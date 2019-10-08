Young soccer players gather to honor Mary Harris

More than 200 soccer players gathered on the Harwood Union High School fields Tuesday to honor one of five teenagers killed in a wrong-way crash.

It was the fourth annual youth girls soccer practice held in memory of Mary Harris.

Tuesday marks three years since the 16-year-old died when Steven Bourgoin drove down the wrong side of the highway into a car full of kids.

Harris was a member of the school's varsity and Mad River Valley Youth Soccer teams.

Her mother, Elizabeth Harris, says she hopes this practice day is a reminder to young players to spread kindness wherever they go like Mary did.

"These kids are constantly leaving this legacy behind. Not only is Mary leaving part of that and extending part of that, but these girls will bring that into another place. They'll bring it into their colleges, to any coaching they do or sports they continue to play," Elizabeth Harris said.

All the players wore red T-shirts with a message to "Love like Mary." Proceeds from the T-shirt sales go toward Mad River Valley Youth Soccer scholarships.

Our Christina Guessferd will have more from the practice tonight on the Channel 3 News at 11 p.m.