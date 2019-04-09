Yo-Yo Ma to deliver Dartmouth commencement address

Cellist Yo-Yo Ma will deliver the main address at Dartmouth College's commencement in June.

The school announced Tuesday that he will speak at the June 9 ceremony.

Ma, who will receive a doctor of arts honorary degree, has twice been in residence at Dartmouth as a Montgomery Fellow. Last April, he played music and gave a lecture called "Culture, Understanding, and Survival."

Other honorary degree recipients are Richard "Sandy" Alderson, former general manager and current senior adviser to baseball operations for the Oakland Athletics; France Córdova, director of the National Science Foundation; Rebecca Heller, co-founder of the International Refugee Assistance Project; Hilary Tompkins, an environmental attorney who served as solicitor for the U.S. Department of the Interior; and Tod Williams and Billie Tsien, architects who designed the renovation of the Hood Museum of Art.

