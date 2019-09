YCQM: September 8, 2019

GOOD MORNING,

EVERYONE, I'M DARREN PERRON.

RIGHT NOW PRIDE PARADE.

WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT AT THE

FESTIVAL CELEBRATING THE LGBT

COMMUNITY AND WHY THIS YEAR IS

IMPORTANT AS IT HONORS A PIVOTAL

TURNING POINT IN THE GAY RIGHTS

MOVEMENT.

>>> ALSO, SHOULD YOU WEAR WHITE

AFTER LABOR DAY.

TIPS ON THE ETIQUETTE FROM THE

EMILY POST INSTITUTE.

ALSO A CHECKUP WITH THE STATE

COMMISSIONER.

>>> PLANNED PARENTHOOD PULLED

OUT OF THE TITLE X FEDERAL

FUNDING PROGRAM SAYING IT WILL

COMPLY WITH NEW RULES FROM THE

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION.

GUIDELINES SAY HEALTHCARE

PROVIDERS RECEIVING THAT MONEY

FROM GIVING ABORTION REFERRALS

TO PARENTS AS PART OF FAMILY

PLOONING SERVICES.

TITLE X FUNDS CONTRIBUTED TO

MORE THAN $10 MILLION OF CARE TO

10,000 LOW-INCOME VERMONTERS.

>>> PLUS, AS STUDENTS HEAD BACK

TO SCHOOL, WE GET AN UPDATE ON

THE MEASLES OUTBREAK AND THE

LATEST ON A SPIKE IN STDs FRT

VERMONT HEALTH COMMISSIONER,

DR. MARK LEVINE.

THANK YOU FOR BEING HERE.

LET'S BEGIN WITH THE LOSS OF

TITLE 10 MONEY.

THE STATE IS NOW COVERING THAT

LOSS, ABOUT $1 MILLION.

WHY IS THE STATE STEPPING IN?

>> Mark Levine: WELL, WE WANT TO

CONTINUE TO PROVIDE THE SERVICES

TO THE APPROXIMATELY 10,000

VERMONTERS WHO HAVE RELIED ON

THE TITLE 10 MONEY TO HAVE

FAMILY PLANNING AND REPRODUCTIVE

HEALTH SERVICES PROVIDED.

UNLESS WE STEPPED IN, THAT WAS

NOT GOING TO HAPPEN BECAUSE WE

WERE OPTING OUT OF THE TITLE 10

FUNDING.

>> Darren: AND THE REASON FOR

THAT BEING THAT PROVIDERS WERE

SIMPLY EVEN UNABLE TO MENTION

THE WORD "ABORTION." WHAT WAS

THE REASONING?

>> Mark Levine: SO, THERE WERE

NEW RULES ASSOCIATED WITH THIS

CALLED THE FINAL RULE, WHICH

BASICALLY DID ALLOW YOU TO

MENTION THE WORD, BUT YOU COULD

NOT REFER FOR SERVICES FOR MAKE

THAT PART OF YOUR PLANNING WITH

YOUR PATIENT.

SO SOME PEOPLE HAVE TERMED THAT

A GAG RULE, BUT YOU COULD

MENTION THE WORD DURING AN

ENCOUNTER.

BUT IT REALLY DID UNDERMINE

DOCTOR-PATIENT RELATIONSHIP.

IT UNDERMINED CONFIDENTIALITY.

IT REALLY DIDN'T SERVE ANYONE'S

PURPOSE WELL FROM WHAT WE COULD

SEE.

WE WERE REALLY CONCERNED THAT A

LOT OF VERMONTERS WHO WERE

RELYING ON THIS FOR THEIR

SERVICES WOULDN'T GET THEM

BECAUSE THEIR HEALTHCARE

PROFESSIONALS WOULD BE PUT IN A

VERY DIFFICULT POSITION, WHERE

THEY WERE WORKING AGAINST THEIR

OWN MEDICAL JUDGMENT AND

TRAINING AND, AT TIMES, FEELING

LIKE THEY COULD NOT PRACTICE

ETHICALLY.

THE OTHER PART OF THAT IS, AS

YOU KNOW, THE STATE LEGISLATURE

PASSED A LAW SEVERAL MONTHS AGO

REGARDING ABORTION SERVICES AND

PRESERVATION OF THAT AS AN

OPTION WITHIN THE STATE OF

VERMONT.

IF A PRACTITIONER WAS ACTUALLY

USING THE TITLE 10 FUNDING

MONEY, THEY WOULD ACTUALLY BE

VIOLATING VERMONT LAW AS WELL.

>> Darren: A LOT OF FOLKS AT

HOME MAY BE WONDERING NOW THAT

STATE MONEY IS BEING USED TO

REPLACE THIS TITLE 10 MONEY, THE

FEDERAL MONEY.

WILL TAXPAYER MONEY BE USED NOW

TO FUND ABORTIONS IF SOMEBODY IS

COMING IN SEEKING THAT SERVICE?

>> Mark Levine: GLAD YOU

MENTIONED THAT BECAUSE THE

ORIGINAL TITLE 10 MONEY ALONE

WAS NEVER MEANT FOR FUNDING THE

PROVISION OF ABORTION SERVICES.

IT WAS ONLY FOR THE COUNSELLING

AND THE FAMILY PLANNING AND

REPRODUCTIVE SERVICES THAT WERE

DESIGNATED.

NONE OF THAT WILL CHANGE AND THE

MONEY THAT WE'RE APPORTIONING

FOR THE REPLACEMENT OF THE TITLE

X MONEY IS NOT GOING TO GO TO

PROVIDING ABORTION SERVICES.

>> Darren: HOW LONG WILL THIS

MONEY LAST AND THEN WHAT?

>> Mark Levine: SO THE MONEY

BEGINS A LITTLE BIT

RETROACTIVELY ON JULY 1 AND WILL

GO THROUGH NEXT JUNE 30 OF 2020.

AFTER THAT POINT IN TIME, WE'LL

HAVE TO SEE WHAT THE LANDSCAPE

LOOKS LIKE.

AS YOU MAY BE AWARE THERE IS A

LOT OF LITIGATION GOING ON

AROUND TITLE X.

VERMONT IS PART OF A SUIT WITH

OTHER STATES.

WE HAVE TO SEE HOW ALL OF THAT

PLAYS OUT.

ASSUMING NOTHING CHANGES BY JUNE

30 OF NEXT YEAR, THE STATE WOULD

HAVE TO BEGIN CONSIDERING

WHETHER TO USE THE BUDGET

PROCESS TO APPORTION NEW MONEYS

FOR THIS.

>> Darren: AS KIDS HEAD BACK TO

SCHOOL, OBVIOUSLY THE MEASLES

OUTBREAK IS STILL A BIG CONCERN.

MORE THAN 1200 CASES SO FAR THIS

YEAR.

WHERE ARE WE IN VERMONT?

HAVE WE SEEN A CASE OF MEASLES?

>> Mark Levine: WE HAVE YET TO

SEE A CASE OF MEASLES.

WE'VE TAKEN BLOOD FROM A NUMBER

OF PEOPLE IN VERMONT WHO HAD

VERY COMPELLING STORIES AND

ADMISSIONS APPROPRIATELY FELT

THEY MIGHT HAVE THE MEASLES, BUT

THAT DID NOT PAN OUT.

IT'S KIND OF MIRACULOUS BECAUSE

AS YOU KNOW, THE MAJOR EPIDEMIC

IN THE COUNTRY IS RIGHT NEXT

DOOR IN NEW YORK, CLOSER TO NEW

YORK CITY, BUT PRESENT THERE.

MASSACHUSETTS AND NEW HAMPSHIRE

HAVE REPORTED CASES.

WE'VE HAD ALERTS FROM THE

PROVINCE OF QUEBEC, ONE IN

GRANBY, ANOTHER IN MONTREAL.

SO IT'S NOTHING SHORT OF

MIRACULOUS THAT WE HAVEN'T SEEN

A CASE.

WE'RE DOING EVERYTHING WE CAN

ACROSS THE STATE TO MAKE SURE

THAT THAT DOESN'T HAPPEN IN

TERMS OF GETTING THE IMMUNITY OF

THE STATE UP.

>> Darren: YOU'RE TALKING ABOUT

VACCINATIONS.

SO WHERE ARE WE WITH VACCINATION

RATES?

BECAUSE MOST OF THE CASES THAT

WE'RE TALKING ABOUT HAVE BEEN

WITH PEOPLE WHO ARE

UNVACCINATIONED AGAINST MEASLES.

>> Mark Levine: YES.

AROUND THE COUNTRY, THE VAST

MAJORITY HAVE BEEN

UNVACCINATIONED PEOPLE.

USUALLY CASES COMING IN FROM

OTHER PARTS OF THE WORLD WHERE

THERE MAY BE MORE PROBLEMS THAN

WE'RE EXPERIENCING IN OUR

COUNTRY RIGHT NOW.

WHEN A CASE COMES INTO THE

COUNTRY AND THAT INDIVIDUAL IS

PART OF A COMMUNITY OF

UNDERVACCINATIONED INDIVIDUALS,

LIKE HAPPENED IN MANY PARTS OF

OUR COUNTRY, THE DISEASE CAN

SPREAD VERY QUICKLY BECAUSE IT'S

ONE OF THE MOST CONTAGIOUS

DISEASES.

YOU CAN GO INTO A ROOM WHERE A

PERSON WAS TWO HOURS AND IF YOU

INHALE A DROPLET, YOU MIGHT

CATCH THE MEASLES IF THE PERSON

IS NOT IN THE ROOM WHILE YOU'RE

THERE.

IT'S VERY CONTAGIOUS AND THE

POPULATION OF INDIVIDUALS WHO

ARE UNDERVACCINATED COULD BE

SUSCEPTIBLE.

>> Darren: SOMEHOW DANGEROUS IS

IT?

>> Mark Levine: I THINK MEASLES

HAS BEEN UNDERPLAYED BECAUSE

IT'S BEEN SO LONG SINCE PEOPLE

HAD REAL EXPERIENCE WITH IT.

MANY PEOPLE WHO GRADUATED FROM

MEDICAL SCHOOLS HAVE NEVER SEEN

A CASE AND SOME OF THEIR

TEACHERS HAVE NEVER SEEN A CASE.

BUT BACK WHEN THE MEASLES WAS A

SIGNIFICANT PROBLEM, THERE WERE

THOUSANDS OF HOSPITALIZATIONS

EVERY YEAR.

THERE WERE HUNDREDS, 500 TO

1,000 DEATHS PER YEAR.

COMPLICATIONS OF MEASLES.

MEASLES IS NOT A GREAT THING TO

HAVE.

YOU FEEL LIKE YOU'VE GOT THE FLU

AND ON TOP OF THAT YOU'VE GOT A

RASH AND YOU'RE COUGHING A LOT.

IN THE MIDST OF ALL OF THAT YOU

CAN HAVE SOME COMPLICATIONS THAT

ARE ARISE -- RESPIRATORY OR

CEPHALITIS.

THERE ARE THINGS THAT WE DON'T

UNDERSTATE BUT COULD OCCUR.

>> Darren: WE TALKED EARLIER

ABOUT A SPIKE IN SEXUALLY

TRANSMITTED INFECTIONS,

PARTICULARLY GONORRHOEA AND

CHLAMYDIA.

BACK IN 2008, 38 CASES.

250 AS OF MAY OF EARLIER THIS

YEAR.

ARE WE GETTING A HANDLE ON THIS?

>> Mark Levine: RIGHT.

SO LAST YEAR THERE WERE ABOUT

2,000 CASES OF CHLAMYDIA IN

VERMONT AND 200 OR SO OF

GONORRHOEA.

NATION-WIDE IT HAS BEEN

SIMILARLY AN EXPLOSIVE OUTBREAK.

WE'RE TALKING CLOSER TO A

MILLION CASES.

SO WE'RE PROVIDING A VERY SMALL

PROPORTION OF THOSE CASES,

NEEDLESS TO SAY.

BUT WE HAVE GEARED UP, AS MUCH

AS WE CAN, IN TERMS OF PUBLIC

EDUCATION, IN TERMS OF

SURVEILLANCE ACTIVITIES, IN

TERMS OF NEW STAFF WHO ARE

DEDICATED TO THAT.

WE'RE PROVIDING MORE OF WHAT'S

CALLED PARTNER -- EXPEDITED

PARTNER TREATMENT BECAUSE IT'S A

SEXUALLY TRANSMITTED DISEASE, SO

NOT ONLY DO YOU WANT TO HELP THE

INDIVIDUAL WHO PRESENTS TO THE

HEALTHCARE SETTING BUT YOU WOULD

LIKE TO HELP ANYONE THAT

INDIVIDUAL WAS IN CONTACT WITH

SEXUALLY.

SO THERE'S A LOT GOING ON, ON

THOSE FRONTS.

THERE'S ALSO A LOT GOING ON ON

THE ANTIBIOTIC FRONT, MORE SO

WITH GONORRHOEA THAN CHLAMYDIA

BECAUSE GONORRHOEA HAS A NASTY

TENDENCY OF BECOMING RESISTANT

TO THE ANTIBIOTICS THAT HAVE

BEEN TIME-HONORED IN TREATING

IT.

SO THERE ARE VERY SPECIFIC

REGIMENS THAT THE CENTER FOR

DISEASE CONTROL ARE ADVOCATING

AT THIS POINT IN TIME AND THEY

WATCH THIS CLOSELY BECAUSE OF

THE EMERGENCE OF RESISTANCE.

>> Darren: YOU CAN FIND MORE

INFORMATION BY READING ABOUT

THESE TOPICS ON OUR WEBSITE.

>>> STILL AHEAD, DID YOU PUT

AWAY YOUR SUMMER WHITES AFTER

LABOR DAY?

NOT SO FAST.

>>> AND BURLINGTON IS GETTING

SET FOR PRIDE LATER TODAY.

FIND OUT WHY THE FESTIVAL IS

STILL IMPORTANT.

YOU'RE WATCHING "YOU CAN QUOTE

ME." BACK IN A MOMENT.

>> Darren: VERMONT'S CLEAN CITY

IS GETTING SET FOR A BIG PARTY

TODAY.

IT'S PRIDE.

THOUSANDS WILL LINE CHURCH

STREET TO WATCH THE PARADE AND

HEAD TO BATTERY PARK FOR THE BIG

FESTIVAL CELEBRATING THE LGBT2

COMMUNITY AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS

MADE BY THE COMMUNITY.

TO FIND OUT WHAT WE CAN EXPECT,

I'M JOINED NOW BY A COUPLE OF

ORGANIZERS AND STARS OF THE

PRIDE CELEBRATION.

NIKKI CHAMPAGNE AND THE EMOJI

NIGHTMARE.

>> IF YOU FOR HAVING US.

>> Darren: TELL US WHAT WE CAN

EXPECT LATER TODAY.

>> A FUN DAY.

YOU WANT TO GET A LITTLE EARLY

BECAUSE IT GETS CROWDED, BUT WE

EXPECT THE PARADE TO START GOING

UP CHURCH STREET AT 12:30, THEN

LEFT ON TO PEARL STREET, AND

ENDING AT THE PARK WHERE THE

FESTIVAL TAKES PLACE.

WE HAVE SO MANY VENDORS, 50

VENDORS IN THE PARK.

WE'VE GOT THREE HOURS OF

ENTERTAINMENT.

WE HAVE DRAG PERFORMERS,

BURLESQUE STARS, COMEDIANS.

>> Darren: REASON ENOUGH TO

SHOW UP.

>> I AGREE WITH THAT.

>> Darren: SO I'VE SEEN THIS

GROW OVER THE YEARS FROM A

PRETTY SMALL FESTIVAL TO A

REALLY BIG ONE TODAY.

WHY DO YOU THINK THAT IS?

>> WELL, PRIDE IS NECESSARY.

WE NEED TO BE ABLE TO CELEBRATE

OUR AUTHENTICITY AND OUR ABILITY

TO BE OURSELVES HERE IN OUR

COMMUNITY.

BURLINGTON IS JUST SUCH A

BEAUTIFUL PLACE, WHICH IS WHY WE

MOVE IT INTO SEPTEMBER.

WE NEED SOME BETTER WEATHER SO

WE CAN SPORT ALL THESE FANTASTIC

OUTFITS.

>> Darren: LET'S TALK ABOUT WHY

IT IS STILL NECESSARY.

SOME ARGUE THAT THERE HAS BEEN

SUCH PROGRESS ON GAY RIGHTS OVER

THE YEARS.

WE HAVE GAY MARRIAGE.

WORKPLACE EQUALITY AND THE LIKE.

WHY IS PRIDE SO NECESSARY STILL?

>> WELL, WHAT WE'RE ALSO SEEING

RIGHT NOW ON A NATIONAL SCALE IS

INCREASED HATE AND BIAS AGAINST

THE LGBT2 COMMUNITY, WHETHER

THROUGH PHYSICAL THREATS OR

ONLINE TARGETING AND BULLYING OR

JUST IN INTERPERSONAL

RELATIONSHIPS THAT FOLKS ARE

TRYING TO BE THEMSELVES IN THEIR

COMMUNITY AND ARE CONSTANTLY

FACING THAT HATE AND VIOLENCE.

>> Darren: WE'VE ACTUALLY

REPORTED ON ALLEGED HATE CRIMES

HERE.

A GAY COUPLE'S PRIDE FLAG WAS

BURNED ON THEIR PORCH.

THAT IS STILL UNRESOLVED.

POLICE STILL LOOKING FOR A MAN.

AND SOME NON-PROFITS SERVING THE

LGBT2 COMMUNITY HAVE RECEIVED

HATE COMMENTS AS WELL.

ARE YOU SEEING THIS COME TO THE

PRIDE CENTER THAT MAY NOT RISE

TO THE LEVEL OF POLICE

INVOLVEMENT?

>> THERE IS A PROGRAM THAT

TRACKS HATE AND BIAS CRIMES

AGAINST VERMONT.

WHAT WE'VE BEEN SEEING IS MORE

AND MORE CASES OF BIAS AND HATE

CRIMES TOWARDS OUR COMMUNITY,

WHETHER WORKPLACE

DISCRIMINATION, TRYING TO ACCESS

SERVICES SUCH AS HEALTHCARE OR

OTHER MEANS WHERE FOLKS ARE

CONSTANTLY BEING PUSHED OUT THE

DOOR.

>> Darren: I WANT TO GET YOUR

TAKE ON SOMETHING ELSE.

JUST RECENTLY A STRAIGHT PRIDE

PARADE WAS HELD IN BOSTON.

IT WAS MEANT TO BE A COUNTERPART

TO GAY PRIDE PARADES.

AND A FEW PARTICIPANTS, BUT MORE

PROTESTERS.

ORGANIZERS SAY STRAIGHT PEOPLE

ARE THE MINORITY.

THEY SAY HOMOSEXUALITY IS BEING

PUSHED ON THEM AND YOUNG PEOPLE.

YOUR REACTION TO THIS AND WHY

YOU SAY GAY PRIDE PARADES ARE

STILL NEEDED?

>> FIRST AND FOREMOST EVERYONE

IN A MARGINALIZED COMMUNITY ARE

SEEING THEIR RIGHTS STRIPPED

BACK AND BACK IN TIME.

IN YOUR LAST SEGMENT ABOUT

WOMEN'S RIGHTS, THEY'RE UP --

THEY'RE ON THE CHOPPING BLOCK

AND WE'RE NOT IMMUNE TO THAT AND

THERE IS INTERSECTIONALITY AS

WELL.

I WOULD SAY THE FACT THAT THERE

WERE MORE COUNTER PROTESTERS

THAN ALLIES IN THE LGBT2

COMMUNITY IN THAT STRAIGHT PRIDE

IS TRUE AND IT SHOWS YOU THE

TRUE NEED OF THE STRAIGHT PRIDE

AND HETEROPHOBIA IS NOT A THING.

>> IT MAY HAVE BEEN LABELLED AS

A STRAIGHT PRIDE EVENT, BUT WHAT

WE SEE MORE AND MORE IS A WHITE

SUPREMACIST EVENT AND AN EVENT

FILLED AND HATE FOR THE MINORITY

COMMUNITIES.

>> Darren: THAT FALLS ON THE

50TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE

STONEWALL RIOTS.

THAT WAS REALLY THE CATALYST IN

THE GAY RIGHTS MOVEMENT.

THAT'S WHEN MEMBERS FOUGHT BACK

AGAINST POLICE BRUTALITY AND

HOMOPHOBIA, RIOTING IN THE

STREETS TO STAND THEIR GROUND.

HOW SIGNIFICANT IS IT THAT IT'S

50 YEARS LATER?

>> 50 YEARS AND I THINK EMOJI

SAID IT WELL.

WE HAVE GAINED SO MUCH OVER THE

PAST FEW YEARS, BUT THAT DOESN'T

MEAN WE CAN STAY SETTLED OR

SILENT IN ALL OF THIS.

IN AN ABILITY FOR US TO MAINTAIN

OUR RIGHTS AND KEEP MOVING

FORWARD SO THAT ALL MEMBERS OF

THE LGBT2 COMMUNITY HAVE THAT

SAFETY MEANS WE STILL HAVE TO

CELEBRATE PRIDE AND SHOW OUR

VISIBILITY AND BE OUT AND PROUD.

>> Darren: YOU WILL BE LATER

TODAY.

CHANNEL 3 WILL BE THERE AS WELL.

WE'VE GOT A FLOAT IN THE PARADE.

>> WE ALWAYS LOOK TOWARDS TO THE

WCAX.

>> Darren: THANK YOU SO MUCH.

NICE TO SEE YOU.

>>> STILL AHEAD THIS MORNING,

WHITE AFTER LABOR DAY, YES OR

NO.

FIND OUT.

[\M\M\M]

.

>> Darren: TRADITIONALLY

SPEAKING, THIS IS THE TIME OF

YEAR WHEN WEARING WHITE BECOMES

A MAJOR FASHION FAUX PAS, BUT IT

TURNS OUT THE NO WHITE AFTER

LABOR DAY RULE ISN'T SO BLACK

AND WHITE.

IT BEGAN LONG BEFORE WE HAD AC

IN OUR HOMES.

COOLER, WHITE CLOTHES WERE

CONVENIENT IN THE HOTTER MONTHS

AND WHITE DIDN'T STAND UP IN THE

COLDER SEASON.

IT WAS WORN AT RESORTS AND

THINGS LIKE THAT AND REPLACED

WITH THE DARKER, WINTER ATTIRE

WHEN PEOPLE RETURNED FROM

VACATIONS.

THEN IT CAME OUT AGAIN.

PEOPLE WORE IT SHOWING THEY HAD

ENOUGH MONEY TO VACATION.

DOES THAT RULE STILL APPLY?

FIND OUT.

I'M JOINED BY ETIQUETTE EXPERT

FROM THE EMILY POST INSTITUTE,

DANIEL POST SENNING.

>> Daniel Post Senning: GOOD TO

SEE YOU.

>> Darren: I WAS GOING TO WEAR

WHITE BUT I WASN'T SURE.

TELL US, WHAT IS UP WITH THIS

RULE?

>> Daniel Post Senning: YOU GAVE

A GOOD SUMMATION OF THE HISTORY,

ONCE UPON A TIME AT THE TURN OF

THE CENTURY, 17 TO 1900s WHEN

WHITE STYLES WERE MORE COMMON

THAN THEY ARE TODAY.

THE LABOR DAY MARKED THE END OF

SUMMER.

YOU PUT AWAY YOUR TENNIS WHITES

AND RETURNED TO YOUR CITY HOME

AND FALL ATTIRE.

THAT RULE WASN'T STRICTLY

OBSERVED EVEN WHEN IT WAS

INVENTED.

FASHION HAS ALWAYS BEEN A

CHOICE, FEELING COMFORTABLE WITH

WHAT YOU'RE WEARING, BUT ALSO

RESPECTING THE NORMS OF THE

COMMUNITY THAT YOU OPERATE IN.

SO THERE WERE PEOPLE WHO ALWAYS

CHOSE TO BE OUTLIERS EVEN WHEN

THAT WAS STRICTLY OBSERVED.

THERE IS A QUESTION OF CHOICE

THAT'S IMPORTANT HERE.

AT THE SAME TIME THERE'S ALSO A

QUESTION OF RESPECTING THE NORMS

OF YOUR COMMUNITY AND OBSERVING

THOSE NORMS IS ONE WAY TO SHOW

RESPECT, TO PARTICIPATE, TO FIT

IN.

SO WHETHER YOU HAVE TO DO IT OR

NOT, WELL, I DON'T THINK YOU

EVER HAD TO.

BUT IT'S AN OPPORTUNITY IN SOME

WAYS.

>> Darren: I FOUND IT

INTERESTING, YOU AND I WERE

CHATTING WHEN WE WERE SETTING

THIS INTERVIEW UP, THAT THE

EMILY POST INSTITUTE, THIS IS

ONE OF THE BIGGEST QUESTIONS

THAT YOU FOLKS GET.

>> Daniel Post Senning: IT IS.

IT IS A COMMON SEARCH TERM THAT

DRIVES PEOPLE TO OUR WEBSITE,

PARTICULARLY AT THIS TIME OF THE

YEAR, BUT IT COMES UP EVERY

YEAR.

IT'S ONE OF THE MOST POPULAR

SEARCH TERMS WHEN PEOPLE LAND ON

OUR SITE.

IF YOU WERE TO LOOK AT THE

GOOGLE ANALYTICS RECORDS AT

EMILYPOST.COM, YOU'RE GOING TO

SEE WHITE AND LABOR DAY IN THE

TOP 20 SEARCHES.

>> Darren: FASHION DESIGNERS

MOST LAUGHED AT THIS.

EVEN IN THE EARLY 20s, COCO

CHANEL SAID THAT DIDN'T APPLY TO

HER FASHION.

AND EVERYONE LOOKS TO THE

DESIGNERS AND THE MAGAZINE AND

WHAT THEY SELL AND WHAT SHOULD I

BE WEARING FOR ADVICE.

WHY DID THIS ONE STICK?

>> Daniel Post Senning: FASHION

SHOULD BE FUN, BUT ETIQUETTE

SHOULD BE PRACTICAL.

I THINK THE REASON WHY THIS

PARTICULAR CONCEPT HAS STUCK IN

PEOPLE'S MINDS THAT IT'S

FUNCTIONAL IN A FUNDAMENTAL WAY.

YOU DO KIND OF MARK THE END OF

SUMMER AROUND LABOR DAY.

HERE IN VERMONT THAT MIGHT MEAN

IT'S TIME TO PUT AWAY THE

FLOATIES AND THE SWIM WEAR AND

TAKE OUT THE SWEAT SHIRTS AND

SWEATERS AND FALL WEIGHT

JACKETS.

IT'S NOT A NO WHITE AFTER LABOR

DAY RULE, BUT IT'S A MARKING OF

THE PASSAGE OF TIME THAT IS, IN

SOME WAYS, REALLY USEFUL,

PARTICULARLY IN A PLACE WHERE

THE SEASONS CHANGE.

>> Darren: SO WHAT'S YOUR

ADVICE, THE NO WHITE RULE

HISTORY?

>> Daniel Post Senning: PLAY

WITH IT AND HAVE FUN WITH IT.

DON'T FEEL CONSTRAINED OR

CONFINED BY SOME ARBITRARY CODE

OF CONDUCT THAT MIGHT OR MIGHT

NOT APPLY TO YOU.

ALWAYS THINK ABOUT THE REASONING

BEHIND THE BEHAVIOR.

IF IT'S CONSIDERATE, RESPECTFUL,

HONEST IT'S GOING TO BE GOOD, NO

MATTER WHATEVER YOU'RE WEARING.

>> Darren: I WONDER IF YOU HAVE

ANY OTHER PERENNIAL ISSUES THAT

POP UP LIKE THIS ISSUE?

>> Daniel Post Senning: WE HAVE

A LITTLE COMPETITION AT THE

INSTITUTE WHEN WE GET QUESTIONS

ABOUT CERTAIN TOPICS EVERY YEAR.

HOLIDAY TIPPING IS ONE THAT

STARTS TO PERCOLATE IN PEOPLE'S

MINDS AT THE END OF SUMMER.

IF YOU'RE THINKING ABOUT A

HOLIDAY TIP FOR PEOPLE TO

PROVIDE SERVICES FOR YOU,

WHETHER IT'S A SALON THAT YOU

FREQUENT REGULARLY OR THE PERSON

WHO PLOWS YOUR DRIVEWAY, NOW IS

A GOOD TIME TO BUDGET THOSE

ANNUAL TIPS INTO YOUR HOLIDAY

SPENDING.

IT'S A TOPIC THAT COMES UP EVERY

YEAR AND YOU ASK ME ABOUT IT AT

THE RIGHT TIME TO GET READY.

>> Darren: YOU'RE ASKING ABOUT

WHETHER YOU SHOULD TIP THOSE

FOLKS OR BUY GIFTS FOR THOSE

FOLKS?

>> Daniel Post Senning: MAYBE

THERE'S SOMEONE WHO PROVIDES

CHILD CARE IN YOUR HOME AND

YOU'RE GOING TO GIVE THEM AN

ANNUAL TIP, THE EQUIVALENT OF

PAYMENT OF SERVICE, YOU WANT TO

START BUDGETING THAT INTO YOUR

HOLIDAY BUDGETING AS EARLY AS

POSSIBLE SO YOU'RE REALLY READY

WHEN DECEMBER ROLLS AROUND.

>> Darren: DANIEL, NICE TO TALK

TO YOU.

WE ALWAYS APPRECIATE KEEPING UP

ON OUR ETIQUETTE AROUND HERE.

>> Daniel Post Senning: NICE TO

BE HERE.

>> Darren: THAT WILL DO IT FOR

CHANNEL 3'S "YOU CAN QUOTE ME."

TAKE CARE AND HAVE A GREAT DAY.

Captioning provided by

Caption Associates, LLC

www.captionassociates.com