Young Vermonters to deliver climate declaration to lawmakers

On the heels of a busy day at the Vermont statehouse, young Vermonters are urging lawmakers to protect the environment.

They'll be getting together morning to deliver what's being called the "Young Vermonters United Climate Declaration."

We're told the declaration was signed by more than 170 students in more than 40 schools in the state.

The goal is to get lawmakers to take immediate action to address climate change.

The co-chair says young people are the least responsible, but will inherit the consequences.