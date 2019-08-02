Young protesters shut down Montpelier streets

A protest briefly shut down streets in Montpelier on Friday morning.

The organizers denounced what they call inaction on climate change. They don't think students are being taught enough in school about it. And they want the Agency of Education to strike with them on Sept. 20, the day of the global student strike.

Police eventually asked the demonstrators to move along, allowing them to march down State Street.

Traffic was tied up for about half an hour, frustrating some businesses and drivers.

"When a bunch of cuckoos who think they're only going to live for another 12 years can shut down the state capitol and the police do nothing about it-- it's crazy," said Rep. Tom Terezini, R-Rutland Town.

"People don't stop and listen to us. And that's the hard thing, they're just like, 'You're children and you don't know what you're talking about.' It's hurtful because we know what we want for our future," said Bella Oliver, a demonstrator from Dallas, Texas.

The protesters were with Uprise! Camp, which is based in Marshfield. It is a weeklong camp that focuses on teaching young people how to become activists. Some of the campers, like Oliver, are from out of state. Friday's protest was part of their "Action Day."