Police say a young driver is alive after his car flew through the air and landed in a river.

It happened at about 9:15 a.m. Tuesday on VT-112 near VT-100 in the town of Whitingham.

Vermont State Police say Sean Fearon, 18, of South Windsor, Connecticut, went off the east side of the road, hit a snowbank, went airborne and landed in the East North Branch River.

Crews needed a crane to get the car out.

Fearon was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and should be OK.