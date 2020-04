You Can Quote Me : April 12, 2020

GOOD MORNING, EVERYONE. I'M DARREN PERRON.

RIGHT NOW ON CHANNEL 3'S "YOU CAN QUOTE ME," BERNIE SANDERS CAMPAIGN COMES TO AN END. THE VERMONT SENATOR DROPS OUT OF THE RACE FOR PRESIDENT. WE'VE GOT ANALYSIS AND REACTION. PLUS, HOW SANDERS AND HIS

SUPPORTERS WILL INFLUENCE THE ELECTION STILL.

ALSO, THE VERMONTILATOR, A NEW LOCAL CREATION THAT COULD REPLACE VENTILATORS. AND COVID-19 LEADS TO A LONGER STAY AT HOME ORDER IN VERMONT.

AND THAT'S WHERE WE BEGIN THIS MORNING.

AS EXPECTED, GOVERNOR PHIL SCOTT EXTENDED HIS STAY AT HOME ORDER UNTIL MAY 15th. HE SAYS VERMONTERS ARE SAVING HUNDREDS OF LIVES BY STAYING HOME AND THAT IT'S IMPORTANT NOT TO LET UP JUST YET. HE SAYS WHEN DATA SHOWS SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT, IT COULD BE ADJUSTED.

AND THE STATE COULD PHASE IN THE

OPENING OF SOME BUSINESSES.

SOME RESTRICTIONS WERE EASED.

LODGING OPERATIONS WILL NOW BE

ABLE TO ACCEPT RESERVATIONS

AFTER JUNE 15th UNLESS, AS THE

GOVERNOR SAID, WE AREN'T OUT OF

THE WOODS YET.

THEN, THOSE RESERVATIONS WOULD

NEED TO BE CANCELLED.

I ASKED VERMONT'S COMMERCE

SECRETARY, LINDSAY KURRLE, ABOUT

THE FINANCIAL FALLOUT CAUSED BY

COVID-19.

SECRETARY KURRLE, THANK YOU FOR

JOINING US.

>> Kurrle: THANK YOU.

IT'S NICE TO BE WITH YOU,

DARREN.

>> Darren: APPRECIATE THAT.

THE STATE OF EMERGENCY NOW

THROUGH MAY 15th.

ANY PROJECTIONS YET ON THE

AMOUNT OF LOST BUSINESS OR

COMPANIES CLOSING PERMANENTLY

DUE TO THE ORDER?

>> Kurrle: NO, WE ARE TRYING TO

COMMUNICATE WITH VERMONT

EMPLOYERS TO THE BEST OF OUR

ABILITY, WE'VE SENT OUT A LOT OF

COMMUNICATIONS ASKING THEM TO

REACH OUT TO US AND LET US KNOW

OF WHAT THEY'RE ANTICIPATED

IMPACT IS, BOTH THE IMPACT

THEY'RE FEELING ALREADY AND

IMPACTS THEY'RE FEELING -- THEY

EXPECT TO FEEL DOWN THE ROAD.

IT'S REALLY HARD TO QUANTIFY IT,

AS YOU CAN IMAGINE, BECAUSE

THINGS ARE CHANGING SO QUICKLY,

BUT RIGHT NOW, EMPLOYERS ARE

REPORTING IN TO US OVER

$100 MILLION IN ADVERSE IMPACT.

SO I'M SURE THAT WE HAVEN'T EVEN

SCRATCHED THE SURFACE ON

IDENTIFYING ALL OF THE IMPACTS,

BUT JUST TO GIVE YOU A FEEL,

WE'VE HEARD FROM A NUMBER OF

EMPLOYERS, BUT THERE ARE MORE

THAN 26,000 EMPLOYERS IN VERMONT

AND THAT DOESN'T COUNT THE

SELF-EMPLOYED, SO WE TRULY HAVE

ONLY HEARD FROM A SMALL

FRACTION.

I WOULD SAY LESS THAN A TENTH,

SO -- YEAH.

MAYBE A LITTLE BIT MORE THAN A

TENTH, BUT WE HAVE A WAYS TO GO

IN TRYING TO FIGURE THAT OUT.

>> Darren: AND TO THEIR

EMPLOYEES, MORE THAN 70,000

VERMONTERS FILED UNEMPLOYMENT

CLAIMS SINCE MID MARCH.

MANY STILL WAITING TO GET THEIR

BENEFITS.

WE'RE TALKING ABOUT 20%

UNEMPLOYMENT RATE RIGHT NOW.

WHAT'S BEING DONE TO SPEED UP

THESE CLAIMS?

IS THAT NUMBER LIKELY TO GO UP

AND WHEN DO WE ANTICIPATE IT

GOING BACK DOWN TO, YOU KNOW --

I MEAN, WE WERE AT RECORD LOWS.

>> Kurrle: YEAH, WE SURE WERE.

YOU KNOW, WE WERE AT 2.1%, WHICH

WAS AN ALL-TIME LOW FOR VERMONT

AND NATIONALLY, AND HERE WE ARE

AT 20%.

I HEARD TODAY THAT NATIONALLY

WE'RE AT 10%, SO VERMONT IS

HIGHER THAN THAT.

YOU KNOW, STRUGGLING TO KEEP UP.

IMAGINE ANY ONE OF OUR

BUSINESSES SUDDENLY MULTIPLYING

THE VOLUME TIMES 40 OR TIMES 50,

WE WOULD STRUGGLE TO KEEP UP

OVERNIGHT.

SO IT'S NOT AN EXCUSE, IT'S A

REALITY.

IT'S A REALITY NATIONALLY AND

OTHER UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE

PROGRAMS ARE TRYING TO KEEP UP

AND KEEP THE PACE.

THE DEPARTMENT OF LABOR IS

WORKING AROUND THE CLOCK AND

MAKING CHANGES AND TRYING NEW

THINGS TO GET THE CALL VOLUME

DOWN AND TO GET THE TRAFFIC DOWN

THE BEST THEY CAN.

SO THEY'RE BRINGING IN SUPPORT.

WE'VE BEEN SO LUCKY BECAUSE SOME

VERMONT EMPLOYERS HAVE LENT

THEIR EMPLOYEES TO US AND LENT

THEIR INFRASTRUCTURE SO THAT WE

COULD EXPAND THE CAPACITY OF OUR

CALL CENTER TO TAKE THOSE CLAIMS

ON, AND AGAIN, IT'S NOT PERFECT

YET AND I KNOW IT'S REALLY

FRUSTRATING AND PEOPLE, YOU

KNOW, ARE ANXIOUS TO HAVE THEIR

MONEY.

UNDERSTANDABLY SO.

SO WE'RE DOING EVERYTHING WE CAN

TO IMPROVE THAT AND GET THE

MONEY OUT THE DOOR.

>> Darren: WE'RE GETTING REPORTS

OF MANY BUSINESSES STAYING OPEN

DESPITE THE ORDER.

OTHERS SAYING THIS ISN'T FAIR

SINCE THEY HAD TO CLOSE.

IS THERE ENFORCEMENT OF THESE

RULES?

>> Kurrle: THERE IS.

YOU KNOW, THE AGENCY OF COMMERCE

IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR

ENFORCEMENT.

OUR GOAL IS TO PROVIDE GUIDANCE

AND TO HELP PEOPLE COMPLY WITH

THE ORDER.

TO ANSWER YOUR QUESTION SPECIFIC

TO THE ENFORCEMENT, IT IS BEING

DONE.

THE WAY IT WORKS IS IF YOU HAVE

A COMPLAINT AND YOU ARE

OBSERVING SOMETHING THAT YOU'RE

CONCERNED ABOUT, IF YOU'RE

CONCERNED THAT YOUR SAFETY OR

OTHERS' SAFETY IS BEING PUT AT

RISK IF SOMEBODY HASN'T COMPLIED

WITH THE STAY HOME STAY SAFE

ORDER, THERE'S A LINK TO A

WEBSITE WHERE YOU CAN FILE A

COMPLAINT.

YOU CAN ACCESS THAT THROUGH OUR

WEBSITE, BUT I SUSPECT YOU ALSO

CAN FIND IT ON THE VERMONT STATE

POLICE WEBSITE.

AT ANY RATE, THE VERMONT STATE

POLICE TAKE IN THOSE, COLLECT

THOSE COMPLAINTS AND THEY PUSH

THEM OUT TO THE LOCAL

ENFORCEMENT AND ASK THEM TO STOP

AND ASK SOMEBODY WHO MAY BE

WORKING, WHO MAY BE LOOKS LIKE

THEY'RE OUT OF COMPLIANCE, TO

SEE IF THEY ARE AWARE OF THE

EXECUTIVE ORDER, OFFER THEM SOME

ADDITIONAL EDUCATION ABOUT

COMPLYING WITH THE ORDER, AND IF

IT DOESN'T STOP AFTER THAT TIME,

THEN CERTAINLY THOSE WILL GO TO

THE ATTORNEY GENERAL'S OFFICE.

BUT AS I MENTIONED, AGENCY OF

COMMERCE IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR

ENFORCEMENT, BUT WE TAKE OUR

GUIDANCE AND OUR EDUCATION

REALLY SERIOUSLY.

SO AS WE HAVE ALSO RECEIVED A

FAIR AMOUNT OF PEOPLE THAT ARE

REACHING OUT TO US AND WE GROUP

THOSE COMPLAINTS OR THAT

INFORMATION IS COMING IN TO US

TO LEARN WHERE WE NEED TO OFFER

MORE EDUCATION TO HELP PEOPLE

COMPLY.

I WOULD SAY TO THE FOLKS WHO ARE

FRUSTRATED WITH OTHERS

OPERATING, IF YOU'RE A BUSINESS

OWNER AND YOU'RE COMPLYING AND

YOU'RE MAKING THIS REALLY HARD

SACRIFICE TO HELP KEEP PEOPLE

ALIVE, IT'S GOT TO BE REALLY,

REALLY FRUSTRATING TO LOOK

AROUND YOU AND SEE YOUR

COMPETITOR STILL WORKING AND

ARGUABLY TAKING YOUR MARKET

SHARE.

SO I WOULD JUST PLEA WITH

VERMONT EMPLOYERS TO REALLY ASK

YOURSELF THE TOUGH QUESTION, IS

THE SERVICE I OFFER OR THE

PRODUCT THAT I SELL CRITICAL TO

THE COVID-19 RESPONSE OR TO THE

HEALTH AND SAFETY OF OUR

CITIZENS?

AND IF YOUR ANSWER IS NO, YOU

PROBABLY SHOULD STOP IN-PERSON

BUSINESS ACTIVITIES.

AND I KNOW IT'S REALLY HARD.

AGAIN, PEOPLE ARE BEING ASKED TO

SACRIFICE A GREAT DEAL, BUT IT'S

TRULY WORKING AND VERMONT IS

BEING LOOKED AT BY OTHER STATES

AS BEING VERY MUCH ON TOP OF

THIS AND WILLING TO MAKE THESE

SACRIFICES.

SO AGAIN, I WOULD JUST URGE

PEOPLE TO PLEASE COMPLY WITH THE

ORDER AND THINK ABOUT OTHERS

AROUND YOU.

I ALSO WOULD MENTION THAT PEOPLE

ARE OBSERVING WHEN YOU'RE

WORKING AND IT CAN'T NECESSARILY

HELP YOU IN THE LONG TERM WITH

RESPECT TO PEOPLE FEELING LIKE

YOU DIDN'T NECESSARILY DO YOUR

PART.

>> Darren: THE GOVERNOR EASED

SOME RESTRICTIONS ON BUSINESSES,

ANNOUNCING THAT LODGING

OPERATIONS WILL NOW BE ABLE TO

ACCEPT RESERVATIONS AFTER JUNE

15th.

DOES THIS INCLUDE AIRBNBs AND

OTHER HOME RENTALS?

AND FOR THOSE PEOPLE, I MEAN,

THEY DEPEND ON RENTALS, MANY OF

THEM DO.

THEY PAY TAXES ON THEM.

IS THERE HELP AVAILABLE FOR

THEM?

>> Kurrle: SO YES, IT DOES

EXTEND TO AIRBNB AND OTHER

RENTALS AND IT EXTENDS TO

CAMPGROUNDS, RV PARKS.

REALLY, YOU KNOW, I KNOW THIS

HAS BEEN REALLY DIFFICULT FOR

THEM AND HOPEFULLY IT DOES OFFER

THEM SOME HOPE THAT THERE'S

BUSINESS DOWN THE ROAD THAT WILL

HAPPEN.

AS FAR AS THE IMPACT, AGAIN, I

WOULD SAY THAT THESE FOLKS NEED

TO BE APPLYING FOR -- OR

THINKING ABOUT APPLYING FOR THE

EMERGENCY INJURY DISASTER LOAN,

THE SELF-EMPLOYED LOANS.

YES, I HOPE THAT IT WILL HELP

THESE FOLKS.

WE'RE ALSO WORKING REALLY

CLOSELY WITH VERMONT'S

CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION.

THEY HAVE BEEN IN THE TRENCHES

WORKING ON BEHALF OF VERMONTERS

AND TRYING TO MAKE SURE THAT

THEY PUT MORE SUPPORTS INTO THE

NEXT STIMULUS PACKAGE THAT WILL

HELP MAYBE IN AREAS THAT THE

FIRST ROUND DIDN'T

NECESSARILY -- MAYBE THERE WAS

SOME VOIDS OR SOME HOLES, AND

WE'RE LEARNING ABOUT THOSE.

WE'RE LEARNING WHERE SOME

PROGRAMS REALLY HELP ONE

EMPLOYER, BUT MAY NOT BE THE

BEST FIT FOR ANOTHER EMPLOYER.

SO AGAIN, I THINK THAT THERE

ARE -- THERE IS HOPE THAT THERE

ARE TOOLS OUT THERE AND YOU CAN

CERTAINLY, AGAIN, GO TO OUR

WEBSITE.

WE HAVE A LOT OF INFORMATION

ABOUT IT.

WE WILL CONTINUE TO BOLSTER THE

COMMUNICATIONS ABOUT WHAT'S

AVAILABLE.

WE'VE REALLY TAKEN OUR TOURISM

AND MARKETING DEPARTMENT, WHO

HAVE IN THE PAST BEEN VERY

FOCUSED ON DRIVING PEOPLE TO

VERMONT, AND AS YOU CAN IMAGINE,

RIGHT NOW THIS IS REALLY

DIFFICULT FOR US NOT TO TRY TO

DRAW PEOPLE HERE TO SHARE OUR

BEAUTIFUL STATE.

INSTEAD, WE TURNED ALL OF OUR

RESOURCES INWARD AND WE'RE

TRYING TO COMMUNICATE TO

VERMONTERS ABOUT WHAT'S

AVAILABLE AND JUST KEEP THEM UP

TO DATE ON THE EXECUTIVE ORDERS

AND VARIOUS CHANGES.

>> Darren: SECRETARY KURRLE,

THANK YOU.

BE SAFE, STAY HEALTHY.

>> Kurrle: THANK YOU SO MUCH.

YOU TOO.

>> Darren: THANK YOU.

WE DID GET SOME GOOD NEWS ABOUT

THE SPREAD OF COVID-19 IN

VERMONT.

FINANCIAL REGULATION

COMMISSIONER MIKE PEACHECK SAYS

DATA SHOWS VERMONTERS ARE

FOLLOWING STAY AT HOME

RESTRICTIONS AND THE STATE IS

NOW EXPECTING A MILDER OUTBREAK

THAN FIRST PREDICTED.

THE STATE SAYS THAT WHILE 1,000

TO 5,000 VERMONTERS ARE EXPECTED

TO BE DIAGNOSED WITH COVID-19

AND HUNDREDS WILL BE

HOSPITALIZED, WE'LL HAVE THE

HOSPITAL BEDS NEEDED WHEN THE

PEAK HITS.

LIKELY IN THE NEXT FEW WEEKS.

BUT OFFICIALS WERE CAREFUL TO

SAY THESE NUMBERS CAN SHIFT IF

VERMONTERS DO NOT CONTINUE TO

SOCIAL DISTANCE.

BUT BECAUSE WE'RE IN BETTER

SHAPE THAN EXPECTED RIGHT NOW,

THE GOVERNOR SAYS THAT VERMONT

IS EVEN SHARING SOME PERSONAL

PROTECTIVE GEAR LIKE MEDICAL

MASKS WITH NEW HAMPSHIRE.

HE SAYS WE'RE NOT DECLARING

VICTORY BY ANY MEANS, BUT THAT

THIS NEW MODEL SHOWS WHAT WE'RE

DOING RIGHT NOW IS WORKING.

AND IT WAS PART OF THE REASON

FOR EXTENDING THE STATE OF

EMERGENCY.

>>> STILL AHEAD ON "YOU CAN

QUOTE ME," BERNIE SANDERS PULLS

THE PLUG ON HIS PRESIDENTIAL

CAMPAIGN.

WE'LL TALK TO A POLITICAL

ANALYST ABOUT HIS IMPACT ON THE

DEMOCRATIC PARTY AND WHAT'S

NEXT.

>>> I HAVE CONCLUDED THAT THIS

BATTLE FOR THE DEMOCRATIC

NOMINATION WILL NOT BE

SUCCESSFUL.

AND SO TODAY, I AM ANNOUNCING

THE SUSPENSION OF MY CAMPAIGN.

>> Darren: BERNIE SANDERS' DREAM

TO BECOME THE NEXT PRESIDENT IS

OVER.

THERE YOU HEARD THE VERMONT

SENATOR SUSPENDING HIS CAMPAIGN.

HE CONCLUDED HE HAD NO CHANCE TO

WIN AND DID NOT WANT TO TAKE

ATTENTION AWAY FROM THE FIGHT

AGAINST COVID-19.

ROGER GARRITY BEGINS OUR TEAM

COVERAGE THIS MORNING.

>> I WISH I COULD GIVE YOU

BETTER NEWS, BUT I THINK YOU

KNOW THE TRUTH.

>> Reporter: SENATOR BERNIE

SANDERS TELLING SUPPORTERS

WEDNESDAY THAT WITH A

300-DELEGATE DEFICIT TO JOE

BIDEN, THE PATH TO WINNING THE

DEMOCRATIC NOMINATION IS

VIRTUALLY IMPOSSIBLE.

SANDERS EMERGED FROM THE PACK OF

OVER 20 CANDIDATES TO BECOME THE

FRONT RUNNER AT THE START OF THE

YEAR AND CELEBRATED EARLY

PRIMARY SUCCESSES, BUT STARTING

WITH A LOPSIDED WIN IN SOUTH

CAROLINA, BIDEN RACED TO THE

LEAD, WINNING STATE AFTER STATE.

>> I BELIEVE WE CAN BEAT DONALD

TRUMP.

>> Reporter: SANDERS MAINTAINS

THAT HE WAS WINNING THE

IDEOLOGICAL BATTLE WITH THE

SUPPORT OF WORKING PEOPLE AND

YOUNG PEOPLE.

HE CALLED DROPPING OUT A VERY

DIFFICULT AND PAINFUL DECISION.

>> IF I BELIEVED WE HAD A

FEASIBLE PATH TO THE NOMINATION,

I WOULD CERTAINLY CONTINUE THE

CAMPAIGN, BUT IT'S JUST NOT

THERE.

>> Reporter: SANDERS MADE THE

ANNOUNCEMENT FROM HIS BURLINGTON

HOME.

NEIGHBORS WALKING BY REACTED TO

THE NEWS.

>> I THINK IT WAS TIME BECAUSE

HOPEFULLY IT WILL HELP THE PARTY

TO UNITE.

>> I'M NOT SURPRISED BECAUSE OF

HOW THE PAST FEW PRIMARIES HAVE

GONE, BUT I AM ALSO QUITE

DISAPPOINTED AS WELL.

>> I FEEL THAT THE OXYGEN HAS

BEEN SUCKED OUT OF THIS CAMPAIGN

BECAUSE EVERYONE IS FOCUSING ON

COVID.

THIS GIVES THE BIDEN CAMPAIGN

SOME MORE BREATHING ROOM AND TO

BECOME A LITTLE MORE PROMINENT.

>> Reporter: SANDERS ALSO

POINTED TO THE CORONAVIRUS

CRISIS AND WHAT HE SEES AS

FAILED LEADERSHIP BY PRESIDENT

TRUMP AS FURTHER REASON TO GET

OUT NOW.

>> I CANNOT IN GOOD CONSCIENCE

CONTINUE TO COUNT A CAMPAIGN

THAT CANNOT WIN AND WHICH WOULD

INTERFERE WITH THE IMPORTANT

WORK REQUIRED OF ALL OF US IN

THIS DIFFICULT HOUR.

>> Reporter: FOR SANDERS AT AGE

78, THIS IS VERY LIKELY HIS LAST

SHOT AT THE PRESIDENCY, BUT HE

DOES NOT BELIEVE THAT THE

PROGRESSIVE MOVEMENT ACROSS THE

COUNTRY IS OVER.

IN THE NEWSROOM, ROGER GARRITY,

CHANNEL 3 NEWS.

>> Darren: OUR WASHINGTON

REPORTER KYLE MIDURA SPOKE WITH

A POLITICAL SCIENTIST FROM

GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY WHO SAYS

THIS WAS INEVITABLE AND DROPPING

OUT IS HOW SANDERS WILL STAY

RELEVANT.

>> Rom: SENATOR SANDY SANDERS

DID SAY I'M OUT, BUT I'M STAYING

ON THE BALLOT.

I WANT TO HAVE AS MANY DELEGATES

AS POSSIBLE COME CONVENTION TEAM

AND THAT MEANS HE WANTS VOTERS

TO VOTE IN THEIR PRIMARIES.

THE LONGER HE WISHES TO GET

DELEGATES, THE MORE DELEGATES

ARE GOING TO BE FRUSTRATED AND

ANGRY AT THE CAMPAIGN.

SO HE WANTS THEM TO GO TO THE

CONVENTION TO BE NICE ENOUGH TO

THE BIDEN TEAM THAT THEY WILL

EMBRACE HIM AND SOME OF HIS

IDEAS, BUT FORCEFUL ENOUGH THAT

HE CAN INSIST ON THEM.

>> Kyle: WILL THIS ALLOW THE

PARTY TO COME TOGETHER OR WILL

THEY REMAIN FRACTURED?

>> Rom: WHENEVER THERE'S A

BREAKOUT, IT'S MOST PAINFUL MEAL

AFTERWARD AND TIME DOES HEAL

SOME, SO BY BERNIE SANDERS

LEAVING NOW, THERE ARE MANY

MONTHS TO HEAL BEFORE THE

ELECTION IN THE FALL.

>> Kyle: DO WE HAVE ANY GOOD

EVIDENCE THAT SUGGESTS WHETHER

SENATOR SANDERS' SUPPORTERS WILL

COME ALONG FOR THE RIDE?

>> Rom: I WOULDN'T BE SURPRISED

IF THERE'S 70, 80, EVEN 90% OF

THOSE VOTERS.

HOWEVER, IT'S THE LAST 10 THAT

BIDEN REALLY NEEDS TO GET.

IN ORDER FOR THE DEMOCRATS TO

WIN THE PRESIDENCY THIS YEAR,

THAT CANDIDATE IS GOING TO NEED

TO HAVE EVERY SINGLE DEMOCRAT

SUPPORTING VOTE.

>> Kyle: DO YOU SEE VICE

PRESIDENT BIDEN AS THE EVENTUAL

NOMINEE IN A BETTER OR WORSE

POSITION TO BRING THAT SUPPORT

THAN HILLARY CLINTON WOULD HAVE

BEEN?

>> Rom: OH, I THINK BIDEN IS

BETTER POSITIONED THAN HILLARY

CLINTON WAS IN 2016.

>> Darren: SENATOR SANDERS SAYS

THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS DESERVES

HIS FULL ATTENTION.

HE ALONG WITH THE REST OF THE

DELEGATION ARE EXPECTED TO

RETURN TO THE CAPITOL IN LATE

APRIL.

LEADERS HOPE TO HAVE ANOTHER

MASSIVE RELIEF PACKAGE READY TO

GO BY THAT TIME.

>>> NEXT, WE CHECK OUT A VERMONT

INVENTION THAT COULD HELP WITH

THE SHORTAGE OF VENTILATORS.

DON'T GO AWAY.

>> Darren: AS HOSPITALS AND

STATES SCRAMBLE TO GET

VENTILATORS, UNIVERSITY OF

VERMONT RESEARCHERS INVENTED A

SIMPLE AND CHEAP ALTERNATIVE.

THEY'RE CALLING IT THE

VERMONTILATOR.

IT'S AN EMERGENCY VENTILATOR

THAT CAN BE PRODUCED QUICKLY AND

FOR A FEW HUNDRED BUCKS.

IT'S DIFFERENT THAN SOME OTHER

VENTILATORS BECAUSE IT USES AN

ALTERNATIVE WAY OF HELPING

PATIENTS BREATHE.

CALLED AIRWAY PRESSURE RELEASE

VENTILATION.

THAT'S DESIGNED TO EASE THE

DAMAGE TO PATIENTS' LUNGS.

ONE OF THE RESEARCHERS TOLD US

THEY DRAFTED THIS DESIGN QUICKLY

IN JUST A COUPLE OF WEEKS, ABOUT

THREE.

AND THEY'RE HOPING IT WILL SAVE

LIVES IN PLACES WHERE HOSPITALS

GET OVERWHELMED.

>> Bates: THE VERMONTILATOR WAS

NEVER TO BE USED IN A SITUATION

WHERE THERE'S AN AVAILABLE

COMMERCIAL VENTILATOR.

WE'RE LOOKING AT A SITUATION

WHERE THERE ARE PATIENTS DYING

WITHOUT AVAILABLE VENTILATOR

SUPPORT AND THIS WOULD BE THEIR

LIFE-SAVING MEASURE.

>> Darren: THEY'RE RIGHT NOW

LOOKING AT WHICH VERMONT

MANUFACTURERS COULD HELP THEM

PRODUCE THE VENTILATORS AND ARE

IN THE PROCESS OF GETTING FDA

EMERGENCY APPROVAL FOR THE

DESIGN.

ONCE THOSE ARE DONE, THEY CAN

BEGIN CREATING THEM OR SENDING

THE DESIGN OUT TO OTHERS.

CAT VIGLIENZONI DIVES DEEPER

INTO THIS CUTTING EDGE

TECHNOLOGY WITH ONE OF THE

INVENTORS.

>> Cat: WALKING THROUGH THE

VERMONTILATOR, AS IT'S CALLED,

WHAT IS IT AND WHY IS IT

IMPORTANT IN THIS PARTICULAR

DISEASE?

>> Bates: OKAY, WELL, THE

VERMONTILATOR IS THE RESPONSE

THAT OUR TEAM IS PUTTING

TOGETHER TO DEAL WITH THE

IMPENDING DISTINCT POSSIBILITY

THAT THERE ARE GOING TO BE

PATIENTS IN RESPIRATORY

FAILURE -- MEANING THEY CAN'T

BREATHE FOR THEMSELVES -- WITH

SEVERE COVID-19 DISEASE AND

THERE WON'T BE ENOUGH

VENTILATORS TO TREAT THEM.

AND THIS IS SOMETHING THAT HAS

BEEN PERCEIVED AS A PROBLEM AND

IS ACTUALLY BECOMING REALIZED

IN, I THINK, SOME PARTS OF THIS

COUNTRY LIKE NEW YORK AND

CERTAINLY OTHER PARTS OF THE

WORLD.

AND SO THE PREDICTIONS ARE --

SOME OF THEM ARE LIKE

ARMAGEDDON.

YOU CAN HAVE HUNDREDS OF

THOUSANDS OF PATIENTS WHO WILL

BE LEFT TO DIE IN HOSPITAL

CORRIDORS BECAUSE THEY CAN'T GET

VENTILATORS.

THESE ARE THE SORT OF IMAGES YOU

HAVE IN YOUR MIND ABOUT WHAT MAY

BE HAPPENING.

>> Cat: SO HOW DOES THIS

VERMONTILATOR WORK?

>> Bates: RIGHT, SO THE

VERMONTILATOR APPLIES A

PARTICULAR KIND OF MECHANICAL

VENTILATION.

IT APPLIES A LOAD ON AIRWAY

PRESSURE RELEASE, OFTEN CALLED

APRV, THE ACRONYM.

IT'S AN UNUSUAL WAY OF BREATHING

AND WHAT HAPPENS IS DURING

INSPIRATION, A FAIRLY HIGH

PRESSURE IS APPLIED TO THE

LUNGS, SO THE LUNGS ARE HELD

LIKE THEY'RE TAKING A DEEP

BREATH.

EXPIRATION IS BRIEF.

YOU ARE INSPIRATION AT A LONG

TIME AT A FIXED PRESSURE AND

EXPIRATION OCCURS OVER A BRIEF

PERIOD OF TIME, IN THE ORDER OF

HALF A SECOND, AND IT'S ENOUGH

TIME FOR THE LUNGS TO EXHALE A

LITTLE BIT OF CO 2 AND TAKE UP

OXYGEN DURING THE NEXT BREATH.

THE CRITICAL PART ABOUT THIS IS

THE INTERNAL STICKY SURFACES OF

THE LUNG DURING THIS BRIEF

EXPIRATION DON'T HAVE TIME TO

COME TOGETHER BECAUSE WHEN THEY

DO, THEY HAVE TO BE PEELED APART

DURING THE NEXT IREXPIRATION AND

THAT -- INSPIRATION, AND THAT

PEELING PROCESS WHICH HAS TO

TAKE PLACE, IF IT HAPPENS BREATH

BY BREATH BY BREATH IS

INCREDIBLY INJURIOUS TO THE

TISSUES UNDERLYING THE FLUID

LAYER AND THAT'S WHAT GIVES

RISE, ONE OF THE KEY MECHANISMS

TO THIS VENTILATOR-INDUCED LUNG

INJURY.

>> Cat: CAN YOU IN A DISTINCT

WAY DESCRIBE WHY THIS PARTICULAR

ONE IS SO SIGNIFICANT RIGHT NOW?

>> Bates: WHAT APRV IS SOMETHING

THAT CAN BE APPLIED IN A

MEDICALLY ADVISED WAY TO

PATIENTS WHO HAVE SEVERELY

INFLAMED LUNGS AND ARE IN A

CONDITION KNOWN AS ACUTE

RESPIRATORY DISTRESS SYNDROME,

OR ARDS.

COVID-19 PATIENTS WHO ARE

SEVERELY ILL HAVE A FORM OF THIS

AND WHEN THE LUNGS BECOME VERY

INFLAMED, FIRST OF ALL, THEY

HAVE DIFFICULTY EXCHANGING

GASES, GETTING OXYGEN INTO THE

BLOOD, GETTING CO2 OUT, SO THE

LUNG IS NOT ABLE TO DO THE JOB

WHICH IT WAS DESIGNED BY

EVOLUTION.

THE OTHER THING THAT'S

CRITICALLY IMPORTANT IN A

SITUATION LIKE THIS IS THAT

WHEREAS PATIENTS IN THIS

CONDITION CAN'T BREATHE ON THEIR

OWN AND REQUIRE MECHANICAL

VENTILATION, MECHANICAL

VENTILATION ITSELF AS

DOUBLE-EDGED SWORD.

THEY NEED TO HAVE IT TO HELP THE

PATIENT BREATHE, BUT IF IT'S NOT

APPLIED IN THE RIGHT WAY, IT CAN

ESSENTIALLY RIP THE LUNGS OUT,

MAKE THE INJURY WORSE AND

EVENTUALLY BE FATAL.

MY OWN RESEARCH OVER THE LAST 20

YEARS HAS BEEN FOCUSED VERY

CLOSELY ON THIS PROBLEM, TRYING

TO UNDERSTAND WHAT REALLY IS

GOING ON AT THE BIOPHYSICAL

LEVEL IN THE LUNGS.

WHEN THIS COVID-19 PROBLEM CAME

ALONG, I WAS, JUST BECAUSE OF

WHAT I DO, VERY SET UP TO THINK

ABOUT IT AT THE SORT OF

THERAPEUTIC LEVEL.

THE BEGINNINGS OF THIS ACTUALLY

HAPPENED ON FRIDAY THE 13th OF

MARCH WHEN A COLLEAGUE OF MINE,

ONE OF MY CLINICAL COLLEAGUES,

TEXTED ME TO SAY THAT THE FIRST

PATIENT WHO WAS ON A VENTILATOR

WITH COVID-19 AT THE UNIVERSITY

OF VERMONT MEDICAL CENTER WAS

BEING VENTILATED WITH APRV AND

THE ATTENDING WHO WAS TREATING

THIS PATIENT.

I FOUND IT VERY INTERESTING IN

LIGHT OF WHAT I'D BEEN DOING AND

I STARTED TO THINK ABOUT IT THAT

WEEKEND, AND I CAME UP WITH THIS

NOTION FOR, IN PRINCIPLE, A VERY

SIMPLE WAY OF APPLYING THIS WITH

A PURELY MECHANICAL DEVICE

DRIVEN BY A ROTARY MOTOR IN THE

SIMPLEST POSSIBLE WAY AND I

THOUGHT IF WE'RE GOING TO MAKE

AN EMERGENCY VENTILATOR THAT'S

MEDICALLY ADVISED, WE NEED TO DO

SOMETHING, WE NEED TO DO A MODE

OF VENTILATION THAT MAKES SENSE

MEDICALLY AND WE NEED TO DO IT

IN A WAY THAT'S SIMPLE, ROBUST,

EASY TO USE, COULD BE MADE

QUICKLY, CHEAPLY, ALL THAT KIND

OF STUFF.

THE REAL CRITICAL TURNING POINT

FOR ME IN THIS PROCESS CAME A

FEW DAYS LATER WHEN JAY KATEL,

ONE OF THE ENGINEERS AT THE UVM

MODELING FACILITY, HE EMAILED ME

THINKING WE SHOULD GET INTO THE

VENTILATOR GAME.

I KNEW HIM FROM A PREVIOUS

PROJECT, AND HE SAID WOULD YOU

BE INTERESTED IN GETTING

INVOLVED?

I SAID, SURE, AND BY THE WAY, I

HAVE AN IDEA FOR HOW WE MIGHT DO

THIS.

I HAD WRITTEN DIAGRAMS DOWN AND

A SHORT DOCUMENT DESCRIBING IT.

I SENT IT TO HIM AND THIS WAS ON

A TUESDAY AFTERNOON, AND THEN

THE NEXT MORNING, LESS THAN 24

HOURS LATER, I GOT AN EMAIL FROM

CARL SILVER, ANOTHER ENGINEER

WHO WORKS CLOSELY WITH JAKE, TO

WHICH WAS ATTACHED A VIDEO

SHOWING A WORKING PROTOTYPE OF

THIS IDEA.

HE WAS VENTILATING A RUBBER

GLASS AND I WAS STUNNED.

I REALIZED AT THAT POINT WITH

THESE GUYS ON BOARD, WE MIGHT BE

ABLE TO DO SOMETHING.

WE'RE VERY CLOSE TO AN ACTUAL

PROTOTYPE.

THESE THINGS CAN PROBABLY BE

PRODUCED I WOULD GUESS FOR LESS

THAN A THOUSAND DOLLARS APIECE

AND THEY CAN BE MADE QUICKLY AS

WELL.

I WOULD TURN WE COULD CHURN OUT

HUNDREDS IF NOT MORE AT A WEEK.

>> Cat: AND WOULD THAT BE YOU

GUYS AT THE UNIVERSITY OF

VERMONT OR WORKING WITH ANOTHER

PARTNER TO MANUFACTURING THEM?

>> Bates: WELL, WORKING WITH

MANUFACTURING PARTNERS IN

VERMONT AND IT COULD GO FURTHER

THAN THAT.

ANYBODY AT THIS POINT WHO COULD

GET INTO THE GAME AND ARE GOING

TO PRODUCE THESE THINGS, WE

COULD SEND THE DRAWINGS TO THEM.

IN PRINCIPLE, OUR IDEA IS THEY

WOULD DEPLOY THESE THINGS

WHEREVER THEY'RE NEEDED.

>> Cat: SO IT WOULD HOPEFULLY

KEEP HOSPITALS FROM HAVING TO

MAKE THE DECISION THEN NOT IF

SOMEONE NEEDS A VENTILATOR, BUT

WHO GETS ONE BECAUSE WE DON'T

HAVE ENOUGH.

>> Bates: RIGHT.

THAT'S EXACTLY RIGHT.

THAT'S THE THING WE'RE TRYING TO

SOLVE.

>> Cat: ABSOLUTELY.

WHAT WAS KIND OF THE FEELING

WHEN YOU REALIZED THAT, LIKE,

ALL THIS COULD COME TOGETHER?

>> Bates: WELL, IT'S BEEN

OVERWHELMING, I HAVE TO SAY.

I MEAN, I'VE -- I'M A RESEARCH

SCIENTIST.

I'VE NEVER EXPERIENCED ANYTHING

LIKE THIS IN MY LIFE.

I MEAN, I WORK IN THE LAB, I

PUBLISH PAPERS, I WORK WITH MY

COLLEAGUES, I TRY AND ADVANCE

SCIENCE BRICK BY BRICK, BUILDING

THIS BIG WALL LIKE ALL MY

COLLEAGUES DO.

SO THIS HAS BEEN AN

UNPRECEDENTED OPPORTUNITY TO TRY

AND DO SOMETHING THAT I'VE NEVER

EXPERIENCED BEFORE AND PROBABLY

NEVER WILL AGAIN.

IN FACT, I GUESS I JOKED WITH

SOME OF MY FRIENDS THAT WHAT I

DO MIGHT ACTUALLY MATTER, YOU

KNOW.

SO WE'LL SEE.

I MEAN, THE BEST CASE SCENARIO

IS THAT THESE THINGS NEVER GET

USED BECAUSE THE NEED IS NOT

THERE, BUT WE HAVE A TERRIBLE

FEELING THAT IT -- THE NEED WILL

BE THERE AND WE'RE DOING OUR

BEST TO RESPOND TO IT.

AND AGAIN, IT'S ONE OF THESE

THINGS WHERE YOU REALIZE THAT

THERE'S A CHANCE ALL YOUR

EFFORTS WILL BE IN VAIN, BUT YOU

HAVE TO MAKE THAT DECISION, ARE

YOU IN OR ARE YOU OUT, AND WE

MADE THE DECISION WE'RE IN,

WE'RE GOING TO GIVE IT ALL WE'VE

GOT.

