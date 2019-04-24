Alleged accomplice in Burlington murder appears in court

One of the women charged in connection with a deadly shootout in Burlington last week made her first court appearance in Burlington Wednesday morning.

Angelina Pearson-Fitzpatrick was supposed to be in court Tuesday but she went to the hospital. We do not know why.

Fitzpatrick is charged with accessory after the fact, which carries a seven-year prison term.

She is the sixth person to face charges in connection with the murder of Benzel Hampton, 23.

Court paperwork shows she and three other suspects used Fitzpatrick's van to leave Vermont. That van was eventually stopped by police in Enfield, Connecticut.

Fitzpatrick was silent in court but her 35-year-old daughter testified on her behalf. Kayana Pearson was questioned by her mother's lawyer and the state prosecutor. She agreed to keep track of her mother and report any violations of bond to police.

After hearing from Pearson, Fitzpatrick's lawyer and the state, the judge agreed to modify Fitzpatrick's bail from $250,000 to $10,000.

Takesha Thomas, 26, pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday. She is also charged with assisting the suspects.

Four other people have been arrested in the case. They are James Felix, 36, Brandon Sanders, 18, Johnny Ford, 32, and Lesine Woodson, 32.

