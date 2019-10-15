Young superheroes have fun with flash dash

Sick kids in the Upper Valley got to forget about their treatment for a few minutes on Tuesday with a Flash Dash.

The patients at the Children's Hospital at Dartmouth or CHaD took as many laps as they wanted around Dartmouth-Hitchcock's rotunda, some dressed as superheroes. Family, friends and DHMC staffers stood by to cheer them on.

The dash highlights a much larger event taking place this weekend that raises money for treatment there.

"It's really about the community and kids are going to do so much better in recovery when they have a level of normalcy. And this gives these kids a level of normalcy," said Dr. Joanne Conroy, the president of the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

"The hospital so many things for the kids. My daughter had surgery here. It was outpatient surgery but they still were amazing with her and the cause was just great," said Alex Myrick of Stockbridge.

The Flash Dash is a warmup for this Sunday's main event- the CHaD HERO. Thousands are expected to turn out for the 14th annual walk and run event in Hanover. It's the main fundraising event for the hospital.