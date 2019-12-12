Zero-waste revolution gains steam in grocery stores

The zero-waste revolution is gaining steam as a growing number of grocery stores are doing away with plastic. Here's a look inside a shop in England that's gone plastic-free.

From nuts to milk to everyday spices, there's no plastic packaging at this store.

It's Connor Benn's first time shopping at "Clean Kilo" in Birmingham, Britain's second-largest city. But he knew he'd need his own containers. He brought an old vinegar bottle from home that will now hold hand soap.

"It's great," Benn said. "I think it's the way forward for shops."

Mom and daughter Kate and Olivia North traveled 30 minutes to reach the shop.

"We're making a concerted effort to cut down on packaging and plastics specifically, and any kind of packaging really," Kate North said.

Jeanette Wong opened the zero-waste store last year after she and her partner raised $26,000 online through crowdfunding.

"The more of these shops there are, the bigger impact in reducing plastic pollution we have," Wong said.

Customers don't seem to mind that some items cost more than at a big retail chain.

"It's almost like every time you're buying something that's a little bit more expensive you're sort of donating to a charity or something," Olivia North said.

"Yeah," Kate North agreed. "You're kind of supporting the way you want the world to be."

Connor Benn said he'll definitely be back.

The plastic-free concept is catching on quickly. Clean Kilo just opened its second store in the city.

The zero-waste concept began in Europe more than a decade ago and has spread around the world. You can now find these kinds of supermarkets from Brooklyn to Sicily.