Campgrounds and RV parks can officially open in parts of the No. Country

Campgrounds and RV parks can officially open in Clinton County according to the public health director, John Kanoza.

Kanoza said the department received questions from seasonal residents of the county to find out if they would be able to come to the parks this year.

The health department said it has provided the parks with guidelines to make sure they are practicing social-distancing, and increased cleaning of the facility to keep its guests safe.

In the past, most parks in the county have not opened until mid-May.