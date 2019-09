YCQM Sept. 29, 2019

Darren: GOOD MORNING, EVERYONE, I'M DARREN PERRON.

ALSO, THE LOUD CROWD.

A GROUP OF PARKINSON'S

PATIENTS LEARNING HOW TO KEEP

THEIR VOICES THROUGH A PROGRAM

AT UVM MEDICAL CENTER.

VERMONT'S HEALTH COMMISSIONER

DEFENDS HIS OPPOSITION TO

DECRIMINALIZING BUTE, A

TREATMENT FOR OPIOID

WITHDRAWAL.

AN IRAQI WAR VETERAN SENDS A

MESSAGE BEING TO NORWICH

CADETS.

VERMONT NATIONAL GUARD MEMBERS

ON THE GROUND IN SENEGAL,

PROVIDING MEDICAL TREATMENT

FOR PEOPLE DESPERATELY IN NEED

OF HEALTHCARE.

HOW THE GUARD SAYS THIS

MEDICAL MISSION WILL HELP IN

FUTURE DEPLOYMENTS.

AND AN ALLEGED HIJACKER WHO

HELD A VERMONT MAN FOR MORE

THAN TWO WEEKS ARRESTED.

AND THAT'S WHERE WE BEGIN THIS

MORNING.

MORE THAN 30 YEARS AGO,

HIJACKERS TOOK CONTROL OF A

PLANE FLYING FROM GREECE TO

ROME, AND A BURLINGTON MAN WHO

HAS A HOME IN GREECE WAS ON

BOARD.

NOW A SUSPECT IN THE HIJACKING

IS IN POLICE CUSTODY FOR THE

1985 CRIME.

A 65-YEAR-OLD LEBANESE MAN WAS

ARRESTED FOR HIJACKING TWA

FLIGHT 847, AND KILLING A

YOUNG U.S. NAVY OFFICER.

POLICE HAVEN'T RELEASED HIS

NAME YET.

77-YEAR-OLD TOM CULL INCHES

WAS ON THAT PLANE --

CULLINS WAS ON THE PLANE AND

HELD HOSTAGE.

HE TELLS CHRISTINA HE'S BEEN

WAITING FOR THIS DAY FOR 34

YEARS.

>> GOOD.

I'M GLAD THEY GOT HIM, YOU

KNOW, AND HE WAS A MONSTER IN

MANY WAYS.

I SAW HIM DO HORRIBLE THINGS

TO WOMEN AND CHILDREN.

>> HORRIBLE THINGS TOM

CULLINS REMEMBERS WELL, BUT

HAVEN'T STOPPED HIM FROM

LIVING HIS LIFE.

DO YOU STILL THINK ABOUT THAT

DAY?

IF YOU DO, HOW DOES IT AFFECT

YOU EMOTIONALLY AND

PHYSICALLY?

>> I NEVER GO BACK.

I NEVER HAVE NIGHTMARES OR

THINK ABOUT IT.

WHEN A SITUATION LIKE THIS

HAPPENS, IT MAKES ME REMEMBER

IT.

THAT'S THE REASON PROBABLY

THAT I AM ALIVE.

I MADE IT THROUGH.

HOPEFULLY MADE IT THROUGH WITH

SOME DIGNITY.

>> CULLINS ONE OF MORE THAN

140 PEOPLE ABOARD TWA FLIGHT

847, WHEN HIJACKERS SEIZED

CONTROL OF THE PLANE SHORTLY

AFTER IT TOOK OFF FROM ATHENS.

THE BURLINGTON-BASED ARCHITECT

WAS ON HIS WAY HOME.

>> TWO GUYS CAME RUSHING UP

THE AISLE, ONE WITH A HAND

GRENADE, THE OTHER GUY WITH A

SILVER, AS IT TURNED OUT, 9 mm

PISTOL IN THEIR HAND.

AND, YOU KNOW, THE EVENTS

STARTED, WHICH WAS 72 HOURS ON

THE PLANE GOING FROM ATHENS TO

BEIRUT, TO ALGIERS, TO MEHRUT

TO ALGIERS AND BACK TO BEIRUT.

THAT WAS 72 HOURS.

AND THEN THEY LET OFF MOST OF

THE PEOPLE IN VARIOUS PLACES

ALONG THE WAY, PRIMARILY WOMEN

AND CHILDREN, AND KEPT 17 OF

US RED-BLOODED YOUNG AMERICAN

MALES AND TOOK US OUT IN

BEIRUT AND PUT US INTO

MODIFIED PRISONS.

THEY SEEMED RELATIVELY

PEACEFUL UNTIL, THIS IS A

SCARY THING, ONE TIME THERE

WAS A GLASSDOOR IN THIS JAIL

APARTMENT, AND THERE WAS A KID

4 YEARS OLD KNOCKING ON THE

DOOR AND THEY TOLD HIM GET

AWAY, GET AWAY.

HE WOULDN'T GO AWAY.

THEY OPENED THE DOO AND BLEW

OFF HIS -- DOOR AND BLEW OFF

HIS LEGS WITH AN AK-47 OR

SOMETHING.

SO WE KNEW, IT WAS A WAKEUP

CALL.

WE KNEW WE WERE IN SERIOUS

TROUBLE.

WE HAD EIGHT GUYS ALTOGETHER,

SO THE CAMARADERIE AND THE

SUPPORT BETWEEN ALL OF US WAS

REALLY GOOD.

I MEAN, IT WAS SAVING GRACE

WAS -- I REMEMBER THE TWO

FEELINGS I HAD, ONE WAS FEAR,

OUTRIGHT, JUST RIDICULOUS

FEAR, AND THE OTHER WAS ANGER.

>> DOES THIS ARREST RELIEVE

ANY OF THAT ANGER?

>> NO.

[ CHUCKLES ]

I'M SORRY TO SAY NO.

NO, I AM NOT SOMEBODY WHO GETS

ANGRY OR GETS IN FIGHTS, BUT

HE GOT ME ANGRY.

>> CULLINS SAID THE INTENSITY

OF THAT EMOTION GREW OVER THE

17 DAYS HE AND OTHER

PASSENGERS WERE HELD HOSTAGE

IN BEIRUT HIDEAWAYS AND

PARADED IN FRONT OF REPORTERS.

>> I WANT TO SEND MY VERY

BEST, MY LOVE TO MY FAMILY, TO

MY WIFE AND DAUGHTER.

WE'RE IN GOOD SHAPE.

WE'RE HEALTHY.

WE'RE STRONG.

WE'VE BEEN TREATED WELL, AND

GOD WILLING, WE'LL BE HOME

SOON.

>> WHAT YOU DON'T SEE AT THIS

PRESS CONFERENCE, THE

MILITANTS HOLDING A GUN AT

CULLINS'BACK.

HE SAID IT WAS THE

OVERWHELMING DESIRE TO GET

BACK TO HIS FAMILY THAT KEPT

HIM GOING IN THE WORST OF

TIMES.

>> NOT THAT I HAD ANY CONTROL,

BUT I KNEW WHAT WAS HAPPENING,

AND I KNEW THAT THEY DIDN'T.

[ CHEERING ]

>> AFTER 17 DAYS HELD HOSTAGE,

CULLINS'RETURN TO THE UNITED

STATES.

>> VERY IMPORTANT THING FOR ME

TO SAY HERE TO YOU PEOPLE,

ASIDE FROM THE THANKS IS FOR

ME TO TRY TO DEFINE TO YOU THE

DIFFERENCE BETWEEN A SURVIVOR

AND A HERO.

I'M A SURVIVOR, AND I FEEL

DAMNED GOOD ABOUT BEING A

[ LAUGHTER ]

[ APPLAUSE ]

>> ONE OF MY CONCERNS WHEN I

GOT BACK WAS HAVING YOUNG

PEOPLE HAVE A REALLY BAD

ATTITUDE ABOUT ARABS AND

MUSLIMS, SO I TOOK IT ON

MYSELF TO GO TO VARIOUS

SCHOOLS AND TALK ABOUT WHAT

HAD HAPPENED TO ME, AND THAT

THERE ARE REALLY BAD PEOPLE

ALL OVER THE WORLD, BUT NOT

ALL MUSLIMS OR ALL ARABS ARE

BAD.

I TRIED TO REALLY BRING THAT

HOME.

>> NOW MORE THAN THREE DECADES

AFTER THIS HAPPENED, DO YOU

FEEL SAFE FLYING?

>> A SITUATION LIKE THIS

SHOULD NOT STOP PEOPLE FROM

TRAVELING.

IF YOU DWELL ON IT, YOU ARE

CONTINUALLY BEING HELD

HOSTAGE.

>> YOU KEEP A LOT OF THIS

MATERIAL FROM THIS EXPERIENCE.

WHY IS THAT?

>> HISTORY OF OUR FAMILY, YOU

KNOW.

50 YEARS FROM NOW, OUR LITTLE

GRANDSON MIGHT BE INTERESTED,

OR MAY NOT.

SEEMED RESPONSIBLE TO HAVE A

RECORD OF IT.

>> CULLINS AND HIS FAMILY

STILL VISIT THEIR HOME IN

GREECE EVERY SUMMER, ANOTHER

IMPORTANT PIECE OF THEIR

HISTORY.

IN BURLINGTON, CHRISTINA

GASFORD, CHANNEL 3 NEWS.

>> Darren: 120 PEOPLE DIED BY

SUICIDE LAST YEAR IN VERMONT;

5 WERE 18 OR YOUNGER.

IN 2017, 11% OF VERMONT HIGH

SCHOOLERS MADE A SUICIDE PLAN,

AND 5% WENT SO FAR AS TO

ATTEMPT IT.

SEPTEMBER IS SUICIDE AWARENESS

MONTH, AND A FRANKLIN COUNTY

FAMILY IS SHARING THE STORY OF

THEIR SON, A.J.

>> EVERYTHING THAT HE WAS

INTERESTED IN, HE WENT 100%.

>> A.J. HOLSHIEDER IT ALL.

GOOD LOOKS, GOOD GRADES, TONGS

OF FRIENDS, AND EXCELLED IN

SPORTS.

>> HE LOVED BEING OUTDOORS

FROM THE DAY I THINK HE COULD

WALK, THAT KID LIVED OUTSIDE.

>> Darren: WHEN HE WASN'T

SKIING, PLAYING SOCCER OR LA

CROSSE, HE WAS CRUISING IN HIS

BELOVED JEEP.

THE POPULAR 18-YEAR-OLD AT

BFA ST. ALBANS APPLIED TO

SEVEN COLLEGES AND WAS LOOKING

FORWARD TO SKI SEASON.

UNTIL.

>> NOVEMBER 30TH, 2018.

>> Darren: THE DAY THAT

CHANGED EVERYTHING.

>> MISS HIM EVERY DAY.

>> Darren: A.J. TOOK HIS OWN

LIFE.

>> THERE'S A HOLE.

THAT HOLE NEVER CAN BE FILLED

BY ANYONE OR ANYTHING.

>> Darren: A.J.'S BEDROOM

STILL LOOKS THE SAME, SPORTS

AND SKI MOUNTAIN MEMORABILIA

TAKE UP NEARLY EVERY INCH OF

WALL SPACE.

HIS WALLET STILL ON HIS DESK.

HIS DIRTY TOWEL STILL HANGING.

LIKE TIME STOOD STILL HERE.

>> LOSING A CHILD IS

DEVASTATING IN ITSELF, BUT

LOSING A CHILD BECAUSE THEY

TOOK THEIR LIFE IS, UM, IS A

HURT THAT WE DON'T KNOW HOW TO

EVEN BEGIN TO DESCRIBE.

>> Darren: BUT HIS DAD, MOM,

AND STEPFATHER ARE CHANNELLING

THAT HURT.

AND SHARING A.J.'S STORY TO

GET OTHER PARENTS TALKING

ABOUT SUICIDE WITH THEIR KIDS.

>> IT'S NOT ALWAYS OBVIOUS.

YOU'VE GOT TO TALK, YOU'VE GOT

TO TALK TO YOUR KIDS.

>> Darren: A.J. SHOWED NO

SIGNS OF DISTRESS, EVEN MAKING

FUTURE PLANS THE DAY HE SHOT

HIMSELF.

>> I THINK THAT'S WHAT MAKES

THIS EVEN HARDER.

>> YES.

>> IS A LOT OF TIMES PEOPLE

SAY THERE'S SIGNS AND PROBABLY

FOR A LOT OF PEOPLE, THERE

ARE.

BUT FOR US --

>> NO.

>> THERE WASN'T ANY.

>> Darren: MENTAL HEALTH

EXPERTS TELL US WHILE NOT THE

NORM, IT DOES HAPPEN, AND

PARENTS NEED TO BE PROACTIVE.

TACKLING THE TABOO TOPIC, MUCH

LIKE DRUGS, ALCOHOL, AND SEX.

>> THIS ONE IS MAYBE THE MOST

IMPORTANT OF ALL.

>> Darren: A.J. LEFT NO NOTE,

BUT HIS FAMILY PIECED TOGETHER

WHAT LIKELY CAUSED HIM TO DO

THIS.

THEY DISCOVERED A.J. BLEW OUT

HIS KNEE FOR A THIRD TIME THAT

DAY AT SCHOOL, AND HE WORRIED

HE WOULD NEVER SKI AGAIN.

A.J. HAD JUST RECOVERED FROM

TWO AND A HALF YEARS OF REHAB

FROM TWO OTHER ACL INJURIES.

>> SO HIS BODY HAD FAILED HIM,

AND THE THINGS THAT HE WANTED

TO DO.

>> IT'S HARD FOR AN ADULT TO

UNDERSTAND WHAT HAS HAPPENED

BECAUSE KIDS AT THAT AGE, THE

WAY THEIR MIND IS MADE UP,

THEY MAKE REALLY RASH

DECISIONS THAT ADULTS WOULDN'T

MAKE, WHICH IS EVEN MORE THE

REASON WHY WE REALLY NEED TO,

I MEAN, BE VERY HYPER

SENSITIVE TO PROBLEMS THAT

THEY ARE EXPERIENCING.

>> Darren: AND THEY ARE HOPING

TO HELP PARENTS START THE

DIALOGUE THROUGH THIS, A MUSIC

FESTIVAL CALLED "AFTERGLOW,"

A.J.'S SIGNATURE SKI MOVE IN

THE W THERE.

IN ADDITION TO SPORTS, A.J.

LOVED MUSIC.

OF ALL KINDS.

>> WE KNEW WE WANTED TO DO

SOMETHING IN HONOR OF A.J. TO

GIVE BACK TO THE COMMUNITY.

>> Darren: PROCEEDS GO TO

SUICIDE PREVENTION PROGRAMS IN

FRANKLIN COUNTY.

AND COUNSELORS WILL BE ON SITE

TO HELP PARENTS NAVIGATE THE

TOUGH CONVERSATION ABOUT

SUICIDE.

>> YOU THINK EVERYTHING RIGHT

NOW IS SO IMPORTANT.

IT'S JUST A POINT IN TIME, YOU

KNOW.

YOU MAY LOOK BACK ON THESE

TIMES WITH FOND MEMORIES SHALL

MAYBE NOT SO FOND MEMORIES,

BUT IT IS JUST A POINT IN

TIME.

YOU HAVE SO MUCH MORE LIFE TO

LIVE.

>> Darren: AFTERGLOW IS HELD

AT HARDAK HILL IN SAINT AL

BAMS WHERE A.J. SKIED AS A

KID.

THE EVENT RAISED ABOUT $40,000

FOR SUICIDE PREVENTION

PROGRAMS, FEATURED MULTIPLE

BANDS, VENDORS AND FAMILY

ACTIVITIES.

ABOUT 1400 PEOPLE SHOWED UP.

A.J.'S FAMILY SAID DONATIONS

ARE STILL COMING IN, AND THEY

PLAN TO CONTINUE THE MISSION

OF AFTERGLOW.

IF YOU OR SOMEONE YOU KNOW IS

STRUGGLING WITH THOUGHTS OF

SUICIDE, CALL THE NATIONAL

SUICIDE PREVENTION HOTLINE AT

1-800-273-TALK.

THAT'S 1-800-273-TALK.

-- 8255, AND WE'LL HAVE THIS

INFORMATION ON OUR WEBSITE,

TOO.

THE UVM MEDICAL CENTER WAS

AWARDED A GRANT FROM THE

PARKINSON'S VOICE PROJECT.

IT WILL ALLOW THEM TO KEEP

PROVIDING A VITAL PROGRAM TO

PARKINSON'S PATIENTS.

UP TO 90% OF THEM ARE AT HIGH

RISK OF LOSING THEIR ABILITY

TO SPEAK OR SWALLOW, AND THAT

CAN LEAD TO POTENTIALLY DEADLY

COMPLICATIONS.

KATHLEEN WENT TO SEE HOW THAT

IS FIGHTING BACK.

>> SAY THAT WITH YOUR BEST

VOICE.

>> ON THURSDAY AFTERNOONS AT

FANNY ALLEN, IT GETS LOUD.

>> I WANT TO HEAR REALLY GOOD

INTENT ON THIS.

READY?

MAY, ME, MY, MO, MOO!

AWESOME JOB, LOUD CROWD!

>> THE LOUD CROWD IS SHERRY,

BOB AND CAROL.

ALL OF THEM HAVE PARKINSON'S.

THEY ARE HERE TO MAKE SURE THE

DISEASE DOESN'T TAKE THEIR

VOICES AWAY.

>> AHHH \M

EXCELLENT.

I LIKE THE NICE WIDE OPEN

MOUTHS.

DO IT AGAIN.

\M AAHHH \M

>> CAROL BARRETT WAS

DIAGNOSED 12 YEARS AGO.

THE 77-YEAR-OLD RETIRED NURSE

GETS EMOTIONAL WHEN SHE

DESCRIBES THE PROGRESS SHE

NOTICED IN JUST ONE OR TWO

SESSIONS.

>> JUST MY VOICE, I COULD TALK

LOUDER, AND I HAVE A BIG

FAMILY, NINE OF US KIDS, AND I

TALK TO THEM ALL THE TIME.

THEY ALL NOTICED.

THEY DIDN'T KNOW IT DID THAT

SO QUICK.

AND IT'S JUST GOTTEN BETTER.

>> SOME EXERCISES SHE LIKES;

OTHERS, NOT SO MUCH.

>> AHHHHHHH!

>> THE ONE THAT'S FLOATING

KIND OF, WE DON'T LIKE THAT

ONE TOO MUCH.

[ LAUGHTER ]

THE OTHER ONES ARE EASY, THAT

ONE IS HARD.

>> 18, 19, 20!

>> LIKE A CONDUCTOR, THE

SPEECH PA NO THOL GIST --

PATHOLOGIST DIRECTS THEM

THROUGH EXERCISE.

>> A NICE!

LET'S FLIP IT AND DO SOME

READING

>> SHE SAID BEING IN A GROUP

COUNTER ACTS A DROP OF

DOPAMINE FROM PARKINSON'S

DISEASE.

>> WAIT A MINUTE.

DID EVERYONE USE THEIR BEST

VOICE?

>> SHE SAID MANY PARKINSON'S

PATIENTS DON'T REALIZE THEY

ARE TALKING TOO SOFTLY.

THE SPEAK OUT PROGRAM IS ONE

OF A FEW THE UVM MEDICAL

CENTER OFFERS TO HELP PATIENTS

REGAIN SPEAKING AND SWALLOWING

ABLTHSZ.

>> THERE YOU GO.

>> SHE'S PASSIONATE, BECAUSE

HER OWN GRANDFATHER HAD

PARKINSON'S.

DO YOU SEE YOUR GRANDFATHER IN

ANY OF YOUR PATIENTS?

>> ALL THE TIME.

>> WHILE THERE IS NO CURE, SHE

SAID THE EARLIER PATIENTS

START, THE BETTER.

>> WE KNOW THAT WITH

CONSISTENT EXERCISE, THESE

PATIENTS CAN MAINTAIN MUCH

HIGHER FUNCTION FOR MUCH

LONGER.

>> ALL RIGHT, CAROL, WAS THAT

YOUR BEST VOICE?

>> IT'S WHY BARRETT SAID SHE

TELLS EVERYONE SHE KNOWS ABOUT

IT.

>> IT REALLY WORKS.

>> NICE JOB!

>> IN COLCHESTER, CAT

VIGLIENZONI, CHANNEL 3 NEWS.

>> Darren: THE LOUD CLOUD

PROGRAM IS FREE, BUT YOU HAVE

TO COMPLETE THE SPEAK OUT

PROGRAM FIRST TO FIND OUT

WHICH IS BEST FOR YOU.

TALK TO YOUR DOCTOR.

VERMONT'S TOP HEALTH OFFICIAL

IS PUSH BACK TO POSSESSION OF

BUPRENORPHINE WITHOUT A

PRESCRIPTION, THAT'S A POPULAR

OPIOID TREATMENT DRUG.

HEALTH COMMISSIONER DR. MARK

LEVINE SAID HE WOULD SUPPORT

IT ELSEWHERE, BUT NOT HERE IN

VERMONT.

I ASKED HIM WHY.

>> THERE WAS A PUSH IN THE

LEGISLATURE THIS PAST SESSION

TO DECRIMINALIZE

BUPRENORPHINE.

THIS IS THE WIDELY USED OPIOID

TREATMENT DRUG.

IT'S BEEN TABLED UNTIL

LAWMAKERS RETURN.

PROPONENTS ARGUED IT WOULD

INCREASE ACCESS AND SAVE

LIVES, KEEPING THEM AWAY FROM

HEROIN OR FENTANYL, BUT YOU

CAME OUT AGAINST

DEKRILLIZATION.

WHY?

-- DECRIMINALIZATION.

>> IT IS A FAIRLY NUANCED

ARGUMENT BUT I WILL TRY TO

SIMPLIFY IT.

IN MOST SETTINGS WHERE

BUPRENORPHINE IS AVAILABLE TO

EVERYONE IN THE PUBLIC, IT IS

USUALLY THERE BECAUSE PEOPLE

HAVE BEEN A LITTLE BIT

DECEITFUL WITH THOSE WHO

PRESCRIBED IT TO THEM.

LIKE IN VERMONT, WE KNOW IF

THERE'S BUPRENORPHINE ON THE

STREETS, IT'S THERE BECAUSE

SOMEBODY TOOK THEIR

PRESCRIPTION AND MAY HAVE

RESERVED SOME FOR THEMSELVES,

BUT THEN EITHER SOLD OR LENT

OR WHATEVER, PROVIDED IT TO

SOMEONE ELSE.

THAT TENDS TO DESTABILIZE

THEIR OWN HEALTH, BECAUSE THEY

ARE NOT USING THEIR FULL DOSE,

IT CAUSES A LITTLE

FRAGMENTATION IN THE

RELATIONSHIP THEY HAVE WITH

THOSE WHO ARE PRESCRIBING THEM

THE BUPRENORPHINE TO HELP

THEM, AND IT CAN DESTABILIZE

THE PERSON WHO RECEIVES THE

BUPRENORPHINE.

SO THOSE ARE CONCERNS WE'VE

ALWAYS HAD.

AROUND THE COUNTRY, AND

THROUGH LITERATURE, MOST OF

THE LITERATURE SHOWS IF

SOMEBODY IS USING

BUPRENORPHINE, CALL IT, ON THE

STREETS, THEY ARE USING IT

BECAUSE THEY DON'T WANT TO

SUFFER FROM WITHDRAWAL, AND

THEY DIDN'T HAVE THEIR USUAL

DOSE OF AN INJECTABLE DRUG

LIKE HEROIN, SO THEY FOUND THE

BUPRENORPHINE AND IT GOT THEM

BY, AND THEY FELT MORE

COMFORTABLE.

SO THAT'S REALLY GOOD.

AND WE DIDN'T WANT TO SEE THAT

GO AWAY.

THE SECOND THING THAT'S REALLY

GOOD IS THAT PEOPLE WHO GET IT

THAT WAY, EVEN IF THEY ARE NOT

USING IT AS PART OF A

STABILIZATION REGIMEN TO GET

OFF OF HEROIN OR FENTANYL AND

BEGIN USING BUPRENORPHINE AND

BEGIN RECOVERY, THEY WOULD BE

MORE LIKELY EVENTUALLY TO USE

IT FOR RECOVERY.

SO THAT'S A REALLY GOOD THING.

BECAUSE THEY HAVE TRIED IT,

THEY SAID, OH, THIS STUFF IS

ACTUALLY OKAY.

EVEN THOUGH IT DOESN'T MAKE ME

HIGH, IT DOES ALLOW ME TO NOT

FEEL SO BAD WHEN I DON'T HAVE

MY DRUG.

SO THOSE ARE ALL GOOD THINGS.

THE THING WE WERE MOST

CONCERNED ABOUT IN VERMONT IS

THAT WE ARE THE ONLY STATE

THAT I'M AWARE OF WHERE THERE

IS NO WAITING LIST TO GET

MEDICATION-ASSISTED TREATMENT.

SO YOU CAN IMMEDIATELY GET

INTEGRATED INTO A SYSTEM OF

CARE IF YOU WANT TO WITHOUT

WAITING AROUND AND BEING TOLD

COME BACK IN THREE, SIX MONTHS

OR WHO KNOWS WHEN.

OTHER STATES CAN'T DO THAT.

AND THE ONLY OTHER PLACE IN

THE WORLD THAT'S DOING THAT TO

SOME DEGREE IS FRANCE.

SO WE WANTED TO LOOK AT THAT

KIND OF AN EXPERIENCE AND SAY

WHY SHOULD WE RISK

DESTABILIZING MULTIPLE

INDIVIDUALS WHEN WE CAN

ACTUALLY GET THEM INTO CARE AS

RAPIDLY AS POSSIBLE AND WE

WOULD RATHER ENCOURAGE THAT

KIND OF MORE SUPERVISED

SYSTEM, AND A SYSTEM WHERE

IT'S MUCH MORE SAFE THAN ONE

SYSTEM WHERE IT'S MORE

CHAOTIC, AND POTENTIALLY

DESTABILIZING.

>> Darren: COMMISSIONER, THANK

YOU.

>> THANK YOU FOR HAVING ME ON.

>> Darren: NOT ALL MISSIONS

FOR THE VERMONT NATIONAL GUARD

INVOLVE BATTLEFIELDS.

SOME TAKE THEM TO FAR AWAY

PLACES TO TAKE CARE OF PEOPLE.

>> IT WAS BIGGER THAN ANYTHING

I HAVE SEEN AND I WORK IN AN

E.R. BACK HOME.

>> SECOND LIEUTENANT ELI HOGAN

USUALLY WORKS AT THE

UVM MEDICAL CENTER.

THE E.R. NURSE WON'T FORGET

WHAT HE SAW ON HIS LATEST

MISSION.

A SEEMINGLY HEALTHY YOUNG

WOMAN WHO SUFFERED A

LIFE-ENDING STROKE.

>> YOU HAVE YOUNG PEOPLE

SUFFERING STROKES HERE, WHERE

BACK HOME IT'S IDENTIFIED A

LITTLE BIT EARLIER.

>> HERE IS SENEGAL, ABOUT 15

VERMONT ARMY AND AIR NATIONAL

GUARD MEMBERS TRAVELED TO THE

WEST AFRICAN NATION ON A

TWO-WEEK MEDICAL TRAINING

MISSION.

>> ONE OF THE MAIN TAKEAWAYS

FROM WORKING IN THIS TYPE OF

ENVIRONMENT IS HAVING OUR

MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS WORK

OUTSIDE THEIR COMFORT ZONE.

>> LANGUAGE BARRIERS, LACK OF

SUPPLIES, LONG DAYS AND

NIGHTS, SOME OF THE OBSTACLES

THE TEAM IS FACING WHILE

TREATING A HOST OF ILLNESSES.

>> HIV, MALARIA, TUBERCULOSIS.

>> BONE FRACTURES, SNAKE

BITES, SEIZURES, DENTAL WORK,

EYE CARE, AND VARIOUS

EMERGENCY MEDICAL ISSUES.

ALONG WITH FIVE C-SECTIONS AND

NUMEROUS DELIVERIES.

NEARLY 600 PATIENTS SEEN SINCE

SEPTEMBER 13TH WHEN THE

VERMONTERS ARRIVED.

THEY ARE HELPING THE SEND

GELSEND A GEL ESE PEOPLE.

>> WE ARE SHARING INFORMATION,

SKILL SETS AND TAKE THINGS

HOME AS WELL.

>> THE UVM TEAM WILL USE WHAT

THEY LEARNED IN FUTURE

MISSIONS, WHERE THE LUXURIES

OF U.S. HEALTHCARE ARE NOT

AVAILABLE.

MOST OF THE VERMONTERS ARE

HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS, COMBAT

MEDICS, OR NURSES LIKE SECOND

LIEUTENANT HOGAN.

>> I WORK IN THE E.R. THAT WAS

ONCE SAID TO BE A THIRD-WORLD

COUNTRY.

I CAN HE WILL TELL YOU I HAVE

NOW WORKED IN E.R.'S IN THIRD

WORLD COUNTRIES AND THAT IS

MOST CERTAINLY NOT THE CASE.

>> Darren: MOST OF THE TEAM IS

HOME NOW, OR ON THEIR WAY.

YOU MAY REMEMBER CHANNEL 3

NEWS BROKE THE STORY THAT THE

GUARD IS EXPECTING A LARGE

DEPLOYMENT SOMETIME IN 2021.

NORWICH UNIVERSITY HOSTED A

DISTINGUISHED GUEST WHO

RECEIVED THE HIGHEST

RECOGNITION OF MILITARY VALOR.

THAT'S THE MEDAL OF HONOR.

HE IS THE ONLY LIVING IRAQ WAR

VETERAN TO GET IT.

HE TELLS OUR CHRISTINA GASFORD

HE'S HERE TO SHARE HIS STORY

WITH STUDENTS, BUT MORE

IMPORTANTLY TO TEACH THEM

ABOUT THE IMPORTANCE OF

SERVING THEIR COUNTRY.

>> I BELIEVE THAT THEY MAKE

THE FINEST OFFICERS IN THE

MILITARY.

I'VE KNOWN NORWICH GRADS

BEFORE I KNEW ABOUT NORWICH.

>> DAVID BELLAVIA SAID THAT'S

BECAUSE THE UNIVERSITY'S

REPUTATION IS REFLECTED IN THE

CHARACTER OF ITS STUDENTS.

>> THERE IS NO ACADEMY THAT I

HAVE, AND I HAVE BEEN TO ALL

OF THEM, THAT HAS THE INGRAINS

AN INDIVIDUAL AND COMMUNITY

LIKE NORWICH DOES.

I BELIEVE THEY MAKE THE FINEST

OFFICERS IN THE MILITARY.

>> THEY ARE PRINCIPLED,

DECENT, HUMBLE, EARNEST

LEADERS, AND AS A

NON-COMMISSIONED OFFICER,

THAT'S EXACTLY WHAT WE WANT IN

OUR COMMISSIONED OFFICERS.

AND THIS IS THE OLDEST

MILITARY INSTITUTION IN THE

COUNTRY.

>> ABOUT HALF OF THE STUDENTS

IN THE UNIVERSITY'S CORPS OF

CADETS GRADUATE AS OFFICERS,

AND PURSUE CAREERS IN THE

MILITARY.

THE FORMER STAFF SERGEANT

TRAVELS THE COUNTRY,

ENCOURAGING CIVILIANS TO

ENLIST.

>> VETERANS MAKE THE BEST

CITIZENS.

WE ARE OUTSTANDING HUSBANDS

AND WIVES, WE'RE GREAT FATHERS

AND MOTHERS.

WE'RE GREAT EMPLOYERS AND

EMPLOYEES.

YOU WILL BE A BETTER PERSON

FOR SERVE SERVING YOUR

COUNTRY.

THE SKILLS YOU HAVE PREPARE

YOU FOR ANYTHING THE WORLD CAN

THROW AT YOU.

I WANT EVERY YOUNG MAN AND

WOMAN OF FREE MIND TO JOIN THE

ARMY.

>> IN 2007, BELLAVIA WROTE A

BOOK CALLED "HOUSE TO HOUSE,"

DETAILING EXPERIENCES SERVING

AS A SQUAD LEADER FOR

OPERATION FAST AND FURIOUS.

HE RECEIVED THE MEDAL OF HONOR

THIS PAST JUNE, FOR THE

GALLANTRY HE SHOWED IN 2004,

SINGLE-HANDEDLY SAVING HIS

ENTIRE SQUAD UNDER INSURGENT

FIRE.

>> ON THAT NIGHT IN FALLUJAH,

YOU KNOW, THAT WAS JUST MY

TIME.

THAT WAS MY TURN TO DO WHAT MY

GUYS HAVE DONE FOR ME EVERY

SINGLE DAY.

EARNING THE AWARD IS ACTUALLY

LESS DAUNTING THAN WEARING IT.

>> IN WEARING IT, BELLAVIA

SAID HIS RESPONSIBILITY IS TO

EMBODY THE MEN AND WOMEN WHO

DIDN'T MAKE IT OUT OF IRAQ

ALIVE AND CARRY ON THEIR

LEGACY.

>> AND I SERVED IN 22

INFANTRY, PART OF THE FIRST

INFANTRY DIVISION.

I HAD THE GREATEST MEN I EVER

MELT IN MY LIFE.

MY OFFICERS -- MET IN MY LIFE.

MY SUBORDER NANTZ, MY

SOLDIERS, THESE WERE THE

GREATEST MEN I'VE EVER SERVED

WITH.

I LOVED THEM LIKE FAMILY.

THEY ARE THE REASON WHY I AM

ALIVE.

THE GUYS THAT WE LOST ARE THE

REASON WHY I'M ALIVE.

AND I HOLD THEM IN MY HEART

WITH EVERYTHING I DO, SO I'M

RUNNING AROUND THE COUNTRY

TALKING ABOUT THE ARMY, BUT

I'M REALLY TALKING ABOUT THEM.

VALOR, WHEN YOU DISSECT WHAT

IT IS, IT IS ALL BASED IN

LOVE, RIGHT?

YOU HAVE TO LOVE YOUR COUNTRY,

YOUR COMMUNITY, YOUR FAMILY.

THAT'S WHAT PROPELS YOU TO GET

THROUGH THINGS, IS, YOU KNOW,

THE MOST VIOLENT AND CRAZY

ENVIRONMENT, WHAT REALLY GETS

US THROUGH THE END STATE IS

LOVE, WHY DO WE DO IT, WHAT

SEPARATES US FROM THE CHINESE,

THE RUSSIANS, AL QAEDA?

WHAT ARE THEY FIGHTING FOR?

WE IN OUR MILITARY KNOW

CRYSTAL CLEAR WHAT IS AT

STAKE, WHY WE ARE DOING IT.

THERE IS A MILLION AND SEVEN

REASONS WHY PEOPLE ARE DIVIDED

OUT THERE, WHO YOU LOVE, WHAT

YOU LOOK LIKE, ETHNICITY, YOUR

POLITICS.

I DON'T CARE ABOUT ANY OF IT.

IF YOU ARE WILLING TO BE THERE

WITH ME, YOU ARE MY BROTHER,

YOU ARE MY SISTER, LET'S DO

THIS TOGETHER.

ANYTHING THAT'S ON THE OTHER

SIDE OF THAT DOOR, WE ARE

GOING IT DO IT TOGETHER.

>> I'M INSPIRED THAT HE WANTS

TO BE A POSITIVE CHANGE, AND

HE WANTS TO INFLUENCE OTHER

PEOPLE, EVEN IF HE DOESN'T

NECESSARILY REALIZE HE DOES,

OR THAT HE WANTS TO, BUT HE

WANTS TO KEEP MAKING SURE THAT

PEOPLE GET A BETTER EDUCATION

AND THAT THEY ARE INVOLVED AND

THEY STAY INVOLVED.

>> BELLAVIA KNOWS THE

SACRIFICE THAT ENTAILS ALL TOO

WELL, AND RESPECTS TODAY'S

MILITARY STUDENTS FOR THEIR

DEDICATION EVEN MORE BECAUSE

OF IT.

>> THESE YOUNG MEN AND WOMEN

ARE JOINING AT A TIME OF WAR,

YOU KNOW.

WHEN I WAS IN, THE TOWERS WERE

STILL STANDING.

AND WE INHERITED THE CHAOS.

THEY KNOW WHAT'S OUT THERE.

AND THEY ARE STILL WILLING TO

DO IT.

IT SPEAKS VOLUMES ABOUT

NORWICH GRADS.

>> THIS MARKS BELLAVIA'S FIFTH

VISIT TO NORWICH UNIVERSITY,

AND HE SAYS IT WON'T BE HIS

LAST.

IN NORTHFIELD, CHRISTINA

GASBERG, CHANNEL 3 NEWS.

