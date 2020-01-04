YMCA lowers rates

The Burlington YMCA has a new building just up the street from its former outdated space. But something that isn't going up, their prices.

Just in time for all of those New Year's resolutions, the facility is stocked with new equipment and ready for people to start working out. The CEO and President of the new Y tells us, the center has lowered their membership rates.

"We previously for example had a $70 full adult member, that's now $49, that's one of the larger discounts, but at every category we've discounted rates, once again at accessibility. We want to make it so that as many people can be a part of this as possible," says Kyle Dodson.

Dodson told us the new building has brought back many members who previously belonged to the Y.

The 50-thousand square foot building is home to two pools, a sauna, full workout room, basketball court, several studio spaces, classrooms and a walking track.