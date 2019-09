YCQM: September 22, 2019

GOOD MORNING, I'M DARREN PERRON.

AND THE VERMONT AIR NATIONAL GUARD'S NEW FIGHTER JETS ARRIVE IN VERMONT.

A RECAP OF THAT HISTORIC DAY.

AND THAT'S WHERE WE BEGIN THIS MORNING, WHEELS DOWN AT THE BURLINGTON AIRPORT AS THE FIRST PAIR OF F35 FIGHTER JETS TOUCH DOWN.

THE VERMONT AIR NATIONAL GUARD IS THE FIRST GUARD UNIT IN THE COUNTRY TO RECEIVE THE NEXT GENERATION FIGHTER JETS.

THE TWO JETS BUZZED THE BURLINGTON AIRPORT, AND THE CROWDS NEAR THE HANGAR AT ONE POINT FLYING JUST ABOUT 100 FEET OFF THE GROUND.

A SEA OF SUPPORTERS IN CAMOUFLAGE WAITED TO WITNESS HISTORY.

THE ARRIVAL OF TWO F-35 FIGHTER JETS.

>> WELCOME HOME TO THE F-35 LIGHTNING TWO.

>> DARREN: BEFORE TOUCHING DOWN, PILOTS DELIGHTED THE CROWD WITH A MINI AIR SHOW.

IT TOOK THE VERMONT AIR GUARD PILOTS ABOUT THREE AND A HALF HOURS TO GET FROM TEXAS, WHERE THE PLANES WERE BUILT, TO THEIR NEW HOME BASE.

BUT THIS IS THE TAIL END OF A 13-YEAR JOURNEY.

>> BRINGING THE F-35 TO VERMONT, IT SECURES OUR FUTURE FOR DECADES.

AND OUR COUNTRY NEEDS THIS AIRPLANE.

>> DARREN: THE VERMONT GUARD BEGAN TO LOBBY FOR THE NEWEST AND MOST SOPHISTICATED FIGHTER JETS IN THE MID 2000'S.

IT WORRIED ITS AGING FLEET OF F-16S COULD JEOPARDIZE THE BASE.

THE GUARD FLEW THE F-16S FOR 33 YEARS, AND THE NEW F-35 OFFERED SOMETHING NEVER BUILT BEFORE, STEALTH TECHNOLOGY, MAKING THEM VIRTUALLY INVISIBLE TO ENEMY RADAR.

AND THEY HAD SUPER SONIC SPEED, ALONG WITH TOP SECRET TECHNOLOGY.

IT'S THE MOST EXPENSIVE WEAPONS PROGRAM IN HISTORY.

EACH F-35 JET ALONE COSTS MORE THAN $89 MILLION.

AND IN 2013, VERMONT GOT WORD, IT WON, BECOMING THE FIRST GUARD UNIT IN THE COUNTRY TO GET THEM.

>> WHEN YOU CONSIDER SIGNIFICANT MILESTONES IN OUR STORIED HISTORY, THIS ONE CERTAINLY RISES TO THE TOP.

>> DARREN: PILOTS HAVE GONE THROUGH EXTENSIVE TRAINING IN F-35 SIMULATORS AND HAVE FLOWN DOZENS OF TIMES IN OTHER F-35S, BUT THIS IS THE FIRST TIME THEY'VE TOUCHED DOWN HERE.

>> THEY DEFINITELY HAVE THE NEW CAR SMELL, THEY FLEW VERY WELL.

>> OPPONENTS ARGUE THE PLANES ARE TOO DANGEROUS AND TOO LOUD, ESPECIALLY WHEN USING AFTER BURNERS.

BUT THE GUARD MAINTAINS IT WILL ONLY USE AFTER BURNERS 5% OF THE TIME.

AND PILOTS PROMISED IT AGAIN.

>> WELL, I WOULD BE WORRIED ABOUT THAT, BUT IT'S NOT A CONCERN BECAUSE WE'RE GOING TO STICK WITH 95% MILITARY POWER TAKEOFF.

>> DARREN: THESE ARE THE FIRST TWO OF 20 THE GUARD WILL GET.

TWO MORE WILL LIVE EACH MONTH FOR THE NEXT NINE MONTHS.

BUT WE WON'T GET A CHANCE TO HEAR THEM AND GAUGE THAT NOISE UNTIL OCTOBER, MOST LIKELY OCTOBER 1ST WHEN THEY BEGIN TRAINING EXERCISES HERE.

THE F-35S HAVE FACED RESISTANCE ALONG THE WAY, SOME OF THAT FROM PEOPLE OPPOSED TO BASING FIGHTER JETS HERE, PERIOD.

AND AGAIN THE NOISE.

HERE'S A LOOK AT THE PROJECTED SOUND MAP.

IT SHOWS 2600 HOMES ARE IN THE UNSUITABLE ZONE WHEN IT COMES TO NOISE.

THAT'S 6,000 PEOPLE.

IN SOUTH BURLINGTON, BURLINGTON, WILLISTON, COLCHESTER AND WINEWSKI.

FEDERAL DOLLARS ARE AVAILABLE FOR HOME INSULATION AND BUYOUT.

WE SPOKE TO PEOPLE ON BOTH SIDES.

>> ON THURSDAY WE HEARD SOME COMPLAINTS FROM CONCERNED RESIDENTS ABOUT THE SOUND LEVELS OF THE F-35S.

THEY WERE ABLE TO SHARE THEIR CONCERNS IN A PUBLIC MEETING HERE AT THE BURLINGTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT.

ON THE OTHER HAND, WE SPOKE WITH MANY VERMONTERS WHO SAY THEY'RE THRILLED TO FINALLY SEE THE F-35 TOUCH DOWN IN THE GREEN MOUNTAINS.

ANTICIPATION AND EXCITEMENT.

>> I THINK IT'S LONG OVERDUE.

>> REPORTER: DOZENS WAITED TO CATCH THEIR FIRST GAMES OF VERMONT'S FIRST F-35 FIGHTER JETS.

>> THIS WAS AWESOME, THOSE PLANES ARE INCREDIBLE.

>> REPORTER: SUPPORTERS OF THE VERMONT AIR NATIONAL GUARD'S LATEST MISSION SAY THEY CAN LOOK PAST THE NOISE CONCERNS, BECAUSE THE PLANE PROVIDES SAFETY AND A BOOST TO THE ECONOMY.

>> I HAVE A BUMPER STICKER THAT SAYS I LOVE THE NOISE, BECAUSE IT MAKES ME FEEL GOOD, MAKES ME FEEL PROUD OF THESE GUYS.

>> REPORTER: BUT INSIDE THE BURLINGTON INTERNATIONALS AIRPORT --

>> WE KNOW IT'S GOING TO START OUT QUIET, THEY'RE GOING TO DO EVERYTHING THEY CAN TO NOT UPSET US.

>> REPORTER: OPPONENTS GATHER AT A PUBLIC MEETING, THEY'RE CONCERNED ABOUT THE NOISE IMPACT ON COMMUNITIES CLOSE BY.

>> MY DOG GOES NUTS WHEN THE F-16S USED TO GO OVER, I NEED NEW WINDOWS IN MY HOUSE.

>> REPORTER: SOME ARE ASKING FOR A NEW ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT STUDY, AND MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE JETS FOR SCHOOLS AND FAMILIES.

>> PLEASE WORK WITH THE AIR GUARD TO POST A SCHEDULE OF F-35 TAKEOFFS AND LANDINGS.

>> REPORTER: OPPONENTS ALSO BELIEVE THE F-35'S WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT THE AIRPORT AND URGE OFFICIALS TO WARN PASSENGERS OF THE SOUND.

>> KEEP IN MIND THAT THE VISITOR EXPERIENCE WILL BE DEGRADED.

>> DARREN: GOVERNOR PHIL SCOTT REACTED TO THE FIGHTER JETS' ARRIVAL SAYING THE $89 MILLION PRICE TAG ON EACH JET IS MONEY WELL SPENT.

>> VALUE, THE VERMONT NATIONAL GUARD, THE GREEN MOUNTAIN BOYS, AND ALL THAT THEY OFFER AND BRING TO VERMONT HAS BEEN SOMETHING THAT'S BEEN ESSENTIAL TO OUR ECONOMY, AS WELL AS THE DEFENSE OF OUR COUNTRY.

>> DARREN: THE NEW JETS WILL LIKELY FLY ONE A DAY A WEEK THE REST OF THE YEAR, AGAIN STARTING IN OCTOBER.

BY DECEMBER OR JANUARY THEY WILL FLY FOUR DAYS A WEEK WITH FOUR JETS IN THE MORNING, TWO IN THE AFTERNOON.

BY NEXT SUMMER, EIGHT JETS WILL FLY IN THE MORNING, FOUR IN THE AFTERNOON, FOUR DAYS A WEEK.

UP NEXT, YOU KNOW HIS FACE, BUT DID YOU KNOW HE LIVES IN VERMONT?

ONE ON ONE WITH ACTOR LUIS GUZMAN, AS CHANNEL 3'S "YOU CAN QUOTE ME" CONTINUES.

>> DARREN: THAT'S ACTOR LUIS GUZMAN IN ONE OF HIS LATEST GIGS, PLAYING MIKEY O'SHEA, IN SEASON NINE, JUST STARTED SEASON 10 OF THE SHOW "SHAMELESS" WHICH AIRS ON SHOW TIME, AND LUIS GUZMAN JOINS ME NOW.

THANK YOU FOR BEING HERE.

>> THANK YOU FOR HAVING ME.

>> DARREN: GOOD TO SEE YOU AGAIN.

I BET A LOT OF FOLKS DON'T KNOW, BUT YOU CALL VERMONT HOME.

WHAT BROUGHT YOU HERE?

>> WELL, BACK IN 1975 THAT WAS LIKE 400 YEARS AGO NOW, I FIRST STARTED COMING UP TO GARDNER COLLEGE AND PLAYING, AND A FEW OF MY BUDDIES WERE STUDYING THERE, AND MY FRIEND CALLED, AND I STARTED COMING UP TO VERMONT IN THE SUMMER TO ESCAPE THE CITY AND I LOVED IT.

>> DARREN: AND YOU STUCK AROUND.

>> I DID.

>> DARREN: WE WERE SHOWING PARTS OF "SHAMELESS" AT THE TOP OF THIS SEGMENT.

YOU'RE PLAYING ALONGSIDE WILLIAM H. MACEY WHO ALSO OWNS A HOME HERE.

HOW IS IT WORKING WITH SOMEONE LIKE AND WHAT IS YOUR CHARACTER FOR FOLKS WHO HAVEN'T SEEN THE SHOW YET?

>> FIRST OF ALL I PLAY A GUY NAMED MIKEY O'SHEA, WHO IS LIKE A HOBO, A BUM.

AND WORKING WITH BILL MACY IS PRETTY GREAT.

WE HAD DONE THE MOVIE YEARS AGO CALLED BOOGIE NIGHTS.

>> DARREN: ONE OF MY FAVORITES.

>> AND HE WAS PROBABLY MY FAVORITE CHARACTER IN THAT MOVIE.

BUT HERE IN "SHAMELESS" WE BOTH PLAY RUNNING --

IT'S A GREAT CHEMISTRY, I JUST LOVE WORKING WITH BILL.

>> DARREN: SO LET'S TALK ABOUT HOW YOU GOT INTO THE BUSINESS, BECAUSE I LOVE THIS STORY.

YOU WERE A SOCIAL WORKER AT THE TIME.

WALK US THROUGH FROM THAT POINT.

>> I WAS A SOCIAL WORKER IN NEW YORK CITY WORKING FOR HENRY STREET SETTLEMENT AND ONE DAY TWO TEENAGERS DIDN'T SHOW UP TO MY PROGRAM, WENT OUT TO THE STREET LOOKING FOR THEM, I RAN INTO MY FRIEND, MIGUEL, TOLD ME HE WAS WRITING FOR A TV SHOW, WHY DON'T YOU SEE IF YOU CAN GET A PART.

THREE WEEKS LATER I'M COSTARRING IN THE SEASON PREMIERE OF MIAMI VICE, HAD NO CLUE WHAT I WAS DOING, I JUST WANTED TO BUY A USED CAR SO I COULD GO TO THE BEACH ON THE WEEKENDS.

>> DARREN: SO WHAT HAPPENED FROM THERE, HOW DID YOU THEN LAND OTHER PARTS AFTER "MIAMI VICE"?

>> I ENDED UP WITH AN AGENT, OF COURSE, AND LITTLE BY LITTLE I JUST STARTED BUILDING THE FOUNDATION TO MY CAREER.

I USED TO PLAY ALL THESE DRUG DEALERS EARLY ON, BECAUSE I HAVE THAT KIND OF FEATURE.

BUT LITTLE BY LITTLE I STARTED GETTING MOVIES LIKE Q AND A, BOOGIE NIGHTS, OUT OF SIGHT.

I DID THE COUNT OF MONTE CHRIS TO AND ANGER MANAGEMENT AND A WHOLE BUNCH OF OTHER STUFF, AND I JUST DEVELOPED A REPUTATION FOR MYSELF.

>> DARREN: CORRECT ME IF I'M WRONG, BUT WAS YOUR FIRST PAYMENT JUST A SUIT?

SOMEBODY HAD SAID THE FIRST TIME YOU EVER GOT PAID IT WAS JUST THE SUIT THAT YOU WERE WEARING?

>> I'D LIKE TO FIND OUT WHO THAT PERSON IS, BECAUSE IT WAS MORE THAN A SUIT, IT WAS A WHOLE WARDROBE.

>> DARREN: NICE.

DON'T SHORT CHANGE YOU.

>> RIGHT.

>> DARREN: YOU TALK ABOUT PLAYING A HOBO IN "SHAMELESS," BUT YOU'VE DONE A TON OF WORK WHEN IT COMES TO HOMELESSNESS, INCLUDING A MOVIE, A DOCUMENTARY THAT YOU PUT TOGETHER CALLED NIMBY.

TELL US ABOUT THAT.

>> I SHOT A DOCUMENTARY IN NEW YORK, CALLED THE NIMBY EXPERIENCE, IT STANDS FOR NOT IN MY BACK YARD.

AND I LIVED IN THE STREETS OF NEW YORK FOR THREE DAYS, DURING THE MONTH OF MARCH, THE FIRST NIGHT I SLEPT ON THE STREET AND THE SECOND NIGHT I SLEPT IN A HOMELESS SHELTER, WHICH FELT LIKE A COUNTY JAIL, YOU KNOW.

BUT I JUST WANTED TO PUT A FACE ON HOMELESSNESS, BECAUSE AS PEOPLE THAT WE ARE AND WE SEE SOMEBODY HOMELESS, RIGHT AWAY WE JUST TURN OUR COMEEK AND DON'T WANT TO MAKE EYE CONTACT, AND I LEARNED A LOT ABOUT HOMELESSNESS.

HOMELESS PEOPLE ARE NOT DRUG ADDICTS, ARE NOT ALCOHOLICS, THEY JUST HAPPEN TO BE PEOPLE WHO, SOMEONE WHO COULD HAVE BEEN TEEN-AGING CARE OF THEIR PARENTS AND THEIR PARENTS DIED AND NOW THEY GOTTA TAKE CARE OF THE HOUSE, THEY CAN'T AFFORD THE HOUSE BECAUSE THEY'VE BEEN TAKING CARE OF THE PARENTS, AND JUST DIFFERENT CIRCUMSTANCES THAT LEAD TO HOMELESSNESS.

SO I DID THAT TO PUT A FACE ON IT, AND ALSO IT'S A LONELY EXISTENCE.

EVEN FOR ME, AFTER A DAY AND A HALF OF WALKING AROUND AND, I GOT MORE ATTENTION FROM PEOPLE'S DOGS THAN I DID FROM ACTUAL HUMANS.

BUT THERE WERE SOME AWESOME HUMAN BEINGS THAT I'D BE WALKING DOWN THE STREET AND SOMEBODY WOULD GIVE ME A $5 BILL.

AND MIND YOU, I WAS NOT EVEN ASKING FOR MONEY, THEY JUST, YOU RUN ACROSS PEOPLE THAT HAVE BOTH TYPE --

THAT HAVE THOSE TYPE OF HEARTS.

IT WAS QUITE THE SPHEERNS.

>> DARREN: I KNOW THAT PROCEEDS FROM THAT DID GO TO BENEFIT SOME SHELTERS AS WELL.

>> YES, ABSOLUTELY.

>> DARREN: YOU HAVE A HUGE FAMILY, A BUNCH OF KIDS IN THE NORTHEAST KINGDOM.

I'M CURIOUS IF YOUR SOCIAL WORK LED YOU TO WANT TO HAVE SO MANY KIDS.

>> WELL, THESE REALLY STARTED MY FAMILY, CAME OUT OF A TRAGEDY.

WE LOST OUR FIRST SON.

AND AFTER LOSING OUR FIRST SON, IS WHEN WE STARTED ADOPTING.

WE ENDED UP ADOPTING FOUR CHILDREN.

WE GOT THEM ALL WHEN THEY WERE TWO WEEKS OLD.

THEN WE HAD A BIOLOGICAL DAUGHTER NAMED LUNA, AND SO NOW WE HAVE FIVE YOUNG ADULTS IN OUR LIVES.

AND THEY ARE ALL OUT IN THE WORLD AND THEY'RE DOING THEIR THING.

>> DARREN: EXCELLENT.

YOU'RE NOT ONE TO STHIE --

SHY AWAY FROM ACTIVISM, OR POLITICS.

IN 2016 YOU ENDORSED BERNIE SANDERS.

I'M CURIOUS IF YOU'RE GOING WITH HIM AGAIN THIS TIME.

>> I WOULD WANT TO GO WITH BERNIE AGAIN.

I THINK THAT I'M NOT ON THE FENCE, I'M DEFINITELY LEANING TOWARD BERNIE.

I JUST THINK THAT REALLY WHAT IS GOING TO DO IT FOR ME IS WHO THOSE TWO PEOPLE ARE AS FAR AS THE PRESIDENT AND THE VICE PRESIDENT AND THAT TEAM.

BECAUSE THAT I THINK IS GOING TO BE RAE --

REALLY INSTRUMENTAL IN WINNING THE NEXT ELECTION.

I THINK BERNIE IS A GREAT INDIVIDUAL, YOU KNOW, HE'S BEEN IN POLITICS FOR MANY YEARS, HE'S PROVEN HIMSELF, HE'S BEEN THE VOICE OF MILLIONS OF PEOPLE.

HE IS A DEFENDER OF THIS DEMOCRACY.

AND I BELIEVE IN HIS PLAN FOR THIS COUNTRY.

>> DARREN: YOU'RE PUERTO RICO --

RICAN.

>> IT'S LATINO HERITAGE MONTH, SO I FIGURE LET ME WEAR MY T-SHIRT.

>> DARREN: I LIKE IT.

HAVE YOU BEEN BACK TO PUERTO RICO SINCE HURRICANE MARIA HIT?

AND DO YOU STILL HAVE FAMILY THERE?

>> OH, YES, I DEFINITELY HAVE FAMILY THERE.

MY DAD LIVES THERE, I GOT A BUNCH OF BROTHERS, COUSINS AND STUFF.

I'VE BEEN BACK THERE, AND THEY'RE MAKING PROGRESS.

I KNOW WHEN I WAS THERE WE HAD THE WATER STILL GETS SHUTS OFF EVERY OTHER DAY BECAUSE THEY'RE WORKING ON THIS DAM THAT SUSTAINED SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE.

AND THE LIGHTS GO OFF EVERY SO OFTEN STILL.

THEY JUST REALLY NEED TO CHANGE THEIR OUTLOOK.

THEY GOT TO ADOPT MORE TO LIKE SOLAR ENERGY, BECAUSE THAT'S SO CLOSE TO THE EQUATOR THAT THEY GET AN ABUNDANCE OF SUNLIGHT THERE.

AND THEY REALLY GOT TO FIX THE INFRASTRUCTURE, BECAUSE THE POWER PLANTS THERE, THEY RUN OFF PETROLEUM.

AND THEY'RE OUTDATED.

DIESEL, I SHOULD SAY, AND THEY'RE OUTDATED.

AND THREE POWER PLANTS, I BELIEVE, AND JUST ONE WAS WORKING TO SERVICE THE WHOLE ISLAND.

SO IN THE BEGINNING AFTER THE HURRICANE EVERY TIME THAT WENT ON ON ONE CIRCUIT, THE WHOLE ISLAND WOULD GO DOWN.

SO I BELIEVE THEY'RE MAKING PROGRESS, BUT I THINK THE BIGGEST PROGRESS THAT'S BEING MADE IN PUERTO RICO ARE BY THE PEOPLE THEMSELVES.

WE CAME OUT IN DROVES AND WE OUSTED A CORRUPTED GOVERNOR RECENTLY.

SO THAT SPEAKS OF WISDOM, IT SPEAKS VOLUMES AS FAR AS THE PEOPLE OF THE ISLAND.

>> DARREN: AND DO YOU THINK THAT THIS TERRIBLE TRAGEDY THAT HAPPENED HERE BROUGHT MORE AWARENESS TO THE MAIN LAND OF AMERICA ABOUT PUERTO RICO?

AND THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING A U.S. TERRITORY, THAT MANY PEOPLE PROBABLY DIDN'T EVEN KNOW, STILL AT THIS POINT.

>> WELL, I DON'T KNOW IF IT'S DONE THAT QUITE.

I KNOW WHAT IT'S DONE WHEN TRUMP WENT DOWN THERE AND HE DISGRACED US BY THROWING PAPER TOWELS AT US AND STUFF LIKE THAT.

I THINK THAT BROUGHT MORE AWARENESS THAN ANYTHING.

BUT ALSO, LIKE I SAY, PUERTO RICO, WE HAVE SERVED IN THE WARS HERE, WORLD WAR I, II, VIETNAM WAR, KOREAN WAR, AFGHAN, IRAQ.

SO WE'VE BEEN IN THE MIX OF THINGS AS FAR AS DEFENDING THIS COUNTRY AND THE DEMOCRACY AND STUFF LIKE THAT.

I JUST DON'T THINK THAT WE'VE GOTTEN THE FULL RESPECT.

AND ALSO THIS THING CALLED THE JONES ACT.

SO BEFORE A CARGO SHIP COULD GO TO PUERTO RICO, IT HAS TO GO TO MARYLAND, GET UNLOADEDDED, GET RELOADED, SO NOW WHEN THAT SHIP GETS TO PUERTO RICO THAT, LET'S SAY THE BANANA THAT COST THREE CENTS, BY THE TIME WE GET TO PUERTO RICO NOW COSTS SEVEN CENTS.

SO WE PAY MORE BECAUSE OF THE JONES ACT AND THAT'S SOMETHING THAT NEEDS TO BE ABOLISHED.

>> LET'S TALK ABOUT SOMETHING MORE FUN.

YOU'VE BEEN INVOLVED IN MANY FILMS AND TV.

DO YOU HAVE A FAVORITE, SOMETHING THAT YOU'RE LIKE THIS IS THE ONE I LOVED THE MOST?

>> I HAVE A FEW.

THE COUNT OF MONTE CHRIS TO.

BOOGIE NIGHTS WAS GREAT, TRAFFIC WAS GREAT.

PUNCH DRUNK LOVE.

Q AND A, CALITO'S WAY.

I LOVE WORKED ON THE SHOW CALLED BLACK, I GOT TO PLAY A TRAUMA NURSE, I REPRESENTED NURSES, AND I TOOK A LOT OF PRIDE IN DOING THAT.

AND I ALSO DID A SHOW CALLED HOW TO MAKE IT IN AMERICA.

SO YEAH, I DON'T HAVE ONE, I'VE BEEN BLESSED WITH MANY.

>> DARREN: ANY MOVIES OR TV GIGS IN THE WORKS?

>> I AM WRITING MY FIRST SCRIPT AND I'M LOOKING FORWARD TO PRODUCING MY FIRST MOVIE NEXT YEAR.

>> DARREN: VERY COOL.

AND YOU'RE COLLABORATING ON ANOTHER PROJECT, THIS ONE INVOLVES MUSIC, AND WE'VE GOT THE DETAILS ON THAT COMING UP NEXT.

>> YES.

>> DARREN: WELCOME BACK, EVERYONE.

WE'VE BEEN TALKING WITH ACTOR LUIS GUZMAN.

NOW WE ARE JOINED BY A FEW OTHER FOLKS HE'S PARTNERING WITH ON A NEW PROJECT CALLED THE NEW MOON CONCERT SERIES.

DAVID PUDVAH, TIM KAVANAGH AND BEN DUNHAM.

WELCOME TO ALL YOU FELLOWS.

WHAT IS THIS CONCERT SERIES?

>> THE CONCERT SERIES IN ESSENCE IS AN OPPORTUNITY TO UNITE MUSICIANS, ACTORS AND ARTISTS.

THE GOAL IS TO CONVEY A MESSAGE OF UNITY AND REPRESENTED THROUGH MUSIC.

>> DARREN: AND IT'S A TWO-DAY EVENT.

TIM, YOU'RE EMCEEING AS WELL.

>> YES.

>> DARREN: SO TELL US WHAT CAN WE EXPECT.

>> WELL, THANKS TO LUIS, HE KIND OF WRANGLED US ALTOGETHER AND HAD THESE IDEAS AND HE'S ALWAYS BEEN A BIG SUPPORTER OF LOCAL ARTISTS, AND IT JUST IS A TRUE TESTAMENT TO LUIS, AND THE CONTACTS THAT HE HAS AND HE'S BROUGHT IN SOME LOCAL BANDS, WHICH WE'LL BE ABLE TO SEE AND HEAR.

BUT ALSO ROOSEVELT COLLIER WHO WE ALL CAN'T WAIT TO HEAR AND IS A GOOD FRIEND OF LUIS'.

>> DARREN: SO LET'S TALK ABOUT WHAT FOLKS CAN EXPECT, WHAT KIND OF MUSIC ARE WE GOING TO BE HEARING?

>> I THINK IT'S BASICALLY LIKE A MIX OF ECLECTIC TO STEEL GUITAR.

>> DARREN: AND THIS IS A TWO-DAY EVENT?

>> YES.

THREE DAYS.

IT STARTS NEXT FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27, HIGHER GROUND.

SEPTEMBER 28 WE'LL BE AT THE BARN AT GARNER COLLEGE.

AND SEPTEMBER 29 --

>> IS THAT RABBLE ROUSERS, MONTPELIER.

>> YES.

AND ANYBODY THAT SHOWS UP, IT WOULD BE GREAT IF YOU COULD BRING AN OLD COAT, SOME WARM PANTS AND STUFF LIKE THAT, BECAUSE WIELD LIKE TO ALSO GIVE OUT SOME OF THESE THINGS TO SOME OF THE HOMELESS FOLKS AND SOME OF THE PEOPLE WHO ARE IN NEED.

SO IF YOU HAVE ANYTHING WARM AND STUFF LIKE THAT, BRING IT THAT DAY AND WE'LL MAKE SURE IT GETS TO THE RIGHT PEOPLE.

>> DARREN: AND THE TIMING IS RIGHT ON THAT, HERE WE ARE HEADING INTO FALL.

SO THIS COLLABORATION THAT YOU OUTLINED AT THE TOP TO BRING SORT OF NATIONAL AND LOCALS TOGETHER, WHY?

WHAT DO YOU HOPE THAT EITHER THE AUDIENCE GETS OUT OF IT OR THE MUSICIANS THEMSELVES?

>> IT'S REALLY IMPORTANT AT THIS TIME TO LOOK AT CONNECTABILITY ON A GLOBAL LEVEL.

THERE'S FAR TOO MUCH SEPARATION GOING ON, AND THIS IS AN OPPORTUNITY TO CHANGE THAT AND BRING IT ALTOGETHER.

IN THE HOME STATE OF VERMONT.

>> PLUS WE LIKE TO PARTY, WE LIKE TO HAVE A GOOD TIME.

WE LIKE TO PARTY, HAVE A GOOD TIME, BRING PEOPLE TOGETHER.

>> I WANT IT ON THE RECORD THAT I DID NOT GET THE INVITE TO THE THIRD NIGHT, I DON'T KNOW WHAT'S GOING ON.

I HEARD TWO.

>> WE WANTED TO SURPRISE YOU.

>> DARREN: HOW DID THE IDEA COME ABOUT, YOU CAME UP WITH THIS?

>> I THINK WE CAME UP WITH IT, YOU KNOW, THE THREE OF US, BECAUSE HE'S A MUSICIAN, DAVID PROMOTES A LOT OF MUSICIANS IN THE AREA, I LIKE HANGING OUT WITH THE MUSICIANS IN THE AREA.

AND ACTUALLY LAST YEAR WE HAD A PARTY ON MY LAWN AND WE HAD LIKE 200 PEOPLE SHOW UP, AND TWO BANDS, AND WE WERE OUT THERE UNTIL SIX OR SEVEN IN THE MORNING.

SO WE JUST, I JUST LOVE PROMOTING VERMONT, AND I LOVE PROMOTING THE MUSIC SCENE IN VERMONT AND THE TALENT THAT WE HAVE HERE, BUT ALSO THE OPPORTUNITY TO BRING IN SOMEONE LIKE ROOSEVELT COLLIER TO JOIN US, TO BE PART OF THAT, AND IN THE FUTURE BRINGING MORE OF THESE ARTISTS TO PLAY WITH OUR ARTISTS HERE.

>> DARREN: YOU'RE LUCKY YOU'RE IN THE NORTHEAST KINGDOM WHERE YOU CAN HAVE AN OUTDOOR TWO-BAND PARTY UNTIL SIX IN THE MORNING.

SO WHAT DO THE TICKETS COST AND HOW DO PEOPLE FIND MORE INFORMATION?

>> YOU CAN GO ON OUR SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES, BEN DUNHAM MUSIC.COM, WHICH HAS LINKS.

TICKET PRICES, $15 ADVANCE, 17 AT THE DOOR FOR BOTH HIGHER GROUND AND GARNER COLLEGE.

WE'RE ASKING FOR $10 DONATION AT RABBLE ROUSER FOR SUNDAY.

>> AND I PROMISE YOU THAT IT WILL BE WORTH EVERY PENNY.

I WILL BE THERE, THEY'LL BE THERE, YOU GET HUGS, KISSES, MORE HUGS, YOU GET PICTURES WITH US, AND YOU GET TO HEAR THE FANTASTIC MUSIC THAT BEN HAS COME UP WITH THE MUSICIANS THAT HE HAS ASSEMBLED.

>> PLUS YOU GET CHEESE, TOO.

>> OH, YES, AND THE CHEESE PEOPLE.

>> OUR GOOD FRIENDS AT CABOT HAVE COME ON BOARD AND WE'RE GOING TO HAVE THEM THERE BECAUSE THEY LOVE SUPPORTING VERMONT, AS MUCH AS THE IMPORTANT PLIGHT OF THE DAIRY MAN AND EVERYTHING.

>> THAT'S RIGHT.

SO IT'S LIKE A FAMILY AFFAIR, MAN.

>> DARREN: I LIKE IT.

>> YOU'RE GOING TO BE THERE TOO, RIGHT?

>> DARREN: SOUNDS GOOD, AND NOW THAT I KNOW THERE ARE THREE NIGHTS.

>> THERE YOU GO.

>> DARREN: THANK YOU, GUYS, I APPRECIATE THAT.

NICE TO SEE YOU ALL, THANK YOU SO MUCH.

