Youngest sailor to go solo around the world to share story in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) The youngest sailor to go solo around the world is sharing her story in Burlington Wednesday night.
Laura Dekker will be at the Community Sailing Center.
Dekker completed her record-breaking journey in 2012 in a boat named Guppy. She was just 14-years-old.
Now, she has dedicated her life to the Laura Dekker World Sailing Foundation.
The goal is to mentor young people from diverse backgrounds to embark on their own sailing adventure.
There's a book signing starting at 4 p.m., with a talk starting at 5:30 p.m.