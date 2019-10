YCQM Oct. 27, 2019

Captioning provided by

>> Darren: AND GOOD MORNING,

I'M DARREN PERRON.

RIGHT NOW ON CHANNEL 3'S "YOU

CAN QUOTE ME," FOODS TOO UGLY

TO EAT?

THEY ARE MISFITS AND END IT UP

IN THE WASTE PILE, BUT

PERFECTLY FINE TO CONSUME.

NOW THERE IS A PUSH TO KEEP

THEM OUT OF THE LANDFILL.

ALSO, WASHINGTON ROUND-UP.

IMMIGRATION, CRIME, AND

CUSTODY.

PLUS, THE LATEST ON THE

IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY FROM OUR

WASHINGTON REPORTER, KYLE

MIDURA.

AND THE DEER SEASON DO'S AND

DON'T'S.

THAT'S WHERE WE BEGIN THIS

MORNING.

BOW SEASON UNDERWAY IN

VERMONT.

RIFLE SEASON RIGHT AROUND THE

CORNER.

NO CHANGES THIS YEAR, BUT

HUNTERS NEED TO KNOW ABOUT BIG

CHANGES THAT WILL HAPPEN NEXT

YEAR.

FOR US, THE STATE IS TRYING TO

PREVENT A DEADLY DEER DISEASE

FROM TAKING ROOT.

IN VERMONT.

AND TO TALK ABOUT IT ALL, I'M

JOINED BY COLONEL JASON

BATCHELDER AND NICK FORTIN

FROM VERMONT FISH & WILDLIFE.

GOOD MORNING.

TELL US HOW BOW SEASON IS

GOING SO FAR, THIS FIRST

SEASON WRAPS UP NOVEMBER 1ST,

RIGHT?

>> UM, FROM A HARVEST

PERSPECTIVE, SO FAR WE'RE

ABOUT THE SAME WE'VE BEEN THE

LAST FEW YEARS.

WE'RE TRACKING TOWARD A

HARVEST THAT'S GOING TO BE

VERY SIMILAR TO LAST YEAR'S.

SO GOING PRETTY WELL.

>> Darren: WHAT IS THE HEALTH.

HERD AND THE DEER THAT HAVE

BEEN TAKEN SO FAR?

>> THE INFORMATION WE HAVE NOW

IS BASICALLY ANECDOTAL FROM

HUNTERS, BUT ALL LOOKS GOOD.

SEEING SOME VERY NICE DEER

COME IN.

>> Darren: THE NEXT BOW SEASON

STARTS DECEMBER 7TH AND RUNS

THROUGH THE 15TH, BUT BEFORE

THAT, WE HAVE A SEASON

NOVEMBER 9TH AND 10TH AND

RIFLE SEASON FROM NOVEMBER

16TH THROUGH DECEMBER 1ST.

YOU ARE ASKING HUNTERS TO BE

AWARE OF CHRONIC WASTING

DISEASE.

IN VERMONT THIS YEAR.

HOW SERIOUS IS THIS THREAT AND

WHAT IS IT?

>> WELL, FIRST, SO CHRONIC

WASTING DISEASE IS A DISEASE

THAT'S ALWAYS FATAL TO DEER

WHEN THEY GET IT.

IT'S VERY SIMILAR, RELATED TO

IT MAD COW DISEASE IN CATTLE.

IT CAN CAUSE SUBSTANTIAL

POPULATION DECLINES, IF WE

WERE TO GET IT IN VERMONT, IT

WOULD SPELL THE END OF DEER

HUNTING AND GREATLY REDUCE THE

NUMBER OF DEER WE HAVE IN THE

LANDSCAPE.

>> Darren: THERE ARE FEEDING

RESTRICTIONS AND YOU BANNED

URINE LURES.

WHY IS THAT?

>> THAT'S CORRECT E. WE HAVE A

RESTRICTION ON BOTH

URINE-BASED LURGS AND -- LURES

AND DEER FEEDING, BECAUSE IT

IS UNDERSTOOD THAT

CONGREGATING ANY TYPE OF HERD

OF DEER OR ELK, AS WE COMMONLY

CALL THEM, CONGREGATING THEM

BRINGS THEIR NOSES, THEIR

SALIVA, BREATH IN CLOSE

CONTACT WITH EACH OTHER THAN

NORMALLY WOULD OCCUR.

WE FEEL THIS IS A WAY TO

SPREAD THAT.

SO WE PROHIBIT THOSE IMPORTS

OF THOSE CARCASSES FROM

ENDEMIC AREAS WITHOUT TAKING

PRECAUTIONS FIRST.

>> Darren: I WANT TO GET TO

THAT AT SOME POINT.

I THINK A LOT OF FOLKS AT HOME

ARE WONDERING ARE PEOPLE AT

RISK AS WELL WHEN WE ARE

TALKING ABOUT CWD?

>> SO THERE HAVE BEEN SEVERAL

STUDIES THAT ARE KIND OF

INCONCLUSIVE AT THIS POINT.

AS FAR AS ANYONE KNOWS RIGHT

NOW, HUMANS CANNOT CONTRACT

CWD, BUT IT IS IN THE SAME

FAMILY OF DISEASES AS MAD COW

DISEASE, WHICH OF COURSE --

>> Darren: WHICH HAD.

>> HAD MADE A JUMP TO PEOPLE.

THERE IS A RISK.

THE CDC AND WORLD HEALTH

ORGANIZATION DO RECOMMEND THAT

IF YOU KNOW AN ANIMAL IS

INFECTED, WITH ANY DISEASE,

NOT JUST CWD, THAT YOU DON'T

CONSUME IT.

>> Darren: ANY DRESSING TIPS,

THEN, FOR HUNTERS OUT IN THE

WOODS?

>> WE ALWAYS RECOMMEND, YOU

KNOW, SOMEONE FIELD DRESSING A

DEER TAKE PRECAUTIONS, WEAR

LATE EX-GLOVES --

LATEX GLOVES, BE CAREFUL NOT

TO CUT YOURSELF.

IF YOU DO, STOP.

CLEAN IT OUT.

BUT, YOU KNOW, AS FAR AS WE

KNOW, OUR DEER AREN'T

INFECTED, SO JUST NORMAL

PRECAUTIONS AT THIS POINT.

>> Darren: COLONEL, YOU HAD

BRIEFLY TOUCHED ON THIS, THAT

THERE ARE PRECAUTIONS IN PLACE

RIGHT NOW, AND THAT IS NO

IMPORTING ANY CARCASSES OF

DEER OR ELK.

IS THAT BECAUSE OF THIS AS

WELL?

>> IT IS.

AND IT'S AS CLOSE AS QUEBEC

RIGHT NOW.

WE ARE THANKFUL FOR HELPING

GET THE WORD OUT, IF PEOPLE

ARE BRINGING CARCASSES BACK,

THEY NEED TO BE BONELESS, AND

THERE ARE A FEW OTHER

PRECAUTIONS THAT ARE ON OUR

WEBSITE, YOU CAN EASILY FIND.

THERE ARE A LIST.

YOU CAN CALL YOUR GAME WARDEN

FOR THE FULL LIST AS WELL.

>> Darren: TALK ABOUT

MUZZLELOADER SEASON, DECEMBER

7TH THROUGH THE 15TH.

THERE IS A LOTTERY EVERY YEAR.

YOU GUYS STILL HAVE

MUZZLELOADER PERMITS

AVAILABLE, SO THAT MEANS NOT

ENOUGH PEOPLE APPLIED.

WHY IS THAT?

>> WELL, IT'S A COMPLEX

REASONING, BUT BASICALLY IN

ORDER TO HARVEST THE NUMBER OF

IT DEER, WE NEED TO CONTROL

OUR DEER POPULATION, WE HAVE

TO GIVE OUT A CERTAIN NUMBER

OF PERMIT, ANTLERLESS PERMITS.

THAT'S HOW WE CONTROL IT.

WE REACHED A POINT WHERE IN

SOME AREAS WE HAVE TO GIVE OUT

SO MANY -- WE HAVE GIVEN OUT

MORE PERMITS, OR MAKE MORE

PERMITS AVAILABLE THAN WE HAVE

HUNTERS.

WE JUST DON'T HAVE THAT MANY

MUZZLELOADER HUNTERS IN THOSE

AREAS.

WE ARE STRUGGLING TO ACTUALLY

IT IT SELL OR GET RIFLD OF ALL

THOSE -- RID OF ALL THOSE

PERMITS.

>> Darren: SO WE HAVE A

DECLINE IN HUNTERS AND A

GROWING NUMBER OF DEER.

THAT'S LED TO SOME CHANGES ON

THE HORIZON.

I WANT TO TALK A LITTLE BIT

ABOUT THAT.

YOU CAN TAKE THREE DEER THIS

YEAR, BUT FOUR NEXT YEAR,

ALTHOUGH YOU CAN ONLY TAKE ONE

BUCK.

THERE ARE ALSO BE TWO NEW

HUNTING SEASONS, ANTLERLESS

SEASON FOR MUZZLE LOADERS, AND

A NOVICE SEASON FOR NEW ADULT

HUNTERS, ARCHERY SEASON WILL

ALSO BE EXTENDED.

IS THIS ALL AN EFFORT TO

CONTROL THE POPULATION?

>> IT IS A BIT OF BOTH.

YOU KNOW, IT'S TO CONTROL THE

FOP LAGS, BUT IT'S ALSO AN

EFFORT TO KIND OF KEEP THE

HUNTERS WE HAVE AND MAYBE

RECRUIT NEW HUNTERS.

CERTAINLY THE LONGER SEASONS,

THE NEW ANTLERLESS SEASON,

THAT'S INTEND TODAY INCREASE

OUR IT PERMITS SO WE DON'T

HAVE TO GIVE OUT AS MANY TO

HARVEST THE SAME NUMBER OF

DEER.

BUT A LOT OF IT IS ABOUT KIND

OF MODERNIZING OUR HUNTING

REGULATIONS.

WE'VE HAD THE SAME REGULATIONS

IN SOME CASES FOR DECADES OF,

AND THEY DON'T REALLY WORK

THAT WELL WITH THE CONDITIONS

WE'RE DEALING WITH TODAY.

>> I WOULD ALSO ADD THAT IT'S

PROVIDING MUCH MORE

OPPORTUNITY FOR VERMONT'S

HUNTERS, AS NICK SAYS, WE WANT

TO KEEP THE ONES WE HAVE, IT'S

A IMPORTANT TO US THAT HUNTERS

HAVE ALL THE OPPORTUNITY THAT

WE CAN OFFER TO THEM, AND THIS

IS OFFERING QUITE A BIT MORE.

>> Darren: THANK YOU.

APPRECIATE THAT THIS MORNING.

VERMONTERS AND THEIR STORIES

ARE BEING FEATURED IN A

POPULAR PODCAST.

RISK IS A SHOW WHERE PEOPLE

TELL TRUE STORIES THEY NEVER

THOUGHT THEY WOULD DARE TO

SHARE IN PUBLIC.

THE HOST IS COMEDIAN KEVIN

ALLISON.

NOT ONLY DOES HE GET STORIES

FROM CELEBRITIES LIKE TREVOR

NOAHED AND BIG CITIES LIKE

L.A. AND NEW YORK, HE TAKES

THE PODCAST TO VENUES AROUND

THE COUNTRY, GETTING EVERYDAY

PEOPLE FROM THE COMMUNITY TO

TELL THEIR STORIES.

FOUR PEOPLE WERE SELECTED OUT

OF 20 TO SELL THEIR STORIES

RECENTLY IN FRONT OF A LIVE

AUDIENCE AT ART IN BURLINGTON.

THE SECOND TIME HE TAPED RISK

THERE.

SCOTT FLEISHMAN TALKED ABOUT

THE 0 PODCAST BEFORE THE SHOW.

>> WHERE DID THIS IDEA COME

FROM?

>> WELL, I CAME UP IN COMEDY,

I WAS ON A SHOW ON MTV IN THE

EARLY 90s, AND FOR A LONG TIME

AFTER THAT SHOW IT, AFTER MY

SKETCH COMEDY GROUP BROKE UP,

I WAS TRYING TO DO COMEDY ON

STAGE ALONE.

KIND OF SKETCH COMEDY, CRAZY

CHARACTERS ON STAGE.

A FRIEND SAID "I THINK YOU

SHOULD JUST DROP THE ACT AND

START TELLING THE TRUTH.

JUST TELL YOUR OWN TRUE

STORIES."

I SAID THAT SEEMS TOO RISKY.

AND HE SAID THAT'S A GOOD

WORD.

HE'S LIKE, IF IT FEELS RISKY,

IT'S PROBABLY REALLY

INTERESTING.

SO I TRIED TELLING A TRUE

STORY A COUPLE NIGHTS LATER,

AND I WAS STUNNED AT HOW THE

AUDIENCE REACTION WAS SO DIE

NAME IK.

IT WAS SO -- DYNAMIC.

THERE WAS THIS ENERGY IN THE

ROOM THAT WAS DIFFERENT FOR

ME.

I THOUGHT I THINK I AM REALLY

ONTO SOMETHING HERE.

SO I DECIDED THAT NIGHT TO

CREATE THIS SHOW.

>> YOU GET A MILLION DOWN

LOADS A MONTH ON THE SHOW.

>> YES.

>> BLOW YOU AWAY STILL?

>> YEAH, YEAH.

IT'S VERY, VERY EXCITING THAT

PEOPLE ARE SO PASSIONATE ABOUT

THE SHOW.

PEOPLE GET UPSET AT THE SHOW A

LOT.

YOU KNOW, PEOPLE ARE LIKE, OH,

THAT SEEMED INAPPROPRIATE, OR

OH, I DIDN'T LIKE THAT

PERSON'S TONE OF VOICE, OR,

YOU KNOW, BUT MOSTLY WE THINK,

WELL, IT'S GOOD JUST THAT

PEOPLE ARE SO ENGAGED.

WE HAVE A FACEBOOK GROUP WHERE

PEOPLE ARE CONSTANTLY DIGGING

INTO THE STORIES, AND TALKING

ABOUT THEIR OWN SIMILAR LIFE

EXPERIENCES.

SO IT IS VERY ALIVE.

>> ANYTHING THAT STICKS WITH

YOU?

>> OH, MY GOSH.

SO MANY, SO MANY.

YOU KNOW, MIGHT HAVE CAT

DIED -- MY CAD CAT DIED

EARLIER IN THE SUMMER, AND I

WAS GOING THROUGH, YOU KNOW,

THIS GRIEVING PROCESS, AND I

REALIZED THAT SEVERAL STORIES

THAT I HAD HEARD FROM PEOPLE

ABOUT LOSING A LOVED ONE, OR

EVEN LOSING A PET ON THE SHOW

WERE KIND OF LIKE TOUCHSTONES

FOR ME.

I REMEMBERED SOME OF THE

PROFOUND THINGS THOSE PEOPLE

HAD SAID, AND IT REALLY HELPED

KEEP ME GROUNDED, YOU KNOW.

IT HELPED ME PROCESS IT ALL.

SO, YEAH, THERE ARE SO MANY.

THERE ARE A LOT OF KINKY

STORIES THAT ARE TOLD ON THE

SHOW, THAT ARE OFTEN VERY

SURPRISING AND TAKE YOUR MIND

WHERE YOU DIDN'T THINK IT

WOULD GO, BUT THERES A LOT OF

REALLY BIEFL -- BEAUTIFUL

STORIES ABOUT THINGS THAT

HAPPENED IN PEOPLE AVENUES

FAMILIES, OR WITH THEIR

SPOUSE, OR WITH THEIR CHILD,

THAT ARE S THEY JUST POP INTO

MY MIND ALL THE TIME, LITTLE

LIFE LESSONS.

>> DO YOU FIND THAT AS WE, YOU

KNOW, ENTER THE CLIMATE THAT

WE ARE IN POLITICALLY, THAT

THE STORIES ARE GEARING MORE

TOWARDS THAT?

>> IT'S INTERESTING.

WE'RE ALWAYS EXTREMELY

WELCOMING.

WE ALWAYS LET THE AUDIENCE

KNOW WE WANT TO HEAR FROM

PEOPLE OF VARIOUS WALKS OF

LIFE.

WE ARE VERY CURIOUS TO HEAR

FROM IMMIGRANTS, OR TRANS

PEOPLE, OR ANYONE WHO FEELS A

BIT FRIGHTENED RIGHT NOW OR

MARGINALIZED.

BUT WE DON'T REALLY HAVE ANY

AGENDA ABOUT THE POLITICAL

BACKGROUND.

THERE HAVE BEEN CONSERVATIVE

PEOPLE ON THE SHOW, LIBERAL

PEOPLE ON THE SHOW.

BUT I THINK WHAT PEOPLE FIND,

AND WE HAVE CONSERVATIVE AND

LIBERAL FANS, WHO LET US KNOW

WHAT THEY ARE THINKING ALL THE

TIME.

BUT I THINK WHAT PEOPLE VALUE

ABOUT IT IS THAT IT IS A PLACE

UNLIKE, SAY, TWITTER, OR

SOMETHING LIKE THAT, WHERE

PEOPLE CAN SPEAK AT LENGTH

ABOUT THEIR OWN LIVES, ABOUT

THEIR OWN REAL EXPERIENCE.

AND I THINK PEOPLE REALLY

VALUE THAT HUMAN HONESTY THAT,

YOU KNOW, GETS OUT OF THE

TALKING POINTS THAT YOU MIGHT

SEE BEING SCREAMED BACK AND

FORTH ON CNN.

(LAUGHS)>> DO YOU FIND IT MORE

CHALLENGING WHEN THERE'S AN

AUDIENCE, OR WHEN -- IS IT

WHEN IT'S EASIER TO GET A

STORY OUT OF A PERSON?

>> INTERESTING.

WE DO RADIO-STYLE STORIES,

JUST ONE-ON-ONE, ME RECORDING

WITH SOMEONE.

AND WE ALSO DO THE LIVE

STORIES.

THEY ARE BOTH VERY, VERY

VALUABLE, BECAUSE WITH A LIVE

AUDIENCE, THERE IS A CERTAIN

ENERGY THAT REALLY INFUSES THE

STORYTELLER.

THEY GET VERY EXCITED ABOUT

THE FACT THAT THE AUDIENCE IS

SO RECEPTIVE.

BUT THE ONE-ON-ONE STORIES,

THERE IS A LEVEL OF INTIMACY

SOMETIMES THAT GETS EVEN

DEEPER IN THOSE STORIES.

YEAH.

>> Darren: SCOTT WILL HAVE

MORE WITH ALLISON COMING UP AT

8:00 A.M.

STILL AHEAD IN THIS BROADCAST,

PERFECTLY FINE FOODS TO EAT,

SO WHY ARE THEY ENDING UP IN

THE TRASH?

>> Darren: CONGRESS PUTS CRIME

AND CUSTODY UNDER THE

SPOTLIGHT AS IT DEBATES OF

IMMIGRATION AND PUBLIC SAFETY.

A WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT

KYLE MIDURA IS FOLLOWING IT

ALL IN THE NATION'S CAPITOL.

HE JOINS US NOW FROM OUR

WASHINGTON BUREAU TO

DISCUSSION A PROPOSED

CRACKDOWN ON SANCTUARY CITIES

AND MORE.

KYLE, GOOD MORNING.

WHAT CAN YOU TELL US?

>> GOOD MORNING, DARREN.

NORTH CAROLINA REPUBLICAN

SENATOR TOM TILLIS SAYS CITIES

LIKE CHARLOTTE WITH SANCTUARY

POLICIES FOR UNDOCUMENTED

IMMIGRANTS HAVE BLOOD ON THEIR

HANDS.

WHEN AN UNDOCUMENTED IMMIGRANT

IS ACCUSED OR CONVICTED OF A

LOCAL OR STATE CRIME, THEY ARE

RELEASED ONCE THEY MAKE THEIR

WAY THROUGH THE NORMAL JUSTICE

SYSTEM.

IMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS

ENFORCEMENT CAN ASK LOCAL

AUTHORITIES TO HOLD THE

IMMIGRANT AN EXTRA 48 HOURS,

IN CASE THEY WANT TO PICK THEM

UP.

SOME AREAS MAKE A HABIT OR

EVEN POLICY OF SAYING NO.

ARGUING THEY CAN'T LEGALLY

HOLD SOMEONE WITHOUT AN ARREST

WARRANT.

>> Darren: KYLE, DO CERTAIN

CRIMES QUALIFY FOR HOLDS?

>> DARREN, DETAINERS FOR THOSE

CONVICTED OF HEINOUS CRIMES OR

AS LITTLE AS A TRAFFIC

OFFENSE.

CHARLOTTE AND THE COUNTRY HAVE

SEEN HIGH-PROFILE INCIDENTS

WHERE I.C.E. ASKS FOR A HOLD,

IT WAS DENIED, AND THE

OFFENDER WENT ON TO COMMIT A

VIOLENT CRIME.

IN CASES LIKE THAT, SENATOR

TILLIS WANTS TO GIVE VICTIMS

THE RIGHT TO SUE THE LOCAL

GOVERNMENT.

HE SAYS CONGRESS NEEDS TO

CRACKDOWN ON SANCTUARY CITY

POLICIES, ARGUING THEY

ESSENTIALLY ROLL OUT THE

WELCOME MATS TO UNDOCUMENTED

INDIVIDUALS AND THE CRIMINAL

UNDERWORLD.

>> Darren: WHAT ABOUT

DEMOCRATIC VOICES, LIKE

VERMONT SENATOR PATRICK LEAHY?

>> YEAH, LEAHY VOICED CONCERNS

THAT SANCTUARY POLICIES WILL

MAKE UNDOCUMENTED IMMIGRANTS

LESS LIKELY TO REPORT CRIMES

LIKE DOMESTIC VIOLENCE WHEN

THEY ARE THE VICTIMS.

HE SUGGESTED THE JUSTICE

DEPARTMENT SHOULD DO MORE TO

EARN COOPERATION FROM LOCAL

JURISDICTIONS.

LEAHY ACCUSED THE DEPARTMENT

OF WITHHOLDING -- THE JUSTICE

DEPARTMENT, THAT IS,

WITHHOLDING $2 MILLION FROM

VER MOENT FOR TWO YEARS --

VERMONT FOR TWO YEARS BECAUSE

OF THE STATE'S FAIR AND

IMPARTIAL POLICING POLICY AND

POINTED OUT THAT SOME OF THAT

CASH WAS SET TO BE SPENT ON

DEALING WITH THE STATE'S

OPIOID EPIDEMIC.

FINALLY, HE MADE THE ARGUMENT

THAT IF DANGEROUS INDIVIDUALS,

CITIZENS, LEGAL IMMIGRANTS OR

NO, ARE BEING RELEASED FROM

LOCAL PRISONS IMPOSING AN

ONGOING THREAT, THAT

REPRESENTS FLAWS IN THE

JUSTICE SYSTEM, NOT SANCTUARY

POLICIES.

>> Darren: SO THIS PROPOSAL

THAT WOULD ALLOW CRIME VICTIMS

OF UNDOCUMENTED IMMIGRANTS TO

SUE OR ANY OTHER IMMIGRATION

REFORMS, IS IT LIKELY TO PASS?

>> WELL, TILLIS SAYS HE WOULD

LIKE TO FIND A COMPREHENSIVE

REFORM FOR IMMIGRATION,

PREFERENCE EXPRESSED BY

EVERYONE WE TALKED TO FOR THIS

STORY, BUT HE SAYS THAT'S JUST

NOT A POLITICAL REALITY, GIVEN

THE CURRENT STATE OF POLITICS

IN THE NATION'S CAPITOL.

ALSO NOT CLEAR THAT HIS NARROW

PROPOSAL HAS A PATH FORWARD ON

ITS OWN, EITHER.

>> Darren: ALL RIGHT.

SWITCHING GEARS, MUCH OF

CAPITOL HILL'S FOCUS SEEMS TO

BE ON THE HOUSE'S ONGOING

FEATURE PEACH INQUIRY THIS

WEEK -- IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY,

TOP DIPLOMAT TO UKRAINE

DROPPED BOMBSHELL TESTIMONY,

TYING THE ADMINISTRATION'S

WITHHOLDING OF MILITARY

ASSISTANCE TO THE COUNTRY TO

INVESTIGATING FORMER VICE

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN'S SON

HUNTER.

MEANWHILE, ABOUT 30 HOUSE

REPUBLICANS NOT ON THE

COMMITTEES TASKED WITH GETTING

TO THE BOTTOM OF ALL THIS

BROKE SECURITY PROTOCOLS TO

BRING PROCEEDINGS TO A HALT ON

WEDNESDAY.

KYLE, YOU HAVE BEEN CHATTING

WITH LAWMAKERS FROM A VARIETY

OF BACKGROUNDS ON ALL OF THIS.

WHAT ARE YOU HEARING?

>> IT LET'S START WITH

VERMONT.

THERE ARE SIX COMMITTEES THAT

WILL BE WORKING ON THE

IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY HERE ON

CAPITOL HILL.

REPRESENTATIVE PETER WELCH ON

TWO OF THEM, INCLUDING THE

INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE, WHICH

IS AT THE CENTER OF ALL THE

DRAMA THUS FAR.

I HAVE SPOKE TO WELCH AS THE

INQUIRY WAS LAUNCHED, AND EVEN

AT THAT POINT, HE WAS READY TO

IMPEACH.

REMEMBER, IMPEACHMENT IS ONLY

HALF OF THE PROCESS FOR

REMOVING A PRESIDENT.

THE HOUSE ESSENTIALLY DECIDES

THROUGH IMPEACHMENT WHETHER TO

ACCUSE THE PRESIDENT OF

WRONGDOING, AND THE SENATE

HOLDS WHAT AMOUNTS TO A TRIAL.

>> Darren: ARE ALL THE

DEMOCRATS READY TO VOTE FOR

IMPEACHMENT?

>> NO.

WE HAVEN'T SEEN THAT YET,

DARREN.

THE OVERWHELMING MAJORITY DO

SUPPORT THE IMPEACHMENT

INQUIRY.

BUT IT IS NOT CLEAR YET HOW

MANY WOULD ACTUALLY VOTE TO

IMPEACH.

I RECENTLY SPOKE WITH

REPRESENTATIVE JARON GOLDEN

WHO REPRESENTS MOST OF RURAL

MAINE.

HIS DISTRICT VOTED FOR

PRESIDENT TRUMP IN 2016, AND

IT WASN'T PARTICULARLY CLOSE.

HE'S WALKING AN INTERESTING

LINE ON THIS QUESTION.

GOLDEN HAS BEEN LABELED AS A

DEMOCRATIC FENCE-SITTER BY

SOME.

HE DOES HAVE SERIOUS CONCERNS

ABOUT ALLEGATIONS THAT THE

PRESIDENT TRIED TO STRONG-ARM

UKRAINE INTO HELPING HIS

REELECTION CAMPAIGN, AS WELL

AS RUDY GIULIANI'S INVOLVEMENT

AS A SEMI OFFICIAL DEALER IN

FOREIGN AFFAIRS.

HOWEVER, HE SAYS LAUNCHING AN

IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY

POLITICIZES THE PROCESS.

HE HAVE ALSO SAYS NOW THAT

THAT'S WHERE THE HOUSE IS.

HE WANTS TO SEE THE

INVESTIGATION CONTINUE.

SO CONGRESS CAN GET TO THE

BOTTOM OF EVERYTHING.

HE REPEATEDLY EMPHASIZED THAT

THE INQUIRY ALSO CAN'T GET IN

THE WAY OF OTHER PRIORITIES

HERE ON CAPITOL HILL, LIKE

FINDING A WAY TO LOWER THE

COST OF PRESCRIPTION DRUGS.

>> Darren: WHAT ABOUT

REPUBLICANS, KYLE?

>> IT DARREN, A HANDFUL HAVE

BROKEN RANKS.

THOSE I CHATTED WITH THUS FAR

ARE ALL ON THE SAME PAGE.

I SPOKE WITH REPRESENTATIVE

JACKIE WALORSKI OF INDIANA, A

MEMBER OF THE HOUSE'S TAX

COMMITTEE, WHICH HASN'T REALLY

STARTED WORK ON THIS YET, BUT

IS EXPECTED TO EVENTUALLY.

FOR HER, AND MOST OF THE OTHER

REPUBLICANS, THEY ARE TALKING

ALMOST EXCLUSIVELY ABOUT WHAT

THEY ARGUE IS A BAD PROCESS.

THE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE

HEARINGS HAVE BEEN CONDUCTED

IN SECRET THUS FAR, AND SHE

TELLS ME SHE ASKED TO BE ABLE

TO REVIEW WHAT THEY HAVE

GATHERED, BUT BASICALLY THE

INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY SAID

NO, EVEN THOUGH SHE'S GOING TO

BE ON A COMMITTEE DEALING WITH

THIS DOWN THE ROAD.

WALORSKI IS SICK OF THE

INFORMATION LEAKS AND WANTS

ALL THE HEARINGS TO BE DONE IN

FUN LICK.

SHE ALSO SAVED THE IMPEACHMENT

PROCESS IS PREVENTING PROGRESS

ON KEY ISSUES, WHICH FOR HER

IS FINALIZING A NEW TRADE DEAL

BETWEEN THE U. U.S., CANADA

AND MEXICO, AMONG OTHER

ISSUES.

I ASKED HER TWICE WHAT SHE

THINKS OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE

INQUIRY THAT HAS BECOME PUBLIC

TO THIS POINT.

SHE DUCKED THE QUESTION TWICE,

EMPHASIZING THE CLOSED DOOR

NIGH TOUR UNDERCUTS THE

CREDIBILITY OF THE INQUIRY.

>> Darren: ANOTHER

CONTROVERSIAL TWEET FROM THE

PRESIDENT THIS WEEK, HE

REFERRED TO THIS PROCESS AS A

LYNCHING, AND POWERFUL SOUTH

CAROLINA SENATOR LINDSEY

GRAHAM DEFENDED THE

PRESIDENT'S CHOICE WORDS.

IS THIS THE CASE FOR EVERY

REPUBLICAN?

>> CERTAINLY NOT, DARREN.

SOME HAVE SAID THAT THAT'S NOT

THE WORD THEY HAVE WOULD HAVE

USED, BUT OTHERWISE LIMITED

THEIR CRITICISM.

BUT YESTERDAY A GROUP OF

FELLOW REPORTERS AND I HAD THE

CHANCE TO DISCUSS THIS WITH

FORMER REPUBLICAN NATION AL

COMBLITEE CHAIRMAN MICHAEL

STEELE.

STEELE IS BLACK AND HAS NOT

BEEN SHY ABOUT CRITICIZING THE

PRESIDENT.

STEELE CALLED THE PRESIDENT'S

USE OF THE TERM LYNCHING

PATHETIC, AND SAID GRAHAM

SHOULD KNOW BETTER AS WELL.

STEELE ALSO SAID HE BELIEVES

30 REPUBLICAN SENATORS WOULD

VOTE FOR REMOVING THE

PRESIDENT FROM OFFICE IF THEY

COULD DO SO ANONYMOUSLY.

THAT'S 10 MORE THAN THE 20

THAT WOULD BE NEEDED IF EVERY

DEMOCRAT VOTED IN FAVOR.

WITH YOU STEELE SAYS HE DON'T

SEE THAT HAPPENING, BECAUSE SO

MANY IN CONGRESS ARE PETRIFIED

OF LANDING IN THE PRESIDENT'S

TWITTER FEED.

HE SAID HE'S DISAPPOINTED SO

MANY IN HIS PARTY ARE ONLY

WILLING TO SPEAK OUT ONCE THEY

LEAVE OR ANNOUNCE PLANS TO

LEAVE THE CAPITOL.

HE DID ALSO NOTE THAT HOUSE

SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI KNOWINGLY

SACRIFICED THE DEMOCRATIC

MAJORITY IN THE HOUSE WHEN

THEY PUSHED FOR AND PASSED THE

AFFORDABLE CARE ACT.

IN OTHER WORDS, SHE KNEW HER

MEMBERS WOULD BE VOTED OUT,

AND THAT THEY WOULD PAY THE

POLITICAL PRICE.

BUFF SHE ALSO KNEW PASSING THE

ACA WOULD BE ESSENTIALLY

IMPOSSIBLE TO UNDO.

STEELE SAID HE WOULD LIKE TO

SEE REPUBLICAN CONGRESSMEN AND

SENATORS STAND ON THEIR

PRINCIPLES NOW IN THIS

IMPEACHMENT PROCESS, OR ANY

OTHER ISSUE, EVEN IF IT COSTS

THEM THEIR SEATS.

DARREN?

>> Darren: KYLE MIDURA IN OUR

WASHINGTON BUREAU, THANK YOU

SO MUCH.

NICE TO SEE YOU.

UP NEXT, MAY NOT BE PRETTY,

BURR IT'S PERFECT AREALLY FINE

TO EAT.

THE PUSH TO -- PERFECTLY FINE

TO EAT.

THE PUSH TO GET IT ON YOUR-IN

DINNER TABLE.

>> Darren: YOU MAY HAVE NEVER

HEARD OF THE UGLY PRODUCE

MOVEMENT.

WHAT STARTED AS A SMALL WAY TO

FIGHT IT FOOD WASTE TURNED

INTO A BIG BUSINESS.

>> UP HERE IN THIS AREA, WE

GOT ABOUT OVER 2,000 ACRES.

>> WE MET JUAN GONZALES IN THE

HEART OF CALIFORNIA FARM

COUNTRY, WHERE ABOUT 90% OF

AMERICA'S CAULIFLOWER IS

HARVESTED EVERY YEAR.

BUT HE SAYS UNTIL RECENT

YEARS, HIS FARMS WERE ALSO THE

SITE OF A STAGGERING AMOUNT OF

FOOD WASTE.

>> 10 MILLION POUNDS A YEAR.

>> 10 MILLION POUNDS?

>> 10 MILLION POUNDS A YEAR.

>> VEGETABLES THAT NEVER MADE

IT TO STORE SHELVES, REJECTED,

SIMPLY FOR LOOKING A LITTLE

DIFFERENT.

>> HISTORICALLY EVERYONE KNOWS

AS CAULIFLOWER BEING WHITE.

BUT IN ORDER TO KEEP IT WHITE,

YOU HAVE TO BREAK THE LEAVES

OR TIE THE LEAVES, KEEP THE

SUN FROM HITTING THE HEAD.

SO THE STORE WILL SAY, THIS IS

IS A LITTLE BIT --

>> TOO YELLOW FOR ME.

>> TOO YELLOW, WE CAN'T TAKE

IT?

>> WE CAN'T TAKE IT.

>> WOW.

>> USDA GUIDELINES SEPARATE

VEGETABLES INTO GRADES BASED

ON THINGS LIKE SIZE AND COLOR.

AND LARGE-VOLUME RETAILERS,

INCLUDING SUPERMARKETS OFTEN

FOLLOW THOSE STRICT BEAUTY

STANDARDS.

THAT'S LED TO 10 MILLION

TONES -- TONS OF COSMETICALLY

IMPERFECT OR UNHARVESTED FOOD

EACH YEAR.

>> THIS IS THE PERFECT, THIS

IS THE IMPERFECT.

>> THIS IS THE IMPERFECT.

[ CRUNCHING ]

DELICIOUS.

SWEET.

PERFECTLY GOOD CAULIFLOWER TO

ME.

>> SOME FLAWS ARE EASIER TO

SEE THAN OTHERS.

>> CARROTS, THEY GROW

UNDERGROUND, SO IF YOU HIT A

HARD SPOT, THEY TEND TO TURN

AND TWIST AND GROW A LITTLE

BIT UNEVEN.

SO THERE'S NOTHING WRONG WITH

THEM, JUST LOOK FUNKY.

I THINK THEY LOOK GNARLY.

YOU ARE GOING TO GET PEACHES,

PLUMS, NECTARINES.

>> ONE MAN'S TRASH BECOME

ANOTHER MAN'S TREASURE FOR

BEN, WHO SAW 'EM PERFECT

PRODUCE -- IMPERFECT FREE DUES

THE NAME FOR A BUSINESS MODEL.

>> WHEN YOU FOUNDED IMPERFECT

PRODUCE, WHAT WAS THE GOAL?

>> THE GOAL WAS TO FIX PART OF

THE FOOD SYSTEM, STARTING WITH

PRODUCE AND EVENTUALLY MOVING

INTO THE WILDER FOOD SYSTEM --

WIDER FOOD SYSTEM, WE COULD

SOLVE THE ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT

OF FOOD GOING TO WASTE, MAKE

IT MORE AFFORDABLE FOR PEOPLE

AND START TO TAKE A SMALL BITE

OUT OF THE PROBLEM OF FOOD

DESERTS, ACTUALLY DELIVER

HEALTHY PRO DRUS TO PEOPLE FOR

MORE AFFORDABLE IN THE GROCERY

STORE.

>> FUNNY STORY, I THOUGHT

PEPPERS HAD TO BE GRADE A,

STAND ON ITS OWN TWO FEET.

IT SOMETHING MISSHAPEN LIKE

THIS, CAN'T STAND UP OR HAS

SCARRING, IT IS NOT GOING TO

MAKE IT TO A SUPERMARKET.

>> HIS COMPANY IS AN OPTION TO

THE FOOD RECOVERY NETWORK, A

STUDENT-LED FOOD MOVEMENT HE

STARTED WITH A FRIEND IN

COMING.

>> A HUGE AMOUNT OF FOOD WOULD

GO TO WASTE IN THE DINING

HALLS FROM THE GIANT BUFFETS.

AT THE SAME TIME THERE WAS

HUNGER IN THE COMMUNITY.

SO WE STARTED A STUDENT

ORGANIZATION TO TAKE THAT FOOD

FROM THE DINING HALLS AND

DONATE IT TO HOMELESS SHELTERS

AND MEAL SITES.

IT TURNED INTO THE LARGEST

STUDENT MOVEMENT AGAINST

HUNGER.

>> IN FOUR YEARS, THE DOORSTEP

DELIVERY SERVICE HAS EXPANDED

TO MORE THAN 30 MARKETS AND

OVER 200,000 CUSTOMERS.

INCLUDING CAROLINE DEVON'S

HOME IN CAMBRIDGE,

MASSACHUSETTS.

>> LEMONS.

>> AND WHERE IS THE

IMPERFECTION?

>> GOOD QUESTION.

[ LAUGHTER ]

IT IN MY EXPERIENCE, THE FOOD

HAS BEEN JUST AS GOOD AS

GROCERY STORE QUALITY.

WHEN I LOOK FOR IMPERFECTIONS,

I'M LIKE, IS IT REALLY

IMPERFECT?

SEEMS FINE.

AND IT'S A GREAT PRICE.

>> THE MOTHER OF TWO SAYS IT'S

NOT ONLY SAVING HER MONEY, BUT

ALSO TRIPS TO THE STORE.

>> IT'S NICE TO THINK THAT

THERE'S A VERY SMALL KIND OF

CONSUMER IMPACT THAT I CAN

MAKE, JUST YF CHOOSING THESE

VEGETABLES, VERSUS CHOOSING

THE BEAUTIFUL VEGETABLES AT

THE GROCERY STORE.

>> THE UGLY PRODUCE MOVEMENT

HAS GROWN INTO A COMPETITIVE

FIELD.

WITH COMPANIES LIKE MISFITS

MARKET, AND HUNGRY HARVEST,

ALL FIGHTING FOR A SHARE.

IT'S ALSO IGNITED A DEBATE,

KEPT SKEPTICS POINTING OUT

FOOD WAIST COMES FROM

CONSUMERS AT HOMES,

BUSINESSES, AND RESTAURANTS.

>> THERE'S' NO SILVER BULLET

TO ANY OF THESE PROBLEMS LIKE

FOOD WAIST.

6 BILLION -- WASTE.

6 BILLION POUNDS OF FOOD NEVER

MAKE IT TO A HUMAN MOUTH.

THAT'S ANY FORM.

THAT'S AFTER THE FOOD BANKS,

AFTER THE SALSAS, JUICES AND

JAMS.

>> ON THOUSANDS OF ACRES AT

LAKESIDE ORGANIC GARDENS,

WHERE WAEN GOENS'S -- JUAN

GONZALEZ'S TEAM HAVE GROWN,

IT'S BEEN A GAME CHANGER.

PRODUCTION NUMBERS HAVE GONE

UP, FIELD MARCH HARVEST

NUMBERS HAVE GONE UP.

EVERYTHING GONE UP

>> NOTE ONLY HELPED THE BOTTOM

LINE, BUT AN ENTIRE INDUSTRY,

PARTICULARLY IN THE STATE,

THAT'S BENEFITING FROM THIS.

>> THAT IS CORRECT.

IF WE CAN TURN ALL THAT

AROUND, CALIFORNIA COULD

PRETTY MUCH END WORLD HUNGER.

WE FEEL THAT WAY.

>> THAT'S HOW MUCH PRODUCT IS

LEFT HYPED.

KENNETH CRAIG, CHANNEL 3 NEWS,

WATSONVILLE, CALIFORNIA.

>> Darren: FOOD FOR THOUGHT.

HAVE A GREAT DAY, EVERYBODY.

