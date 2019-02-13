Zumba class raises money for nonprofit

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX)

Dozens of Zumba dancers filled the Shelburne Field House Sunday to raise money for Stowe Adaptive Sports.

Money raised from the class is going to the nonprofit that helps people with disabilities get access to the sports and recreational world.

Emily Scott was one of the dancers rocking it on the dance. She's also one of the recipients benefiting from the program.

"Everyone is just so inspired and so moved, it's just beautiful illustration of what sports and activities can do for people with disabilities," said Eileen Casey of Stowe Adaptive Sports.