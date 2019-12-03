Poll: Younger voters more likely to have favorable opinion of Sanders

We're digging deeper into some polling numbers on Bernie Sanders.

The Real Clear Politics Polling Average has him sitting in second place for the Democratic Party's nomination.

In another poll for The Economist and YouGov, U.S. adults were asked about their opinions on candidates.

Bernie Sanders got a strong 19% "very favorable" number and a solid 21% "somewhat favorable" number. But 32% of citizens surveyed said they have a "very unfavorable" opinion of the senator. And 13% had a "somewhat unfavorable" opinion.

But let's dig a little deeper.

Among the voters that said they had a "very favorable" opinion of Sanders, 25% were 18-29 years old. And the older the people surveyed got, the less likely they were to have favorable opinions of Sanders. Of those 30-44, 23% had a "very favorable" opinion. Among those 45-64, 17% had a "very favorable" opinion. And among those 65 and older, 13% had a "very favorable" opinion.

And the reverse happens too. Only 15% of respondents 18-29 had "very unfavorable" opinions of Sanders. Among those 30-44, the number was 23%. For those 45-64, it was 39%. And for those in the 65 and older bracket, it was almost half of the people surveyed with 48% having a "very unfavorable" opinion of Sanders.

So it appears from these numbers that younger Americans, on the whole, are more supportive of the Sanders campaign, and the older the voter, the less likely it is for them to have a high opinion of Sanders.