON IMPEACHMENT TO JUST BREAK ALONG PARTY LINES.

SO THIS IS REALLY A WAR FOR PUBLIC OPINION AND A WAR TO TRY TO WIN OVER, TO MAKE IRREFUTABLE THE ALLEGATIONS THAT THE WHISTLEBLOWER MADE AND THAT DEMOCRATS ARE TRYING TO ARGUE IS ENOUGH TO CONSTITUTE A HIGH CRIME AND MISDEMEANOR.

>> DARREN: NOW TO U.S. RESTS WITH TURKEY.

IS THE TURKISH PRESIDENT STILL SCHEDULED TO COME TO THE WHITE HOUSE NEXT WEEK TO MEET WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP?

>> UNBELIEVABLY, YES, THE PRESIDENT OF TURKEY IS STILL SCHEDULED TO COME HERE TO WASHINGTON ON WEDNESDAY THE 13TH.

I SAY UNBELIEVABLY BECAUSE IF YOU'LL RECALL IT'S BEEN JUST THE PAST FEW WEEKS OF TENSION BETWEEN THE TWO COUNTRIES AFTER TURKEY, A NATO ALLY, COMPLETELY DISREGARDED U.S. WARNINGS NOT TO INVADE SYRIA, COMPLETELY DISREGARDED U.S. GUIDANCE NOT TO HARM U.S. ALLIES ON THE BATTLEFIELD, THE KURDS, AND COMPLETELY DISREGARDED U.S. WARNINGS NOT TO PURCHASE RUSSIAN MADE WEAPON SYSTEMS.

ULTIMATELY, PRESIDENT TRUMP, THOUGH HE THREATENED TO PUT SANCTIONS ON TURKEY, PULLED BACK, DID NOT DO IT, IN ORDER TO GET SOME KIND OF CEASE-FIRE, AS THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS CALLING IT, IN SYRIA.

BUT THIS IS ESSENTIALLY A REWARD OF BAD BEHAVIOR BECAUSE THE NATIONAL SECURITY TEAM BELIEVES IT IS IMPORTANT TO KEEP THIS NATO ALLY, TURKEY.

HOWEVER, MISBEHAVING THEY ARE AT THE MOMENT, WITHIN THE FOLD.

BECAUSE THERE ARE SO MANY CRACKS IN THE NATO ALLIANCE RIGHT NOW, AND IT'S ONLY TO THE BENEFIT OF RUSSIA.

SO WE WILL BE SPEAKING ABOUT THIS ON "FACE THE NATION" AND WE'LL ALSO NOTE IT COMES AT AN INCREDIBLY IMPORTANT TIME FOR THE PRESIDENT BECAUSE THIS MEETING WILL HAPPEN ON THE VERY SAME DAY THAT IMPEACHMENT HEARINGS IN THE PUBLIC SPACE BEGIN.

SO WE ARE SURE TO HEAR FROM THE PRESIDENT, WHO WILL BE ON THE DEFENSE IN MANY WAYS.

>> DARREN: MARGARET BRENNAN, THANK YOU, AND CONGRATULATIONS, SPEAKING OF "FACE THE NATION." CELEBRATING A BIG ANNIVERSARY, 65 YEARS.

>> YES.

65 YEARS.

NOVEMBER 7, 1954, THE VERY FIRST BROADCAST, AND THE VERY FIRST GUEST, SENATOR JOE MCCARTHY.

SO WE HAVE CARRIED ON THE TRADITION OF TRYING TO HAVE FAIR AND CONTEXTUALIZED CONVERSATIONS IN A POLITICAL ENVIRONMENT THAT IS OFTEN NEITHER OF THOSE THINGS.

>> DARREN: YOU'RE NAILING IT.

THANK YOU, NAGGER RELATE, APPRECIATE YOUR TIME AS ALWAYS.

GOING UNDERCOVER TO HELP FIX THE DRUG CRISIS IN VERMONT.

IN AN EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW, OUR DOM AMATO SPOKE WITH A PERSON WHO WORKS WITH POLICE TO BUST DEALERS.

THEY'RE CALLED CONFIDENTIAL INFORMANTS AND ARE USED MORE OFTEN THAN YOU MAY THINK.

THE INFORMANT WE SPOKE TO, DID SO AS LONG AS HE COULD REMAIN ANONYMOUS TO GIVE US A LOOK AT WHAT HAPPENS, AND THE DANGERS OF THE JOB.

>> WHEN YOU GO IN YOU'RE CHOOSING TO MAKE YOURSELF A RISK.

>> GOING UNDERCOVER TO HELP THE POLICE AND PUTTING YOUR LIFE IN JEOPARDY.

>> YOU NEVER KNOW GOING IN SOMEWHERE WHETHER YOU'RE GOING TO GET ROBBED, YOU KNOW, WHETHER YOU'RE GOING TO GET, WHETHER YOU'RE GOING TO COME BACK OUT OF THE HOUSE.

>> REPORTER: WALKING INTO STRANGERS' HOMES TO BUY DRUGS FROM DEALERS WHO ARE OFTEN ARMED.

IT'S DANGEROUS WORK.

BUT SOME ARE WILLING TO MAKE THE SACRIFICE.

POLICE SAY CONFIDENTIAL INFORMANTS ARE VITAL IN DRUG INVESTIGATIONS.

>> WE RELY VERY HEAVILY ON THEM.

>> REPORTER: HE LEADS THE DRUG TASK FORCE IN A SOUTHERN REGION OF THE STATE, THEY INVESTIGATE LARGE SCALE TRAFFICKING OPERATIONS AND MOST OF THE TIME C.I.'S ARE THEIR TICKET IN.

>> IT'S THE RELIABILITY OF THE INFORMATION WE'RE GETTING.

>> REPORTER: INFORMANT USUALLY BUY DRUGS PUTS SPELL TIMES FROM THE SAME SOURCE.

IT'S ALL DOCUMENTED, TESTED AND USED AS EVIDENCE FOR A CASE.

LIEUTENANT DANIEL SAYS TIPS FROM THE PUBLIC HELP GET SOME OF THESE INVESTIGATIONS STARTED.

>> AS MINIMAL AS SOME OF THE INFORMATION MAY SEEM, IT MAY BE VERY VALUABLE.

>> REPORTER: WHICH EVENTUALLY LEADS TO THE INFORMANT MEETING WITH DEALERS FIRSTHAND.

THE ONE I SPOKE WITH SAYS HE'S DONE OVER 50 BUYS FROM MORE THAN 10 SUSPECTS TARGETED BY POLICE.

>> ONCE THEY START ASKING YOU TO COME TO THEIR HOME, THAT'S WHEN YOUR ANXIETY LEVEL WILL GO UP, BECAUSE YOU'RE WALKING INTO SOMETHING THAT YOU HAVE NO IDEA WHAT YOU'RE WALKING INTO.

>> THERE'S ALWAYS POTENTIAL RISK.

>> REPORTER: THESE INVESTIGATIONS ARE A LONG STRUCTURED PROCESS.

POLICE PROVIDE THE CASH TO INFORMANTS WHO MAKE A NUMBER OF CONTROLLED BUYS.

THE C.I.'S AIM TO FORM A RELATIONSHIP WITH THE DEALERS AND WORK THEIR WAY TO THE TOP.

>> THEY'RE NOT JUST GOING TO ALLOW ANYBODY TO GO IN THESE HOUSES.

>> REPORTER: THEY CALL THEM TRAP HOUSES, HOMES USED TO MOVE DRUGS AND CASH.

HE OFTEN WEARS A HIDDEN MICROPHONE AND SOMETIMES A CAMERA.

THERE'S NO SCRIPT ONCE YOU'RE INSIDE AND IT'S UP TO HIM TO KNOW WHEN IT'S TIME TO GET OUT.

>> I DEFINITELY HAD TO REMOVE MYSELF FROM SITUATIONS.

>> REPORTER: HE SAYS THERE'S ALWAYS A SAFETY PLAN, BUT WOULDN'T GIVE ME SPECIFICS.

>> I'M NOT GOING TO COMMENT ON THAT.

>> REPORTER: BUT WHY WOULD SOMEONE BECOME AN INFORMANT FOR POLICE?

SOME ARE FACING CHARGINGS OF THEIR OWN, AND THE STATE IS WILLING TO REDUCE THOSE IF THEY WORK FOR THEM UNDERCOVER.

THE C.I. I SPOKE WITH SAID HE GOT NO REWARD AND THAT THE IMPACT ON COMMUNITIES WAS ENOUGH.

>> THIS IS MY WAY OF BEING ABLE TO KNOW THAT, A, I MIGHT BE SAVING SOMEONE'S LIFE.

>> DARREN: FARMERS ARE ON THE FRONT LINES OF U.S. POLICY BATTLES FROM TRADE TO THE ENVIRONMENT.

IT'S ESTIMATED THERE ARE A LITTLE MORE THAN 2 MILLION FARMS IN THE UNITED STATES.

A KEY PART OF THE FOOD SUPPLY NATIONALLY AND INTERNATIONALLY.

THIS YEAR MANY AMERICAN FARMERS HAVE FACED ADDITIONAL CHALLENGES FROM SEVERE WEATHER TO THE TRADE WAR WITH CHINA.

NATALIE BRAND SPOKE TO TWO FARMERS ABOUT HOW THAT WILL IMPACT THEIR VOTE IN 2020.

>> REPORTER: IN THE FIELDS OF GREEN COUNTY IOWA, FARMING IS THE FAMILY BUSINESS.

THEY'VE BEEN WORKING THIS LAND FOR GENERATIONS, WITH PRIDE AND PRECISION.

BUT IT DOESN'T TAKE MUCH TO CUT INTO PROFITS.

>> WE'VE LOST MONEY THE LAST TWO YEARS.

>> REPORTER: THIS YEAR THE PERFECT STORM OF BAD WEATHER AND POLITICAL TENSION IS HITTING THE HEART LAND.

CONCERNS OVER ETHANOL POLICY THREATENS DEMAND FOR CORN, THAT'S ON TOP OF LINGERING PAIN FROM THE TRADE WAR WITH CHINA, THE WORLD'S LARGEST CONSUMER OF SOYBEANS.

HAVE YOU LOST MARKET SHARE IN CHINA?

>> OH, YES, NO QUESTION.

NO QUESTION.

700 ACRES OF SOYBEANS.

>> REPORTER: THE PRESIDENT OF THE IOWA SOYBEAN ASSOCIATION SAYS PRICES ARE DOWN AROUND 20%.

>> THE SOYBEAN ASSOCIATION SPENT 40 YEARS BUILDING THE MARKET IN CHINA.

AND THESE LAST COUPLE OF YEARS HAVE DEFINITELY DAMAGED THE MARKET.

>> REPORTER: HE SUPPORTED PRESIDENT TRUMP IN 2016 AND SUPPORT GETTING TOUGH ON TRADE.

BUT PATIENCE IS WEARING THIN.

>> A YEAR AGO I SAID WITH FARMERS HAVE THE BLACK EYE AND WE NEED TO FINISH IT, NOW WE MAY HAVE A BROKEN LEG AND A BROKEN ARM THROUGH THIS WHOLE THING.

SO AT THIS POINT IF IT GOES BACK TO STATUS QUO, ALL THE PAIN THAT AGRICULTURE HAS BEEN THROUGH IS FOR NOTHING.

>> REPORTER: OVER IN CHICKASAW COUNTY, THIS FOURTH GENERATION FARMER'S TOP ISSUE IS ONE HE CAN SEE AND FEEL.

>> WE HAVE TO DEAL WITH CLIMATE CHANGE, IT IS AN ENORMOUS ISSUE.

IF WE DON DEAL WITH IT NOW, WE SHOULD HAVE DEALT WITH IT 20, 30 YEARS AGO, IT'S GOING TO GET MORE DIFFICULT.

>> REPORTER: HE RAISES HOGS AND GROWS THEIR FEED.

HE'S A DEMOCRAT, STILL UNDECIDED AHEAD OF CAUCUS SEASON.

DO YOU THINK THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY IS DOING ENOUGH?

>> I THINK WHEN THEY LOOK AT THE SEGMENT OF THE VOTING BLOCK, FARMERS ARE ALMOST IRRELEVANT NUMBERS WISE.

BUT THE ISSUE OF HOW AGRICULTURE AFFECTS EVERYBODY ELSE IN IOWA, IT HAS A HUGE INFLUENCE.

>> REPORTER: RURAL VOTERS HELPED CARRY PRESIDENT TRUMP IN 2016.

>> PEOPLE THAT SUPPORTED THE PRESIDENT, I WOULD THINK MOST OF THEM ARE PROBABLY LEANING THE SAME WAY RIGHT NOW.

>> REPORTER: WHIERL NOT ALL IOWA FARMERS ARE ON THE SAME SIDE OF THE POLITICAL FENCE, THEY HAVE A SIMILAR MESSAGE FOR THE CANDIDATES.

>> THE BEST THING THEY CAN DO IS GET THEIR BOOTS OUT IN THE COUNTRY AND VISIT WITH PEOPLE.

>> REPORTER: IT'S A WAY OF LIFE FAR REMOVED FROM WASHINGTON, BUT HEAVILY IMPACTED BY THE DECISIONS MADE THERE.

ANOTHER ISSUE FARMERS IN IOWA ARE CLOSELY FOLLOWING, THE U.S. TRADE AGREEMENT WITH CANADA AND MEXICO WHICH STILL MUST BE RATIFIED BY U.S. CONGRESS.

WE KNOW SPEAKER PELOSI HAS BEEN WORKING THROUGH SOME OF HER REMAINING CONCERNS WITH THE U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVES, AND WE KNOW THAT THAT IS THE TRADE DEAL VERMONT FARMERS ARE CLOSELY WATCHING AS WELL.

IN WASHINGTON, I'M NATALIE BRAND, CHANNEL 3 NEWS.

