Achievement gaps prompt review of NY graduation requirements

New York state is rethinking its requirements for a high school diploma, including the make-or-break Regents exams around since the 1800s.

Board of Regents Chancellor Betty Rosa initiated the discussion after the latest graduation rates continued to show stubborn achievement gaps based on race, poverty and special needs. She says the current system isn't working for everyone.

New York is in the minority of states that require high school exit exams. That could change with the findings of a commission expected to begin work this fall on a review of what students should know before graduation and how to prove it.

All levels of standardized testing have come under scrutiny in recent years, with opponents saying it does little to advance learning.

The commission's findings are expected next year.

