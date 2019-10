YCQM: October 6, 2019

GOOD MORNING,

EVERYONE.

I'M DARREN PERRON.

RIGHT NOW ON CHANNEL 3'S "YOU

CAN QUOTE ME," WE KNOW THEY HELP

THE ENVIRONMENT, BUT WHAT'S

INVOLVED WITH HAVING AN ELECTRIC

CAR?

WE FIND OUT.

>>> AND A CHANGE OF GUARD AT

GMP.

THAT'S WHERE WE BEGIN THIS

MORNING.

GREEN MOUNTAIN POWER SERVES

ABOUT 265,000 CUSTOMERS, HAS 500

EMPLOYEES, AND EARNED A LONG

LIST OF ACCOLADES FOR IT

COMMITMENT TO RENEWABLE ENERGY.

NOW THE COMPANY'S LEADER, MARY

POWELL, IS STEPPING DOWN,

HANDING THE REINS TO ANOTHER

MARI, MARI McCLURE, WHO'S

CURRENTLY SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT.

COLLEAGUES AROUND THE OFFICE

CALL THEM MARY-SQUARED.

THIS MORNING, I ASKED MARY

POWELL WITH HER MORE THAN 20

YEARS AT GMP, 12 AS CEO AND

PRESIDENT, AND WHAT'S NEXT FOR

HER AND THE COMPANY.

MARY POWELL, THANKS FOR JOINING

US.

>> Powell: MY PLEASURE.

>> Darren: WHY ARE YOU LEAVING?

>> Powell: OH MY GOODNESS, I'M

SO EXCITED.

I'M REALLY SO EXCITED TO BE

ANNOUNCING THAT MARI McCLURE IS

THE NEXT CEO OF GREEN MOUNTAIN

POWER EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1st AND

WE COULD NOT BE IN A STRONGER

POSITION FOR THIS TRANSITION.

AS YOU KNOW, WE CERTAINLY IN

TERMS OF HOW OUR CUSTOMERS FEEL

ABOUT US, WE'VE BEEN AT AN

ALL-TIME HIGH IN TERMS OF

SATISFACTION AND TRUST IN THE

COMPANY.

WE'VE BEEN INNOVATING TO DRIVE

CARBON OUT OF HOMES AND

BUSINESSES IN VERMONT, AS WELL

AS LOWERING COSTS, SO THIS --

I'VE BEEN AT THE HELM FOR 12

YEARS AS CEO AND I'VE BEEN AT

GREEN MOUNTAIN POWER FOR OVER 20

YEARS, SO THIS JUST FEELS LIKE

AN INCREDIBLE TIME TO PASS THE

BATON TO A NEXT GENERATION

LEADER.

>> Darren: IS THERE SOMETHING ON

THE HORIZON FOR YOU?

IS THERE A REASON WHY -- I MEAN,

12 YEARS N YOU'RE LIKE, OKAY,

THIS IS IT?

>> Powell: WELL, THERE ARE A LOT

OF THINGS.

A LOT OF POSSIBILITIES ON THE

HORIZON.

AS YOU KNOW, I HAVE A LOT OF

ENERGY, A LOT OF DRIVE, AND

THERE ARE A NUMBER OF THINGS

THAT I'M INTERESTED IN AND A

NUMBER OF THINGS THAT HAVE

POPPED ITS, BUT REALLY, THIS

IS -- POPPED UP, BUT REALLY,

THIS IS MOSTLY ABOUT I FEEL DEEP

IN MY BONES THAT IT IS TIME FOR

THIS NEXT GENERATION LEADER,

MARI McCLURE, TO TAKE OVER THE

HELM AND TO TAKE GREEN MOUNTAIN

POWER FORWARD AND TO BUILD ON

THE SUCCESS THAT WE'VE HAD, BUT

I'M JUST SO EXCITED TO IMAGINE

WHAT THIS TEAM IS GOING TO COME

UP WITH NEXT.

>> Darren: THERE'S BEEN A LOT OF

SCUTTLEBUTT OVER THE YEARS THAT

PERHAPS YOU SHOULD OR WOULD BE

INTERESTED IN GETTING INTO

POLITICS.

IS THAT ON THE HORIZON?

>> Powell: I WOULD RULE OUT

NOTHING AT THIS POINT.

SO MY GREATEST HOPE IS THAT I AM

GOING TO GIVE MYSELF A BREATHER,

THAT I AM GOING TO ACTUALLY

PAUSE FOR A LITTLE BIT SO THAT I

CAN JUST, YOU KNOW, SPEND MORE

TIME WITH THE DOGS AND MARK AND

HELP WITH THAT BUSINESS THAT WE

OWN, THAT MARK RUNS, BUT, YOU

KNOW, IDEALLY, I'M GOING TO MAKE

A DECISION SOMETIME CLOSER TO

THE SPRING AND EVERYTHING IS

OPEN IN TERMS OF A POSSIBILITY.

>> Darren: SO THAT SOUNDS TO ME

LIKE A DEFINITE MAYBE THAT YOU'D

BE CONSIDERING POLITICS.

>> Powell: IT IS A DEFINITE

STATEMENT THAT I DON'T WANT TO

RULE ANYTHING OUT AT THIS POINT.

I HAVE A LOT OF ENERGY, A LOT OF

FOCUS ON THE WORLD OF ENERGY AND

THE WORLD OF WHAT'S HAPPENING

FROM A CLIMATE CRISIS

PERSPECTIVE, SO I WOULD SAY A

LOT OF THE THINGS THAT I'M

THINKING ABOUT NOW ARE MORE

DIRECTLY RELATED TO THAT KIND OF

WORK, BUT I ABSOLUTELY WOULDN'T

RULE OUT ANYTHING THAT I FELT

WAS A GOOD USE FOR THIS

INCREDIBLE ENERGY, DRIVE, AND

DESIRE TO BE OF SERVICE.

SO THAT -- YOU KNOW, AT THE END

OF THE DAY, DARREN, I WANT TO BE

DOING SOMETHING LIKE I'VE BEEN

ABLE TO DO HERE, WHERE I'M DOING

CHALLENGING, COURAGEOUS WORK

WITH AMAZING PEOPLE, BUT DOING

SOMETHING THAT ADDS SOME BENEFIT

TO SOCIETY AND TO THE PEOPLE

THAT WE SERVE.

SO AGAIN, I WOULDN'T RULE

ANYTHING OUT, BUT RIGHT NOW, I

WOULD SAY THE THINGS I WOULD

MOST LIKELY END UP DOING WOULD

BE IN THE ENERGY SPACE.

BUT WHO KNOWS?

>> Darren: WHICH POLITICAL PARTY

DO YOU ALIGN YOURSELF WITH?

>> Powell: WELL, YOU KNOW, I

GUESS A DEMOCRAT.

I WOULD SAY I'M A DEMOCRAT,

YEAH.

>> Darren: SO LET'S TALK ABOUT

THE TRANSITION HERE AND WHAT GMP

HAS DONE OVER THE YEARS.

NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE ASSOCIATE

ENERGY OR UTILITY COMPANIES WITH

SETTING GOALS TO GO GREEN BY

2030, NO CARBON EMISSIONS.

WHY TAKE THAT APPROACH AND SIT

BECAUSE WE'RE HERE IN VERMONT

THAT SOMETHING LIKE THAT MAKES

SENSE?

>> Powell: SO OUR TRANSFORMATION

AS A COMPANY STARTED WITH OUR

CULTURE AND IT WAS REALLY ABOUT

CREATING A COMPANY THAT WAS

OBSESSED WITH THE VERMONTERS WE

SERVE AND WE TALK A LOT ABOUT

BEING CUSTOMER-OBSESSED.

WE TALK A LOT ABOUT HOW WE

TRANSLATE THAT INTO FAST, FUN,

AND EFFECTIVE SERVICE FOR

VERMONTERS.

THAT'S WHY WE'VE TRIED TO

ELIMINATE BUREAUCRACY, TRIED TO

CREATE A TEAM SPIRIT WHERE

WHOEVER IS WITH THE CUSTOMER CAN

MAKE A DECISION AND RESOLVE

THINGS QUICKLY, SO THAT

OBSESSION OF LOVE OF OUR

CUSTOMERS IS EXACTLY WHAT LED US

TOWARDS OUR MISSION THAT WAS

LAUNCHED ABOUT 12 YEARS AGO AS I

WAS BECOMING CEO TO REALLY LEAN

IN MUCH HARDER TO RENEWABLE

ENERGY, TO LOWERING CARBON WHILE

WE'RE LOWERING COSTS FOR

VERMONTERS.

SO BECAUSE, AT THE END OF THE

DAY, THE VERMONTERS WE SERVE, WE

SURVEY THEM, WE TALK TO THEM,

AND THOSE ARE THE THINGS THEY

CARE ABOUT.

AND GUESS WHAT?

WE'RE VERMONTERS, TOO, SO THOSE

ARE THE THINGS WE CARE ABOUT.

SO IT JUST WAS A NATURAL

OUTGROWTH TO START DOING THIS

WORK ABOUT BEING A TRUE LEADER

IN MOVING TOWARDS A CLEAN,

GREEN, COST-EFFECTIVE FUTURE.

AND NOW, I MEAN, TO YOUR POINT,

YES, WE ARE A HUGE OUTLIER.

WE'RE AN OUTLIER IN THE COUNTRY.

WE'RE AN EXAMPLE THAT IS BEING

USED ALL OVER THE COUNTRY AND IN

SOME CASES AROUND THE WORLD FOR

TAKING INNOVATION AND THIS

DESIRE TO MOVE TO A CLEANER,

GREENER, COST-EFFECTIVE FUTURE

AND TRANSLATING THAT INTO

PROVIDING CUSTOMERS WITH TOOLS

AND TECHNOLOGIES THAT OTHER

UTILITIES JUST AREN'T DOING.

>> Darren: WITHIN ENERGY, IS GMP

DIFFERENT THAN ANY OTHER

UTILITIES OR COMPANIES UNDER THE

PARENT COMPANY OR IS THE PARENT

COMPANY SETTING FORTH THE

VISION?

>> Powell: GREEN MOUNTAIN POWER

OPERATES VERY INDEPENDENTLY.

WE HAVE OUR OWN BOARD OF

DIRECTORS AND IT IS THE TEAM

HERE, THE LEADERSHIP TEAM HERE

THAT DECIDES STRATEGY, DECIDES

PRETTY MUCH EVERYTHING YOU SEE

THAT WE DO, IS REALLY LAUNCHED

FROM WITHIN GREEN MOUNTAIN POWER

AND WITHIN OUR GOVERNANCE

STRUCTURE, WHICH IS, YOU KNOW,

LARGELY VERMONT-BASED BOARD OF

DIRECTORS.

SO WE DO HAVE AN AMAZING

INVESTOR.

WE'VE HAD THEM FOR THE ENTIRE

TIME I'VE BEEN CEO.

THEY HAVE UNWAVERING IN THEIR

SUPPORT OF OUR INDEPENDENCE AND

OUR ABILITY TO DEVELOP WHAT WE

BELIEVE ARE THE RIGHT STRATEGIES

AND SOLUTIONS FOR THE VERMONTERS

WE SERVE, SO WE FEEL REALLY

FORTUNATE TO HAVE WHAT WE

BELIEVE IS SUCH AN ENLIGHTENED

INVESTOR THAT REALLY BELIEVES IN

WHAT WE'RE DOING AND WANTS TO

SEE US DO MORE OF IT.

>> Darren: HOW DOES GMP COMPARE

TO OTHER COMPANIES WITHIN THEIR

PORTFOLIO?

>> Powell: WELL, GREEN MOUNTAIN

POWER IS A SIGNIFICANT PART OF

OUR INVESTOR, AND IN FACT, YOU

KNOW, I WOULD SAY WE'RE

BASICALLY OVER 50% OF WHAT

REALLY MAKES UP THE FINANCIAL

RESULTS OF ENERGIER.

THEY HAVE ALSO INVESTED

SIGNIFICANTLY OVER THIS SAME

TIME PERIOD THAT THEY'VE BEEN AN

INVESTOR FOR GREEN MOUNTAIN

POWER, THEY'VE ALSO INVESTED

SIGNIFICANTLY IN SIGNIFICANT

WIND ENERGY PROJECTS.

THEY ACQUIRED A SOLAR COMPANY

AND, OF COURSE, AS YOU KNOW,

GOING BACK, OH MY GOSH, 20 --

OVER 25 YEARS AGO, THEY BECAME

THE INVESTOR FOR OUR LOCAL GAS

COMPANY, VERMONT GAS.

>> Darren: 2030, PRETTY LOFTY

GOAL TO GET TO CARBON-FREE.

WHERE DO WE STAND IN THAT

PROCESS RIGHT NOW AND IS THAT

REALISTIC?

>> Powell: OH MY GOSH, IT'S

INCREDIBLY REALISTIC BECAUSE,

ACTUALLY, RIGHT NOW TODAY, WE

ARE 90% CARBON FREE IN THE

PORTFOLIO THAT WE USE TO PROVIDE

ENERGY TO VERMONTERS, AND WE'RE

ABOUT 62% RENEWABLE.

SO THE GOAL WAS ABOUT HOW DO WE

GET TO 100% CARBON-FREE BY 2025,

AND THEN 100% RENEWABLE BY 2030.

I HAVE ABSOLUTE CONFIDENCE IN

MARI McCLURE AND THE TEAM HERE

THAT THEY ARE GOING TO NOT JUST

STHRIFR ON THAT COMMITMENT,

BUT -- DELIVER ON THAT

COMMITMENT, BUT THEY'RE PROBABLY

GOING TO SHOCK US AND GO SOMEHOW

FURTHER THAN ALL OF THAT BECAUSE

THEY'RE AMAZING.

>> Darren: THAT WAS GOING TO BE

MY NEXT QUESTION.

DOES MARI McCLURE SHARE THE SAME

VISION THAT YOU HAVE AND SET

FORTH FOR GMP?

>> Powell: ONE OF THE THINGS I

LOVE ABOUT GREEN MOUNTAIN POWER,

I THINK IT'S FAIR TO SAY

EVERYTHING WE DO IS DEEP IN ALL

OF OUR DNA, SO WHILE OBVIOUSLY

IT'S IMPORTANT WHO THE CEO IS

AND WHO THE LEADER IS, THE

REALITY IS EVERYTHING THAT I'VE

BEEN A PART OF LAUNCHING HAS

HAD -- HAS HAD THE DEEP -- NOT

JUST -- "SUPPORT" IS NOT THE

RIGHT WORD, BUT THE DEEP DESIRE

AND PASSION WITHIN EVERYBODY

ELSE ON THE LEADERSHIP TEAM AND

REALLY THROUGHOUT THE COMPANY,

SO YES, IT IS DEEP IN MARI

McCLURE'S DNA AS WELL AS THE

REST OF THIS TEAM TO NOT JUST

DELIVER ON THOSE PROMISES, BUT

ACTUALLY TO CONTINUE TO INNOVATE

AND DO THINGS THAT, AGAIN, WILL,

AT THE END OF THE DAY, I THINK,

MAKE THOSE GOALS MAYBE LOOK LIKE

THEY WEREN'T AS AMBITIOUS AS

THEY ONCE SOUNDED, SO THAT'S

WHAT I EXPECT.

>> Darren: WHAT DO YOU THINK

YOUR LEGACY WILL BE?

>> Powell: OH, I DON'T THINK A

LOT ABOUT LEGACIES.

YOU PROBABLY GET THAT BEST FROM

SOMEBODY ELSE.

I WILL TELL YOU THE THING I

THINK IS THE MOST SIGNIFICANT

ACCOMPLISHMENT IN THE CONTEXT OF

ALL THE AMAZING THINGS THAT THIS

TEAM HAS PRODUCED AND THAT IS

REALLY THE LEVEL OF EMOTIONAL

CONNECTIVITY WE'VE CREATED

WITHIN THIS COMPANY AMONGST

THOSE OF US WHO WORK HERE.

I CARE DEEPLY ABOUT THE FOLKS

WHO WORK HERE.

I THINK THERE ARE SOME AMAZING

RELATIONSHIPS THAT HAVE BEEN

BUILT AND WOE CARE DEEPLY

ABOUT -- WE CARE DEEPLY ABOUT

THE VERMONTERS WE SERVE, SO

HAVING, IF YOU WILL, LOVE A PART

OF THE MAGIC POTION OF GREEN

MOUNTAIN POWER, I THINK, IS WHAT

I VIEW AS ONE OF THE MOST

SIGNIFICANT THINGS I'VE EVER

BEEN A PART OF.

>> Darren: WILL YOU MISS IT?

>> Powell: ABSOLUTELY,

ABSOLUTELY!

>> Darren: WHAT ABOUT IT?

>> Powell: I WILL SO MISS THE

PERSONAL AND DEEP CONNECTIONS I

HAVE WITH SO MANY PEOPLE HERE

AND ONE OF THE THINGS I LOVE IS

THAT VERMONT IS SMALL AND SO I

KNOW THAT IT'S NOT IMPOSSIBLE TO

MAINTAIN A NUMBER OF THOSE

RELATIONSHIPS, BUT AGAIN, YOU

DON'T DO WHAT THIS COMPANY HAS

DONE, YOU DON'T DEAL WITH THE

KIND OF INCREDIBLE STORM EVENTS

THAT WE'VE HAD TO DEAL WITH,

WITHOUT DEVELOPING, YOU KNOW,

DEEP AND IMPORTANT BONDS WITH

EACH OTHER AND WITH THE

CUSTOMERS WE SERVE.

SO YEAH, I ABSOLUTELY WILL MISS

THAT.

>> Darren: YOU'VE REALLY BROKEN

THE MOLD, IF YOU WILL, WHEN IT

COMES TO LEADERSHIP, A WOMAN IN

CHARGE OF THE LARGEST UTILITY IN

THE STATE.

WHAT DO YOU THINK THAT SAYS

ABOUT, A, YOU AND, B, GMP?

>> Powell: WELL --

>> Darren: ARE YOU PROUD OF

THAT?

>> Powell: YES, YEAH, I AM.

ACTUALLY, ONE OF THE THINGS I'VE

REALLY COME TO APPRECIATE IS HOW

MUCH MY BEING IN THIS ROLE AND

HOW MUCH OUR BEING COURAGEOUS

ABOUT WHAT WE'VE DONE AND WHAT

WE'RE STILL DOING HAS MEANT TO

WOMEN AND ACTUALLY YOUNG WOMEN

ALL OVER THE STATE OF VERMONT

AND ACTUALLY, IN SOME CASES, ALL

OVER THE COUNTRY.

I MEAN, I CAN'T BEGIN TO TELL

YOU HOW MANY YOUNG WOMEN HAVE

REACHED OUT TO ME AND SAID THAT

MY DOING WHAT I'M DOING AND

DOING THE COURAGEOUS THINGS THAT

WE'VE DONE, HOW MUCH THAT'S

GIVEN THEM CONFIDENCE AND

INSPIRATION, AND THAT MAKES ME

FEEL REALLY GOOD.

THE OTHER THING IS, YOU KNOW,

ESPECIALLY WHEN I BECAME CEO 12

YEARS AGO, I REALLY WAS AN

OUTLIER, A HUGE OUTLIER.

IN THE ENTIRE COUNTRY AT THAT

TIME, I THINK THERE WERE MAYBE

THREE WOMEN THAT WERE CEOs OF

INVESTOR-OWNED UTILITIES AND I

THINK IN SOME WAYS, DARREN, DEEG

AN OUTLIER -- BEING AN OUTLIER

GAVE ME A LOT OF ABILITY TO BE

AN OUTLIER.

IN SOME WAYS, I THINK SO MUCH OF

WHAT WE'VE DONE, EVEN LAUNCHING

AT THE TIME FELT JUST CRAZY

AMBITIOUS BY SO MANY, THEY

VIEWED IT THAT WAY WHEN WE

LAUNCHED OUR VISION 12 YEARS AGO

TO MOVE TO A MUCH MORE

RENEWABLE, COST-EFFECTIVE

PORTFOLIO, AND THEN, OF COURSE,

THE PORTFOLIO AND KINGDOM

COMMUNITY WIND.

I THINK A PART OF WHAT MADE IT

EASY TO BE AN OUTLIER WAS I

ALREADY WAS AN OUTLIER, SO --

AND I WORKED WITH AMAZING FOLKS

AT GREEN MOUNTAIN POWER THAT

JUST ALWAYS GAVE ME THAT

CONFIDENCE THAT I NEEDED AND I

HOPE I GAVE THEM TWICE AS MUCH

CONFIDENCE BACK.

>> Darren: THE LIST OF ACCOLADES

FOR BOTH YOU AND GMP IS PRETTY

LONG ONE.

IS THERE SOMETHING YOU CAN POINT

TO THAT YOU'RE MOST PROUD OF OR

AN ACCOMPLISHMENT SINCE YOU'VE

BEEN HERE FOR THE LAST 12 YEARS

AS CEO, THAT YOU CAN SAY, HEY, I

DID GOOD THERE?

>> Powell: I THINK, I THINK THE

THING I'M THE MOST PROUD OF IS

THE CULTURE WE HAVE HERE BECAUSE

REALLY, WITHOUT THAT -- YOU

KNOW, I LIKE TO USE THE LINE

WHEN I'M ASKED TO SPEAK IN

DIFFERENT PLACES ABOUT

LEADERSHIP, I LOVE THE LINE THAT

CULTURE EATS STRATEGY.

CULTURE EATS STRATEGY.

YOU KNOW, THAT YOU CAN HAVE THE

BEST STRATEGY IN THE WORLD, BUT

IF YOU HAVEN'T INVESTED IN THE

TEAM AND THE CULTURE OF THE

ORGANIZATION, TO BE ONE THAT CAN

BE FAST, FUN AND EFFECTIVE, AND

ONE WHERE WE HAVE EMOTIONAL

RESONANCE WITH EACH OTHER, I

JUST CAN'T IMAGINE THAT ANY OF

THOSE OTHER THINGS WOULD HAVE

BEEN POSSIBLE IF IT HAD NOT BEEN

THAT, YOU KNOW, DEEP CULTURAL

WORK THAT WE DID AROUND CUSTOMER

OBSESSION AND AROUND CARING FOR

EACH OTHER, THAT THEN WAS THE

FOUNDATION UPON WHICH EVERYTHING

ELSE WAS BUILT.

BUT YEAH, WE'VE DONE A LOT -- I

MEAN, WE'VE DONE A LOT OF GOOD

AND EVEN JUST THE FACT THAT OVER

THIS 20-YEAR PERIOD, YOU KNOW,

OUR RATES HAVE TRACKED BELOW THE

RATE OF INFLATION ON AVERAGE.

AS A VERMONTER, I CAN'T THINK OF

ANY OTHER COST STRUCTURE THAT'S

TRACKED BLOT RATE OF

INFLATION -- BELOW THE RATE OF

INFLATION OVER THAT SIGNIFICANT

A PERIOD OF TIME, SO EVERYTHING

WE'VE DONE HAS BEEN ABOUT

DRIVING DOWN COST.

KINGDOM COMMUNITY WIND WAS ABOUT

GREAT RENEWABLE ENERGY AT A MUCH

MORE COST-EFFECTIVE VALUE FOR

VERMONTERS.

THE MERGER WAS ABOUT DELIVERING

OVER 144 MILLION IN SAVINGS AND

WE ARE GOING TO EXCEED THAT.

SO -- BUT ALL OF IT WAS BUILT ON

THIS FOUNDATION OF THIS AMAZING

TEAM AND THIS CULTURE THAT WE

BUILT TOGETHER.

>> Darren: YOU DID JUST MENTION

A COUPLE OF THINGS THAT WERE

CONTROVERSIAL.

>> Powell: YEAH.

>> Darren: AND STILL IS

CONTROVERSIAL, WIND ENERGY IN

VERMONT.

ANY REGRETS AT ALL ABOUT SOME OF

THE MOVES THAT HAD BEEN MADE

UNDER YOUR WATCH?

>> Powell: I LIVE A LIFE OF -- I

DON'T LOOK AT LIFE FROM A

PERSPECTIVE OF REGRETS.

I DEFINITELY ALWAYS FEEL LIKE

THERE'S -- THAT EVERY DAY THAT

GOES BY, YOU'RE ALWAYS LEARNING.

OH MY GOSH, OKAY, THAT'S THE

THING I BRING TO THE NEXT TIME I

DO SOMETHING LIKE THIS.

BUT NO, THOSE PROJECTS WERE

AMAZING PROJECTS FOR VERMONTERS

AND THE PART THAT WAS SO

IMPORTANT TO ME, TO US AS A

COMPANY, WAS WE STAYED IN CLOSE

CONTACT WITH OUR CUSTOMERS.

WE CONTINUED TO SURVEY THEM, WE

CONTINUED TO ASK THEM HOW THEY

FELT ABOUT WHAT WE WERE DOING,

AND IN THE CASE OF BOTH OF

THOSE, WE HAD STRONG CUSTOMER

SUPPORT.

SO THAT, TOO, GAVE US, ON THOSE

DAYS WHEN WE NEEDED IT TO FACE

SOME OF THE OPPOSITION TO

THINGS, THAT GAVE US THAT DEEP

WELL OF CONFIDENCE THAT WE KNEW

WE WERE DOING THE RIGHT THING

FOR CUSTOMERS AND WE KNEW THAT

VERMONTERS WANTED US TO BE

MOVING FORWARD.

>> Darren: YOU SAID YOU DON'T

LIKE TO LOOK BACK WITH ANY

REGRET, BUT IS THERE ANYTHING

YOU HAD HOPED YOU WOULD HAVE

ACCOMPLISHED BEFORE JANUARY THAT

YOU'RE JUST NOT GOING TO HAVE

TIME TO GET TO?

>> Powell: OH, I -- NO, I

CAN'T -- NO, I FEEL LIKE THIS

HAS BEEN AMAZING.

IT'S BEEN AN AMAZING RUN AND I

FEEL LIKE BETWEEN NOW AND

JANUARY, WE'LL PROBABLY ROLL OUT

ONE OR TWO MORE THINGS BECAUSE

THAT'S JUST THE WAY WE ROLL.

>> Darren: ANYTHING ON THE

HORIZON WE CAN EXPECT, ANY

PARTNERSHIPS OR --

>> Powell: WE'RE ALWAYS

CONTINUING TO LOOK.

JUST LIKE YOU SAW, WE JUST

LAUNCHED THAT REALLY COOL BUNDLE

WHERE YOU CAN BUNDLE ENERGY

TRANSFORMATION IN THIS, YOU

KNOW, THIS PRICING MODEL THAT'S

NOT BEING USED ANYWHERE ELSE IN

THE COUNTRY, SO YOU GET IT ALL

IN THIS NICE, YOU KNOW, FLAT,

GUARANTEED FEE BUT YOU'LL SEE US

CONTINUE TO INNOVATE.

THAT'S WHAT WE DO FOR

VERMONTERS.

WE'RE TRYING TO DRIVE DOWN

CARBON AND DRIVE DOWN COST.

>> Darren: MARY POWELL, THANK

YOU.

>> Powell: THANK YOU.

ALWAYS A PLEASURE TO TALK TO

YOU.

>> Darren: COMING UP, WHAT

EXACTLY ARE THE CHANGES THAT

VERMONTERS HAVE TO MAKE TO GO

ELECTRIC?

WE TEST DRIVE A COUPLE EVs TO

SEE HOW THEY RIDE.

AND WE TALK TO DRIVERS AND

DEALERS ABOUT WHAT YOU NEED TO

KNOW TO FIT THEM INTO YOUR LIFE.

>> Darren: SHE'S LIKELY TO MAKE

THE U.S. OLYMPIC RUGBY TEAM AND

OUR SCOTT FLEISHMAN GOT AN

INTERVIEW WITH HER.

HE'S IN THE NEWSROOM WITH WHAT'S

COMING UP.

GOOD MORNING.

>> Scott: GOOD MORNING.

THE WOMEN'S RUGBY TEAM HAS

ALREADY QUALIFIED FOR THE 2020

GAMES IN TOKYO.

BURLINGTON'S ALONNA SHOULD BE ON

THE ROSTER.

BEFORE LEAVING VERMONT, I WAS

ABLE TO CATCH UP WITH HER AND

SAT DOWN WITH ONE OF HER

WORKOUTS IN SHELBURNE TO TALK

ABOUT BEING AN OLYMPIC HOPEFUL

AND TELLS ME WHEN SHE FIRST

THOUGHT SHE HAD A CHANCE TO

PURSUE THIS SPORT

PROFESSIONALLY.

WE ALSO TAKE YOU TO ONE OF

SEVERAL DAIRY FARMS FROM ACROSS

NEW ENGLAND, OPENING ITS DOORS

TO TELL YOU THANKS.

LOOKS LIKE WE COULD BE IN FOR A

SOGGY SUNDAY.

DAVE HAS A CHECK OF THE FORECAST

AT THE TOP OF THE HOUR.

>> Darren: THANKS SO MUCH.

UP NEXT, WE TAKE YOU OUT ON THE

ROAD IN AN ELECTRIC CAR TO FIND

OUT WHAT IT'S REALLY LIKE TO OWN

ONE.

>> Darren: MANY OF YOU KNOW

ELECTRIC CARS PRODUCE FEWER

EMISSIONS AND SAVE YOU MONEY ON

GAS, BUT DO YOU KNOW WHAT IT'S

LIKE TO OWN ONE?

CAT VIGLIENZONI TAKES ONE FOR A

SPIN TO FIND OUT.

>> Cat: YOU'RE OKAY WITH ME

DRIVING THIS ONE?

>> YES.

>> Cat: BILL'S GOAL IS TO GET

ONE NEW PERSON TO DRIVE HIS

TESLA EACH DAY.

TUESDAY, IT'S ME.

>> IT HAS SOME GET UP AND GO.

>> Cat: IT DOES.

HE SAYS WHEN HE GOT THE CAR FOUR

YEARS AGO, HE WAS CONCERNED

ABOUT DISTANCE, BUT WITH MORE

CHARGING STATIONS COMING ONLINE

EACH DAY AND APPS TO MAKE IT

EASY TO FIT THEM INTO YOUR TRIP,

HE CAN NOW TIME HIS CHARGES IN

WITH BREAKS DURING LONG CAR

RIDES.

>> I'M GOING TO WEST VIRGINIA

TOMORROW AND I'M NOT THINKING

ABOUT IT TODAY.

I'M GOING TO GET IN THE CAR AND

DRIVE TOMORROW.

>> Cat: ANOTHER CONCERN HE HEARS

ABOUT IN VERMONT IS HOW LONG HIS

CHARGE LASTS DURING WINTER.

HE SAYS YOU'RE NOT GOING TO GET

STRANDED IF YOU TURN ON THE

HEATER.

>> WHAT'S GREAT ABOUT THE

ELECTRIC CAR, IT USES ONLY THE

ENERGY IT NEEDS.

SO IF YOU'RE SITTING IN TRAFFIC,

IT IS ONLY HEATING THE CAR.

>> Cat: HE SAYS HE ALSO SAVES A

MAINTENANCE COSTS.

HE SAYS THE BATTERY HAS NEVER

HAD TO BE CHANGED AND WITH

REGENERATIVE BRAKING ON ELECTRIC

CARS, THE BRAKES TAKE LESS OF A

BEATING.

IN 100,000 MILES, HIS HAVE NEVER

BEEN SWAPPED.

>> 100,000 MILES, WE'VE CHANGED

THE TIRES AND WE'VE CHANGED

WINDSHIELD WIPERS AND WE'VE

ADDED WINDSHIELD WIPER FLUID.

IT'S A HUGE DIFFERENCE.

>> Cat: OVER AT BURLINGTON

HYUNDAI, THEY SAY THEIR

CROSSOVER BARELY NEEDS ANY TLC.

A REASON CUSTOMERS ARE LOOKING

AT DRIVING ONE OFF THE LOT.

>> WE OWN AN ELECTRIC PLUG-IN

HYBRID AND WE LIKE IT SO MUCH

THAT WE WANTED TO GET A FULL

ELECTRIC CAR.

>> Cat: HE SAYS CUSTOMERS ARE

ASKING FOR ELECTRIC OPTIONS.

WITH THE 258-MILE RANGE, IT'S AN

EASIER SELL.

OTHERS DON'T HAVE THAT.

HE SAYS THE BIGGEST CHALLENGE IS

STILL CLOSING THE AFFORDABILITY

GAP.

AN ELECTRIC KONA COSTS AT LEAST

$38,000, ABOUT 10,000 MORE THAN

THE GAS VERSION, AND DOESN'T

HAVE ALL-WHEEL DRIVE.

HE SAYS IT'S ALSO HARD TO

ADVERTISE THEM BROADLY WHEN

THERE AREN'T THAT MANY TO SELL

YET.

>> I DON'T THINK PEOPLE REALIZE,

YOU KNOW, IT'S INSTANT WITH

ELECTRIC.

YOU JUST -- YOU'RE GOING.

>> Cat: WE WANTED TO SEE HOW IT

DROVE.

LIKE MOST EVs, IT'S ZIPPY.

WHOO!

>> IT DOESN'T TAKE MUCH.

>> Cat: HE ALSO SAYS IT'S A FUN

RIDE AND WAS INITIALLY CONCERNED

ABOUT THINGS LIKE RANGE, BUT

SAYS HAVING ONE CHANGED HIS

MIND.

WHAT WOULD YOU TELL PEOPLE WHO

ARE SKEPTICAL OF ELECTRIC CARS?

THEY'RE USED TO THEIR GAS CAR.

>> SORE WE, BUT NOW THAT WE HAVE

ONE, WE WANT TO GO ALL ELECTRIC.

>> Darren: AND THAT TALK MORE

ABOUT GOING ELECTRIC, I'M JOINED

NOW BY DAVID ROBERTS, A CENTER

CONSULTANT AT DRIVE ELECTRIC

VERMONT.

WELCOME TO THE PROGRAM.

>> Roberts: THANK YOU, IT'S

GREAT TO BE HERE.

>> Darren: LET'S TAKE A LOOK AT

SOLE OF THE NUMBERS.

THERE'S A STEADY RISE IN THE

NUMBER OF ELECTRIC CARS

REGISTERED IN VERMONT.

THE LATEST NUMBER FROM JULY

THOSE 3,288 AND THE NUMBER OF

EVs IN THE STATE INCREASED BY

676 VEHICLES OR 26% OVER THE

PAST YEAR.

WHY IS THAT?

>> Roberts: IT'S GETTING A LOT

EASIER TO GO ELECTRIC IN

VERMONT.

WE HAVE MORE MODELS, SO THERE'S

MORE THAN 40 MODELS AVAILABLE AT

CAR DEALERS AND WE HAVE BOTH THE

PLUG-IN HYBRID VARIETIES THAT

RUN ON BATTERY AND THEN RUN ON

GAS AS LONG AS YOU NEED, SO

THAT'S ABOUT 60% OF THE EVs IN

VERMONT ARE PLUG-IN HYBRIDS AND

THE REST ARE ALL ELECTRIC WHICH

ARE POWERED SOLELY BY THE

BATTERY AND IT'S EASIER FOR

PEOPLE TO CONSIDER THOSE AS THE

RANGE COMES UP.

THE KONA HAS OVER 200 MILES, THE

TESLA WITH OVER 300 RANGE.

>> Darren: THAT NUMBER MIGHT BE

HIGHER IF NOT FOR A COUPLE OF

THINGS THAT CAT BROUGHT UP AND

WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

ACCESSIBILITY BECAUSE OF

AFFORDABILITY AND THE FACT THAT

A LOT ARE NOT ALL-WHEEL DRIVE.

WE LIVE IN VERMONT.

HOW DO WE GET THERE?

>> Roberts: ON THE AFFORDABILITY

QUESTION, ABOUT TWO-THIRDS OF

THE VEHICLES PURCHASED IN

VERMONT ARE USED VEHICLES, SO WE

NEED TO GET MORE EVs INTO THE

USED MARKET TO REALLY BRING DOWN

THE COST.

WE'VE SEEN SOME, ABOUT 15% OF

THE EVZ REGISTERED IN THE -- EVs

REGISTERED IN THE LAST QUARTER

WERE USED VEHICLES, SO THERE ARE

SOME, THE NISSAN LEAF, THE OLDER

VEHICLES AVAILABLE FOR LESS THAN

$10,000, SO THAT'S A GREAT, MUCH

MORE AFFORDABLE WAY AND AS TIME

GOES ON, WE HAVE MORE INVENTORY

OUT THERE, IT'S GOING TO BE

EASIER TO FIND USED MODELS AND

WE ARE ALSO ARE LOOKING AT

INCENTIVES.

THERE'S A FEDERAL TAX CREDIT OF

UP TO $7500.

THERE'S UTILITY PROGRAMS AND

THEN THERE IS A STATE INCENTIVE

PROGRAM THAT LEGISLATORS

APPROVED EARLIER THIS YEAR WHICH

ISN'T AVAILABLE JUST YET, BUT

V-TRANS IS IN THE PROCESS OF

FIGURING OUT HOW TO IMPLEMENT

THAT AND WE EXPECT INCENTIVES ON

AN ALL-ELECTRIC VEHICLE THROUGH

THE STATE PROGRAM TO RUN BETWEEN

500 AND 5,000 -- 2500 AND

$5,000.

>> Darren: NO SURPRISE THAT MOST

EVs ARE REGISTERED IN CHITTENDEN

COUNTY.

DO THEY EVEN MAKE SENSE FOR, YOU

KNOW, SOMEONE WHO LIVES IN THE

RURAL PART OF THE STATE WHERE

THEY HAVE TO DRIVE A LONG

DISTANCE TO GET JUST ABOUT

ANYWHERE?

>> Roberts: SURE.

IT REALLY DEPENDS ON THE

INDIVIDUAL CIRCUMSTANCES WHAT'S

GOING TO BE BEST FOR SOMEONE.

EVs ARE CERTAIN CONCENTRATED IN

CHITTENDEN COUNTY, THAT'S WHERE

WE SEE THE HIGHEST ADOPTION, BUT

THEY ARE ACROSS THE STATE AND

88% OF VERMONT COMMUNITIES HAVE

AT LEAST ONE EV REGISTERED, SO

PEOPLE WHO ARE REALLY PILING ON

THE MICE, GOING ELECTRIC -- ON

THE MILES, GOING ELECTRIC CAN

SAVE THEM MORE MONEY BECAUSE

IT'S EQUIVALENT OF THE $1.50 A

GALLON GASOLINE.

SO THE MORE MILES YOU'RE PUTTING

ON YOUR ELECTRIC VEHICLE, THE

MORE YOU'RE SAVING.

THERE ARE MORE MODELS COMING

WITH ALL-WHEEL DRIVE AND HIGHER

GROUND CLEARANCE.

THERE'S A COUPLE OF PLUG-IN

HYBRIDS THAT ARE THERE NOW AND

MORE OPTIONS COMING IN THE NEAR

FUTURE.

>> Darren: SO IF YOU COULD GIVE

YOUR TOP THREE ADVANTAGES, TOP

THREE DISADVANTAGES TO OWNING

EV, WHAT WOULD THEY BE?

>> Roberts: TOP THREE ADVANTAGES

WOULD BE JUST FUN TO KRIEF.

WE HEAR ABOUT EV OWNERS WHO ONCE

THEY GO ELECTRIC, THEY REALLY

LOVE THE CAR.

THEY WOULDN'T CONSIDER GOING

BACK TO A GASOLINE ENGINE

VEHICLE.

THEY'RE QUIET.

AND THEN ON THE COST SAVING

SIDE, YOU CAN SAVE SUBSTANTIALLY

BOTH ON THE SAVINGS FROM

GASOLINE AS WELL AS MAINTENANCE

BECAUSE YOU'RE NOT NECESSARILY

DEALING WITH OIL CHANGES AND

BRAKES AS FREQUENTLY AND THINGS

LIKE THAT.

THEN GOOD FOR THE ENVIRONMENT.

WE KNOW CLIMATE CHANGE IS A

CRITICAL ISSUE FOR US TO BE

THINKING ABOUT, AND WHILE -- SO

THIS IS SORT OF BOTH A GOOD AND

A BAD THING AS FAR AS EVs GO.

THEY'RE MUCH BETTER THAN A

CONVENTIONAL GASOLINE VEHICLE,

BUT THEN THINKING ABOUT SOME OF

THE MAYBE DISADVANTAGES OR

CONSIDERATIONS, IT'S STILL A

CAR, SO IF FOLKS COULD MAYBE

THINK ABOUT AN ELECTRIC BIKE OR

WALKING OR BICYCLING OR TAKING

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION, THAT'S

STILL GOING TO BE A MUCH BETTER

OPTION FOR PARTS OF THE WHOLE,

BUT FOR MANY PEOPLE, ESPECIALLY

IN RURAL PARTS OF THE STATE,

IT'S REALLY TOUGH TO MAKE THOSE

OTHER OPTIONS WORK.

SO ANOTHER ISSUE THAT SOME

PEOPLE ARE WORRIED ABOUT IS THE

COLD TEMPERATURES AND HOW THAT

AFFECTS THE RANGE.

WITH PROPER PLANNING, IT'S

USUALLY NOT A MAJOR ISSUE, BUT

IT'S IMPORTANT GOING IN TO KNOW

THAT YOU WILL GET LESS RANGE

ESPECIALLY ON REALLY COLD DAYS

DEPENDING ON THE VEHICLE AND HOW

YOU DRIVE IT, IT'S MAYBE 20 TO

50% REDUCTION IN RANGE.

SO IMPORTANT TO KEEP THAT IN

MIND.

>> Darren: DAVID ROBERTS, THANK

YOU SO MUCH FOR SHEDDING LIGHT

ON THIS FOR US.

THANK YOU ALL FOR WATCHING.

WE HAVE A LOT MORE NEWS AHEAD

RIGHT HERE ON CHANNEL 3.

HAVE A GOOD DAY, EVERYBODY.

CAPTIONING PROVIDED BY

CAPTION ASSOCIATES, LLC

www.captionassociates.com