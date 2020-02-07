Your insurance will cover attempts to quit vaping

If you're trying to quit vaping, your insurance will cover it.

The Vermont Department of Financial Regulation is reminding insurers they're responsible for covering attempts to quit tobacco products, including liquid nicotine.

Commissioner Michael Pieciak says sometimes it takes multiple tries, so insurance companies have to cover two attempts for free.

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: Do you think Vermonters know this is an option for them?

Commissioner Michael Pieciak: I think most of the time they don't. Doctors are also supposed to be screening people, asking if they smoke, telling them about these programs if they say that they do smoke, even on occasion. So there are strategies to get the word out, but I think always everyone can be doing a better job.

To get the word out, the department will update bulletins it sends to insurers' and doctors' offices. It will tell them to talk to people who have insurance about their options.