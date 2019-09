YCQM: September 15, 2019

CAPTIONING PROVIDED BY

CAPTION ASSOCIATES, LLC

www.captionassociates.com

>> Darren: GOOD MORNING,

EVERYONE.

I'M DARREN PERRON.

RIGHT NOW ON CHANNEL 3'S "YOU

CAN QUOTE ME," THE RENT IS STILL

TOO HIGH.

PROPERTY TOO PRICEY.

CHITTENDEN COUNTY KEEPS ADDING

NEW HOUSES, BUT THE VACANCY RATE

IS NOT DROPPING.

WE'RE TAKING A LOOK AT WHY IS

THAT AND EFFORTS TO CHANGE IT.

>>> PLUS, AN EXPECTED DEPLOYMENT

FOR THE VERMONT NATIONAL GUARD.

AND THAT'S WHERE WE BEGIN THIS

MORNING.

CHANNEL 3 NEWS HAS LEARNED THE

GUARD RECEIVED NOTIFICATION OF

SOURCING BY THE ARMY.

THAT MEANS MONEY AND EQUIPMENT

SET ASIDE FOR A LARGE-SCALE

DEPLOYMENT INVOLVING THE VERMONT

AND NEW HAMPSHIRE NATIONAL

GUARDS.

>> WE HAVE PERHAPS ONE OF THE

MOST READY BRIGADES IN THE

NATIONAL GUARD.

>> AND THE 86th BRIGADE MADE UP

OF SOLDIERS FROM VERMONT, NEW

HAMPSHIRE, MAINE, CONNECTICUT,

AND COLORADO, JUST GOT NOTIFIED

IT'S NEARLY CERTAIN TO BE

DEPLOYED IN THE SPRING OR EARLY

SUMMER OF 2021.

HOW MANY GUARD MEMBERS ARE WE

TALKING ABOUT?

>> PROBABLY 2500.

>> Darren: 40% OF THE BRIGADE IS

IN VERMONT, SO IF YOU DO THE

MATH, POTENTIALLY HUNDREDS OF

VERMONTERS.

>> THAT'S A CERTAINTY, YES.

>> Darren: SECRECY SURROUNDS THE

LIKELY DEPLOYMENT FOR SECURITY

REASONS.

THE EXACT LOCATION AND TIMING

HAVEN'T BEEN REVEALED, BUT

BRIGADIER GENERAL GREG KNIGHT

TELLS ME TROOPS WILL BE DEPLOYED

IN SEVERAL LOCATIONS.

>> IT COULD BE AFGHANISTAN, A

LOT OF PLACES IN SOUTHWEST ASIA,

THE BALKANS, ANYWHERE IN EUROPE.

>> Darren: THE VERMONT NATIONAL

GUARD CONTINUOUSLY PREPARES FOR

DEPLOYMENT WITH RIGOROUS

TRAINING HERE AND IN MAY GOT

SPECIFIC COMBAT TRAINING IN

SIMULATED WAR ZONES AT THE JOINT

READINESS TRAINING CENTER AT

FORT POLK, LOUISIANA.

WHAT TYPE OF WARFARE IS

EXPECTED?

WILL OUR MEN AND WOMEN BE IN

HARM'S WAY?

>> THAT'S HARD TO SAY.

UNTIL WE KNOW WHAT THE MISSIONS

ARE GOING TO BE, IT'S REALLY

HARD TO CALCULATE RISK.

>> Darren: THIS UPCOMING MISSION

WOULD BE THE SECOND DEPLOYMENT

ON GENERAL KNIGHT'S WATCH.

HE WAS ELECTED ADJUTANT GENERAL

WHILE 70 GUARD MEMBERS WERE

DEPLOYED TO THE MIDEAST FOR A

YEAR, PROVIDING AIR AMBULANCE

SERVICE AND EVACUATIONS ON THE

BATTLEFIELD.

EVERYONE MADE IT HOME THIS

SPRING.

BEFORE THAT, MORE THAN 3,000

VERMONT MILITARY MEMBERS FOUGHT

IN THE GLOBAL WAR ON TERROR IN

IRAQ AND AFGHANISTAN.

40 WERE KILLED IN COMBAT, DOZENS

WERE INJURED AND HUNDREDS MORE

SUFFERED INVISIBLE WOUNDS LIKE

POST TRAUMATIC STRESS ORDER.

WHAT DID WE LEARN FROM THAT

DEPLOYMENT THAT CAN BE APPLIED

TO THIS UPCOMING?

>> WELL, WE TAKE THOSE LESSONS

LEARNED AND APPLY TO OUR

LEARNING AND ALL THE SENIOR

LEADERS, THAT INFORMATION GETS

PASSED ON.

DEPLOYMENTS ARE HARD.

THEY'RE HARD ON FAMILIES AND

SOLDIERS AND AIRMEN BECAUSE IN

MY UNIT, NOBODY COMES BACK THE

SAME.

>> Darren: GENERAL KNIGHT WAS

SAYS THE GUARD HAS MORE

RESOURCES FOR RETURNING PEOPLE

NOW, STRUGGLING TO RETURN TO

THEIR CIVILIAN LIVES AND HE SAYS

THAT AGAIN WILL BE A PRIORITY

AND THE GENERAL TELLS ME THE

GUARD WILL RETAIN ENOUGH TROOPS

IN VERMONT IN CASE OF A STATE

EMERGENCY.

HE WILL TALK MORE ABOUT THAT AS

MY INTERVIEW WITH THE GENERAL

CONTINUES NEXT.

WE WILL ALSO BE DISCUSSING WHY

CHITTENDEN COUNTY CAN'T GET A

HANDLE ON THE HIGH COST OF

HOUSING.

>> Darren: CHANNEL 3 NEWS BROKE

THE STORY ABOUT THE VERY LIKELY

DEPLOYMENT FOR THE VERMONT

NATIONAL GUARD.

HERE NOW IS MY ENTIRE INTERVIEW

WITH THE BRIGADIER GENERAL GREG

KNIGHT.

GENERAL, THANK YOU FOR JOINING

US.

THIS SEEMS LIKE A PRETTY LIKELY

DEPLOYMENT.

>> Knight: THAT'S TRUE.

AS WE SPOKE BRIEFLY LAST WEEK,

WE'VE RECEIVED A NOTIFICATION OF

SOURCING, AND WHAT A

NOTIFICATION OF SOURCING MEANS

IS THAT THE ARMY HAS IN ESSENCE

TURNED ON RESOURCES FOR US,

FUNDING, EQUIPMENT AND TRAINING,

TO GET US PREPARED FOR THE

EVENTUALITY OF A DEPLOYMENT AND

CURRENT TIMEFRAME LOOKS LIKE

SPRING OR SUMMER OF 2021.

>> Darren: HOW MANY GUARD

MEMBERS ARE WE TALKING ABOUT?

>> Knight: PROBABLY 2100.

IT'S IMPORTANT TO REMEMBER OUR

BRIGADE INCLUDES MAINE, NEW

HAMPSHIRE, CONNECTICUT,

MASSACHUSETTS, AND COLORADO AS

WELL AS VERMONT.

>> Darren: DO WE HAVE A HANDLE

ON HOW MANY VERMONTERS WILL BE

CALLED?

>> Knight: WE DON'T KNOW UNTIL

WE RECEIVE MORE FIDELITY ON WHAT

THE MISSION IS GOING TO LOOK

LIKE.

RIGHT NOW IT'S JUST A

NOTIFICATION OF SOURCES.

AS WE GETTING CLOSER, WE'LL GET

MANNING DOCUMENTS, LITERALLY

PUTTING NAMES TO FACES AND YOU

TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT THE UNITS

ARE DOING AS AN EYE SIGNED

POLITICIAN AND TASK ORGANIZE THE

BASED ON THAT.

>> Darren: SO 40% OF THE BRIGADE

IS IN VERMONT, SO IF YOU DO THE

MATH, IT SEEMS LIKE HUNDREDS OF

VERMONTERS.

>> Knight: THAT'S A CERTAINTY,

YES.

>> Darren: WHEREABOUTS WILL THEY

BE DEPLOYED?

>> Knight: WHAT WE KNOW RIGHT

NOW, DARREN, IS WE HAVE

INFORMATION BASED ON NOTICE OF

SOURCING THAT THERE WILL BE

THREE THEATERS, THREE AREAS OF

OPERATION, WHAT WE CALL COMBAT

AND COMMAND.

THE EUROPEAN COMMAND, CENTRAL

COMMAND AND AFRICA COMMAND.

>> Darren: IN LAYMAN'S TERMS,

WHERE IN THOSE REGIONS COULD

THEY POTENTIALLY GO?

>> Knight: WELL, IT COULD BE ANY

NUMBER OF PLACES.

IT DEPENDS ON WHERE THE NEED IS

AND, AGAIN, AS WE GET MORE

DETAIL ON WHERE THE MISSIONS ARE

GOING TO BE FOCUSED.

IT COULD BE AFGHANISTAN, IT

COULD BE A LOT OF DIFFERENT

PLACES IN SOUTHWEST ASIA, IT

COULD BE THE BALKANS, ANYWHERE

IN EUROPE, SO IT DEPENDS ON THE

NEED AND WHERE THE MISSIONS ARE

DERIVED.

>> Darren: HAVE NOTIFICATIONS

STARTED WITHIN THE VERMONT

GUARD, TO THEIR MEMBERS AND

FAMILIES?

>> Knight: YES, WE SENT OUT A

LETTER REGARDING THE

NOTIFICATION OF SOURCING,

EXPLAINING WHAT IT IS, WHAT IT

MEANS TO US AND I WENT TO THE

SISTER STATES IN THE BRIGADE.

>> Darren: WHAT TYPE OF WARFARE

IS EXPECTED?

WILL OUR MEN AND WOMEN BE IN

HARM'S WAY?

>> Knight: THAT'S HARD TO SAY.

AGAIN, UNTIL WE GET MORE DETAIL,

ANY DEPLOYMENT IS CHALLENGING.

IT'S HARD ON FAMILIES, HARD ON

EMPLOYERS, IT'S CERTAINLY HARD

ON STUDENTS AND SCHOOLS.

UNTIL WE KNOW WHAT THE MISSIONS

ARE GOING TO BE, IT'S HARD TO

CALCULATE RISK.

IF WE WERE TO FOLLOW WHAT SOME

OF OUR SISTER GUARD STATES ARE

DOING, I WOULD LOOK AT SECURITY

FORCES MISSION, WHAT WE CALL A

FORCE PROTECTION MISSION.

COULD BE AN ADVISORY ROLE.

IT COULD BE FULL SPECTRUM

OPERATIONS.

WE JUST DON'T KNOW RIGHT NOW.

>> Darren: BUT WHEN YOU'RE

TALKING ABOUT SECURITY LIKE

THAT, WHAT DOES THAT ENTAIL FOR

FOLKS WHO ARE NOT IN THE

MILITARY?

WHAT DOES THAT MEAN?

>> Knight: IT COULD BE PROVIDING

BASE SECURITY, RUNNING PATROLS,

ROUTE SECURITY, CONVOY SECURITY,

MAKING SURE THAT OPERATIONAL

NEEDS ARE MET SO THAT COMBATANT

COMMANDER, MAKE SURE YOU GOT THE

SECURITY AND FREEDOM TO MANEUVER

AS NEEDED.

>> Darren: HOW HAS THE VERMONT

NATIONAL GUARD BEEN PREPARING

FOR THIS POTENTIAL CALL-UP?

>> Knight: WE KIND OF -- WE STAY

IN A PRETTY HIGH STATE OF

READINESS AND THAT'S SIMPLY A

REQUIREMENT, SO I WOULD USE AS

AN EXAMPLE, AS WE TALKED ABOUT

BEFORE, TWO YEARS AGO, WE WERE

READY TO DEPLOY AND WE FULLY

EXPECTED, FOLLOWING OUR

ROTATION, TO DEPLOY.

I CAN'T SPEAK TO WHY THAT DIDN'T

HAPPEN.

MISSIONS CHANGE.

WE'RE IN A PRETTY DYNAMIC GLOBAL

ENVIRONMENT RIGHT NOW, SO THAT

BEING SAID, WE'RE STILL READY

AND WE GEARED UP AGAIN AND

WORKED OUR INDIVIDUAL TRAINING,

AND THEN SMALL UNIT COLLECTIVE

TRAINING AND EVENTUALLY, AGAIN,

WHAT WE DID TWO YEARS AGO, WENT

TO THE JOINT READINESS TRAINING

CENTERS IN FORT POLK, LOUISIANA.

>> Darren: AND THAT HAPPENED IN

MAY.

>> Knight: THAT HAPPENED IN MAY,

CORRECT.

>> Darren: SO FOLLOWING UP ON

THAT, IT SEEMS LIKE THIS IS AN

ON-AGAIN/OFF-AGAIN, ON AGAIN

POTENTIAL DEPLOYMENT.

CAN YOU ELABORATE ON WHY THAT

WAS, WHY VERMONT WAS SUDDENLY

OFF THE TABLE, BUT IS NOW BACK

ON?

>> Knight: THAT'S HARD TO SAY.

THOSE DECISIONS ARE MADE AT

ECHELONS ABOVE US.

THERE COULD HAVE BEEN A CHANGE

IN A MISSION SET WHERE A UNIT

BETTER ALIGNED WITH THAT MISSION

WAS GIVEN THE TASK, BUT ALL THAT

BEING SAID, WE'RE STILL READY

AND FOLLOWING THIS GRTC

ROTATION, WE HAVE PERHAPS ONE OF

THE MOST READY BRIGADES IN THE

NATIONAL GUARD.

>> Darren: WHAT AT FORT POLK

GOES ON?

WHAT KIND OF TRAINING HAPPENED

THERE TO PREPARE FOR THIS?

>> Knight: FORT POLK IS PROBABLY

THE MOST CHALLENGING TRAINING

ENVIRONMENT THAT YOU COULD

ENGAGE IN SHORT OF ACTUAL

COMBAT.

SO WHAT WE'RE PRESENTED WITH

THERE AS OPPOSING FORCE AND IT

IS A LIVING, THINKING ENEMY.

IT IS NOT A STATIC SCRIPT THAT

YOU RESPOND TO.

IT RESPONDS TO WHAT YOU DO, THIS

OPPOSING FORCE.

THAT PRESENTS CHALLENGES FOR

LEADERS.

IT MAKES YOU CHANGE YOUR PLANS.

IT MAKES YOU ADAPT ON THE FLY,

AND ALL OF THIS IS TAKING PLACE

IN AN ENVIRONMENT THAT YOU MAY

VERY WELL BE EXPERIENCING.

YOU'RE EXPOSED TO ALL THE

WEATHER CONDITIONS THAT YOU HAVE

TO DEAL WITH, ALL THE HARDSHIPS,

YOU HAVE TO PROVIDE LOGISTICS

FOR YOUR OWN SOLDIERS, FEED

THEM, FUEL THEM, ARM THEM, FIX

THEM IF THEY'RE INJURED.

IT'S A TOP TO BOTTOM EXERCISE OF

THE BRIGADE COMBAT TEAM.

THAT'S WHAT SETS IT APART.

IT'S IMPORTANT TO NOTE SINCE WE

ARE A MULTI-STATE BRIGADE, EVERY

PARTNER STATE IN THE BRIGADE WAS

AT JRTC WITH US.

>> Darren: HOW WILL THIS

DEPLOYMENT COMPARE TO

AFGHANISTAN WHERE WE SAW THE

LARGEST CALL-UP OF VERMONT

NATIONAL GUARD TROOPS SINCE

WORLD WAR II?

>> Knight: THE AFGHANISTAN

MISSION WAS A LITTLE BIT

DIFFERENT.

THE 86th BRIGADE BECAME WHAT WE

CALL A LANDOWNER WHERE THEY HAD

A SPECIFIC AREA OF OPERATIONS.

THIS MISSION IS GOING TO BE

TASKED AND ORGANIZED

DIFFERENTLY, ESPECIALLY KNOWING

THAT IN ALL LIKELIHOOD WE'RE

GOING TO END UP WORKING FOR

THREE DIFFERENT COMBATANT

COMMANDERS, SO THE MISSION WILL

BE SET UP A LITTLE DIFFERENT.

>> Darren: SO MEANING SOME OF

OUR MEN AND WOMEN WILL BE IN ONE

LOCATION, SOME OF OUR MEN AND

WOMEN IN OTHER LOCATIONS, SPREAD

OUT OVER THAT VAST AREA THAT YOU

TALKED ABOUT?

>> Knight: CORRECT.

>> Darren: WHAT DID WE LEARN

FROM THE DEPLOYMENT TO

AFGHANISTAN WHERE WE SAW NEARLY

200 OF OUR MEN AND WOMEN

WOUNDED, 40 WERE KILLED,

HUNDREDS MORE CAME BACK WITH

PTSD AND OTHER INVISIBLE WOUNDS.

WHAT DID WE LEARN FROM THAT

DEPLOYMENT THAT CAN BE APPLIED

TO THIS UPCOMING?

>> Knight: WELL, WE TAKE THOSE

LESSONS LEARNED AND WE APPLY

THEM TO TRAINING AND ALL OF OUR

SENIOR LEADERS AND ALL THE WAY

DOWN THROUGH NCO CORPS AS YOU

HAVE NEW SOLDIERS COMING TO THE

ORGANIZATION, THAT INFORMATION

GETS PASSED ON.

THAT CULMINATES IN AN EVENT LIKE

A JOINT READINESS TRAINING

CENTER.

ALL THOSE LESSONS LEARNED REALLY

RESIDE THERE AND OUR SOLDIERS

AND LEADERS ARE EVALUATED ON HOW

THEY HANDLE THAT.

THERE'S SOME OTHER THINGS THAT

COME WITH LESSONS LEARNED FROM

DEPLOYMENTS AND IT'S HOW WE TAKE

CARE OF OUR SOLDIERS WHEN

THEY'RE LEAVING AND HOW WE TAKE

CARE OF THEM WHEN THEY COME

BACK.

SO WE HAVE A VERY ROBUST YELLOW

RIBBON PROGRAM, A LOT OF

RESOURCES PUT INTO THAT TO HELP

THEM WITH REINTEGRATION, BECAUSE

IN MY VIEW, NOBODY COMES BACK

THE SAME.

DEPLOYMENTS ARE HARD.

THEY'RE HARD ON FAMILIES AND

THEY'RE HARD ON SOLDIERS AND

AIRMEN.

WE'VE GOT THAT IN PLACE NOW

PROBABLY MORE THAN WE HAVE IN

THE PAST.

WE'VE ALWAYS DONE A PRETTY GOOD

JOB WITH IT, BUT I THINK WE'RE

REALLY DOING A GOOD JOB NOW.

I WOULD LIKE EVERY VERMONTER TO

KNOW THAT EVEN THOUGH WE'RE

GOING TO HAVE A LARGE NUMBER OF

OUR FORCE DEPLOYED, WE WILL

STILL RETAIN ENOUGH RESPONSE

CAPABILITY HERE IN THE EVENT OF

CIVIL EMERGENCY.

THAT'S WHAT WE DO, THAT'S THE

DUAL ASPECT OF THE GUARD.

WE NEED TO BE HERE FOR

VERMONTERS AS WELL AS BE

PREPARED TO DO OUR FEDERAL

MISSION.

>> Darren: GENERAL, THANK YOU.

>> Knight: ABSOLUTELY.

THANKS, DARREN, APPRECIATE IT.

>> Darren: THE GENERAL TELLS ME

TROOPS WILL HAVE A NORMAL

TRAINING YEAR THIS YEAR AND ONCE

THEY GET DETAILS ABOUT THEIR

MISSIONS, WHAT THEY'LL BE DOING

WITH WERE, THEY WILL TAILOR

THEIR TRAINING FOR THOSE

MISSIONS.

THE DEPLOYMENT IS EXPECTED TO

LAST ABOUT A YEAR.

>>> NEXT, WE EXAMINE THE HOUSING

CRUNCH AND CRUNCH THE NUMBERS.

WHAT WILL IT TAKE TO REDUCE THE

COST TO RENT OR BUY IN

CHITTENDEN COUNTY?

YOU'RE WATCHING CHANNEL 3'S "YOU

CAN QUOTE ME."

WE'RE BACK IN A MOMENT.

>> Darren: NEW NUMBERS SHOW EVEN

WITH HOUSING DEVELOPMENT

HAPPENING IN CHITTENDEN COUNTY,

THE COST FOR YOU RENT OR BUY

PROBABLY ISN'T GOING DOWN.

CAT VIGLIENZONI LEARNED IT WILL

LIKELY BE YEARS BEFORE WE SEE

NEW DEVELOPMENTS PAY OFF BECAUSE

THERE'S BEEN SO MUCH PENT-UP

DEMAND.

>> Cat: ASK ALMOST ANYONE WHO'S

LOOKED FOR HOUSING IN CHITTENDEN

COUNTY, RENTING OR BUYING, AND

YOU'LL HEAR A SIMILAR REACTION.

>> NO, I THINK IT'S PRETTY BAD.

>> SHOCKED.

>> IT'S REALLY EXPENSIVE, SO I

LIVE WITH MY PARENTS.

>> IT'S STILL HIGH-PRICED IN

TERMS OF THE RELATIVE HOUSING IN

THE AREA.

>> Cat: AND THE DEMAND FOR

AFFORDABLE HOUSING IS AS STRONG

AS EVER.

>> THREE TIMES APPLICATIONS,

MORE THAN THREE TIMES

APPLICATIONS THAN WE HAVE HOMES

EVERY SINGLE MONTH.

>> Cat: BRENDA TORPY IS THE CEO

OF CHAMPLAIN HOUSING TRUST AND

SAYS THEY HAVE A WAIT LIST

THAT'S 850 FAMILIES LONG.

PART OF THE GOAL OF THE BUILDING

HOMES TOGETHER CAMPAIGN, WHICH

THEY WORKED ON ALONG WITH OTHER

REGIONAL PARTNERS, WAS TO HELP

FIX THAT AND OTHER HOUSING COST

CONCERNS.

IN THE LAST THREE YEARS, 2300

HOMES WERE ADDED IN CHITTENDEN

COUNTY.

THAT AVERAGES OUT TO ABOUT 760

OR SO A YEAR.

ONLY 280 OF THOSE WERE

CLASSIFIED AS AFFORDABLE FOR

PEOPLE WITH LOW OR MODERATE

INCOMES.

THE GOAL WAS 420, SO THAT'S

LAGGING.

AND DESPITE THOUSANDS OF NEW

SINGLE-FAMILY HOMES AND

CONDOMINIUM UNITS BEING ADDED,

THE VACANCY RATE STILL REMAINS

UNCHANGED AT 1.8%.

CHAMPLAIN HOUSING TRUST WAS 3 TO

5% IS IDEAL.

>> AT THAT POINT YOU HAVE ENOUGH

COMPETITION IN THE MARKET, IT

WOULD HELP TO STABILIZE RENTS,

BUT RIGHT NOW RENTS ARE STILL

GOING UP AND THEY'RE VERY HIGH.

>> Cat: I ASKED THE CHAMPLAIN

HOUSING TRUST WHICH COMMUNITIES

ARE DOING A GOOD JOB OF ADDING

HOUSING AND THEY POINTED TO

SOUTH BURLINGTON AS A STAR,

SAYING THE DOWNTOWN DEVELOPMENT

AREA THEY'RE ADDING IS EXACTLY

WHAT THE COUNTY NEEDS, BUT

DESPITE MORE HOUSING BEING ADDED

IN, THEY SAY THERE'S STILL A LOT

OF WORK TO DO.

THAT'S ALSO WHERE CHAMPLAIN

HOUSING TRUST SAYS DEVELOPMENTS

LIKE MARKET STREET OR IN

BURLINGTON, THE UPCOMING

CAMBRIAN RISE ARE A MODEL FOR

COMMUNITIES IN THE REST OF THE

COUNTY, SO AVOID SPRAWL AS MUCH

AS POSSIBLE, BUILD UP.

>> SO USE LAND WELL, WE HAVE TO

BUILD DENSELY.

>> Cat: THEY TELL ME THE HIGH

COST OF HOUSING IS FORCING THEM

TO MAKE SUFFICIENT CHOICES,

INCLUDING LEAVE.

>> I'M MOVING OUT TODAY AND THE

BIG REASON IS I CAN'T AFFORD TO

LIVE HERE AND DO WHAT I WANT TO

DO.

>> Cat: AND THE ONES WHO ARE

STAYING SAY THEY WANT TO FEEL

LIKE THEY'RE GETTING WHAT THEY

PAY FOR.

>> I KNOW A LOT OF FRIENDS THAT

HAVE A LOT OF MONEY FOR TINY

SPACES AND THERE'S SO MANY

STUDENTS IN TOWN THAT SOMEBODY'S

GOING TO FILL IT REGARDLESS WHAT

IT'S PRICED.

>> Cat: SO WHAT'S THE SOLUTION?

THE BUILDING HOMES CAMPAIGN SAYS

MORE DEVELOPMENT LIKE THIS, BUT

ALSO MORE FUNDING.

THEY WANT TO SEE MORE FUNDING

FOR LOCAL HOUSING TRUST FUNDS

AND FULL FUNDING FOR THINGS LIKE

THE VERMONT HOUSING AND

CONSERVATION BOARD AND THEY WANT

TO SEE BETTER ZONING FOR

COMMUNITIES TO ALLOW THEM TO

ADDRESS SOME OF THEIR HOUSING

DIFFICULTIES MORE EASILY.

IN SOUTH BURLINGTON, CAT

VIGLIENZONI, CHANNEL 3 NEWS.

>> Darren: CAT WILL HAVE MORE ON

THAT IN JUST A MOMENT.

SHE ALSO ASKED THE CHAMPLAIN

HOUSING TRUST ABOUT THE

AFFORDABLE HOUSING FOR THOSE WHO

DON'T QUALIFY FOR AFFORDABLE

HOUSING, BUT DON'T MAKE ENOUGH

TO BUY OR RENT A HOME

COMFORTABLY.

HERE NOW IS MORE ON THAT.

>> Cat: WHY HAVEN'T WE BEEN ABLE

TO GET THAT VACANCY RATE TO

MOVE?

>> I THINK THAT WE ARE STARTING

TO MAKE SOME HEAD WAY WITH THIS

CAMPAIGN OF BUILDING HOMES

TOGETHER.

WE'RE SEEING MORE COMMUNITIES IN

THE REGION WHO ARE REALLY

WILLING AND INTERESTED IN

BUILDING AT A HIGHER SCALE,

BUILDING AT A HIGHER DENSITY AND

MAKING THAT DIFFERENCE, BUT

WE'RE STILL A VERY ATTRACTIVE

AREA.

THERE'S A LOT OF JOBS HERE AND

PEOPLE ARE GOING TO COME, SO IF

WE'RE GOING TO KEEP UP WITH JUST

THE DEMOGRAPHIC GROWTH, BUT ALSO

ACCOMMODATE THE PEOPLE COMING IN

FOR JOBS.

THAT'S WHAT MAKES THIS A VITAL

PLACE TO LIVE AND WE ARE REALLY

GOING TO NEED TO KEEP UP THE

PRODUCTION.

>> Cat: HOW DO WE DO THAT WHEN

IT'S VERY DIFFICULT, MANY TIMES

TO, ADD HOUSING?

A LOT OF PEOPLE DON'T LIKE TO

SEE BIG NEW DEVELOPMENTS COME

IN.

>> YOU KNOW, WE'VE SEEN A GOOD

SHIFT AND I THINK IT'S FAIRLY

RECENT, BUT YOU'RE RIGHT.

CHANGE IS ALWAYS CHALLENGING AND

HARD FOR PEOPLE AND YOU HAVE TO

WORRY ABOUT LARGER DEVELOPMENTS,

BUT FOR EXAMPLE IN BURLINGTON,

THE CAMBRIAN RISE DEVELOPMENT

WHICH IS A DENSE NEIGHBORHOOD

WHERE BURLINGTON COLLEGE WAS AND

WE HAVE 76 AFFORDABLE APARTMENTS

OPENING THERE SOON, BUT THAT'S

GOING TO BE IN A MIXED INCOME

NEIGHBORHOOD OF OWNERSHIP,

RENTAL, ALL AGES.

IT'S GOING TO BE DENSE, BUT THAT

GOT PAST PLANNING AND ZONING.

SO WE'RE FINDING A SHIFT AND IT

TAKES A WHILE TO CATCH UP.

WE'VE SEEN SOUTH BURLINGTON

DEVELOP THEIR NEW CITY CENTER

AND PLAN FOR DENSITY AND ALSO

PLAN FOR AFFORDABILITY AND

THEY'RE BUILDING 60 AFFORDABLE

APARTMENTS.

IT'S THE SAME KIND OF THINKING

AND PLANNING THAT SAYS WE'RE

GOING TO ADD HOMES, BUT WE'RE

GOING TO MAKE SURE SOME ARE

AFFORDABLE AND MORE COMMUNITIES

ARE APPROACHING US IN CHITTENDEN

COUNTY ABOUT USING SOME OF THESE

TOOLS THAT OUR PARTNERS AT

REGIONAL PLANNING HAVE BEEN

HELPING COMMUNITIES TO LOOK AT.

THE UP-ZONING, INCLUSIONARY

ZONING WHICH PLANS FOR THE

AFFORDABILITY, THINGS LIKE

CREATING A TRUST FUND SO YOU CAN

OFFER INCENTIVES FOR THOSE

DEVELOPMENTS TO BE AFFORDABLE.

WE'RE SEEING THAT SHIFT AND I

THINK WE WILL CATCH UP IF WE

KEEP UP THE FACE WE SET

OURSELVES HERE -- THE PACE WE

SET OURSELVES HERE.

>> Cat: AND WE TALKED ABOUT

ADDING AFFORDABLE HOUSING, WHICH

WE KNOW AS CORE COMPONENT OF

BRINGING DIFFERENT PEOPLE WITH

DIFFERENT INCOMES INTO

CHITTENDEN COUNTY.

WHAT ABOUT THE PEOPLE WHO GET

STUCK BETWEEN -- YOU MAKE JUST

OVER THE CAP WHERE YOU'D BE IN

THE AFFORDABLE ZONE, BUT YOU'RE

BELOW WHERE YOU CAN COMFORTABLY

GO AFTER WHAT WE CALL A MIDDLE

CLASS HOME?

>> ABSOLUTELY.

THAT'S A SQUEEZE IN THE RENTAL

MARKET AND WE'VE BEEN WORKING ON

THAT BY RAISING NEW SOURCES OF

CAPITAL.

YOU'RE RIGHT, THE GOVERNMENT

PROGRAMS CAP WHO WE CAN SERVE AS

LOW INCOME AND PEOPLE IN THE

MIDDLE ARE STUCK.

SO LAST YEAR AS AN EXAMPLE, WE

PURCHASED A RENTAL DEVELOPMENT

THAT WAS SERVING FAMILIES OF 105

APARTMENTS JUST TO KEEP IT

AFFORDABLE.

IT'S NOT GOVERNMENT RESTRICTED,

IT'S JUST THAT HAD IT SOLD INTO

THE PRIVATE RENTAL MARKET, THOSE

RENTS WOULD HAVE GONE UP

SUBSTANTIALLY AND WE WOULD HAVE

LOST THAT STOCK.

THAT'S NOT ADDING NEW, BUT OUR

EYES AS AN ORGANIZATION, IT'S IN

OUR STRATEGIC PLAN GOALS TO

REALLY ADDRESS THAT, WHAT PEOPLE

CALL THE MISSING MIDDLE, THAT

END OF SPECTRUM THAT'S NOT ABLE

TO COMPETE IN THE MARKET.

WE ALSO HAVE A HOME OWNERSHIP

PROGRAM CALLED SHARED EQUITY

HOME OWNERSHIP WHICH HELPS

PEOPLE WHO CAN'T JUMP INTO THE

MARKET TO PURCHASE A HOME.

BUY THROUGH US MUCH MORE

AFFORDABLY AND START BUILDING

EQUITY RIGHT AWAY.

AND WE WILL BE BUILDING

AFFORDABLE CONDOMINIUMS AT THAT

SAME SITE AT CAMBRIAN RISE IN

OUR NEXT PHASE OF DEVELOPMENT

AND WE'RE ALSO LOOKING AT

BUILDING IN WINOOSKI, SO WE HAVE

LOTS OF HOMES IN THAT PORTFOLIO

AND LOTS OF OPPORTUNITIES RIGHT

NOW.

WE WORK HARD TO ADDRESS THAT

MIDDLE, BUT YOU'RE RIGHT, WE

NEED TO DO A LOT MORE THERE AS

WELL.

>> Cat: SOME OF THE STATS THAT

STOOD OUT TO ME IN THE STUDY

JUST PUT OUT THIS MORNING WERE,

YOU KNOW, LOOKING AT HOW MANY

HAVE BEEN ADDED.

THERE WAS THAT ONE YEAR WHERE

THERE WAS ALMOST A THOUSAND

HOMES ADDED IN, BUT YET THAT

VACANCY RATE REMAINS PRETTY

UNCHANGED.

>> YES.

>> Cat: WAS THERE JUST A LOT OF

PENT-UP DEMAND WHERE IT'S GOING

TO TAKE YEARS FOR IT TO SETTLE

OUT?

>> YES, I THINK YOU MIGHT KNOW

THIS ANECDOTALLY AS WE DO.

A LOT OF PEOPLE HAVE ROOMMATES,

BUT THEY'VE BEEN IN THE

WORKFORCE FOR SEVERAL YEARS AND

WAITING TO HAVE AN APARTMENT OF

THEIR OWN.

PEOPLE COMING OUT OF COLLEGE AND

WANTING A FULL APARTMENT AND

MOVING UP.

SO PEOPLE -- YOUR POPULATION

ALWAYS HAS TO GROW TO HAVE YOUR

HOUSEHOLD FORMATION GROW, BUT

THERE IS A LOT OF PENT-UP.

WE HEAR A LOT AND CERTAINLY

PEOPLE COME OUT OF COLLEGE AND

HAVE HAD TO RENT FROM MIRE

PARENTS OR LIVE WITH THEIR

PARENTS UNTIL THEY CAN AFFORD TO

GET IN.

WHEN YOU HAVE A SHORTAGE AS LONG

AS WE HAVE, WHEN YOU FIRST

BUILD, THAT'S GOING TO COME

FIRST AND THAT DEMAND IS GOING

TO EAT THOSE UP.

>> Cat: HOW MANY YEARS DOES IT

TAKE FOR US TO START REALLY

SEEING SOME OF THE EFFORTS WE'VE

BEEN PUTTING IN PAY OFF?

>> I CAN'T MEASURE IT IN YEARS

BECAUSE IT DEPENDS ON IF WE KEEP

UP THE PRODUCTION OVER THOSE

YEARS.

IT'S REALLY ABOUT GETTING TO

THAT 5% VACANCY RATE ON THE

RENTAL SIDE AT LEAST AND IN HOME

OWNERSHIP MARKET, WE NEED TO

PRODUCE MORE HOMES AGAIN

AFFORDABLY.

THAT MARKET WAS AGAIN STALLED

AND PENT UP AFTER THE CRASH AND

IT'S TAKING SOME CATCHING UP.

>> Cat: HOW DO WE GET THERE IN

THE NEXT PHASE IF WE'RE LOOKING

AT REALLY BRINGING THAT VACANCY

RATE CLOSER TO THAT 5% YOU

MENTIONED?

>> WE HAVE TO CONTINUE TO BUILD

UP THE FACE AND ENCOURAGE

MORE -- UP THE PACE AND

ENCOURAGE MORE COMMUNITIES TO

JOIN IN AND DO AN ANALYSIS AS

THESE COME ON LINE AND SEE HOW

THAT IS KEEPING PACE.

WE CERTAINLY NEED TO REALLY

AFFECT THE FOLKS BOTH AFFECTED

IN THE MARKET.

WE NEED TO CATCH UP ON THE

AFFORDABLE HOMES.

AS YOU SAW, TO MEET THE GOAL OF

AFFORDABLE PRODUCTION WITHIN OUR

GOALS, WE SHOULD BE AT ABOUT 420

RIGHT NOW AND WE'RE ONLY AT 280.

THAT'S WHERE WE'RE LAGGING

BEHIND AND PEOPLE ARE NOT --

THEN PEOPLE CAN'T AFFORD TO GO

INTO THE MARKET.

SO WE'RE GOING TO HAVE TO WORK

HARD ON BOTH SIDES.

>> Cat: AND HOW DO WE DO THAT,

TANGIBLY?

WHAT ARE THE STEPS WE TAKE?

>> VERY TANGIBLE STEPS FOR US ON

THE AFFORDABLE SIDE AND ON THE

MARKET SIDE, THREE YEARS AGO,

THE GOVERNOR LED FOR THE STATE

TO HAVE A BOND, $37 MILLION BOND

TO STIMULATE THE PRODUCTION OF

HOUSING AND THAT'S THE REASON

WE'RE ABLE TO UP OUR PRODUCTION

HERE, ESPECIALLY ON THE

AFFORDABLE SIDE, AND THAT IS

JUST ABOUT -- IT'S BEEN THREE

YEARS, SO NOT JUST HERE, BUT

AROUND THE STATE.

A LOT OF GREAT HOUSING HAS BEEN

PRODUCED AND WE ARE ADVOCATING

THAT THE STATE STEP UP AND DO

SOMETHING LIKE THAT AGAIN.

AND ALSO, FOR THE AFFORDABLE

SIDE, THE STATE HAS HOUSING AND

CONSERVATION TRUST FUND THAT

FUNDS OUR AFFORDABLE HOUSING AND

WE'D LIKE THAT TO BE FULLY

FUNDS.

IT HASN'T BEEN FULLY FUNDED FOR

SEVERAL YEARS, AND IF IT WAS,

THAT WOULD MAKE A BIG

DIFFERENCE.

WE COULD CONTINUE TO PRODUCE AT

A HIGHER RATE AND MAKE A DENT IN

THAT GAP.

>> Cat: WHAT COMMUNITY ARE GOOD

EXAMPLES OF -- YOU MENTIONED

GETTING MORE COMMUNITIES ON

BOARD.

WHAT ARE THE COMMUNITIES THAT

HAVE ALREADY GOTTEN ON BOARD AND

ARE SHOWING SOME PROMISE?

>> YES, CERTAINLY ON THAT

PRODUCTION SIDE, SOUTH

BURLINGTON HAS BEEN A STAR,

REALLY, DESIGNATING AN AREA AND

WORKING ON IT.

WINOOSKI, A LOT OF PEOPLE THINK

THEY'RE ALWAYS SO BUILT UP, BUT

THEY ARE LOOKING AT SITES,

THEY'RE REALLY LOOKING AT

INCREASING HOUSING AND

PROTECTING AFFORDABILITY BECAUSE

THAT'S BEEN A BIT OF AN

AFFORDABLE ALTERNATIVE TO

BURLINGTON.

WE'VE ALSO HAD TREMENDOUS

SUCCESS DEVELOPING IN SHELBURNE

IN PAST YEARS.

THE LAST PROJECT WE DID WITH

THEM, THEY REALLY, IT'S A HIGHER

DENSITY THAN THEY HAD HAD IN

THEIR VILLAGE, WHICH WAS GREAT

TO SEE.

THEN OUR NEXT COMMUNITY WE'RE

LOOKING AT IS COLCHESTER AND

COLCHESTER, AGAIN, HAS BEEN

LOOKING AT CREATING SOME -- IT'S

A BIGGER COMMUNITY,

GEOGRAPHICALLY, BUT THEY'VE BEEN

TRYING TO LOOK AT AFFORDABLE

RENTALS THERE TO SUPPORT THAT.

CHITTENDEN COUNTY COMMUNITIES

ARE REALLY STEPPING UP AND BEING

VERY CREATIVE AND WE WANT TO

SUPPORT THEM.

>> Darren: AND YOU CAN FIND A

LINK TO THAT HOUSING REPORT ON

OUR WEBSITE, WCAX.COM.

THAT WILL DO IT FOR CHANNEL 3'S

"YOU CAN QUOTE ME."

THE NEWS CONTINUES NEXT RIGHT

HERE.

TAKE CARE, EVERYBODY.

HAVE A GREAT SUNDAY.

WE'LL SEE YOU SOON.

CAPTIONING PROVIDED BY

CAPTION ASSOCIATES, LLC

www.captionassociates.com