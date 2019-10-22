Young hunters encouraged to participate in youth deer hunt

Youth deer hunting weekend is coming up in Vermont, and the state has a favor to ask of young hunters.

The weekend of Nov. 9-10 is to help make sure young hunters have the skills and training they need.

Fish and Wildlife biologists also ask participants to help document the deer population. That can be done at one of their 23 reporting stations around the state. The information is used to help manage the deer population.

Young hunters can take the deer they've found to these stations for assessment by biologists. Stations will be open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Nov. 9 and 10. Click here for a list of stations and more details.