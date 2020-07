A woman is in the hospital after she was involved in a car crash. Police say it happened around 10 Saturday morning in Shelburne and closed Dorset Street for nearly an hour.

They say the driver, Jerald Gaynon, 26, of Burlingto drove off the road and struck a power pole. He was not hurt, but the 19-year-old woman in the passenger seat sustained serious injuries. Both were wearing seat belts.

Shelburne Police are investigating what caused the crash.