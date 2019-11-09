Youth hunting weekend in Vermont

Saturday was the opening day of Vermont's youth hunting weekend, and some weigh stations are reporting a great start to the season.

The Georgia Market has already broken last year's number of hunters and have reported two six-point Bucks as well as a large eight-pointer. The owner of the market says he's happy to be seeing young hunters succeed in bringing in wild game, especially with the state's new laws placing a focus on reporting their deer.

"I think its the only way we can keep track of how the population is doing, without it, that information, it can be tough for biologists to really get a good grip on what is happening within the state," said Ray Bouffard, owner of Georgia Market.

Youth season will continue throughout the weekend, and Bouffard believes he will see a lot more happy hunters before Monday.