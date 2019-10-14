Zebra mussels identified in Lake Dunmore

Vermont environmental officials have confirmed the presence of zebra mussels in Lake Dunmore.

Department of Environmental Conservation officials say the aquatic invasive species was recently spotted by a member of the lake's greeter program. They say the Lake Dunmore Fern Lake Association then contracted divers to remove an estimated 100 to 200 adult specimens.

The freshwater mollusks reproduce rapidly and can cause serious harm to the ecological systems. They have also caused havoc in Lake Champlain and other areas by clogging pipes and other infrastructure.

They are transported on boats trailers, and other equipment.

Officials say the discovery highlights the critical need for all boaters to clean their equipment to prevent the spread of invasive species.

