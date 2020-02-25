Younger and younger entrepreneurs a growing trend

Forget 30, under 30, or even 20 and under 20 lists. Today's entrepreneurs are getting younger and younger. That includes two New York area teens making a go of it in the business world.

Fashion designer Mikayla McClain runs the KMarie Project. The clothing line's "Do U Boo" series sold out in its Brooklyn debut. Now she's ready to expand -- all at the age of 17.

"It was basically for other girls my age who go through the same thing, who have trouble finding themselves, finding their style," McClain said.

Then there's 15-year-old Cory Nieves, who created Mr. Cory's cookies, after selling his sweets on the streets of Englewood, New Jersey, at the age of six.

Since then the business has moved into a commercial kitchen, he's worked with brands like Barney's, Target and Whole Foods.

"I learned that you never focus on the money, always focus on the customers. Always smile," Nieves said.

Being your own boss seems to appeal to more and more young people. According to the consulting firm Millennial Branding, 72 percent of high school students and 64 percent of college students want to start their own business someday.

"I think that's a little bit of a reaction to the financial crisis. Maybe they saw their parents, or heard about their grandparents be out of control about their work lives and their financial lives," said

CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger. She cautions parents not to influence their child's decision. "If your child shows a desire, you want to encourage it, but you want to stress – like everything else – you have to get an education. It's an important calling card in the economy."

McClain and Nieves both plan to go to college. Two go-getters with a bright future who are already enjoying the sweet taste of success.

